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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bullush breakout
2025-01-15 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.0 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2024-02-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From rttnews article :
"Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index advanced by 0.5 percent in January after climbing by 0.4 percent in December."
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day correction to the bearish breakdown; daily ranging waiting for direction
2025-04-02 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
"GenAI will not even make tech workers who do the coding redundant, contrary to the prediction by AI enthusiasts. OpenAI researchers have found (in early 2025) that advanced AI models (including GPT-4o and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet) still are no match for human coders. The AI bots failed to grasp how widespread bugs are or to understand their context, leading to solutions that are incorrect or insufficiently comprehensive. Another new study from the nonprofit Model Evaluation and Threat Research (METR) finds that in practice, programmers, using early 2025-AI-tools, are actually slower when using AI assistance tools, spending 19 percent more time when using GenAI than when actively coding by themselves (see here). Programmers spent their time on reviewing AI outputs, prompting AI systems, and correcting AI-generated code."