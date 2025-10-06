Press review - page 718

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and S&P 500 : United States Retail Sales

2023-02-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is -1.1%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is 3.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From rttnews article :

"Retail sales in the U.S. saw a substantial increase in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.
The report said retail sales spiked by 3.0 percent in January after tumbling by 1.1 percent in December."

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USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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S&P 500 : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

S&P 500 : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD)United States Producer Price Index

2023-02-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

  • past data is -0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

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From rttnews article :

"Producer prices in the U.S. advanced by more than expected in the month of January, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.7 percent in January after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in December."

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GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

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NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events


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XAU/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia  Wage Price Index and range price movement 

2023-02-22 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Wage Price Index]

  • past data is 1.1%
  • forecast data is 0.7%
  • actual data is  0.8%  according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Wage Price Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, excluding bonuses.

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From rttnews article :

The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Australia Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Wage Price Index news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Wage Price Index news event

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Wage Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement  

2023-03-14 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

  • past data is -30.3K
  • forecast data is -12.4K
  • actual data is -11.2K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.

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From zephyrnet article :

"The latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate came in at 3.7% in January ... The number of people claiming jobless benefits fell by 11.2K in February ..."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event

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Chart was made with standard indicators on Metatrader 5 (MT5) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDBrent Crude Oil and USD/CNHFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2023-03-22 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 4.75%
  • forecast data is 5.00%
  • actual data is 5.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From forbes article :

"Interest rates are at their highest level since 2007, just before that decade’s financial crisis".

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EUR/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/CNH : range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day breakdown; daily bearish ranging near and below resistance level at 79

2023-03-29 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 1.1M
  • forecast data is 1.3M
  • actual data is -7.5M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 7.5M million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change Indicator is published weekly. It measures the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. It is one of the
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, NZD/USD and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2023-04-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 326K
  • forecast data is 228K
  • actual data is 236K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From rttnews article :

"Employment in the U.S. increased roughly - еhe report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 236,000 jobs in March after jumping by an upwardly revised 326,000 jobs in February."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:

U.S. Job Growth Slows Roughly In Line With Estimates In March
  • 2023.07.04
  • www.rttnews.com
Employment in the U.S. increased roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of March, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement 

2023-04-13 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 63.6K
  • forecast data is 41.6K
  • actual data is 53.0K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From offical media release :

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.5 per cent in March, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Lauren Ford, ABS head of labour statistics said: "with employment increasing by around 53,000 people, and the number of unemployed decreasing by 1,600 people, the unemployment rate remained at a near 50-year low of 3.5 per cent."

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    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event 

    AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
    • www.mql5.com
    Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
     

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index: United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

    2023-04-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]

    • past data is 0.0%
    • forecast data is 0.1%
    • actual data is -0.5% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.

    ==========

    From rttnews article :

    "Reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of March. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5 percent in March following a revised unchanged reading in February."

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      Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)


      Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

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      GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)


      GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

      ==========

      Hang Seng Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

      Hang Seng Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)

      ==========

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
       

      Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNH : United States Building Permits

      2023-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]

      • past data is 1.55M
      • forecast data is 1.43M
      • actual data 1.41M according to the latest press release

      if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

      [USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.

      ==========

      From rttnews article :

      "Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to fall to a rate of 1.441 million from the 1.524 million originally reported for the previous month."

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      EUR/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

      EUR/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

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      GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

      GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

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      USD/CNH: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

      USD/CNH: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events

      ============

      Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

      All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
      • www.mql5.com
      Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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