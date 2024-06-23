Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 44
There are some threads/posts for newbies:
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
----------------
MQL5.community - User Memo
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.03 06:39
Just for newbies (if you are new to this website for example) - it is strongly recommended to read the following articles/posts/threads -
============
1. User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo
============
2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
3. Summaries
3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3.3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
3.4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
3.5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
3.6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
3.7. Ichimoku
3.8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
3.9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
3.10 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
============
4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
============
5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
============
6. How to add the broker to MT5:
6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
============
7. Signals
============
8. Market
============
9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979
9.4. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
9.5. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
============
10. Brokers
10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742
============
11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036
============
12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
============
13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum
13.1. Thread with the discussion
13.2. Forum rules
============
14. The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)
============
15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread
============
16. How to subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
============
17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.
============
Signal Systems
The beginning
After
============
AscTrend vs BrainTrend :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDJPY, M15, 2022.01.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
.. vs ..
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDJPY, M30, 2022.01.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how i can gain 1 million dollar?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
I have made an EA using ZigZag, no error and no warning. However; when I debug, it doesn't trade at all. Any idea what in the world is wrong with it. I appreciate your comments and help. Thank you.
1. Many (most of) EAs are created based on manual trading systems.
For example, some person was trading manually using some indicators and he can see that it is profitable for him. And after that he will want to create EA to automate his manual trading strategy.
2. But there some people who are using the manual trading strategy developed by the other people. Nothing wrong with it in case those some people checked trading strategy, traded it at least on demo account to define the rules for trading and more.
3. There is the other story: coders may program the EA based on raw idea. Raw idea is not a trading system, it is just an idea ... someone attached few indicators to the chart and he is thinking that it may be profitable (but he does not trade this idea on demo account, he did not open the trade ... nothing ... just attached indicators to the chart.
----------------
If the coder created EA and this EA is not openning any trades (or it is losing EA) so it means the following:
Example -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can't Find Any Profitable EA on MQL5 in past 5 years.
Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.14 08:26
There are Raw Ideas, and it is about the following: "I attach indicators to the chart and see that it may be profitable".
There are Elaborated/Proven Ideas. It is about the following: the user was trading his indicators' setup during the several days/or weeks/or months on demo account (and, in some cases - on real/live account). I am not talking about backtesting. Raw idea became to be a Elaborated Idea by trading (at least - on demo).
Why to trade? To define the trading rules, and to know: when the system will let you win, and when you will lose by using this system (and why).
by the following steps:
- posting raw idea on the forum, with the indicators uploaded to the thread, and
- trading with one broker,
- trading with the other broker,
- elaborate the rules of the system, and
- ask for coders to code the proven profitable elaborated idea),
- after that - receive EA based on this system (some coders may code for free using the public threads; some coders will never code for free ... up to them),
- optimize the settings,
- find the settings for some timeframes and more. Many people prefer to post/upload everything (incl final results as the EA for example) on their public threads.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.13 10:06
I will "optimize" this optimization by parameters for small money so not a problem at all. You know - some strange with terms:
So, in case of using Cloud: fast optimization is really slow one, and slow optimization is very fast but costs some money sorry. Some people are asking: why my optimization is very slow? Reply may be the following: "because you are making it in fast mod. Change the mode to slow and it will be really fast". And that is true.
USDJPY 30min chart after BOJ monetary policy statement announcement.
Non-linear indicators
Non-linear methods are widely used to handle financial time series. In particular, there are quite a few indicators in the MetaTrader trading platform that use non-linear approaches. All of them are actively used in trading.
Non-linear indicators may be needed when certain characteristics of a signal are more important than general information. In addition, non-linear indicators can cope with situations, in which linear indicators are powerless.
Let's take the indicator template from this article and convert it into the logarithmic version.
original Braintrend System, MT4 version. Still working.