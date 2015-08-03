Watch how to download trading robots for free
ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
EarnForex.com
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two TriX oscillators with different periods.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13436
ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two Momentum oscillators with different periods.ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RSI oscillators with different periods.
ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two MFI oscillators with different periods.ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RVI oscillators with different periods.