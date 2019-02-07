CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XXDPO_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
8744
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XXDPO_Candle.mq5 (19.17 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator XXDPO represented as candles Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the indicator algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.


Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle

Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23490

WE TRUST WE TRUST

An EA based on indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev)

JS Signal Baes JS Signal Baes

A trading system based on several indicators from several timeframes.

Starter Starter

Three timeframes. One iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) on each timeframe

Ingrit Ingrit

Comparing OHLC on timeframe M5