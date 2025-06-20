Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 22

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 
AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

Here are Brainwashing signal on some major currency pairs after today (2/2/2018) NFP announcement.


 

Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5)

declaration of 'lots' hides global declaration in file 'ASCTrendND.mq5' at line 83    Trade.mqh    1359    14

double lots=NormalizeDouble(volume*coeff,2);


What now ?

 
Tomas_G:

Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5)

declaration of 'lots' hides global declaration in file 'ASCTrendND.mq5' at line 83    Trade.mqh    1359    14

double lots=NormalizeDouble(volume*coeff,2);


What now ?

ASCTrendND.mq5 ?
Which post (to download and to check)?

 

Yes, I found - it is warning only.
By the way, I found some error (the other one) with this EA (fixed).

I will upload fixed version now.

 
First version of AsctrendND EA 
I checked two indicators and EA.
Fixed version of the EA is attached.
Files:
ASCTrendND.mq5  19 kb
 

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 
EA was fixed (attached).

--------------

"declaration of 'lots' hides global declaration in file 'ASCTrendND.mq5' at line 83 Trade.mqh 1359 14"
is the warning only.

Files:
ASCTrendND.mq5  22 kb
 
And please note that I am not a coder (means: I fixed as much as I can).
