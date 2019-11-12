Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XVII): Interactivity of library objects

Contents





In the previous article, we created the base object of all library objects. Now, any object inherited from the base one receives the event functionality, which allows us to easily track events occurring in the base object's descendant class properties.

Today, we will go a bit further and endow the object (and therefore, all other library objects) with the ability to set what properties are to be controlled externally in terms of their changes, change size and object property value level. Thus, all library objects will receive the functionality allowing users to interact with library objects.

For example, suppose that we want to check a spread and a price level to open a position. We can easily set the controlled spread size, track the price reaching the specified level and open a position. All we have to do is to programmatically set the spread size, below which trading is possible, and a price level, upon reaching which an event from a symbol object is sent to the program allowing trading by the spread and the price level.

Another important thing is that we get rid of the need to use event flags (which imposes limitations on tracking events and demands storing enumeration lists of all possible event types for each object). Now the number of possible events will correspond to the number of object properties — integer and real ones. The properties that should not be tracked are initialized by the LONG_MAX value and do not participate in the search for object events.



Since library objects are stored in their collections, updating object properties in the collection is performed in the library timer using the Refresh() methods for the collections where Refresh() methods of objects stored in the collection list are called. If we track changes of the descendant object in the Refresh() method of the base object, we are able to create a simple event model for each of the library objects. Each of the objects send the list of its events to the CEngine library main object.

Thus, the library-based program is always aware of all events that occurred in any object of any collection. Besides, we are always able to programmatically set and change the size of a controlled value of any property for each object of any collection.

All this is achieved by the simple class of the base object of all library objects.



Control methods of the library base object events

Working with events of the library base objects is to be arranged as follows: previously, in order to define events of a certain class, we implemented separate event control methods for it, created flags of events and enumeration of possible object events. Now that control for descendant class events is to be arranged in their only base class, we need to implement a universal event control regardless of whether this is a symbol event, an account event or an event of any other class that will be created later. Therefore, this is a suitable place for controlling changes in object properties states (integer and real ones). Their list for each descendant class is unique and represents an event ID. Also, we need to consider a property change direction — increasing or decreasing property values (let's call this an event reason), as well as the object property change value. Event ID, reason and change value are to be written to a simple class of the object base event and saved in the list of events that occurred simultaneously.

We have already agreed upon using an event with strictly specified parameters (event ID, 'long', 'double' and 'string' values) to send events to the program. In the 'long' parameter, we sent an event time in milliseconds. Now we need to accurately define the event by some of its parameters due to changes in definition of events:

Event ID — changed property of an object. Each object features its unique properties. The program knows nothing about an object the property has been changed in, as well as it knows nothing about the status of the changed property (whether it is integer or real), therefore it is impossible to accurately define it by an event ID. Event reason — increasing or decreasing a property value or crossing a controlled level. This value also does not allow us to accurately determine an event. But the event ID and reason allow us to define that a certain object property has been increased or decreased, or has crossed a specified controlled value. Therefore, we need to specify the ID of the class in whose object the event has occurred to identify the event accurately.

The collection list is ideally suited for that as it accurately defines the class the object belongs to — symbol, account or some other collection object created in the future. Therefore, the following data should additionally be sent to the event:

Collection ID — so that three above mentioned IDs allow us to define the event accurately. Event string property — name of an object the event has occurred in.

Thus, in order to define an event, we need to obtain three integer parameters, as well as get the event name, which is also passed by the 'long' value. We have only one 'long' event property. What should we do? The solution is simple: we are going to pass three 'ushort' type integer events in a single 'long' parameter. The 'long' type has eight bytes, while 'ushort' has two bytes. So, the 'long' container allows us to store three 'ushort' numbers written in bytes 0,1, bytes 2,3, bytes 4,5 of the 'long' number, and we still have two more bytes 6 and 7 for passing yet another 'ushort' value if required later.

To define an event time, we only need to pass the time milliseconds in bytes 0 and 1 of the 'long' parameter.



Event date and time can be taken from TimeCurrent() when obtaining an event and add the number of milliseconds passed in bytes 0 and 1 of the event 'long' value.



The event reason is set in bytes 2 and 3 of the event 'long' parameter, while



the class ID is set in the bytes 4 and 5 of the event 'long' parameter.



Thus, when receiving an event, we retrieve three 'ushort' values from the 'long' parameter to define an event time and get additional data for the accurate event identification by event ID passed as the custom_event_id 'ushort' parameter to EventChartCustom(), as well as construct an accurate ID of the occurred event using the event ID and two values additionally retrieved from lparam.

In the parent object timer, check the current state of each of the object properties and compare it with the previous state to define events in the descendant object properties. First of all, check if the value to be compared with the property change one has been set. If the checked value is not set (LONG_MAX is set for it), this property is ignored.

Since we check the lists of object properties of 'long' and 'double' types, it is more reasonable to use two-dimensional arrays rather than the structure to store the current and previous states of object properties. The array's first dimension is to store object property indices, while the second one is to store the values of the property whose index has been set in the first dimension, property change value, as well as controlled values and flags of the property events.

Let me explain why it is more convenient to use arrays rather than the structure:

We do not know in advance the type of the property we are going to check. However, we can see its type in the property index ('double' object properties are always located after 'long' ones). This means we will not need to duplicate fields in the structure for 'long' and 'double' values of the same object property value. We will simply write the necessary data for controlling the object properties' states with their correct types to the array of the necessary type (corresponding to the property type defined from the property index). Thus, there is no need to select the structure field the passed value should be set into (long or double).

As soon as a change of any of the object properties is defined, add it to the list of basic object events (since the search is conducted in the base object, the event is to be basic, it should not be confused with the descendant class event that is to be defined by the list of base events and created out of base events, the pointers to which are stored in the list).



The lists of property changes (base event lists) are checked in the timer in the Refresh() methods of each base object's descendant class. If the object lists contain these events, each event is transformed to the library event and sent to the controlling program.

To make the picture complete, we need to create the methods allowing us to programmatically set controlled change values for any property of any library object based on the base object. This will allow us to quickly change the essential conditions of generating events from the necessary objects at any time.

The set of all measures taken here and directed at improving the library base object allows us not to think about creating event control for all subsequently created objects. Instead, we will use the ready-made functionality.

Let's get started.

Since we are to work with events in the base object of all library objects, we need to create the event reason enumeration to identify events.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Defines.mqh file, after time options, add the enumeration of possible base object event reasons:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, }; enum ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON { BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS };

Since we no longer need event flags, replace the symbol event flag lists with the list of possible symbol events in the Market Watch window:

enum ENUM_MW_EVENT { MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT+ 1 )

Remove the list of possible symbol events since it is no longer needed:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

The code of the next event has been replaced with the value following the MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT constant from the ENUM_MW_EVENT enumeration.



Now let's implement the planned functionality.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh base object file, add the base event's new class:

class CBaseEvent : public CObject { private : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON m_reason; int m_event_id; double m_value; public : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return this .m_reason; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } double Value( void ) const { return this .m_value; } CBaseEvent ( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) : m_reason(reason) , m_event_id(event_id) , m_value( value ) {} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CBaseEvent *compared=node; return ( this .Reason()>compared.Reason() ? 1 : this .Reason()<compared.Reason() ? - 1 : this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

The private class section features the variables for storing event reasons, event ID (matches the index of the changed object property) and event property change value.

The public class section features the methods for returning the class member variables listed above.

The formal parameters of the class constructor receive the property values. The passed values are immediately assigned to the appropriate class member variables in the initialization list.

Also, the class features the method of comparing two class objects for searching in the list of dynamic pointers to objects we have discussed more than once.



Since we are to store the list of controlled object properties in two-dimensional arrays, let's add the macro substitution pointing at the size of the second array dimension. In the private section of the class, declare the two variables, in which we are to store the number of integer and real properties of the object to be inherited from the class (since the base class knows nothing about the numbers of the properties its descendants have, and these numbers should be displayed explicitly). Declare the method for filling in the property arrays and searching for changes in the descendant object properties.



#define CONTROLS_TOTAL ( 10 ) class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_long_prop_total; int m_double_prop_total; template < typename T> bool FillPropertySettings ( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id); protected :

In the protected class section, declare the list for storing the pointers to instances of the object base events, the variable for storing the event ID, the first launch flag and the variable for storing the descendant object type.

We have also added four two-dimensional arrays for storing the properties and controlling their changes (the current and previous integer and real descendant object properties), as well as the method returning only milliseconds stored in the event time (for MQL4, return 0, while for MQL5, return the remainder of dividing the time 'long' value by 1000).

Since the base class knows nothing on the number of descendant object properties, while the size should be set from the descendant classes (where they are known), declare the methods for setting and checking sizes of the arrays:



protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base ; CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; int m_event_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; bool m_first_start ; int m_type; long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL] ; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime( const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort ( this .TickTime()% 1000 ) #else 0 #endif ; } bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size); bool CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ); template < typename T> void SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property, const T value); long GetControlledValueLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]; } long GetControlledValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]; } double GetControlledValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]; } long GetControlledChangedValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]; } double GetControlledChangedValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 9 ]; } long UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value); long UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar index) const ; public :

The methods for setting and returning controlled properties and their values, and the methods for packing a 'ushort' number to specified 'long' container bytes by an index are declared in the private section of the class as well. (Index 0 => bytes 0-1, Index 1 => bytes 2-3, Index 2 => bytes 4-5)



In the public section of the class, declare the methods of resetting the values of changed properties and the values of controlled object properties, the method of adding a base event to the list, the method of receiving the base object from the list by an index, the method returning the number of base objects in the list, the virtual method returning an object type and the method returning a string description of a base event:



public : void ResetChangesParams( void ); virtual void ResetControlsParams( void ); bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool EventBaseAdd ( const int event_id, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const double value ); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); CBaseEvent *GetEventBase ( const int index); int GetEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } string EventDescription ( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits); CBaseObj(); };

Now let's briefly review all the methods declared above.

Class constructor:

CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ), m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ) , m_long_prop_total( 0 ) , m_double_prop_total( 0 ) , m_first_start( true ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear() ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

Since we no longer have event codes we have previously gathered from flags where the zero value indicated the absence of an event, we need to replace the event code initialization with a non-zero one in the class initialization list (since zero stands for the very first property in the enumeration of object's integer properties, while positive values indicate the next events in the object property list, but we cannot define their number in the parent class). Let's set the event code to -1.

The object name is initialized by a class name (the name is re-assigned in the descendants). Initialize the number of integer and real properties of the descendant object by zero values and set the flag of the first launch.

In the class body, set the size of arrays of integer and real properties to the zero value, clear the list of base events and set the sorted list flag.



Previously, the Refresh() virtual method of the class was simply declared, and its implementation was to be performed by the descendant classes. Now let's create and implement the method for the base object class to track changes of the descendant object properties. When an event is defined, the base events are created and added to the list of base events for their subsequent handling and creating object events to be sent to the program:

void CBaseObj::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize() || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_long_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_long_prop_event, this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_double_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_double_prop_event, this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; if ( this .m_first_start) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_long_prop_event); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_double_prop_event); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_first_start= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); return ; } }

Here, all actions are described in the code comments, including the ones performed in the method, like preliminary clearing of event lists and calling the methods for filling in the arrays of integer and real descendant object properties and checking their changes.

If this is the first launch, the current status of property arrays is copied to the previous status (to avoid the difference between them leading to events registration), the first launch flag is reset and the list of base events possibly created while calling the FillPropertySettings() methods is cleared.



Implementing the method filling in the arrays of the descendant object properties and controlling their changes:

template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings( const int index ,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id) { if ( this .m_first_start) return false ; event_id = index +( typename(T)== "double" ? this .m_long_prop_total : 0 ); for ( int j= 5 ;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]= false ; T value =array[index][ 3 ]-array_prev[index][ 3 ]; array[index][ 4 ]= value ; if (array[index][ 0 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value > 0 && value >array[index][ 0 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, value )) { array[index][ 5 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 1 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value < 0 && fabs( value )>array[index][ 1 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, value )) { array[index][ 6 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 2 ]< LONG_MAX ) { value =array[index][ 3 ]-array[index][ 2 ]; if ( value > 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]<=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 7 ]= true ; } else if ( value < 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]>=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 8 ]= true ; } else if ( value == 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]!=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 9 ]= true ; } } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; return true ; }

Here, all actions are described in the code comments. The only thing I want to clarify is the selection of an object 'double' property index shift for receiving an event ID. Since the real properties of all objects are located after the integer properties, the beginning of the first real property is equal to the number of integer properties (if the number of 'long' properties is equal to three, the first real property has the index of 3 (0,1,2, 3)). In arrays, the counting starts from zero. Therefore, when working with 'double' properties, we need to add the number of object integer properties to the array index.

The methods of setting a size of arrays of integer and real descendant object properties:

bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_long_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_long_prop_total==size ? true : false ); } bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_double_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_double_prop_total==size ? true : false ); }

The methods return the result of changing the size of arrays by the value passed to the method.

I should highlight one feature of changing a multidimensional array size in MQL4. The ArrayResize() function in MQL4 returns the total size of all array dimensions. In MQL5, it returns the size of the first dimension, which is subject to change. For example, if the second dimension's size is two, then, if the first dimension changes its size to 10, the function returns 20, which is not logical (since we change the size of the first dimension only). In MQL5, the function returns the correct value. For the above example, it returns 10, as expected.

Therefore, the methods feature the separator the values returned by the function should be divided by in MQL4 (the second dimension size).



The method for checking the size of the array of the integer and real descendant object properties:

bool CBaseObj::CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ) { string txt1= "" ; string txt2= "" ; string txt3= "" ; string txt4= "" ; bool res= true ; if (check_long) { if ( this .m_long_prop_total== 0 ) { txt1=TextByLanguage( "Массив данных контролируемых integer-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled integer properties data array has zero size" ); txt2=TextByLanguage( "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству integer-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object integer properties" ); txt3=TextByLanguage( "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong() method" ); txt4=TextByLanguage( "со значением количества integer-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of integer properties of object in \"size\" parameter" ); res= false ; } } else { if ( this .m_double_prop_total== 0 ) { txt1=TextByLanguage( "Массив данных контролируемых double-свойств имеет нулевой размер" , "Controlled double properties data array has zero size" ); txt2=TextByLanguage( "Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству double-свойств объекта" , "You should first set size of array equal to number of object double properties" ); txt3=TextByLanguage( "Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble()" , "To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble() method" ); txt4=TextByLanguage( "со значением количества double-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"" , "with value of number of double properties of object in \"size\" parameter" ); res= false ; } } if (res) return true ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (DFUN, "

" ,txt1, "

" ,txt2, "

" ,txt3, "

" ,txt4); #else :: Print (DFUN); :: Print (txt1); :: Print (txt2); :: Print (txt3); :: Print (txt4); #endif this .m_global_error= ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY ; return false ; }

The method receives the flag indicating the size of the checked array.

If true, the array of 'long' properties is checked. If false, the array of 'double' properties is checked instead.

If a size of the checked array is not set, the message text is generated, the message is displayed in the journal and false is returned. If the array size has already been set, true is returned.

The methods of resetting controlled values and change values of tracked data of object properties:

void CBaseObj::ResetControlsParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]= LONG_MAX ; for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=( double ) LONG_MAX ; } void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? LONG_MAX : 0 ); for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? ( double ) LONG_MAX : 0 ); }

The initializing values are set in the necessary cells of the arrays' second dimensions in the methods in two loops by arrays of the descendant object integer and real properties. The initialized cells are set in the code comments.



The method adding the base event to the list of the object base events:

bool CBaseObj::EventBaseAdd( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) { CBaseEvent* event = new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason, value ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events_base.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events_base.Add( event ); }

The method receives the event ID, event reason and the descendant object property change value.



Next, a new base event is created, and if the same event is already present in the list of base events, it is removed and false is returned — the event is not added. Otherwise, the result of adding a new event to the list of base object events is returned.



The method returning the base event by its index in the list of base object events:

CBaseEvent *CBaseObj::GetEventBase( const int index ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 || index< 0 || index>total- 1 ) return NULL; CBaseEvent * event = this .m_list_events_base.At(index); return ( event !=NULL ? event : NULL); }

The method receives the index of the required event. If the list has the zero size or the index extends beyond the base event list, NULL is returned. Otherwise, receive the event from the list by an index and return the pointer to the obtained object.

We need to create the methods for the object base class to quickly set the necessary property changes. Exceeding the changes leads to events generation. We also need the methods for setting new values of descendant object properties and returning flags about occurred "controlled" object events. Since the base class knows nothing about the properties of its descendants, we need to create the universal methods allowing us to make changes to the necessary descendant object property. Since we are going to indicate the number of integer and real properties for each of the descendant classes, it is easy to define the property we set the value for. We should simply check the changed property index. If the index is less than the number of integer properties, the changes are made to the object integer property, otherwise the changes are made to the real property.



Implementing the methods of setting descendant object controlled properties:

template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property , const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[ property- this .m_long_prop_total ][ 9 ]=( double ) value ; }

Let's have a look at the last method receiving the property the template T value is to be added to. If the property index is less than the number of descendant object integer properties, the T value is added to the necessary cell of the array of object integer properties, otherwise calculate the index, by which the property is stored in the real properties array (the 'double' index of the property always exceeds the index of the same property by the number of object integer properties) and add the T value to the necessary cell of the array of object real properties. The required cells of the array's second dimension for each of the methods are listed before the method list.



The method converting a 'ushort' value to a 'long' one shifted by the necessary number of bytes for its subsequent packing to a 'long' container:



long CBaseObj::UshortToByte( const ushort value , const uchar index) const { if (index> 3 ) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long ) value << ( 16 *index ); }

Suppose that we have an eight-byte 'long' value divided into cells of two bytes each (a unique index is assigned to each cell of that kind):

Bytes 6-7 (index 3)

Bytes 4-5 (index 2) Bytes 2-3 (index 1)

Bytes 0-1 (index 0)

ushort 4

ushort 3

ushort 2

ushort 1



We can place four 'ushort' number to it. Each subsequent number should be shifted to the left by 16 bits * index (1 byte = 8 bits). Next, the obtained value is added to the 'long' number. Thus, we obtain a few 'ushort' values packed into the 'long' container.



The method receives a 'ushort' number and the index, by which a 'ushort' value should be stored in the 'long' container.

The index is checked, and if it exceeds 3, the incorrect index message is displayed and 0 is returned.

If the index is correct, a 'ushort' number is shifted to the left by 16 bits * index (one byte contains 8 bits, while we need to shift the two-byte 'ushort' number) and the shift result is returned from the method.



The method packing the 'ushort' value shifted by the necessary number of bytes to a 'long' container:

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value , const uchar index , long &long_value ) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long_value |= UshortToByte (ushort_value,index)); }

The method receives a 'ushort' number that should be packed to a 'long' container passed to the method by the link and the index of bytes the 'ushort' value in the 'long' container should be placed to.

Like in the method described above, the index is checked, and if the check is successful, the 'ushort' value shifted by the necessary number of bytes using the UshortToByte() method is added to the 'long' number using bitwise "OR", and the result is returned to the calling program.



The method returning the string description of the descendant object's event:

string CBaseObj::EventDescription( const int property , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const int source , const string value , const string property_descr , const int digits ) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? TextByLanguage( "символа: " , "symbol property: " ) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "аккаунта: " , "account property: " ) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " увеличено на " , " increased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " уменьшено на " , " decreased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало больше " , " became more than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало меньше " , " became less than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " равно " , " is equal to " )+level : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестное событие " , "Unknown " )+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

Since the base object class knows nothing about its descendants, we need to specify the descendant objects the event has occurred at to describe an event in the descendant class.

To achieve this, the method receives

a property of the object the event has been detected in,

the event has been detected in, an event reason — increase/decrease of a property value by a specified value/crossing of a specified level by the property value,



— increase/decrease of a property value by a specified value/crossing of a specified level by the property value, event source — ID of the collection in whose object an event has occurred,



— ID of the collection in whose object an event has occurred, the value, by which the object property was changed ,

, the text description of the descendant object property (available in the descendant) and



(available in the descendant) and the number of decimal places in the numerical representation of the changed property (also available in the descendant).

All steps of creating a descendant object are described in the code comments. I believe, they are comprehensive enough.

We have made all the necessary changes in the base object class (during the further library development and creating new collections, new collection IDs are to be added to the last method to create a correct event description).



Revamping the symbol class and the symbol collection

Here, we are going to revise the symbol class and the symbol collection operation with the new base object events in mind. Let's make some changes in the symbol and symbol collection classes.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh and add the changes.



Since all descendant object events of the base object are now defined in the parent class, there is no need to control the changes of object properties in the descendant class. Therefore, the tracked object properties data structure is unnecessary now.

Let's remove the structure and two objects with the structure type from the symbol object class:

struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

Remove all class member variables for storing controlled and changed symbol object properties — now all this data is stored in the base object class arrays:

long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

Remove the highlighted methods due to their redundancy:



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event );

Instead of the virtual method of placing the code for changing a symbol property, declare the method for checking the changes in the symbol properties and creating an event:



virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); void CheckEvents( void );

In the public section of the class, add declarations of methods setting tracked values and returning controlled values of tracked properties, property change values and flags:



public : template < typename T> void SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); long GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } long GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }

Each method is made in the form of two overloaded methods calling the methods of the base object corresponding to the type of a set/checked symbol object property.



Previously, we have already developed the methods of a simplified access to some symbol object properties. Let's add the methods of placing the values of properties' controlled levels there as well and declare the methods of setting/receiving data for Bid/Last and related parameters (previously, Bid or Last was selected automatically depending on the prices the chart is based on. Now we need to create the methods for working with this data):

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); }

Let's consider the implementation of declared methods and changes in the already existing ones.



Make some small changes in the class constructor:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); }

To accurately define object events in the base object class, assign the symbol collection ID to the symbol object type and set the size of arrays of integer and real data to track events in symbol object properties by the base parent object. Next, initialize editable and control parameters in the arrays of integer and real properties.

The Refresh() method of the symbol object has also been changed:

void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj:: Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

Since we no longer need to create structures for storing the current and previous symbol property states, filling in the structure of the current symbol status data has been removed. Instead, we arranged filling in the arrays of integer and real properties in the base object.

After the arrays are filled in, we need to call the Refresh() method of the CBaseObj base object, in which the search for occurred changes is performed and the list of descendant object base events is created.

After creating the list of base events in the parent class (if there are event generation criteria), check the base events using the CheckEvents() method. If they are present, create the list of symbol events.

Implementing the method of checking events:

void CSymbol::CheckEvents( void ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent * event = this .GetEventBase(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lvalue= 0 ; this .UshortToLong ( this .MSCfromTime ( this .TickTime() ), 0 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( event .Reason() , 1 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID , 2 ,lvalue ); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(),lvalue, event .Value(), this .Name())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

If the list of base events is empty, exit.

In the loop by the list of base events, receive the next event. If the event is received, create a symbol event:

receive only milliseconds from the current time in milliseconds and add them to the first two bytes of the event 'long' parameter

and get an event reason (increase/decrease/above level/below level) and add it to the second two bytes of the event 'long' parameter

(increase/decrease/above level/below level) and symbol collection ID is added to the third two bytes of the event 'long' parameter

add the symbol event to the list of symbol events and set the flag indicating an event presence on a symbol

The method of initializing the variables of controlled symbol data:

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .ResetControlsParams(); } Simply call the above-mentioned method of resetting the variables of controlled object data values.

The methods of setting controlled values and flags of occurred changes and the methods for receiving a size of occurred changes and flags:

template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( double )value); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } We have already considered the similar methods when improving the base object class. The considered methods are called here depending on a required symbol object property. This concludes the improvement of the symbol object class. Now it only remains to slightly refine the symbol collection class.

Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh file and make the necessary changes.

Since we no longer need to create separate event enumerations for each object, set 'int' type for the "last symbol event" variable and the GetLastEvent() method instead of the previous ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT type: int m_last_event; int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } Since all symbol events (as well as events of any descendant object) are now handled in the base object class, rename the EventDescription() method into EventMWDescription() and pass the variable with the enumeration type of the Market Watch window events to the method: string EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ); string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ); Since the enumeration names have changed, the method of working with the Market Watch window has undergone minor changes (enumeration names and the event variable type have been altered): void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ushort event_id = ( ushort ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL : MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) ); if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } } The event variable type has also been changed in the method of working with the symbol collection event list:

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id = event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam())) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } } } } The names of the event enumeration constants have also been changed in the method returning the string description of the market watch window events:

string CSymbolsCollection::EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ) { return ( event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ? TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed symbol from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); } Now let's improve the CEngine class. Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh file and make the necessary changes there: The variable storing the last event in symbol properties and the method returning the value of the variable will also be of 'int' type: int m_last_symbol_event ; int LastSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } In the public section of the class, add declaration of the method retrieving a 'ushort' number from the 'long' container at the specified storage index in the 'long' parameter of the 'ushort' number: ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; Also, write the three methods immediately returning event milliseconds, reason and source from the event 'long' parameter: ushort EventMSC ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } Since the zero value is the very first integer property of any object, change the initializing value for the variable storing the last symbol event in the initialization list of the class constructor — now it will be initialized with a negative value:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { Implementing the method retrieving a 'ushort' number from the 'long' container by the byte index of its location in the 'long' container: ushort CEngine::LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value , const uchar index ) const { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } long res= source_value>> ( 16 *index); return ushort ( res &= 0xFFFF ); } The method receives a 'long' value a 'ushort' number should be retrieved from and the byte index where the number is located (the table of 'ushort' numbers location in the 'long' container has been considered above). Next, the validity of the index specification is checked. If the index is invalid, an error message is displayed and 0 is returned.

Next, shift 'long' number bits by 16 * index bits to the right, apply a mask for "extinguishing" the remaining high bits and return a 'ushort' number retrieved in such a manner. To work in MQL4, we need to inform the compiler of the ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY array zero size error.

The error most suitable for the array zero size out of the ones known to the MQL4 compiler is "invalid array". Let's set it as an alternative to the array zero size error.

Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh file and add the error code unknown for the MQL4 compiler: #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) These are all the changes that we needed in order to launch symbols to work with the new event functionality provided by the CBaseObj object to all its descendants.



Testing the event functionality of the base object of all library objects

To test the new event functionality of the base object, take the EA from the previous article and save it under the name TestDoEasyPart17.mq5 in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part17.

Let's test the spread change of the current symbol by 4 points (increase and decrease), as well as control a spread size by 15 points. For the Bid price, control increase/decrease of its value by +/- 10 points and track the price crossing the level of 1.13700.

To set the aforementioned monitored values, simply add the following strings in the OnInit() handler in this example:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); CSymbol* symbol=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if (symbol!= NULL ) { symbol.SetControlBidInc( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 15 ); symbol.SetControlBidLevel( 1.13700 ); } if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

This is a test example of setting tracked symbol parameters, therefore we immediately set the required control values in OnInit().

However, nothing prevents us from quickly changing tracked symbol values based on some current criteria during the operation since all the methods are present in the base object. It only remains to gain access to any of the objects inherited from CBaseObj to obtain the methods for setting controlled parameters and methods for receiving changed parameters, as well as change controlled parameters according to the logic built into the program — either programmatically or from the library graphical shell to be subsequently created.

From the EA's OnTick() handler, remove the variable storing the last symbol event. We have other tools for tracking symbol events rather than a simple comparison of the current and previous states.



void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) {

Change the library event handler regarding handling the symbol collection events:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } }

All changes are commented on in the code and related only to obtaining an event description from the symbol object and displaying it in the journal depending on the event reason. In the non-test handler, add the normal event handler instead of displaying a message in the journal.

Compile and launch the EA in the tester:

As we can see, when a spread is increased or decreased beyond the specified control values, the appropriate entries are sent to the journal. Changes in the Bid price (its increase or decrease by more than 10 points) are also accompanied by journal entries. Finally, when the Bid price crosses the specified control level, an event is sent as well and the journal entry appears.

Thus, we have created the base object allowing us to track events of any of its descendant objects and send them to the control program where the program can track them and react according to its built-in logic, as well as set new tracked values and levels enabling flexible management of the program operation logic.



What's next?

In the next article, we will implement the work of the account object and its events based on the event functionality of the CBaseObj base object class.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

