Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part I). Concept, data management and first results

Introduction

While analyzing a huge number of trading strategies, orders for development of applications for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 terminals and various websites concerning scripts, indicators and robots for MetaTrader, I came to the conclusion that all this diversity is based mostly on the same elementary functions, actions and values appearing regularly in different programs.

In fact, the logic of any program can be divided into many identical actions. The results of these actions are used to build the logic of applications. This has been repeatedly confirmed by the uniformity of questions asked on MQL4/MQL5 forums. Different users ask essentially the same questions about the algorithms and tasks they solve.



Considering all this, I decided to develop a large library featuring built-in functions for requesting and obtaining the necessary data. To use the data set of the proposed library, users only need to resort to the question-answer method for obtaining a huge amount of completely different data (in different combinations and sorting parameters) the library collects and stores in its database.



Concept

Any data type can be represented as a set of objects featuring the same properties.

For example, a timeseries can be represented as a long ordered list, each subsequent cell of which stores an object having a set of properties that is of the same type as all other sets belonging to similar objects within the timeseries. The data of such an object is represented by the MqlRates structure:

Structure for storing information about prices, volumes and spread. struct MqlRates { datetime time; double open; double high; double low; double close; long tick_volume; int spread; long real_volume; }; A set of tick data can also be portrayed as an ordered list where a tick represented by the MqlTick structure is an object with a fixed set of properties: Structure for storing the last prices by symbol. The structure is designed for obtaining the most needed data on the current prices in a timely manner. struct MqlTick { datetime time; double bid; double ask; double last; ulong volume; long time_msc; uint flags; double volume_real; }; Any other data necessary for analyzing and preparing the program logic are also arranged as simple object lists. All objects in one list will have the same type of data specific to this type of object regardless of whether it is a list of orders, deals or pending orders. For each specific object, we will develop a class featuring the minimally necessary functionality for storing, sorting and displaying data.



Library data structure



As already mentioned, the library is to consist of the object list and provide the ability to select any of the list items by any custom criterion or property supported by that object. The library will collect the necessary data for storing and handling on its own. No human intervention is needed. Users will only apply results of their library queries.

I am going to describe all the steps of developing the library starting with the simplest topics and gradually adding the new functionality and data to the already existing one. The library is to be developed in "live" mode. Required edits and additions are to be implemented in each article. I believe, this style of presentation is most useful as it involves readers into the development.



The minimum structure of the library data is a set of different objects for describing the properties of the necessary data, while data collections are lists storing the corresponding objects.

We will use the class of the dynamic array of pointers to CObject class instances and its derived classes from the standard library data collection to arrange the lists. Since objects of the base class of the CObject standard library are required for storing in such a list, we will simply inherit each class of our objects from the CObject base class.



First implementation

First, we will develop the library for hedge accounts of the MetaTrader 5 terminal. After preparing the minimum functionality, we will adjust its operation to MetaTrader 4. Next, after implementing the account history, current market positions and pending orders processing, we are going to add the ability to work with MetaTrader 5 netting accounts. Finally, we will fill the library with a variety of entire functions.



Let's start with the account history. Many strategies apply the results of past trades in one way or another, for example, results of previous deals, the methods of their closure (stop loss, take profit), price, etc. Besides, the results for the last day can be used as a starting point for the current work. The types of trading strategies are limitless out there, and our task is to provide quick access to all the diversity.

First, let's define the terminology for working with collections of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions. The MetaTrader 4 order system is different from the MetaTrader 5 one. While MetaTrader 4 features market and pending orders, in MetaTrader 5, an order is basically a trading request (market order) generating a deal, while the deal in turn generates a position. Besides, there are pending orders. In other words, we have at least three objects — an order, a deal and a position. In order to avoid being distracted by names and definitions, let's call the class for storing data by orders, deals and positions simply an abstract order class. Further on, everything is to be sorted by types (orders, deals, etc.) in our list (collection of history orders mentioned at the beginning of the article).

The order abstract class is to contain an order or deal ticket, as well as the entire data on the order's or deal's parameters and its status. The status shows what exactly the object is — an order, a deal or a position.



In the <terminal data folder>\MQL5\Include, create the DoEasy folder where the library files are to be stored. At this stage, we will need two more directories in the DoEasy folder: the Objects folder will store object classes, while Collections will contain data collections (object lists).

To find the terminal data directory, go to File -> Open Data Folder (Ctrl + Shift + D).

Now we can create the first class (abstract order class). Create a new class in the Objects folder and name it COrder (1). Make sure to set the CObject (2) class of the standard library as a base one. In this case, our new object class is inherited from the CObject class, and it can be placed in the list of CArrayObj objects of the standard library.





After clicking Finish, the new Order.mqh (3) file appears in the Objects folder of the library directory. For now, this is just a class work piece:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" class COrder : public CObject { private : public : COrder(); ~COrder(); }; COrder::COrder() { } COrder::~COrder() { }

When trying to compile the code, we get five errors. They indicate the absence of the CObject class the COrder class is derived from. Include the CObject class file to the listing and compile it once again. Now everything is fine.

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> class COrder : public CObject { private : public : COrder(); ~COrder(); }; COrder::COrder() { } COrder::~COrder() { }

The object of the class is created in a loop by orders, deals or positions when the next order, deal or position is selected. In order to initialize the object's fields right away, we will create a private constructor the object type (status) and ticket are passed to for subsequent identification. But first, let's place the new Defines.mqh include file to the project root folder, which stores all enumerations necessary for the library, as well as macro substitutions, constants and structures.

Currently, we need enumerations describing an order status and enumerations describing all parameters of orders, deals or positions. There will be three enumerations with order parameters: integer, real and string ones.

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" enum ENUM_ORDER_STATUS { ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE, ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER, ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE, ORDER_STATUS_CREDIT, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL, ORDER_STATUS_UNKNOWN }; enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 22 ) enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE { ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT, ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION, ORDER_PROP_SWAP, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME, ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, ORDER_PROP_SL, ORDER_PROP_TP, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, }; #define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 11 ) enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 3 )

Some properties were additionally placed to the enumerations: parent order ticket, derived order ticket, profit in points, properties of closing by stop loss or take profit, direction and full profit — considering commission and swap. These data are often used in trading strategy logic, so they should be stored in the abstract order fields, as well as updated and received in custom programs right away.



In order to put together all order properties (integer, real and string ones), create macro substitutions containing the number of parameters in each of the three enumerations for each property type.

The numbering of enumerations of integer properties starts from zero, while the numbering of enumerations of other properties starts with the total number of previous properties. Thus, we can always get the index of the property we need as a difference between the number of a requested property and the number of the initial property of this enumeration.



After creating the Defines.mqh file, connect it to the current file of the COrder class and create in the private section the class member variable for storing the order ticket and three arrays for storing integer, real and string order properties:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\Defines.mqh" class COrder : public CObject { private : ulong m_ticket; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; public : COrder(); ~COrder(); }; COrder::COrder() { } COrder::~COrder() { }

In order to include the Defines.mqh file, we set a relative path to the file in quotes rather than applying angle brackets (<>) we used when including CObject. This is done so that when transferring the library to any other directory, the connection between the files is not lost and always refers to the location of the Defines.mqh file relative to the current directory.

Now, let's create two methods in the same private section. The first one is to return an exact location of the necessary property in the property arrays, while the second one is to return a protected constructor in the corresponding protected section. Leave the default constructor for creating an empty order object without initializing its properties and remove the destructor (we do not need it, and it will be created automatically during compilation):

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\Defines.mqh" class COrder : public CObject { private : ulong m_ticket; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : COrder( void ){;} protected : COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket); }; COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { }

So far, the protected constructor does nothing. It will be used to immediately initialize all properties of the order, the ticket of which is passed to the class constructor, when creating an object. Since the order has already been selected, we can obtain the necessary properties of a selected order and write them to the arrays of the object properties. We will do this a bit later after creating methods for receiving and returning order data.

Since this is a cross-platform library, it will be more convenient to make separate methods for obtaining order properties.

In the protected section, add descriptions of methods for receiving integer, real and string properties of a selected order.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\Defines.mqh" class COrder : public CObject { private : ulong m_ticket; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : COrder( void ){;} protected : COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket); long OrderMagicNumber ( void ) const ; long OrderTicket ( void ) const ; long OrderTicketFrom( void ) const ; long OrderTicketTo( void ) const ; long OrderPositionID( void ) const ; long OrderPositionByID( void ) const ; long OrderOpenTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderCloseTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderType ( void ) const ; long OrderTypeByDirection( void ) const ; long OrderTypeFilling( void ) const ; long OrderTypeTime( void ) const ; long OrderReason( void ) const ; long DealOrder( void ) const ; long DealEntry( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByStopLoss( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const ; datetime OrderOpenTime ( void ) const ; datetime OrderCloseTime ( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration ( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdate( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ; double OrderOpenPrice ( void ) const ; double OrderClosePrice ( void ) const ; double OrderProfit ( void ) const ; double OrderCommission ( void ) const ; double OrderSwap ( void ) const ; double OrderVolume( void ) const ; double OrderVolumeCurrent( void ) const ; double OrderStopLoss ( void ) const ; double OrderTakeProfit ( void ) const ; double OrderPriceStopLimit( void ) const ; string OrderSymbol ( void ) const ; string OrderComment ( void ) const ; string OrderExternalID( void ) const ; }; COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { }

Currently, only the methods for receiving properties have been declared. They are not implemented yet, although the class is compiled without errors. Order property arrays will be filled in the class constructor using the methods we have just added. When all is ready, these arrays will allow us to obtain in the program any property upon request.

The virtual method of comparing objects by specified properties is declared in the CObject class of the standard library. However, the method should be implemented in the subclasses. Therefore, let's add to the abstract order class the method for comparing COrder objects according to any of its properties, as well as several public methods for accessing order properties and virtual methods returning flags for supporting an order object's specific property. These methods are to be implemented in the COrder class descendant objects. This will be required later to select orders from the collection list by any of their properties. By default, if any of these methods is not implemented in the descendant class, the flag indicating the order's support for that property is returned.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\Defines.mqh" class COrder : public CObject { private : ulong m_ticket; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : COrder( void ){;} protected : COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket); long OrderMagicNumber ( void ) const ; long OrderTicket ( void ) const ; long OrderTicketFrom( void ) const ; long OrderTicketTo( void ) const ; long OrderPositionID( void ) const ; long OrderPositionByID( void ) const ; long OrderOpenTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderCloseTimeMSC( void ) const ; long OrderType ( void ) const ; long OrderTypeByDirection( void ) const ; long OrderTypeFilling( void ) const ; long OrderTypeTime( void ) const ; long OrderReason( void ) const ; long DealOrder( void ) const ; long DealEntry( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByStopLoss( void ) const ; bool OrderCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const ; datetime OrderOpenTime ( void ) const ; datetime OrderCloseTime ( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration ( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdate( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ; double OrderOpenPrice ( void ) const ; double OrderClosePrice ( void ) const ; double OrderProfit ( void ) const ; double OrderCommission ( void ) const ; double OrderSwap ( void ) const ; double OrderVolume( void ) const ; double OrderVolumeCurrent( void ) const ; double OrderStopLoss ( void ) const ; double OrderTakeProfit ( void ) const ; double OrderPriceStopLimit( void ) const ; string OrderSymbol ( void ) const ; string OrderComment ( void ) const ; string OrderExternalID( void ) const ; public : long GetProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) const { return m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; }; COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { }

Implementing the method for comparing two orders by a specified property:

int COrder::Compare( const CObject *node , const int mode = 0 ) const { const COrder *order_compared=node; if (mode<ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=order_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=order_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=order_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

The method receives the pointer to the order object whose property should be compared with a certain given value, as well as the value itself from the order properties enumeration.

If the order value exceeds the compared one, the system returns 1, if it is less than the compared value, the system returns -1, otherwise - 0. The list of orders where comparison is performed should be preliminarily sorted by the compared property.



Now, let's implement the methods for receiving order properties and writing them to the property arrays. These are the methods that have been previously declared in the private section. Since the methods for receiving order properties are cross-platform, let's analyze them using receiving the EA magic number as an example:

long COrder:: OrderMagicNumber () const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderMagicNumber (); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

If this is a code for MQL4, the magic number is returned by the OrderMagicNumber() MQL5 function. Otherwise, check the order status. Depending on what we are dealing with, return either a position, an order or a deal magic number.

The remaining methods of reading and writing the properties of a highlighted order/deal/position are made in the same way. You can analyze them on your own.

long COrder:: OrderTicket ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderTicket (); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( long )m_ticket; break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderTicketFrom( void ) const { long ticket= 0 ; #ifdef __MQL4__ string order_comment=:: OrderComment (); if (:: StringFind (order_comment, "from #" )> WRONG_VALUE ) ticket=:: StringToInteger (:: StringSubstr (order_comment, 6 )); #endif return ticket; } long COrder::OrderTicketTo( void ) const { long ticket= 0 ; #ifdef __MQL4__ string order_comment=:: OrderComment (); if (:: StringFind (order_comment, "to #" )> WRONG_VALUE ) ticket=:: StringToInteger (:: StringSubstr (order_comment, 4 )); #endif return ticket; } long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderMagicNumber (); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderPositionByID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderOpenTimeMSC( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( long ):: OrderOpenTime (); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME_MSC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME_MSC ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderCloseTimeMSC( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( long ):: OrderCloseTime (); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME_MSC ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder:: OrderType ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( long ):: OrderType (); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderTypeByDirection( void ) const { ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE) { return ( this . OrderType ()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { return ( this . OrderType ()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || this . OrderType ()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || this . OrderType ()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { return this . OrderType (); } return WRONG_VALUE ; } long COrder::OrderTypeFilling( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( long ) ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderTypeTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( long ) ORDER_TIME_GTC ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderReason( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .OrderCloseByStopLoss() ? ORDER_REASON_SL : this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit() ? ORDER_REASON_TP : this . OrderMagicNumber ()!= 0 ? ORDER_REASON_EXPERT : WRONG_VALUE ); #else long res= WRONG_VALUE ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_REASON ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_REASON ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_REASON ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_REASON ); break ; default : res= WRONG_VALUE ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::DealOrder( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderTicket (); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::DealEntry( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderType (); #else long res= WRONG_VALUE ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); break ; default : res= WRONG_VALUE ; break ; } return res; #endif } bool COrder::OrderCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return (:: StringFind (:: OrderComment (), "[sl" )> WRONG_VALUE ); #else return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? this .OrderReason()== ORDER_REASON_SL : this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? this .OrderReason()== DEAL_REASON_SL : false ); #endif } bool COrder::OrderCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return (:: StringFind (:: OrderComment (), "[tp" )> WRONG_VALUE ); #else return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? this .OrderReason()== ORDER_REASON_TP : this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? this .OrderReason()== DEAL_REASON_TP : false ); #endif } datetime COrder:: OrderOpenTime ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderOpenTime (); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=( datetime ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } datetime COrder:: OrderCloseTime ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderCloseTime (); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } datetime COrder:: OrderExpiration ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderExpiration (); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } datetime COrder::PositionTimeUpdate( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=( datetime ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME_UPDATE ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } datetime COrder::PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=( datetime ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Methods for obtaining the order/deal/position real properties:

double COrder:: OrderOpenPrice ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderOpenPrice (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder:: OrderClosePrice ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderClosePrice (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder:: OrderProfit ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderProfit (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder:: OrderCommission ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderCommission (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder:: OrderSwap ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderSwap (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder::OrderVolume( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderLots (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (m_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder::OrderVolumeCurrent( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderLots (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder:: OrderStopLoss ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderStopLoss (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_SL ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder:: OrderTakeProfit ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderTakeProfit (); #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_TP ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } double COrder::OrderPriceStopLimit( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else double res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetDouble (m_ticket, ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Methods for obtaining the order/deal/position string properties:

string COrder:: OrderSymbol ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderSymbol (); #else string res= "" ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetString (m_ticket, ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetString (m_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); break ; default : res= "" ; break ; } return res; #endif } string COrder:: OrderComment ( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderComment (); #else string res= "" ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=:: PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetString (m_ticket, ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetString (m_ticket, DEAL_COMMENT ); break ; default : res= "" ; break ; } return res; #endif } string COrder::OrderExternalID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return "" ; #else string res= "" ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetString ( ORDER_EXTERNAL_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetString (m_ticket, ORDER_EXTERNAL_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetString (m_ticket, DEAL_EXTERNAL_ID ); break ; default : res= "" ; break ; } return res; #endif }

We have declared and implemented the private methods for receiving properties from the order data.

Now it is time to implement the protected class constructor by writing to it methods that save all properties of the order whose ticket has been passed to the constructor.

Implementing the protected class constructor:



COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { m_ticket=ticket; m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this . OrderMagicNumber (); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this . OrderTicket (); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = ( long )( ulong ) this . OrderOpenTime (); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = ( long )( ulong ) this . OrderCloseTime (); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = ( long )( ulong ) this . OrderExpiration (); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this . OrderType (); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER] = this .DealOrder(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdate(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this . OrderOpenPrice (); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this . OrderClosePrice (); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this . OrderProfit (); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this . OrderCommission (); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this . OrderSwap (); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this . OrderStopLoss (); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this . OrderTakeProfit (); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this . OrderSymbol (); m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this . OrderComment (); m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); }

When we pass along history or market orders/deals/positions in a loop or select a new order/deal/position, a new object derived from the COrder class is created. The class constructor featuring the order status and ticket is called in the class constructor receiving only the order ticket. Next, order property arrays are simply filled in the COrder class constructor using the methods described above.

At this stage, the basic functionality of the COrder abstract order class has been implemented. This is a basic class for storing various types of orders, deals and positions. All others will be derived from it for creating objects divided by types of orders, deals and positions.



Thus, each new order/deal/position is to have its unique property. All of them are to be stored in the lists, while working with such lists is the main activity of the library. The lists can be sorted by any of the order/deal/position properties. Besides, it is possible to generate new lists out of the selected ones.

The library is created for simplified access to data and easy program development.

In the current state, we have three public methods for accessing the properties of the GetProperty(XXX) abstract order. You can use them, but this is not very convenient since you need to remember the member names of the enumerations describing a specific order property. Therefore, we will add several more public methods to obtain the necessary data. These methods will have reasonable names so that it is immediately clear what property can be obtained by using a specific method.

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrder( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT); } double Comission( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP); } double Volume ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL); } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP); } double PriceStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ;

These methods can be used in custom programs to read the properties of a selected order, deal or position:

Implementing profit receiving method in points:

int COrder::ProfitInPoints( void ) const { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type= this .TypeOrder(); string symbol= this . Symbol (); double point=:: SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL || point== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) return int (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ( this .PriceClose()- this .PriceOpen())/point : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? ( this .PriceOpen()- this .PriceClose())/point : 0 ); else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return int ((:: SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID )- this .PriceOpen())/point); else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return int (( this .PriceOpen()-:: SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ))/point); } return 0 ; }

And let's add public methods to describe some properties of the order object so that you can display them on demand in a convenient way:

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeDescription( void ) const ; string DealEntryDescription( void ) const ; string DirectionDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false );

Before we implement these methods, let's solve yet another issue: the library and the programs based on it require various service functions. For example, for this case, we need the function of displaying time with milliseconds and the function of receiving messages in one of two languages. The language of messages is to depend on the terminal language.

Create a new include file in the library's root directory





and call it DELib. This will be the library file of service functions available for use by both the library classes themselves and the library-based programs.





Click Finish to create a template file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"

Include the Defines.mqh file to it and modify the template according to our needs:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "Defines.mqh"

Since we have included Defines.mqh into this file, we can include this new file (rather than Defines.mqh) into the COrder class file, so that both of them are available in the library. Besides, we will do it in one string, not two.

Replace the include directive in the Order.mqh file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\DELib.mqh"

Let's also add defining the user's country language as a macro substitution in the Defines.mqh file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define COUNTRY_LANG "Russian"

Thus, the user will be able to set their native language for displayed messages if the terminal language is not English. However, to achieve this, we will have to replace all future messages in Russian we are to enter here with the ones in language required by the user.

Add the function for returning messages in one of two languages in the DELib.mqh file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "Defines.mqh" string TextByLanguage ( const string text_country_lang , const string text_en ) { return ( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )==COUNTRY_LANG ? text_country_lang : text_en); }

The function checks the terminal language and if it matches the languages specified in the COUNTRY_LANG macro substitution, the text passed in the first function parameter is displayed. Otherwise, the text contained in the second function parameter (English) is shown.



Let's also add the function of displaying time with milliseconds:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "Defines.mqh" string TextByLanguage( const string text_country_lang, const string text_en) { return ( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )==COUNTRY_LANG ? text_country_lang : text_en); } string TimeMSCtoString ( const long time_msc ) { return TimeToString ( time_msc/ 1000 , TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ "." + IntegerToString ( time_msc% 1000 , 3 , '0' ); }

Here, all is simple: time set in milliseconds is passed to the function. To calculate time in seconds, we need to divide the value passed to the function to 1000. To calculate milliseconds, take the residue of this division. All received values are formatted as strings and returned to the calling program.

Sometimes, you may want to get the number of decimal places in a symbol lot. Let's enter this function to our file of service functions:

uint DigitsLots( const string symbol_name) { return ( int ) ceil ( fabs ( log ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ))/ log ( 10 ))); }

In addition to service functions, we will need three methods returning order reason, direction and deal type for displaying messages in the journal. Add the three methods to the protected section of the COrder class:

string GetReasonDescription( const long reason) const ; string GetEntryDescription( const long deal_entry) const ; string GetTypeDealDescription( const long type_deal) const ;

And their implementation:

string COrder::GetReasonDescription( const long reason) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .IsCloseByStopLoss() ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание StopLoss" , "Due to StopLoss" ) : this .IsCloseByTakeProfit() ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание TakeProfit" , "Due to TakeProfit" ) : this .Reason()== ORDER_REASON_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Выставлен из mql4-программы" , "Placed from mql4 program" ) : TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) ); #else string res= "" ; switch ( this .Status()) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res= ( reason== POSITION_REASON_CLIENT ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта из десктопного терминала" , "Position opened from desktop terminal" ) : reason== POSITION_REASON_MOBILE ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта из мобильного приложения" , "Position opened from mobile app" ) : reason== POSITION_REASON_WEB ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта из веб-платформы" , "Position opened from web platform" ) : reason== POSITION_REASON_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта из советника или скрипта" , "Position opened from EA or script" ) : "" ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res= ( reason== ORDER_REASON_CLIENT ? TextByLanguage( "Ордер выставлен из десктопного терминала" , "Order set from desktop terminal" ) : reason== ORDER_REASON_MOBILE ? TextByLanguage( "Ордер выставлен из мобильного приложения" , "Order set from mobile app" ) : reason== ORDER_REASON_WEB ? TextByLanguage( "Ордер выставлен из веб-платформы" , "Oder set from web platform" ) : reason== ORDER_REASON_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Ордер выставлен советником или скриптом" , "Order set from EA or script" ) : reason== ORDER_REASON_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание StopLoss" , "Due to StopLoss" ) : reason== ORDER_REASON_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание TakeProfit" , "Due to TakeProfit" ) : reason== ORDER_REASON_SO ? TextByLanguage( "Ордер выставлен в результате наступления Stop Out" , "Due to Stop Out" ) : "" ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res= ( reason== DEAL_REASON_CLIENT ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка проведена из десктопного терминала" , "Deal carried out from desktop terminal" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_MOBILE ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка проведена из мобильного приложения" , "Deal carried out from mobile app" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_WEB ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка проведена из веб-платформы" , "Deal carried out from web platform" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка проведена из советника или скрипта" , "Deal carried out from EA or script" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание StopLoss" , "Due to StopLoss" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание TakeProfit" , "Due to TakeProfit" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_SO ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка проведена в результате наступления Stop Out" , "Due to Stop Out" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_ROLLOVER ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка проведена по причине переноса позиции" , "Due to position rollover" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_VMARGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка проведена по причине начисления/списания вариационной маржи" , "Due to variation margin" ) : reason== DEAL_REASON_SPLIT ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка проведена по причине сплита (понижения цены) инструмента" , "Due to split" ) : "" ); break ; default : res= "" ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Affiliation to MQL4 or MQL5 is checked, the order reason passed in the inputs is verified according to the order status and its description is returned.



string COrder::GetEntryDescription( const long deal_entry) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ); #else string res= "" ; switch ( this .Status()) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : res=TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера" , "Property not supported for pending order" ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается у исторического ордера" , "Property not supported for history order" ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res= ( deal_entry== DEAL_ENTRY_IN ? TextByLanguage( "Вход в рынок" , "Entry to the market" ) : deal_entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ? TextByLanguage( "Выход из рынка" , "Out from the market" ) : deal_entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот" , "Reversal" ) : deal_entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closing by opposite position" ) : "" ); break ; default : res= "" ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Affiliation to MQL4 or MQL5 is checked, deal direction passed in the inputs is verified according to the order status and its description is returned.

string COrder::GetTypeDealDescription( const long deal_type) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ); #else string res= "" ; switch ( this .Status()) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE : res=TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : res=TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера" , "Property not supported for pending order" ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается у исторического ордера" , "Property not supported for history order" ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res= ( deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на покупку" , "Buy deal" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на продажу" , "Sell deal" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление баланса" , "Balance accrual" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit accrual" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Extra charges" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Corrective entry" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonuses" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional comissions" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Commission accrued at the end of a trading day" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Commission accrued at the end of a month" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Agency commission charged at the end of a trading day" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Agency commission charged at the end of a month" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Accrued interest on free funds" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy transaction" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell transaction" ) : deal_type== DEAL_DIVIDEND ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Accrued dividends" ) : deal_type== DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Accrual of franked dividend" ) : deal_type== DEAL_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax accrual" ) : "" ); break ; default : res= "" ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Affiliation to MQL4 or MQL5 is checked, deal type passed in the inputs is verified according to the order status and its description is returned.

Implementing the methods describing order properties:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Ticket of parent order" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия" , "Open time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия" , "Close time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Expiration date" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера" , "Deal by order" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal direction" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Open time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ " > " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Close time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ " > " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции" , "Position change time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Position change time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? ( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ " > " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? TextByLanguage( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : "" ); } string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Прибыль" , "Profit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия" , "Comission" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP ? TextByLanguage( "Своп" , "Swap" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ? TextByLanguage( "Объём" , "Volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Невыполненный объём" , "Unfulfilled volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена постановки Limit ордера при активации StopLimit ордера" , "Price of placing Limit order when StopLimit order activated" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL ? TextByLanguage( "Прибыль+комиссия+своп" , "Profit+Comission+Swap" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT ? TextByLanguage( "Комментарий" , "Comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор на бирже" , "ID on exchange" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" )): "" ); }

Implementation of the methods for returning a name of an order status, a name of an order or a position, a name of a deal direction, a description of an order/position direction type and the method of convenient display of order properties in the journal.

First, add yet another macro substitution to the Defines.mqh file for convenient display of a function/method name in the journal:

#define COUNTRY_LANG "Russian" #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " )

Now, instead of writing the strings in full, we can simply write DFUN, and the compiler changes the description into the strings set in the macro.

string COrder::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status= this .Status(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); return ( status==ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credits operation" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER || status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? ( type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер" , "Pending order" ) : TextByLanguage( "Ордер на " , "The order to " )+(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "покупку" , "buy" ) : TextByLanguage( "продажу" , "sell" )) ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка" , "Deal" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ACTIVE ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция" , "Active position" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установленный отложенный ордер" , "Active pending order" ) : "" ); } string COrder::TypeDescription( void ) const { if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) return this .GetTypeDealDescription( this .TypeOrder()); else switch ( this .TypeOrder()) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return "Buy" ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return "Buy Limit" ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return "Buy Stop" ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return "Sell" ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return "Sell Limit" ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return "Sell Stop" ; #ifdef __MQL4__ case ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE : return TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ); case ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT : return TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" ); #else case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return "Buy Stop Limit" ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return "Sell Stop Limit" ; #endif default : return TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип" , "Unknown type" ); } } string COrder::DealEntryDescription( void ) const { return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)) : "" ); } string COrder::DirectionDescription( void ) const { if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) return this .TypeDescription(); switch ( this .TypeByDirection()) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return "Buy" ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return "Sell" ; default : return TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип" , "Unknown type" ); } } void COrder:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров: \"" , "Beginning of the parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of the parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

Now that all methods of the COrder abstract order class have been implemented, we can see what we have really got at this stage.

COrder abstract order test



Let's test and see how COrder base objects are created and filled with data. Further on, we will develop objects by types based on it and store them in collections.



In the Experts directory or subdirectory, create a new folder and call it TestDoEasy. Next, create another folder inside the newly created one: Part01. The test EA's file is to be located in it.

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

Right-click on Part01 in the editor navigator and select "New file" from the pop-up menu, or press Ctrl+N with the Part01 folder highlighted. MQL Wizard window opens with the "Expert Advisor (template)" option already selected, click Next and add the name of the new TestDoEasyPart01 file to the already specified file path in the name input field. Click Next till you reach the end of the wizard operation. We will not need any additional event handlers for the test, so you may leave all checkboxes empty. Click Finish to create the new EA template:

The test is as simple as possible, so there is no need to reinvent the wheel. So, we simply include the class of our COrder abstract order and CArrayObj class from the standard library, and create the object list:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Objects\Order.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> CArrayObj list_all_orders;

Next, set the sorted list flag to the object list in OnInit() and fill it with all history deals and orders in two loops.

Then display data on each of the filled list's objects in the terminal's Experts journal in the loop:

int OnInit () { list_all_orders.Sort(); list_all_orders.Clear(); if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( ": Не удалось получить историю сделок и ордеров" , ": Failed to get history of deals and orders" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } int total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_deals; i++) { ulong deal_ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (deal_ticket== 0 ) continue ; COrder *deal= new COrder(ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,deal_ticket); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; list_all_orders.InsertSort(deal); } int total_orders= HistoryOrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong order_ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (order_ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (order_ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { COrder *order= new COrder(ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; list_all_orders.InsertSort(order); } else { COrder *order= new COrder(ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; list_all_orders.InsertSort(order); } } int total=list_all_orders.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder *order=list_all_orders.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; order. Print (); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

If we now try to compile the EA, we get three errors:





The errors indicate that we cannot access the protected methods of the class from the outside. After all, we have made the COrder constructor in the protected section of the class. When we use the class as a basis to develop objects by types, everything will be fine as they will have open constructors. Now, in order to perform the test, let's simply move the constructor to the public section of the COrder class:





Now all is compiled without errors, and data on all orders and deals in trading account's history are displayed in the terminal journal.





All properties of each order/deal, including unsupported ones, are displayed.



The fact is that we have developed the methods returning the flags for supporting specific properties by this order to be virtual, so that they are redefined in the derived classes. These derived classes are then used to display data in the journal. In that case, all should be displayed correctly. If there is a property not supported by the order, it is not displayed in the journal, since the Print(const bool full_prop=false) method of the COrder class has the default flag for disabling a display of unsupported properties in the journal, while the SupportProperty() virtual methods of the class simply return 'true' for any property.



What's next?

The first (and the smallest) part is ready. We have developed a basic object for the collection of history orders and deals as well as for the collection of market orders and positions. So far there is no practical value but this is only the beginning. This single basic object is to become a keystone for the system storing and displaying data on the order system. Our next step is to develop other necessary objects and collections using the same principles. I am also going to automate collection of constantly required data.



In the next part, I am going to develop several classes based on this abstract order. The classes will describe specific order, deal and position types. I will develop the first collection (collection of history orders and deals), as well as the basis and the main object of the library — Engine. I will also get rid of errors while trying to compile the library in MQL4 in the subsequent parts of the library development description.



Below is an archive with all the files discussed in the first part. You can download and analyze them in details. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments. Please note that the library is being developed in parallel with writing the articles. Therefore, the necessary revisions are made to the library's methods and variables from article to article. In this regard, there may be minor inconsistencies in the content of the attached files and description texts in the article. For example, there may be edits in the comments, rearrangements of the enumeration members, etc. This does not affect the performance of the attached examples.



