Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part V): Classes and collection of trading events, sending events to the program
Contents
- Re-arranging the library structure
- Event classes
- Collection of trading events
- Testing the processes of defining, handling and receiving events
- What's next?
Re-arranging the library structure
In the previous articles, we started creating a large cross-platform library simplifying the development of programs for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. In the fourth part, we tested tracking trading events on the account. In this article, we will develop trading event classes and place them to the event collections. From there, they will be sent to the base object of the Engine library and the control program chart.
But first, let's prepare the ground for the further development of the library structure.
Since we will have a lot of different collections, and each collection will have its own objects inherent only in this collection, it seems reasonable to store objects for each collection in separate subfolders.
To do this, let's create Orders and Events folders in the Objects subfolder of the DoEasy
library root directory.
Move all previously created classes from the Objects folder to the Orders one, while the Events folder is to store the classes of event objects we are going to develop in this article.
Also, relocate the Select.mqh file from Collections to Services since we are going to include yet another service class to it. The class features methods for the fast access to any properties of any objects from the existing and future collections, which means it should be located in the folder of service classes.
After relocating the file of the CSelect class and moving the order object classes to the new directory, the relative addresses of files required for their compilation change as well. Therefore, let's move along the listings of moved classes and replace addresses of included files in them:
In the Order.mqh file, replace the path for including the service functions file
#include "..\Services\DELib.mqh"
with
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
In the HistoryCollection.mqh file, replace the paths
#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryDeal.mqh"
with
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh"
In the MarketCollection.mqh file, replace the paths
#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPosition.mqh"
with
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh"
Now everything should be compiled without errors.
Since the number of upcoming collections is huge, it would be good to distinguish the ownership of the collection list based on CArrayObj to identify the list. Each collection features a method returning the pointer to the full collection list. If somewhere there is a method that receives a certain list of a certain collection, then inside this method, we need to be able to accurately identify the list passed to the method by its belonging to one collection or another to avoid passing an additional flag indicating the type of the list passed to the method.
Fortunately, the standard library already provides the necessary tool for this in the form of the Type()
virtual method returning the object ID.
For example, for CObject, the returned ID is 0, while for CArrayObj, the ID is 0x7778. Since the method is virtual, this allows the descendants of the classes to have their own methods returning specific IDs.
All of our collection lists are based on the CArrayObj class. We will create our own CListObj class which is a descendant of the CArrayObj class, and the list ID is returned in its virtual Type() method. The ID itself is set as a constant in the class constructor. Thus, we will continue to gain access to our collections as to the CArrayObj object, but now each list will have its own specific ID.
First, let's set the necessary collection lists IDs in the Defines.mqh file and add the macro describing the function with the error line number to display debugging messages containing a string this message is sent from to locate the issue in the code during the debugging:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Macro substitutions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Describe the function with the error line number #define DFUN_ERR_LINE (__FUNCTION__+(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line ")+(string)__LINE__+": ") #define DFUN (__FUNCTION__+": ") // "Function description" #define COUNTRY_LANG ("Russian") // Country language #define END_TIME (D'31.12.3000 23:59:59') // End date for requesting account history data #define TIMER_FREQUENCY (16) // Minimal frequency of the library timer in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_PAUSE (250) // Orders and deals collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Increment of the orders and deals collection timer counter #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID (1) // Orders and deals collection timer counter ID #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x7778+1) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x7778+2) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x7778+3) // Events collection list ID //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now create the CListObj class in the ListObj.mqh file within the Collections folder. The base class for it is CArrayObj:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ListObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection lists class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CListObj : public CArrayObj { private: int m_type; // List type public: void Type(const int type) { this.m_type=type; } virtual int Type(void) const { return(this.m_type); } CListObj() { this.m_type=0x7778; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All we have to do here is to declare a member of the class containing the list
type, add the method for defining the list type and the virtual
method for returning it.
In the class constructor, set the default list type equal to that of the CArrajObj list. It can then be redefined from a calling program using the Type() method.
Now we need to inherit all collection lists from the class to be able to assign a separate search ID to each list. That ID will allow us to track the list ownership in any methods the list will be passed to.
Open the HistoryCollection.mqh file, add inclusion of the CListObj
class and inherit the CHistoryCollection class from CListObj.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of historical orders and deals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CHistoryCollection : public CListObj {
In the class constructor, define the historical collection list type we have specified as COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID in the Defines.mqh file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CHistoryCollection::CHistoryCollection(void) : m_index_deal(0),m_delta_deal(0),m_index_order(0),m_delta_order(0),m_is_trade_event(false) { this.m_list_all_orders.Sort(#ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE #endif ); this.m_list_all_orders.Clear(); this.m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Do the same for the CMarketCollection class in the MarketCollection.mqh file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of market orders and positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMarketCollection : public CListObj {
In the class constructor, define the market collection type we have specified in the Defines.mqh file as COLLECTION_MARKET_ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection(void) : m_is_trade_event(false),m_is_change_volume(false),m_change_volume_value(0) { this.m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this.m_list_all_orders.Clear(); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_prev_market); this.m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc=WRONG_VALUE; this.m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now each of the collection lists has its ID simplifying identification of lists by their types.
Since we are to add new collections for working with new data types (including the account event collection in the present article), we will use the new enumerations. To avoid name conflicts, we need to replace the names of some previously created macro substitutions:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible criteria of orders and deals sorting | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0, // Sort by order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1, // Sort by order magic number SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2, // Sort by order open time SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3, // Sort by order close time SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4, // Sort by order open time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5, // Sort by order close time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6, // Sort by order expiration date SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7, // Sort by order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance, credit operation) SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8, // Sort by order type SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 10, // Sort by order/position reason/source SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 11, // Sort by order status SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 12, // Sort by position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 13, // Sort by opposite position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 14, // Sort by order a deal is based on SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 15, // Sort by deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 16, // Sort by position change time in seconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 17, // Sort by position change time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 18, // Sort by parent order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 19, // Sort by derived order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 20, // Sort by order profit in points SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 21, // Sort by order closing by StopLoss flag SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 22, // Sort by order closing by TakeProfit flag //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, // Sort by open price SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by close price SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by StopLoss price SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by TakeProfit price SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by profit SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by commission SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by swap SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by volume SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by unexecuted volume SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+9, // Sort by profit+commission+swap criterion SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+10, // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, // Sort by symbol SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+1, // Sort by comment SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+2 // Sort by order ID in an external trading system }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since we are currently editing the Defines.mqh files, add all necessary enumerations for the event classes and account event collection:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, // Market position event (opening, partial opening, partial closing, adding volume, reversal) EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, // Market pending order event (placing) EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, // Historical pending order event (removal) EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, // Historical position event (closing) EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, // Balance operation event (accruing balance, withdrawing funds and events from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING = 0, // Pending order activation EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY = 1, // Pending order partial activation EVENT_REASON_CANCEL = 2, // Cancelation EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED = 3, // Order expiration EVENT_REASON_DONE = 4, // Request executed in full EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY = 5, // Request executed partially EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL = 6, // Closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY = 7, // Partial closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP = 8, // Closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY = 9, // Partial closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS = 10, // Closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS = 11, // Partial closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 12, // Closing an opposite position by a partial volume EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 13, // Partial closing of an opposite position by a partial volume //--- Constants related to DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL = 14, // Refilling the balance EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = 15, // Withdrawing funds from the account //--- List of constants is relevant to TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration and shifted to +13 relative to ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = 16, // Accruing credit EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = 17, // Additional charges EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = 18, // Correcting entry EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS = 19, // Accruing bonuses EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = 20, // Additional commissions EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = 21, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = 22, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = 23, // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = 24, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = 25, // Accruing interest on free funds EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED = 26, // Canceled buy deal EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED = 27, // Canceled sell deal EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT = 28, // Accruing dividends EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = 29, // Accruing franked dividends EVENT_REASON_TAX = 30 // Tax }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER { EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT = 0, // Account trading event type (from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration) EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT, // Event time in milliseconds EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT, // Event status (from the ENUM_EVENT_STATUS enumeration) EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, // Deal event type EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT, // Deal event ticket EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, // Type of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, // Ticket of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, // Position ID EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, // Opposite position ID EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER, // Order/deal/position magic number }; #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (14) // Total number of integer event properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL), // Price an event occurred at EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, // Order/deal/position open price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, // Order/deal/position close price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, // StopLoss order/deal/position price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, // TakeProfit Order/deal/position EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL, // Requested volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED, // Executed volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, // Remaining volume EVENT_PROP_PROFIT // Profit }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (9) // Total number of event's real properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING { EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Order symbol }; #define EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (1) // Total number of event's string properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible event sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0, // Sort by event type SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1, // Sort by event time SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2, // Sort by event status (from the ENUM_EVENT_STATUS enumeration) SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3, // Sort by event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4, // Sort by deal event type SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5, // Sort by deal event ticket SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6, // Sort by type of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 7, // Sort by type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 8, // Sort by a ticket of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 9, // Sort by a ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 10, // Sort by position ID SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 11, // Sort by opposite position ID SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 12, // Sort by order/deal/position magic number SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 13, // Sort by time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, // Sort by a price an event occurred at SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by position open price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by position close price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by position's StopLoss price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by position's TakeProfit price SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by initial volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by the current volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by remaining volume SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by profit //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP // Sort by order/position/deal symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we have all possible event object states (similar to order states described in the first
article), event occurrence reasons, all event properties and criteria for sorting events to search by properties. All of this is already
familiar from the previous articles. We can always
get back to the beginning and refresh data for clarification.
Apart from the event status providing a general event data, the event reason (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) already contains all details on a particular
event origin.
For example, if an event has a market position status (EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION), then the event occurrence reason is specified in the EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT object field. It can either be a pending order activation (EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING), or opening a position by a market order (EVENT_REASON_DONE). Besides, the following nuances are also considered: if a position is opened partially (not the entire pending or market order volume was executed), the event reason is EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY or EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY etc.
Thus, an event object contains the entire data on the event and an order that triggered it. Besides, historical events provide data on two orders — the first position order and closing position order.
Thus, data on orders, deals and position itself in the event object allows us to track the entire chain of position events within the entire history of its existence — from opening to closing.
The ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration constants are located and numbered so that when the event status is "deal", the deal type falls at the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE
enumeration in case the deal type exceeds DEAL_TYPE_SELL. Thus, we end up with the balance operations types. The description of the balance
operation is sent to the event reason when defining the deal type in the class prepared for creation.
The shift to be added to the deal type is calculated in the #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT macro substitution. It is needed to set the balance operation type in the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration.
Let's add the functions returning descriptions of order, position and deal types, as well as the function returning the position name depending on the type of an order opening it. All functions are added to the DELib.mqh file located in the Services library. This allows for convenient output of orders, positions and deals.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { string pref=(#ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else "Position" #endif ); return ( type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage("Закрывающий ордер","Order for closing by") : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансовая операция","Balance operation") : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Кредитная операция","Credit operation") : #endif type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+" Buy" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+" Sell" : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип ордера","Unknown order type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string PositionTypeDescription(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { return ( type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип позиции","Unknown position type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the deal name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type) { return ( type==DEAL_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage("Сделка на покупку","Buy deal") : type==DEAL_TYPE_SELL ? TextByLanguage("Сделка на продажу","Sell deal") : type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансовая операция","Balance operation") : type==DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : type==DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : type==DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : type==DEAL_TYPE_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional comissions") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : type==DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Agency commission charged at the end of month") : type==DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy transaction") : type==DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell transaction") : type==DEAL_DIVIDEND ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : type==DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : type==DEAL_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип сделки","Unknown deal type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position type by the order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PositionTypeByOrderType(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order) { if( type_order==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_BUY; else if( type_order==ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_SELL; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
When testing the event collection class, a very unpleasant problem was discovered: when creating lists of orders and deals in the terminal using HistorySelect() and the subsequent access to the new elements of the lists, I found out that the orders are listed not by the order of event occurrence but by their placement time. Let me explain:
- open a position,
- place a pending order right away,
- close part of a position,
- wait till a pending order is activated
The sequence of the events in history is expected to be as follows:
opening a position, placing an order, partial closure, order activation — in order of conducting operations over time. But it turned out that the sequence of events in the common order and deal history is as follows:
- opening a position
- placing an order
- order activation
- partial closure
In other words, the histories of orders and deals live their own lives within the terminal and do not correlate with each other, which is also reasonable since these are two lists with their own histories.
The class of collections of orders and deals is made in such a way that when changing any of the lists (orders or deals), the last event on the account is read in order not to constantly scan the history, which is very expensive. But considering the above and when conducting trade operations, we do not track the sequence of actions. We simply place an order and wait for its activation. After opening a position, we work exclusively with it. In that case, all events are to be located in the required order allowing for their tracking. However, this is insufficient. We need to work in any sequence, and the program should be able to find the right event and point at it accurately.
Based on the above, I have improved the historical orders and events collection class. Now if an out-of-order event appears, the class finds the necessary order, creates its object and puts it to the list to be the last one, so that the events collection class is always able to accurately define the last occurred event.
To implement the feature, let's add three new methods to the private section of the historical orders and deals collection class:
//--- Return the flag of the order object by its type and ticket in the list of historical orders and deals bool IsPresentOrderInList(const ulong order_ticket,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type); //--- Return the "lost" order type and ticket ulong OrderSearch(const int start,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type); //--- Create the order object and place it to the list bool CreateNewOrder(const ulong order_ticket,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type);
and their implementation beyond the class body as well.
The method returning the flag of the order object presence in the list by its ticket and type:
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the order object presence in the list by type and ticket | //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CHistoryCollection::IsPresentOrderInList(const ulong order_ticket,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { CArrayObj* list=dynamic_cast<CListObj*>(&this.m_list_all_orders); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL); return(list.Total()>0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Create the pointer to the list using the dynamic typecasting
(send the CArrayObj list to the CSelect class, while collection lists are of CListObj type and are inherited from CArrayObj)
Leave only orders having the type passed to the method by the input.
Leave only order having the ticket passed to the method by the input.
If such an order exists (the list is greater than zero), return true.
The method returning a type and a method of an order, which is not the last one in the terminal list, but is not in the collection list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the "lost" order's type and ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ulong CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch(const int start,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type) { ulong order_ticket=0; for(int i=start-1;i>=0;i--) { ulong ticket=::HistoryOrderGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_TYPE); if(this.IsPresentOrderInList(ticket,type)) continue; order_ticket=ticket; order_type=type; } return order_ticket; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The index of the last order is passed to the terminal order list.
Since the index specifies the order already present in the collection, the
search loop should be started from the previous order in the list
(start-1).
Since the necessary order is usually located near the end of the list, search for an order with a ticket and a type absent in the collection in the loop from the list end using the IsPresentOrderInList() method. If the order is present in the collection, check the next one. As soon as there is an order missing in the collection, write its ticket and type and return them to the calling program. The ticket is returned by the method result, while the type is returned in the variable via the link.
Since we now need to create order objects in several places within the class (when defining a new order and when looking for a "lost" one), let's make a separate method creating an order object and placing it in the collection list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create an order object and place it to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CHistoryCollection::CreateNewOrder(const ulong order_ticket,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { COrder* order=NULL; if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) { order=new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { order=new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { order=new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } #endif if(this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) return true; else { delete order; return false; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is simple and clear: the method receives an order ticket and type, and a new order object is created depending on the order type. If the object could not be created, false is returned immediately. If the object created successfully, it is placed to the collection and true is returned. If it could not be placed to the collection, a newly created object is removed and false is returned.
Let's change the Refresh() collection class method, since the "loss" of a necessary order should be processed:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the list of orders and deals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CHistoryCollection::Refresh(void) { #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=::OrdersHistoryTotal(),i=m_index_order; for(; i<total; i++) { if(!::OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) continue; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::OrderType(); //--- Closed positions and balance/credit operations if(order_type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { CHistoryOrder *order=new CHistoryOrder(::OrderTicket()); if(order==NULL) continue; if(!this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Failed to add order to list")); delete order; } } else { //--- Removed pending orders CHistoryPending *order=new CHistoryPending(::OrderTicket()); if(order==NULL) continue; if(!this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order))this.m_list_all_orders.Type() { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Failed to add order to list")); delete order; } } } //--- int delta_order=i-m_index_order; this.m_index_order=i; this.m_delta_order=delta_order; this.m_is_trade_event=(this.m_delta_order!=0 ? true : false); //--- __MQL5__ #else if(!::HistorySelect(0,END_TIME)) return; //--- Orders int total_orders=::HistoryOrdersTotal(),i=m_index_order; for(; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong order_ticket=::HistoryOrderGetTicket(i); if(order_ticket==0) continue; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::HistoryOrderGetInteger(order_ticket,ORDER_TYPE); if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { //--- If there is no order of this type and with this ticket in the list, create an order object and add it to the list if(!this.IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if(!this.CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Could not add order to list")); } //--- Such an order is already present in the list, which means the necessary order is not the last one in the history list. Let's find it else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost=WRONG_VALUE; ulong ticket_lost=this.OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if(ticket_lost>0 && !this.CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Could not add order to list")); } } else { //--- If there is no pending order of this type and with this ticket in the list, create an order object and add it to the list if(!this.IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if(!this.CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Could not add order to list")); } //--- Such an order is already present in the list, which means the necessary order is not the last one in the history list. Let's find it else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost=WRONG_VALUE; ulong ticket_lost=this.OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if(ticket_lost>0 && !this.CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Could not add order to list")); } } } //--- save the index of the last added order and the difference as compared to the previous check int delta_order=i-this.m_index_order; this.m_index_order=i; this.m_delta_order=delta_order; //--- Deals int total_deals=::HistoryDealsTotal(),j=m_index_deal; for(; j<total_deals; j++) { ulong deal_ticket=::HistoryDealGetTicket(j); if(deal_ticket==0) continue; CHistoryDeal *deal=new CHistoryDeal(deal_ticket); if(deal==NULL) continue; if(!this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(deal)) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить сделку в список","Could not add deal to list")); delete deal; } } //--- save the index of the last added deal and the difference as compared to the previous check int delta_deal=j-this.m_index_deal; this.m_index_deal=j; this.m_delta_deal=delta_deal; //--- Set the new event flag in history this.m_is_trade_event=(this.m_delta_order+this.m_delta_deal); #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The block of handling new orders for MQL5 has been changed in the method. All implemented changes are described by comments and highlighted in the listing text.
Let's add the method definition to search for similar orders in the public section of the COrder class:
//--- Compare COrder by all properties (to search for equal event objects) bool IsEqual(COrder* compared_order) const;
and its implementation beyond the class body as well:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare COrder objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool COrder::IsEqual(COrder *compared_order) const { int beg=0, end=ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method goes through all properties of the current order object and the compared
order passed to the method by the pointer in a loop.
As soon as any of the properties of the current order not equal to the same property of the compared order is detected, false is returned meaning the orders are not equal.
Event classes
The preparatory stage is complete. Let's start creating classes of event objects.
We will do exactly the same as when creating order classes. We will develop a basic event class and five descendant classes described by their states:
- position open event,
- position close event,
- pending order placement event,
- pending order removal event,
- balance operation event
In the previously created Events folder of the Objects library directory, create a new CEvent class inherited from the CObject base class. In the newly created class template, set the necessary inclusions of the service functions file, order collection classes, as well as private and protected class members and methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEvent : public CObject { private: int m_event_code; // Event code //--- Return the index of the array the event's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } //--- Protected parametric constructor CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket); public: //--- Default constructor CEvent(void){;} //--- Set event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the event supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Decode the event code and set the trading event, (2) return the trading event void SetTypeEvent(void); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Send the event to the chart (implementation in descendant classes) virtual void SendEvent(void) {;} //--- Compare CEvent objects by a specified property (to sort the lists by a specified event object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CEvent objects by all properties (to search for equal event objects) bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event) const; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to event object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) event type, (2) event time in milliseconds, (3) event status, (4) event reason, (5) deal type, (6) deal ticket, //--- (7) order type, based on which a deal was executed, (8) position opening order type, (9) position last order ticket, //--- (10) position first order ticket, (11) position ID, (12) opposite position ID, (13) magic number, (14) position open time ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } //--- Return (1) the price the event occurred at, (2) open price, (3) close price, //--- (4) StopLoss price, (5) TakeProfit price, (6) profit, (7) requested volume, (8), executed volume, (9) remaining volume double PriceEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } //--- Return a symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return description of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event's (1) status and (2) type string StatusDescription(void) const; string TypeEventDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of an (1) order/position/deal, (2) parent order, (3) position string TypeOrderDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderBasedDescription(void) const; string TypePositionDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of the deal/order/position reason string ReasonDescription(void) const; //--- Display (1) description of order properties (full_prop=true - all properties, false - only supported ones), //--- (2) short event message (implementation in the class descendants) in the journal void Print(const bool full_prop=false); virtual void PrintShort(void) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = (long)ticket; this.m_digits_acc=(int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The constructor receives the event
status, trading event code and order
or deal ticket which triggered the event.
Here almost all is similar to a protected constructor of the previously considered COrder class in the first part of the library description.
The difference is that only two event properties are filled in the protected
class constructor. These are event status and ticket of an order/deal that triggered the event. The event type is detected and saved
in the SetTypeEvent() class method based on the event code passed to the constructor. All other event properties are detected from the
status of orders and deals involved in the event and set by the corresponding class methods separately. This is done because events are to be
detected in the events collection class featuring the method setting all properties for a newly created event.
We considered the event code (m_event_code), as well as
its filling and interpretation in the
fourth part of the library description. We moved it here from the CEngine class
since it was placed to the library base class on a temporary basis to check working with events. Now it will be calculated in the events
collection class and passed to the class constructor when creating an event object.
The trading event (m_trade_event) itself is compiled by decoding the event code in the SetTypeEvent() method, We already described the event code decoding method in the fourth article.
We need the control program chart ID ( m_chart_id) to send custom messages about events to it.
The number of decimal places for the account currency ( m_digits_acc) is necessary for the correct display of messages about events to the journal.
The methods of comparing the Compare() and IsEqual() object event properties are quite simple and transparent. We considered the Compare() method in the first part of the library description. It was similar to the one of the COrder object. As compared to the first method that compares two objects only by one of the properties, IsEqual() compares these two objects by all fields. If all fields of the two objects are similar (each property of the current object is equal to the appropriate property of the compared one), then both objects are identical. The method checks all properties of the two objects in a loop and returns false as soon as a discrepancy is detected. There is no point in further checks since one of the object properties is no longer equal to the same property of the compared object.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent objects by a specified property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEvent::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two events if(mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare integer properties of two objects if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two objects else if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent events by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) const { int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's have a closer look at the SetTypeEvent() method
All necessary checks and actions are set directly in the code comments:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Decode the event code and set a trading event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::SetTypeEvent(void) { //--- Pending order placed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Pending order removed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position opened (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { //--- If the pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "pending order activated" or "pending order partially activated" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "Position opened" or "Position partially opened" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position closed (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { //--- if a position is closed by StopLoss if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by StopLoss" or "Position partially closed by StopLoss" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by TakeProfit else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by TakeProfit" or "Position partially closed by TakeProfit" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by an opposite one else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by opposite one" or "Position partially closed by opposite one" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If a position is closed else { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed" or "Position partially closed" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Balance operation on the account (clarify the event by deal type) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { //--- Initialize a trading event this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; //--- Take a deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); //--- if a deal is a balance operation if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- check the deal profit and set an event (funds deposit or withdrawal) this.m_trade_event=(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)>0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } //--- The remaining balance operation types match the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration starting from DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT else if(deal_type>DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- set the event this.m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is simple: an event code is passed to the method and the event code flags are then checked. If the code has the checked flag, the appropriate trading event is set. Since the event code may have multiple flags, all possible flags for the event are checked and the event type is defined from their combination. Next, the event type is added to the appropriate class variable and is entered in the property of the event object (EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT).
Let's have a look at the listings of the remaining class methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип события","Event type")+": "+this.TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Время события","Time of event")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Статус события","Status of event")+": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Причина события","Reason of event")+": "+this.ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип сделки","Deal's type")+": "+DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет сделки","Deal's ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера события","Event's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции","Position's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тикет первого ордера позиции","Position's first order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера события","Event's order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage("Магический номер","Magic number")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия позиции","Position open time")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Цена события","Price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Цена открытия","Open price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Цена закрытия","Close price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage("Начальный объём","Initial volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Исполненный объём","Executed volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Оставшийся объём","Remaining volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Профит","Profit")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits_acc) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage("Символ","Symbol")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the event status name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::StatusDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Установлен отложенный ордер","Pending order placed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Открыта позиция","Position opened") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Удален отложенный ордер","Pending order removed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Закрыта позиция","Position closed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансная операция","Balance operation") : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the trading event name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeEventDescription(void) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event=this.TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер установлен","Pending order placed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер удалён","Pending order removed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение средств на балансе","Balance refill") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой","Pending order activated") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично","Pending order activated partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта","Position opened") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта частично","Position opened partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта","Position closed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично","Position closed partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной","Position closed by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной частично","Position closed partially by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по StopLoss","Position closed by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit","Position closed by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss","Position closed partially by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit","Position closed partially by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции","Position reversal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции","Added volume to position") : TextByLanguage("Нет торгового события","No trade event") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order/position/deal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=this.Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the parent order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypePositionDescription(void) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the deal/order/position reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::ReasonDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=this.Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Активирован отложенный ордер","Pending order activated") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера","Pending order partially triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage("Отмена","Canceled") : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage("Истёк срок действия","Expired") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage("Запрос выполнен полностью","Request fully executed") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Запрос выполнен частично","Request partially executed") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage("закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по StopLoss","Partial close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage("закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit","Partial close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие встречной позицией","Closed by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие встречной позицией","Closed partially by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение баланса","Balance refill") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals from balance") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : EnumToString(reason) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the event properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::Print(const bool full_prop=false) { ::Print("============= ",TextByLanguage("Начало списка параметров события: \"","Beginning of event parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ============="); int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("================== ",TextByLanguage("Конец списка параметров: \"","End of parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ==================\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic of all these methods is similar to the one of the already described order data output methods. Therefore, we will not focus on them as everything is quite simple and visually comprehensible here.
The full event class listing:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEvent : public CObject { private: int m_event_code; // Event code //--- Return the index of the array the event's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } //--- Protected parametric constructor CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket); public: //--- Default constructor CEvent(void){;} //--- Set event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the event supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Decode the event code and set the trading event, (2) return the trading event void SetTypeEvent(void); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Send the event to the chart (implementation in the class descendants) virtual void SendEvent(void) {;} //--- Compare CEvent objects by a specified property (to sort the lists by a specified event object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CEvent objects by all properties (to search for equal event objects) bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to event object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) event type, (2) event time in milliseconds, (3) event status, (4) event reason, (5) deal type, (6) deal ticket, //--- (7) order type, based on which a deal was executed, (8) position opening order type, (9) position last order ticket, //--- (10) position first order ticket, (11) position ID, (12) opposite position ID, (13) magic number, (14) position open time ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } //--- Return (1) the price the event occurred at, (2) open price, (3) close price, //--- (4) StopLoss price, (5) TakeProfit price, (6) profit, (7) requested volume, (8), executed volume, (9) remaining volume double PriceEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } //--- Return a symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return description of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event's (1) status and (2) type string StatusDescription(void) const; string TypeEventDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of an (1) order/position/deal, (2) parent order, (3) position string TypeOrderDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderBasedDescription(void) const; string TypePositionDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of the deal/order/position reason string ReasonDescription(void) const; //--- Display (1) description of order properties (full_prop=true - all properties, false - only supported ones), //--- (2) short event message (implementation in the class descendants) in the journal void Print(const bool full_prop=false); virtual void PrintShort(void) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = (long)ticket; this.m_digits_acc=(int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent objects by a specified property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEvent::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two events if(mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare real properties of two events if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two events else if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) { int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } //--- return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Decode the event code and set a trading event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::SetTypeEvent(void) { //--- Pending order placed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Pending order removed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position opened (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { //--- If the pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "pending order activated" or "pending order partially activated" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "Position opened" or "Position partially opened" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position closed (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { //--- if a position is closed by StopLoss if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by StopLoss" or "Position partially closed by StopLoss" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by TakeProfit else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by TakeProfit" or "Position partially closed by TakeProfit" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by an opposite one else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by opposite one" or "Position partially closed by opposite one" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If a position is closed else { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed" or "Position partially closed" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Balance operation on the account (clarify the event by deal type) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { //--- Initialize a trading event this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; //--- Take a deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); //--- if a deal is a balance operation if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- check the deal profit and set an event (funds deposit or withdrawal) this.m_trade_event=(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)>0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } //--- The remaining balance operation types match the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration starting with DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT else if(deal_type>DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- set the event this.m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип события","Event type")+": "+this.TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Время события","Time of event")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Статус события","Status of event")+": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Причина события","Reason of event")+": "+this.ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип сделки","Deal's type")+": "+DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет сделки","Deal's ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера события","Event's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции","Position's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тикет первого ордера позиции","Position's first order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера события","Event's order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position's ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage("Магический номер","Magic number")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия позиции","Position's opened time")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Цена события","Price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Цена открытия","Open price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Цена закрытия","Close price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage("Начальный объём","Initial volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Исполненный объём","Executed volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Оставшийся объём","Remaining volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Профит","Profit")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits_acc) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage("Символ","Symbol")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the event status name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::StatusDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Установлен отложенный ордер","Pending order placed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Открыта позиция","Position opened") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Удален отложенный ордер","Pending order removed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Закрыта позиция","Position closed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансная операция","Balance operation") : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the trading event name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeEventDescription(void) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event=this.TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер установлен","Pending order placed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер удалён","Pending order removed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение средств на балансе","Balance refill") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой","Pending order activated") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично","Pending order activated partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта","Position opened") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта частично","Position opened partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта","Position closed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично","Position closed partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной","Position closed by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной частично","Position closed partially by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по StopLoss","Position closed by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit","Position closed by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss","Position closed partially by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit","Position closed partially by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции","Position reversal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции","Added volume to position") : TextByLanguage("Нет торгового события","No trade event") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order/position/deal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=this.Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the parent order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypePositionDescription(void) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the deal/order/position reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::ReasonDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=this.Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Активирован отложенный ордер","Pending order activated") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера","Pending order partially triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage("Отмена","Canceled") : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage("Истёк срок действия","Expired") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage("Запрос выполнен полностью","Request fully executed") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Запрос выполнен частично","Request partially executed") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage("закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по StopLoss","Partial close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage("закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit","Partial close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие встречной позицией","Closed by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие встречной позицией","Closed partially by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение баланса","Balance refill") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals from balance") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : EnumToString(reason) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the event properties to the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::Print(const bool full_prop=false) { ::Print("============= ",TextByLanguage("Начало списка параметров события: \"","Beginning of event parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ============="); int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("================== ",TextByLanguage("Конец списка параметров: \"","End of parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ==================\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The class of the abstract base event is ready. Now we need to create five descendant classes that will be an event indicating its type: placing a pending order, deleting a pending order, opening a position, closing a position and a balance operation.
Create a descendant class having the "Placing pending order" event status.
In the Events library folder, create a new file of the CEventOrderPlased class named EventOrderPlased.mqh with the CEvent base class and add all the necessary connections and methods to it:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventOrderPlased.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Placing a pending order event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventOrderPlased(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Pass the event code and ticket of an order or deal which triggered the event to the class constructor, and send the "Placing pending order" (EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) event status, event code and an order or deal ticket to the parent class in the initialization list:
CEventOrderPlased(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {}
We have already described the methods returning the flags of an object supporting certain SupportProperty() properties in the first part of the library description. All is the same here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The CEvent parent event object features the Print() method that displays full data on all supported event object's properties and the
virtual PrintShort() method allowing to display sufficient data on the event in the terminal journal in two lines.
The implementation of the PrintShort() method in each descendant class of the basic event object will be individual since events are also different in their origins:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief event message in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypeOrderDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+" "+vol+" "+type+price+sl+tp+magic; ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we do the following things:
- Create a message header consisting of an event type description and time
- If the order has StopLoss, create the line with its description, otherwise the string remains empty
- If the order has TakeProfit, create the line with its description, otherwise the string remains empty
- Create a line indicating the order volume
- If the order has a magic number, create the line with its description, otherwise the string remains empty
- Create a line specifying the order type and ticket
- Create a line specifying the order price and a symbol the order is placed at
- Create a full line out of all the above descriptions
- Display the created line in the journal
The method sending a custom event to the chart is quite simple:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TicketOrderEvent(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, a short message about the event is displayed in the journal,
then the
EventChartCustom() custom event is sent to the chart
specified in the
m_chart_id chart ID of the base CEvent event class.
Send the m_trade_event event to the event ID,
order ticket — to the long type parameter,
order price — to the double type parameter,
order symbol — to the string type parameter.
The class for displaying messages allowing users to set message levels for displaying only necessary data in the journal is to be developed in the future. At the current library development stage, all messages are displayed by default.
Let's consider the full listings of other event classes.
"Removing pending order" event class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventOrderRemoved.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event of placing a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventOrderRemoved(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| integer property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| real property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return(property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? false : true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief event message in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderRemoved::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypeOrderDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+" "+vol+" "+type+price+sl+tp+magic; ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderRemoved::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TicketOrderEvent(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Position opening" event class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventPositionOpen.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventPositionOpen(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| integer property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return(property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? false : true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the order supports the passed | //| real property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief event message in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionOpen::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string order=(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? " #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosition() : ""); string activated=(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? TextByLanguage(" активацией ордера "," by ")+this.TypeOrderBasedDescription() : ""); string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypePositionDescription()+" #"+(string)this.PositionID(); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+" "+vol+" "+type+activated+order+price+sl+tp+magic; ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionOpen::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.PositionID(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Position closing" event class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventPositionClose.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventPositionClose(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| integer property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| real property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionClose::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string opposite=(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS) ? " by "+this.TypeOrderDescription()+" #"+(string)this.PositionByID() : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeExecuted(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypePositionDescription()+" #"+(string)this.PositionID()+opposite; string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceClose(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); string profit=TextByLanguage(", профит: ",", profit: ")+::DoubleToString(this.Profit(),this.m_digits_acc)+" "+::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+" "+vol+" "+type+price+magic+profit; ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionClose::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.PositionID(),this.PriceClose(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
"Balance operation" event class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventBalanceOperation.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventBalanceOperation(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| integer property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| real property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return(property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? true : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| string property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventBalanceOperation::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.StatusDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; ::Print(head+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+::DoubleToString(this.Profit(),this.m_digits_acc)+" "+::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventBalanceOperation::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TypeEvent(),this.Profit(),::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As we can see from the listings, the classes are different only by the number of supported properties, the status sent to the parent class constructor and the PrintShort() methods since each event has its own features that should be reflected in the journal. All this can be understood from the methods' listings, and you can analyze them on your own, so there is no point in dwelling on them. Let's pass to the development of the event collection class.
Collection of trading events
In the fourth part of the library description, we tested defining account
events and their display in the journal and the EA. However, we were able to track only the latest event. Besides, the entire
functionality was located in the base class of the CEngine library.
The correct decision is to put everything into a separate class and process all occurring events in it.
To achieve this, I have developed event objects. Now we need to make the class handling any number of simultaneously occurred events. After
all, there may be a situation when pending orders are removed or placed, or several positions are closed simultaneously in a single loop.
The principle that we have already tested in such situations would give us only the most recent event out of several ones performed at one go. I think, this is incorrect. Therefore, let's make the class that saves all events that took place in one go into the event collection list. Besides, in the future, it will be possible to use the methods of these classes to walk through the history of the account and recreate everything that happened on it since it was opened.
In the DoEasy\Collections, create the new file of the CEventsCollection class named EventsCollection.mqh. The CListObj class should be made the base one.
Fill in the newly created class template with all the necessary inclusions, members and methods right away:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_events; // List of events bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property //--- Create a trading event depending on the order status void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); //--- Select and return the list of market pending orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select and return the list of historical (1) removed pending orders, (2) deals, (3) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select and return the list of (1) all position orders by its ID, (2) all deal positions by its ID //--- (3) all market entry deals by position ID, (4) all market exit deals by position ID CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT of the position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position order, (4) an order by ticket COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- Constructor CEventsCollection(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection(void) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this.m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Reset the trading event in the class constructor's
initialization list,
clear the collection list in the constructor body,
set its sorting by the event time,
set the event collection list ID,
set the hedge account flag and
set the control program chart ID as the current chart.
Let's consider the methods necessary for the class to work.
The following class members are declared in the private class section:
CListObj m_list_events; // Event list bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property
The m_list_eventsevent
list is based on CListObj. It will store events occurring on the account since launching the program. Besides, we will use it to receive the
necessary number of multiple events that occurred at one go.
The m_is_hedge hedge account flag is used to save and receive the account type. The flag value (account type) defines the block handling the events occurring on the chart
The m_chart_id control program chart ID receives custom events occurring on the account. The ID is sent to event objects and back to the chart. The ID can be set from the control program using the method created for this purpose.
The m_trade_eventtrading event stores the last event occurred on the account.
m_event_instanceevent object for searching by a property — a special sample object for internal use in the method that returns the list of events with specified dates of the search range start and end. We have already analyzed a similar method in the third part of the library description when discussing how to arrange the search in the lists by different criteria.
Here in the private section, you can see the methods necessary for the class operation:
//--- Create a trading event depending on the order status void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history); //--- Select and return the list of market pending orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select and return the list of historical (1) orders, (2) removed pending orders, //--- (3) deals, (4) all position orders by its ID, (5) all position deals by its ID //--- (6) all market entry deals by position ID, (7) all market exit deals by position ID //--- (7) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position order, (4) an order by ticket COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event);
The CreateNewEvent() method creating a trade event depending on the order status is used in the Refresh()
main class method. We will consider it when discussing the Refresh() method.
The methods for receiving the lists of various order types are quite simple — selection by a specified property was discussed in the third part of the library description. Here we will only briefly mention that some methods consist of several iterations of selection by necessary properties.
The method of receiving the list of market pending orders:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select only market pending orders from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции","Error. List is not a list of market collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The type of the list passed to the method is checked first. If it is not a list of the market collection, the error message is displayed and the
empty list is returned.
Then orders having the "Market pending order" status are selected from the list passed to the method and the obtained list is returned.
The methods for receiving lists of removed pending orders,
deals and closing
orders placed when closing a position by an opposite one:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select only removed pending orders from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select only deals from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all closing CloseBy orders from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj *list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY,EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Just like when returning the list of active pending orders:
The list type is checked and if it is not the history collection one, the message is displayed and NULL is returned.
Then orders having the "Removed pending order" and "Deal" states are selected from the list passed to the method or orders are selected by ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type depending on the method, and the obtained list is returned.
The method for obtaining a list of all orders belonging to a position by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all position orders by its ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, using the list passed to the method, form a separate list of all
objects featuring a pointer to the position ID passed to the method by its parameter.
Next, all deals are removed from the obtained list, and the final list is returned to the calling program. The result of returning the method may be NULL, therefore we should check what the method returned in the calling program.
The method for obtaining a list of all deals belonging to a position by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all position deals by its ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The list type is checked first and if it is not the history collection one, the message is displayed and NULL is returned.
Next, using the list passed to the method, form a separate list of all objects featuring a pointer to the position ID passed to the method by its parameter.
After that, only deals are left in the obtained list, and the final list is returned to the calling program. The result of returning the method may be NULL, therefore we should check what the method returned in the calling program.
The method for obtaining a list of all market entry deals belonging to a position by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all market entry deals (IN) | //| by position ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals=this.GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY,DEAL_ENTRY_IN,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, using the list passed to the method, form a separate list of all
deals featuring a pointer to the position ID passed to the method by its parameter.
Next, only deals of DEAL_ENTRY_IN type are left in the obtained list, and the final list is returned to the calling program. The result of returning the method may be NULL, therefore we should check what the method returned in the calling program.
The method for obtaining a list of all market exit deals belonging to a position by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all market exit deals (OUT) | //| by position ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals=this.GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY,DEAL_ENTRY_OUT,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, using the list passed to the method, form a separate list of all
deals featuring a pointer to the position ID passed to the method by its parameter.
Next, only deals of DEAL_ENTRY_OUT type are left in the obtained list, and the final list is returned to the calling program. The result of returning the method may be NULL, therefore we should check what exactly the method returned in the calling program.
The method returning the total volume of all deals of a market entry position by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the total volume of all deals of IN position | //| by its ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { double vol=0.0; CArrayObj* list_in=this.GetListAllDealsInByPosID(list,position_id); if(list_in==NULL) return 0; for(int i=0;i<list_in.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_in.At(i); if(deal==NULL) continue; vol+=deal.Volume(); } return vol; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, receive the list of all market entry position deals, then sum the volumes of all deals in a loop. The resulting volume is returned to the calling program. If the list passed to the method is empty, or it is not a history collection list, the method returns zero.
The method returning the total volume of all deals of a market exit position by its ID:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the total volume of all deals of OUT position by its | //| ID (participation in closing by an opposite position is considered)| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { double vol=0.0; CArrayObj* list_out=this.GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(list,position_id); if(list_out!=NULL) { for(int i=0;i<list_out.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_out.At(i); if(deal==NULL) continue; vol+=deal.Volume(); } } CArrayObj* list_by=this.GetListCloseByOrders(list); if(list_by!=NULL) { for(int i=0;i<list_by.Total();i++) { COrder* order=list_by.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; if(order.PositionID()==position_id || order.PositionByID()==position_id) { vol+=order.Volume(); } } } return vol; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If part of a position, whose ID was passed to the method, participated in closing another position (as an opposite one), or part of the position was closed by an opposite one, this is not considered in the position deals. Instead, it is considered in the ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID property field of the position's last closing order. Therefore, this method has two searches for closed volumes — by deals and by closing orders.
First, receive the list of all market exit position deals,
then
sum the volumes of all deals in a loop.
Next, receive the list of all closing orders present in the historical list, use the loop to check the belonging of the selected order to the position whose ID was passed to the method. If the selected order participated in closing a position, its volume is added to the total one.
The resulting volume is returned to the calling program. If the list passed to the method is empty, or it is not a history collection list, the method returns zero.
The method returning the first (opening) position order by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the first order from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(0); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, receive the list of all position orders. The obtained list is sorted by open time and its first element is taken. It will be used as the first position order. The obtained order is returned to the calling program. If the lists are empty, the method returns NULL.
The method returning the last position order by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last order from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, receive the list of all position orders. The obtained list is sorted by open time and its last element is taken. It will be used as the last position order. The obtained order is returned to the calling program. If the lists are empty, the method returns NULL.
The method returning the last closing position order by its ID (ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type order):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last closing order | //| from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY,EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since partial closings are possible when closing by an opposite position, and the volumes of the two opposite positions may be unequal, the
closing order may not be the only one within the position orders. Therefore, the method searches for such orders and returns the last one of
them — it is the last order that triggers an event.
First, receive the list of all position orders. Then from the obtained list, receive the list containing only closing orders (of ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type). The list obtained in such a way is sorted by open time and its last element is taken. It will be used as the last closing position order. The obtained order is returned to the calling program. If the lists are empty, the method returns NULL.
When closing by an opposite position, there may be situations when the library sees two identical events: two positions are closed, and only
one of them has a closing order, plus we have two deals. Therefore, in order not to duplicate the same event in the collection, we should first
check for the presence of exactly the same event in the collection list of events, and if it is not there, add the event to the list.
The method returning an order by ticket:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj *list,const ulong order_ticket) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; COrder* order=list_orders.At(0); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
First, create the list of orders only, then sort
the list by the ticket passed by the method parameter. As a
result, we
return either NULL (when there
is no order with such a ticket), or the ticket number.
The method returning the event presence in the list is used to check if the event is in the list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventsCollection::IsPresentEventInList(CEvent *compared_event) { int total=this.m_list_events.Total(); if(total==0) return false; for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { CEvent* event=this.m_list_events.At(i); if(event==NULL) continue; if(event.IsEqual(compared_event)) return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The pointer to the compared event object is passed to the method. If the collection list is empty, 'false' is returned immediately meaning there is no such event in the list. After that, the next event is taken from the list in a loop and compared to the event passed to the method using the IsEqual() method of the CEvent abstract event. If the method returns 'true', such an event object is present in the event collection list. Completing the loop or reaching the last method string means there is no event in the list, and 'false' is returned.
Declare the methods in the public section of the class:
public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- Constructor CEventsCollection(void);
I described the methods for receiving the full list, the lists by a date range and by selected integer, real and string properties in the third part of the library description. Here I will show you only the listing of these methods so that you can analyze them on your own.
The method for receiving the list of events in the specified date range:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select events from the collection with the time | //| within the range from begin_time to end_time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CEventsCollection::GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0) { CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN+TextByLanguage("Ошибка создания временного списка","Error creating temporary list")); return NULL; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time==0 ? END_TIME : end_time); if(begin_time>end_time) begin=0; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); //--- this.m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,begin); int index_begin=this.m_list_events.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if(index_begin==WRONG_VALUE) return list; this.m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,end); int index_end=this.m_list_events.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if(index_end==WRONG_VALUE) return list; for(int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add(this.m_list_events.At(i)); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The main method to be called from the base library object when any of the events occurs is Refresh().
Currently, the method works on hedge accounts for MQL5.
The method receives the pointers to the lists of collections of market and historical orders, deals and positions, as well as the data on the
number of newly appeared or removed orders, open and closed positions and new deals.
Depending on a changed list, the necessary number of orders or deals is taken according to the number of orders/positions/deals in a loop, and the CreateNewEvent() method for creating events and placing them to the collection list is called for each of them.
Thus, the new event creation method is called for any occurred event, while the event is placed to the collection list and the calling program is notified of all events by sending a custom message to the calling program's chart.
The m_trade_event class member variable receives the value of the last occurred event. The GetLastTradeEvent() public
method returns the value of the last trading event. There is also the method for resetting the last trading event (similar to GetLastError()
and ResetLastError()).
In addition, there are methods returning the collection list of events both in full, by a time range and specified criteria. The calling program always knows that an event or several events occurred, and it is possible to request the list of all these events in a required amount and handle it according to the built-in program's logic.
Let's consider the listings of the Refresh() and CreateNewEvent() methods.
The method of updating the event collection list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { //--- Exit if the lists are empty if(list_history==NULL || list_market==NULL) return; //--- In case of a hedging account if(this.m_is_hedge) { //--- If the event is in the market environment if(is_market_event) { //--- if the number of placed pending orders increased if(new_market_pendings>0) { //--- Receive the list of the newly placed pending orders CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly placed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list, if this is a pending order, set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } //--- If the event is in the account history if(is_history_event) { //--- If the number of historical orders increased if(new_history_orders>0) { //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order removal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a removed pending order, set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } //--- If the number of deals increased if(new_deals>0) { //--- Receive the list of deals only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by deal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of deals equal to the number of new ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a deal from the list and set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } } //--- In case of a netting account else { } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The simple method listing contains all necessary conditions and actions when these conditions are met. I believe, all is quite transparent
here. Currently, events are handled on a hedging account only.
Let's consider the method for creating a new event:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a trading event depending on the order status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { int trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); //--- Pending order placed if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; CEvent* event=new CEventOrderPlased(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Order time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Price the event occurred at event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order placement price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order closure price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- Pending order removed if(status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; CEvent* event=new CEventOrderRemoved(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( order.State()==ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ? EVENT_REASON_CANCEL : order.State()==ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ? EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED : EVENT_REASON_DONE ); event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeCloseMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not present on the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- Position opened (__MQL4__) if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpen()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not present in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send the message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- New deal (__MQL5__) if(status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) { //--- New balance operation if((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()>DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; CEvent* event=new CEventBalanceOperation(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? (order.Profit()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL : EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) : (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)(order.TypeOrder()+REASON_EVENT_SHIFT) ); event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss deal price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit deal price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- If this is not a balance operation else { //--- Market entry if(order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- Look for all position deals in the direction of its opening and count its total volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); //--- Take the first and last position orders from the list of all position orders ulong order_ticket=order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order_first=this.GetOrderByTicket(list_history,order_ticket); COrder* order_last=this.GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); //--- If there is no last order, the first and last position orders coincide if(order_last==NULL) order_last=order_first; if(order_first!=NULL) { //--- If the order volume is opened partially, this is a partial execution if(this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } //--- If an opening order is a pending one, the pending order is activated if(order_first.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_first.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; //--- If an order is executed partially, set the partial order execution as an event reason reason= (this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume() ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position open time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position open price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order open price (position opening order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position last order close price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (Position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (Position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order_first.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,volume_in); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order_first.Volume()-volume_in); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not on the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //--- Market exit else if(order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- Take the first and last position orders from the list of all position orders COrder* order_first=this.GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_last=this.GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if(order_first!=NULL && order_last!=NULL) { //--- Look for all position deals in the direction of its opening and closing and count their total volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); //--- Calculate the current volume of the closed position int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); //--- If the order volume is closed partially, this is a partial execution if(volume_current>0) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } //--- If the closing order is executed partially, set the closing order partial execution as an event reason if(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } //--- If the closing flag is set to StopLoss for a position's closing order, then closing is performed by StopLoss //--- If a StopLoss order is executed partially, set partial StopLoss order execution as the event reason if(order_last.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } //--- If the closing flag is set to TakeProfit for a position's closing order, then closing is performed by TakeProfit //--- If a TakeProfit order is executed partially, set partial TakeProfit order execution as the event reason else if(order_last.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } //--- CEvent* event=new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position closing time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position closing price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order open price (position opening order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position last order closing price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (Position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (Position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,volume_in); // Initial volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Closed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_in-volume_out); // Remaining (current) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not on the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //--- Opposite position else if(order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; //--- Take the first and last position orders from the list of all position orders COrder* order_first=this.GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_close=this.GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if(order_first!=NULL && order_close!=NULL) { //--- Add the flag of closing by an opposite position trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; //--- Look for all closed position deals in the direction of its opening and closing and count their total volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID());//+order_close.Volume(); //--- Calculate the current volume of the closed position int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); //--- Look for all opposite position deals in the direction of its opening and closing and calculate their total volume double volume_opp_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID());//+order_close.Volume(); //--- Calculate the current volume of the opposite position double volume_opp_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_opp_in-volume_opp_out,dgl); //--- If the closed position volume is closed partially, this is a partial closing if(volume_current>0 || order_close.VolumeCurrent()>0) { //--- Add the partial closing flag trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; //--- If the opposite position is closed partially, there is a partial closing by the part of the opposite position volume reason=(volume_opp_current>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS); } //--- If the position volume is closed in full and there is a partial execution by the opposite one, there is a closing by the part of the opposite position volume else { if(volume_opp_current>0) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY; } } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_close.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (Position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (Position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,::NormalizeDouble(volume_in,dgl));// Initial volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Closed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_current); // Remaining (current) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //--- Reversal else if(order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { //--- Position reversal Print(DFUN,"Position reversal"); order.Print(); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method turned out to be quite lengthy. Therefore, all descriptions of the necessary checks and corresponding actions are provided directly in the listing.
The method checks the status of a passed order and all the necessary components of an occurred event depending on its type (placed pending order, removed pending order, deal). A new event is created and filled with data corresponding to order and event type, while the event is placed into the event collection, and finally a message about this event is sent to the control program chart and the variable storing the type of the last occurred event is filled in.
The events collection class is ready. Now we need to include it to the library's base object.
After creating the events collection class, some things we did in the fourth part of the CEngine base object class to track events are redundant, therefore the base object should be revised.
- Remove the private member variable of the m_trade_event_code class storing the trading event status code.
- Remove the private methods:
- SetTradeEvent() method for decoding an event code,
- IsTradeEventFlag() method returning the presence of a flag in a trading event,
- WorkWithHedgeCollections() and WorkWithNettoCollections() methods of working with hedging and netting collections
- and TradeEventCode() method for returning a trading event code
Add inclusion of the trading event collection class file
to the class body, declare the event collection object, add the
TradeEventsControl() method for working with events to the private class section, change the GetListHistoryDeals() method
name to
GetListDeals() in the public section. Deals are always
located in the historical collection so I believe, there is no need to explicitly mention the collection in the method name. Let's
change the implementation of the method for resetting the last trading event: since we now receive the last event from the event
collection class and the method of resetting the last event is present inside the class, we simply need to call the method of the same name
from the event collection class in the
ResetLastTradeEvent() method of the class.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Engine.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine : public CObject { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // Collection of historical orders and deals CMarketCollection m_market; // Collection of market orders and deals CEventsCollection m_events; // Collection of events CArrayObj m_list_counters; // List of timer counters bool m_first_start; // First launch flag bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag bool m_is_market_trade_event; // Account trading event flag bool m_is_history_trade_event; // Account history trading event flag ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; // Account trading event //--- Return the counter index by id int CounterIndex(const int id) const; //--- Return (1) the first launch flag, (2) flag presence in a trading event bool IsFirstStart(void); //--- Working with events void TradeEventsControl(void); //--- Return the last (1) market pending order, (2) market order, (3) last position, (4) position by ticket COrder* GetLastMarketPending(void); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder(void); COrder* GetLastPosition(void); COrder* GetPosition(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the last (1) removed pending order, (2) historical market order, (3) historical order (market or pending one) by its ticket COrder* GetLastHistoryPending(void); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder(void); COrder* GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the (1) first and the (2) last historical market orders from the list of all position orders, (3) the last deal COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal(void); public: //--- Return the list of market (1) positions, (2) pending orders and (3) market orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders(void); //--- Return the list of historical (1) orders, (2) removed pending orders, (3) deals, (4) all position market orders by its id CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(void); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(void); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id); //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } //--- Return the (1) last trading event and (2) hedge account flag ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.m_is_hedge; } //--- Create the timer account void CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong frequency,const ulong pause); //--- Timer void OnTimer(void); //--- Constructor/destructor CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the CEngine class constructor, add handling the millisecond timer development result. If it is not created, display an appropriate
message in the journal. Next, we are going to develop the class for handling certain errors, set flags visible by a library-based program and
process error situations.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print(DFUN,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the class timer, call the TradeEventsControl()
method after the timer of orders, deals and positions collection unpauses.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(void) { //--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); //--- If unpaused, work with the collections events if(counter!=NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this.TradeEventsControl(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's improve the method returning a historical order by ticket. Since the historical collection list may contain pending orders, activated market orders and orders acting as closing ones when closing by an opposite position, we need to consider all order types.
To do this, first, search for an order by ticket in the list of market and closing
orders. If the list is empty, look for a removed pending order with the same ticket. If the list does not contain the order, NULL is
returned. Otherwise, the program returns the first element of the list where the order was found. If failed to receive the order from the
list, NULL is returned.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return historical order by its ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,(long)ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) { list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,(long)ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return NULL; } COrder* order=list.At(0); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's implement the TradeEventsControl() method for working with account events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- Initialize the code and flags of trading events this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- Update the lists this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- Actions during the first launch if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market state and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- In case of any event, send the lists, flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection and update it if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(), this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewMarketOrders(),this.m_history.NewDeals()); //--- Get the last account trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }
This method is much shorter compared to its predecessor WorkWithHedgeCollections() from the fourth part of the library description.
The method is simple and requires no explanations. The code contains all the comments allowing you to understand its simple logic.
Here is a complete listing of the updated CEngine class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Engine.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine : public CObject { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // Collection of historical orders and deals CMarketCollection m_market; // Collection of market orders and deals CEventsCollection m_events; // Collection of events CArrayObj m_list_counters; // List of timer counters bool m_first_start; // First launch flag bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag bool m_is_market_trade_event; // Account trading event flag bool m_is_history_trade_event; // Account history trading event flag ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; // Account trading event //--- Return the counter index by id int CounterIndex(const int id) const; //--- Return (1) the first launch flag, (2) flag presence in a trading event bool IsFirstStart(void); //--- Working with events void TradeEventsControl(void); //--- Return the last (1) market pending order, (2) market order, (3) last position, (4) position by ticket COrder* GetLastMarketPending(void); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder(void); COrder* GetLastPosition(void); COrder* GetPosition(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the last (1) removed pending order, (2) historical market order, (3) historical order (market or pending one) by its ticket COrder* GetLastHistoryPending(void); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder(void); COrder* GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the (1) first and the (2) last historical market orders from the list of all position orders, (3) the last deal COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal(void); public: //--- Return the list of market (1) positions, (2) pending orders and (3) market orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders(void); //--- Return the list of historical (1) orders, (2) removed pending orders, (3) deals, (4) all position market orders by its id CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(void); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(void); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id); //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } //--- Return the (1) last trading event and (2) hedge account flag ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.m_is_hedge; } //--- Create the timer account void CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong frequency,const ulong pause); //--- Timer void OnTimer(void); //--- Constructor/destructor CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print(DFUN,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::~CEngine() { ::EventKillTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(void) { //--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); //--- If unpaused, work with the collections events if(counter!=NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this.TradeEventsControl(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the timer counter | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong step,const ulong pause) { if(this.CounterIndex(id)>WRONG_VALUE) { ::Print(TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Уже создан счётчик с идентификатором ","Error. Already created counter with id "),(string)id); return; } m_list_counters.Sort(); CTimerCounter* counter=new CTimerCounter(id); if(counter==NULL) ::Print(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать счётчик таймера ","Failed to create timer counter "),(string)id); counter.SetParams(step,pause); if(this.m_list_counters.Search(counter)==WRONG_VALUE) this.m_list_counters.Add(counter); else { string t1=TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Счётчик с идентификатором ","Error. Counter with ID ")+(string)id; string t2=TextByLanguage(", шагом ",", step ")+(string)step; string t3=TextByLanguage(" и паузой "," and pause ")+(string)pause; ::Print(t1+t2+t3+TextByLanguage(" уже существует"," already exists")); delete counter; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the counter index in the list by id | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::CounterIndex(const int id) const { int total=this.m_list_counters.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(i); if(counter==NULL) continue; if(counter.Type()==id) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the first launch flag, reset the flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::IsFirstStart(void) { if(this.m_first_start) { this.m_first_start=false; return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- Initialize trading event code and flags this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- Update the lists this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- Actions during the first launch if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market status and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(), this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewMarketOrders(),this.m_history.NewDeals()); //--- Receive the last account trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of market positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPosition(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of market pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPendings(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of market orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketOrders(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of historical orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryOrders(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of removed pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryPendings(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of deals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListDeals(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastPosition(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return position by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetPosition(const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last deal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastDeal(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last market pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketPending(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last historical pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryPending(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(#ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC #endif); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last market order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketOrder(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketOrders(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last historical market order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryOrder(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryOrders(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return historical order by its ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,(long)ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) { list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,(long)ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return NULL; } COrder* order=list.At(0); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the first historical market order | //| from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetFirstOrderPosition(const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At(0); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last historical market order | //| from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastOrderPosition(const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Testing the processes of defining, handling and receiving events
Now we are ready to work with events. It is time to prepare the EA for testing and handling event descriptions and sending them to the control program.
In the terminal directory\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy, create the Part05 folder and copy the TestDoEasyPart04.mq5 EA from the previous part to it under a new name: TestDoEasyPart05.mq5
Change its OnChartEvent() event handler to receive custom events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { ushort event=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); Print(DFUN,"id=",id,", event=",EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event),", lparam=",lparam,", dparam=",DoubleToString(dparam,Digits()),", sparam=",sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, if the event ID exceeds or is equal to the custom event ID,
receive the event code passed from the library by CEvent class
descendants. When sending a custom event by the
EventChartCustom() function specified in the custom_event_id
function parameter (the one we write our event in), the value of the CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM constant (equal to 1000) from the ENUM_CHART_EVENT
enumeration is added to the event value. Therefore, in order to get the event value back, we need to simply subtract CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM value from the event
ID. After that, we display event data in the terminal journal.
The following data is displayed: the ID ('as is'), event description in the form of the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration value, lparam value storing the order or position ticket, dparam value storing the event price and sparam value — symbol of an order or a position participating in the event or account currency name in case the event is a balance operation.
For example:
2019.04.06 03:19:54.442 OnChartEvent: id=1001, event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam=375419507, dparam=1.14562, sparam=EURUSD
Also, we need to correct the lot calculated for partial closing. It was incorrect in the previous versions of the test EAs, since the value of unexecuted position volume (VolumeCurrent()) was used for the lot calculation. It is always equal to zero in the tester when opening a position since the tester does not simulate partial openings. Accordingly, the minimum lot value was taken for closing since the lot calculation function always adjusted zero to the least acceptable lot value.
Let's find the strings where lot for partial closing is calculated and replace VolumeCurrent() with Volume():
//--- Calculate the closing volume and close half of the Buy position by ticket trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0));
//--- Calculate the closing volume and close half of the Sell position by ticket trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0));
Only two places in the code — closing the half of the Buy position and closing the half of the Sell position.
Also, add button shift by X and Y axes to the EA inputs for more convenient location of button sets on the visual tester chart (I shifted the buttons to the right to see order and position tickets in the visualizer since they could be hidden by the buttons):
//--- input variables input ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // Slippage in points input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift //--- global variables
Let's slightly change the button creation function code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the buttons panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=30,const int shift_y=0) { int h=18,w=84,offset=2; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+2*h+1; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift=0; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i==7 ? w+2 : 0); if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-3) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ? 7 : 0))*(h+1)); if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-3 ? w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrRed : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text); return false; } } ChartRedraw(0); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and implement calling the function in the EA's OnInit() handler:
//--- create buttons if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- setting trade parameters
The full code of the test EA is provided below:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart05.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT (17) //--- structures struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; //--- input variables input ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // Slippage in points input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift //--- global variables CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Check account type if(!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым","Error. Account must be hedge")); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- set global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; //--- create buttons if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- setting trade parameters trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- delete objects ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event=WRONG_VALUE; if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(); int total=ObjectsTotal(0); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i); if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0) continue; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } if(engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment("\nLast trade event: ",EnumToString(engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) engine.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { ushort event=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); Print(DFUN,"id=",id,", event=",EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event),", lparam=",lparam,", dparam=",DoubleToString(dparam,Digits()),", sparam=",sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the buttons panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=30,const int shift_y=0) { int h=18,w=84,offset=2; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+2*h+1; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift=0; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i==7 ? w+2 : 0); if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-3) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ? 7 : 0))*(h+1)); if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-3 ? w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrRed : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text); return false; } } ChartRedraw(0); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonCreate(const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,const string text,const color clr,const string font="Calibri",const int font_size=8) { if(ObjectFind(0,name)<0) { if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=","Could not create button! Error code="),GetLastError()); return false; } ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,w); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,h); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n"); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrGray); return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the button status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonState(const string name) { return (bool)ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the button status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ButtonState(const string name,const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Transform enumeration into the button text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string EnumToButtText(const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt=StringSubstr(EnumToString(member),5); StringToLower(txt); StringReplace(txt,"buy","Buy"); StringReplace(txt,"sell","Sell"); StringReplace(txt,"_limit"," Limit"); StringReplace(txt,"_stop"," Stop"); StringReplace(txt,"close_","Close "); StringReplace(txt,"2"," 1/2"); StringReplace(txt,"_by_"," by "); StringReplace(txt,"profit_","Profit "); StringReplace(txt,"delete_","Delete "); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { //--- Convert the button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit); //--- Open Buy position trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(Symbol(),lot),Symbol(),0,sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct order placement price relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyLimit order trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- Get the correct order placement price relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyStop order trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct BuyStop price relative to StopLevel double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Calculate BuyLimit order price relative to BuyStop placement level considering StopLevel double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyStopLimit order trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,takeprofit); //--- Open Sell position trade.Sell(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct order placement price relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set SellLimit order trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- Get the correct order placement price relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set SellStop order trade.SellStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct SellStop order price relative to StopLevel double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Calculate SellLimit order price relative to SellStop level considering StopLevel double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- Set SellStopLimit order trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get the Buy position ticket and close the position by the ticket trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Calculate the closed volume and close the half of the Buy position by the ticket trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) { //--- Close the Buy position by the opposite Sell one trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get the Sell position ticket and close the position by the ticket trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Calculate the closed volume and close the half of the Sell position by the ticket trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) { //--- Close the Sell position by the opposite Buy one trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- close each position by its ticket trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove the first pending order else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the most amount of time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button and redraw the chart ButtonState(button_name,false); ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now we can compile the EA and launch it in the tester. When clicking the buttons, short two-line messages about occurring account events are displayed in the tester journal.
Entries from the EA event handler are not displayed in the journal since they work outside of the tester. If click on the EA buttons on a demo account, three lines are displayed in the terminal journal: two lines from the method for displaying short messages of the CEvent class and another one — from the EA's OnChartEvent() handler.
Below is a sample of displaying a message in the journal when placing and removing a pending order:
- Pending order placed: 2019.04.05 23:19:55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit #375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent: id=1001, event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam=375419507, dparam=1.14562, sparam=EURUSD - Pending order removed: 2019.04.05 23:19:55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit #375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent: id=1002, event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, lparam=375419507, dparam=1.14562, sparam=EURUSD
What's next?
In the next article, we will start adding the functionality for working on MetaTrader 5 netting accounts.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
Previous articles within the series:
Part 1. Concept, data management.
Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals.
Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search.
Part 4. Trading events. Concept.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/6211
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello Artyom, congratulations for the great job! Following the description in the text, it seems that function CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch(…) may have a break missing.
The for loop always complete all iterations from start-1 to 0, whether it finds the “lost order” or not.
Perhaps, it would be more efficient to include a break after finding the “lost order”:
What do you think?
Hello Artyom, congratulations for the great job! Following the description in the text, it seems that function CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch(…) may have a break missing.
The for loop always complete all iterations from start-1 to 0 , whether it finds the “lost order” or not.
Perhaps, it would be more efficient to include a break after finding the “lost order”:
What do you think?
There may be more than one lost order
Please edit your post and
use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code
There may be more than one lost order
OK, but the function is still returning just one of the lost orders, that which is closest to zero.
In this case, wouldn’t be the same iterating from 0 to start-1 with a break?
I know that it is just a detail, but I thought this could be a little improvement, especially in case of a too big history of orders.
OK, but the function is still returning just one of the lost orders, that which is closest to zero.
In this case, wouldn’t be the same iterating from 0 to start-1 with a break?
I know that it is just a detail, but I thought this could be a little improvement, especially in case of a too big history of orders.
Ok, thanks, I'll check and test everything.
It may well be that "break" will come in handy.