SilverTrend Signal Delay - expert for MetaTrader 5

The EA works on signals from the SilverTrend custom indicator. Checking the signal only at the time of the birth of a new bar. On the current bar (on the zero bar, on bar # 0, on the rightmost bar on the chart) the signal is never checked.

Feature : " Signal Delay " parameter - signal delay, measured in bars. It allows you to enter a position not immediately, but through the " Signal Delay " bars.

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4

 

 

 Set file is attached.

So, do you see how smoothing going on balance and equity? Yes, it is because of Sharpe. This kind of optimization is very good for lower timeframe to get the settings to trade with small deposit size.

That's all news for today.  


How do you generate the graphics in the first image ? With MetaTrader5 ?

 
mt4ski:

How do you generate the graphics in the first image ? With MetaTrader5 ?

This post #88?
Yes, this is with Metatrader 5.
I was affraid to open this thread. Why? because it is difficult to manage many threads on one forum...
 
Hi . I wanted to register a signal that I got this message:

     Specified account already being used as a signal

While not a duplicate

The system administrator has not responded for a month

please help

 
please read the replies to your thread (with same question): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/331240

By the way, this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10741 is not about Signal service.

General: signal
 

This is the 4th version of the EA based on BrainTrend1Sig indicator -

Development of the third ASCV 3 version. New: added parameter " Type trade " - trade restriction. You can choose one of three options.

  • Only BUY
  • Only sell
  • BUY and SELL

Trailing can now be set in two ways:

  • trailing with a minimum interval in seconds (parameter Trailing, in seconds must be greater than or equal to "10")
  • trailing only at the moment of birth of a new bar (parameter Trailing, in seconds must be less than "10")

Uses the BrainTrend1Sig indicator:

and the settings are responsible for its settings

  • BrainTrend1: ATR averaging period
  • BrainTrend1: STO averaging period
  • BrainTrend1: STO smoothing typeBrainTrend1: STO type of price

Checking the trading signal by the indicator is carried out only at the time of the birth of a new bar. The signal from the indicator is taken on bar # 1.

 
Please can someone help me with a spike indicator arrow that works in Boom and Crash.
Best Regards.
 
I subscribed 30 USD each accounts to a Signal Provider for 2 accounts (TOTAL 60 USD), now just after few days he decided to stop his signal service. How can I get my funds back? Thank you.
 
This thread is not about the Signals service.
The thread is about the Signal systems -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.26 12:09

By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend:

  • asctrend: the system was originally developed on the following way: we are openning the position when the trend is already established and, most probably - we will open the trade in the middle or in the end of the trend (using red/blue dots/arrows on the chart). We more care about exit in this situation.
  • braintrend: we are entering to the market in the beginning of the trend so it may be many false entrance/signals. But when it is real good signal so we care about exit less than in asctrend; we care about entrance.

So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.



Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.10 06:34

PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).

Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading - 

  • AscTrend system-  you can receive the signal (receive a signal on the main chart as dot or arrow = signal system) to buy or sell when the trend is already established. You do not care much about false entry. You should care about where to exit (because you may receive buy/sell signal in the end of the trend).

  • BrainTrading system. You are receiving the buy/sell sigbnal in the beginning of the trend. The trend is not yet established, and it may be many false entries. But you do not care about exit, because 2 BrainTrading insicators are working as stop loss and trailing stop. Means: if you got good entry so you can just follow the indicators for exist.

  • Brainwashing. You can get valid buy/sell signal in iTrend indicator agrees in that. Irrespective off - good trend, ranging market condition, high impacted news events coming - you can get the buy/sell signal confirmed by iTrend indicator.
    The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.

As to refund related to the Signal service so read the following thread: Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet
Choose a signal you are interested in and subscribe to it in a few clicks. Monitored accounts are provided with a detailed statistics and trading history. Watch a Tutorial Video on how to subscribe to a Signal. Sell the...
 

Phoenix - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Phoenix - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Phoenix arrow indicator uses a combination of three indicators: Moving Average, Bolinger Bands and Momentum in combination with two powerful formulas based on the price behavior of the current chart.

The Phoenix indicator also implements a system of sound and text alerts, as well as sending messages to e-mail and SMS.

Please note that the original Phoenix dial indicator has a large number of settings. To get the best trading result, I recommend experimenting with the indicator settings for each currency pair and timeframe.

