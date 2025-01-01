DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsOscillators 

Oscillator Classes

This group of chapters contains the technical details of Oscillators classes, as well as descriptions of the appropriate components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Class/group

Description

CiATR

Average True Range

CiBearsPower

Bears Power

CiBullsPower

Bulls Power

CiCCI

Commodity Channel Index

CiChaikin

Chaikin Oscillator

CiDeMarker

DeMarker

CiForce

Force Index

CiMACD

Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence

CiMomentum

Momentum

CiOsMA

Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram)

CiRSI

Relative Strength Index

CiRVI

Relative Vigor Index

CiStochastic

Stochastic Oscillator

CiWPR

Williams' Percent Range

CiTriX

Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator