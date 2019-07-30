Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part IX): Compatibility with MQL4 - Preparing data

Contents

In the previous parts of the article series, we prepared the following tools for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 cross-platform library:

for creating user-case functions enabling fast access from programs to any data on any orders and positions on hedging and netting accounts,

for tracking events occurring to orders and positions — placing, removing and activating pending orders, as well as opening, closing and modifying positions and orders.

Now it is time to implement the library compatibility with MQL4, since we are going to develop trading classes, and the library should work correctly both in MQL5 and MQL4.



In this article, we will start improving the library to implement its cross-platform nature.



MQL4 vs MQL5

Copy the entire library folder to the appropriate MetaTrader 4 directory \MQL4\Include\DoEasy. We will take test EAs from the appropriate folders containing MQL5 EAs and save them with the *.mq4 extension to the \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy EA directory (to the folder corresponding to the article number, which in this case is Part09).

Find the library directory \MQL4\Include\DoEasy in the Editor's Navigator, right-click on it and select Compile.







This will compile all library files resulting in over two thousand compilation errors:





If we analyze the obtained errors, we will see that their vast majority has to do with MQL5 constants and enumerations MQL4 knows nothing about. This means we need to let MQL4 know about the constants used in the library. There are also the errors of different nature, like the absence of certain functions, which means we will implement their operation logic using MQL4 functions.

Improving the library

Besides, the order systems of MQL4 and MQL5 are very different. We will have to implement a separate event handler for MQL4 different from the one implemented in MQL5, since the list of historical orders in MQL4 provides much less data on orders (and no data on deals), which means we cannot take data on orders and deals directly from the terminal lists. Here we will have to logically compare the occurring events in the lists of active and historical market orders and define occurred events based on the comparison.

In the DoEasy library root folder, create the new ToMQL4.mqh include file. Here we will describe all necessary constants and enumerations for MQL4. Include it to the Defines.mqh file for MQL4 compilation at the very beginning of the Defines.mqh listing:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #ifdef __MQL4__ #include "ToMQL4.mqh" #endif

After that, the entire MQL4 library will be able to see what is written in the ToMQL4.mqh file during compilation.



Let's move to the very beginning of the error list in the Errors tab of the Editor's Toolbox by pressing NumPad Home or by simply scrolling up to the very start. Double-click the very first error:





The editor moves us to the error string in the Defines.mqh file:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE,

Naturally, MQL4 does not know anything about deals and their types. This should be fixed. Simply open the MQL5 Reference and search for data on deal properties using the DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT query:

ID Description Type DEAL_TICKET Deal ticket. Unique number assigned to each deal long DEAL_ORDER Deal order number long DEAL_TIME Deal time datetime DEAL_TIME_MSC The time of a deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 long DEAL_TYPE Deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE DEAL_ENTRY Deal direction - market entry, exit or reversal ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY DEAL_MAGIC Deal magic number (see ORDER_MAGIC) long DEAL_REASON The reason or source for deal execution ENUM_DEAL_REASON DEAL_POSITION_ID The ID of the position, which the deal opened, modified or closed. Each position has a unique ID that is assigned to all deals executed on the symbol during the position lifetime. long



In the table, we are most interested in ENUM_DEAL_TYPE. Follow the link and obtain the list of all deal types:

ID Description DEAL_TYPE_BUY Buy DEAL_TYPE_SELL Sell DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE Balance DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT Credit DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE Additional charge DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION Correction DEAL_TYPE_BONUS Bonus DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION Additional commission DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY Daily commission DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY Monthly commission DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY Daily agent commission DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY Monthly agent commission DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST Interest rate DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED Canceled buy deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed buy deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_BUY) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED Canceled sell deal. There can be a situation when a previously executed sell deal is canceled. In this case, the type of the previously executed deal (DEAL_TYPE_SELL) is changed to DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED, and its profit/loss is zeroized. Previously obtained profit/loss is charged/withdrawn using a separated balance operation DEAL_DIVIDEND Dividend operations DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations DEAL_TAX Tax charges



Add the deal types from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration to the ToMQL4.mqh file:



#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ enum ENUM_DEAL_TYPE { DEAL_TYPE_BUY , DEAL_TYPE_SELL , DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE , DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE , DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION , DEAL_TYPE_BONUS , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST , DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED , DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED , DEAL_DIVIDEND , DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED , DEAL_TAX }; #endif

Save the file and compile all the library files again. There are fewer errors now:





Move to the beginning of the error list again and click the first one. Now it is ENUM_POSITION_TYPE, so let's add:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ enum ENUM_DEAL_TYPE { DEAL_TYPE_BUY , DEAL_TYPE_SELL , DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE , DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE , DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION , DEAL_TYPE_BONUS , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST , DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED , DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED , DEAL_DIVIDEND , DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED , DEAL_TAX }; enum ENUM_POSITION_TYP E { POSITION_TYPE_BUY , POSITION_TYPE_SELL }; #endif

After compiling, we get even less errors. Move to the first error in the list, define the reason and add the following enumeration:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ enum ENUM_DEAL_TYPE { DEAL_TYPE_BUY , DEAL_TYPE_SELL , DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE , DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE , DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION , DEAL_TYPE_BONUS , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST , DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED , DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED , DEAL_DIVIDEND , DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED , DEAL_TAX }; enum ENUM_POSITION_TYPE { POSITION_TYPE_BUY , POSITION_TYPE_SELL }; enum ENUM_ORDER_STATE { ORDER_STATE_STARTED , ORDER_STATE_PLACED , ORDER_STATE_CANCELED , ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL , ORDER_STATE_FILLED , ORDER_STATE_REJECTED , ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED , ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_ADD , ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY , ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL }; #endif

During the next compilation, we got the wrong order type ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT.

MQL4 already features the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration. We cannot add new constants to it. Therefore, add them as macro substitutions.

In MQL5, the ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT constant from the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration is set to 6, while in MQL4, such an order type exists. This balance operation, like ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT in MQL5, is set to 7, while in MQL4, this order type is a credit operation.

Therefore, set the values exceeding the ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY closing order constant in MQL5 for them: ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY+1 and ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY+2 accordingly:

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ enum ENUM_DEAL_TYPE { DEAL_TYPE_BUY , DEAL_TYPE_SELL , DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE , DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE , DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION , DEAL_TYPE_BONUS , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST , DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED , DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED , DEAL_DIVIDEND , DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED , DEAL_TAX }; enum ENUM_POSITION_TYPE { POSITION_TYPE_BUY , POSITION_TYPE_SELL }; enum ENUM_ORDER_STATE { ORDER_STATE_STARTED , ORDER_STATE_PLACED , ORDER_STATE_CANCELED , ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL , ORDER_STATE_FILLED , ORDER_STATE_REJECTED , ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED , ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_ADD , ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_MODIFY , ORDER_STATE_REQUEST_CANCEL }; #define ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ( 8 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ( 9 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ( 10 ) #endif

Compile the entire library. After implementing macro substitutions of StopLimit order types, the error indicates the functions returning the correct order placement price, namely the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumerations having no values of 9 and 10, since we use the value of the order type in the switch operator having the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration type:

double CorrectPricePending( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price= 0 , const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ),pp= 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,price_set),dg); default : Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Неправильный тип ордера: " , "Invalid order type: " ), EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } } double CorrectPricePending( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const int distance_set, const double price= 0 , const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ),pp= 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,pp-distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,pp+distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,pp+distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,pp-distance_set*pt),dg); default : Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Неправильный тип ордера: " , "Invalid order type: " ), EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } }

The solution is simple — order_type in switch is converted to integer type:

double CorrectPricePending( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price= 0 , const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ),pp= 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch ( ( int ) order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,price_set),dg); default : Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Неправильный тип ордера: " , "Invalid order type: " ), EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } } double CorrectPricePending( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const int distance_set, const double price= 0 , const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ),pp= 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch ( ( int ) order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,pp-distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,pp+distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,pp+distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,pp-distance_set*pt),dg); default : Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Неправильный тип ордера: " , "Invalid order type: " ), EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } }

Let's perform compilation. Now there is an error in the Order.mqh file — MQL4 does not know the values of ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, ORDER_TIME_GTC, ORDER_REASON_SL, ORDER_REASON_TP and ORDER_REASON_EXPERT constants.



long COrder::OrderTypeFilling( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( long ) ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderTypeTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( long ) ORDER_TIME_GTC ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } long COrder::OrderReason( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .OrderCloseByStopLoss() ? ORDER_REASON_SL : this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit() ? ORDER_REASON_TP : this .OrderMagicNumber()!= 0 ? ORDER_REASON_EXPERT : WRONG_VALUE ); #else long res= WRONG_VALUE ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_REASON ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_REASON ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_REASON ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_REASON ); break ; default : res= WRONG_VALUE ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Let's add macro substitutions to the end of the ToMQL4.mqh file (I will not give a full listing here to save space):

#define ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ( 8 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ( 9 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ( 10 ) #define ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ( 2 ) #define ORDER_TIME_GTC ( 0 ) #define ORDER_REASON_EXPERT ( 3 ) #define ORDER_REASON_SL ( 4 ) #define ORDER_REASON_TP ( 5 ) #endif

Another compilation leads us to the missing HistoryOrderGetTicket() MQL5 function in the HistoryCollection.mqh file of the CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch() method. The code analysis suggests applying conditional compilation directives here. Let's supplement the method:

ulong CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch( const int start, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type) { ulong order_ticket= 0 ; #ifdef __MQL5__ for ( int i=start- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { ulong ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if ( this .IsPresentOrderInList(ticket,type)) continue ; order_ticket=ticket; order_type=type; } #else for ( int i=start- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); ulong ticket=::OrderTicket(); if (ticket== 0 || type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) continue ; if ( this .IsPresentOrderInList(ticket,type)) continue ; order_ticket=ticket; order_type=type; } #endif return order_ticket; }

All things intended for MQL5 are framed by the #ifdef __MQL5__ directive. The code is added for MQL4 after the #else directive up to #endif.

The next error is located in the CEvent class constructor. Supplement the code using the same conditional compilation directives:

CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code),m_digits( 0 ) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits_acc= #ifdef __MQL4__ 2 #else ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #endif; this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

When checking the account for "hedging" type, we face the absence of a constant error, therefore simply return true at once as all accounts are hedging ones in MetaTrader 4.

Also, when receiving the number of decimal places in the account currency, return 2, since MQL4 cannot obtain this value.



The next compilation leads us to the CEventsCollection::NewDealEventHedge() method — receiving an event for a MetaTrader 5 hedging account. It works with deals absent in MQL4. Temporarily disable the method by enclosing all the method code in the framework of conditional compilation:

Insert the directive at the beginning of the method

void CEventsCollection::NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { #ifdef __MQL5__ double ask=:: SymbolInfoDouble (deal. Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid=:: SymbolInfoDouble (deal. Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID );

and at the end of the method



#endif }

Next, we end up with the error in the CEventsCollection::NewDealEventNetto() method — creating an event for a netting account. The solution is the same as in the previous case — frame the entire NewDealEventNetto() method code with the conditional compilation directive.



Compile and face the DEAL_ENTRY_IN unknown constant error in the CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInByPosID() method. Add the necessary enumeration to the ToMQL4.mqh file (we could use conditional compilation again to disable the code, but we may need this enumeration later):

enum ENUM_DEAL_TYPE { DEAL_TYPE_BUY , DEAL_TYPE_SELL , DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE , DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE , DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION , DEAL_TYPE_BONUS , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY , DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY , DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST , DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED , DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED , DEAL_DIVIDEND , DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED , DEAL_TAX }; enum ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY { DEAL_ENTRY_IN , DEAL_ENTRY_OUT , DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT , DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY }; enum ENUM_POSITION_TYPE { POSITION_TYPE_BUY , POSITION_TYPE_SELL };

Next, we end up with the already familiar error of checking the account for the "hedging" type, but now it is in the event collection class constructor. Let's fix it:

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); }

Next, implement the same correction to the CEngine class constructor:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; }

All is set. Now the entire library is compiled without errors. But this is only the first stage. Now we need to launch it. Since we disabled a few methods using conditional compilation, we will need to develop them to work in MetaTrader 4.

In MQL5, balance operations are deals. They can be found in the list of historical orders and deals. In MQL4, balance operations are orders of ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE (6) and ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT (7) types. Therefore, I made a separate class of a balance operation object for MQL4 stored in the list of historical orders and positions.

Create the new CHistoryBalance class in \MQL4\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders of the HistoryBalance.mqh file. COrder should be a basic class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Order.mqh" class CHistoryBalance : public COrder { public : CHistoryBalance( const ulong ticket) : COrder(ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); }; bool CHistoryBalance::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET || property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS || property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE || property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ) return true ; return false ; } bool CHistoryBalance::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return (property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT ? true : false ); } bool CHistoryBalance::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) { if (property==ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL || property==ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID) return false ; return true ; }

The class contains nothing new for us. We already reviewed all historical order classes in the second part of the library description.

We have two types of balance operations — balance and credit ones. Accordingly, their types have numeric values of 6 and 7. We will use a single balance operation class for both types and clarify a certain type in the "reason" order property.

Add two missing order "reasons" to the ToMQL4.mqh file:

#define ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ( 8 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ( 9 ) #define ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ( 10 ) #define ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ( 2 ) #define ORDER_TIME_GTC ( 0 ) #define ORDER_REASON_EXPERT ( 3 ) #define ORDER_REASON_SL ( 4 ) #define ORDER_REASON_TP ( 5 ) #define ORDER_REASON_BALANCE ( 6 ) #define ORDER_REASON_CREDIT ( 7 )

Since we have a new class derived from the abstract order class, we need to add the missing functionality in COrder.

In the COrder::OrderPositionID() method, replace returning the magic number for MQL4

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderMagicNumber(); #else

with returning the ticket (a kind of PositionID for MQL4 positions is to be implemented later):

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTicket(); #else

The method returning the order status in MQL4 always returns ORDER_STATE_FILLED from the ENUM_ORDER_STATE enumeration, which is not true for remote pending orders. Implement the order status check, and if this is a remote pending order, return ORDER_STATE_CANCELED.



long COrder::OrderState( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? ORDER_STATE_FILLED : ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_STATE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_STATE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Add the two newly added "reasons" to the method returning the order reason for MQL4:

long COrder::OrderReason( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? ORDER_REASON_BALANCE : this .TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? ORDER_REASON_CREDIT : this .OrderCloseByStopLoss() ? ORDER_REASON_SL : this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit() ? ORDER_REASON_TP : this .OrderMagicNumber()!= 0 ? ORDER_REASON_EXPERT : WRONG_VALUE ); #else

In our case, the method returning unexecuted volume for MQL4 always returns an order lot, which is incorrect for positions. For remote pending orders, we will return a lot order, while for positions, we will return zero:

double COrder::OrderVolumeCurrent( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? ::OrderLots() : 0 ); #else

Add descriptions of the two new "reasons" in the method returning an order reason description. For balance and credit operations, check the profit. If it exceeds zero, then the funds are deposited, otherwise, the funds are withdrawn:

string COrder::GetReasonDescription( const long reason) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .IsCloseByStopLoss() ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание StopLoss" , "Due to StopLoss" ) : this .IsCloseByTakeProfit() ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание TakeProfit" , "Due to TakeProfit" ) : this .Reason()== ORDER_REASON_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Выставлен из mql4-программы" , "Placed from mql4 program" ) : this . Comment ()== "cancelled" ? TextByLanguage( "Отменён" , "Cancelled" ) : this .Reason()==ORDER_REASON_BALANCE ? ( this .Profit()> 0 ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Deposit of funds on the account balance" ) : TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from the balance" ) ) : this .Reason()==ORDER_REASON_CREDIT ? ( this .Profit()> 0 ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредитных средств" , "Received credit funds" ) : TextByLanguage( "Изъятие кредитных средств" , "Withdrawal of credit" ) ) : TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) ); #else

Besides, some minor edits were made. They are too insignificant to be described here. They are mostly related to a text displayed in MQL5/MQL4 journal. All edits are available in the library files attached to the article.

Now let's improve the historical collection class in the HistoryCollection.mqh file.

First, include the new class file to it:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh" #ifdef __MQL4__ #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryBalance.mqh" #endif

Since we need the CHistoryBalance class only for the MQL4 version of the library, including the file of this class is enclosed in the conditional compilation directives for MQL4.



Now we have a new class of balance operations. In order to develop and place it into the collection, we need to add the check of order types for the type of a balance and credit operation and adding them to the collection in the Refresh() method of the CHistoryCollection class for MQL4:



void CHistoryCollection::Refresh( void ) { #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=::OrdersHistoryTotal(),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { CHistoryOrder *order= new CHistoryOrder(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to the list" )); delete order; } } else if (order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { CHistoryBalance *order= new CHistoryBalance(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to the list" )); delete order; } } else { CHistoryPending *order= new CHistoryPending(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to the list" )); delete order; } } } int delta_order=i-m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order!= 0 ? true : false ); #else

bool CHistoryOrder::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if ( #ifdef __MQL5__ property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT || property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT && ( this .TypeOrder()< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || this .TypeOrder()> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) ) #else property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT && this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER #endif ) return false ; return true ; }

Previously, a StopLimit order price in MQL5 was not passed to the journal. Therefore, I implemented a check: if the checked property is a StopLimit order price, and if an order type is not a StopLimit one, the property is not used. Otherwise, this is a StopLimit order and the property is necessary.

In MQL4, a StopLimit order price is not used for positions.



This completes the improvement of the first stage of compatibility with MQL4.

Testing

For testing purposes, take the TestDoEasyPart03_1.mq5 EA from \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part03 and save it under the name TestDoEasyPart09.mq4 in the folder for MQL4 EAs \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part09.



The EA is compiled without changes but if we have a look at the code, it turns out that it uses the list of deals absent in MQL4:

enum ENUM_TYPE_ORDERS { TYPE_ORDER_MARKET, TYPE_ORDER_PENDING, TYPE_ORDER_DEAL };

int OnInit () { history.Refresh(); CArrayObj* list=history.GetListByTime(InpTimeBegin,InpTimeEnd,SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE); if (list== NULL ) { Print ( "Could not get collection list" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL && InpOrderType==TYPE_ORDER_DEAL) order. Print (); if (order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER && InpOrderType==TYPE_ORDER_MARKET) order. Print (); if (order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && InpOrderType==TYPE_ORDER_PENDING) order. Print (); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Simply replace deals with balance operations. In this case, we will use the conditional compilation directly in the EA, which is not correct for the final product, where all actions for delimiting by language versions should be hidden from users. But in this case, we simply test the library improvement results, so this is not a big deal.

Let's add minor changes to the EA code replacing MQL5 deals with MQL4 balance operations:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh> enum ENUM_TYPE_ORDERS { TYPE_ORDER_MARKET, TYPE_ORDER_PENDING, #ifdef __MQL5__ TYPE_ORDER_DEAL #else TYPE_ORDER_BALANCE #endif }; input ENUM_TYPE_ORDERS InpOrderType = TYPE_ORDER_MARKET; input datetime InpTimeBegin = 0 ; input datetime InpTimeEnd = END_TIME; CHistoryCollection history; int OnInit () { history.Refresh(); CArrayObj* list=history.GetListByTime(InpTimeBegin,InpTimeEnd,SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE); if (list== NULL ) { Print ( "Could not get collection list" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; #ifdef __MQL5__ if (order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL && InpOrderType==TYPE_ORDER_DEAL) order. Print (); #else if (order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE && InpOrderType==TYPE_ORDER_BALANCE) order. Print (); #endif if (order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER && InpOrderType==TYPE_ORDER_MARKET) order. Print (); if (order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && InpOrderType==TYPE_ORDER_PENDING) order. Print (); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

Compile and launch the EA in the terminal (the test EA from the third article works only in the OnInit() handler, so it will display the required historical collection list once after the launch or after changing the list in the settings).

Before launching the EA, select the "All History" option in the context menu of the terminal's "Account History" tab, since in MetaTrader 4, the amount of history available for applications depends on a history size selected in the tab.

Balance/Credit is selected in the settings, and the very first balance deposit is displayed in the journal:





Now we need to check if the search and display of closed positions is correct. Since I recently opened a MetaTrader 4 account, there was no trading on it. I opened Sell, set StopLoss and TakeProfit and left to make some coffee. When I returned, the position was closed by the stop loss, upon which the market started moving in the direction of the Sell position. Yeah, that's always the way! :)

But now there is one closed position for the test.

"Market orders" is selected in the settings:





Now let's check the list of removed pending orders. I set a couple of orders and removed them afterwards.

"Pending orders" is selected in the settings:





The list of removed pending orders is displayed as well.



What's next?

In the next article, we will implement the ability to work with market positions and active pending orders in MQL4.

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

