Support for 32-bit versions ends with the next MetaTrader 5 update

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MetaTrader 5 build 2190 is the last release that supports the 32-bit version. The next official release of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be available only in the 64-bit version. The 64-bit version of Windows XP was released 14 years ago. Support for 32-bit versions currently impedes the development of any project.

Discontinuation of support for 32-bit versions will affect Market as well. After the next official update of the MetaTrader 5 platform, access to the Market will be disabled for the 32-bit version of the terminal. Users will be able to purchase and launch new MetaTrader 5 products from the 64-bit terminal only. All products previously purchased in the 32-bit MetaTrader 5 terminal will continue to work, but it will not be possible to upgrade them to a new version.

The 32-bit version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 will be available for download and installation for another 6 months
MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190
MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190
  • 2019.10.22
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metatrader5.com
Fixed the display order of MQL5 programs in the Navigator. MQL5 Fixed compilation errors connected with the use of local static variables in programs having input group declarations. VPS Fixed requesting of Hosting journals. Tester Improved display of three-dimensional optimization charts. Fixed reception of frames during forward optimization...
[Deleted]  

How to prevent 32-bit version build 2190 from autoupdate to build 2204? 

FP    0    23:04:58.274    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 build 2190 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
CE    0    23:04:58.281    Terminal    Windows 10 (build 18362) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i5-8400  @ 2.80GHz, Memory: 28851 / 32713 Mb, Disk: 307 / 465 Gb, GMT+3
PD    0    23:04:58.281    Terminal    C:\MT5\MT5_1_x32
JN    3    23:04:58.348    Terminal    You are using 32-bit version of the program, please switch to 64-bit for best performance 
JN    3    23:04:58.348    Terminal    You are using 32-bit version of the program, please switch to 64-bit for best performance
HR    0    23:04:59.481    LiveUpdate    new version build 2204 (IDE: 2204, Tester: 2204) is available
MI    0    23:04:59.562    Network    '15171546': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point EU 3 (ping: 41.49 ms)
IK    0    23:04:59.562    Network    '15171546': previous successful authorization performed from xx.xx.xx.xx on 2019.11.12 19:10:04
PI    0    23:04:59.613    Network    '15171546': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.
IF    0    23:04:59.613    Network    '15171546': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
QO    0    23:05:00.945    Network    '15171546': scanning network for access points
MI    0    23:05:08.763    Network    '15171546': scanning network finished
NP    0    23:05:28.165    LiveUpdate    'mt5clw' downloaded (19170 kb)
EI    0    23:05:57.985    LiveUpdate    'mt5clwide' downloaded (14934 kb)
KS    0    23:06:11.036    LiveUpdate    'mt5clwtst' downloaded (7793 kb)
LI    0    23:06:11.280    LiveUpdate    downloaded successfully
KP    0    23:06:15.311    Terminal    exit with code 0
FR    0    23:06:15.316    Network    '15171546': disconnected from MetaQuotes-Demo
NL    0    23:06:15.354    Terminal    stopped
JO    0    23:06:16.566    LiveUpdate    updating...
MG    0    23:06:16.884    LiveUpdate    'C:\MT5\MT5_1_x32\terminal.exe' updated
IQ    0    23:06:17.195    LiveUpdate    'C:\MT5\MT5_1_x32\metaeditor.exe' updated
MK    0    23:06:18.666    LiveUpdate    'C:\MT5\MT5_1_x32\metatester.exe' updated
PF    0    23:06:18.681    LiveUpdate    updated successfully
MP    0    23:06:21.527    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 build 2190 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)

By the log it updated successfully to 2204 but the build 2190 started again and again.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Discontinuation of 32-bit versions in the next MetaTrader 5 update

MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.12.03 17:45

 We released beta 2248 today with an update of the 32 bit version.

Please, update via the help menu or with MetaQuotes-Demo.


 
Please make an mt4 version for win 32bit i can trade from a stupid android and i cannot trade from my laptop with 8.1 32bit
 
C P #:
Please make an mt4 version for win 32bit i can trade from a stupid android and i cannot trade from my laptop with 8.1 32bit
MT4 is exisiting for 32bit only (there is no any 64bit version of MT4).
 
I downloaded mt4 for windows from my broker but it doesn't install on win 8 32bit
 
C P #:
I downloaded mt4 for windows from my broker but it doesn't install on win 8 32bit
It may be something wrong with your computer or you have anti-virus which is preventing this installation.
Because MT4 is with 32bit only (64bit MT4 does not exist).
 

My pc it's ok i read that the support for 32bit ended read this message from the broker


Installer changes: All MT4 and MT5 installers are now 64-bit only. The release of 32-bit installers has been discontinued,

Transition period for 32-bit: If you installed using the old 32-bit installer, it will work until January 1, 2024. Ensure a smooth transition by reinstalling with the new 64-bit installer.

 
C P #:

My pc it's ok i read that the support for 32bit ended read this message from the broker


Installer changes: All MT4 and MT5 installers are now 64-bit only. The release of 32-bit installers has been discontinued,

Transition period for 32-bit: If you installed using the old 32-bit installer, it will work until January 1, 2024. Ensure a smooth transition by reinstalling with the new 64-bit installer.

It is about for MT5 only.
MT4 is 32bit software.
I have MT4 which was installed long time ago and it is 32bit and it works with not a problem at  all.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
It is about for MT5 only.
MT4 is 32bit software.
I have MT4 which was installed long time ago and it is 32bit and it works with not a problem at  all.
Also  MT4 now require a 64bit system
 
C P #:
Also  MT4 now require a 64bit system

MT4 is 32bit software, and it is not required 64-bit system.

  • How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
  • Limitations to use old builds of MT4/MT5 or old versions of Windows (incl antivirus issue): this page
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