Compiling MQL5 programs with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
How will this affect Market products in the future?
I am assuming that the validation process will require that the product should be compiled without it to cater for the lowest common denominator.
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.01 13:24
Only programs compiled in "x64 Regular" mode will be accepted into the market.
Most likely in the future we will expand the opportunities in the market.
MT5 release is scheduled for Friday next week. Therefore, we ask you to actively test new modes.
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.01 18:28
In the current beta 3905, available on MetaQuotes-Demo, we have expanded the information for MQL5:
You can find out on the fly the capabilities of the processor on which the terminal is running.
Using the string macro __CPU_ARCHITECTURE__ you can find out and check for which set of commands the EX5 file was compiled.
If the download fails, it says:
Something about MQL5 Cloud Network and MQL5 VPS in relation to AVX512 and AVX2 -
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Fernando Carreiro , 2023.09.01 19:15
What about the MetaQuotes VPS service? Will they all serve code compiled with extra instruction sets, or just regular compilation?
English original: What about MetaQuotes VPS service? Will they all also cater for code compiled with the extra instruction sets or only the regular compilation?
and the replies:
Compiling MQL5 programs with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instructions from build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.01 19:22In MetaQuotes VPS, we have modern processors with AVX2 everywhere. Therefore, migration will not be a problem.
Compiling MQL5 programs with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instructions from build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.01 19:23The upper limit for VPS is AVX2.
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.06 08:41
By default everything is compiled in normal X64 mode. For those who know nothing and compile downloaded programs as is, nothing will change.
For those who want to move forward, there are all possibilities. Over the course of two releases, all terminals will automatically be divided into three versions: x64, avx and avx2 - this is written in the start banner of the terminal. For a couple of years now, terminals have been distributed in two versions, x64 and avx.
When distributing programs, including the market, you need to build the x64 version. The remaining options are for your controlled use. Finding out what set of instructions is in a vps server is not a problem.
At MetaTrader VPS Hosting, the last few servers without AVX2 support will be replaced with modern ones by the end of the week and it will be possible to migrate x64/avx/avx2 programs to our cloud without any problems. On third-party VPS, just check the brand of the processor, use the CPU-Z program or look at the start banner of the terminal.
An explicit transition to specialized versions of terminals for modern processors is a big and correct step. We are seriously focused on improving the performance of the entire platform and now we have a free hand to directly implement new optimization methods without building crutches.
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.09 16:58
MetaTrader VPS Hosting is completely on AVX2 versions.
MetaTrader 5 terminals in the cloud are launched immediately in AVX2 builds:
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.06 11:03
Added display and selection of compilation mode directly in the toolbar:
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.06 13:07
In MQL5 Cloud Network, the upper limit for EX5 will be AVX2 and tasks will be automatically distributed to agents with the required processor set.
That is, everything will work transparently in a couple of days. Tomorrow we are releasing an open beta for brokers, and a week later there will be a release.
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.06 13:58...
The question:
Compiling MQL5 programs with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instructions from build 3902
Renat Akhtyamov , 2023.09.07 12:40
Good afternoon, the developers!
what does install visual studio mean and what will it allow, if not write in C# for example?
..and the reply:
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.07 13:07
Once you install Visual Studio, you can compile C/C++ files directly into MetaEditor.
For example, this allows you to easily compile EXE files or DLL libraries directly within MQL5 projects/directories:
The announcement:
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 3930: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and support for AVX instructions to speed up programs
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 3980: Improvements and fixes
MetaQuotes, 2023.09.21 15:01
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023. It features a number of platform fixes and improvements.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3980
For ONNX models that provide Map sequences in the output layer (ONNX_TYPE_SEQUENCE of ONNX_TYPE_MAP), a dynamic or fixed array of structures should be passed as the output parameter. The first two fields of this structure must match the ONNX_TYPE_MAP key and value types and be fixed or dynamic arrays.
Consider the iris.onnx model created by the following Python script:
Open the created onnx file in MetaEditor:
The Map sequence is passed as "output_probability". It has a key of INT64 type (which corresponds to long in MQL5) and the float type value. To receive data from this output, declare the following structure:
Here we used dynamic arrays with appropriate types. In this case, we can use fixed arrays because the Map for this model always contains 3 key+value pairs.
Since the Map sequence is returned, an array of such structures should be passed as a parameter for receiving data from output_probability output. This array can be dynamic or fixed, in accordance with the properties of a particular model. Example:
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3980
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
ONNX and MQL5 Copilot
Learning ONNX for trading - the video:
7.1. Introduction to ONNX - Tutorial 1 - post #241
7.2. Challenges in Deep Learning - Tutorial 2 - post #242
7.3. All about ONNX - Tutorial 3 - post #243
7.4. Design principles - Tutorial 4 - post #244
7.5. ONNX file format - Tutorial 5 - post #245
7.6. ONNX Data Type - Tutorial 6 - post #246
7.7. Machine Learning Example - Tutorial 7 - post #247
7.8. ONNX Runtime - Tutorial 8 - post #248
7.9. ONNX Model Zoo - Tutorial 9 - post #249
7.10. ONNX Model Zoo Demo - Tutorial 10 - post #250
7.11. PyTorch to Tensorflow Demo - Tutorial 11 - post #251
8.1. Introduction to Deep Learning - Lecture 1 - post #9
8.2. Recurrent Neural Networks and Transformers - Lecture 2 - post #10
8.3. Convolutional Neural Networks - Lecture 3 - post #11
8.4. Deep Generative Modeling - Lecture 4 - post #12
8.5. Reinforcement Learning - Lecture 5 - post #13
8.6. Deep Learning New Frontiers - Lecture 6 - post #14
8.7. LiDAR for Autonomous Driving - Lecture 7 - post #15
8.8. Automatic Speech Recognition - Lecture 8 - post #16
8.9. AI for Science - Lecture 9 - post #17
8.10. Uncertainty in Deep Learning - Lecture 10 - post #18
Evaluating ONNX models using regression metrics
Regression is a task of predicting a real value from an unlabeled example. A well-known example of regression is estimating the value of a diamond based on such characteristics as size, weight, color, clarity, etc.
The so-called regression metrics are used to assess the accuracy of regression model predictions. Despite similar algorithms, regression metrics are semantically different from similar loss functions.
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.23 06:33
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part I): Getting started with programming
I sometimes receive private messages from those who want to learn how to create their own Expert Advisors or indicators. Although there is a lot of material on this site and on the Internet in general, including very good resources with examples, beginners still need help. Some users seek more consistency in presentation, others require clarity or something else. Sometimes users ask: "Add comments to the code of a working Expert Advisor, I will understand everything and make the same one myself!" But, after they see a hundred lines of code, they get scared, confused and give up the idea. Instead, they say: "Better create an Expert Advisor for me."
Anyway, there are people who still want to "understand everything". This is when a step-by-step guide, explaining things from simple to complex, may come in handy. Well, users can't find such a step-by-step guide for the MQL5 language.
I am starting this series of articles specifically for beginners, for those who are encountering programming for the first time and are willing to learn it. These articles are intended for traders who no longer want to depend on programmers and wish to understand how everything works. The articles offer consistent and detailed information, with pictures and examples, guiding readers to the level of "MQL5 language proficiency".
Subscribe to real-time Nasdaq data
MetaQuotes, 2024.09.19 14:35
Use detailed Nasdaq data to enhance your trading strategies through more accurate decision-making and efficient risk management. This is a unique opportunity for those looking to improve their results. Unlike traditional minute or hourly bars, the subscription offers access to tick data, providing information on every price change and enabling deeper market analysis.
What you gain with the subscription:
Four subscription plans are available to meet different needs: real-time data without historical access and real-time data with history for 12 months, 36 months or 20 years. Subscription plans are divided into professional and non-professional.
How to test this new feature for free:
Without a subscription, you will receive data with a 15-minute delay and will not have access to the tick history of price changes. To subscribe to real-time data, double-click on the symbol. A window with available subscription plans will open.
Select a suitable plan and connect the subscription to your demo account in MetaTrader 5 to test your trading strategies using real data, conduct technical analysis or create custom indicators: