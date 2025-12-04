The View and Controller components for tables in the MQL5 MVC paradigm: Simple controls

Contents





As part of the development of the Table View control in MVC (Model-View-Controller) paradigm, we created a table model (the Model component) and started creating the View component. At the first stage, a basic object was created, which is the progenitor of all other graphical elements.

Today we will start developing simple controls that will later serve as building blocks for composite UI elements. Each control element will possess functionality for interaction with the user and with other elements. In other words, this essentially corresponds to the functionality of the Controller component.

Since in the MQL language the event model is integrated into objects created using chart events, event handling will be organized in all subsequent controls to implement the connection between the View component and the Controller component. To do this, refine the base class of graphical elements.

Next, create simple controls — a text label and various buttons. Each element will support drawing icons. This will make it possible to create completely different controls from simple buttons. If you look at the string of the tree view, where an icon is on the left and text is on the right, then this seems to be a separate control. But we can easily create such a control by using a regular button as a base. At the same time, it will be possible to adjust the string parameters so that it either reacts by changing the color when the mouse cursor is focused on and clicked, or it is static, but reacts to clicks.

All this can be implemented with just a few configuration lines after creating the object. And from such elements, we will continue to create complex composite controls that are fully interactive and ready to use.





Controller Component. Refining Base Classes

So, in order to implement our plans, we must slightly refine the already implemented classes, macro substitutions, and enumerations. Most of the necessary functionality will be located in the base object of graphical elements. Therefore, it is it that will be mainly refined.

Previously, this class was at MQL5\Scripts\Tables\Controls\Base.mqh.

Today we will write a test indicator, so we want to create a new folder \Tables\Controls\ in the indicator directory \MQ5\Indicators\ and locate the Base.mqh file in it. That's what we'll be working on today.

Further, objects will contain lists of attached controls. Containers can be such objects, for example. In order for these lists to handle files correctly i.e. create objects stored in lists, it is necessary to declare all classes of elements being created in advance. Write a class declaration, new macro substitutions, enumerations, and enumeration constants into Base.mqh file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> class CImagePainter; class CLabel; class CButton; class CButtonTriggered; class CButtonArrowUp; class CButtonArrowDown; class CButtonArrowLeft; class CButtonArrowRight; class CCheckBox; class CRadioButton; #define clrNULL 0x00FFFFFF #define MARKER_START_DATA - 1 #define DEF_FONTNAME "Calibri" #define DEF_FONTSIZE 10 enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE { ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE = 0x10000 , ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR, ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT, ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA, ELEMENT _TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE, ELEME NT_TYPE_LABEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON, }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE { ELEMENT_STATE_DEF, ELEMENT_STATE_ACT, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_STATE { COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT, COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED, COLOR_STATE_PRESSED, COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED, };

When creating methods for saving and loading objects to/from files, each method has constant repeating strings without changing from method to method:

if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ;

And there are the same methods Description and Print. So, it is reasonable to transfer these strings to load/save methods in the base object. Then they won't have to be written in every new load/save method in every new class where manipulations with files are provided.

Declare these methods in the base object:

public : void SetName( const string name) { :: StringToShortArray (name, this .m_name); } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } string Name( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_name); } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE); } virtual string Description( void ); virtual void Print ( void ); CBaseObj ( void ) : m_id(- 1 ) { this .SetName( "" ); } ~CBaseObj ( void ) {} };

And write their implementation:

string CBaseObj::Description( void ) { string nm= this .Name(); string name=(nm!= "" ? :: StringFormat ( " \"%s\"" ,nm) : nm); return :: StringFormat ( "%s%s ID %d" ,ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .Type()),name, this .ID()); } void CBaseObj:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( this .Description()); } bool CBaseObj::Save( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; return true ; } bool CBaseObj::Load( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileReadLong (file_handle)!=- 1 ) return false ; if (:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE )!= this .Type()) return false ; this .m_id=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; return true ; }

Now, for each new class, the Description and Print methods can be declared and implemented only if their logic differs from the logic prescribed in this class.

And in the methods of working with files in derived classes, instead of repeatedly writing the same code lines in each method of each class, we will simply address to the methods of working with files of this base object.

From all subsequent classes of this file (Base.mqh), remove all Print methods — they are already in the base object, and they completely repeat it.

In all methods of working with files, delete such strings:

bool CColor::Save( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_color, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; return true ; }

Now, instead of these strings, we just have a call of the base class method:

bool CColor::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_color, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; }

Such changes have already been made in all methods of working with files in this file. We will take these changes into account when writing subsequent classes.

In the CColorElement class, replace identical duplicate strings in class constructors.

CColorElement::CColorElement( void ) { this .InitColors(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .m_default.SetName( "Default" ); this .m_default.SetID( 1 ); this .m_focused.SetName( "Focused" ); this .m_focused.SetID( 2 ); this .m_pressed.SetName( "Pressed" ); this .m_pressed.SetID( 3 ); this .m_blocked.SetName( "Blocked" ); this .m_blocked.SetID( 4 ); this .SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .m_current.SetName( "Current" ); this .m_current.SetID( 0 ); }

using one method Init():

public : color NewColor( color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue); void Init( void );

...

Its implementation:

void CColorElement::Init( void ) { this .m_default.SetName( "Default" ); this .m_default.SetID( 1 ); this .m_focused.SetName( "Focused" ); this .m_focused.SetID( 2 ); this .m_pressed.SetName( "Pressed" ); this .m_pressed.SetID( 3 ); this .m_blocked.SetName( "Blocked" ); this .m_blocked.SetID( 4 ); this .SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .m_current.SetName( "Current" ); this .m_current.SetID( 0 ); }

If a transparent color is passed to the color initialization method, then it does not need to be changed in any way for any states.

Mind it in method implementation:

void CColorElement::InitColors( const color clr) { this .InitDefault(clr); this .InitFocused( clr!=clrNULL ? this .NewColor(clr,- 20 ,- 20 ,- 20 ) : clrNULL ); this .InitPressed( clr!=clrNULL ? this .NewColor(clr,- 40 ,- 40 ,- 40 ) : clrNULL ); this .InitBlocked( clrWhiteSmoke ); }

In the CBound class, add a method that returns a flag for cursor presence inside a rectangular area. This is required when implementing the Controller component:

class CBound : public CBaseObj { protected : CRect m_bound; public : void ResizeW( const int size) { this .m_bound.Width(size); } void ResizeH( const int size) { this .m_bound.Height(size); } void Resize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Width(w); this .m_bound.Height(h); } void SetX( const int x) { this .m_bound.left=x; } void SetY( const int y) { this .m_bound.top=y; } void SetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.LeftTop(x,y); } void Move( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.Move(x,y); } void Shift( const int dx, const int dy) { this .m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.left; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.top; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.right-( this .m_bound.Width() > 0 ? 1 : 0 );} int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.bottom-( this .m_bound.Height()> 0 ? 1 : 0 );} bool Contains( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_bound.Contains(x,y); } virtual string Description( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA); } CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } CBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetXY(x,y); this .Resize(w,h); } ~CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } };

Now it is necessary to add everything for the implementation of Controller component to the base class of the CCanvasBase graphical element canvas.

When graphic elements interact with the mouse, it is necessary to disable some properties of the chart, such as scrolling the chart with the wheel, the right mouse button menu, etc. Each object of the graphical elements will do this. But when you first start, you must remember the state of chart properties as it was before the program was launched. And after completing the work, return everything to its place.

To do this, in the private section of the CCanvasBase class declare variables for storing values of stored chart properties and declare a method for setting restrictions on chart properties:

class CCanvasBase : public CBaseObj { private : bool m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_move_flag; bool m_chart_object_create_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag; void SetFlags( const bool flag); protected :

UI elements can have two states (maybe more, but for now — two). For example, for a button — pressed, released. This means that we must control the color states of the element in its two states. In the protected section of the class, define a variable to store the state of the element, another set of color management objects, and separate transparency control for the background and foreground canvas:

protected : CCanvas m_background; CCanvas m_foreground; CBound m_bound; CCanvasBase *m_container; CColorElement m_color_background; CColorElement m_color_foreground; CColorElement m_color_border; CColorElement m_color_background_act; CColorElement m_color_foreground_act; CColorElement m_color_border_act; ENUM _ELEMENT_STATE m_state; long m_chart_id; int m_wnd; int m_wnd_y; int m_obj_x; int m_obj_y; uchar m_alpha_bg; uchar m_alpha_fg; uint m_border_width; string m_program_name; bool m_hidden; bool m_blocked; bool m_focused;

Here, also declare methods for controlling the mouse cursor, color management, and virtual event handlers:

virtual void ObjectTrim( void ); bool Contains( const int x, const int y); bool CheckColor( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE state) const ; void ColorChange( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE state); void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual void OnFocusEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnReleaseEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnCreateEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual void MouseMoveHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual void MousePressHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual void MouseWheelHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } public :

In the public section of the class, add methods for getting element color management objects in the activated state and methods for getting colors in various states of the element:

public : CCanvas *GetBackground( void ) { return & this .m_background; } CCanvas *GetForeground( void ) { return & this .m_foreground; } CColorElement *GetBackColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_background; } CColorElement *GetForeColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_foreground; } CColorElement *GetBorderColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_border; } CColorElement *GetBackColorActControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_background_act; } CColorElement *GetForeColorActControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_foreground_act; } CColorElement *GetBorderColorActControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_border_act; } color BackColor( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.GetCurrent() : this .m_color_background_act.GetCurrent()); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.GetCurrent() : this .m_color_foreground_act.GetCurrent()); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.GetCurrent() : this .m_color_border_act.GetCurrent()); } color BackColorDefault( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? t his .m_color_background.GetDefault() : this .m_color_background_act.GetDefault()); } color ForeColorDefault( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.GetDefault() : this .m_color_foreground_act.GetDefault()); } color BorderColorDefault( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.GetDefault() : this .m_color_border_act.GetDefault()); } color BackColorFocused( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.GetFocused() : this .m_color_background_act.GetFocused()); } color ForeColorFocused( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.GetFocused() : this .m_color_foreground_act.GetFocused()); } color BorderColorFocused( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.GetFocused() : this .m_color_border_act.GetFocused()); } color BackColorPressed( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.GetPressed() : this .m_color_background_act.GetPressed()); } color ForeColorPressed( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.GetPressed() : this .m_color_foreground_act.GetPressed()); } color BorderColorPressed( void ) const { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.GetPressed() : this .m_color_border_act.GetPressed()); } color BackColorBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_color_background.GetBlocked(); } color ForeColorBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_color_foreground.GetBlocked(); } color BorderColorBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_color_border.GetBlocked(); }

Now, in each of the color retrieving methods, the state of the element is checked (activated/deactivated) and the required color is returned according to the element state.

Add methods for setting the colors of the activated element and refine the methods for setting the colors of element states relative to the mouse cursor, given the state of the element as activated/non-activated:

void InitBackColorsAct( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_background_act.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitBackColorsAct( const color clr) { this .m_color_background_act.InitColors(clr); } void InitForeColorsAct( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitForeColorsAct( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitColors(clr); } void InitBorderColorsAct( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_border_act.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitBorderColorsAct( const color clr) { this .m_color_border_act.InitColors(clr); } void InitBackColorActDefault( const color clr) { this .m_color_background_act.InitDefault(clr); } void InitForeColorActDefault( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitDefault(clr); } void InitBorderColorActDefault( const color clr){ this .m_color_border_act.InitDefault(clr); } void InitBackColorActFocused( const color clr) { this .m_color_background_act.InitFocused(clr); } void InitForeColorActFocused( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitFocused(clr); } void InitBorderColorActFocused( const color clr){ this .m_color_border_act.InitFocused(clr); } void InitBackColorActPressed( const color clr) { this .m_color_background_act.InitPressed(clr); } void InitForeColorActPressed( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground_act.InitPressed(clr); } void InitBorderColorActPressed( const color clr){ this .m_color_border_act.InitPressed(clr); } bool BackColorToDefault( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT) : this .m_color_background_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT)); } bool BackColorToFocused( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED) : this .m_color_background_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED)); } bool BackColorToPressed( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED) : this .m_color_background_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED)); } bool BackColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } bool ForeColorToDefault( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT) : this .m_color_foreground_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT)); } bool ForeColorToFocused( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED) : this .m_color_foreground_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED)); } bool ForeColorToPressed( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED) : this .m_color_foreground_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED)); } bool ForeColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } bool BorderColorToDefault( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT) : this .m_color_border_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT)); } bool BorderColorToFocused( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED) : this .m_color_border_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED)); } bool BorderColorToPressed( void ) { return (! this .State() ? this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED) : this .m_color_border_act.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED)); } bool BorderColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); }

Add methods for setting and returning the state of an element:

bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); void SetState(ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE state) { this .m_state=state; this .ColorsToDefault(); } ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE State( void ) const { return this .m_state; }

When setting the state of an element, after setting the status flag, all the colors of the element must be recorded as current. If the element is activated, for example, the button is pressed, then all the current colors are set as colors for the pressed button. Otherwise, current colors are taken from the colors list for the released button.

So far as we have now separated setting and returning transparency for the background and foreground, add new methods for transparency setting and returning:

string NameBG( void ) const { return this .m_background.ChartObjectName(); } string NameFG( void ) const { return this .m_foreground.ChartObjectName(); } uchar AlphaBG( void ) const { return this .m_alpha_bg; } void SetAlphaBG( const uchar value ) { this .m_alpha_bg= value ; } uchar AlphaFG( void ) const { return this .m_alpha_fg; } void SetAlphaFG( const uchar value ) { this .m_alpha_fg= value ; } void SetAlpha( const uchar value ) { this .m_alpha_fg= this .m_alpha_bg= value ; }

Declare an event handler which is supposed to be called from the event handler of the control program:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CCanvasBase( void ) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_wnd( 0 ), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_border_width( 0 ), m_wnd_y( 0 ), m_state( 0 ) { this .Init(); } CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CCanvasBase( void ); };

In the constructor, correctly specify properties of the font being drawn on the canvas and call the Init() method to store properties of the chart and mouse:

CCanvasBase::CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_wnd(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_border_width( 0 ), m_state( 0 ) { this .m_chart_id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); this .m_wnd_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_wnd); if ( this .Create( this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,object_name,x,y,w,h)) { this .Clear( false ); this .m_obj_x=x; this .m_obj_y=y; this .m_color_background.SetName( "Background" ); this .m_color_foreground.SetName( "Foreground" ); this .m_color_border.SetName( "Border" ); this .m_foreground.FontSet(DEF_FONTNAME,-DEF_FONTSIZE* 10 , FW_MEDIUM ); this .m_bound.SetName( "Perimeter" ); this .Init(); } }

In the class destructor, destroy the created graphic object and restore the stored properties of the chart and mouse permissions:

CCanvasBase::~CCanvasBase( void ) { this .Destroy(); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , this .m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , this .m_chart_mouse_move_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE , this .m_chart_object_create_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , this .m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , this .m_chart_context_menu_flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL , this .m_chart_crosshair_tool_flag); }

In the method of creating a graphical element, the name of the graphic object to be created should not have spaces. This can be corrected by replacing spaces in the name with underscores:

bool CCanvasBase::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { long id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); string nm=object_name; :: StringReplace (nm, " " , "_" ); string obj_name=nm+ "_BG" ; if (! this .m_background.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } obj_name=nm+ "_FG" ; if (! this .m_foreground.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); return true ; }

A method that returns the cursor location flag inside an object:

bool CCanvasBase::Contains( const int x, const int y) { int left=:: fmax ( this .X(), this .ObjectX()); int right=:: fmin ( this .Right(), this .ObjectRight()); int top=:: fmax ( this .Y(), this .ObjectY()); int bottom=:: fmin ( this .Bottom(), this .ObjectBottom()); return (x>=left && x<=right && y>=top && y<=bottom); }

Since the object size and the canvas size may vary (the ObjectTrim method resizes the canvas without resizing the object), here one of the values is taken as the bounds within which the cursor is located: either object bound or a corresponding edge of the canvas. The method returns a flag of location of the coordinates passed to the method within the received bounds.

In the element lock method, the setting of the lock flag must be before calling the element drawing method, fix:

void CCanvasBase::Block( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_blocked) return ; this .ColorsToBlocked(); this .m_blocked= true ; this .Draw(chart_redraw); }

This correction allows you to draw the blocked element correctly. Prior to this correction, when drawing an element, colors were taken from the default state, not from the blocked one, since the flag was set after the lock.

A Method for Setting Bans for the Chart:

void CCanvasBase::SetFlags( const bool flag) { if (flag && this .m_flags_state) return ; if (!flag && ! this .m_flags_state) return ; :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , flag); this .m_flags_state=flag; :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Class Initialization Method:

void CCanvasBase::Init( void ) { this .m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ); this .m_chart_mouse_move_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ); this .m_chart_object_create_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ); this .m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ); this .m_chart_context_menu_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ); this .m_chart_crosshair_tool_flag= :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE , true ); this .InitColors(); }

Default Object Color Initialization Method:

void CCanvasBase::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrWhiteSmoke ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( clrDarkGray ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( clrDarkGray ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked( clrLightGray ); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

A Method That Checks the Set Color for Equality to the Specified One:

bool CCanvasBase::CheckColor( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE state) const { bool res= true ; switch (state) { case COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT : res &= this .BackColor()== this .BackColorDefault(); res &= this .ForeColor()== this .ForeColorDefault(); res &= this .BorderColor()== this .BorderColorDefault(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED : res &= this .BackColor()== this .BackColorFocused(); res &= this .ForeColor()== this .ForeColorFocused(); res &= this .BorderColor()== this .BorderColorFocused(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_PRESSED : res &= this .BackColor()== this .BackColorPressed(); res &= this .ForeColor()== this .ForeColorPressed(); res &= this .BorderColor()== this .BorderColorPressed(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED : res &= this .BackColor()== this .BackColorBlocked(); res &= this .ForeColor()== this .ForeColorBlocked(); res &= this .BorderColor()== this .BorderColorBlocked(); break ; default : res= false ; break ; } return res; }

In order to change element colors only when the state of the element is toggled, this method returns the flag of already set colors corresponding to element state. If the current colors of the element are not equal to those set for the state checked, the method allows changing the color and redrawing the graphical element. If colors are already set according to the state of the element, there is no need to change the colors and redraw the object; the method bans color change.

A Method That Changes Colors of Object's Elements Based on an Event:

void CCanvasBase::ColorChange( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE state) { switch (state) { case COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT : this .ColorsToDefault(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED : this .ColorsToFocused(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_PRESSED : this .ColorsToPressed(); break ; case COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED : this .ColorsToBlocked(); break ; default : break ; } }

Depending on the event for which the color must be changed, current colors are set according to the event (element state).

Event handler:

void CCanvasBase:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { this .m_wnd_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_wnd); } if ( this .IsBlocked() || this .IsHidden()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam- this .m_wnd_y; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( this .Contains(x, y)) { if ( this .m_container== NULL ) this .SetFlags( false ); if (sparam== "1" || sparam== "2" || sparam== "16" ) this .OnPressEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); else this .OnFocusEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } else { this .OnReleaseEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_container== NULL ) this .SetFlags( true ); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { this .OnWheelEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ) { this .OnCreateEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (sparam== this .NameBG()) return ; ENUM_CHART_EVENT chart_event= ENUM_CHART_EVENT (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { this .MousePressHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { this .MouseMoveHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { this .MouseWheelHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } } }

The logic of handling the interaction of the mouse cursor with graphical elements is arranged in the base object of graphical elements. Virtual handlers are called for various events being monitored. Some handlers are implemented directly in this class, and some simply do nothing, and they must be implemented in descendant objects of this class.

The event handlers, which name ends in *Handler, are designated to handle interactions within controls between their constituent components. Whereas the handlers with *Event in their name directly handle chart events and send custom events to the chart, which can be used to determine the type of event and which control it was sent from. This will allow the user to handle such events in their program.

Out-of-focus Handler:

void CCanvasBase::OnReleaseEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_focused= false ; if (! this .CheckColor(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT)) { this .ColorChange(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .Draw( true ); } }

Cursor Hover Handler:

void CCanvasBase::OnFocusEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_focused= true ; if (! this .CheckColor(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED)) { this .ColorChange(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED); this .Draw( true ); } }

Object Press Handler:

void CCanvasBase::OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_focused= true ; if (! this .CheckColor(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED)) { this .ColorChange(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED); this .Draw( true ); } :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK , lparam, dparam, this .NameBG()); }

Handler for the Graphic Object Creation Event:

void CCanvasBase::OnCreateEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { if ( this .IsBelongsToThis(sparam)) return ; this .BringToTop( true ); }

The logic of all handlers is commented on in detail in the code. In fact, only a reaction to an event in the form of color changing of the graphical element is arranged here and, where necessary, sending custom events to the chart. The last handler reacts to the creation of a graphic object on the chart and transfers graphical elements to the foreground. This will allow, for example, the panel to always remain in the foreground.

All these handlers are virtual, and should be redefined in inherited classes if necessary.

We are done with the refinement of the base object of all graphical elements. Now, based on the created Controller component in the base object and the earlier created View component, start creating the simplest graphic elements (which are also part of the View component). And they will become the "building blocks" from which complex controls will eventually be created, and in particular, the Table View control, upon which implementation we have been working on for several articles.





Simple controls

In the same folder \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\Controls\ create a new include file Controls.mqh.

To the created file, connect the file of the base object of graphical elements Base.mqh and add some macro substitutions and enumerations:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include "Base.mqh" #define DEF_LABEL_W 40 #define DEF_LABEL_H 16 #define DEF_BUTTON_W 50 #define DEF_BUTTON_H 16 enum ENUM_ELEMENT_COMPARE_BY { ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID = 0 , ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_STATE, };

In macro substitution, we have defined default sizes for text labels and buttons. In the enumeration, we have indicated the available properties of the base graphical element. You can use these properties to search for objects, sort them, and compare them. When adding new properties to any objects, add new constants to this enumeration.





Auxiliary Classes

Each graphic element can have an image in its composition. This will enable to draw icons for buttons, lines of text, etc.

Create a special class for drawing images, which will be an integral part of simple controls.

A Class for Drawing Images Within a Defined Area

An object of this class will be declared in the control class and will enable to specify the size of the area and its coordinates, inside which the image will be drawn. Provide the class with methods for drawing arrows for arrow buttons, checkboxes, and radio buttons. Later, add methods for drawing other icons and a method for drawing your own images. To the class we will pass a pointer to the canvas on which drawing is performed in the coordinates and bounds set in the class of the drawing object:

class CImagePainter : public CBaseObj { protected : CCanvas *m_canvas; CBound m_bound; uchar m_alpha; bool CheckBound( void ); public : void CanvasAssign(CCanvas *canvas) { this .m_canvas=canvas; } void SetAlpha( const uchar value) { this .m_alpha=value; } uchar Alpha( void ) const { return this .m_alpha; } void SetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); } void SetSize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); } void SetBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetXY(x,y); this .SetSize(w,h); } int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.X(); } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Y(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Right(); } int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Bottom(); } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } bool Clear( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowUp( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowDown( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowLeft( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowRight( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool CheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool UncheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool CheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool UncheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER); } CImagePainter( void ) : m_canvas( NULL ) { this .SetBound( 1 , 1 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ); this .SetName( "Image Painter" ); } CImagePainter(CCanvas *canvas) : m_canvas(canvas) { this .SetBound( 1 , 1 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ); this .SetName( "Image Painter" ); } CImagePainter(CCanvas *canvas, const int id, const string name) : m_canvas(canvas) { this .m_id=id; this .SetName(name); this .SetBound( 1 , 1 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ,DEF_BUTTON_H- 2 ); } CImagePainter(CCanvas *canvas, const int id, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h, const string name) : m_canvas(canvas) { this .m_id=id; this .SetName(name); this .SetBound(dx,dy,w,h); } ~CImagePainter( void ) {} };

Let us consider class methods.

A Method for Comparing Two Drawing Objects:

int CImagePainter::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CImagePainter *obj=node; switch (mode) { case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME : return ( this .Name() >obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name() <obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA : return ( this .Alpha()>obj.Alpha() ? 1 : this .Alpha()<obj.Alpha()? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID() >obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() <obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

This method is necessary to find the required drawing object. By default, the search is performed by the object ID. The method will be required when objects of controls contain lists where drawing objects are stored. At the moment, one drawing object will be declared in each control. Such drawing object is intended for drawing the main icon of the element.

A Method That Verifies the Canvas Validity and the Correct Size of the Image Area:

bool CImagePainter::CheckBound( void ) { if ( this .m_canvas== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. First you need to assign the canvas using the CanvasAssign() method" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if ( this .Width()== 0 || this .Height()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. First you need to set the area size using the SetSize() or SetBound() methods" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return true ; }

If a pointer to the canvas is not passed to the object, or the width and height of the image area are not set, the method returns false. Otherwise — true.

A Method That Clears the Image Area:

bool CImagePainter::Clear( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w- 1 ,y+h- 1 ,clrNULL); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

The method completely clears the entire area of the image, filling it with a transparent color.

A Method That Draws a Shaded Up Arrow:

bool CImagePainter::ArrowUp( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int hw=( int ):: floor (w/ 2 ); if (hw== 0 ) hw= 1 ; int x1 = x + 1 ; int y1 = y + h - 4 ; int x2 = x1 + hw; int y2 = y + 3 ; int x3 = x1 + w - 1 ; int y3 = y1; this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

A Method That Draws a Shaded Down Arrow:

bool CImagePainter::ArrowDown( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int hw=( int ):: floor (w/ 2 ); if (hw== 0 ) hw= 1 ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 4 ; int x2=x1+hw; int y2=y+h- 3 ; int x3=x1+w- 1 ; int y3=y1; this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

A Method That Draws a Shaded Left Arrow:

bool CImagePainter::ArrowLeft( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int hh=( int ):: floor (h/ 2 ); if (hh== 0 ) hh= 1 ; int x1=x+w- 4 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+ 3 ; int y2=y1+hh; int x3=x1; int y3=y1+h- 1 ; this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

A Method That Draws a Shaded Right Arrow:

bool CImagePainter::ArrowRight( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int hh=( int ):: floor (h/ 2 ); if (hh== 0 ) hh= 1 ; int x1=x+ 4 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 3 ; int y2=y1+hh; int x3=x1; int y3=y1+h- 1 ; this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

Inside the image area, an area for an arrow is defined with an indentation of one pixel on each side of the rectangular area, and a shaded arrow is drawn inside.

A Method That Draws a Checked CheckBox:

bool CImagePainter::CheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 2 ; int y2=y+h- 2 ; this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); int arrx[ 3 ], arry[ 3 ]; arrx[ 0 ]=x1+(x2-x1)/ 4 ; arrx[ 1 ]=x1+w/ 3 ; arrx[ 2 ]=x2-(x2-x1)/ 4 ; arry[ 0 ]=y1+ 1 +(y2-y1)/ 2 ; arry[ 1 ]=y2-(y2-y1)/ 3 ; arry[ 2 ]=y1+(y2-y1)/ 3 ; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx, arry, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); arrx[ 0 ]++; arrx[ 1 ]++; arrx[ 2 ]++; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx, arry, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

A Method That Draws an Unchecked CheckBox:

bool CImagePainter::UncheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 2 ; int y2=y+h- 2 ; this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1, y1, x2, y2, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

A Method That Draws a Checked RadioButton:

bool CImagePainter::CheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 2 ; int y2=y+h- 2 ; int d=:: fmin (x2-x1,y2-y1); int r=d/ 2 ; int cx=x1+r; int cy=y1+r; this .m_canvas.CircleWu(cx, cy, r, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); r/= 2 ; if (r< 1 ) r= 1 ; this .m_canvas.FillCircle(cx, cy, r, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

A Method That Draws an Unchecked RadioButton:

bool CImagePainter::UncheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int x1=x+ 1 ; int y1=y+ 1 ; int x2=x+w- 2 ; int y2=y+h- 2 ; int d=:: fmin (x2-x1,y2-y1); int r=d/ 2 ; int cx=x1+r; int cy=y1+r; this .m_canvas.CircleWu(cx, cy, r, :: ColorToARGB (clr, alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

These are simple methods that simply make it possible to draw the desired shapes without having to implement them yourself. Next, add other methods here that draw other icons for the design of graphical elements.

Methods For Saving a Drawing Area to a File and Uploading It From a File:

bool CImagePainter::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_alpha, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (! this .m_bound.Save(file_handle)) return false ; return true ; } bool CImagePainter::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_alpha=( uchar ):: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); if (! this .m_bound.Load(file_handle)) return false ; return true ; }

Now, we can start with the classes of simple controls. The minimum such object will be the text label class. Classes of other controls will be inherited from this element.

In the same Controls.mqh file, continue to write class codes.

The "Text Label" Control Class

This class will have a set of variables and methods that allow working with any control, setting and receiving object parameters, saving and loading its properties. The interactivity of all controls (the Controller component) has been added to the base class of all controls today. Now, discuss the text label class:

class CLabel : public CCanvasBase { protected : CImagePainter m_painter; ushort m_text[]; ushort m_text_prev[]; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; void SetTextPrev( const string text) { :: StringToShortArray (text, this .m_text_prev); } string TextPrev( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_text_prev);} void ClearText( void ); public : CImagePainter *Painter( void ) { return & this .m_painter; } void SetText( const string text) { :: StringToShortArray (text, this .m_text); } string Text( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_text); } int TextX( void ) const { return this .m_text_x; } int TextY( void ) const { return this .m_text_y; } void SetTextShiftH( const int x) { this .m_text_x=x; } void SetTextShiftV( const int y) { this .m_text_y=y; } void SetImageXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_painter.SetXY(x,y); } void SetImageSize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_painter.SetSize(w,h); } void SetImageBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetImageXY(x,y); this .SetImageSize(w,h); } int ImageX( void ) const { return this .m_painter.X(); } int ImageY( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Y(); } int ImageWidth( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Width(); } int ImageHeight( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Height(); } int ImageRight( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Right(); } int ImageBottom( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Bottom(); } void DrawText( const int dx, const int dy, const string text, const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL); } CLabel( void ); CLabel( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CLabel( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CLabel( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CLabel( void ) {} };

The class defines two ushort arrays of characters for the current and past label texts. This allows you to have access to dimensions of the previous text when drawing, and to correctly erase the area covered by the text before displaying a new text on the canvas.

Consider the declared methods.

The class has four constructors that allow to create an object using different sets of parameters:

CLabel::CLabel( void ) : CCanvasBase( "Label" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_LABEL_W,DEF_LABEL_H), m_text_x( 0 ), m_text_y( 0 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .SetText( "Label" ); this .SetTextPrev( "" ); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); } CLabel::CLabel( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCanvasBase(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,x,y,w,h), m_text_x( 0 ), m_text_y( 0 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .SetText(text); this .SetTextPrev( "" ); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); } CLabel::CLabel( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCanvasBase(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,x,y,w,h), m_text_x( 0 ), m_text_y( 0 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .SetText(text); this .SetTextPrev( "" ); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); } CLabel::CLabel( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCanvasBase(object_name,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h), m_text_x( 0 ), m_text_y( 0 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .SetText(text); this .SetTextPrev( "" ); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); }

The drawing (element icon) area is set to zero dimensions, which means that the element does not have an icon. The text of the element is set and full transparency is assigned for the background, while full opacity is assigned for the foreground.

A Method for Comparing Two Objects:

int CLabel::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CLabel *obj=node; switch (mode) { case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME : return ( this .Name() >obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name() <obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT : return ( this .Text() >obj.Text() ? 1 : this .Text() <obj.Text() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR : return ( this .ForeColor()>obj.ForeColor() ? 1 : this .ForeColor()<obj.ForeColor() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA : return ( this .AlphaFG() >obj.AlphaFG() ? 1 : this .AlphaFG() <obj.AlphaFG() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID() >obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() <obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

Comparison is possible by object name, label text, color, transparency, and identifier. By default, objects are compared by the object ID, since when objects are in the same list, it is better to distinguish them by IDs for quick access to the required one.

A Method That Erases The Label Text:

void CLabel::ClearText( void ) { int w= 0 , h= 0 ; string text= this .TextPrev(); if (text!= "" ) this .m_foreground.TextSize(text,w,h); if (w> 0 && h> 0 ) this .m_foreground.FillRectangle( this .AdjX( this .m_text_x), this .AdjY( this .m_text_y), this .AdjX( this .m_text_x+w), this .AdjY( this .m_text_y+h),clrNULL); else this .m_foreground.Erase(clrNULL); }

If the text was written earlier, then you can erase it by painting it over with a completely transparent rectangle according to the size of the text. If there was no text before, the entire canvas area of the object is erased.

A method for displaying text on canvas:

void CLabel::DrawText( const int dx, const int dy, const string text, const bool chart_redraw) { this .ClearText(); this .SetText(text); this .m_foreground. TextOut ( this .AdjX(dx), this .AdjY(dy), this .Text(),:: ColorToARGB ( this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG())); if ( this .Width()-dx< this .m_foreground.TextWidth(text)) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_foreground.TextSize( "... " ,w,h); if (w> 0 && h> 0 ) { this .m_foreground.FillRectangle( this .AdjX( this .Width()-w), this .AdjY( this .m_text_y), this .AdjX( this .Width()), this .AdjY( this .m_text_y+h),clrNULL); this .m_foreground. TextOut ( this .AdjX( this .Width()-w), this .AdjY(dy), "..." ,:: ColorToARGB ( this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG())); } } this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); this .m_text_x=dx; this .m_text_y=dy; this .SetTextPrev(text); }

Here, the previous text on the canvas is first erased, and then a new one is displayed. If the new text overruns the bounds of the object, then a colon is displayed on the right where it overruns the element, indicating that the text does not fit into the object area, something like this: “This text does not fit...".

A method that draws the appearance:

void CLabel::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .DrawText( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(),chart_redraw); }

Here, the method for drawing a label text is simply called.

Methods of Manipulations With Files:

bool CLabel::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CCanvasBase::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_text)!= sizeof ( this .m_text)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_text_prev)!= sizeof ( this .m_text_prev)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_text_x, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_text_y, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; } bool CLabel::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CCanvasBase::Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_text)!= sizeof ( this .m_text)) return false ; if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_text_prev)!= sizeof ( this .m_text_prev)) return false ; this .m_text_x=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_text_y=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); return true ; }

Based on the considered class, create a simple button class.

The “Simple Button" Control Class

class CButton : public CLabel { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CLabel::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CLabel::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON); } CButton( void ); CButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButton( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButton ( void ) {} };

The simple button class differs from the text label class only by the method of drawing the appearance.

The class has four constructors that allow to create a button with specified parameters:

CButton::CButton( void ) : CLabel( "Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "Button" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .SetState(ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetAlpha( 255 ); } CButton::CButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,text,x,y,w,h) { this .SetState(ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetAlpha( 255 ); } CButton::CButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .SetState(ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetAlpha( 255 ); } CButton::CButton( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CLabel(object_name,chart_id,wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .SetState(ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetAlpha( 255 ); }

Set the "button not pressed" state and set full opacity for the background and foreground.

A method for comparing two objects:

int CButton::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CButton *obj=node; switch (mode) { case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME : return ( this .Name() >obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name() <obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT : return ( this .Text() >obj.Text() ? 1 : this .Text() <obj.Text() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR : return ( this .BackColor()>obj.BackColor() ? 1 : this .BackColor()<obj.BackColor() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA : return ( this .AlphaBG() >obj.AlphaBG() ? 1 : this .AlphaBG() <obj.AlphaBG() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID() >obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() <obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

The method is identical to that of the text label class. Most likely, if the buttons do not have any other properties, this method can be removed from the class, and the parent class method will be used.

A Method That Draws the Appearance of the Button:

void CButton::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

First, fill the background with the set color, then draw a border and display the text of the button.

Based on this class, create a two-position button class.

The “Two-Position Button" Control Class

class CButtonTriggered : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED); } virtual void InitColors( void ); CButtonTriggered( void ); CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonTriggered ( void ) {} };

The object has four constructors that allow you to create a button with the specified parameters:

CButtonTriggered::CButtonTriggered( void ) : CButton( "Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "Button" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); } CButtonTriggered::CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); } CButtonTriggered::CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); } CButtonTriggered::CButtonTriggered( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); }

The default color initialization method is called in each constructor:

void CButtonTriggered::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrLightBlue ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( clrDarkGray ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( clrGreen ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked( clrLightGray ); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

These are the default colors that are set for the newly created button. After creating an object, all the colors can be customized at your discretion.

The comparison methodhas been added with a comparison by the state of the button:

int CButtonTriggered::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CButtonTriggered *obj=node; switch (mode) { case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME : return ( this .Name() >obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name() <obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT : return ( this .Text() >obj.Text() ? 1 : this .Text() <obj.Text() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR : return ( this .BackColor()>obj.BackColor() ? 1 : this .BackColor()<obj.BackColor() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA : return ( this .AlphaBG() >obj.AlphaBG() ? 1 : this .AlphaBG() <obj.AlphaBG() ? - 1 : 0 ); case ELEMENT_SORT_BY_STATE : return ( this .State() >obj.State() ? 1 : this .State() <obj.State() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID() >obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID() <obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

A Method That Draws the Appearance of the Button:

void CButtonTriggered::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

The method is identical to that of the parent class, and if there are no further improvements to the class, then the method can be deleted — the drawing method from the parent class will be used.

The two-position button has two states:

Pressed, Released.

To track and switch its states, the mouse click handler OnPressEvent of the parent class has been redefined here:

void CButtonTriggered::OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE state=( this .State()==ELEMENT_STATE_DEF ? ELEMENT_STATE_ACT : ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetState(state); CCanvasBase::OnPressEvent(id, this .m_id, this .m_state,sparam); }

Based on the CButton class, create four arrow buttons: up, down, left and right. The objects will use the image drawing class to draw arrows.

“Up Arrow Button” Control Class

class CButtonArrowUp : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP);} CButtonArrowUp( void ); CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonArrowUp ( void ) {} };

Four constructors allow you to create an object with the specified parameters:

CButtonArrowUp::CButtonArrowUp( void ) : CButton( "Arrow Up Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowUp::CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowUp::CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowUp::CButtonArrowUp( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); }

Default colors are initialized in constructors and the coordinates as well as dimensions of the image area are set.

A Method That Draws the Appearance of the Button:

void CButtonArrowUp::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); this .m_painter.ArrowUp( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

The method is similar to that of drawing a button, but additionally an up arrow is displayed using the ArrowUp method of the drawing object.

All other classes are identical to the one considered, but drawing methods use icons corresponding to the purpose of the button.

“Down Arrow Button” Control Class

class CButtonArrowDown : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN); } CButtonArrowDown( void ); CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonArrowDown ( void ) {} }; CButtonArrowDown::CButtonArrowDown( void ) : CButton( "Arrow Up Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowDown::CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowDown::CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowDown::CButtonArrowDown( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } void CButtonArrowDown::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); this .m_painter.ArrowDown( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

“Left Arrow Button” Control Class

class CButtonArrowLeft : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN); } CButtonArrowLeft( void ); CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonArrowLeft ( void ) {} }; CButtonArrowLeft::CButtonArrowLeft( void ) : CButton( "Arrow Up Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowLeft::CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowLeft::CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowLeft::CButtonArrowLeft( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } void CButtonArrowLeft::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); this .m_painter.ArrowLeft( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

“Right Arrow Button” Control Class

class CButtonArrowRight : public CButton { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN); } CButtonArrowRight( void ); CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CButtonArrowRight ( void ) {} }; CButtonArrowRight::CButtonArrowRight( void ) : CButton( "Arrow Up Button" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowRight::CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowRight::CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CButtonArrowRight::CButtonArrowRight( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,chart_id,wnd, "" ,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } void CButtonArrowRight::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); this .m_painter.ArrowRight( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

The “Checkbox" Control Class

The "checkbox" control class is similar to the classes of arrow buttons. Here, the background will be completely transparent. I.e., only the text and the checkbox icon will be drawn. The checkbox has two states — checked and unchecked, which means it will be inherited from the two-position button class:

class CCheckBox : public CButtonTriggered { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX); } virtual void InitColors( void ); CCheckBox( void ); CCheckBox( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CCheckBox( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CCheckBox( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CCheckBox ( void ) {} };

All classes of controls have four constructors each:

CCheckBox::CCheckBox( void ) : CButtonTriggered( "CheckBox" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "CheckBox" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .InitColors(); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButtonTriggered(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButtonTriggered(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); } CCheckBox::CCheckBox( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButtonTriggered(object_name,chart_id,wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { this .InitColors(); this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .SetImageBound( 1 , 1 , this .Height()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); }

Here, the default object colors are initialized, a fully transparent background and an opaque foreground are set. Then dimensions and coordinates of the image area are set.

The comparison method returns the result of calling the comparison method of the parent class:

int CCheckBox::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CButtonTriggered::Compare(node,mode); }

Default Object Color Initialization Method:

void CCheckBox::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors(clrNULL); this .InitBackColorsAct(clrNULL); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack ); this .InitForeColorFocused( clrNavy ); this .InitForeColorActFocused( clrNavy ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors(clrNULL); this .InitBorderColorsAct(clrNULL); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked(clrNULL); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

The Method of Drawing the Checkbox Appearance:

void CCheckBox::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); if ( this .m_state) this .m_painter.CheckedBox( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); else this .m_painter.UncheckedBox( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Depending on the element state, either a square checked with a check mark or just an empty square is drawn.

Now, based on this object, create a “Radio button" control class.

The “Radio Button" Control Class

Since the radio button always works in a group — it can only be turned off when another group button is turned on, here we also should redefine the handler for clicking on an object of the parent class.

class CRadioButton : public CCheckBox { public : virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON); } CRadioButton( void ); CRadioButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CRadioButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CRadioButton( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CRadioButton ( void ) {} };

Constructors:

CRadioButton::CRadioButton( void ) : CCheckBox( "RadioButton" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , "" , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_H,DEF_BUTTON_H) { } CRadioButton::CRadioButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCheckBox(object_name,:: ChartID (), 0 ,text,x,y,w,h) { } CRadioButton::CRadioButton( const string object_name, const string text, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCheckBox(object_name,:: ChartID (),wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { } CRadioButton::CRadioButton( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCheckBox(object_name,chart_id,wnd,text,x,y,w,h) { }

There is no need for any additional actions after calling the constructor of the parent class. Therefore, constructors have an empty body.

The comparison method returns the result of calling the comparison method of the parent class:

int CRadioButton::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CCheckBox::Compare(node,mode); }

The Method of Drawing the Button Appearance:

void CRadioButton::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); if ( this .m_state) this .m_painter.CheckedRadioButton( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); else this .m_painter.UncheckedRadioButton( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

This method is identical to the method of the parent class, but the radio button icons are drawn here — selected and not selected.

Mouse Button Click Event Handler:

void CRadioButton::OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { if ( this .m_state) return ; ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE state=( this .State()==ELEMENT_STATE_DEF ? ELEMENT_STATE_ACT : ELEMENT_STATE_DEF); this .SetState(state); CCanvasBase::OnPressEvent(id, this .m_id, this .m_state,sparam); }

Here, if the button already has an enabled state, then no actions should be performed — leave the handler. If the button is disabled, invert its state and call the handler of the parent class (the base object of all CCanvasBase controls).

For today, these are all the controls that were minimally necessary to implement complex controls.

Let's test what we get here.





Testing the Result

In \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\ folder reate a new indicator named iTestLabel.mq5.

Set the number of calculated buffers and graphical series of the indicator to zero — no charts need to be drawn. Connect the created library of graphical elements. In its own separate window the indicator will draw graphical elements, which, when created, will be saved to a list, the class file of which is connected to the indicator file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "Controls\Controls.mqh" CArrayObj list; CCanvasBase *base = NULL ; CLabel *label1= NULL ; CLabel *label2= NULL ; CLabel *label3= NULL ; CButton *button1= NULL ; CButtonTriggered *button_t1= NULL ; CButtonTriggered *button_t2= NULL ; CButtonArrowUp *button_up= NULL ; CButtonArrowDown *button_dn= NULL ; CButtonArrowLeft *button_lt= NULL ; CButtonArrowRight*button_rt= NULL ; CCheckBox *checkbox_lt= NULL ; CCheckBox *checkbox_rt= NULL ; CRadioButton *radio_bt_lt= NULL ; CRadioButton *radio_bt_rt= NULL ;

Here, for simplification, pointers to the created graphical elements are immediately created. After creating the element, we will use these pointers to work with objects.

Create all the objects indicator’s handler OnInit(). Let's do this: create one base object and color it so that it resembles a panel.

Inside this "substrate" implement all the graphical elements and specify this base object for them as a container.

In OnInit() implement such a code:

int OnInit() { int wnd=ChartWindowFind(); list.Add( base = new CCanvasBase( "Rectangle" , 0 ,wnd, 100 , 40 , 260 , 160 )); base .SetAlphaBG( 250 ); base .SetBorderWidth( 6 ); base .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke ); base .InitBackColorBlocked( clrLightGray ); base .BackColorToDefault(); base .Fill( base .BackColor(), false ); uint wd= base .BorderWidth(); base .GetBackground().Rectangle( 0 , 0 , base .Width()- 1 , base .Height()- 1 ,ColorToARGB(clrDimGray)); base .GetBackground().Rectangle(wd- 2 ,wd- 2 , base .Width()-wd+ 1 , base .Height()-wd+ 1 ,ColorToARGB(clrLightGray)); base .Update( false ); base .SetName( "Rectangle 1" ); base .SetID( 1 ); base .Print(); string text= "Simple button:" ; int shift_x= 20 ; int shift_y= 8 ; int x= base .X()+shift_x- 10 ; int y= base .Y()+shift_y+ 2 ; int w= base .GetForeground().TextWidth(text); int h=DEF_LABEL_H; list.Add(label1= new CLabel( "Label 1" , 0 ,wnd,text,x,y,w,h)); label1.SetContainerObj( base ); label1.InitForeColorFocused(clrRed); label1.InitForeColorPressed(clrRed); label1.SetID( 2 ); label1.Draw( false ); label1.Print(); x=label1.Right()+shift_x; y=label1.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_W; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(button1= new CButton( "Simple Button" , 0 ,wnd, "Button 1" ,x,y,w,h)); button1.SetContainerObj( base ); button1.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); button1.SetID( 3 ); button1.Draw( false ); button1.Print(); text= "Triggered button:" ; x=label1.X(); y=label1.Bottom()+shift_y; w= base .GetForeground().TextWidth(text); h=DEF_LABEL_H; list.Add(label2= new CLabel( "Label 2" , 0 ,wnd,text,x,y,w,h)); label2.SetContainerObj( base ); label2.InitForeColorFocused(clrRed); label2.InitForeColorPressed(clrRed); label2.SetID( 4 ); label2.Draw( false ); label2.Print(); x=button1.X(); y=button1.Bottom()+shift_y; w=DEF_BUTTON_W; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(button_t1= new CButtonTriggered( "Triggered Button 1" , 0 ,wnd, "Button 2" ,x,y,w,h)); button_t1.SetContainerObj( base ); button_t1.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); button_t1.SetID( 5 ); button_t1.SetState( true ); button_t1.Draw( false ); button_t1.Print(); x=button_t1.Right()+ 4 ; y=button_t1.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_W; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(button_t2= new CButtonTriggered( "Triggered Button 2" , 0 ,wnd, "Button 3" ,x,y,w,h)); button_t2.SetContainerObj( base ); button_t2.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); button_t2.SetID( 6 ); button_t2.Draw( false ); button_t2.Print(); text= "Arrowed buttons:" ; x=label1.X(); y=label2.Bottom()+shift_y; w= base .GetForeground().TextWidth(text); h=DEF_LABEL_H; list.Add(label3= new CLabel( "Label 3" , 0 ,wnd,text,x,y,w,h)); label3.SetContainerObj( base ); label3.InitForeColorFocused(clrRed); label3.InitForeColorPressed(clrRed); label3.SetID( 7 ); label3.Draw( false ); label3.Print(); x=button1.X(); y=button_t1.Bottom()+shift_y; w=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; list.Add(button_up= new CButtonArrowUp( "Arrow Up Button" , 0 ,wnd,x,y,w,h)); button_up.SetContainerObj( base ); button_up.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 4 ,h- 3 ); button_up.SetID( 8 ); button_up.Draw( false ); button_up.Print(); x=button_up.Right()+ 4 ; y=button_up.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; list.Add(button_dn= new CButtonArrowDown( "Arrow Down Button" , 0 ,wnd,x,y,w,h)); button_dn.SetContainerObj( base ); button_dn.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 4 ,h- 3 ); button_dn.SetID( 9 ); button_dn.Draw( false ); button_dn.Print(); x=button_dn.Right()+ 4 ; y=button_up.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; list.Add(button_lt= new CButtonArrowLeft( "Arrow Left Button" , 0 ,wnd,x,y,w,h)); button_lt.SetContainerObj( base ); button_lt.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 3 ,h- 4 ); button_lt.SetID( 10 ); button_lt.Draw( false ); button_lt.Print(); x=button_lt.Right()+ 4 ; y=button_up.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H- 1 ; list.Add(button_rt= new CButtonArrowRight( "Arrow Right Button" , 0 ,wnd,x,y,w,h)); button_rt.SetContainerObj( base ); button_rt.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 3 ,h- 4 ); button_rt.SetID( 11 ); button_rt.Draw( false ); button_rt.Print(); x=label1.X(); y=label3.Bottom()+shift_y; w=DEF_BUTTON_W+ 30 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(checkbox_lt= new CCheckBox( "CheckBoxL" , 0 ,wnd, "CheckBox L" ,x,y,w,h)); checkbox_lt.SetContainerObj( base ); checkbox_lt.SetImageBound( 2 , 1 ,h- 2 ,h- 2 ); checkbox_lt.SetTextShiftH(checkbox_lt.ImageRight()+ 2 ); checkbox_lt.SetID( 12 ); checkbox_lt.Draw( false ); checkbox_lt.Print(); x=checkbox_lt.Right()+ 4 ; y=checkbox_lt.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_W+ 30 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(checkbox_rt= new CCheckBox( "CheckBoxR" , 0 ,wnd, "CheckBox R" ,x,y,w,h)); checkbox_rt.SetContainerObj( base ); checkbox_rt.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); checkbox_rt.SetImageBound(checkbox_rt.Width()-h+ 2 , 1 ,h- 2 ,h- 2 ); checkbox_rt.SetID( 13 ); checkbox_rt.SetState( true ); checkbox_rt.Draw( false ); checkbox_rt.Print(); x=checkbox_lt.X(); y=checkbox_lt.Bottom()+shift_y; w=DEF_BUTTON_W+ 46 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(radio_bt_lt= new CRadioButton( "RadioButtonL" , 0 ,wnd, "RadioButton L" ,x,y,w,h)); radio_bt_lt.SetContainerObj( base ); radio_bt_lt.SetImageBound( 2 , 1 ,h- 2 ,h- 2 ); radio_bt_lt.SetTextShiftH(radio_bt_lt.ImageRight()+ 2 ); radio_bt_lt.SetID( 14 ); radio_bt_lt.SetState( true ); radio_bt_lt.Draw( false ); radio_bt_lt.Print(); x=radio_bt_lt.Right()+ 4 ; y=radio_bt_lt.Y(); w=DEF_BUTTON_W+ 46 ; h=DEF_BUTTON_H; list.Add(radio_bt_rt= new CRadioButton( "RadioButtonR" , 0 ,wnd, "RadioButton R" ,x,y,w,h)); radio_bt_rt.SetContainerObj( base ); radio_bt_rt.SetTextShiftH( 2 ); radio_bt_rt.SetImageBound(radio_bt_rt.Width()-h+ 2 , 1 ,h- 2 ,h- 2 ); radio_bt_rt.SetID( 15 ); radio_bt_rt.Draw( true ); radio_bt_rt.Print(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Carefully study all the comments to the code. Here all the steps of creating objects are described in sufficient detail.

In indicator’s handler OnDeinit() destroy all the objects in the list:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { list.Clear(); }

The OnCalculate() handler is empty — we are not calculating or displaying anything on the chart:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); }

To animate the created graphical elements, go through the list of created objects in the OnChartEvent() handler and call the similar handler for each element. Since radio buttons are not connected in groups in any way yet (this will be in the following articles), emulate toggling radio buttons, as it should be in a group of elements:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CCanvasBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (sparam==radio_bt_lt.NameBG()) { if (radio_bt_lt.State()) { radio_bt_rt.SetState( false ); radio_bt_rt.Draw( true ); } } if (sparam==radio_bt_rt.NameBG()) { if (radio_bt_rt.State()) { radio_bt_lt.SetState( false ); radio_bt_lt.Draw( true ); } } } }

Let's compile the indicator and run it on the chart:

All controls respond to mouse interaction, and the radio buttons toggle as if they are grouped. Text labels were made so that they change color when the cursor is hovered over to visually represent that you can customize controls at your discretion. In the normal state, label texts are static.

But there is one omission here — when you hover the mouse cursor over a control, an unnecessary tooltip with the indicator name appears. To get rid of this behavior, it is necessary for each graphic object to enter "

" value in its OBJPROP_TOOLTIP property. Fix it.

In the CCanvasBase class, in the Create method, enter two lines with the installation of tooltips for background and foreground graphic objects:

bool CCanvasBase::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { long id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); string nm=object_name; :: StringReplace (nm, " " , "_" ); string obj_name=nm+ "_BG" ; if (! this .m_background.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } obj_name=nm+ "_FG" ; if (! this .m_foreground.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); return true ; }

Recompile the indicator and check:

Now, everything is correct.





Conclusion

Today we have taken another step towards creating the Table Control. All complex controls will be assembled from such simple but highly functional objects.

Today, we have added the Controller component to all objects. This allows the user to interact with the controls, and the elements themselves can interact with each other.

In the next article, we will prepare the panel and container elements, which are the main components for placing other elements in them. At the same time, the container enables to scroll child elements inside itself.

Programs used in the article:

#

Name Type

Description

1 Base.mqh Class Library Classes for creating a base object of controls 2 Controls.mqh Class Library Control classes 3 iTestLabel.mq5 Test indicator Indicator for testing manipulations with classes of controls 4 MQL5.zip Archive An archive of the files above for unpacking into the MQL5 directory of the client terminal

Classes within the Base.mqh library:

#

Name

Description 1 CBaseObj A base class for all the graphical objects 2 CColor Color management class 3 CColorElement A class for managing the colors of various states of a graphical element 4 CBound Rectangular area control class

5 CCanvasBase A base class for manipulating graphical elements on canvas

Classes within the Controls.mqh library:

#

Name

Description 1 CImagePainter A class for drawing images in an area defined by coordinates and dimensions

2 CLabel The "Text Label" Control Class 3 CButton The “Simple Button" Control Class 4 CButtonTriggered The “Two-Position Button" Control Class 5 CButtonArrowUp “Up Arrow Button” Control Class 6

CButtonArrowDown “Down Arrow Button” Control Class 7 CButtonArrowLeft “Left Arrow Button” Control Class 8 CButtonArrowRight “Right Arrow Button” Control Class 9 CCheckBox The “Checkbox" Control Class 10 CRadioButton The “Radio Button" Control Class

All created files are attached to the article for self-study. The archive file can be unzipped to the terminal folder, and all files will be located in the desired folder: \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\.