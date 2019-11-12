Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XVII): Interactivity of library objects
- Control methods of the library base object events
- Revamping the symbol class and the symbol collection
- Testing the event functionality of the base object of all library objects
- What's next?
In the previous article, we created the base object of all library objects.
Now, any object inherited from the base one receives the event functionality, which allows us to easily track events occurring in the base
object's descendant class properties.
Today, we will go a bit further and endow the object (and therefore, all other library objects) with the ability to set what properties are to be controlled externally in terms of their changes, change size and object property value level. Thus, all library objects will receive the functionality allowing users to interact with library objects.
For example, suppose that we want to check a spread and a price level to open a position. We can easily set the controlled spread size, track the price reaching the specified level and open a position. All we have to do is to programmatically set the spread size, below which trading is possible, and a price level, upon reaching which an event from a symbol object is sent to the program allowing trading by the spread and the price level.
Another important thing is that we get rid of the need to use event flags (which imposes limitations on tracking events and demands storing
enumeration lists of all possible event types for each object). Now the number of possible events will correspond to the number of object
properties — integer and real ones. The properties that should not be tracked are initialized by the
LONG_MAX value and do not participate in the
search for object events.
Since library objects are stored in their collections, updating object properties in the collection is performed in the library timer using
the Refresh() methods for the collections where Refresh() methods of objects stored in the collection list are called. If we track changes
of the descendant object in the Refresh() method of the base object, we are able to create a simple event model for each of the library objects.
Each of the objects send the list of its events to the
CEngine library main object.
Thus, the library-based program is always aware of all events that occurred in any object of any collection. Besides, we are always able to programmatically set and change the size of a controlled value of any property for each object of any collection.
All this is achieved by the simple class of the base object of all library objects.
Control methods of the library base object events
Working with events of the library base objects is to be arranged as follows: previously, in order to define events of a certain class, we
implemented separate event control methods for it, created flags of events and enumeration of possible object events. Now that control for
descendant class events is to be arranged in their only base class, we need to implement a universal event control regardless of whether this
is a symbol event, an account event or an event of any other class that will be created later. Therefore, this is a suitable place for
controlling changes in object properties states (integer and real ones). Their list for each descendant class is unique and represents an
event ID. Also, we need to consider a property change direction — increasing or decreasing property values (let's call this an event
reason), as well as the object property change value. Event ID, reason and change value are to be written to a simple
class of the object base event and saved in the list of events that occurred simultaneously.
We have already agreed upon using an event with strictly specified parameters (event ID, 'long', 'double' and 'string' values) to send events to the program. In the 'long' parameter, we sent an event time in milliseconds. Now we need to accurately define the event by some of its parameters due to changes in definition of events:
- Event ID — changed property of an object. Each object features its unique properties. The program knows nothing about an object the property has been changed in, as well as it knows nothing about the status of the changed property (whether it is integer or real), therefore it is impossible to accurately define it by an event ID.
- Event reason — increasing or decreasing a property value or crossing a controlled level. This value also does not allow us to accurately
determine an event. But the event ID and reason allow us to define that a certain object property has been increased or decreased, or has
crossed a specified controlled value. Therefore, we need to specify the ID of the class in whose object the event has occurred to
identify the event accurately.
The collection list is ideally suited for that as it accurately defines the class the object belongs to — symbol, account or some other collection object created in the future. Therefore, the following data should additionally be sent to the event:
- Collection ID — so that three above mentioned IDs allow us to define the event accurately.
- Event string property — name of an object the event has occurred in.
Thus, in order to define an event, we need to obtain three integer parameters, as well as get the event name, which is also passed by the 'long'
value. We have only one 'long' event property. What should we do? The solution is simple: we are going to pass three 'ushort' type integer
events in a single 'long' parameter. The 'long' type has eight bytes, while 'ushort' has two bytes. So, the 'long' container allows us to
store three 'ushort' numbers written in bytes 0,1, bytes 2,3, bytes 4,5 of the 'long' number, and we still have two more bytes 6 and 7 for
passing yet another 'ushort' value if required later.
To define an event time, we only need to pass the time milliseconds in bytes 0 and 1 of the 'long' parameter.
- Event date and time can be taken from TimeCurrent()
when obtaining an event and add the number of milliseconds passed in bytes 0 and 1 of the event 'long' value.
- The event reason is set in bytes 2 and 3 of the event 'long' parameter, while
- the class ID is set in the bytes 4 and 5 of the event 'long' parameter.
Thus, when receiving an event, we retrieve three 'ushort' values from the 'long' parameter to define an event time and get additional data for the accurate event identification by event ID passed as the custom_event_id 'ushort' parameter to EventChartCustom(), as well as construct an accurate ID of the occurred event using the event ID and two values additionally retrieved from lparam.
In the parent object timer, check the current state of each of the object properties and compare it with the previous state to define events in the descendant object properties. First of all, check if the value to be compared with the property change one has been set. If the checked value is not set (LONG_MAX is set for it), this property is ignored.
Since we check the lists of object properties of 'long' and 'double' types, it is more reasonable to use two-dimensional arrays rather than the structure to store the current and previous states of object properties. The array's first dimension is to store object property indices, while the second one is to store the values of the property whose index has been set in the first dimension, property change value, as well as controlled values and flags of the property events.
Let me explain why it is more convenient to use arrays rather than the structure:
We do not know in advance the type of the property we are going to check. However, we can see its type in the property index ('double' object properties are always located after 'long' ones). This means we will not need to duplicate fields in the structure for 'long' and 'double' values of the same object property value. We will simply write the necessary data for controlling the object properties' states with their correct types to the array of the necessary type (corresponding to the property type defined from the property index). Thus, there is no need to select the structure field the passed value should be set into (long or double).
As soon as a change of any of the object properties is defined, add it to the list of basic object events (since the search is conducted in the base object, the event is to be basic, it should not be confused with the descendant class event that is to be defined by the list of base events and created out of base events, the pointers to which are stored in the list).
The lists of property changes (base event lists) are checked in the timer in the Refresh() methods of each base object's descendant class. If the object lists contain these events, each event is transformed to the library event and sent to the controlling program.
To make the picture complete, we need to create the methods allowing us to programmatically set controlled change values for any property of any library object based on the base object. This will allow us to quickly change the essential conditions of generating events from the necessary objects at any time.
The set of all measures taken here and directed at improving the library base object allows us not to think about creating event control for all subsequently created objects. Instead, we will use the ready-made functionality.
Let's get started.
Since we are to work with events in the base object of all library objects, we need to create the event reason enumeration to identify events.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Defines.mqh file, after time options, add the enumeration of possible base object event reasons:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible options of selecting by time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, // By open time (in milliseconds) SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, // By close time (in milliseconds) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible event reasons of the object library base object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON { BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, // Increase in the object property value BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, // Decrease in the object property value BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN, // Object property value exceeds the control value BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN, // Object property value is less than the control value BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS // Object property value is equal to the control value }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since we no longer need event flags, replace the symbol event flag lists with the list of possible symbol events in the Market Watch window:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible symbol events in the Market Watch window | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MW_EVENT { MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, // Adding a symbol to the Market Watch window MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, // Removing a symbol from the Market Watch window MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, // Sorting symbols in the Market Watch window }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT+1) // The code of the next event after the last symbol event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Remove the list of possible symbol events since it is no longer needed:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible symbol events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, // Adding a symbol to the Market Watch window SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, // Removing a symbol from the Market Watch window SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, // Sorting symbols in the Market Watch window SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, // Disable order execution SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, // Allow buy only SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, // Allow sell only SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, // Enable close only SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, // No trading limitations SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, // The increase in the number of deals in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, // The decrease in the number of deals in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, // The increase in the total number of buy orders currently exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, // The decrease in the total number of buy orders currently exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, // The increase in the total number of sell orders currently exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, // The decrease in the total number of sell orders currently exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, // Volume increase in the last deal exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, // Volume decrease in the last deal exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, // The increase in the maximum volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, // The increase in the minimum volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the minimum volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, // The increase in a spread exceeds the specified change SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, // The decrease in a spread exceeds the specified change SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, // The increase of a Stop order level exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, // The decrease of a Stop order level exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, // The increase in the freeze level exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, // The decrease in the freeze level exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, // The increase in the Bid or Last price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, // The decrease in the Bid or Last price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, // The increase in the maximum Bid or Last price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum Bid or Last price per day exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, // The increase in the minimum Bid or Last price per day exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, // The decrease in the minimum Bid or Last price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, // The increase in the Ask price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, // The decrease in the Ask price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, // The increase in the maximum Ask price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum Ask price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, // The increase in the minimum Ask price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, // The decrease in the minimum Ask price per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, // The increase in the real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, // The increase in the maximum real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, // The increase in the minimum real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, // The decrease in the minimum real volume per day exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, // The increase in the strike price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, // The decrease in the strike price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, // The increase in the maximum available total position volume and pending orders in one direction SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, // The decrease in the maximum available total position volume and pending orders in one direction SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, // The increase in the swap long SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, // The decrease in the swap long SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, // The increase in the swap short SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, // The decrease in the swap short SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, // The increase in the total volume of deals in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, // The decrease in the total volume of deals in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, // The increase in the total turnover in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, // The decrease in the total turnover in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, // The increase in the total volume of open positions in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, // The decrease in the total volume of open positions in the current session exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, // The increase in the total volume of buy orders exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, // The decrease in the total volume of buy orders exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, // The increase in the total volume of sell orders exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, // The decrease in the total volume of sell orders exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, // The increase in the session open price exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, // The decrease in the session open price exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, // The increase in the session close price exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, // The decrease in the session close price exceeds the specified value relative to the specified price SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, // The increase in the average weighted session price exceeds the specified value SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, // The decrease in the average weighted session price exceeds the specified value }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+1) // The code of the next event after the last symbol event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The code of the next event has been replaced with the value
following the
MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT constant from the ENUM_MW_EVENT
enumeration.
Now let's implement the planned functionality.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh base object file, add the base event's new class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library object's base event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBaseEvent : public CObject { private: ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON m_reason; int m_event_id; double m_value; public: ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return this.m_reason; } int ID(void) const { return this.m_event_id; } double Value(void) const { return this.m_value; } //--- Constructor CBaseEvent(const int event_id,const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason,const double value) : m_reason(reason), m_event_id(event_id), m_value(value){} //--- Comparison method to search for identical event objects virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CBaseEvent *compared=node; return ( this.Reason()>compared.Reason() ? 1 : this.Reason()<compared.Reason() ? -1 : this.ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared.ID() ? -1 : 0 ); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The private class section features the variables for storing event
reasons, event ID (matches the index of the changed object
property) and
event property change value.
The public class section features the methods for returning the class member variables listed above.
The formal parameters of the class constructor receive the property values. The passed values are immediately assigned to the appropriate class member variables in the initialization list.
Also, the class features the method of comparing two class objects for searching in the list of dynamic pointers to objects we have discussed more than once.
Since we are to store the list of controlled object properties in two-dimensional arrays, let's add
the macro substitution pointing at the size of the second array dimension. In the private section of the class, declare the two
variables, in which we are to store the
number of integer and real
properties of the object to be inherited from the class (since the base class knows nothing about the numbers of the properties its
descendants have, and these numbers should be displayed explicitly).
Declare the method for filling in the property arrays and
searching for changes in the descendant object properties.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Base object class for all library objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define CONTROLS_TOTAL (10) class CBaseObj : public CObject { private: int m_long_prop_total; int m_double_prop_total; //--- Fill in the object property array template<typename T> bool FillPropertySettings(const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],int &event_id); protected:
In the protected class section, declare the list for storing the pointers to
instances of the object base events, the variable for storing the event ID,
the first launch flag and the
variable for storing the descendant object type.
We have also added four two-dimensional arrays for storing the properties and controlling their changes (the current and previous integer and real descendant object properties), as well as the method returning only milliseconds stored in the event time (for MQL4, return 0, while for MQL5, return the remainder of dividing the time 'long' value by 1000).
Since the base class knows nothing on the number of descendant object properties, while the size should be set from the descendant classes (where they are known), declare the methods for setting and checking sizes of the arrays:
protected: CArrayObj m_list_events_base; // Object base event list CArrayObj m_list_events; // Object event list MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure for receiving quote data double m_hash_sum; // Object data hash sum double m_hash_sum_prev; // Object data hash sum during the previous check int m_digits_currency; // Number of decimal places in an account currency int m_global_error; // Global error code long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID bool m_is_event; // Object event flag int m_event_code; // Object event code int m_event_id; // Event ID (equal to the object property value) string m_name; // Object name string m_folder_name; // Name of the folder storing CBaseObj descendant objects bool m_first_start; // First launch flag int m_type; // Object type (corresponds to the collection IDs) //--- Data in the array cells //--- Data for storing, controlling and returning tracked properties: //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the control level long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's integer properties values and controlled property change values double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's real properties values and controlled property change values long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's controlled integer properties values during the previous check double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's controlled real properties values during the previous check //--- Return (1) time in milliseconds, (2) milliseconds from the MqlTick time value long TickTime(void) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this.m_tick.time_msc #else this.m_tick.time*1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime(const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort(this.TickTime()%1000) #else 0 #endif ; } //--- return the flag of the event code presence in the event object bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int change_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } //--- Return the number of decimal places of the account currency int DigitsCurrency(void) const { return this.m_digits_currency; } //--- Returns the number of decimal places in the 'double' value int GetDigits(const double value) const; //--- Set the size of the array of controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong(const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(const int size); //--- Check the array size of object properties bool CheckControlDataArraySize(bool check_long=true); //--- Set the (1) controlled value and (2) object property change value template<typename T> void SetControlledValue(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledChangedValue(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the value of the pbject property controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease, (3) control level template<typename T> void SetControlledValueINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledValueDEC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledValueLEVEL(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the flag of a property change exceeding the (1) increase and (2) decrease values template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the flag of a property change (1) exceeding, (2) being less than the control level, (3) being equal to the level template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL(const int property,const T value); //--- Return the set value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties increase long GetControlledValueLongINC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][0]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleINC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][0]; } //--- Return the set value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties decrease long GetControlledValueLongDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][1]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][1]; } //--- Return the control level of object's (1) integer and (2) real properties long GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][2]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][2]; } //--- Return the value of the object (1) integer and (2) real property long GetControlledValueLong(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][3]; } double GetControlledValueDouble(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][3]; } //--- Return the change value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object property long GetControlledChangedValueLong(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][4]; } double GetControlledChangedValueDouble(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][4]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value change exceeding the increase value long GetControlledFlagLongINC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][5]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][5]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value change exceeding the decrease value long GetControlledFlagLongDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][6]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][6]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value increase exceeding the control level long GetControlledFlagLongMORE(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][7]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleMORE(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][7]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value decrease being less than the control level long GetControlledFlagLongLESS(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][8]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleLESS(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][8]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property being equal to the control level long GetControlledFlagLongEQUAL(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][9]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleEQUAL(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][9]; } //--- (1) Pack a 'ushort' number to a passed 'long' number //--- (2) convert a 'ushort' value to a specified 'long' number byte long UshortToLong(const ushort ushort_value,const uchar index,long &long_value); long UshortToByte(const ushort value,const uchar index) const; public:
The methods for setting and returning controlled properties and their values,
and the
methods for packing a 'ushort' number to specified 'long' container bytes by an index are
declared in the private section of the class as well. (Index 0 => bytes 0-1, Index 1 =>
bytes
2-3, Index 2 => bytes 4-5)
In the public section of the class, declare the methods of
resetting the values of changed properties and the values of controlled
object properties, the method of adding a base event to the list, the
method of receiving the base object from the list by an index, the method
returning the number of base objects in the list, the virtual method
returning an object type and the method returning a string description
of a base event:
public: //--- Reset the variables of (1) tracked and (2) controlled object data (can be reset in the descendants) void ResetChangesParams(void); virtual void ResetControlsParams(void); //--- Add the (1) object event and (2) the object event reason to the list bool EventAdd(const ushort event_id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam); bool EventBaseAdd(const int event_id,const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason,const double value); //--- Return the occurred event flag to the object data bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_event; } //--- Return (1) the list of events, (2) the object event code and (3) the global error code CArrayObj *GetListEvents(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } int GetEventCode(void) const { return this.m_event_code; } int GetError(void) const { return this.m_global_error; } //--- Return (1) an event object and (2) a base event by its number in the list CEventBaseObj *GetEvent(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE,const bool check_out=true); CBaseEvent *GetEventBase(const int index); //--- Return the number of (1) object events int GetEventsTotal(void) const { return this.m_list_events.Total(); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the chart ID of the control program void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } //--- (1) Set the sub-folder name, (2) return the folder name for storing descendant object files void SetSubFolderName(const string name) { this.m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName(void) const { return this.m_folder_name; } //--- Return the object name string GetName(void) const { return this.m_name; } //--- Update the object data to search for changes (Calling from the descendants: CBaseObj::Refresh()) virtual void Refresh(void); //--- Return an object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Return an object event description string EventDescription(const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value, const string property_descr, const int digits); //--- Constructor CBaseObj(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now let's briefly review all the methods declared above.
Class constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS), m_hash_sum(0),m_hash_sum_prev(0), m_is_event(false),m_event_code(WRONG_VALUE), m_chart_id(::ChartID()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name(__FUNCTION__), m_long_prop_total(0), m_double_prop_total(0), m_first_start(true) { ::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event_prev,0,100); ::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event_prev,0,100); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_tick); this.m_digits_currency=(#ifdef __MQL5__ (int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #else 2 #endif); this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since we no longer have event codes we have previously gathered from flags where the zero value indicated the absence of an event, we need to
replace the event code initialization with a non-zero one in the class initialization list (since zero stands for the very first property in
the enumeration of object's integer properties, while positive values indicate the next events in the object property list, but we cannot
define their number in the parent class).
Let's set the event code to -1.
The object name is initialized by a class name (the name is re-assigned in the descendants). Initialize the number of integer and real properties of the descendant object by zero values and set the flag of the first launch.
In the class body, set the size of arrays of integer and real properties to the zero value, clear the list of base events and set the sorted list flag.
Previously, the Refresh() virtual method of the class was simply declared, and its implementation was to be performed by the descendant classes. Now let's create and implement the method for the base object class to track changes of the descendant object properties. When an event is defined, the base events are created and added to the list of base events for their subsequent handling and creating object events to be sent to the program:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the object data to search changes in them | //| Call from descendants: CBaseObj::Refresh() | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBaseObj::Refresh(void) { //--- Check the size of the arrays, Exit if it is zero if(!this.CheckControlDataArraySize() || !this.CheckControlDataArraySize(false)) return; //--- Reset the event flag and clear all lists this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); //--- Fill in the array of integer properties and control their changes for(int i=0;i<this.m_long_prop_total;i++) if(!this.FillPropertySettings(i,this.m_long_prop_event,this.m_long_prop_event_prev,this.m_event_id)) continue; //--- Fill in the array of real properties and control their changes for(int i=0;i<this.m_double_prop_total;i++) if(!this.FillPropertySettings(i,this.m_double_prop_event,this.m_double_prop_event_prev,this.m_event_id)) continue; //--- First launch if(this.m_first_start) { ::ArrayCopy(this.m_long_prop_event_prev,this.m_long_prop_event); ::ArrayCopy(this.m_double_prop_event_prev,this.m_double_prop_event); this.m_hash_sum_prev=this.m_hash_sum; this.m_first_start=false; this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, all actions are described in the code comments, including the ones performed in the method, like preliminary clearing of event lists and
calling the methods for filling in the arrays of integer and real descendant object properties and checking their changes.
If this is the first launch, the current status of property arrays is copied to the previous status (to avoid the difference between them leading to events registration), the first launch flag is reset and the list of base events possibly created while calling the FillPropertySettings() methods is cleared.
Implementing the method filling in the arrays of the descendant object properties and controlling their changes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill in the object property array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings(const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],int &event_id) { //--- Data in the array cells //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the control level //--- If controlled values are not set, exit with 'false' if(this.m_first_start) return false; //--- Set the shift of the 'double' property index and the event ID event_id=index+(typename(T)=="double" ? this.m_long_prop_total : 0); //--- Reset all event flags for(int j=5;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]=false; //--- Property change value T value=array[index][3]-array_prev[index][3]; array[index][4]=value; //--- If the controlled property increase value is set if(array[index][0]<LONG_MAX) { //--- If the property change value exceeds the controlled increase value - there is an event, //--- add the event to the list, set the flag and save the new property value size if(value>0 && value>array[index][0]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC,value)) { array[index][5]=true; array_prev[index][4]=value; } } } //--- If the controlled property decrease value is set if(array[index][1]<LONG_MAX) { //--- If the property change value exceeds the controlled decrease value - there is an event, //--- add the event to the list, set the flag and save the new property value size if(value<0 && fabs(value)>array[index][1]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC,value)) { array[index][6]=true; array_prev[index][4]=value; } } } //--- If the controlled level value is set if(array[index][2]<LONG_MAX) { value=array[index][3]-array[index][2]; //--- If a property value exceeds the control level, there is an event //--- add the event to the list and set the flag if(value>0 && array_prev[index][3]<=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][2])) array[index][7]=true; } //--- If a property value is less than the control level, there is an event, //--- add the event to the list and set the flag else if(value<0 && array_prev[index][3]>=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][2])) array[index][8]=true; } //--- If a property value is equal to the control level, there is an event, //--- add the event to the list and set the flag else if(value==0 && array_prev[index][3]!=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][2])) array[index][9]=true; } } //--- Save the current property value as a previous one array_prev[index][3]=array[index][3]; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, all actions are described in the code comments. The only thing I want to clarify is the selection of an object 'double' property index shift for receiving an event ID. Since the real properties of all objects are located after the integer properties, the beginning of the first real property is equal to the number of integer properties (if the number of 'long' properties is equal to three, the first real property has the index of 3 (0,1,2, 3)). In arrays, the counting starts from zero. Therefore, when working with 'double' properties, we need to add the number of object integer properties to the array index.
The methods of setting a size of arrays of integer and real descendant object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the size of the arrays of the object integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong(const int size) { int x=(#ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this.m_long_prop_total=::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event,size,100)/x; return((::ArrayResize(this.m_long_prop_event_prev,size,100)/x)==size && this.m_long_prop_total==size ? true : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the size of the arrays of the object real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(const int size) { int x=(#ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this.m_double_prop_total=::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event,size,100)/x; return((::ArrayResize(this.m_double_prop_event_prev,size,100)/x)==size && this.m_double_prop_total==size ? true : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods return the result of changing the size of arrays by the value passed to the method.
I should highlight one feature of changing a multidimensional array size in MQL4. The ArrayResize() function in MQL4 returns the total size of all array dimensions. In MQL5, it returns the size of the first dimension, which is subject to change. For example, if the second dimension's size is two, then, if the first dimension changes its size to 10, the function returns 20, which is not logical (since we change the size of the first dimension only). In MQL5, the function returns the correct value. For the above example, it returns 10, as expected.
Therefore, the methods feature the separator
the values returned by the function should be divided by in MQL4 (the
second dimension size).
The method for checking the size of the array of the integer and real descendant object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the array size of object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBaseObj::CheckControlDataArraySize(bool check_long=true) { string txt1=""; string txt2=""; string txt3=""; string txt4=""; bool res=true; if(check_long) { if(this.m_long_prop_total==0) { txt1=TextByLanguage("Массив данных контролируемых integer-свойств имеет нулевой размер","Controlled integer properties data array has zero size"); txt2=TextByLanguage("Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству integer-свойств объекта","You should first set size of array equal to number of object integer properties"); txt3=TextByLanguage("Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong()","To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong() method"); txt4=TextByLanguage("со значением количества integer-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"","with value of number of integer properties of object in \"size\" parameter"); res=false; } } else { if(this.m_double_prop_total==0) { txt1=TextByLanguage("Массив данных контролируемых double-свойств имеет нулевой размер","Controlled double properties data array has zero size"); txt2=TextByLanguage("Необходимо сначала установить размер массива равным количеству double-свойств объекта","You should first set size of array equal to number of object double properties"); txt3=TextByLanguage("Для этого используйте метод CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble()","To do this, use CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble() method"); txt4=TextByLanguage("со значением количества double-свойств объекта в параметре \"size\"","with value of number of double properties of object in \"size\" parameter"); res=false; } } if(res) return true; #ifdef __MQL5__ ::Print(DFUN,"\n",txt1,"\n",txt2,"\n",txt3,"\n",txt4); #else ::Print(DFUN); ::Print(txt1); ::Print(txt2); ::Print(txt3); ::Print(txt4); #endif this.m_global_error=ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY; return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the flag indicating the size of the checked
array.
If true, the array of 'long' properties is checked. If false, the array of 'double' properties is checked instead.
If a size of the checked array is not set, the message text is generated, the message is displayed in the journal and false is returned. If the array size has already been set, true is returned.
The methods of resetting controlled values and change values of tracked data of object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reset the variables of controlled object data values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBaseObj::ResetControlsParams(void) { if(!this.CheckControlDataArraySize(true) || !this.CheckControlDataArraySize(false)) return; //--- Data in the array cells //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level for(int i=this.m_long_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=0; j<3; j++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][j]=LONG_MAX; for(int i=this.m_double_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=0; j<3; j++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(double)LONG_MAX; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reset the variables of tracked object data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams(void) { if(!this.CheckControlDataArraySize(true) || !this.CheckControlDataArraySize(false)) return; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); //--- Data in the array cells //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the controlled value for(int i=this.m_long_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=3; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][j]=(j<5 ? LONG_MAX : 0); for(int i=this.m_double_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=3; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(j<5 ? (double)LONG_MAX : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The initializing values are set in the necessary cells of the arrays' second dimensions in the methods in two loops by arrays of the descendant
object integer and real properties. The initialized cells are set in the code comments.
The method adding the base event to the list of the object base events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add the object base event to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBaseObj::EventBaseAdd(const int event_id,const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason,const double value) { CBaseEvent* event=new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason,value); if(event==NULL) return false; this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); if(this.m_list_events_base.Search(event)>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event; return false; } return this.m_list_events_base.Add(event); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the event ID, event
reason and the descendant object property change value.
Next, a new base event is created, and if
the same event is already present in the list of base events, it is removed and
false is returned — the event
is not added. Otherwise,
the result of adding a new event to the list of base object events is returned.
The method returning the base event by its index in the list of base object events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a base event by its index in the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CBaseEvent *CBaseObj::GetEventBase(const int index) { int total=this.m_list_events_base.Total(); if(total==0 || index<0 || index>total-1) return NULL; CBaseEvent *event=this.m_list_events_base.At(index); return(event!=NULL ? event : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the index of the required event. If the list has the zero size or the index extends beyond the base event list, NULL is returned. Otherwise, receive the event from the list by an index and return the pointer to the obtained object.
We need to create the methods for the object base class to quickly set the necessary property changes. Exceeding the changes leads to events
generation. We also need the methods for setting new values of descendant object properties and returning flags about occurred
"controlled" object events. Since the base class knows nothing about the properties of its descendants, we need to create the universal
methods allowing us to make changes to the necessary descendant object property. Since we are going to indicate the number of integer and
real properties for each of the descendant classes, it is easy to define the property we set the value for. We should simply check the changed
property index. If the index is less than the number of integer properties, the changes are made to the object integer property, otherwise
the changes are made to the real property.
Implementing the methods of setting descendant object controlled properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of setting controlled parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Data for storing, controlling and returning tracked properties: //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the control level //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled increase of object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueINC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][0]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][0]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled decrease of object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueDEC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][1]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][1]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the control level of object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueLEVEL(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][2]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][2]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the object property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValue(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][3]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][3]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the object property change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledChangedValue(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][4]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][4]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value change | //| exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagINC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][5]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][5]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value change | //| exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagDEC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][6]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][6]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value increase | //| exceeding the control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagMORE(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][7]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][7]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value decrease | //| being less than the control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagLESS(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][8]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][8]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the property value being equal to the | //| control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagEQUAL(const int property,const T value) { if(property<this.m_long_prop_total) this.m_long_prop_event[property][9]=(long)value; else this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][9]=(double)value; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's have a look at the last method receiving the property
the template
T value is to be added to. If
the property index is less than the number of descendant object integer properties, the
T value is added to the necessary cell of the array of object integer properties, otherwise calculate
the index, by which the property is stored in the real properties array (the 'double' index of the property always exceeds the index
of the same property by the number of object integer properties) and
add the T value to the necessary cell of the array of object real properties.
The required cells of the array's second dimension for each of the methods are listed before the method list.
The method converting a 'ushort' value to a 'long' one shifted by the necessary number of bytes for its subsequent packing to a 'long'
container:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert a 'ushort' value to a specified 'long' number byte | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CBaseObj::UshortToByte(const ushort value,const uchar index) const { if(index>3) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3","Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3")); return 0; } return(long)value<<(16*index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Suppose that we have an eight-byte 'long' value divided into cells of two bytes each (a unique index is assigned to each cell of that kind):
|Bytes 6-7 (index 3)
|Bytes 4-5 (index 2)
|Bytes 2-3 (index 1)
|Bytes 0-1 (index 0)
|ushort 4
|ushort 3
|ushort 2
|ushort 1
We can place four 'ushort' number to it. Each subsequent number should be shifted to the left by 16 bits * index (1 byte = 8 bits). Next, the
obtained value is added to the 'long' number. Thus, we obtain a few 'ushort' values packed into the 'long' container.
The method receives a 'ushort' number and the index,
by which a 'ushort' value should be stored in the 'long' container.
The index is checked, and if it exceeds 3, the incorrect index message is displayed and 0 is returned.
If the index is correct, a 'ushort' number is shifted to the left by 16 bits * index (one byte contains 8 bits, while we need to shift the two-byte 'ushort' number) and the shift result is returned from the method.
The method packing the 'ushort' value shifted by the necessary number of bytes to a 'long' container:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pack a 'ushort' number to a passed 'long' number | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CBaseObj::UshortToLong(const ushort ushort_value,const uchar index,long &long_value) { if(index>3) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3","Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3")); return 0; } return(long_value |= UshortToByte(ushort_value,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives a 'ushort' number that should be packed to a 'long'
container passed to the method by the link and the index of bytes the
'ushort' value in the 'long' container should be placed to.
Like in the method described above, the index is checked, and if the check is successful, the 'ushort' value shifted by the necessary number of bytes using the UshortToByte() method is added to the 'long' number using bitwise "OR", and the result is returned to the calling program.
The method returning the string description of the descendant object's event:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an object event description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBaseObj::EventDescription(const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value, const string property_descr, const int digits) { //--- Depending on the collection ID, create th object type description string type= ( this.Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? TextByLanguage("символа: ","symbol property: ") : this.Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? TextByLanguage("аккаунта: ","account property: ") : "" ); //--- Depending on the property type, create the property change value description string level= ( property<this.m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString(this.GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString(this.GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(property),digits) ); //--- Depending on the event reason, create the event description text string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" увеличено на "," increased by ")+value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" уменьшено на "," decreased by ")+value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" стало больше "," became more than ")+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" стало меньше "," became less than ")+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? TextByLanguage("Значение свойства ","Value of the ")+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage(" равно "," is equal to ")+level : TextByLanguage("Неизвестное событие ","Unknown ")+type ); //--- Return the object name+created event description text return this.m_name+": "+res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since the base object class knows nothing about its descendants, we need to specify the descendant objects the event has occurred at to describe
an event in the descendant class.
To achieve this, the method receives
- a property of the object the event has been detected in,
- an event reason — increase/decrease of a property value by a
specified value/crossing of a specified level by the property value,
- event source — ID of the collection in whose object an event has
occurred,
- the value, by which the object property was changed,
- the text description of the descendant object property
(available in the descendant) and
- the number of decimal places in the numerical representation of the changed property (also available in the descendant).
All steps of creating a descendant object are described in the code comments. I believe, they are comprehensive enough.
We have made all the necessary changes in the base object class (during the further library development and creating
new collections, new collection IDs are to be added to the last method to create a correct event description).
Revamping the symbol class and the symbol collection
Here, we are going to revise the symbol class and the symbol collection operation with the new base object events in mind. Let's make some changes
in the symbol and symbol collection classes.
Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh and add the changes.
Since all descendant object events of the base object are now defined in the parent class, there is no need to control the changes of object
properties in the descendant class. Therefore, the tracked object properties data structure is unnecessary now.
Let's remove the structure and two objects with the structure type from the symbol object class:
struct MqlDataSymbol
{
//--- Symbol integer properties
ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; // SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE Order filling modes
long session_deals; // SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS The number of deals in the current session
long session_buy_orders; // SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS The total number of current buy orders
long session_sell_orders; // SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS The total number of current sell orders
long volume; // SYMBOL_VOLUME Last deal volume
long volume_high_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH Maximum volume within a day
long volume_low_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW Minimum volume within a day
int spread; // SYMBOL_SPREAD Spread in points
int stops_level; // SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL Minimum distance in points from the current close price for setting Stop orders
int freeze_level; // SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL Freeze distance for trading operations (in points)
//--- Symbol real properties
double bid_last; // SYMBOL_BID/SYMBOL_LAST Bid - the best sell offer/Last deal price
double bid_last_high; // SYMBOL_BIDHIGH/SYMBOL_LASTHIGH Maximum Bid within the day/Maximum Last per day
double bid_last_low; // SYMBOL_BIDLOW/SYMBOL_LASTLOW Minimum Bid within the day/Minimum Last per day
double ask; // SYMBOL_ASK Ask - nest buy offer
double ask_high; // SYMBOL_ASKHIGH Maximum Ask of the day
double ask_low; // SYMBOL_ASKLOW Minimum Ask of the day
double volume_real_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL Real Volume of the day
double volume_high_real_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL Maximum real Volume of the day
double volume_low_real_day; // SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL Minimum real Volume of the day
double option_strike; // SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE Strike price
double volume_limit; // SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT Maximum permissible total volume for a position and pending orders in one direction
double swap_long; // SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG Long swap value
double swap_short; // SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT Short swap value
double session_volume; // SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME The total volume of deals in the current session
double session_turnover; // SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER The total turnover in the current session
double session_interest; // SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST The total volume of open positions
double session_buy_ord_volume; // SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME The total volume of Buy orders at the moment
double session_sell_ord_volume; // SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME The total volume of Sell orders at the moment
double session_open; // SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN Session open price
double session_close; // SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE Session close price
double session_aw; // SYMBOL_SESSION_AW The average weighted price of the session
};
MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; // Current symbol data
MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol; // Previous symbol data
//---
Remove all class member variables for storing controlled and changed symbol object properties — now all this data is stored in the base object class arrays:
//--- Current session deals
long m_control_session_deals_inc; // Controlled value of the growth of the number of deals
long m_control_session_deals_dec; // Controlled value of the decrease in the number of deals
long m_changed_session_deals_value; // Value of change in the number of deals
bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; // Flag of a change in the number of deals exceeding the growth value
bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; // Flag of a change in the number of deals exceeding the decrease value
//--- Buy orders of the current session
long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; // Controlled value of the increase of the number of Buy orders
long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; // Controlled value of the decrease in the number of Buy orders
long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; // Buy orders change value
bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; // Flag of a change in the number of Buy orders exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; // Flag of a change in the number of Buy orders being less than the increase value
//--- Sell orders of the current session
long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; // Controlled value of the increase of the number of Sell orders
long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; // Controlled value of the decrease in the number of Sell orders
long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; // Sell orders change value
bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; // Flag of a change in the number of Sell orders exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; // Flag of a change in the number of Sell orders exceeding the decrease value
//--- Volume of the last deal
long m_control_volume_inc; // Controlled value of the volume increase in the last deal
long m_control_volume_dec; // Controlled value of the volume decrease in the last deal
long m_changed_volume_value; // Value of the volume change in the last deal
bool m_is_change_volume_inc; // Flag of the volume change in the last deal exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_dec; // Flag of the volume change in the last deal being less than the increase value
//--- Maximum volume within a day
long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; // Controlled value of the maximum volume increase for a day
long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; // Controlled value of the maximum volume decrease for a day
long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; // Maximum volume change value within a day
bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; // Flag of the maximum day volume exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; // Flag of the maximum day volume exceeding the decrease value
//--- Minimum volume within a day
long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; // Controlled value of the minimum volume increase for a day
long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; // Controlled value of the minimum volume decrease for a day
long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; // Minimum volume change value within a day
bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; // Flag of the minimum day volume exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; // Flag of the minimum day volume exceeding the decrease value
//--- Spread
int m_control_spread_inc; // Controlled spread increase value in points
int m_control_spread_dec; // Controlled spread decrease value in points
int m_changed_spread_value; // Spread change value in points
bool m_is_change_spread_inc; // Flag of spread change in points exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_spread_dec; // Flag of spread change in points exceeding the decrease value
//--- StopLevel
int m_control_stops_level_inc; // Controlled StopLevel increase value in points
int m_control_stops_level_dec; // Controlled StopLevel decrease value in points
int m_changed_stops_level_value; // StopLevel change value in points
bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; // Flag of StopLevel change in points exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; // Flag of StopLevel change in points exceeding the decrease value
//--- Freeze distance
int m_control_freeze_level_inc; // Controlled FreezeLevel increase value in points
int m_control_freeze_level_dec; // Controlled FreezeLevel decrease value in points
int m_changed_freeze_level_value; // FreezeLevel change value in points
bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; // Flag of FreezeLevel change in points exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; // Flag of FreezeLevel change in points exceeding the decrease value
//--- Bid/Last
double m_control_bid_last_inc; // Controlled value of Bid or Last price increase
double m_control_bid_last_dec; // Controlled value of Bid or Last price decrease
double m_changed_bid_last_value; // Bid or Last price change value
bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; // Flag of Bid or Last price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; // Flag of Bid or Last price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- Maximum Bid/Last of the day
double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; // Controlled increase value of the maximum Bid or Last price of the day
double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the maximum Bid or Last price of the day
double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; // Maximum Bid or Last change value for the day
bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; // Flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; // Flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Minimum Bid/Last of the day
double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; // Controlled increase value of the minimum Bid or Last price of the day
double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the minimum Bid or Last price of the day
double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; // Minimum Bid or Last change value for the day
bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; // Flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; // Flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Ask
double m_control_ask_inc; // Controlled value of the Ask price increase
double m_control_ask_dec; // Controlled value of the Ask price decrease
double m_changed_ask_value; // Ask price change value
bool m_is_change_ask_inc; // Flag of the Ask price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_ask_dec; // Flag of the Ask price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- Maximum Ask price for the day
double m_control_ask_high_inc; // Controlled increase value of the maximum Ask price of the day
double m_control_ask_high_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the maximum Ask price of the day
double m_changed_ask_high_value; // Maximum Ask price change value for the day
bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; // Flag of the maximum Ask price change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; // Flag of the maximum Ask price change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Minimum Ask price for the day
double m_control_ask_low_inc; // Controlled increase value of the minimum Ask price of the day
double m_control_ask_low_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the minimum Ask price of the day
double m_changed_ask_low_value; // Minimum Ask price change value for the day
bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; // Flag of the minimum Ask price change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; // Flag of the minimum Ask price change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Real Volume for the day
double m_control_volume_real_inc; // Controlled value of the real volume increase of the day
double m_control_volume_real_dec; // Controlled value of the real volume decrease of the day
double m_changed_volume_real_value; // Real volume change value of the day
bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; // Flag of the real volume change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; // Flag of the real volume change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Maximum real volume for the day
double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; // Controlled value of the maximum real volume increase of the day
double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; // Controlled value of the maximum real volume decrease of the day
double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; // Maximum real volume change value of the day
bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; // Flag of the maximum real volume change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; // Flag of the maximum real volume change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Minimum real volume for the day
double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; // Controlled value of the minimum real volume increase of the day
double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; // Controlled value of the minimum real volume decrease of the day
double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; // Minimum real volume change value of the day
bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; // Flag of the minimum real volume change for the day exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; // Flag of the minimum real volume change for the day exceeding the decrease value
//--- Strike price
double m_control_option_strike_inc; // Controlled value of the strike price increase
double m_control_option_strike_dec; // Controlled value of the strike price decrease
double m_changed_option_strike_value; // Strike price change value
bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; // Flag of the strike price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; // Flag of the strike price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- Total volume of positions and orders
double m_changed_volume_limit_value; // Minimum total volume change value
bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; // Flag of the minimum total volume increase
bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; // Flag of the minimum total volume decrease
//--- Swap long
double m_changed_swap_long_value; // Swap long change value
bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; // Flag of the swap long increase
bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; // Flag of the swap long decrease
//--- Swap short
double m_changed_swap_short_value; // Swap short change value
bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; // Flag of the swap short increase
bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; // Flag of the swap short decrease
//--- The total volume of deals in the current session
double m_control_session_volume_inc; // Controlled value of the total trade volume increase in the current session
double m_control_session_volume_dec; // Controlled value of the total trade volume decrease in the current session
double m_changed_session_volume_value; // The total deal volume change value in the current session
bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; // Flag of total trade volume change in the current session exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; // Flag of total trade volume change in the current session exceeding the decrease value
//--- The total turnover in the current session
double m_control_session_turnover_inc; // Controlled value of the total turnover increase in the current session
double m_control_session_turnover_dec; // Controlled value of the total turnover decrease in the current session
double m_changed_session_turnover_value; // Total turnover change value in the current session
bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; // Flag of total turnover change in the current session exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; // Flag of total turnover change in the current session exceeding the decrease value
//--- The total volume of open positions
double m_control_session_interest_inc; // Controlled value of the total open position volume increase in the current session
double m_control_session_interest_dec; // Controlled value of the total open position volume decrease in the current session
double m_changed_session_interest_value; // Change value of the open positions total volume in the current session
bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; // Flag of total open positions' volume change in the current session exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; // Flag of total open positions' volume change in the current session exceeding the decrease value
//--- The total volume of Buy orders at the moment
double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; // Controlled value of the current total buy order volume increase
double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; // Controlled value of the current total buy order volume decrease
double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; // Change value of the current total buy order volume
bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; // Flag of changing the current total buy orders volume exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; // Flag of changing the current total buy orders volume exceeding the decrease value
//--- The total volume of Sell orders at the moment
double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; // Controlled value of the current total sell order volume increase
double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; // Controlled value of the current total sell order volume decrease
double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; // Change value of the current total sell order volume
bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; // Flag of changing the current total sell orders volume exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; // Flag of changing the current total sell orders volume exceeding the decrease value
//--- Session open price
double m_control_session_open_inc; // Controlled value of the session open price increase
double m_control_session_open_dec; // Controlled value of the session open price decrease
double m_changed_session_open_value; // Session open price change value
bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; // Flag of the session open price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; // Flag of the session open price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- Session close price
double m_control_session_close_inc; // Controlled value of the session close price increase
double m_control_session_close_dec; // Controlled value of the session close price decrease
double m_changed_session_close_value; // Session close price change value
bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; // Flag of the session close price change exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; // Flag of the session close price change exceeding the decrease value
//--- The average weighted session price
double m_control_session_aw_inc; // Controlled value of the average weighted session price increase
double m_control_session_aw_dec; // Controlled value of the average weighted session price decrease
double m_changed_session_aw_value; // The average weighted session price change value
bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; // Flag of the average weighted session price change value exceeding the increase value
bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec; // Flag of the average weighted session price change value exceeding the decrease value
Remove the highlighted methods due to their redundancy:
//--- Initialize the variables of (1) tracked, (2) controlled symbol data virtual void InitChangesParams(void); virtual void InitControlsParams(void); //--- Check symbol changes, return a change code virtual int SetEventCode(void); //--- Set an event type and fill in the event list virtual void SetTypeEvent(void); //--- Return description of symbol events string EventDescription(const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event);
Instead of the virtual method of placing the code for changing a symbol property, declare
the method for checking the changes in the symbol properties and creating an event:
//--- Initialize the variables of controlled symbol data virtual void InitControlsParams(void); //--- Check the list of symbol property changes and create an event void CheckEvents(void);
In the public section of the class, add declarations of methods setting tracked values and returning controlled values of tracked
properties, property change values and flags:
public: //--- Set the change value of the controlled symbol property template<typename T> void SetControlChangedValue(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the value of the controlled symbol property (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the flag of a symbol property change exceeding the (1) increase and (2) decrease values template<typename T> void SetControlFlagINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC(const int property,const T value); //--- Return the set value of the (1) integer and (2) real symbol property controlled increase long GetControlParameterINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } //--- Return the set value of the (1) integer and (2) real symbol property controlled decrease long GetControlParameterDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real symbol property value change exceeding the increase value long GetControlFlagINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real symbol property value change exceeding the decrease value bool GetControlFlagDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return (bool)this.GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return (bool)this.GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } //--- Return the change value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object property long GetControlChangedValue(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Each method is made in the form of two overloaded methods calling the methods of the base object corresponding to the type of a set/checked
symbol object property.
Previously, we have already developed the methods of a simplified access to some symbol object properties. Let's add the methods of placing the values of properties' controlled levels there as well and declare the methods of setting/receiving data for Bid/Last and related parameters (previously, Bid or Last was selected automatically depending on the prices the chart is based on. Now we need to create the methods for working with this data):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and set the parameters of tracked property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Execution //--- Flag of changing the trading mode for a symbol bool IsChangedTradeMode(void) const { return this.m_is_change_trade_mode; } //--- Current session deals //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the number of deals during the current session //--- getting (3) the number of deals change value during the current session, //--- getting the flag of the number of deals change during the current session exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlSessionDealsInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } //--- Buy orders of the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current number of Buy orders //--- getting (4) the current number of Buy orders change value, //--- getting the flag of the current Buy orders' number change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } //--- Sell orders of the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current number of Sell orders //--- getting (4) the current number of Sell orders change value, //--- getting the flag of the current Sell orders' number change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } //--- Volume of the last deal //--- setting the last deal volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) volume change values in the last deal, //--- getting the flag of the volume change in the last deal exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolume(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } //--- Maximum volume within a day //--- setting the maximum day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the maximum volume change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the maximum day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeHighInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } //--- Minimum volume within a day //--- setting the minimum day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the minimum volume change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the minimum day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeLowInc(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } //--- Spread //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) spread change value in points, //--- getting the flag of the spread change in points exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSpreadInc(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSpreadDec(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSpreadLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedSpread(void) const { return (int)this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } //--- StopLevel //--- setting the controlled StopLevel (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) StopLevel change value in points, //--- getting the flag of StopLevel change in points exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlStopLevelInc(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlStopLevelDec(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } //--- Freeze distance //--- setting the controlled FreezeLevel (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) FreezeLevel change value in points, //--- getting the flag of FreezeLevel change in points exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlFreezeLevelInc(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } //--- Bid //--- setting the controlled Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBid(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } //--- The highest Bid price of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } //--- The lowest Bid price of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBidLow(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } //--- Last //--- setting the controlled Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLast(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } //--- The highest Last price of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } //--- The lowest Last price of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLastLow(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } //--- Bid/Last //--- setting the controlled Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLevel(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLast(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLast(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLast(void) const; //--- Maximum Bid/Last of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastHighInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastHighDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh(void) const; //--- Minimum Bid/Last of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastLowInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLowDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow(void) const; //--- Ask //--- setting the controlled Ask price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Ask price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Ask price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAsk(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } //--- Maximum Ask price for the day //--- setting the maximum day Ask controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the maximum Ask change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the maximum day Ask change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } //--- Minimum Ask price for the day //--- setting the minimum day Ask controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the minimum Ask change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the minimum day Ask change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAskLow(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } //--- Real Volume for the day //--- setting the real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the real day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } //--- Maximum real volume for the day //--- setting the maximum real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the maximum real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the maximum real day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } //--- Minimum real volume for the day //--- setting the minimum real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the minimum real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the minimum real day volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } //--- Strike price //--- setting the controlled strike price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) the change value of the strike price, //--- getting the flag of the strike price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlOptionStrikeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } //--- Maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the change value of the maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } //--- Swap long //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the swap long change value, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the swap long void SetControlSwapLongLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } //--- Swap short //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the swap short change value, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the swap short void SetControlSwapShortLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } //--- The total volume of deals in the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total volume of deals during the current session //--- getting (4) the total deal volume change value in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the total deal volume change during the current session exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } //--- The total turnover in the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total turnover during the current session //--- getting (4) the total turnover change value in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the total turnover change during the current session exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } //--- The total volume of open positions //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total volume of open positions during the current session //--- getting (4) the change value of the open positions total volume in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the open positions total volume change during the current session exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionInterestInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } //--- The total volume of Buy orders at the moment //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current total buy order volume //--- getting (4) the change value of the current total buy order volume, //--- getting the flag of the current total buy orders' volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } //--- The total volume of Sell orders at the moment //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current total sell order volume //--- getting (4) the change value of the current total sell order volume, //--- getting the flag of the current total sell orders' volume change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } //--- Session open price //--- setting the controlled session open price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the session open price, //--- getting the flag of the session open price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } //--- Session close price //--- setting the controlled session close price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the session close price, //--- getting the flag of the session close price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } //--- The average weighted session price //--- setting the controlled session average weighted price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the average weighted session price, //--- getting the flag of the average weighted session price change exceeding the (5) growth, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } //---
Let's consider the implementation of declared methods and changes in the already existing ones.
Make some small changes in the class constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index) { this.m_name=name; this.m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if(!this.Exist()) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\"",": ",TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере","Error. No such symbol on the server")); this.m_global_error=ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL; } bool select=::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); ::ResetLastError(); if(!select) { if(!this.SetToMarketWatch()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: ","Failed to put in market watch. Error: "),this.m_global_error); } } ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_name,this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: ","Could not get current prices. Error: "),this.m_global_error); } //--- Initialize control data this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Initialize symbol data this.Reset(); this.InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ ::ResetLastError(); if(!this.MarginRates()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: ","Failed to get margin rates. Error: "),this.m_global_error); return; } #endif //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = (long)this.m_tick.volume; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this.TickTime(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this.SymbolExists(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this.SymbolCustom(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this.SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this.SymbolExpirationMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this.SymbolOptionMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this.SymbolOptionRight(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this.SymbolBackgroundColor(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this.SymbolChartMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this.SymbolCalcMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this.SymbolSwapMode(); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKHIGH); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKLOW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTHIGH); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTLOW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_POINT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this.m_tick.bid; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this.m_tick.ask; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this.m_tick.last; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this.SymbolBidHigh(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this.SymbolBidLow(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this.SymbolOptionStrike(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this.SymbolMarginHedged(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this.m_name; this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_PATH); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this.SymbolBasis(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this.SymbolBank(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this.SymbolISIN(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this.SymbolFormula(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this.SymbolPage(); //--- Save additional integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this.SymbolDigitsLot(); //--- if(!select) this.RemoveFromMarketWatch(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Compare CSymbol objects by all possible properties (for sorting lists by a specified symbol object property)| //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
To accurately define object events in the base object class, assign the symbol collection ID to the symbol object type and set the size of arrays of integer and real data to track events in symbol object properties by the base parent object. Next, initialize editable and control parameters in the arrays of integer and real properties.
The Refresh() method of the symbol object has also been changed:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update all symbol data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::Refresh(void) { //--- Update quote data if(!this.RefreshRates()) return; #ifdef __MQL5__ ::ResetLastError(); if(!this.MarginRates()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return; } #endif //--- Initialize event data this.m_is_event=false; this.m_hash_sum=0; //--- Update integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this.SymbolBackgroundColor(); //--- Update real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this.SymbolOptionStrike(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this.SymbolMarginHedged(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; //--- Fill in the symbol current data for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); this.CheckEvents(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since we no longer need to create structures for storing the current and previous symbol property states, filling in the structure of the
current symbol status data has been removed. Instead, we arranged
filling in the arrays of integer and real
properties in the base object.
After the arrays are filled in, we need to call the Refresh() method of the CBaseObj base object, in which the search for occurred changes is performed and the list of descendant object base events is created.
After creating the list of base events in the parent class (if there are event generation criteria), check the base events using the CheckEvents() method. If they are present, create the list of symbol events.
Implementing the method of checking events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the list of symbol property changes and create an event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::CheckEvents(void) { int total=this.m_list_events_base.Total(); if(total==0) return; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent *event=this.GetEventBase(i); if(event==NULL) continue; long lvalue=0; this.UshortToLong(this.MSCfromTime(this.TickTime()),0,lvalue); this.UshortToLong(event.Reason(),1,lvalue); this.UshortToLong(COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID,2,lvalue); if(this.EventAdd((ushort)event.ID(),lvalue,event.Value(),this.Name())) this.m_is_event=true; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the list of base events is empty, exit.
In the loop by the list of base events, receive the next event. If the event is received, create a symbol event:
- receive only milliseconds from the current time in milliseconds and add them to the first two bytes of the event 'long' parameter
- get an event reason (increase/decrease/above level/below level) and add it to the second two bytes of the event 'long' parameter
- symbol collection ID is added to the third two bytes of the event 'long' parameter
- add the symbol event to the list of symbol events and set the flag indicating an event presence on a symbol
The method of initializing the variables of controlled symbol data:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize the variables of controlled symbol data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::InitControlsParams(void) { this.ResetControlsParams(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Simply call the above-mentioned method of resetting the variables of controlled object data values.
The methods of setting controlled values and flags of occurred changes and the methods for receiving a size of occurred changes and
flags:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled property increase | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyINC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledValueINC(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledValueINC(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled property decrease | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyDEC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledValueDEC(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledValueDEC(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the value of the controlled property level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyLEVEL(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the symbol property value change | //| exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagINC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledFlagINC(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledFlagINC(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of the symbol property value change | //| exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagDEC(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledFlagDEC(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledFlagDEC(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the change value of the controlled symbol property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlChangedValue(const int property,const T value) { if(property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this.SetControlledChangedValue(property,(long)value); else this.SetControlledChangedValue(property,(double)value); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the Bid or Last price controlled increase | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the Bid or Last price controlled decrease | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the Bid or Last price change | //| exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the Bid or Last price change | //| exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled increase value | //| of the maximum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled decrease value | //| of the maximum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the maximum Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the maximum Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the maximum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the maximum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled increase value | //| of the minimum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled decrease value | //| of the minimum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the minimum Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev(const double value) { this.SetControlPropertyLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the minimum Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this.GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the minimum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the minimum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : (bool)this.GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We have already considered the similar methods when improving the base object class. The considered methods are called here depending on a required symbol object property.
This concludes the improvement of the symbol object class.
Now it only remains to slightly refine the symbol collection class.
Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh file and make the necessary changes.
Since we no longer need to create separate event enumerations for each object, set 'int' type for the "last symbol event" variable and the GetLastEvent() method instead of the previous ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT type:
int m_last_event; // The last event
int GetLastEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_event; }
Since all symbol events (as well as events of any descendant object) are now handled in the base object class, rename the EventDescription() method into EventMWDescription() and pass the variable with the enumeration type of the Market Watch window events to the method:
//--- Return the description of the (1) Market Watch window event, (2) mode of working with symbols string EventMWDescription(const ENUM_MW_EVENT event); string ModeSymbolsListDescription(void);
Since the enumeration names have changed, the method of working with the Market Watch window has undergone minor changes (enumeration names and the event variable type have been altered):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with market watch window events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl(const bool send_events=true) { ::ResetLastError(); //--- If no current prices are received, exit if(!::SymbolInfoTick(::Symbol(),this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return; } uchar array[]; int sum=0; this.m_hash_sum=0; //--- Calculate the hash sum of all visible symbols in the Market Watch window this.m_total_symbols=this.SymbolsTotalVisible(); //--- In the loop by all Market Watch window symbols int total_symbols=::SymbolsTotal(true); for(int i=0;i<total_symbols;i++) { //--- get a symbol name by index string name=::SymbolName(i,true); //--- skip if invisible if(!::SymbolInfoInteger(name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE)) continue; //--- write symbol name (characters) codes to the uchar array ::StringToCharArray(name,array); //--- in a loop by the resulting array, sum up the values of all array cells creating the symbol code for(int j=::ArraySize(array)-1;j>WRONG_VALUE;j--) sum+=array[j]; //--- add the symbol code and the loop index specifying the symbol index in the market watch list to the hash sum m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } //--- If sending events is disabled, create the collection list and exit saving the current hash some as the previous one if(!send_events) { //--- Clear the list this.m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); //--- Clear the collection list this.CreateSymbolsList(true); //--- Clear the market watch window snapshot this.CopySymbolsNames(); //--- save the current hash some as the previous one this.m_hash_sum_prev=this.m_hash_sum; //--- save the current number of visible symbols as the previous one this.m_total_symbol_prev=this.m_total_symbols; return; } //--- If the hash sum of symbols in the Market Watch window has changed if(this.m_hash_sum!=this.m_hash_sum_prev) { //--- Define the Market Watch window event this.m_delta_symbol=this.m_total_symbols-this.m_total_symbol_prev; ushort event_id= (ushort( this.m_total_symbols>this.m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD : this.m_total_symbols<this.m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL : MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT) ); //--- Adding a symbol to the Market Watch window if(event_id==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD) { string name=""; //--- In the loop by all Market Watch window symbols int total=::SymbolsTotal(true), index=WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the symbol name and check its "visibility". Skip it if invisible name=::SymbolName(i,true); if(!::SymbolInfoInteger(name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE)) continue; //--- If there is no symbol in the collection symbol list yet if(!this.IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { //--- clear the collection list this.m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); //--- recreate the collection list this.CreateSymbolsList(true); //--- create the symbol collection snapshot this.CopySymbolsNames(); //--- get a new symbol index in the Market Watch window index=this.GetSymbolIndexByName(name); //--- If the "Adding a new symbol" event is successfully added to the event list if(this.EventAdd(event_id,this.TickTime(),index,name)) { //--- send the event to the chart: //--- long value = event time in milliseconds, double value = symbol index, string value = added symbol name ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,this.TickTime(),index,name); } } } //--- Save the new number of visible symbols in the market watch window this.m_total_symbols=this.SymbolsTotalVisible(); } //--- Remove a symbol from the Market Watch window else if(event_id==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL) { //--- clear the collection list this.m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); //--- recreate the collection list this.CreateSymbolsList(true); //--- In a loop by the market watch window snapshot int total=this.m_list_names.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total;i++) { //--- get a symbol name string name=this.m_list_names.At(i); if(name==NULL) continue; //--- if no symbol with such a name exists in the collection symbol list if(!this.IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { //--- If the "Removing a symbol" event is successfully added to the event list if(this.EventAdd(event_id,this.TickTime(),WRONG_VALUE,name)) { //--- send the event to the chart: //--- long value = event tine in milliseconds, double value = -1 for an absent symbol, string value = a removed symbol name ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,this.TickTime(),WRONG_VALUE,name); } } } //--- Recreate the market watch snapshot this.CopySymbolsNames(); //--- Save the new number of visible symbols in the market watch window this.m_total_symbols=this.SymbolsTotalVisible(); } //--- Sorting symbols in the Market Watch window else if(event_id==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT) { //--- clear the collection list this.m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); //--- set sorting of the collection list as sorting by index this.m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); //--- recreate the collection list this.CreateSymbolsList(true); //--- get the current symbol index in the Market Watch window int index=this.GetSymbolIndexByName(Symbol()); //--- send the event to the chart: //--- long value = event time in milliseconds, double value = current symbol index, string value = current symbol name ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,this.TickTime(),index,::Symbol()); } //--- save the current number of visible symbols as the previous one this.m_total_symbol_prev=this.m_total_symbols; //--- save the current hash some as the previous one this.m_hash_sum_prev=this.m_hash_sum; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The event variable type has also been changed in the
method of working with the symbol collection event list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with the events of the collection symbol list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl(void) { this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); //--- The full update of all collection symbols int total=this.m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol=this.m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; symbol.Refresh(); if(!symbol.IsEvent()) continue; this.m_is_event=true; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if(list==NULL) continue; this.m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for(int j=0; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; ushort event_id=event.ID(); this.m_last_event=event_id; if(this.EventAdd((ushort)event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),event.SParam())) { ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),event.SParam()); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The names of the event enumeration constants have
also been changed in the method returning the string description of the market watch window events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the Market Watch window event description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CSymbolsCollection::EventMWDescription(const ENUM_MW_EVENT event) { return ( event==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ? TextByLanguage("В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ","Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window") : event==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ? TextByLanguage("Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ","Removed symbol from \"Market Watch\" window") : event==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? TextByLanguage("Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"","Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window") : EnumToString(event) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now let's improve the CEngine class. Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh file and make the necessary changes there:
The variable storing the last event in symbol properties and the method returning the value of the variable will also be of 'int' type:
int m_last_symbol_event; // Last event in the symbol properties
int LastSymbolsEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_symbol_event; }
In the public section of the class, add declaration of the method retrieving a 'ushort' number from the 'long' container at the specified storage index in the 'long' parameter of the 'ushort' number:
//--- Retrieve a necessary 'ushort' number from the packed 'long' value ushort LongToUshortFromByte(const long source_value,const uchar index) const;
Also, write the three methods immediately returning event milliseconds, reason and source from the event 'long' parameter:
//--- Return event (1) milliseconds, (2) reason and (3) source from its 'long' value ushort EventMSC(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,0); } ushort EventReason(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,1); } ushort EventSource(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,2); }
Since the zero value is the very first integer property of any object, change
the initializing value for the variable storing the last symbol event in
the initialization list of the class constructor — now it will be initialized with a negative value:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS) {
Implementing the method retrieving a 'ushort' number from the 'long' container by the byte index of its location in the 'long' container:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Retrieve a necessary 'ushort' number from the packed 'long' value| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ushort CEngine::LongToUshortFromByte(const long source_value,const uchar index) const { if(index>3) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3","Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3")); return 0; } long res=source_value>>(16*index); return ushort(res &=0xFFFF); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives a 'long' value a 'ushort' number should be retrieved from
and the byte index where the number is located (the table of
'ushort' numbers location in the 'long' container has been considered above). Next,
the validity of the index specification is checked. If the
index is invalid, an error message is displayed and
0 is returned.
Next, shift 'long' number bits by 16 * index bits to the right, apply a mask for "extinguishing" the remaining high bits and return a 'ushort' number retrieved in such a manner.
To work in MQL4, we need to inform the compiler of the ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY
array zero size error.
The error most suitable for the array zero size out of the ones known to the MQL4 compiler is "invalid array". Let's set it as an alternative to the array zero size error.
Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh file and add the error code unknown for the MQL4 compiler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ToMQL4.mqh | //| Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70 | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Error codes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
These are all the changes that we needed in order to launch symbols to work with the new event functionality provided by the CBaseObj object to all its descendants.
Testing the event functionality of the base object of all library objects
To test the new event functionality of the base object, take the EA from the previous article and save it under the name TestDoEasyPart17.mq5 in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part17.
Let's test the spread change of the current symbol by 4 points (increase and decrease), as well as control a spread size by 15 points. For the Bid price, control increase/decrease of its value by +/- 10 points and track the price crossing the level of 1.13700.
To set the aforementioned monitored values, simply add the following strings in the OnInit() handler in this example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- Check if working with the full list is selected used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total=SymbolsTotal(false); string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов."; string en_n="\nThe number of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximal number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols."; string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!"); string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\""; string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\""; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2); int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags); switch(mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break; default: break; } } //--- Fill in the array of used symbols used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); //--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); //--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage(". Количество используемых символов: ",". Number of symbols used: "),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); //--- Set controlled values for the current symbol CSymbol* symbol=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if(symbol!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the current symbol price increase by 10 points symbol.SetControlBidInc(10*Point()); //--- Set control of the current symbol price decrease by 10 points symbol.SetControlBidDec(10*Point()); //--- Set control of the current symbol spread increase by 4 points symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(4); //--- Set control of the current symbol spread decrease by 4 points symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(4); //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 15 points symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(15); //--- Set control of the price crossing the level of 1.13700 symbol.SetControlBidLevel(1.13700); } //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Set CTrade trading class parameters #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This is a test example of setting tracked symbol parameters, therefore we immediately set the required control values in OnInit().
However, nothing prevents us from quickly changing tracked symbol values based on some current criteria during the operation since all the methods are present in the base object. It only remains to gain access to any of the objects inherited from CBaseObj to obtain the methods for setting controlled parameters and methods for receiving changed parameters, as well as change controlled parameters according to the logic built into the program — either programmatically or from the library graphical shell to be subsequently created.
From the EA's OnTick() handler, remove the variable storing the last
symbol event. We have other tools for tracking symbol events rather than a simple comparison of the current and previous states.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Initializing the last events static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event=WRONG_VALUE; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event=WRONG_VALUE; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event=WRONG_VALUE; //--- If working in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) {
Change the library event handler regarding handling the symbol collection events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling DoEasy library events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDoEasyEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; string event="::"+string(idx); //--- Retrieve (1) event time milliseconds, (2) reason and (3) source from lparam, as well as (4) set the exact event time ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()*1000+msc; //--- Handling market watch window events if(idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name=""; //--- Market Watch window event string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": "+sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam)," ",descr,name); } //--- Handling symbol events if(source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if(symbol==NULL) return; //--- Number of decimal places in the event value - in case of a 'long' event, it is 0, otherwise - Digits() of a symbol int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); //--- Event text description string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); //--- Property change text value string value=DoubleToString(dparam,digits); //--- Check event reasons and display its description in the journal if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } //--- Handling trading events if(idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event=EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)ushort(idx)); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(sparam,SYMBOL_DIGITS); } //--- Handling account events else if(idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam)," ",sparam,": ",engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); //--- if this is an equity increase if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { //--- Close a position with the highest profit exceeding zero when the equity exceeds the value, //--- specified in the CAccountsCollection::InitControlsParams() method for //--- the m_control_equity_inc variable tracking the equity increase by 15 units (by default) //--- AccountCollection file, InitControlsParams() method, string 1199 //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select positions with the profit exceeding zero list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL,0,MORE); if(list_positions!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the position index with the highest profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get a ticket of a position with the highest profit and close the position by a ticket #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All changes are commented on in the code and related only to obtaining an event description from the symbol object and displaying it in the journal depending on the event reason. In the non-test handler, add the normal event handler instead of displaying a message in the journal.
Compile and launch the EA in the tester:
As we can see, when a spread is increased or decreased beyond the specified control values, the appropriate entries are sent to the journal. Changes in the Bid price (its increase or decrease by more than 10 points) are also accompanied by journal entries. Finally, when the Bid price crosses the specified control level, an event is sent as well and the journal entry appears.
Thus, we have created the base object allowing us to track events of any of its descendant objects and send them to the control program where the
program can track them and react according to its built-in logic, as well as set new tracked values and levels enabling flexible management
of the program operation logic.
What's next?
In the next article, we will implement the work of the account object and its events based on the event functionality of the CBaseObj base
object class.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
