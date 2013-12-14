Download EA to MT4

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Hi,

i'm able to download EA to MT5 but I can't with mt4. I tried both mt4 from Alpari and from metaquotes. Inside MT4 there is no "market"  tab as in MT5. If I click on "Demo" from the EA page it opens MT4 but then nothing happened. I tried to uninstall and reinstall, both alpari and metaquotes mt4 but with no luck. What I have to do in order to download MT4 EA?

 

Thanks 

 
johntiror:

Hi,

i'm able to download EA to MT5 but I can't with mt4. I tried both mt4 from Alpari and from metaquotes. Inside MT4 there is no "market"  tab as in MT5. If I click on "Demo" from the EA page it opens MT4 but then nothing happened. I tried to uninstall and reinstall, both alpari and metaquotes mt4 but with no luck. What I have to do in order to download MT4 EA?

The MT4 market is not live yet . . .
 
More precisely it's in beta period. You need new MT4 (beta) to use it, see this topic.
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
 
angevoyageur:
More precisely it's in beta period. You need new MT4 (beta) to use it, see this topic.
Thanks, I connected to demo.metaquotes.net but it's not updating, what I'm supposed to do?
 
johntiror:
Thanks, I connected to demo.metaquotes.net but it's not updating, what I'm supposed to do?
If you can't follow the instruction of the link I provided, MT4 beta is probably not for you.
 
angevoyageur:
If you can't follow the instruction of the link I provided, MT4 beta is probably not for you.

ahah   :)

Simply connect to special demo.metaquotes.net:444 server in order to update MetaTrader 4 client terminal to build 555. 

 

 What am I doing wrong here?

 
johntiror:

ahah   :)

Simply connect to special demo.metaquotes.net:444 server in order to update MetaTrader 4 client terminal to build 555. 

 

 What am I doing wrong here?

  • Where is the ":444" behind the address on your screenshot ?
  • What is this account 2167135 ? You have to create a new one on the beta server.
  • This forum is about MT5/mql5, please ask your question on the dedicated topic on mql4.com.
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
 
angevoyageur:
  • Where is the ":444" behind the address on your screenshot ?
  • What is this account 2167135 ? You have to create a new one on the beta server.
  • This forum is about MT5/mql5, please ask your question on the dedicated topic on mql4.com.
If I add :444 it doesn't work. I'll ask there.
[Deleted]  
can anyone give me line where i can download latest Beta Metatrader 4 download.
 
advali82:
can anyone give me line where i can download latest Beta Metatrader 4 download.
Just wait next year.
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