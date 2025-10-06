Press review - page 732

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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bullush breakout

2025-01-15 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -1.0M
  • forecast data is -1.2M
  • actual data is -2.0M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.0 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index: United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2024-02-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From rttnews article :

"Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index advanced by 0.5 percent in January after climbing by 0.4 percent in December."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Dollar Index: range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day correction to the bearish breakdown; daily ranging waiting for direction

2025-04-02 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is -3.3M
  • forecast data is -3.0M
  • actual data is 6.2M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

==========

"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

"GenAI will not even make tech workers who do the coding redundant, contrary to the prediction by AI enthusiasts. OpenAI researchers have found (in early 2025) that advanced AI models (including GPT-4o and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet) still are no match for human coders. The AI bots failed to grasp how widespread bugs are or to understand their context, leading to solutions that are incorrect or insufficiently comprehensive. Another new study from the nonprofit Model Evaluation and Threat Research (METR) finds that in practice, programmers, using early 2025-AI-tools, are actually slower when using AI assistance tools, spending 19 percent more time when using GenAI than when actively coding by themselves (see here). Programmers spent their time on reviewing AI outputs, prompting AI systems, and correcting AI-generated code."

The AI Bubble and the U.S. Economy: How Long Do “Hallucinations” Last?
The AI Bubble and the U.S. Economy: How Long Do “Hallucinations” Last?
  • www.ineteconomics.org
This paper argues that (i) we have reached “peak GenAI” in terms of current Large Language Models (LLMs); scaling (building more data centers and using more chips) will not take us further to the goal of “Artificial General Intelligence” (AGI); returns are diminishing rapidly; (ii) the AI-LLM industry and the larger U.S. economy are experiencing a speculative bubble, which is about to burst.
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