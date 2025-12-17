How to Start with MT5, a summary ! - page 5

Better Programmer (Part 03): Give Up doing these 5 things to become a successful MQL5 Programmer 

In this third article of this series, we are going to see the 5 Habits to give up to have a successful MQL5 coding career.
This is the must-read article for anyone wanting to improve their programming career. This article series is aimed at making you the best programmer you can possibly be, no matter how experienced you are. The discussed ideas work for MQL5 programming newbies as well as professionals.
 

Better Programmer (Part 04): How to become a faster developer 

In this article we are going to discuss the broader term of developer — how you can become faster at developing your systems. We are going to study everything in between design, work ethics, tools to use, coding, debugging, etc. 
Every developer wants to be able to write code faster, and being able to code faster and effective is not some kind of special ability that only a few people are born with. It's a skill that can be learned by every coder, regardless of years of experience on the keyboard.
 

Better programmer (Part 05): How to become a faster developer 

As developers, we always want to have the ability to build programs faster while delivering them at higher quality. This ability can be learned by any developer regardless of your coding experience, computation power, and tools on your workspace, or your keyboard typing speed.

This article is an extended article of the previous part, consider reading it first if you haven’t already.

Every developer wants to be able to write code faster, and being able to code faster and effective is not some kind of special ability that only a few people are born with. It's a skill that can be learned, that is what I'm trying to teach in this article.
 

Better Programmer (Part 06): 9 habits that lead to effective coding 

Before starting to code, there are certain habits that we need to add to our coding that can help us stay focused all the coding time. Most of the time we might find ourselves coding but not realizing that we are not being effective due to various reasons, such as lack of focus, having no plan or having poor plan of execution.

It's not always all about writing the code that leads to effective coding. There are certain habits that I have found in my experience that lead to effective coding. We are going to discuss some of them in detail in this article. This is a must-read article for every programmer who wants to improve their ability to write complex algorithms with less hassle.
 

Better Programmer (Part 07): Notes on becoming a successful freelance developer

Freelance is one of the areas that are worth discussing in MQL5 as many developers would like to earn from their ability to code and others would like the challenge and the experience as well. These are the views that have been organized from me and others successful and unsuccessful experiences when it comes to freelancing. Through sharing these experiences, this article is aimed to improve anyone towards their path to becoming better programmers when it comes to freelance. In this article, you will see what worked and what didn't work for me and others just to give you an insight into your independent journey.
Do you wish to become a successful Freelance developer on MQL5? If the answer is yes, this article is right for you.
 
I have a custom indicator that gives buffer signals & I would like to convert it into an expert advisor

Can someone please give me a structure how could I build one???

I would like to use ATR for take profit

Thanks!
 

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 web terminals moved to new address - announcement from 2023.06.30

---------------------------

About Webterminal -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

WebTerminal not working!!???

MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23

Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.

Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.

---------------------------

MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3510: Web Terminal improvements

Connect to your account and trade in financial markets directly from your browser
 
I want to remind about this thread: How to start with MQL5
This thread is for newbies in coding: MQL5 codes examples are discussed there.
  • 2018.12.24
This thread discusses MQL5 code examples. There will be examples of how to get data from indicators, how to program advisors...
