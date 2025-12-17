How to Start with MT5, a summary ! - page 3
Hello.
Do I need to remove my build 1940 before installing this 2005?
I tried without uninstalling and after install it is same 1940 as before.
Also, I have been unable to update since last year, any reason?
Should I remove all and retry?
Thanks...
It depends on your OS, for example - look at this thread: Support for Windows XP/Windows 2003/Windows Vista to be discontinued after 01 October 2017
How to update?
Download new MT5 from this site, and/or use updating feature, - look at the image:
Hi Sergey. Thanks for the information.
ok. I have both cases Windows 10 and Windows 7.
I tried to click on that already, nothing happens. I deleted the webinstall contents and reinstalled it.
Same results.
I downloaded from the site, install it and it always appear as build 1940.
I also removed then reinstalled.
I click again and again on the update.
Nothing happens.
It filled the webinstall folder again.
Still no updates. Same 1940.
I did not remove personal data though.
Would this be linked to the broker/server that I am using? I NEED to log to the demo account of yours to perform this update? - Maybe is what I am missing.
Thanks
Oh, it worked now. That was it. I have not understood at first that the update was linked to using a MQ demo account...
Thankx for your support.
Best regards
Lissandro :)
Summaries :
====
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
after registration, how to start?
Please, find some information below -
1.MQL5.community - User Memo
2.Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.01 13:31
The development of 32 bit versions has stopped and now it is available only in the form of build 2190.
Soon we will disable updates for these versions from trading servers. Starting next year, we will stop distributing the old 32 bit versions.
Switch to 64 bit versions, please.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.01 13:44
Old versions will work as before.
So, as I understand - 2190 build is the last build for the 32 bit Windows.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Support for 32-bit versions ends with the next MetaTrader 5 update
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.11.01 15:07
MetaTrader 5 build 2190 is the last release that supports the 32-bit version. The next official release of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be available only in the 64-bit version. The 64-bit version of Windows XP was released 14 years ago. Support for 32-bit versions currently impedes the development of any project.
Discontinuation of support for 32-bit versions will affect Market as well. After the next official update of the MetaTrader 5 platform, access to the Market will be disabled for the 32-bit version of the terminal. Users will be able to purchase and launch new MetaTrader 5 products from the 64-bit terminal only. All products previously purchased in the 32-bit MetaTrader 5 terminal will continue to work, but it will not be possible to upgrade them to a new version.
