SilverTrend Signal Delay - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works on signals from the SilverTrend custom indicator. Checking the signal only at the time of the birth of a new bar. On the current bar (on the zero bar, on bar # 0, on the rightmost bar on the chart) the signal is never checked.
Feature : " Signal Delay " parameter - signal delay, measured in bars. It allows you to enter a position not immediately, but through the " Signal Delay " bars.
This is backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4
Set file is attached.
So, do you see how smoothing going on balance and equity? Yes, it is because of Sharpe. This kind of optimization is very good for lower timeframe to get the settings to trade with small deposit size.
That's all news for today.
How do you generate the graphics in the first image ? With MetaTrader5 ?
How do you generate the graphics in the first image ? With MetaTrader5 ?
Yes, this is with Metatrader 5.
Specified account already being used as a signal
please read the replies to your thread (with same question): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/331240
-----------
By the way, this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10741 is not about Signal service.
This is the 4th version of the EA based on BrainTrend1Sig indicator -
----------------
ASCV 4 - expert for MetaTrader 5
Development of the third ASCV 3 version. New: added parameter " Type trade " - trade restriction. You can choose one of three options.
Trailing can now be set in two ways:
Uses the BrainTrend1Sig indicator:
and the settings are responsible for its settings
Checking the trading signal by the indicator is carried out only at the time of the birth of a new bar. The signal from the indicator is taken on bar # 1.
I subscribed 30 USD each accounts to a Signal Provider for 2 accounts (TOTAL 60 USD), now just after few days he decided to stop his signal service. How can I get my funds back? Thank you.
This thread is not about the Signals service.
The thread is about the Signal systems -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.26 12:09
By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend:
So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.10 06:34
PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).
Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading -
The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.
Phoenix - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The Phoenix arrow indicator uses a combination of three indicators: Moving Average, Bolinger Bands and Momentum in combination with two powerful formulas based on the price behavior of the current chart.
The Phoenix indicator also implements a system of sound and text alerts, as well as sending messages to e-mail and SMS.
Please note that the original Phoenix dial indicator has a large number of settings. To get the best trading result, I recommend experimenting with the indicator settings for each currency pair and timeframe.