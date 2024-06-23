Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 43
dear Sergey
is there any EA with the following condition:
1) Open in the close of candle of signal of braintrend2
2) close by trailing only on the stop line of braintrend2 stop line
for mt4
only this conditions and without any other condtion
thanks alot for your help
would you please explain more about your filtering ?
Hi,
If you are referring the SchaffTrixTrend Cycle indicator on the sub windows, lets look at today EUR/USD 30min chart.
We already have buy signal from brainwashing, and then recheck SchaffTrixTrendcycle for re-entry, see the blue bar.
chart 1 :
Chart 2 :
Not all the situation are the same like the above example. Some discretion must taken into consideration when taking the trade. Maksigen Move indicator can be use to determine market condition as well.
And the following chart continuing what happen next :
Chart 3 :
Hi,
Et voilà.
Here the first version of EA for trading this strategy. This is brand new EA because I want to learn and experiment with MQL5 (I come from MQL4), and is my first EA with this language.
Features :
This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter.
Download it, copy it, compile it, attach it and test it :-)
hello, have a good day, i downloaded that, but seems there is a problem..
Fixed version is on the post #218
The second version of this EA (fixed as well) : post #219
And you can check the summary (to find everything in easy way: ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 EAs)
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:
And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).
I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached.
Edited (25th of March 2017): This is the last indicator for BrainTred system: BrainTrend1Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Is there any MT4 version of your modified BrainTrend2Sig?
Learning a lot here.
Any updates guys?
Thanks in advance.