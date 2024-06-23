Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 43

New comment
 

dear Sergey

is there any EA with the following condition:

1) Open in the close of candle of signal of braintrend2

2) close by trailing only on the stop line of braintrend2 stop line

for mt4

only this conditions and without any other condtion

thanks alot for your help

 
Amirmohammad Zafarani:

would you please explain more about your filtering ?

Hi,

If you are referring the SchaffTrixTrend Cycle indicator on the sub windows, lets look at today EUR/USD 30min chart.

We already have buy signal from brainwashing, and then recheck SchaffTrixTrendcycle for re-entry, see the blue bar.

chart 1 :



Chart 2 :




Not all the situation are the same like the above example. Some discretion must taken into consideration when taking the trade. Maksigen Move indicator can be use to determine market condition as well.

 

And the following chart continuing what happen next :


Chart 3 :


 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

Hi,

If you are referring the SchaffTrixTrend Cycle indicator on the sub windows, lets look at today EUR/USD 30min chart.

We already have buy signal from brainwashing, and then recheck SchaffTrixTrendcycle for re-entry, see the blue bar.

chart 1 :



Chart 2 :




Not all the situation are the same like the above example. Some discretion must taken into consideration when taking the trade. Maksigen Move indicator can be use to determine market condition as well.

thank you so much, it was a great explaination
 
Alain Verleyen:

Et voilà.

Here the first version of EA for trading this strategy. This is brand new EA because I want to learn and experiment with MQL5 (I come from MQL4), and is my first EA with this language.

Features :

  • Only for current symbol and timeframe
  • Stoploss based on ASCTrend signal
  • No takeprofit, exit based on trailing stop
  • Money management NOT YET IMPLEMENTED (only fixed volume)
  • Very basic error management   

This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter.

Download it, copy it, compile it, attach it and test it :-)

hello, have a good day, i downloaded that, but seems there is a problem..



 
Birkimson Varzxorani:

hello, have a good day, i downloaded that, but seems there is a problem..



Fixed version is on the post
The second version of this EA (fixed as well) : post

And you can check the summary (to find everything in easy way: ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 EAs)

Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
  • 2018.01.02
  • www.mql5.com
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later...
 
Sergey Golubev:

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:

And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).

I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached. 

Edited (25th of March 2017): This is the last indicator for BrainTred system: BrainTrend1Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

  

Is there any MT4 version of your modified BrainTrend2Sig?

 
Farshad:

Is there any MT4 version of your modified BrainTrend2Sig?

It should be on CodeBase and on the forum uploaded long time ago (because MT5 indicators were converted from MT4 versions).
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.01 16:40

Recommendation (and any promotion) is prohibited on the forum. It means: you should select the system by yourself.

Some people say that selecting good trading system is the same as selecting good wife (joke). So, you should select by yourself.

----------------

I like Brainwashing, AscTrend and other signal system. Those systems are not always profitable (for me), but at least - signal systems are very simple systems to understand and to use.

============

Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one

AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

============

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread




 

Learning a lot here.

Any updates guys?

Thanks in advance.

1...36373839404142434445
New comment