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Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, Dollar Index (DXY) and S&P 500 : United States Retail Sales
2023-02-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Retail sales in the U.S. saw a substantial increase in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.
The report said retail sales spiked by 3.0 percent in January after tumbling by 1.1 percent in December."
USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Dollar Index (DXY) : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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S&P 500 : range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD) : United States Producer Price Index
2023-02-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Producer prices in the U.S. advanced by more than expected in the month of January, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.7 percent in January after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in December."
==========
GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
============
XAU/USD : range price movement by United States Producer Price Index news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Wage Price Index and range price movement
2023-02-22 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Wage Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Wage Price Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, excluding bonuses.
==========
From rttnews article :
The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Australia Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Wage Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2023-03-14 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From zephyrnet article :
"The latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate came in at 3.7% in January ... The number of people claiming jobless benefits fell by 11.2K in February ..."
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
==========
Chart was made with standard indicators on Metatrader 5 (MT5) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Brent Crude Oil and USD/CNH : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2023-03-22 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From forbes article :
"Interest rates are at their highest level since 2007, just before that decade’s financial crisis".
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CNH : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day breakdown; daily bearish ranging near and below resistance level at 79
2023-03-29 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 7.5M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, NZD/USD and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2023-04-07 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From rttnews article :"Employment in the U.S. increased roughly - еhe report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 236,000 jobs in March after jumping by an upwardly revised 326,000 jobs in February."
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with the following indicator from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2023-04-13 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From offical media release :
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.5 per cent in March, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Lauren Ford, ABS head of labour statistics said: "with employment increasing by around 53,000 people, and the number of unemployed decreasing by 1,600 people, the unemployment rate remained at a near 50-year low of 3.5 per cent."
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Hang Seng Index: United States Producer Price Index (PPI)
2023-04-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of March. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5 percent in March following a revised unchanged reading in February."
==========Dollar Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)
==========
Hang Seng Index: range price movement by United States Producer Price Index (PPI)
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/CNH : United States Building Permits
2023-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to fall to a rate of 1.441 million from the 1.524 million originally reported for the previous month."
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EUR/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
============
USD/CNH: range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: