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XXDPO_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XXDPO represented as candles Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the indicator algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes is described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. Indicator XXDPO_Candle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23490
An EA based on indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iStdDev (Standard Deviation, StdDev)JS Signal Baes
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