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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German PPI and range price movement
2021-02-19 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German PPI]
[EUR - German PPI] = Change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German PPI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Apple - weekly correction within the primary bullish trend; 119 support is the key for the correction to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-03-05 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2021-03-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish; 71.34 is the key for the primary daily bullish trend to be continuing
2021-03-10 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 13.8 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng Index: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2021-03-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2021-03-23 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging; daily secondary correction; 60.24 is the key support level for the daily bearish trend to be started
2021-03-24 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.9M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
AUD/USD - daily bear market rally to the bullish reversal with 0.7760 key resistance level; weekly bullish ranging within 0.75/0.80 s/r levels for direction (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Bands: remain above average (based on the article)
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: