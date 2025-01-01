DocumentationSections
Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool  Create(
   string           symbol,          // symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,          // period
   int              Kperiod,         // %K period
   int              Dperiod,         // %D period
   int              slowing,         // slowing period
   ENUM_MA_METHOD   ma_method,       // averaging method
   ENUM_STO_PRICE   price_field      // application
   )

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Symbol.

period

[in]  Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

Kperiod

[in]  Averaging period of %K indicator.

Dperiod

[in]  Averaging period of %D indicator.

slowing

[in]  Slowing period.

ma_method

[in]  Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).

price_field

[in]  Object (Low/High or Close/Close) to apply (ENUM_STO_PRICE enumeration value).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.