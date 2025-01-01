Runtime Errors

The executing subsystem of the client terminal has an opportunity to save the error code in case it occurs during a MQL5 program run. There is a predefined variable _LastError for each executable MQL5 program.

Before starting the OnInit function, the _LastError variable is reset. In case an erroneous situation occurs during calculations or in the process of internal function calls, the _LastError variable accepts a corresponding error code. The value stored in this variable can be obtained using the GetLastError() function.

There are several critical errors in case of which a program is terminated immediately: