Something about drawdown -
Drawdown in signal - Where can I find the open maximum drawdown of a signal? (good threadwith everything explained).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?
Michele Lazzarini, 2014.08.09 02:16
Absolute: compared to initial balance
Maximal: largest drawdown (measured in currency)
Relative: largest relative drawdown (measured in %)
This because you can have an early drawdown big in % but not in currency.
The Maximal can hide a largest drawdown in % happened earlier.
Relative is an index of resistance to drawdowns and can be used to compare different results.
To assess performances i find useful this expression:
Efficacy = Net Profit / Gross Profit
this can be used combined with Relative Drawdown, to assess the real reliability of a strategy:
Reliability = Efficacy / Relative Drawdown
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Maximum Drawdown
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.28 08:20
This is what I found:
There are many 'drawdowns' in the world:
I am not sure which kind of drawdown is used for the signals (I think, it may be 'Maximum drawdown on equity open trades' as maximum possibe drawdown) but you can read the following:
Article: What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Small thread: Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
About Drawdown
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.27 13:09
As I know - the traders are using some tools/indicators for MT4 and MT5 to show absolute drawdown on equity open trades,
for example: post #367
And you can read this article too - What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Ask about Drawdown
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.09 08:34
What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Absolute drawdown is the difference between the initial deposit and the smalles value of balance within testing:AbsoluteDrawDown = InitialDeposit - MinimalBalance
Maximal drawdown is the highest difference between one of local upper extremums of the balance graph and the following lower extremums:MaximalDrawDown = Max of (Maximal Peak - next Minimal Peak)
The maximal drawdown percentage shows the ratio between the maximal drawdown and the value of respective local upper extremum:
MaxDrawDown % = MaxDrawDown / its MaxPeak * 100%
Something new in documentation:
ONNX models in machine learning
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.02.26 12:55
Beta version 3584 is available with ONNX support.
Need Windows 10 build 1809 and newer, preferably Windows 11 with all updates.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.02.26 13:06
For the regular ONNX Runtime from Microsoft, the minimum version of Windows 10 build 1809 is declared.
And in C:\Windows\System32\onnxruntime.dll there is a very old version 1.10. Currently desired version is 1.14
We will write step by step articles/instructions on how to use ONNX features.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.02.26 18:04
They will be available in the market, in the tester too, including Cloud Network.
ONNX Runtume will be rewritten and redesigned to not depend on outdated system libraries.
ONNX files are easily included in projects, encrypted and compressed inside EX5 files. Pure robots are obtained from one file.
Scheme of work:
In MetaEditor -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.02.26 22:22For an example, you can see the public project ONNX.Price.Prediction in the general projects section of MetaEditor.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.02.27 12:00
Now available:
Inside, the simplest model training in Python with the generation of model.onnx, Python inversion and inference in MQL5.
Some more about ONNX ( ONNX models in machine learning ) -
Part #1. How to test ONNX models:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.02.28 21:32
Released beta 3589, on which you can test the ONNX models.
Step by step:
Then go to step 2
The project will be downloaded from MQL5 Storage (Subversion).
In this case, download the ONNX Runtime 1.14 archive signed by Microsoft, expand it to the root directory of the terminal next to terminal64.exe and restart the terminal:
The project immediately attached the simplest model.onnx trained for the sake of an example, so that you can see the demo.
To train the model yourself, you need to use the Python scripts included in the project:
python.exe -m pip install --upgrade pip pip install --upgrade tensorflow pip install --upgrade pandas pip install --upgrade scikit-learn pip install --upgrade matplotlib pip install --upgrade tqdm pip install --upgrade metatrader5 pip install --upgrade onnx== 1.12 pip install --upgrade tf2onnxThe onnx package with version 1.12 specified so as not to conflict with the requirements of tensorflow.
If necessary, specify the path yourself if the editor cannot determine it yourself.
Make sure that Python integration is enabled in the terminal settings. If it was disabled, then enable and restart the terminal:
The script using the MetaTrader5 package will contact the terminal (if it is turned off, it will start automatically) and start training on EURUSD, H1:
Upon completion, the Journal Editor will:
The new model.onnx will be saved/updated in the project. She can already use it.
This is a specially crafted example to demonstrate both training and running models.
You can convert your own TensorFlow models to ONNX format using the onnx and tf2onnx python packages:
ps: use the latest version of the project, since the function prototypes have changed in the old version.
More to follow ( ONNX models in machine learning ) -
Part #2. More details on how to install and convert:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.03.01 16:33
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/ai/windows-ml/onnxmltools
ONNXMLTools allows you to convert models from various machine learning toolkits to the ONNX format.
Installation and usage instructions are available in the ONNXMLTools GitHub repository .
Support
The following toolkits are currently supported:
Pytorch also has a built-in ONNX exporter. See here for more information.
Part #3. Python scripts can be run directly in the terminal :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.03.01 21:54
Python scripts can long ago be run directly in the terminal (not in the tester):
Information for expanding horizons for everyone:
Part #4. no longer requires third-party ONNX Runtime libraries :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.03.03 13:54
The terminal no longer requires third-party ONNX Runtime libraries.
Now onnx models can be driven on any platform where the terminal and the tester are launched . Will be available in the next beta.
Test version of MQL5 Copilot in beta 3647 -
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/444170
--------------
MetaEditor, Open AI and ChatGPT
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algorithmic trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.03.24 01:43
A preview version of viewing ONNX models is open right in the editor:
Learning ONNX for trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Learning ONNX for trading
MetaQuotes , 2023.03.30 17:44
1. ONNX Runtime
This article talks about the Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) project , which is an open format for presenting traditional and deep learning models. It also describes ONNX Runtime, a high-performance engine for running these models.
ONNX Runtime is fully compliant with the operators defined in the ONNX specification and runs on both CPU and GPU on many platforms including Linux, Windows and Mac.
Provides a step-by-step guide to converting, loading, and running a model using ONNX Runtime in Azure ML and demonstrates its potential benefits, including improved performance and prediction performance for various models.
It is also encouraged to try ONNX and contribute to the growing ONNX community.