Press review - page 692

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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German PPI and range price movement 

2021-02-19 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German PPI]

  • past data is 0.8%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 1.4% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German PPI] = Change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers.

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From official report :

  • In January 2021, the index of producer prices for industrial products increased by 0.9% compared with the corresponding month of the preceding year. In December 2020 the annual rate of change all over had been +0.2%, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. Compared with the preceding month December 2020 the overall index increased by 1.4% in January 2021 (+0.8% in December 2020).

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German PPI news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German PPI news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

PPI m/m - economic data from Germany
PPI m/m - economic data from Germany
  • www.mql5.com
Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m reflects an average change in goods selling prices from the producer perspective in Germany, in the reported month compared to the previous month. A higher than
 

Apple - weekly correction within the primary bullish trend; 119 support is the key for the correction to be continuing (based on the article)

Ichimoku trading system by Metatrader 5

Ichimoku trading system by Metatrader 5

  • "During Apple’s earnings conference call on February 1, 2018, Luca Maestri, the company’s CFO, stated that due to changes in the tax laws, “Tax reform will allow us to pursue a more optimal capital structure for our company. Our current net cash position is $163 billion. And given the increased financial and operational flexibility from the access to our foreign cash, we are targeting to become approximately net cash neutral over time.” In just under three years Apple’s net cash position has essentially been halved while it has bought back 9.4 billion split-adjusted shares or 35% of them. Using the estimates below it should take Apple another three years and $250 billion to get to a neutral cash position."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Apple Will Have To Buyback $250 Billion In Stock To Become Cash Neutral
Apple Will Have To Buyback $250 Billion In Stock To Become Cash Neutral
  • 2021.02.28
  • Chuck Jones
  • www.forbes.com
During Apple’s earnings conference call on February 1, 2018, Luca Maestri, the company’s CFO, stated that due to changes in the tax laws, “Tax reform will allow us to pursue a more optimal capital structure for our company. Our current net cash position is $163 billion. And given the increased financial and operational flexibility from the...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2021-03-05 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 166K
  • forecast data is -137K
  • actual data is 379K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 379,000 in February, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 6.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The labor market continued to reflect the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In February, most of the job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, with smaller gains in temporary help services, health care and social assistance, retail trade, and manufacturing. Employment declined in state and local government education, construction, and mining."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and GOLD (XAU/USD): United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2021-03-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.4 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.7 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.1 percent in February."
  • "The indexes for shelter, recreation, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance all increased over the month. The indexes for airline fares, used cars and trucks, and apparel all declined in February."

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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

USD/JPY M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

XAU/USD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: daily bullish; 71.34 is the key for the primary daily bullish trend to be continuing

2021-03-10 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 21.6M
  • forecast data is 9.3M
  • actual data is 13.8M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 13.8 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng IndexFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2021-03-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation running persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved. The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time. In addition, the Federal Reserve will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals. These asset purchases help foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses".

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Hang Seng Index (HK50): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement  

2021-03-23 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

  • past data is -20.8K
  • forecast data is 9.0K
  • actual data is 86.6K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "The UK employment rate was estimated at 75.0%, 1.5 percentage points lower than a year earlier and 0.3 percentage points lower than the previous quarter."
  • "The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 5.0%, 1.1 percentage points higher than a year earlier and 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous quarter."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging; daily secondary correction; 60.24 is the key support level for the daily bearish trend to be started

2021-03-24 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 2.4M
  • forecast data is 8.1M
  • actual data is 1.9M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.9M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread



EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

AUD/USD - daily bear market rally to the bullish reversal with 0.7760 key resistance level; weekly bullish ranging within 0.75/0.80 s/r levels for direction (based on the article)

AUD/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

AUD/USD weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar aimed cautiously higher this past week, but it remains lower than where it was on average against its major counterparts in February – see chart below. On the whole, the Aussie has been in a fairly consolidative state since the end of 2020, materially slowing down its upside progress since last year’s Covid-induced bottom."
  • "Now, fundamental forces could continue to support the Aussie in the near term, but it remains to be seen if it could have a material lasting impact. This past week, the Aussie capitalized on a decline in Treasury yields despite higher-than-estimated US inflation and retail sales data. In fact, headline CPI clocked in at 2.6% y/y in March, the most since August 2018."

============

The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise as Dovish Fed Calms Yields, US Dollar
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise as Dovish Fed Calms Yields, US Dollar
  • 2021.04.17
  • Daniel Dubrovsky
  • www.dailyfx.com
Dollar aimed cautiously higher this past week, but it remains lower than where it was on average against its major counterparts in February – see chart below. On the whole, the Aussie has been in a fairly consolidative state since the end of 2020, materially slowing down its upside progress since last year’s Covid-induced bottom. Now...
 

Bands: remain above average (based on the article)

  • "Corporate bond markets have proven remarkably resilient in the face of the sharp contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bond issuance increased substantially in the last week of March 2020 and has remained substantially above average pre-pandemic levels. For example, between March and June 2020, $502 billion of corporate bonds were issued—compared to just $151 billion in 2019 and $204 billion in 2018."
  • "Yet the syndicated loan market—in which groups of banks provide debt financing to firms—shut down, and the origination of new loans fell below their levels in previous years."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread


Sell Bonds Now
Sell Bonds Now
  • 2020.03.01
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
The cyclical bond work points down into March. As we can see in the monthly histogram below, the 10-year note is in the weaker part of its seasonal cycle, October through March. Note that March is the weakest month seasonally. Notes have only risen in 27% of all cases since 1982, losing an average 0.838% for an expected return of -0.227%. A...
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