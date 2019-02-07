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Indicators

XXDPO_Candle_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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8617
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(24)
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XXDPO_Candle_Alerts.mq5 (33.4 KB) view
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Indicator XXDPO_Candle can provide alerts and send email and push notifications when trading signals occur. Possible signal options:

  • Zero breakthrough by the candle;
  • Changing candle movement direction;
  • Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
  • Exiting overbought or oversold areas.

Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar=1;          // Bar number for the signal activation
input bool SoundON=true;           // Enable alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;       // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;          // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;           // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices

In this version of the indicator, the support/resistance levels have been added, as well as displaying in lighter colors the moments where the candles reach the overbought and oversold areas. It should be taken into consideration that this indicator is not normalized and the values of the support and resistance levels should be chosen for each timeframe individually! The higher the indicator's timeframe is, the higher the values of those levels must be in absolute terms. 

input double HighLevel=+0.6;                      // overbought level
input double LowLevel=-0.6;                       // oversold level

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".



Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts. Changing the histogram movement direction

Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts. Changing the histogram movement direction


Fig. 2. XXDPO_Candle_Alerts. Activating an alert.

Fig. 2. XXDPO_Candle_Alerts. Activating an alert.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23549

Plan X Plan X

The EA compares the difference between the Close price of bar #1 and the Close price of bar #Candle shift.

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XXDPO_Candle_HTF XXDPO_Candle_HTF

Indicator XXDPO_Candle with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF XXDPO_Candle_Alerts_HTF

Indicator XXDPO_Candle_Alerts with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters