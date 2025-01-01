MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsOscillators
- CiATR
- CiBearsPower
- CiBullsPower
- CiCCI
- CiChaikin
- CiDeMarker
- CiForce
- CiMACD
- CiMomentum
- CiOsMA
- CiRSI
- CiRVI
- CiStochastic
- CiTriX
- CiWPR
Oscillator Classes
This group of chapters contains the technical details of Oscillators classes, as well as descriptions of the appropriate components of the MQL5 Standard Library.
|
Class/group
|
Description
|
Average True Range
|
Bears Power
|
Bulls Power
|
Commodity Channel Index
|
Chaikin Oscillator
|
DeMarker
|
Force Index
|
Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence
|
Momentum
|
Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram)
|
Relative Strength Index
|
Relative Vigor Index
|
Stochastic Oscillator
|
Williams' Percent Range
|
Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator