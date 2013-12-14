Download EA to MT4
johntiror:The MT4 market is not live yet . . .
Hi,
i'm able to download EA to MT5 but I can't with mt4. I tried both mt4 from Alpari and from metaquotes. Inside MT4 there is no "market" tab as in MT5. If I click on "Demo" from the EA page it opens MT4 but then nothing happened. I tried to uninstall and reinstall, both alpari and metaquotes mt4 but with no luck. What I have to do in order to download MT4 EA?
More precisely it's in beta period. You need new MT4 (beta) to use it, see this topic.
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
- www.mql5.com
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
angevoyageur:Thanks, I connected to demo.metaquotes.net but it's not updating, what I'm supposed to do?
More precisely it's in beta period. You need new MT4 (beta) to use it, see this topic.
More precisely it's in beta period. You need new MT4 (beta) to use it, see this topic.
johntiror:If you can't follow the instruction of the link I provided, MT4 beta is probably not for you.
Thanks, I connected to demo.metaquotes.net but it's not updating, what I'm supposed to do?
Thanks, I connected to demo.metaquotes.net but it's not updating, what I'm supposed to do?
angevoyageur:
If you can't follow the instruction of the link I provided, MT4 beta is probably not for you.
If you can't follow the instruction of the link I provided, MT4 beta is probably not for you.
ahah :)
Simply connect to special demo.metaquotes.net:444 server in order to update MetaTrader 4 client terminal to build 555.
What am I doing wrong here?
johntiror:
ahah :)
Simply connect to special demo.metaquotes.net:444 server in order to update MetaTrader 4 client terminal to build 555.
What am I doing wrong here?
- Where is the ":444" behind the address on your screenshot ?
- What is this account 2167135 ? You have to create a new one on the beta server.
- This forum is about MT5/mql5, please ask your question on the dedicated topic on mql4.com.
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
- www.mql5.com
Beta MetaTrader 4 Build 555 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released - MQL4 forum
angevoyageur:If I add :444 it doesn't work. I'll ask there.
- Where is the ":444" behind the address on your screenshot ?
- What is this account 2167135 ? You have to create a new one on the beta server.
- This forum is about MT5/mql5, please ask your question on the dedicated topic on mql4.com.
can anyone give me line where i can download latest Beta Metatrader 4 download.
advali82:Just wait next year.
can anyone give me line where i can download latest Beta Metatrader 4 download.
can anyone give me line where i can download latest Beta Metatrader 4 download.
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Hi,
i'm able to download EA to MT5 but I can't with mt4. I tried both mt4 from Alpari and from metaquotes. Inside MT4 there is no "market" tab as in MT5. If I click on "Demo" from the EA page it opens MT4 but then nothing happened. I tried to uninstall and reinstall, both alpari and metaquotes mt4 but with no luck. What I have to do in order to download MT4 EA?
Thanks