Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020  

----------------

MQL5.community - User Memo

----------------

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.03 06:39

Just for newbies (if you are new to this website for example) - it is strongly recommended to read the following articles/posts/threads - 

============

1. User Memo

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26

Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo

============

2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal

3. Summaries

3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning) 
    MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 
    MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

3.3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

3.4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

3.5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

3.6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)

3.7. Ichimoku

3.8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

3.9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

3.10 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming

============

4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! 

============

5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 

============

6. How to add the broker to MT5:

6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account

============

7. Signals

============

8. Market

============

9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5

9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530 

9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892

9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979 

9.4. Monitor VPS 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677 

9.5. Synchronize - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 

============

10. Brokers

10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904

10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742

============

11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036  

============

12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200 

============

13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum

13.1. Thread with the discussion

13.2. Forum rules

============

14. The thread about threadswhat's going around the forum everywhere  
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)

============

15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread

============

16. How to subscribe to topic or  invite a person into the topic - the thread

============

17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.


                                                        

============

Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one (MT5)

============

 

AscTrend vs BrainTrend :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, M15, 2022.01.25

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDJPY, M15, 2022.01.25, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 .. vs ..

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, M30, 2022.01.25

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDJPY, M30, 2022.01.25, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how i can gain 1 million dollar?

Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3


 
I have made an EA using ZigZag, no error and no warning. However; when I debug, it doesn't trade at all. Any idea what in the world is wrong with it. I appreciate your comments and help. Thank you.
 
Achmad Muchtar #:
I have made an EA using ZigZag, no error and no warning. However; when I debug, it doesn't trade at all. Any idea what in the world is wrong with it. I appreciate your comments and help. Thank you.

1. Many (most of) EAs are created based on manual trading systems.
For example, some person was trading manually using some indicators and he can see that it is profitable for him. And after that he will want to create EA to automate his manual trading strategy.

2. But there some people who are using the manual trading strategy developed by the other people. Nothing wrong with it in case those some people checked trading strategy, traded it at least on demo account to define the rules for trading and more.

3. There is the other story: coders may program the EA based on raw idea. Raw idea is not a trading system, it is just an idea ... someone attached few indicators to the chart and he is thinking that it may be profitable (but he does not trade this idea on demo account, he did not open the trade ... nothing ... just attached indicators to the chart.

----------------

If the coder created EA and this EA is not openning any trades (or it is losing EA) so it means the following:

  • bug in code, or
  • EA was created based on raw idea.

Example - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can't Find Any Profitable EA on MQL5 in past 5 years.

Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.14 08:26

There are Raw Ideas, and it is about the following: "I attach indicators to the chart and see that it may be profitable".

There are Elaborated/Proven Ideas. It is about the following: the user was trading his indicators' setup during the several days/or weeks/or months on demo account (and, in some cases - on real/live account). I am not talking about backtesting. Raw idea became to be a Elaborated Idea by trading (at least - on demo).

Why to trade? To define the trading rules, and to know: when the system will let you win, and when you will lose by using this system (and why).

  • Some people prefer to do it (to trade to get the proof that their ideas are profitable ideas) in public threads
    by the following steps:
    - posting raw idea on the forum, with the indicators uploaded to the thread, and
    - trading with one broker,
    - trading with the other broker,
    - elaborate the rules of the system, and
    - ask for coders to code the proven profitable elaborated idea),
    - after that - receive EA based on this system (some coders may code for free using the public threads; some coders will never code for free ... up to them),
    - optimize the settings,
    - find the settings for some timeframes and more. Many people prefer to post/upload everything (incl final results as the EA for example) on their public threads.
  • The other people are doing privately (with no one can see it). In this case - we all do not believe in his results and do not trust him in general (because we have no idea about how he achieved the results, and we should be fully sure that his profitable system is not fake one ... but we are not sure because we do not know him in pertson and we do not trust any his word any his system).
  • And the other people do not do anything. They just ask: "did you finish your great job here? did you spend your money to find the settings, did you spend your time to trade this manuall system on demo or live, right? So, for now - you should give this profitable EA to me and explain all your system to me (for free of course!)".
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.13 10:06

I will "optimize" this optimization by parameters for small money so not a problem at all. You know - some strange with terms:

  • when i am making slow complete optimization - it is going very fast with more costs by money and with all cloud agents used
  • when I am making optimization as fast algorithm so it is going veery slowly with very little cost (just for few cents) with 1 agents of cloud using

So, in case of using Cloud: fast optimization is really slow one, and slow optimization is very fast but costs some money sorry. Some people are asking: why my optimization is very slow? Reply may be the following: "because you are making it in fast mod. Change the mode to slow and it will be really fast". And that is true. 


 

USDJPY 30min chart after BOJ monetary policy statement announcement.



 

Non-linear indicators 

Non-linear indicators 

Non-linear methods are widely used to handle financial time series. In particular, there are quite a few indicators in the MetaTrader trading platform that use non-linear approaches. All of them are actively used in trading.
Non-linear indicators may be needed when certain characteristics of a signal are more important than general information. In addition, non-linear indicators can cope with situations, in which linear indicators are powerless.
Let's take the indicator template from this article and convert it into the logarithmic version.

 

original Braintrend System, MT4 version. Still working.


