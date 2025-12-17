How to Start with MT5, a summary ! - page 10
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.06.25 05:40
Installing MetaTrader 5 and Other MetaQuotes Apps on HarmonyOS NEXT
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5200: Extended OpenBLAS support and enhanced control in MQL5
MetaQuotes, 2025.07.31 14:57
On Friday, August 1, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.
In this version, we have significantly expanded support for the OpenBLAS linear algebra library in MQL5, adding nearly thirty new functions. These enhancements provide more capabilities for developing Expert Advisors that use machine learning.
In addition, MQL5 now features stronger controls to ensure the quality of developed programs. New compiler checks and constraints help prevent potential errors in application behavior.
The desktop platform also introduces automatic interface switching based on your operating system settings – eliminating the need to adjust it manually.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
Matrix Reductions
Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
Linear Equations
Factored Calculations
Matrix Norm Calculations
Matrix Classification
This change simplifies code readability and eliminates ambiguity that was previously only accompanied by a compiler warning.
Previously, compilation would issue a warning:
For a number of builds, a warning will still appear in the log if a more suitable hidden method is available based on the parameters:
see declaration of function 'B::func'
see declaration of function 'A::func'
truncation of constant value from 'double(3.141592653589793)' to 'int(3)'
Matching names can be used in different scopes.
All template parameters and arguments must now be specified explicitly:
OnnxSetOutputShape( … , ulong_array );
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge
The new MQL5 Algo Forge is more than just a list of your projects – it's a full-fledged social network for developers. You can easily track changes, maintain project history, connect with like-minded professionals, and discover new ideas. Here, you can follow interesting authors, form teams, and collaborate on algorithmic trading projects.
MQL5 Algo Forge is built on Git, the modern version control system. It equips every developer with a powerful toolset for tracking project history, branching, experimenting, and working in teams. But how does it all work? In this article, we'll explain how to get started with MQL5 Algo Forge.
From "New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5" -
On the service website, we have published comprehensive MQL5 Algo Forge documentation. It clearly demonstrates all the features and advantages of using the Git system for algorithmic traders: how to explore projects, follow interesting publications, collaborate, and clone repositories.
Guide to Working with MQL5 Algo Forge
Comments on the new trading dialog in Metatrader 5 for iOS 5431 - blog post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766323
Was there a recent change to MT5 on iphone????
Sergey El, 2025.12.18 06:38Please wait for Apple to approve version 5431. This version uses the previous workflow, which allows you to install the SL and TP before entering the order screen.