How to Start with MT5, a summary ! - page 9
Support for older MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 versions to end on December 1
MetaQuotes, 2024.10.22 09:42
Starting December 1, 2024, the minimum supported versions of the trading platforms will be as follows:
After this date, older versions of desktop terminals will not be able to connect to broker servers. We strongly encourage users to update promptly, as each version of the platform introduces numerous features and performance improvements.
MetaTrader 5
In the past six months, we have released four MetaTrader 5 updates:
MetaTrader 4
Each version of MetaTrader 4 comes with performance improvements, bug fixes, and enhanced security for the Market service.
Download the latest platform version with new features
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:31
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part II): Basic data types and use of variable
In my previous article we looked at the main programs that are used by MQL5 programmers (and came to the conclusion that the MetaEditor IDE is well suited for beginner needs). In addition, we took a quick look at the concept of a function and created a simple script that prints a message in the system log. These messages can be viewed at the bottom of the terminal window in the Experts tab.
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:35
Master MQL5 from Beginner to Pro (Part III): Complex Data Types and Include Files
This article is a continuation of the series for beginners. Here I assume that the reader already has an understanding of the material from the previous two articles.
The first article is an introduction. It assumes that the reader has no prior experience with programming, and introduces the required tools for programmers, describes the main program types, and introduces some basic concepts, in particular, the concept of a "function".
The second article describes operations with data. It introduces the concepts of "literal", "variable", "data type", "operator", etc., and examines the main data modification operators: arithmetic, logical, bitwise, and others
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.20 07:49
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part IV): About Arrays, Functions and Global Terminal Variables
In this article I will cover three global topics:
Support for older versions of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 to end on July 1
MetaQuotes, 2025.05.12 07:52
Starting July 1, 2025, the minimum supported versions of the trading platforms will be:
After this date, older versions of desktop terminals will no longer be able to connect to broker servers. We strongly encourage you to update in a timely manner, as each version of the platform introduces numerous features and performance improvements.
MetaTrader 5
Over the past few months, three major updates have been released for MetaTrader 5:
MetaTrader 4
Each new version of MetaTrader 4 delivers performance improvements, bug fixes, and enhanced security for the Market service.
Download the latest platform version with new features and improvements
Are there any serious plans to upgrade MetaEditor to a professional-grade programming IDE?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.05.28 19:20
A beta will be released in the coming days, where the MT5 editor storage has been changed to Git.
We are launching a new collaboration project MQL5 Algo Forge: https://forge.mql5.io
Are there any serious plans to upgrade MetaEditor to a professional-grade programming IDE?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.05.29 12:58
I have explained many times that only professional developers create products that are widely used. They need more and more features.
That's why we put so much effort into developing the MQL5 language. The new beta will feature a major upgrade of OpenBLAS mathematics.
We are also preparing a new compiler for release with a lot of new features. It will not be in beta yet.
For Low code and non-professional developers, we will later upgrade AI Assistant and offer our own MCP server.
Are there any serious plans to upgrade MetaEditor to a professional-grade programming IDE?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.05.29 13:03
Git is fully integrated into MetaEditor and there is no need to install a third-party Git.
For now, we only offer work with our Algo Forge platform, similar to GitHub. The main MQL5 root will always work with our storage, and in Shared Projects we may allow linking our external storage. To do this, you can specify an account in an external system in the settings.
Our task is to restart joint projects .
Are there any serious plans to upgrade MetaEditor to a professional-grade programming IDE?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.05.29 13:11
For the last six months we have been busy with server capabilities and have not spent much time on the terminal.
What was done for the terminal:
What we will do next in the terminal and editor:
This is very important announcement:
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo trading
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.06.09 14:15
For your information, new for machine learning in MQL5:
Matrix multiplication (matrix × matrix)
Matrix multiplication (matrix × vector)
Matrix multiplication (vector x matrix)
Dot product (vector × vector)
How does ddof affect:
Calculating eigenvalues and eigenvectors
Matrix Reduction
Orthogonal decompositions
Matrix decompositions