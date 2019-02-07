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XXDPO_Candle_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XXDPO_Candle can provide alerts and send email and push notifications when trading signals occur. Possible signal options:
- Zero breakthrough by the candle;
- Changing candle movement direction;
- Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
- Exiting overbought or oversold areas.
Input parameters for activating signals:
input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number for the signal activation input bool SoundON=true; // Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
In this version of the indicator, the support/resistance levels have been added, as well as displaying in lighter colors the moments where the candles reach the overbought and oversold areas. It should be taken into consideration that this indicator is not normalized and the values of the support and resistance levels should be chosen for each timeframe individually! The higher the indicator's timeframe is, the higher the values of those levels must be in absolute terms.
input double HighLevel=+0.6; // overbought level input double LowLevel=-0.6; // oversold level
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts. Changing the histogram movement direction
Fig. 2. XXDPO_Candle_Alerts. Activating an alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23549
The EA compares the difference between the Close price of bar #1 and the Close price of bar #Candle shift.Ilan iMA
Ilan based on indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA)
Indicator XXDPO_Candle with the timeframe selection option in its input parametersXXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF
Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters