Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part V): Classes and collection of trading events, sending events to the program

Re-arranging the library structure

In the previous articles, we started creating a large cross-platform library simplifying the development of programs for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. In the fourth part, we tested tracking trading events on the account. In this article, we will develop trading event classes and place them to the event collections. From there, they will be sent to the base object of the Engine library and the control program chart.

But first, let's prepare the ground for the further development of the library structure.

Since we will have a lot of different collections, and each collection will have its own objects inherent only in this collection, it seems reasonable to store objects for each collection in separate subfolders.

To do this, let's create Orders and Events folders in the Objects subfolder of the DoEasy library root directory.

Move all previously created classes from the Objects folder to the Orders one, while the Events folder is to store the classes of event objects we are going to develop in this article.

Also, relocate the Select.mqh file from Collections to Services since we are going to include yet another service class to it. The class features methods for the fast access to any properties of any objects from the existing and future collections, which means it should be located in the folder of service classes.



After relocating the file of the CSelect class and moving the order object classes to the new directory, the relative addresses of files required for their compilation change as well. Therefore, let's move along the listings of moved classes and replace addresses of included files in them:

In the Order.mqh file, replace the path for including the service functions file



#include "..\Services\DELib.mqh"

with

#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"

In the HistoryCollection.mqh file, replace the paths

#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryDeal.mqh"

with

#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh"

In the MarketCollection.mqh file, replace the paths

#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPosition.mqh"

with



#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh"

Now everything should be compiled without errors.

Since the number of upcoming collections is huge, it would be good to distinguish the ownership of the collection list based on CArrayObj to identify the list. Each collection features a method returning the pointer to the full collection list. If somewhere there is a method that receives a certain list of a certain collection, then inside this method, we need to be able to accurately identify the list passed to the method by its belonging to one collection or another to avoid passing an additional flag indicating the type of the list passed to the method.

Fortunately, the standard library already provides the necessary tool for this in the form of the Type() virtual method returning the object ID.

For example, for CObject, the returned ID is 0, while for CArrayObj, the ID is 0x7778. Since the method is virtual, this allows the descendants of the classes to have their own methods returning specific IDs.

All of our collection lists are based on the CArrayObj class. We will create our own CListObj class which is a descendant of the CArrayObj class, and the list ID is returned in its virtual Type() method. The ID itself is set as a constant in the class constructor. Thus, we will continue to gain access to our collections as to the CArrayObj object, but now each list will have its own specific ID.

First, let's set the necessary collection lists IDs in the Defines.mqh file and add the macro describing the function with the error line number to display debugging messages containing a string this message is sent from to locate the issue in the code during the debugging:

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 )

Now create the CListObj class in the ListObj.mqh file within the Collections folder. The base class for it is CArrayObj:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CListObj : public CArrayObj { private : int m_type; public : void Type( const int type) { this .m_type=type; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( this .m_type); } CListObj() { this .m_type= 0x7778 ; } };

All we have to do here is to declare a member of the class containing the list type, add the method for defining the list type and the virtual method for returning it.

In the class constructor, set the default list type equal to that of the CArrajObj list. It can then be redefined from a calling program using the Type() method.



Now we need to inherit all collection lists from the class to be able to assign a separate search ID to each list. That ID will allow us to track the list ownership in any methods the list will be passed to.

Open the HistoryCollection.mqh file, add inclusion of the CListObj class and inherit the CHistoryCollection class from CListObj.



#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh" class CHistoryCollection : public CListObj {

In the class constructor, define the historical collection list type we have specified as COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID in the Defines.mqh file:

CHistoryCollection::CHistoryCollection( void ) : m_index_deal( 0 ),m_delta_deal( 0 ),m_index_order( 0 ),m_delta_order( 0 ),m_is_trade_event( false ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort( #ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE #endif ); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); this .m_list_all_orders.Type ( COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ); }

Do the same for the CMarketCollection class in the MarketCollection.mqh file:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" class CMarketCollection : public CListObj {

In the class constructor, define the market collection type we have specified in the Defines.mqh file as COLLECTION_MARKET_ID:

CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection( void ) : m_is_trade_event( false ),m_is_change_volume( false ),m_change_volume_value( 0 ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_market); this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_all_orders.Type ( COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ); }

Now each of the collection lists has its ID simplifying identification of lists by their types.





Since we are to add new collections for working with new data types (including the account event collection in the present article), we will use the new enumerations. To avoid name conflicts, we need to replace the names of some previously created macro substitutions:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 21 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 22 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 };

Since we are currently editing the Defines.mqh files, add all necessary enumerations for the event classes and account event collection:

enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, }; enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING = 0 , EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY = 1 , EVENT_REASON_CANCEL = 2 , EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED = 3 , EVENT_REASON_DONE = 4 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY = 5 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL = 6 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY = 7 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP = 8 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY = 9 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS = 10 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS = 11 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 12 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 13 , EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL = 14 , EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = 15 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = 16 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = 17 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = 18 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS = 19 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = 20 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = 21 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = 22 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = 23 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = 24 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = 25 , EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED = 26 , EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED = 27 , EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT = 28 , EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = 29 , EVENT_REASON_TAX = 30 }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER { EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER, }; #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 14 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL), EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_PROFIT }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 9 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING { EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 10 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 12 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 13 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP };

Here we have all possible event object states (similar to order states described in the first article), event occurrence reasons, all event properties and criteria for sorting events to search by properties. All of this is already familiar from the previous articles. We can always get back to the beginning and refresh data for clarification.



Apart from the event status providing a general event data, the event reason (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) already contains all details on a particular event origin.

For example, if an event has a market position status (EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION), then the event occurrence reason is specified in the EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT object field. It can either be a pending order activation (EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING), or opening a position by a market order (EVENT_REASON_DONE). Besides, the following nuances are also considered: if a position is opened partially (not the entire pending or market order volume was executed), the event reason is EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY or EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY etc.

Thus, an event object contains the entire data on the event and an order that triggered it. Besides, historical events provide data on two orders — the first position order and closing position order.

Thus, data on orders, deals and position itself in the event object allows us to track the entire chain of position events within the entire history of its existence — from opening to closing.

The ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration constants are located and numbered so that when the event status is "deal", the deal type falls at the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration in case the deal type exceeds DEAL_TYPE_SELL. Thus, we end up with the balance operations types. The description of the balance operation is sent to the event reason when defining the deal type in the class prepared for creation.

The shift to be added to the deal type is calculated in the #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT macro substitution. It is needed to set the balance operation type in the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration.

Let's add the functions returning descriptions of order, position and deal types, as well as the function returning the position name depending on the type of an order opening it. All functions are added to the DELib.mqh file located in the Services library. This allows for convenient output of orders, positions and deals.

string OrderTypeDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { string pref=( #ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else "Position" #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" ) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); } string PositionTypeDescription ( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { return ( type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип позиции" , "Unknown position type" ) ); } string DealTypeDescription ( const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type) { return ( type== DEAL_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на покупку" , "Buy deal" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на продажу" , "Sell deal" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional comissions" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Agency commission charged at the end of month" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy transaction" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell transaction" ) : type== DEAL_DIVIDEND ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : type== DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : type== DEAL_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип сделки" , "Unknown deal type" ) ); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PositionTypeByOrderType ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order) { if ( type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; else if ( type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

When testing the event collection class, a very unpleasant problem was discovered: when creating lists of orders and deals in the terminal using HistorySelect() and the subsequent access to the new elements of the lists, I found out that the orders are listed not by the order of event occurrence but by their placement time. Let me explain:

open a position,

place a pending order right away,

close part of a position, wait till a pending order is activated

The sequence of the events in history is expected to be as follows:

opening a position, placing an order, partial closure, order activation — in order of conducting operations over time. But it turned out that the sequence of events in the common order and deal history is as follows:

opening a position placing an order order activation partial closure

In other words, the histories of orders and deals live their own lives within the terminal and do not correlate with each other, which is also reasonable since these are two lists with their own histories. The class of collections of orders and deals is made in such a way that when changing any of the lists (orders or deals), the last event on the account is read in order not to constantly scan the history, which is very expensive. But considering the above and when conducting trade operations, we do not track the sequence of actions. We simply place an order and wait for its activation. After opening a position, we work exclusively with it. In that case, all events are to be located in the required order allowing for their tracking. However, this is insufficient. We need to work in any sequence, and the program should be able to find the right event and point at it accurately. Based on the above, I have improved the historical orders and events collection class. Now if an out-of-order event appears, the class finds the necessary order, creates its object and puts it to the list to be the last one, so that the events collection class is always able to accurately define the last occurred event. To implement the feature, let's add three new methods to the private section of the historical orders and deals collection class: bool IsPresentOrderInList( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type); ulong OrderSearch( const int start, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type); bool CreateNewOrder( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type);

and their implementation beyond the class body as well.

The method returning the flag of the order object presence in the list by its ticket and type:

bool CHistoryCollection::IsPresentOrderInList( const ulong order_ticket , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type ) { CArrayObj* list= dynamic_cast <CListObj*>(& this .m_list_all_orders); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty (list, ORDER_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL ); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty (list, ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL ); return ( list.Total()> 0 ); }

Create the pointer to the list using the dynamic typecasting (send the CArrayObj list to the CSelect class, while collection lists are of CListObj type and are inherited from CArrayObj)

Leave only orders having the type passed to the method by the input.

Leave only order having the ticket passed to the method by the input.

If such an order exists (the list is greater than zero), return true.

The method returning a type and a method of an order, which is not the last one in the terminal list, but is not in the collection list:

ulong CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch( const int start , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type ) { ulong order_ticket= 0 ; for ( int i= start- 1 ;i> =0 ;i--) { ulong ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if ( this .IsPresentOrderInList(ticket,type)) continue ; order_ticket=ticket; order_type=type; } return order_ticket ; }

The index of the last order is passed to the terminal order list. Since the index specifies the order already present in the collection, the search loop should be started from the previous order in the list (start-1).

Since the necessary order is usually located near the end of the list, search for an order with a ticket and a type absent in the collection in the loop from the list end using the IsPresentOrderInList() method. If the order is present in the collection, check the next one. As soon as there is an order missing in the collection, write its ticket and type and return them to the calling program. The ticket is returned by the method result, while the type is returned in the variable via the link.



Since we now need to create order objects in several places within the class (when defining a new order and when looking for a "lost" one), let's make a separate method creating an order object and placing it in the collection list:

bool CHistoryCollection::CreateNewOrder( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { COrder* order= NULL ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } #endif if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) return true ; else { delete order; return false ; } return false ; }

Here all is simple and clear: the method receives an order ticket and type, and a new order object is created depending on the order type. If the object could not be created, false is returned immediately. If the object created successfully, it is placed to the collection and true is returned. If it could not be placed to the collection, a newly created object is removed and false is returned.

Let's change the Refresh() collection class method, since the "loss" of a necessary order should be processed:

void CHistoryCollection::Refresh( void ) { #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=::OrdersHistoryTotal(),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { CHistoryOrder *order= new CHistoryOrder(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } else { CHistoryPending *order= new CHistoryPending(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) this .m_list_all_orders.Type() { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } } int delta_order=i-m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order!= 0 ? true : false ); #else if (!:: HistorySelect ( 0 ,END_TIME)) return ; int total_orders=:: HistoryOrdersTotal (),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong order_ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (order_ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (order_ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ) { if (! this .IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if (! this .CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost= WRONG_VALUE ; ulong ticket_lost= this .OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if (ticket_lost> 0 && ! this .CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } } else { if (! this .IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if (! this .CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost= WRONG_VALUE ; ulong ticket_lost= this .OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if (ticket_lost> 0 && ! this .CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } } } int delta_order=i- this .m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; int total_deals=:: HistoryDealsTotal (),j=m_index_deal; for (; j<total_deals; j++) { ulong deal_ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (j); if (deal_ticket== 0 ) continue ; CHistoryDeal *deal= new CHistoryDeal(deal_ticket); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(deal)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить сделку в список" , "Could not add deal to list" )); delete deal; } } int delta_deal=j- this .m_index_deal; this .m_index_deal=j; this .m_delta_deal=delta_deal; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order+ this .m_delta_deal); #endif }

The block of handling new orders for MQL5 has been changed in the method. All implemented changes are described by comments and highlighted in the listing text.

Let's add the method definition to search for similar orders in the public section of the COrder class:

bool IsEqual(COrder* compared_order) const ;

and its implementation beyond the class body as well:

bool COrder::IsEqual( COrder *compared_order ) const { int beg= 0 , end=ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

The method goes through all properties of the current order object and the compared order passed to the method by the pointer in a loop.

As soon as any of the properties of the current order not equal to the same property of the compared order is detected, false is returned meaning the orders are not equal.



Event classes

The preparatory stage is complete. Let's start creating classes of event objects.

We will do exactly the same as when creating order classes. We will develop a basic event class and five descendant classes described by their states:

position open event,



position close event,



pending order placement event,



pending order removal event,



balance operation event

In the previously created Events folder of the Objects library directory, create a new CEvent class inherited from the CObject base class. In the newly created class template, set the necessary inclusions of the service functions file, order collection classes, as well as private and protected class members and methods:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event) const ; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} }; CEvent::CEvent ( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status , const int event_code , const ulong ticket ) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

The constructor receives the event status, trading event code and order or deal ticket which triggered the event.



Here almost all is similar to a protected constructor of the previously considered COrder class in the first part of the library description.

The difference is that only two event properties are filled in the protected class constructor. These are event status and ticket of an order/deal that triggered the event. The event type is detected and saved in the SetTypeEvent() class method based on the event code passed to the constructor. All other event properties are detected from the status of orders and deals involved in the event and set by the corresponding class methods separately. This is done because events are to be detected in the events collection class featuring the method setting all properties for a newly created event.



We considered the event code (m_event_code), as well as its filling and interpretation in the fourth part of the library description. We moved it here from the CEngine class since it was placed to the library base class on a temporary basis to check working with events. Now it will be calculated in the events collection class and passed to the class constructor when creating an event object.

The trading event (m_trade_event) itself is compiled by decoding the event code in the SetTypeEvent() method, We already described the event code decoding method in the fourth article.

We need the control program chart ID ( m_chart_id) to send custom messages about events to it.

The number of decimal places for the account currency ( m_digits_acc) is necessary for the correct display of messages about events to the journal.



The methods of comparing the Compare() and IsEqual() object event properties are quite simple and transparent. We considered the Compare() method in the first part of the library description. It was similar to the one of the COrder object. As compared to the first method that compares two objects only by one of the properties, IsEqual() compares these two objects by all fields. If all fields of the two objects are similar (each property of the current object is equal to the appropriate property of the compared one), then both objects are identical. The method checks all properties of the two objects in a loop and returns false as soon as a discrepancy is detected. There is no point in further checks since one of the object properties is no longer equal to the same property of the compared object.

int CEvent::Compare ( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; if (mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CEvent::IsEqual (CEvent *compared_event) const { int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Let's have a closer look at the SetTypeEvent() method

All necessary checks and actions are set directly in the code comments:



void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } }

Here all is simple: an event code is passed to the method and the event code flags are then checked. If the code has the checked flag, the appropriate trading event is set. Since the event code may have multiple flags, all possible flags for the event are checked and the event type is defined from their combination. Next, the event type is added to the appropriate class variable and is entered in the property of the event object (EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT).

Let's have a look at the listings of the remaining class methods:

string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position open time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int )::SymbolInfoInteger( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём" , "Initial volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём" , "Executed volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём" , "Remaining volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ; } string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : "" ); } string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .TypeEvent(); return ( event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position opened" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypePositionDescription( void ) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен полностью" , "Request fully executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен частично" , "Request partially executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString(reason) ); } void CEvent::Print( const bool full_prop= false ) { ::Print( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров события: \"" , "Beginning of event parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

The logic of all these methods is similar to the one of the already described order data output methods. Therefore, we will not focus on them as everything is quite simple and visually comprehensible here.

The full event class listing:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} }; CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); } int CEvent::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; if (mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) { int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; } void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём" , "Initial volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём" , "Executed volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём" , "Remaining volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ; } string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : "" ); } string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event= this .TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position opened" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypePositionDescription( void ) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен полностью" , "Request fully executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен частично" , "Request partially executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); } void CEvent:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров события: \"" , "Beginning of event parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

The class of the abstract base event is ready. Now we need to create five descendant classes that will be an event indicating its type: placing a pending order, deleting a pending order, opening a position, closing a position and a balance operation.

Create a descendant class having the "Placing pending order" event status.



In the Events library folder, create a new file of the CEventOrderPlased class named EventOrderPlased.mqh with the CEvent base class and add all the necessary connections and methods to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Pass the event code and ticket of an order or deal which triggered the event to the class constructor, and send the "Placing pending order" (EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) event status, event code and an order or deal ticket to the parent class in the initialization list:

CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code , const ulong ticket = 0 ) : CEvent( EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING , event_code , ticket ) {}

We have already described the methods returning the flags of an object supporting certain SupportProperty() properties in the first part of the library description. All is the same here:

bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; }

The CEvent parent event object features the Print() method that displays full data on all supported event object's properties and the virtual PrintShort() method allowing to display sufficient data on the event in the terminal journal in two lines.

The implementation of the PrintShort() method in each descendant class of the basic event object will be individual since events are also different in their origins:

void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); }

Here we do the following things:

Create a message header consisting of an event type description and time

If the order has StopLoss, create the line with its description, otherwise the string remains empty



If the order has TakeProfit, create the line with its description, otherwise the string remains empty

Create a line indicating the order volume

If the order has a magic number, create the line with its description, otherwise the string remains empty

Create a line specifying the order type and ticket

Create a line specifying the order price and a symbol the order is placed at

Create a full line out of all the above descriptions

Display the created line in the journal

The method sending a custom event to the chart is quite simple: void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id , ( ushort ) this .m_trade_event , this .TicketOrderEvent() , this .PriceOpen() , this . Symbol () ); }

First, a short message about the event is displayed in the journal, then the EventChartCustom() custom event is sent to the chart specified in the m_chart_id chart ID of the base CEvent event class.

Send the m_trade_event event to the event ID,

order ticket — to the long type parameter,

order price — to the double type parameter,

order symbol — to the string type parameter.

The class for displaying messages allowing users to set message levels for displaying only necessary data in the journal is to be developed in the future. At the current library development stage, all messages are displayed by default.

Let's consider the full listings of other event classes.

"Removing pending order" event class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderRemoved( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? false : true ); } void CEventOrderRemoved::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); } void CEventOrderRemoved::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

"Position opening" event class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? false : true ); } bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventPositionOpen::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string order=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosition() : "" ); string activated=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? TextByLanguage( " активацией ордера " , " by " )+ this .TypeOrderBasedDescription() : "" ); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypePositionDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionID(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+activated+order+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); } void CEventPositionOpen::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

"Position closing" event class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } void CEventPositionClose::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string opposite=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS) ? " by " + this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionByID() : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypePositionDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionID()+opposite; string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceClose(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит: " , ", profit: " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+magic+profit; :: Print (txt); } void CEventPositionClose::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceClose(), this . Symbol ()); }

"Balance operation" event class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public : CEventBalanceOperation( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? true : false ); } bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return false ; } void CEventBalanceOperation::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .StatusDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; :: Print (head+ this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY )); } void CEventBalanceOperation::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TypeEvent(), this .Profit(),:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY )); }

As we can see from the listings, the classes are different only by the number of supported properties, the status sent to the parent class constructor and the PrintShort() methods since each event has its own features that should be reflected in the journal. All this can be understood from the methods' listings, and you can analyze them on your own, so there is no point in dwelling on them. Let's pass to the development of the event collection class.

Collection of trading events

In the fourth part of the library description, we tested defining account events and their display in the journal and the EA. However, we were able to track only the latest event. Besides, the entire functionality was located in the base class of the CEngine library.

The correct decision is to put everything into a separate class and process all occurring events in it.

To achieve this, I have developed event objects. Now we need to make the class handling any number of simultaneously occurred events. After all, there may be a situation when pending orders are removed or placed, or several positions are closed simultaneously in a single loop.

The principle that we have already tested in such situations would give us only the most recent event out of several ones performed at one go. I think, this is incorrect. Therefore, let's make the class that saves all events that took place in one go into the event collection list. Besides, in the future, it will be possible to use the methods of these classes to walk through the history of the account and recreate everything that happened on it since it was opened.

In the DoEasy\Collections, create the new file of the CEventsCollection class named EventsCollection.mqh. The CListObj class should be made the base one.

Fill in the newly created class template with all the necessary inclusions, members and methods right away:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); }; CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

Reset the trading event in the class constructor's initialization list,

clear the collection list in the constructor body,

set its sorting by the event time,

set the event collection list ID,

set the hedge account flag and

set the control program chart ID as the current chart.



Let's consider the methods necessary for the class to work.

The following class members are declared in the private class section:

CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance;

The m_list_eventsevent list is based on CListObj. It will store events occurring on the account since launching the program. Besides, we will use it to receive the necessary number of multiple events that occurred at one go.

The m_is_hedge hedge account flag is used to save and receive the account type. The flag value (account type) defines the block handling the events occurring on the chart

The m_chart_id control program chart ID receives custom events occurring on the account. The ID is sent to event objects and back to the chart. The ID can be set from the control program using the method created for this purpose.

The m_trade_eventtrading event stores the last event occurred on the account.

m_event_instanceevent object for searching by a property — a special sample object for internal use in the method that returns the list of events with specified dates of the search range start and end. We have already analyzed a similar method in the third part of the library description when discussing how to arrange the search in the lists by different criteria.



Here in the private section, you can see the methods necessary for the class operation:

void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event);

The CreateNewEvent() method creating a trade event depending on the order status is used in the Refresh() main class method. We will consider it when discussing the Refresh() method.



The methods for receiving the lists of various order types are quite simple — selection by a specified property was discussed in the third part of the library description. Here we will only briefly mention that some methods consist of several iterations of selection by necessary properties.

The method of receiving the list of market pending orders:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. List is not a list of market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

The type of the list passed to the method is checked first. If it is not a list of the market collection, the error message is displayed and the empty list is returned.



Then orders having the "Market pending order" status are selected from the list passed to the method and the obtained list is returned.

The methods for receiving lists of removed pending orders, deals and closing orders placed when closing a position by an opposite one:



CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPendings (CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; } CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListDeals (CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list_deals; } CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders (CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

Just like when returning the list of active pending orders:

The list type is checked and if it is not the history collection one, the message is displayed and NULL is returned.

Then orders having the "Removed pending order" and "Deal" states are selected from the list passed to the method or orders are selected by ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type depending on the method, and the obtained list is returned.

The method for obtaining a list of all orders belonging to a position by its ID:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL ); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders ,ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL ); return list_orders; }

First, using the list passed to the method, form a separate list of all objects featuring a pointer to the position ID passed to the method by its parameter.

Next, all deals are removed from the obtained list, and the final list is returned to the calling program. The result of returning the method may be NULL, therefore we should check what the method returned in the calling program.

The method for obtaining a list of all deals belonging to a position by its ID:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL ); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

The list type is checked first and if it is not the history collection one, the message is displayed and NULL is returned.

Next, using the list passed to the method, form a separate list of all objects featuring a pointer to the position ID passed to the method by its parameter.

After that, only deals are left in the obtained list, and the final list is returned to the calling program. The result of returning the method may be NULL, therefore we should check what the method returned in the calling program.

The method for obtaining a list of all market entry deals belonging to a position by its ID:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, DEAL_ENTRY_IN ,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

First, using the list passed to the method, form a separate list of all deals featuring a pointer to the position ID passed to the method by its parameter.

Next, only deals of DEAL_ENTRY_IN type are left in the obtained list, and the final list is returned to the calling program. The result of returning the method may be NULL, therefore we should check what the method returned in the calling program.

The method for obtaining a list of all market exit deals belonging to a position by its ID:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

First, using the list passed to the method, form a separate list of all deals featuring a pointer to the position ID passed to the method by its parameter.

Next, only deals of DEAL_ENTRY_OUT type are left in the obtained list, and the final list is returned to the calling program. The result of returning the method may be NULL, therefore we should check what exactly the method returned in the calling program.

The method returning the total volume of all deals of a market entry position by its ID:

double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { double vol= 0.0 ; CArrayObj* list_in= this .GetListAllDealsInByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_in== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_in.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_in.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; vol+=deal.Volume(); } return vol; }

First, receive the list of all market entry position deals, then sum the volumes of all deals in a loop. The resulting volume is returned to the calling program. If the list passed to the method is empty, or it is not a history collection list, the method returns zero.

The method returning the total volume of all deals of a market exit position by its ID:

double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { double vol= 0.0 ; CArrayObj* list_out= this .GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_out!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_out.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_out.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; vol+=deal.Volume(); } } CArrayObj* list_by= this .GetListCloseByOrders(list); if (list_by!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_by.Total();i++) { COrder* order=list_by.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (order.PositionID()==position_id || order.PositionByID()==position_id) { vol+=order.Volume(); } } } return vol; }

If part of a position, whose ID was passed to the method, participated in closing another position (as an opposite one), or part of the position was closed by an opposite one, this is not considered in the position deals. Instead, it is considered in the ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID property field of the position's last closing order. Therefore, this method has two searches for closed volumes — by deals and by closing orders.

First, receive the list of all market exit position deals, then sum the volumes of all deals in a loop.

Next, receive the list of all closing orders present in the historical list, use the loop to check the belonging of the selected order to the position whose ID was passed to the method. If the selected order participated in closing a position, its volume is added to the total one.

The resulting volume is returned to the calling program. If the list passed to the method is empty, or it is not a history collection list, the method returns zero.

The method returning the first (opening) position order by its ID:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

First, receive the list of all position orders. The obtained list is sorted by open time and its first element is taken. It will be used as the first position order. The obtained order is returned to the calling program. If the lists are empty, the method returns NULL.

The method returning the last position order by its ID:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

First, receive the list of all position orders. The obtained list is sorted by open time and its last element is taken. It will be used as the last position order. The obtained order is returned to the calling program. If the lists are empty, the method returns NULL.

The method returning the last closing position order by its ID (ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type order):

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Since partial closings are possible when closing by an opposite position, and the volumes of the two opposite positions may be unequal, the closing order may not be the only one within the position orders. Therefore, the method searches for such orders and returns the last one of them — it is the last order that triggers an event.



First, receive the list of all position orders. Then from the obtained list, receive the list containing only closing orders (of ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type). The list obtained in such a way is sorted by open time and its last element is taken. It will be used as the last closing position order. The obtained order is returned to the calling program. If the lists are empty, the method returns NULL.

When closing by an opposite position, there may be situations when the library sees two identical events: two positions are closed, and only one of them has a closing order, plus we have two deals. Therefore, in order not to duplicate the same event in the collection, we should first check for the presence of exactly the same event in the collection list of events, and if it is not there, add the event to the list.



The method returning an order by ticket:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj *list, const ulong order_ticket ) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; COrder* order=list_orders.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

First, create the list of orders only, then sort the list by the ticket passed by the method parameter. As a result, we return either NULL (when there is no order with such a ticket), or the ticket number.



The method returning the event presence in the list is used to check if the event is in the list:

bool CEventsCollection::IsPresentEventInList( CEvent *compared_event ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CEvent* event = this .m_list_events.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; if ( event .IsEqual( compared_event )) return true ; } return false ; }

The pointer to the compared event object is passed to the method. If the collection list is empty, 'false' is returned immediately meaning there is no such event in the list. After that, the next event is taken from the list in a loop and compared to the event passed to the method using the IsEqual() method of the CEvent abstract event. If the method returns 'true', such an event object is present in the event collection list. Completing the loop or reaching the last method string means there is no event in the list, and 'false' is returned.

Declare the methods in the public section of the class:

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime ( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } CEventsCollection( void );

I described the methods for receiving the full list, the lists by a date range and by selected integer, real and string properties in the third part of the library description. Here I will show you only the listing of these methods so that you can analyze them on your own.

The method for receiving the list of events in the specified date range:



CArrayObj *CEventsCollection::GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" )); return NULL ; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time== 0 ? END_TIME : end_time); if (begin_time>end_time) begin= 0 ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); this .m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,begin); int index_begin= this .m_list_events.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if (index_begin== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; this .m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,end); int index_end= this .m_list_events.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if (index_end== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; for ( int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add( this .m_list_events.At(i)); return list; }

The main method to be called from the base library object when any of the events occurs is Refresh().

Currently, the method works on hedge accounts for MQL5.



The method receives the pointers to the lists of collections of market and historical orders, deals and positions, as well as the data on the number of newly appeared or removed orders, open and closed positions and new deals.

Depending on a changed list, the necessary number of orders or deals is taken according to the number of orders/positions/deals in a loop, and the CreateNewEvent() method for creating events and placing them to the collection list is called for each of them.

Thus, the new event creation method is called for any occurred event, while the event is placed to the collection list and the calling program is notified of all events by sending a custom message to the calling program's chart.

The m_trade_event class member variable receives the value of the last occurred event. The GetLastTradeEvent() public method returns the value of the last trading event. There is also the method for resetting the last trading event (similar to GetLastError() and ResetLastError()).

In addition, there are methods returning the collection list of events both in full, by a time range and specified criteria. The calling program always knows that an event or several events occurred, and it is possible to request the list of all these events in a required amount and handle it according to the built-in program's logic.

Let's consider the listings of the Refresh() and CreateNewEvent() methods.

The method of updating the event collection list:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if ( this .m_is_hedge) { if (is_market_event) { if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } } else { } }

The simple method listing contains all necessary conditions and actions when these conditions are met. I believe, all is quite transparent here. Currently, events are handled on a hedging account only.



Let's consider the method for creating a new event:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { int trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderPlased(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderRemoved(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( order.State()==ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ? EVENT_REASON_CANCEL : order.State()==ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ? EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED : EVENT_REASON_DONE ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeCloseMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) { if ((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()>DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; CEvent* event = new CEventBalanceOperation(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? (order.Profit()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL : EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) : (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)(order.TypeOrder()+REASON_EVENT_SHIFT) ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else { if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); ulong order_ticket=order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order_first= this .GetOrderByTicket(list_history,order_ticket); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_last==NULL) order_last=order_first; if (order_first!=NULL) { if ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_first.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_first.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; reason= ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume() ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order_first.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order_first.Volume()-volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_first!=NULL && order_last!=NULL) { double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 ) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } if (order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } else if (order_last.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_in-volume_out); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_close= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_first!=NULL && order_close!=NULL) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); double volume_opp_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_opp_in-volume_opp_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 || order_close.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=(volume_opp_current> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS); } else { if (volume_opp_current> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY; } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_close.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,::NormalizeDouble(volume_in,dgl)); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { Print(DFUN, "Position reversal" ); order.Print(); } } } }

The method turned out to be quite lengthy. Therefore, all descriptions of the necessary checks and corresponding actions are provided directly in the listing.

The method checks the status of a passed order and all the necessary components of an occurred event depending on its type (placed pending order, removed pending order, deal). A new event is created and filled with data corresponding to order and event type, while the event is placed into the event collection, and finally a message about this event is sent to the control program chart and the variable storing the type of the last occurred event is filled in.

The events collection class is ready. Now we need to include it to the library's base object.



After creating the events collection class, some things we did in the fourth part of the CEngine base object class to track events are redundant, therefore the base object should be revised.

Remove the private member variable of the m_trade_event_code class storing the trading event status code. Remove the private methods:

SetTradeEvent() method for decoding an event code,

IsTradeEventFlag() method returning the presence of a flag in a trading event,

WorkWithHedgeCollections() and WorkWithNettoCollections() methods of working with hedging and netting collections

and TradeEventCode() method for returning a trading event code

Add inclusion of the trading event collection class file to the class body, declare the event collection object, add the TradeEventsControl() method for working with events to the private class section, change the GetListHistoryDeals() method name to GetListDeals() in the public section. Deals are always located in the historical collection so I believe, there is no need to explicitly mention the collection in the method name. Let's change the implementation of the method for resetting the last trading event: since we now receive the last event from the event collection class and the method of resetting the last event is present inside the class, we simply need to call the method of the same name from the event collection class in the ResetLastTradeEvent() method of the class.

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

In the CEngine class constructor, add handling the millisecond timer development result. If it is not created, display an appropriate message in the journal. Next, we are going to develop the class for handling certain errors, set flags visible by a library-based program and process error situations.



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); }

In the class timer, call the TradeEventsControl() method after the timer of orders, deals and positions collection unpauses.



void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } }

Let's improve the method returning a historical order by ticket. Since the historical collection list may contain pending orders, activated market orders and orders acting as closing ones when closing by an opposite position, we need to consider all order types.

To do this, first, search for an order by ticket in the list of market and closing orders. If the list is empty, look for a removed pending order with the same ticket. If the list does not contain the order, NULL is returned. Otherwise, the program returns the first element of the list where the order was found. If failed to receive the order from the list, NULL is returned.



COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; } COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Let's implement the TradeEventsControl() method for working with account events:

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

This method is much shorter compared to its predecessor WorkWithHedgeCollections() from the fourth part of the library description.

The method is simple and requires no explanations. The code contains all the comments allowing you to understand its simple logic.

Here is a complete listing of the updated CEngine class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); } CEngine::~CEngine() { :: EventKillTimer (); } void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } void CEngine::CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong step, const ulong pause) { if ( this .CounterIndex(id)> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Уже создан счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Already created counter with id " ),( string )id); return ; } m_list_counters.Sort(); CTimerCounter* counter= new CTimerCounter(id); if (counter== NULL ) :: Print (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать счётчик таймера " , "Failed to create timer counter " ),( string )id); counter.SetParams(step,pause); if ( this .m_list_counters.Search(counter)== WRONG_VALUE ) this .m_list_counters.Add(counter); else { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Counter with ID " )+( string )id; string t2=TextByLanguage( ", шагом " , ", step " )+( string )step; string t3=TextByLanguage( " и паузой " , " and pause " )+( string )pause; :: Print (t1+t2+t3+TextByLanguage( " уже существует" , " already exists" )); delete counter; } } int CEngine::CounterIndex( const int id) const { int total= this .m_list_counters.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(i); if (counter== NULL ) continue ; if (counter.Type()==id) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; } bool CEngine::IsFirstStart( void ) { if ( this .m_first_start) { this .m_first_start= false ; return true ; } return false ; } void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPendings( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketOrders( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryOrders( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryPendings( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListDeals( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); return list; } COrder* CEngine::GetLastPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetPosition( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastDeal( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketPending( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryPending( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort( #ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC #endif); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketOrder( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketOrders(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryOrder( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; } COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Testing the processes of defining, handling and receiving events

Now we are ready to work with events. It is time to prepare the EA for testing and handling event descriptions and sending them to the control program.

In the terminal directory\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy, create the Part05 folder and copy the TestDoEasyPart04.mq5 EA from the previous part to it under a new name: TestDoEasyPart05.mq5

Change its OnChartEvent() event handler to receive custom events:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } }

Here, if the event ID exceeds or is equal to the custom event ID, receive the event code passed from the library by CEvent class descendants. When sending a custom event by the EventChartCustom() function specified in the custom_event_id function parameter (the one we write our event in), the value of the CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM constant (equal to 1000) from the ENUM_CHART_EVENT enumeration is added to the event value. Therefore, in order to get the event value back, we need to simply subtract CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM value from the event ID. After that, we display event data in the terminal journal.

The following data is displayed: the ID ('as is'), event description in the form of the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration value, lparam value storing the order or position ticket, dparam value storing the event price and sparam value — symbol of an order or a position participating in the event or account currency name in case the event is a balance operation.

For example:

2019.04 . 06 03 : 19 : 54.442 OnChartEvent : id= 1001 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD

Also, we need to correct the lot calculated for partial closing. It was incorrect in the previous versions of the test EAs, since the value of unexecuted position volume (VolumeCurrent()) was used for the lot calculation. It is always equal to zero in the tester when opening a position since the tester does not simulate partial openings. Accordingly, the minimum lot value was taken for closing since the lot calculation function always adjusted zero to the least acceptable lot value.

Let's find the strings where lot for partial closing is calculated and replace VolumeCurrent() with Volume():

trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ));

trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ));

Only two places in the code — closing the half of the Buy position and closing the half of the Sell position.

Also, add button shift by X and Y axes to the EA inputs for more convenient location of button sets on the visual tester chart (I shifted the buttons to the right to see order and position tickets in the visualizer since they could be hidden by the buttons):

input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ;

Let's slightly change the button creation function code:

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset +shift_x ,cy=offset +shift_y +(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 2 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

and implement calling the function in the EA's OnInit() handler:

if (!CreateButtons( InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY )) return INIT_FAILED ;

The full code of the test EA is provided below:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 17 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; int OnInit () { if (!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым" , "Error. Account must be hedge" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } } bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 2 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Now we can compile the EA and launch it in the tester. When clicking the buttons, short two-line messages about occurring account events are displayed in the tester journal.





Entries from the EA event handler are not displayed in the journal since they work outside of the tester. If click on the EA buttons on a demo account, three lines are displayed in the terminal journal: two lines from the method for displaying short messages of the CEvent class and another one — from the EA's OnChartEvent() handler.

Below is a sample of displaying a message in the journal when placing and removing a pending order:

- Pending order placed: 2019.04 . 05 23 : 19 : 55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit # 375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent : id= 1001 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD - Pending order removed: 2019.04 . 05 23 : 19 : 55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit # 375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent : id= 1002 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD

What's next?

In the next article, we will start adding the functionality for working on MetaTrader 5 netting accounts.

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

