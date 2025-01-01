Create
Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.
bool Create(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol.
period
[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).
Kperiod
[in] Averaging period of %K indicator.
Dperiod
[in] Averaging period of %D indicator.
slowing
[in] Slowing period.
ma_method
[in] Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).
price_field
[in] Object (Low/High or Close/Close) to apply (ENUM_STO_PRICE enumeration value).
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.