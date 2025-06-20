Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 22
Brainwashing System
The beginning
After
AscTrend
The beginning
After
Here are Brainwashing signal on some major currency pairs after today (2/2/2018) NFP announcement.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.01 21:06
This my post? red dotted lines are for possible sell stop trade, blue dotted lines are are possible buy stop ...
Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5)
declaration of 'lots' hides global declaration in file 'ASCTrendND.mq5' at line 83 Trade.mqh 1359 14
double lots=NormalizeDouble(volume*coeff,2);
What now ?
Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5)
declaration of 'lots' hides global declaration in file 'ASCTrendND.mq5' at line 83 Trade.mqh 1359 14
double lots=NormalizeDouble(volume*coeff,2);
What now ?
ASCTrendND.mq5 ?
Which post (to download and to check)?
Yes, I found - it is warning only.
By the way, I found some error (the other one) with this EA (fixed).
I will upload fixed version now.
I checked two indicators and EA.
Fixed version of the EA is attached.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
EA was fixed (attached).
"declaration of 'lots' hides global declaration in file 'ASCTrendND.mq5' at line 83 Trade.mqh 1359 14"
is the warning only.