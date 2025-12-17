How to Start with MT5, a summary ! - page 3

mad_b:

Hello.

Do I need to remove my build 1940 before installing this 2005?
I tried without uninstalling and after install it is same 1940 as before.
Also, I have been unable to update since last year, any reason?
Should I remove all and retry?


Thanks...

It depends on your OS, for example - look at this thread: Support for Windows XP/Windows 2003/Windows Vista to be discontinued after 01 October 2017 

How to update?
Download new MT5 from this site, and/or use updating feature, - look at the image:


 

Hi Sergey. Thanks for the information.

ok. I have both cases Windows 10 and Windows 7.

I tried to click on that already, nothing happens. I deleted the webinstall contents and reinstalled it.

Same results.

I downloaded from the site, install it and it always appear as build 1940.

I also removed then reinstalled.

I click again and again on the update.

Nothing happens.

It filled the webinstall folder again.

Still no updates. Same 1940.

I did not remove personal data though.

Would this be linked to the broker/server that I am using? I NEED to log to the demo account of yours to perform this update? - Maybe is what I am missing.


Thanks

 

Oh, it worked now. That was it. I have not understood at first that the update was linked to using a MQ demo account...

Thankx for your support.


Best regards

Lissandro :)

 

Summaries :

====

  1. How to Start with MT5, a summary !  (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning) 
        MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 
        MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

  2. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary

  3. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

  4. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

  5. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

  6. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

  7. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)

  8. All about mql OOP

  9. Ichimoku

  10. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

  11. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

  12. All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
after registration, how to start?
 
Richwomen:
after registration, how to start?

Please, find some information below -

1.MQL5.community - User Memo 

2.Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 
 
3.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform

MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.01 13:31

The development of 32 bit versions has stopped and now it is available only in the form of build 2190.

Soon we will disable updates for these versions from trading servers. Starting next year, we will stop distributing the old 32 bit versions.

Switch to 64 bit versions, please.


So, as I understand - 2190 build is the last build for the 32 bit Windows.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Support for 32-bit versions ends with the next MetaTrader 5 update

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.11.01 15:07

MetaTrader 5 build 2190 is the last release that supports the 32-bit version. The next official release of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be available only in the 64-bit version. The 64-bit version of Windows XP was released 14 years ago. Support for 32-bit versions currently impedes the development of any project.

Discontinuation of support for 32-bit versions will affect Market as well. After the next official update of the MetaTrader 5 platform, access to the Market will be disabled for the 32-bit version of the terminal. Users will be able to purchase and launch new MetaTrader 5 products from the 64-bit terminal only. All products previously purchased in the 32-bit MetaTrader 5 terminal will continue to work, but it will not be possible to upgrade them to a new version.

The 32-bit version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 will be available for download and installation for another 6 months

 

SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5 

Contents

SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5

MQL5 is a perfect solution for algorithmic trading since it is as close to C++ as possible in terms of both syntax and computation speed. The MetaTrader 5 platform offers its users the modern specialized language for developing trading robots and custom indicators allowing them to go beyond simple trading tasks and create analytical systems of any complexity.

In addition to asynchronous trading functions and math libraries, traders also have access to the network functions, importing data to Python, parallel computing in OpenCL, native support for .NET libraries with "smart" function import, integration with MS Visual Studio and data visualization using DirectX. These indispensable tools in the arsenal of modern algorithmic trading currently allow users to solve a variety of tasks without leaving the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 build 2360: Extension of SQLite integration

MetaQuotes, 2020.03.05 16:30

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March the 6th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:

  1. MQL5: SQLite database operation errors can now be analyzed using standard MQL5 tools. The following error codes have been added:

    • ERR_DATABASE_ERROR — generic error.
    • ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL — SQLite internal logic error.
    • ERR_DATABASE_PERM — access denied.
    • ERR_DATABASE_BUSY — database file locked.
    • ERR_DATABASE_LOCKED — database table locked.
    • ERR_DATABASE_NOMEM — insufficient memory for completing operation.
    • ERR_DATABASE_READONLY — attempt to write to read-only database
    • ERR_DATABASE_IOERR — disk I/O error
    • ERR_DATABASE_CORRUPT — database disk image corrupted.
    • ERR_DATABASE_FULL — insertion failed because database is full.
    • ERR_DATABASE_CANTOPEN — unable to open the database file.
    • ERR_DATABASE_PROTOCOL — database lock protocol error.
    • ERR_DATABASE_SCHEMA — internal use only.
    • ERR_DATABASE_TOOBIG — string or BLOB exceeds size limit.
    • ERR_DATABASE_CONSTRAINT — abort due to constraint violation.
    • ERR_DATABASE_MISMATCH — data type mismatch.
    • ERR_DATABASE_MISUSE — library used incorrectly.
    • ERR_DATABASE_AUTH — authorization denied.
    • ERR_DATABASE_RANGE — bind parameter error, incorrect index.
    • ERR_DATABASE_NOTADB — file opened that is not database file.

  2. MQL5: Fixed operation of the DatabaseImport function which enables data import from a file into a database table.
  3. MetaEditor: Fixed output of strings longer than 32Kb to logs.
  4. MetaEditor: Fixed occasional incorrect encoding in messages sent from the Python console (stdout, stderr) into the Errors section of the editor.
  5. Updated documentation.

The new MetaTrader 5 version will be available through the LiveUpdate system.


