CChartObjectFibo
CChartObjectFibo는 "피보나치 되돌림" 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.
Description
CChartObjectFibo 클래스는 "피보나치 되돌림" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.
Declaration
class CChartObjectFibo : public CChartObjectTrend
Title
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>
상속 계층
CChartObjectFibo
그룹별 클래스 메서드
클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
CChartObject 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint
CChartObjectTrend 클래스로부터 상속된 메서드
