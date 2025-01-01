Create

Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool Create(

string symbol,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,

int Kperiod,

int Dperiod,

int slowing,

ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method,

ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol.

period

[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

Kperiod

[in] Averaging period of %K indicator.

Dperiod

[in] Averaging period of %D indicator.

slowing

[in] Slowing period.

ma_method

[in] Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).

price_field

[in] Object (Low/High or Close/Close) to apply (ENUM_STO_PRICE enumeration value).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.