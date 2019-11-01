Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XVI): Symbol collection events

Contents

When creating the account object and the account collection in the part 12, as well as when tracking the current account events in the part 13 of the library description, we observed the necessity to create a new type of objects sending their events to the Engine object.



The account events tracking principles are different from the ones applied when tracking trading events we started considering in the article 4 and later. Trading events are defined and sent to the collection of trading events for a full-fledged access to any of the previously occurred events, while account events simply work in real time — "here and now": the event is defined and sent by EventChartCustom() to the chart with a program before being sent to the library base object. After that, you can obtain access to the list of simultaneously occurred events from the library base object and handle them in your program. This is how events are arranged at the account object.

Events in the symbol object collection are to be arranged the same way. The difference is only in quantity — we track account events only for the current account we are connected to at the moment, but we need to track symbol events for each symbol of the collection — be it just one current symbol, two, three, or all symbols available on the server.

Here we come to an understanding that almost every object is endowed with a certain amount of properties repeating from one object to another, and we set each of these properties over and over again in each new object during its development.

This leads to an unambiguous decision — we should create a base object all library objects are to be inherited from. Currently, they are inherited from the CObject base object of the standard library. We are going to create yet another object derived from CObject and inherit all objects of our library from it. Thus, all the properties that are common for each of the objects can be set once in the base object. All descendant objects are automatically endowed with these properties.

Most interestingly, we are now able to create an event object and write it in the base object, while all library objects will be able to send their events to the program. This is exactly what we need in the library concept — the objects should be able to inform program of their status themselves, while the library or the program should handle the appropriate messages from the objects and decide (program) or handle object events (library). This will increase the interactivity of the library and greatly simplify the development of programs by end users, since the library will take over all actions directed at handling any object events.

The object event structure is to repeat data necessary for sending event ID, long, double and string parameters by the EventChartCustom() function. This simplifies sending events to the program since all event data to be sent to the program is immediately filled in the class of the object where the event occurred during the event registration. We only need to obtain it and re-direct to the program for further handling.



Let's start the development. First, we are going to create the event object followed by the base object. After that, we will implement tracking symbol collection events and make adjustments keeping the account events class concept in mind. Trading events will remain intact, as their structure is completely different and contradicts the concept. Besides, they are already complete and send their data to the program.

Base object class for all library objects

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ library folder, create the new class CBaseObj in the BaseObj.mqh file. The CObject standard library base class is to be used as the class base object. The class is pretty small, so I will display its full listing here. Then we will analyze it by its members and methods.

object event class

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CEventBaseObj : public CObject { private : long m_time; long m_chart_id; ushort m_event_id; long m_lparam; double m_dparam; string m_sparam; public : void Time( const long time) { this .m_time=time; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } void ChartID ( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void ID( const ushort id) { this .m_event_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } void LParam( const long lparam) { this .m_lparam=lparam; } long LParam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double dparam) { this .m_dparam=dparam; } double DParam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string sparam) { this .m_sparam=sparam; } string SParam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; } public : CEventBaseObj( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) : m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_event_id=event_id; this .m_lparam=lparam; this .m_dparam=dparam; this .m_sparam=sparam; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEventBaseObj *compared=node; return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : this .LParam()>compared.LParam() ? 1 : this .LParam()<compared.LParam() ? - 1 : this .DParam()>compared.DParam() ? 1 : this .DParam()<compared.DParam() ? - 1 : this .SParam()>compared.SParam() ? 1 : this .SParam()<compared.SParam() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; string m_name; string m_folder_name; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ;} bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); public : bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ); int GetEventsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); CBaseObj(); }; CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( 0 ), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( "" ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); } bool CBaseObj::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CEventBaseObj *event= new CEventBaseObj(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (event== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search(event)> WRONG_VALUE ) { delete event; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add(event); } CEventBaseObj *CBaseObj::GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 || (!check_out && shift>total- 1 )) return NULL ; int index=(shift<= 0 ? total- 1 : shift>total- 1 ? 0 : total-shift- 1 ); CEventBaseObj *event= this .m_list_events.At(index); return (event!= NULL ? event : NULL ); } int CBaseObj::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

To avoid creating a new file for the, write that class before the base one in the same file:

Let's have a look at the base object event class.



In the private section of the base object event class, class member variables are declared for storing all event properties:

private : long m_time ; long m_chart_id ; ushort m_event_id ; long m_lparam ; double m_dparam ; string m_sparam ;

Event time, ID of the chart the event is sent to, event ID, event long, double and string values to be passed to the control program chart.

The values for most of these variables are passed to the class constructor:

CEventBaseObj( const ushort event_id , const long lparam , const double dparam , const string sparam ) : m_chart_id(:: ChartID () ) { this .m_event_id=event_id ; this .m_lparam=lparam ; this .m_dparam=dparam ; this .m_sparam=sparam ; }

where the assigned values are assigned to them.

Also, in the class initialization list, the chart ID variable receives the current chart ID.

The method of comparing two object event classes:

virtual int Compare( const CObject * node , const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEventBaseObj * compared=node ; return ( this .ID()> compared .ID() ? 1 : this .ID()< compared .ID() ? - 1 : this .LParam()> compared .LParam() ? 1 : this .LParam()< compared .LParam() ? - 1 : this .DParam()> compared .DParam() ? 1 : this .DParam()< compared .DParam() ? - 1 : this .SParam()> compared .SParam() ? 1 : this .SParam()< compared .SParam() ? - 1 : 0 ); }

compares all fields of two classes (the current one and the one passed to the method by the pointer) element by element. If all fields are equal, the method returns 0, which is necessary to perform a search for the same object in the dynamic list of the standard library pointers since these objects are stored in the CArrayObj list, while its Search() method meant for searching for similar objects in the list:

int CArrayObj:: Search ( const CObject *element) const { int pos; if (m_data_total== 0 || ! CheckPointer (element) || m_sort_mode==- 1 ) return (- 1 ); pos=QuickSearch(element); if (m_data[pos]. Compare (element,m_sort_mode) == 0 ) return (pos); return (- 1 ); }

requires the Compare() virtual method present in the object. The method returns 0 in case all properties of the two objects match.



In the class public section, declare the methods for setting and returning all object properties:

public : void Time( const long time) { this .m_time=time; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } void ChartID ( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void ID( const ushort id) { this .m_event_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } void LParam( const long lparam) { this .m_lparam=lparam; } long LParam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double dparam) { this .m_dparam=dparam; } double DParam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string sparam) { this .m_sparam=sparam; } string SParam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; }

Here all is clear, and no comments are required. This is an entire object event class.

Let's consider the base object class for all library objects.

The class member variables we have already encountered while dealing with the previous objects are declared in the protected class section:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; string m_name; string m_folder_name;

The list of object events m_list_events is to store objects of the event class we considered above. The object may have a few events at a single time, therefore we need to define all of them and place them in the list. This will allow us to extract the list of all events from the CEngine library main object and handle it.

is to store objects of the event class we considered above. The object may have a few events at a single time, therefore we need to define all of them and place them in the list. This will allow us to extract the list of all events from the CEngine library main object and handle it. The structure of m_tick ticks serves for obtaining prices and an event time.

ticks serves for obtaining prices and an event time. The m_hash_sum hash sum is necessary to define changes occurred in the object properties.

A change in the object properties is defined by comparing the current and previous ( m_hash_sum_prev ) hash sums.

hash sum is necessary to define changes occurred in the object properties. A change in the object properties is defined by comparing the current and previous ( ) hash sums. The number of decimal places for the m_digits_currency account currency is necessary for correct display of data on some events related to changing monetary values.

account currency is necessary for correct display of data on some events related to changing monetary values. The number of the error obtained during an erroneous return of any function is written to the m_global_error global error code. This code is passed to the calling program for its further handling.

global error code. This code is passed to the calling program for its further handling. The control program chart ID m_chart_id is used to specify the chart an object event is to be sent to.

is used to specify the chart an object event is to be sent to. The m_is_event object event flag is necessary for notifying the program of the event occurred in the surveyed object for a timely reaction to the event.



object event flag is necessary for notifying the program of the event occurred in the surveyed object for a timely reaction to the event. The m_event_code object event code stores the flags of all simultaneously occurred events. The presence of these flags allows us to define the list of object events that occurred simultaneously.

object event code stores the flags of all simultaneously occurred events. The presence of these flags allows us to define the list of object events that occurred simultaneously. The m_name object name is necessary to notify the program of some text properties of the object the events are to be received from. For example, for an account, this is the account number+client name+server name, while for a symbol, this is a symbol name.

object name is necessary to notify the program of some text properties of the object the events are to be received from. For example, for an account, this is the account number+client name+server name, while for a symbol, this is a symbol name. The name of the folder for storing object files m_folder_name is necessary for saving the object to the file: the name of the subfolder keeping the object files of the same type is stored here.

The base directory for subfolder is the directory of common files of all client terminals+library folder name: "DoEasy\\". We have already discussed storing files when creating account collections in the part 12 of the library description.



We have already created all these properties in the library objects and discussed them in the various library description parts corresponding to the discussed objects. Now we placed them in a single class — the base object of all library objects CBaseObj removing the definitions of these class members from the descendant object classes (see the attached files).



Let's have a look at the methods located in the class private section:

long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ;} bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void );

The TickTime() method returns the event time in milliseconds. For MQL4, the time in seconds * 1000 is returned due to the absence of milliseconds in the structure

method returns the event time in milliseconds. For MQL4, the time in seconds * 1000 is returned due to the absence of milliseconds in the structure The IsPresentEventFlag() method returns the presence of a certain event code in the m_event_code variable.

method returns the presence of a certain event code in the variable. The DigitsCurrency() method returns the number of decimal places in the account currency value from the m_digits_currency variable.

method returns the number of decimal places in the account currency value from the variable. The GetDigits() method calculates and returns the number of decimal places in the double value passed to it.

method calculates and returns the number of decimal places in the double value passed to it. The InitChangesParams() virtual method initializes the parameters of all editable object properties.

virtual method initializes the parameters of all editable object properties. The InitControlsParams() virtual method initializes the parameters of tracked object properties.

virtual method initializes the parameters of tracked object properties. The SetEventCode() virtual method checks the changes in the object properties and returns the code of occurred changes.

virtual method checks the changes in the object properties and returns the code of occurred changes. The SetTypeEvent() virtual method sets the type of an occurred event based on the event code and places all events to the object event list.

All these methods have already been developed in the previous articles. So, there is no point in describing them here. I only want to clarify that all virtual methods do not do anything here and should be implemented in the base object descendant classes.

The following methods are declared in the public class section:

public : bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ); int GetEventsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void );

In the initialization list of the class constructor, the initial values are assigned to the class member variables:



CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( 0 ), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( "" ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear() ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); }

The tick structure is then set to zero, the number of decimal places for the account currency is assigned, the event list is cleared and the sorted list flag is set for the object event list.



The method of adding an event to the list:

bool CBaseObj::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam ) { CEventBaseObj * event = new CEventBaseObj( event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add( event ); }

Event ID, as well as long, double and string values of the event properties are passed to the method. A new event with these parameters is then created. If the same event is already present in the list, the event object and method return false, otherwise the method returns the result of adding an event object to the list.

The method returning an event object by its index in the list:

CEventBaseObj *CBaseObj::GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 || (!check_out && shift>total- 1 )) return NULL ; int index=(shift<= 0 ? total- 1 : shift>total- 1 ? 0 : total-shift- 1 ); CEventBaseObj *event= this .m_list_events.At(index); return (event!= NULL ? event : NULL ); }

We have already considered the method before. Here, we have only added the flag defining the necessity to check and correct the index when its value moves beyond the list. By default, the index -1 is passed to the method and the check for going outside the list is performed. In this case, the method returns the most recent event object from the list. To obtain an object by its index, we need to pass the required index to the method and set the outside-the-list check flag to false. In that case, an object (or an index within the list) is returned. If the index is outside the list, NULL is returned.

The method returning the number of decimal places in the double value has also been considered before:

int CBaseObj::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

The new base object is ready.

Now we simply need to replace the CObject base class with CBaseObj in each of the library base objects. These objects are:

CAccount class object:

class CAccount : public CBaseObj {

CSymbol class object:

class CSymbol : public CBaseObj {

The collection classes are also endowed with the general object properties:

trading event collections:

class CEventsCollection : public CBaseObj {

account collection:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj {

symbol collection:

class CSymbolsCollection : public CBaseObj {

Now, all CBaseObj-based objects have a similar set of some properties, and we do not have to reset them anew for each newly created object. Moreover, we are now able to add any properties similar for all objects and created on the basis of this basic object. Most interestingly, each of the objects now has the tool for working with events. Each of the object events has the same set of parameters as the function for sending events to the EventChartCustom() program chart. Thus, we have greatly simplified further development of new objects and improvement of the ready-made ones.





Now we are ready to create symbol collection events.



Symbol collection events

As usual, all starts with the definition of constants and enumerations. Open the Defines.mqh file and add data necessary for tracking symbol events.

Since symbols should be present in the Market Watch window to work with them, while their number in the window is limited,

add the string with the macro substitution indicating the maximum possible number of symbols simultaneously located at the Market Watch window to the symbol parameters:

#define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 )

Move enumeration of modes of working with symbols from the section of data for working with symbols



enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

to the Datas.mqh file:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; string DataSymbolsFXMajors[]= {

The decision was prompted by the fact that this data is necessary not only for the library, but also for the library-based programs. This enumeration refers more to general program data than to library one. For example, the data is to be used along with many other enumerations as program inputs, which means it will be converted into the necessary compilation language (to be implemented later). Therefore, let it be in Datas.mqh.

Instead of the enumeration moved from Defines.mqh, add the enumeration with the list of symbol event flags and enumeration with the list of possible symbol events:



enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAGS { SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS = 2 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS = 4 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS = 8 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME = 16 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY = 32 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY = 64 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD = 128 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL = 256 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL = 512 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST = 1024 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH = 2048 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW = 4096 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK = 8192 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH = 16384 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW = 32768 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY = 65536 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY = 131072 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY = 262144 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE = 524288 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT = 1048576 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG = 2097152 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT = 4194304 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME = 8388608 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER = 16777216 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST = 33554432 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME = 67108864 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME = 134217728 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN = 268435456 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE = 536870912 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW = 1073741824 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

Here all is similar to the flag enumerations and possible account and trading events. We have considered event flags and event IDs in the fourth part of the library description.



To sort symbols by their location in the Market Watch window, add yet another integer symbol property:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW , SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 36 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

Since we have added the new property, we should increase the total number of integer properties to 36 instead of 35.

Finally, add the new property to the list of possible symbol sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BID = FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LAST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_POINT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BASIS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BANK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FORMULA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ISIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PAGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PATH };

We are done with the Defines.mqh file.

Now we need to improve the symbol object class. Since we will track the changes in some symbol properties, we need to compare their current value with the previous one either in absolute terms or for detecting any increase in a certain predetermined threshold value. To achieve this, we need to create the structure of symbol properties and compare the fields of the current values' structure with the fields of the previous values' structure. We have already discussed the logic of defining the object events when implementing tracking the account events. Here we will do the same, except that the base object already features the methods for storing and sending events to the program.

Connect the base object file to the CSymbol class. In the private class section, create the structure of tracked symbol properties and declare the two variables of the structure for storing the current and previous states of symbol properties:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" class CSymbol : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

Next, declare class member variables for storing specified controlled property change values, occurred change values and flags indicating the presence of tracked events:



bool m_is_change_trade_mode; long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

In the private section, declare the virtual methods (already declared in the CBaseObj base class) for initializing tracked variables and symbol properties, as well as the method for checking the changes in the properties returning the event code and the method setting an event type by its code and writing it to the event list:



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ) ; virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void );

Let's write its implementation outside the class body.

The method of initializing tracked symbol properties:

void CSymbol::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_is_change_trade_mode= false ; this .m_changed_session_deals_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_spread_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_spread_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_spread_dec= false ; this .m_changed_stops_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_freeze_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_high_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_low_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_real_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_option_strike_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_limit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_swap_long_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec= false ; this .m_changed_swap_short_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_turnover_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_interest_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_open_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_open_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_open_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_close_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_close_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_close_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_aw_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec= false ; }

Initial values are simply assigned to variables of tracked symbol properties in the method. These are the initial variables that have been previously declared in the class private section.

The method of initializing controlled values of symbol properties:

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_session_deals_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_deals_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_spread_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_spread_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_stops_level_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_stops_level_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_freeze_level_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_freeze_level_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_bid_last_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_high_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_high_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_low_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_low_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_volume_real_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_real_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_option_strike_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_option_strike_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_volume_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_volume_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_turnover_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_session_turnover_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_session_interest_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_interest_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_open_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_open_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_close_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_close_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_aw_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_aw_dec= 0 ; }

Initial values are simply assigned to variables of controlled symbol properties in the method. These are the initial variables that have been previously declared in the class private section. If the properties exceed the values set in the variables, an appropriate account event is generated. To disable a property control, the value of DBL_MAX should be assigned to its variable. To track any changes, assign 0 to the variable.



The method checking the occurred symbol property change and returning the occurred change code:

int CSymbol::SetEventCode( void ) { this .m_event_code=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode != this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode ) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW; return this .m_event_code; }

First, an event code is reset in the method. Next, the values of the controlled symbol parameters are compared in the current data structure and the previous data structure. If the data is not similar, the appropriate flag is added to the event code.

The method setting an event type and writing the occurred event to the event list:



void CSymbol::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE)) { event_id= ( this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY : SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL ); this .m_is_change_trade_mode= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .TradeMode(), this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS)) { this .m_changed_session_deals_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals; if ( this .m_changed_session_deals_value> this .m_control_session_deals_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_deals_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_deals_value<- this .m_control_session_deals_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_deals_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders; if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value> this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value<- this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders; if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value> this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value<- this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume; if ( this .m_changed_volume_value> this .m_control_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_value<- this .m_control_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value> this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value> this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD)) { this .m_changed_spread_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread; if ( this .m_changed_spread_value> this .m_control_spread_inc) { this .m_is_change_spread_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_spread_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; } else if ( this .m_changed_spread_value<- this .m_control_spread_dec) { this .m_is_change_spread_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_spread_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL)) { this .m_changed_stops_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level; if ( this .m_changed_stops_level_value> this .m_control_stops_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_stops_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_stops_level_value<- this .m_control_stops_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_stops_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL)) { this .m_changed_freeze_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level; if ( this .m_changed_freeze_level_value> this .m_control_freeze_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_freeze_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_freeze_level_value<- this .m_control_freeze_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_freeze_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_value> this .m_control_bid_last_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value> this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value> this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK)) { this .m_changed_ask_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask; if ( this .m_changed_ask_value> this .m_control_ask_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_value<- this .m_control_ask_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH)) { this .m_changed_ask_high_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high; if ( this .m_changed_ask_high_value> this .m_control_ask_high_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_high_value<- this .m_control_ask_high_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW)) { this .m_changed_ask_low_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low; if ( this .m_changed_ask_low_value> this .m_control_ask_low_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_low_value<- this .m_control_ask_low_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_real_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_real_value> this .m_control_volume_real_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_real_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_real_value<- this .m_control_volume_real_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_real_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value> this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value> this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE)) { this .m_changed_option_strike_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike; if ( this .m_changed_option_strike_value> this .m_control_option_strike_inc) { this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_option_strike_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; } else if ( this .m_changed_option_strike_value<- this .m_control_option_strike_dec) { this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_option_strike_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT)) { this .m_changed_volume_limit_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit; if ( this .m_changed_volume_limit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_limit_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG)) { this .m_changed_swap_long_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long; if ( this .m_changed_swap_long_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_swap_long_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT)) { this .m_changed_swap_short_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short; if ( this .m_changed_swap_short_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_swap_short_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_volume_value> this .m_control_session_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER)) { this .m_changed_session_turnover_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover; if ( this .m_changed_session_turnover_value> this .m_control_session_turnover_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_turnover_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_turnover_value<- this .m_control_session_turnover_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_turnover_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST)) { this .m_changed_session_interest_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest; if ( this .m_changed_session_interest_value> this .m_control_session_interest_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_interest_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_interest_value<- this .m_control_session_interest_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_interest_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value> this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value> this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN)) { this .m_changed_session_open_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open; if ( this .m_changed_session_open_value> this .m_control_session_open_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_open_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_open_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_open_value<- this .m_control_session_open_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_open_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_open_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE)) { this .m_changed_session_close_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close; if ( this .m_changed_session_close_value> this .m_control_session_close_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_close_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_close_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_close_value<- this .m_control_session_close_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_close_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_close_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW)) { this .m_changed_session_aw_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw; if ( this .m_changed_session_aw_value> this .m_control_session_aw_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd (event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_aw_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_aw_value<- this .m_control_session_aw_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_aw_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; } } }

The method is quite "bulky" due to the blocks of identical checks of changes in the tracked symbol properties. In the part 13, we have already considered a similar method when tracking account changes. Here the logic is similar, except that the entire functionality of saving events is now located in the CBaseObj base object.

Let's consider it using changing the average weighted session price as an example.

At the very start of the method, reset the values of tracked properties using the InitChangesParams() method and set the event status as "No event".



Using the IsPresentEventFlag() method also located in the base object, check if the flag of the SYMBOL_SESSION_AW symbol value change is present in the event code set in the m_event_code variable.

If the flag of the checked value change is present in the event code,



method also located in the base object, check if the flag of the SYMBOL_SESSION_AW symbol value change is present in the event code set in the variable. If the flag of the checked value change is present in the event code, calculate the property value and check if the value exceeds the controlled one .



.

If the calculated value exceeds the controlled one ,



,



set the flag of the weighted average price event ,



,





write to the "average weighted price increase" event ID and



event ID and





call the method of adding the event to the EventAdd() list of the CBaseObj base class .

If the event has been successfully added to the list,



. If the event has been successfully added to the list,





save the current property value as a previous one for further check .

event ID (event_id filled when checking the event)

the current time in milliseconds (TickTime() method of the CBaseObj base class) calculated value, by which the symbol property changed (m_changed_session_aw_value) object name (here it is symbol name)

Let's also make a slight change in the protected class constructor: in order to fill in the object symbol's new property "symbol index in the Market Watch window", we need to pass this index when scanning market watch symbols. The index is to be passed directly to the class constructor: protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index ); In the same protected class section, add yet another method returning the number of decimal places by swap charge method:

bool SymbolExists( const string name) const ; long SymbolExists( void ) const ; long SymbolCustom( void ) const ; long SymbolChartMode( void ) const ; long SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderFillingMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderMode( void ) const ; long SymbolExpirationMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderGTCMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOptionMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOptionRight( void ) const ; long SymbolBackgroundColor( void ) const ; long SymbolCalcMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSwapMode( void ) const ; long SymbolDigitsLot( void ); int SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ); Swaps are charged in money, points and percentage. For each of these swap charge types, we need to return the appropriate number of decimal places. This is exactly what the method does. Let's write it outside the class body: int CSymbol::SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ) { return ( this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID ? this . Digits () : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT ? this .DigitsCurrency(): this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN ? 1 : 0 ); } Let's make the Refresh() method virtual since it is also defined in the base class of all CBaseObj objects. Also, replace the RefreshRates() quote data refresh method type from void to bool. Since the RefreshRates() method is to be called in the very beginning of the Refresh() method. If no data obtained in it, the method returns false. Accordingly, an exit from the Refresh() method is performed immediately.

Add defining the method returning the symbol event description: virtual void Refresh( void ); bool RefreshRates( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ); In the section of simplified access methods of the class public section, in the methods returning symbol integer properties,

add the method of returning a symbol index in the Market Watch window:

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } While in the methods returning real properties,

add the method of returning Bid or Last price, the method of returning the maximum Bid or Last price for a day and the method returning the minimum Bid or Last price for a day: double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; Let's write their implementation outside the class body: double CSymbol::BidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } double CSymbol::BidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } double CSymbol::BidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } Here all is simple: an appropriate symbol property (with Bid or Last prices) is returned depending on prices used to construct the price chart. Also, write the methods of setting controlled properties and returning property change values and symbol event flags in the public section: bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_deals_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_deals_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_deals_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec; } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_dec; } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_spread_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_spread_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return this .m_changed_spread_value; } bool IsIncreaseSpread( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_spread_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSpread( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_spread_dec; } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_stops_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_stops_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_stops_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec; } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_freeze_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_freeze_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_freeze_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec; } void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; } void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; } void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_value; } bool IsIncreaseAsk( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAsk( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_dec; } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_high_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_high_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_high_value; } bool IsIncreaseAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec; } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_low_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_low_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_low_value; } bool IsIncreaseAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec; } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_real_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_real_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_real_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec; } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_option_strike_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_option_strike_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_changed_option_strike_value; } bool IsIncreaseOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc; } bool IsDecreaseOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec; } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_limit_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_changed_swap_long_value; } bool IsIncreaseSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec; } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_changed_swap_short_value; } bool IsIncreaseSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec; } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_turnover_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_turnover_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_turnover_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_interest_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_interest_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_interest_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec; } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_open_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_open_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_open_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_open_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_open_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_close_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_close_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_close_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_close_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_close_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_aw_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_aw_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_aw_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec; } Here, the methods for setting a controlled property change value are provided for each of the controlled properties. When the value is exceeded, an event is formed. The event flag can be received using the method returning the event flag, while the change value can be obtained using the appropriate method as well. We have discussed the similar methods when implementing the account events tracking in the part 13 of the library description.

Some changes have been made in the class constructor:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name , const int index ) { this .m_name=name; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. There is no such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in the market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_symbol); this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode= WRONG_VALUE ; this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams() ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); } Now the constructor receives the Market Watch symbol index, the symbol name is assigned to the object name and the structure of the previous symbol data is reset. The previous data structure field trade_mode features WRONG_VALUE (the presence of this value in the symbol trading mode field allows us to define the first launch). The variables of changed and controlled symbol properties are initialized. The index passed to the constructor is written to the "Market Watch window index" symbol property.

To register the event of a decrease in the property value, all checks are performed in the same way. The only difference is that we check the value falling below the controlled value.Send data to the method of adding an event to the EventAdd() list:

Since now we have the m_name variable in the CBaseObj base class to store the object name (in our case, it is a symbol name), the CSymbol class should no longer have the m_symbol_name variable. All its occurrences should be replaced with m_name (a symbol name is assigned in the class constructor).

Highlight any of the this.m_symbol_name text occurences in the CSymbol class listing and press Ctrl+H. The search and replace window appears with the highlighted occurrence already inserted in the search field. Enter this.m_name to the replace field and replace all detected this.m_symbol_name occurrences with this.m_name in the listing.

We should also remove the remaining class member variables that are now located in the CBaseObj base object. Their presence in CSymbol triggers the variable duplication warning during the compilation. In the files attached below, all such variables have already been removed. Simply download the files and have a look at their content.



Add the description of the new "Market Watch window index" symbol property to the method returning the description of an integer property:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? TextByLanguage( "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in the \"Market Watch window\"" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? TextByLanguage( "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? TextByLanguage( "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? TextByLanguage( "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol selected in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? TextByLanguage( "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol visible in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? TextByLanguage( "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? TextByLanguage( "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? TextByLanguage( "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Время последней котировки" , "Time of the last quote" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( "(Ещё не было тиков)" , "(No ticks yet)" ) : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after decimal point" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after decimal point in the value of the lot" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? TextByLanguage( "Размер спреда в пунктах" , "Spread value in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? TextByLanguage( "Плавающий спред" , "Spread is floating" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? TextByLanguage( "Максимальное количество показываемых заявок в стакане" , "Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Способ вычисления стоимости контракта" , "Contract price calculation mode" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип исполнения ордеров" , "Order execution type" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Дата начала торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade beginning" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Дата окончания торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade end" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Минимальный отступ от цены закрытия для установки Stop ордеров" , "Minimal indention from close price to place Stop orders" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Дистанция заморозки торговых операций" , "Distance to freeze trade operations in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим заключения сделок" , "Deal execution mode" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Модель расчета свопа" , "Swap calculation model" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? TextByLanguage( "День недели для начисления тройного свопа" , "Day of week to charge 3 days swap rollover" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? TextByLanguage( "Расчет хеджированной маржи по наибольшей стороне" , "Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешенных режимов истечения ордера" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешенных режимов заливки ордера" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешённых типов ордеров" , "Flags of allowed order types" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Срок действия StopLoss и TakeProfit ордеров" , "Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип опциона" , "Option type" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? TextByLanguage( "Право опциона" , "Option right" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? TextByLanguage( "Цвет фона символа в Market Watch" , "Background color of symbol in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : "" ); }

Remove the second form of the Exist() method and the method returning the number of decimal places in the number value from the CSymbol class methods implementation listing:



bool CSymbol::Exist( const string name) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (:: SymbolName (i, false )==name) return true ; return false ; } int CSymbol::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

These methods are simply redundant here — Exist() with the input is not needed in this class. Therefore, I have moved it to the DELib.mqh file of service functions, which is the right place for it, while GetDigits() is now located in the CBaseObj base class.

The Refresh() method of the CSymbol class is launched from the timer and updates all symbol data. We are going to search for symbol property changes in the same method. We have another method — RefreshRates(), which is also launched from the timer, but with a higher refresh rate. Only symbol quote data is updated in this method. If we implement the search for symbol property changes in both methods, this will lead to duplication of event messages.

The possible solution is as follows: the RefreshRates() method updates quote data and returns the flag of its successful receipt. The method will be called from its timer as before. But the ability to call it from the Refresh() method will be added as well. Thus, both methods are called as before — each in its timer, while the search for symbol property changes is performed only in the Refresh() method.

Let's add the necessary changes to the RefreshRates() and Refresh() methods:

bool CSymbol::RefreshRates( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( ! :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return false ; } this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); return true ; }

First, get the symbol quote data. If failed to obtain it, write the error code and exit the method returning false. If data has been obtained, fill in the necessary symbol properties and return true.



void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask = this .Ask(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high = this .AskHigh(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low = this .AskLow(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .Bid() : this .Last()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .BidHigh() : this .LastHigh()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .BidLow() : this .LastLow()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume = this .Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals = this .SessionDeals(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders = this .SessionBuyOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders = this .SessionSellOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day = this .VolumeHigh(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day = this .VolumeLow(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread = this .Spread(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level = this .TradeStopLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level = this .TradeFreezeLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit = this .VolumeLimit(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long = this .SwapLong(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short = this .SwapShort(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume = this .SessionVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover = this .SessionTurnover(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest = this .SessionInterest(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume = this .SessionBuyOrdersVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume = this .SessionSellOrdersVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open = this .SessionOpen(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close = this .SessionClose(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw = this .SessionAW(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day = this .VolumeReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day = this .VolumeHighReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day = this .VolumeLowReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike = this .OptionStrike(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode = this .TradeMode(); this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode; if ( this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_struct_prev_symbol= this .m_struct_curr_symbol; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent( WRONG_VALUE , false ); if (event!= NULL ) { ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id!=SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_is_event= true ; } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Here, we first call the RefreshRates() method. If failed to obtain the quote data, there is no point in obtaining the remaining data. Exit the method.

Next, reset the event flag, the structure of the current symbol properties states and the current hash sum. Then, fill all symbol properties with current data and write these data to the structure of the current symbol properties states. After filling in the structure, calculate the hash sum.

If this is the first launch (the SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE symbol property is set to WRONG_VALUE), save the values of the current status structure to the previous status structure, write the current hash sum to the current one and exit the method.

If this is not the first launch, we need to check the previous and current hash sums for inequality.

If the hash sum has changed, a symbol property has changed. Call the method for placing an event code, the method for receiving an event from the event code and event entries in the list of occurred events and the last event from the newly added events. Check the event type. If it is not "No event", activate the event flag. Finally, save the current hash sum as the previous one for further checks.



This completes the improvement of the CSymbol class for searching events and working with a new base object.

The symbol object class is ready. Now each symbol is capable of tracking its events and placing them to its event list. Since we use the symbol collection, we need to cycle through all collection symbols getting an event list from each of them. All these events should be placed to the collection event list (now the collection features the same list since it is located in the CBaseObj base object). So, it only remains to survey the obtained event list to define a fact an event or several events have occurred at each of the collection symbols.



Besides, we can work with the Market Watch window. Let's implement the event tracking for it as well, such as adding/removing a symbol and sorting symbols. To do this, we need to save the Market Watch window snapshot and the hash sum of the symbols in it. When the hash sum changes, we now understand that a market watch event has occurred. It remains only to determine the event by comparing the current Market Watch window status with the snapshot and send an identified event to the control program. Besides, we can work with the Market Watch window. Let's implement the event tracking for it as well, such as adding/removing a symbol and sorting symbols. To do this, we need to save the Market Watch window snapshot and the hash sum of the symbols in it. When the hash sum changes, we now understand that a market watch event has occurred. It remains only to determine the event by comparing the current Market Watch window status with the snapshot and send an identified event to the control program.

Open the SymbolsCollection.mqh file of the symbol collection class and make the necessary changes:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFX.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXMajor.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXMinor.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXExotic.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXRub.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolMetall.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolIndex.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolIndicative.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCrypto.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCommodity.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolExchange.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFutures.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCFD.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolStocks.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolBonds.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolOption.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCollateral.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCustom.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCommon.mqh" class CSymbolsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list_all_symbols; CArrayString m_list_names; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE m_mode_list; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT m_last_event ; string m_array_symbols[] ; int m_delta_symbol; int m_total_symbols ; int m_total_symbol_prev ; bool IsPresentSymbolInList( const string symbol_name); bool IsPresentSymbolInMW ( const string symbol_name); bool IsPresentSymbolInControlList ( const string symbol_name); bool CreateNewSymbol( const ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index); ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE TypeSymbolsList( const string &symbol_used_array[]); int SymbolsTotalVisible ( void ) const ; int SymbolIndexInMW ( const string name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS SymbolStatus( const string symbol_name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS StatusByCustomPredefined( const string symbol_name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS StatusByCalcMode( const string symbol_name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXMajor( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXMinor( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXExotic( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXRUB( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedIndicative( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedMetall( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedCommodity( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedIndex( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedCrypto( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedOption( const string name) const ; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_symbols; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CSymbol *GetSymbolByName( const string name); int GetSymbolIndexByName( const string name); int NewSymbols( void ) const { return this .m_delta_symbol; } ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE ModeSymbolsList( void ) const { return this .m_mode_list; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } int GetSymbolsCollectionTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); } CSymbolsCollection(); bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]); bool CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag) ; void CopySymbolsNames( void ) ; virtual void Refresh ( void ); void RefreshRates( void ); void SymbolsEventsControl( void ) ; void MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) ; string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event) ; string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ) ; };

The CArrayString class file included from the standard library is to be used to create a snapshot of the Market Watch window. This list is to store the copy of the symbol set from the market watch and compare the current status of the symbol list in the window with the one in the snapshot. In case of any changes, we should react to them for creating the Market Watch window event.

The last event that happened to any of the collection symbols is added to the m_last_event variable. Thus, the variable stores the latest event occurred at one of the used symbols.

The m_array_symbolsarray passes the array of used symbols from the control program to the symbol collection class.

The current and previous number of symbols in the Market Watch window is to be stored in the m_total_symbols and m_total_symbols_prev class member variables. Comparing the values of the variables allows us to define the events of adding and removing symbols from the market watch.



The IsPresentSymbolInMW() and IsPresentSymbolInControlList() private class methods return the symbol presence flags by its name in the Market Watch window and the snapshot list of the market watch window accordingly. The SymbolsTotalVisible() and SymbolIndexInMW() methods return the number of visible symbols in the Market Watch window and the symbol index in the window list accordingly.



Add the following methods to the class public section:

IsEvent() — return the flag of an event presence in the symbol collection or the Market Watch window,

GetLastEventsCode() — return the code of the last event in the symbol collection or the Market Watch window,

GetLastEvent() — return the last event in the symbol collection or the Market Watch window,

GetSymbolsCollectionTotal() — return the total number of symbols in the collection,

CreateSymbolsList() — create the collection list when working with the Market Watch window or the full list of symbols on the server (not more than 1000),

CopySymbolsNames() — create a snapshot of Market Watch window symbols from the list of all collection symbols,

Refresh() — now the method is declared as a virtual one, since it is declared as virtual in the base class object (while the symbol collection is now created based on the CBaseObj base object class),

SymbolsEventsControl() — method of working with the symbol collection list for defining the symbol collection events,

MarketWatchEventsControl() — method of working with the Market Watch window list for defining events in the market watch window,

EventDescription() — return a description of the symbol collection event,

ModeSymbolsListDescription() — return a description of the mode of working with symbols.

Let's have a look at the implementation of the methods.

In the initialization list of the class constructor, initialize the variables for working with the Market Watch window. In the class body, change sorting the list of collection symbols from sorting by name to sorting by index in the Market Watch window and clear the list of the market watch window snapshot.



CSymbolsCollection::CSymbolsCollection( void ) : m_total_symbol_prev( 0 ) , m_delta_symbol( 0 ), m_mode_list(SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW) ; this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Type(COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID); this .m_list_names.Clear() ; }

Since some symbols may be not visible in the Market Watch window but still be present there (SYMBOL_VISIBLE symbol property), some symbols (generally, these are crosses necessary for calculation of margin requirements and profit in the deposit currency) are selected automatically and are not displayed in the Market Watch. Therefore, in order to find out the number of visible symbols only, we need to calculate only symbols having this property set in a loop by window symbols.

The SymbolsTotalVisible() method returns the number of visible symbols in the Market Watch window:

int CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsTotalVisible( void ) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ),n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (:: SymbolName (i, true ), SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; n++; } return n; }

The method returning the symbol index in the Market Watch window list:

int CSymbolsCollection::SymbolIndexInMW( const string name) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (:: SymbolName (i, true ), SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if ( SymbolName (i, true )==name) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

When working with the symbol list from the Market Watch window, we need to find out the index of each of the symbols in the window list to be able to synchronize the location of symbols in the collection symbol list with the location of symbols in the market watch window. For example, this may be useful for creating a custom symbol list window fully synchronized with the terminal window. The index is one of the symbol properties allowing us to sort the list by it. The index is to be passed to the abstract symbol class constructor.

The method returning the flag of a visible symbol presence in the Market Watch window:



bool CSymbolsCollection::IsPresentSymbolInMW( const string symbol_name ) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (name==symbol_name) return true ; } return false ; }

The method receives the symbol name, then, in the loop by the full list of symbols selected in the market watch window, we skip the invisible symbol, compare the name of the next symbol with the one passed to the method. Return true if the names match. If the symbol is not found in the list, return false.

The method returning the flag of a symbol present in the snapshot list of the market watch window:



bool CSymbolsCollection::IsPresentSymbolInControlList( const string symbol_name ) { int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (name==symbol_name) return true ; } return false ; }

A necessary symbol name is passed to the method. By the market watch window snapshot list in a loop, receive the necessary symbol, and if its name matches the one passed to the method, return true, otherwise — false.



The method of creating the list when working with the Market Watch window or the full list of symbols on the server:

bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag ) { bool res= true ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( flag ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total && i< SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i,flag); if (flag && !:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name ,i ); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } return res; }

The method receives the flag setting the search mode: true — working with selected symbols in the market watch window, false — working with the complete list of symbols present on the server. Get the total number of symbols depending on the flag — either in the market watch window, or on the server, and, in a loop by the list, but not more than the value set by the SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL constant of the Defines.mqh file (1000 symbols), get the name of the next symbol from the list, check its visibility property if working with the market watch window and skip it if it is invisible.

Then obtain the symbol object status by its name and add the symbol to the list of all collection symbols using the CreateNewSymbol() method considered in the previous article. (Note that the method has been slightly changed due to adding the new symbol property — its index in the Market Watch window symbol list. Now the index is also passed to the symbol object).

The results of adding each symbol to the list of all collection symbols are added to the variable returning the method operation result, and the total value of this variable is returned from the method upon completion of the entire symbol handling cycle.

Let's consider the improved method of creating a symbol object and its placement to the list:



bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateNewSymbol( const ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index ) { if ( this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { return true ; } if ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_EXIST ) #else !Exist(name) #endif ) { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " ); string t2=TextByLanguage( " на сервере" , " symbol on the server" ); :: Print (DFUN,t1,name,t2); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; return false ; } CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; switch (symbol_status) { case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX : symbol= new CSymbolFX(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_MAJOR : symbol= new CSymbolFXMajor(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_MINOR : symbol= new CSymbolFXMinor(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_EXOTIC : symbol= new CSymbolFXExotic(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_RUB : symbol= new CSymbolFXRub(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_METAL : symbol= new CSymbolMetall(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_INDEX : symbol= new CSymbolIndex(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_INDICATIVE : symbol= new CSymbolIndicative(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CRYPTO : symbol= new CSymbolCrypto(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_COMMODITY : symbol= new CSymbolCommodity(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_EXCHANGE : symbol= new CSymbolExchange(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FUTURES : symbol= new CSymbolFutures(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CFD : symbol= new CSymbolCFD(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_STOCKS : symbol= new CSymbolStocks(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_BONDS : symbol= new CSymbolBonds(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_OPTION : symbol= new CSymbolOption(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_COLLATERAL : symbol= new CSymbolCollateral(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CUSTOM : symbol= new CSymbolCustom(name, index ); break ; default : symbol= new CSymbolCommon(name, index ); break ; } if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " ),name); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_all_symbols.Add(symbol)) { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " ); string t2=TextByLanguage( " в список" , " symbol to the list" ); :: Print (DFUN,t1,name,t2); delete symbol; return false ; } return true ; }

As can be seen from the listing, here we additionally pass the index sending it with a symbol name to each of the symbol object class constructors. This means we need to refine each of the classes derived from the CSymbol abstract symbol class.

Let's consider this refinement using the CSymbolFX class as an example:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Symbol.mqh" class CSymbolFX : public CSymbol { public : CSymbolFX ( const string name, const int index ) : CSymbol(SYMBOL_STATUS_FX,name, index ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); };

Here, in addition to a symbol name, the class constructor also receives its index, and the index is passed to the CSymbol parent class constructor in the initialization list.

This is all that needs to be changed in all classes derived from the abstract symbol. All changes to the symbol object classes have already been made in the files attached below.



The improved method setting the list of used symbols in the collection:

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol (status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name) ); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol (status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name) ); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

Here, copy the array of used symbols passed from the control program to the custom array. Save the mode of working with symbols and set the sorting of the list of all symbols to sorting by index. Now, the method of creating a new symbol object now receives its index in addition to the symbol name.

When using the full list of all symbols on the server, call the method of constructing the collection symbol list with the flag = false indicating the construction of the full list of symbols on the server.

When using the list from the Market Watch window, call the method of working with the market watch window with the flag = false, which indicates the requirement to create the list and fill in its data, rather than the complete ban on working with events.



The method of working with events of all collection symbols:

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT) event .ID() ; if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd ( ( ushort ) event .ID() , event .LParam() , event .DParam() , event .SParam() )) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort )event_id , event .LParam() , event .DParam() , event .SParam() ); } } } }

The method works in the timer. The data is initialized first:

the symbol collection event flag is reset,

the list of events in the symbol collection is cleared and

the sorted list flag is set for the list.

Next, in the loop by all symbols in the collection symbol list, receive the next symbol, update all its data and check the presence of the event flag set for the symbol. If there is no event, check the next symbol in the collection.

If the symbol features the event flag, set the event flag for the entire collection (presence of an event at least at one of the symbols means the event is present for the entire collection). Get the list of all current symbol events, set the code of the last collection event equal to the event code of the current symbol from the list. If the event is present, the value set in the variable storing the code of the last collection event is updated for the next symbol, while in a loop by the list of all current symbol events, we get a new event and save the event ID as the last collection event. In the same way, the event of the next symbol updates the last symbol collection event.

Next, create the collection event with the symbol event parameters set for it ( event ID, long, double and string) and save the symbol event to the list of symbol collection events.

In case a symbol event is successfully saved to the collection event list, the event is sent to the program chart using the EventChartCustom() function with the same event parameters for further handling of the event in the calling program.



Thus, receiving the event list from each of the symbols in the collection list, we go through the list of events of each symbols sending all its events to the collection event list. Upon completion of the cycle, the list of collection events features all events of all collection symbols. A custom event is created for each of the events and sent to the control program chart.



To distinguish events in the market watch window, we need to calculate the hash sum of all market watch symbols. Its change indicates an event has occurred. The first thing that comes to mind is a simple count of the number of symbols in the window. However, adding or removing a symbol increases or decreases the size of the list, while sorting symbols by the mouse does not change the number of symbols. This means the number of symbols in the Market Watch window is not suitable for calculating the hash sum.

Let's do as follows: a name of each symbol stored in the list can be represented as a number (symbol code) comprising of a sum of uchar values of symbol (character) codes the symbol name consists of with an index of a symbol in the market watch window added to it. The sum of all these symbol codes forms the hash sum.

Adding a symbol to the list changes the hash sum (the new code of the added symbol is added to it).

Removing a symbol from the list changes the hash sum as well (the code of the removed symbol is subtracted from the hash sum).

Sorting the symbol list changes the hash sum (codes of sorted symbols are changed since their indices are altered)



Implementing the method of working with the Market Watch window events:

void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id= ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL : SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ); if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

To avoid describing all branches in the method code, I have placed the code in the listing block by block. Each of the blocks is accompanied by detailed comments. I hope, everything is clear there. If you have any questions, ask them in the comments to the article.

When working with the Market Watch window to track events occurring in it, working with the hash sum only is insufficient. If we want to know what happened before an event, we need to have a copy of the market watch symbol list (market watch snapshot). For instance, this copy allows us to find out what symbol has been removed. Without the market watch snapshot, we cannot know the name of the removed symbol.



The method of creating the Market Watch window snapshot:



void CSymbolsCollection::CopySymbolsNames( void ) { this .m_list_names.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_names.Add(symbol.Name()); } }

Here, we clear the list of symbol names. In a loop by the collection symbol list, receive a new symbol and add it to the list of symbol names.

Upon completion of the loop, we will have the list of names of all symbols in the symbol collection list.



The method returning a symbol object by name:

CSymbol *CSymbolsCollection::GetSymbolByName( const string name ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList( SYMBOL_PROP_NAME , name , EQUAL ); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; CSymbol *symbol=list.At( 0 ); return (symbol!= NULL ? symbol : NULL ); }

A symbol name is passed to the method. Next, using the method of receiving the list of GetList() objects by the "Symbol name" property, create a new list a single object symbol should be located at provided that its name matchesthe one passed to the method.

Get the symbol object from the list and return it if the search is successful or return NULL if there is no symbol with such a name in the symbol collection list.

The method returning a symbol index in the symbol collection list:

int CSymbolsCollection::GetSymbolIndexByName( const string name ) { int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; if (symbol.Name()==name) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Here, the necessary symbol name is passed to the method. Then, in a loop by all symbols in the collection symbol list, we get another symbol object from the list. If its name matches the necessary one, return the loop index. Otherwise, return -1.



The method returning a description of an event from the Market Watch window:



string CSymbolsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { return ( event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL ? TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ? TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); }

The method receives an event and returns its text description depending on what event has been received.

The method returning the mode of working with symbols:

string CSymbolsCollection::ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ) { return ( this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with current symbol" ) : this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" ) : this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : TextByLanguage( "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" ) ); }

Here, the presence of the m_mode_list variable is checked and the text description of the operation mode according to the variable value is returned.

This completes creating the symbol event class.

Before putting the symbol events class to work, let's keep in mind that we can also arrange event tracking in it. The class now features the CBaseObj base object and the account class is now based on CBaseObj, which means that both classes can use the already prepared event search functionality. All subsequent objects to be derived from CBaseObj will also be endowed with the properties allowing you to track the object events.



Improving the account event class

Open the Account.mqh account class file and make the necessary changes.

Replace including the Object.mqh file with including BaseObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CAccount : public CBaseObj { private :

Let's set CBaseObj as the base class instead of CObject.



Since we are now able to assign a name to an object inherited from CBaseObj, use that feature and set the name for the account object.

At the very end of the CAccount class constructor, add the line setting the account object name:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; }

As we can see, the object name consists of the Account text, account number, client name and name of the company serving the account.

For example, when connecting to one of the accounts on MetaQuotes-Demo under my name, the account object name looks as follows: "Account 8550475: Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)"



Enter the 'names' variable value to the method for displaying a brief account name (previously, the variable was set the same way as we have just set the account object):



void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names= this .m_name+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription()+ " " + this .ServerTypeDescription(); :: Print (names,values); }

This concludes the improvement of the CAccount class.

Now let's improve the account collection class. Open the AccountsCollection.mqh file and add the necessary changes.

Let's assign the role of the account collection class base object to the CBaseObj class:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private :

Since the class is inherited from the base object featuring the functionality for tracking object events, remove the duplicated variables and methods from the account collection class.

In the account data structure, remove the hash sum field:

struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; };

Remove private class member variables:

MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code;

Rename the SetChangeCode() method to SetEventCode() so that the names of same-type methods remain the same in different classes.

The SetTypeEvent() method should be made virtual since it has already been declared in the CBaseObj class and should be implemented in the descendants.

Remove the IsPresentEventFlag() method from the class since it has already been implemented in CBaseObj.

Remove the duplicated methods in the class public section.

Remove the GetEventCode(), GetListChanges() and SetChartID() methods, while the ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE) method should look as follows:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEventID( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true );

Let's consider its implementation outside the class body right away:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetEvent(shift,check_out); if ( event ==NULL) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) event .ID(); }

The method receives the necessary event index (-1 for the last one) and the flag of detecting the index going beyond the event list boundaries.

Get the event object using the GetEvent() CBaseObj base object method we have considered in the beginning of the article. If there is no event, return "No event", otherwise return the event ID.



In the initialization list of the class constructor, remove the initialization of all parameters except the symbol setting and set the name of the subfolder for storing the account object files:

CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); this .SetSubFolderName( "Accounts" ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

The Refresh() method for updating the account data should be made virtual since it is declared in the CBaseObj class and implemented in its descendants.

Some changes are made in the method implementation:



void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent(i, false ); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Let's consider the changes we have made.

First, receive quote data by symbol (to define a millisecond time). If failed to receive, exit the method.

Reset the account event flag and the current hash sum value. During the first launch, save the current hash sum as the previous one.

When changing the hash sum, clear the account events list and perform the actions for receiving events from the account events list similar to the ones performed when receiving the symbol events list (discussed above).



Now, for any objects inherited from CBaseObj, the actions performed to receive their events will be similar. Therefore, it is better to once again familiarize yourself with obtaining them, so that everything remains clear in subsequent articles, and there is no need to return to the description of the actions taken to obtain the object events list.



In the method of saving account properties in the account object and account data structure, replace accessing the hash sum structure field with the variable of the hash sum CBaseObj class and save the object name:



void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams(CAccount *account) { if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_name=account.GetName(); this .m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=( int )account.LimitOrders(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); this .m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES )); this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; }

The SetTypeEvent() method of the account collection class has also been improved and changed due to the ability to define events of any object. The method is large, although all actions for defining account event types are of the same type. We have already considered them when analyzing the definition of symbol event types. Therefore, I will only provide an example of the event of enabling trading on an account. The full listing of the method is available in the files attached to the article:

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off, this .m_name)) this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on, this .m_name)) this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } }

This concludes the changes and improvements of the account collection class. Now it is time to put the updated symbol and account event classes to work.

As you may remember, all control starts from the CEngine class, and all data is sent to it as well. Symbol and account event classes are no exceptions.

Putting the symbol event class and the improved account class to work



Open the Engine.mqh file and add the necessary changes.

In the private section of the class, declare the symbol events flag and a value of a last event on a symbol:



class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT m_last_symbol_event ;

In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the description of the last trading event:



CArrayObj *GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj *GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj *GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); string GetLastTradeEventDescription( void );

and the new methods for working with symbol events. Also, change the method returning the account event flag:



CArrayObj *GetListAllUsedSymbols( void ) { return this .m_symbols.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSymbolsEvents ( void ) { return this .m_symbols.GetListEvents(); } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT GetLastSymbolsEvent () { return this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent(); } CSymbol *GetSymbolCurrent ( void ); string GetSymbolEventDescription (ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ); string GetMWEventDescription (ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { return this .m_symbols.EventDescription( event ); } string ModeSymbolsListDescription ( void ) { return this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsListDescription(); } CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT LastSymbolsEvent ( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent() ; } bool IsSymbolsEvent ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByName ( const string name) { return this .m_symbols.GetSymbolByName(name); } int GetAccountEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.GetEventCode(); } int GetSymbolsEventsCode ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetLastEventsCode(); } int GetSymbolsCollectionTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal(); } int GetSymbolsCollectionEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetEventsTotal(); }

In the initialization list of the class constructor, add initialization of the last event in the symbol collection:



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event(SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

In the class timer handler, add changes to the timer 1 and timer 2 handling blocks of the symbol collection:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates() ; } else this .m_symbols.RefreshRates() ; } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl() ; if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl() ; } } else this .SymbolEventsControl() ; } } }

Here, after the timer 1 counter completes its work, we need to simply update quote data of all collection symbols, therefore call the RefreshRates() method of the symbol collection.

Upon completion of the timer 2 counter operation, we need to fully update all collection symbols and track the occurred events of both the symbol collection and the Market Watch symbol list, therefore call the CEngine class methods SymbolEventsControl() and, when not working in the tester, — MarketWatchEventsControl().



Implementing the method of working with symbol collection events:



void CEngine::SymbolEventsControl( void ) { this .m_symbols.SymbolsEventsControl() ; this .m_is_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.IsEvent() ; if ( this .m_is_symbol_event) { this .m_last_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent() ; } }

Here, we call the symbol collection method SymbolsEventsControl() we have considered above when discussing the symbol collection events class. After the method completes its work, the event flag is enabled in the symbol collection class provided that an event was detected at any collection symbol. The flag status is set using the IsEvent() method of the CBaseObj base object class to the m_is_symbol_event symbol collection event flag variable, whose value can be tracked in the calling program. If an event in the symbol collection has been registered, write the last event to the m_last_symbol_event variable. Its value can also be tracked in the calling program.

Implementing the method of working with the Market Watch window events:

void CEngine::MarketWatchEventsControl( void ) { if ( this .IsTester()) return ; this .m_symbols.MarketWatchEventsControl() ; }

Here, if this is the tester, exit, otherwise, call the MarketWatchEventsControl() method of the symbol collection class for handling the market watch window events. We have already considered the method above when discussing tracking the symbol collection class events.



Implementing the method returning the description of the last trading event:

string CEngine::GetLastTradeEventDescription( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_events.GetList() ; if (list!=NULL) { if (list.Total()== 0 ) return TextByLanguage ( "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ; if ( event !=NULL) return event .TypeEventDescription() ; } return DFUN_ERR_LINE +TextByLanguage ( "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get the description of the last trading event" ); }

Here, we get the full list of trading events on an account. If the list is obtained but its size is zero, return the 'no trading events yet' message, otherwise, receive the last event from the list and return its description. In the contrary case, return the message about unsuccessful obtaining of a trading event.



The method returning the description of the last event in the symbol collection:

string CEngine::GetSymbolEventDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList() ; if (list!=NULL) { if (list.Total()== 0 ) return TextByLanguage ( "С момента последнего запуска ЕА не было никаких событий символов" , "There have been no events of symbols since the last launch of EA" ); CSymbol *symbol=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ; if (symbol!=NULL) return symbol.EventDescription( event ) ; } return DFUN_ERR_LINE+TextByLanguage ( "Не удалось получить описание события символа" , "Failed to get symbol's event description" ); }

The method works similarly to the method of returning the last trading event we have just considered.

Improvement of the CEngine class is complete. All is ready for testing the symbol events, as well as the updated account class and account events.

Some additional changes have been made to the classes. They have not been considered here as they are mostly related to names of some methods. They have been introduced to ensure that the same-type methods of different classes have the same names whenever appropriate. I believe, there is no point in describing all these minor improvements in the article since the library code is constantly evolving. You can always find them in the files attached to the articles.



Testing symbol and account events



For testing, we will use the test EA from the previous article, save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ under the name Part16\TestDoEasyPart16.mq5 and add all the necessary changes.



In the list of global variables, add the variable for storing the mode of working with the symbol lists:



CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[];

When selecting the "Working with the full list of symbols on the server" mode of working with symbols, the first launch may take quite a long time because the symbol collection needs to collect all data on all existing symbols. Therefore, we need to warn users about that. There is no point in doing that in the library itself since it only does what users ask it to do. Thus, the warning should be made in the OnInit() handler of the program.

Let's do it the following way. If working with the full list of symbols available on the server is selected in the EA settings, the program displays the MessageBox() function standard window containing the warning





prompting to select Yes for downloading the full list of symbols and No for working with the current symbol only. A user will only have to make a choice: click Yes and wait for the collection to be created from all available symbols, or click No and work with the current one.



Let's prepare the check with the ability to send the question in the EA's OnInit() handler:

used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols ; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } }

Here, the mode of working with symbols selected by a user in the EA settings is assigned to the used_symbols_mode global variable.

If working with the full list is selected, create the warning window text and display that window on the screen. Next, check what button was clicked by the user. If No, the mode of working with the current symbol is assigned to the used_symbols_mode variable.

In the remaining cases (Yes button or Esc), leave the mode of working with the full list of available symbols.

Next, create the array of used symbols (send the used_symbols_mode variable to the array creation function):

used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray ( (ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode ,used_symbols,array_used_symbols);

set the type of the used list (mode of working with symbols) in the library and send the message about the applied mode of working with symbols to the journal:



engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal());

The block of code for the fast check of a symbol collection is removed from the OnInit() handler since it is not needed in this test EA:

CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); symbol.RefreshRates(); symbol.PrintShort(); if (InpModeUsedSymbols<SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) symbol. Print (); } }

Add the variable for storing the last event in the symbol collection to the OnTick() handler and write (or change in case of account events) the account and symbol collection events handling blocks:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " ,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); engine.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { last_symbol_event=engine.LastSymbolsEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Here all is simple. All the necessary actions for handling account and symbol collection events are commented in the listing.

As you can see, event handling is now similar for all objects — both for an account and a symbol collection. It all boils down to receiving the list of events and sending each new event from the list to the EA's OnDoEasyEvent() handler processing the event libraries. This has been made possible due to changes in inheriting the library objects from the CBaseObj base object, in which handling the events of descendant objects has been implemented.



In the OnDoEasyEvent() EA handler, add the code of handling symbol collection events:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } else if (idx>SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; if (idx<SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol!= NULL ) { string descr= ": " + symbol.EventDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT) ushort (idx)) ; Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam,descr); } } } }

Here we have only two options: handling Marlet Watch window events and handling collection symbols events.



For market watch window events,

create the necessary message and send it to the journal,

while for symbol events,

receive a symbol from the list by its name taken from the 'sparam' string event parameter, get the string description of an event from a symbol object, add it to the created text and send the text to the journal.

We will not implement any other additional actions for the tests.

This concludes the changes of the test EA.

Find the full EA listing in the attached files.

When launching the EA on a demo account, you will see entries related to the symbol properties changes after some time. For example, when launching the EA on the eve of opening a trading session on Monday, multiple entries about a changed spread of various symbols start appearing in the journal.

In the example below, the following messages about symbol spread changes appear in the journal within an hour for only four Market Watch symbols:

2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 24.167 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) Working with symbols from the "Market Watch" window. The number of symbols used: 4 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 25.762 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 27.316 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 7 ( 351 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 31.259 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 32.676 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 33.761 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 35.218 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 46.261 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 47.680 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 48.761 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 50.222 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 53.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 55.305 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 56.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 58.221 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 01.261 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 02.683 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 03.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 05.226 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 16.260 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 17.673 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 18.789 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 20.219 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 30.832 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 32.686 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 33.819 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 35.219 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 38.820 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 39.926 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 41.821 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 43.221 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 45.820 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 47.673 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 48.836 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 50.234 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 50.865 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 52.598 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 51 ( 334 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 58.867 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.450 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 42 ( 50 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 58.868 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.430 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 96 ( 238 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 59.417 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.934 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 22 ( 260 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 59.912 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 01.431 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 5 ( 255 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.984 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 112 ( 239 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.985 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 7 ( 43 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.984 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 127 ( 128 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 58.460 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 00.102 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 207 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 58.959 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 00.696 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 39 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 05 : 01.006 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 02.697 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 42 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 05 : 02.037 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 03.686 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 32 ( 10 )

... skipped multiple strings ...



2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 09.780 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.578 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 09.780 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.478 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 10.482 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.681 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 11.623 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 13.477 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 12.111 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 13.884 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 5 ( 27 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 13.626 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 15.275 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 31 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 19.628 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 21.381 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 20.126 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 21.882 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 31 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 28.659 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 30.292 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 20 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 33.690 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 35.298 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 17 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 53.298 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 55.137 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 20 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 53.826 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 55.643 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 17 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 54.906 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 56.632 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 55.912 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 57.536 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 56.907 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 58.636 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 57.434 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 58.832 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 59.949 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 56 : 01.538 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 )

Now let's launch the EA in the tester with two symbols and see what entries it will show.

In the tester settings, for the Mode of used symbols list EA input parameter, select "Working with the specified symbol list" from the drop-down list, while in the List of used symbols (comma - separator) parameter, enter two comma-separated symbols: EURUSD,GBPUSD and launch the visual EA test:







The entries about the events of both symbols (in particular, the ones related to spread changes in the used symbols) are sent to the journal. When changing the account properties (in our case, it is an increase of the current profit), the appropriate entries are sent to the journal and profitable positions are closed.



What's next?

In the next article, we will implement a convenient access to changing the values of controlled and tracked object properties from the program based on the CBaseObj base object class.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

