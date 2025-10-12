Support for 32-bit versions ends with the next MetaTrader 5 update
How to prevent 32-bit version build 2190 from autoupdate to build 2204?
FP 0 23:04:58.274 Terminal MetaTrader 5 build 2190 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) CE 0 23:04:58.281 Terminal Windows 10 (build 18362) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz, Memory: 28851 / 32713 Mb, Disk: 307 / 465 Gb, GMT+3 PD 0 23:04:58.281 Terminal C:\MT5\MT5_1_x32 JN 3 23:04:58.348 Terminal You are using 32-bit version of the program, please switch to 64-bit for best performance JN 3 23:04:58.348 Terminal You are using 32-bit version of the program, please switch to 64-bit for best performance HR 0 23:04:59.481 LiveUpdate new version build 2204 (IDE: 2204, Tester: 2204) is available MI 0 23:04:59.562 Network '15171546': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point EU 3 (ping: 41.49 ms) IK 0 23:04:59.562 Network '15171546': previous successful authorization performed from xx.xx.xx.xx on 2019.11.12 19:10:04 PI 0 23:04:59.613 Network '15171546': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp. IF 0 23:04:59.613 Network '15171546': trading has been enabled - hedging mode QO 0 23:05:00.945 Network '15171546': scanning network for access points MI 0 23:05:08.763 Network '15171546': scanning network finished NP 0 23:05:28.165 LiveUpdate 'mt5clw' downloaded (19170 kb) EI 0 23:05:57.985 LiveUpdate 'mt5clwide' downloaded (14934 kb) KS 0 23:06:11.036 LiveUpdate 'mt5clwtst' downloaded (7793 kb) LI 0 23:06:11.280 LiveUpdate downloaded successfully KP 0 23:06:15.311 Terminal exit with code 0 FR 0 23:06:15.316 Network '15171546': disconnected from MetaQuotes-Demo NL 0 23:06:15.354 Terminal stopped JO 0 23:06:16.566 LiveUpdate updating... MG 0 23:06:16.884 LiveUpdate 'C:\MT5\MT5_1_x32\terminal.exe' updated IQ 0 23:06:17.195 LiveUpdate 'C:\MT5\MT5_1_x32\metaeditor.exe' updated MK 0 23:06:18.666 LiveUpdate 'C:\MT5\MT5_1_x32\metatester.exe' updated PF 0 23:06:18.681 LiveUpdate updated successfully MP 0 23:06:21.527 Terminal MetaTrader 5 build 2190 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
By the log it updated successfully to 2204 but the build 2190 started again and again.
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Discontinuation of 32-bit versions in the next MetaTrader 5 update
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.12.03 17:45
We released beta 2248 today with an update of the 32 bit version.
Please, update via the help menu or with MetaQuotes-Demo.
My pc it's ok i read that the support for 32bit ended read this message from the broker
Installer changes: All MT4 and MT5 installers are now 64-bit only. The release of 32-bit installers has been discontinued,
Transition period for 32-bit: If you installed using the old 32-bit installer, it will work until January 1, 2024. Ensure a smooth transition by reinstalling with the new 64-bit installer.
My pc it's ok i read that the support for 32bit ended read this message from the broker
Installer changes: All MT4 and MT5 installers are now 64-bit only. The release of 32-bit installers has been discontinued,
Transition period for 32-bit: If you installed using the old 32-bit installer, it will work until January 1, 2024. Ensure a smooth transition by reinstalling with the new 64-bit installer.
MT4 is 32bit software.
I have MT4 which was installed long time ago and it is 32bit and it works with not a problem at all.
Also MT4 now require a 64bit system
MT4 is 32bit software, and it is not required 64-bit system.
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MetaTrader 5 build 2190 is the last release that supports the 32-bit version. The next official release of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be available only in the 64-bit version. The 64-bit version of Windows XP was released 14 years ago. Support for 32-bit versions currently impedes the development of any project.
Discontinuation of support for 32-bit versions will affect Market as well. After the next official update of the MetaTrader 5 platform, access to the Market will be disabled for the 32-bit version of the terminal. Users will be able to purchase and launch new MetaTrader 5 products from the 64-bit terminal only. All products previously purchased in the 32-bit MetaTrader 5 terminal will continue to work, but it will not be possible to upgrade them to a new version.