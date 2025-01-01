문서화섹션
CChartObjectFibo

CChartObjectFibo는 "피보나치 되돌림" 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.

Description

CChartObjectFibo 클래스는 "피보나치 되돌림" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectFibo : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFibo

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

"피보나치 되돌림" 그래픽 객체 생성

입/출력

 

virtual Type

가상식별방법

클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

CChartObject 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

CChartObjectTrend 클래스로부터 상속된 메서드

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

