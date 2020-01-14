Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXIII): Base trading class - verification of valid parameters

Contents

We continue the development of the trading class.

We have ready-made trading methods working with "clean" conditions. We are already able to check if a trading order can be sent to the server before actually doing that (server, terminal and program limitations are checked). But this is not enough. We should also verify the validity of values passed by arguments to the methods of sending requests to the server. For example, we need to make sure a stop order is not less than the minimum acceptable value set for a symbol ( StopLevel).

If it is indeed less, there is no point in sending such an order to the server, as it will be rejected by the server. To avoid loading the server with deliberately erroneous orders, we will check the validity of stop orders and return the error before sending the order to the server.

Besides, we will check the minimum distance, at which a position cannot be opened, a pending order cannot be removed, as well as stop orders and pending order levels cannot be modified. That distance is defined by a freeze level set for a symbol in points ( FreezeLevel).



For now, if a level violation is detected, we simply inform of the error and return false from the trading method.

In the current article, we will also set and play the sounds of sending a request to the server and the sounds of an error detected when verifying trading order values or the one returned by the server after the order had already been sent.



Handling invalid values in a trading order, as well as processing errors returned by the server are to be implemented in the next article.

First, we will improve the base trading object so that we are able to play sounds set for any trading event. To set sounds in the test EA more conveniently (to avoid setting a sound for each event and symbol), we will set the same standard error and success sounds for all trading actions and symbols.

We are able to set any sound for each trading event and symbol.

Setting trading event sounds

In the previous article, we implemented the methods for playing sounds of various trading events:

void PlaySoundOpen( const int action); void PlaySoundClose( const int action); void PlaySoundModifySL( const int action); void PlaySoundModifyTP( const int action); void PlaySoundModifyPrice( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorOpen( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorClose( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifySL( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( const int action);

These methods were located in the public section of the class. Here, we will implement only two methods for playing success and error sounds, while the data on a trading event are to be passed to the new methods. This will simplify the implementation of sounds for various trading events.

Let's move the methods to the private section of the class and change their implementation a bit:

void CTradeObj::PlaySoundOpen( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundOpen()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundClose( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundClose()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifySL( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifySL()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifyTP( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifyPrice( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorOpen( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorClose( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifySL( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( const int action) { switch (action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if ( this .UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage:: PlaySound ( this .m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break ; default : break ; } }

Here we have added the check if a sound of a certain event is allowed to be played. The sound is played only if the appropriate flag is set.

In the public section of the class, declare the two methods for playing success and error sounds:

void PlaySoundSuccess ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ); void PlaySoundError ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false );

Let's write their implementation outside the class body:

void CTradeObj::PlaySoundSuccess( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const int order, bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ) { if (! this .m_use_sound) return ; switch (( int )action) { case ACTION_TYPE_BUY : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .PlaySoundOpen(order); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE : case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : this .PlaySoundClose(order); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY : if (sl) { this .PlaySoundModifySL(order); return ; } if (tp) { this .PlaySoundModifyTP(order); return ; } if (pr) { this .PlaySoundModifyPrice(order); return ; } break ; default : break ; } } void CTradeObj::PlaySoundError( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action , const int order , bool sl= false , bool tp= false , bool pr= false ) { if (! this .m_use_sound) return ; switch (( int )action) { case ACTION_TYPE_BUY : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .PlaySoundErrorOpen( order ); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE : case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : this .PlaySoundErrorClose( order ); break ; case ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY : if (sl) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifySL( order ) ; return ; } if (tp) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifyTP( order ) ; return ; } if (pr) { this .PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice( order ) ; return ; } break ; default : break ; } }

The methods receive trading event and order types, as well as StopLoss/TakeProfit modification flags and order prices.

If the common flag allowing playing sounds for a trading object is not set, exit the method — all sounds are disabled.

Next, depending on the trading operation type, call the methods of playing the appropriate sounds for a corresponding order.

If a trading event is a modification, then additionally check the flags indicating exactly what is being modified. (If several parameters are modified at once, the sound of only the first one of them is played)



Also, the order of the arguments in trading methods has been changed: now a comment should immediately follow a magic number, which is in turn followed by a deviation. The reason behind this is that the comment is more often set for different orders compared to a slippage. This is why a comment has swapped places with a deviation:

bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX );

This has been done to all trading methods. All files are attached below.



The method of setting standard sounds to all trading events, set the flag allowing playing sounds:

void CTradeObj::SetSoundsStandart( void ) { this .SetUseSound( true ); this .m_datas.Buy.UseSoundClose( true );

In addition, the class features some minor changes for simplifying compatibility with MQL4. I will not consider them here. See the attached files for more info.

This concludes the improvement of the trading object base class.

When sending trading requests from the program, we need to set a pending order distance and define stop order values. To do this, we can pass a certain order price in trading order parameters. Alternatively, we can pass a distance in price points for placing a pending order or a distance in points from a position/pending order price stop orders are to be located at.

We can implement overloaded methods receiving the parameters in prices' real representation, as well as the methods receiving integer distance values in points. This will allow us to perform passing to the methods of opening positions/placing orders and stop order levels/modification.

However, this is not the best solution. First, we will have to implement at least two identical methods to receive real and integer values.

Second, this solution imposes limitations on the parameter combinations. If we pass real values, they should be real for each parameter — order price, as well as StopLoss/TakeProfit level. The same limitation remains when passing distances in points to the methods — all passed values should be integer.

The alternative is to implement multiple methods containing all possible combinations of prices and distances, which is not practical.

Therefore, we will implement another solution: all trading methods will be made template. Types of the variables used to pass order values will be defined inside the methods. This will allow us to pass the necessary values in any combinations to the methods, for example, an order price and a distance from a stop order price in points or vice versa. This will give us much more flexibility when calculating order levels.

Inside the trading methods, all incoming values are reduced to price values. The values in prices are sent to a trading order.



Limitations for conducting trading operations are to be checked in three stages:



Checking trading limitations



Checking the funds sufficiency for opening positions/placing orders



Checking parameter values by StopLevel and FreezeLevel



We have already implemented the first two stages. Now it is time to add checks by StopLevel and FreezeLevel. The two ready-made checks (trading limitations and funds sufficiency) are currently launched directly from trading methods one by one, which is not practical.

Therefore, we are going to implement a unified method for checking all limitations. It will be launched from the trading methods, while all three checks will be performed inside it in sequence. The list of detected limitations and errors will be created. If errors are detected, the full list of errors and limitations is sent from the method to the journal, and the flag of the failure of passing all three checks is returned. Otherwise, the success flag is returned.



Since almost all methods are ready and are only being finalized, I will not dwell on them in detail providing brief explanations instead.



Control over incorrect values, automating selection and use of trading method inputs

The trading methods of the CTrading class receive real order price values. We will add the ability to pass a distance in points as well. Supported parameter types that should be passed to trading classes for specifying prices or distances — double, long, ulong, int and uint. All other types are considered invalid.

The private section of the CTrading class receives the global flag enabling sounds of trading events and the price structure which is to contain prices/distances passed to the trading methods and converted into real values:

class CTrading { private : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_enable; bool m_use_sound ; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; struct SDataPrices { double open; double limit; double sl; double tp; }; SDataPrices m_req_price ;

The global flag enabling sounds affects all trading events regardless of their sounds and irrespective of whether playing a sound is enabled on each of the events.

For trading methods, we need to obtain an order object by its ticket.

Add the method declaration to the private section of the class:

COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket);

Since the methods of checking for trading limitations and funds sufficiency for opening positions/placing orders are to work within the common method for checking errors, let's move them from the public section of the class to the private one, as well as add the template method of placing trading request prices, the methods returning flags enabling StopLevel and FreezeLevel and the method checking if trading operations are allowed by stop and freeze level distances:

template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool SetPrices ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckStopLossByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckPriceByStopLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckPriceByFreezeLevel ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTradeConstraints ( const double volume, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ); bool CheckMoneyFree ( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); bool CheckLevels ( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); public :

In the public section of the class, declare the method checking trading availability and trade request errors, as well as the methods of setting and returning the flag enabling sounds:



public : CTrading(); void OnInit (CAccount *account,CSymbolsCollection *symbols,CMarketCollection *market,CHistoryCollection *history) { this .m_account=account; this .m_symbols=symbols; this .m_market=market; this .m_history=history; } CArrayInt *GetListErrors( void ) { return & this .m_list_errors; } bool CheckErrors ( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ); void SetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetComment( const string comment, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSoundsStandart( const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSound( const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string sound, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetUseSounds ( const bool flag); bool IsUseSounds ( void ) const { return this .m_use_sound; }

Let's implement all the methods declared above outside the class body.

The method returning an order object by ticket:

COrder *CTrading::GetOrderObjByTicket( const ulong ticket ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; return list.At( 0 ); }

The method receives the desired ticket stored in the order object properties. Get the full list of all active orders and positions, sort the list by ticket. If no order object with that ticket is found, return NULL, otherwise return the only order object from the list.

As you may remember, an order object can be represented either by a pending order, or by a position.

The method returns an object, regardless of whether it is a pending order or a position.



The template method calculating and writing trade request prices to the m_req_price structure:

template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_req_price); if (action> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( 4003 )); return false ; } if (price> 0 ) { if ( typename (price)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (price,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (price)== "int" || typename (price)== "uint" || typename (price)== "long" || typename (price)== "ulong" ) { switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_req_price.open=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_req_price.open= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; } } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false ; } } else { this .m_req_price.open= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } if (limit> 0 ) { if ( typename (limit)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble (limit,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (limit)== "int" || typename (limit)== "uint" || typename (limit)== "long" || typename (limit)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_req_price.open-limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.limit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_req_price.open+limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false ; } } double price_open= ( (action== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) && limit> 0 ? this .m_req_price.limit : this .m_req_price.open ); if (sl> 0 ) { if ( typename (sl)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (sl,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (sl)== "int" || typename (sl)== "uint" || typename (sl)== "long" || typename (sl)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if ( typename (tp)== "double" ) this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (tp,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (tp)== "int" || typename (tp)== "uint" || typename (tp)== "long" || typename (tp)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_req_price.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false ; } } return true ; }

Regardless of whether price levels are passed to the trading method in prices or distance, the method writes the calculated prices to the m_req_price structure we declared in the private section. If the method passes a double value, the price is normalized up to a Digits() symbol whose pointer to the object is passed to the method. Integer values mean the distance has been passed. The method calculates a normalized price for this distance and writes it to the structure.

All actions are described in the method code comments.

The methods returning the validity of StopLoss, TakeProfit or order level distance relative to StopLevel:

bool CTrading::CheckStopLossByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? sl<(pr-lv) : sl>(pr+lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? tp>(pr+lv) : tp<(pr-lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckPriceByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); return ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ); }

The reference price for checking an order distance and returning true if it exceeds the minimum StopLevel is defined in the methods by the order type. Otherwise, false is returned indicating the order price values are invalid.

The methods returning the validity of StopLoss, TakeProfit or order level distance relative to FreezeLevel:

bool CTrading::CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double sl, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : symbol_obj.Ask()); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? sl<(pr-lv) : sl>(pr+lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : symbol_obj.Ask()); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? tp>(pr+lv) : tp<(pr-lv)); } bool CTrading::CheckPriceByFreezeLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if (symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()== 0 || order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) return true ; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); return ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ); }

Like when checking a distance by StopLevel, the distance from the current price for the order type to the order price is checked here.

The zero freeze level means no freeze level for a symbol. Therefore, we first check the zero StopLevel and return true if the absence of trading freeze level is confirmed.

Unlike FreezeLevel, the minimum StopLevel equal to zero means the level is floating and it should be managed as required. We will do this when implementing handling errors returned by the trading server in subsequent articles.

The method of checking parameter values by StopLevel and FreezeLevel:

bool CTrading::CheckLevels( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { bool res= true ; if (action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE && action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL) { if (! this .CheckPriceByStopLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (sl> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckStopLossByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { if (sl> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(order_type,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(order_type,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } else { if (price> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } } return res; }

Depending on the type of a conducted trading operation and order/position type, price levels relative to StopLevel and FreezeLevel are checked. If the prices are invalid, the error code is added to the error list and false is added to the result. Upon completion of all checks, the final result is returned to the calling method.

The general method checking all limitations and errors:

bool CTrading::CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { bool res= true ; this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); res &= this .CheckTradeConstraints(volume,action,symbol_obj,source_method,sl,tp); if (action<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) res &= this .CheckMoneyFree(volume,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method); res &= this .CheckLevels(action,order_type,price,limit,sl,tp,symbol_obj,source_method); if (!res) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); #else for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE)); #endif } } return res; }

The method checking trading limitations, the method checking the funds sufficiency, the one opening a position or placing a pending order, as well as the method for checking minimum stop order distances according to StopLevel and FreezeLevel are called in the method sequentially.

The operation result of each of the methods is added to the value returned from the method.

In case of any limitations and errors, the full list of detected errors is displayed in the journal.

Eventually, the result of all checks is returned.



The method setting the flag that enables sounds for all trading objects of all used symbols:

void CTrading::SetUseSounds( const bool flag) { this .m_use_sound=flag; CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) continue ; trade_obj.SetUseSound(flag); } }

The global flag enabling sounds by the trading class is set in the method right away. Similar flags are then set for each trading object of each used symbol in a loop by all used symbols.



Since we have decided to use template trading methods to be able to pass price values to them as prices or as distances, redefine previously defined trading methods in the public section of the class — set template data types for some parameters:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket); };

Implement the Buy position opening method:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_BUY; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } symbol_obj.RefreshRates(); if (! this . SetPrices (order, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .CheckErrors(volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,symbol_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_req_price.sl, this .m_req_price.tp)) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order); return false ; } bool res= trade_obj . OpenPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume, this .m_req_price.sl , this .m_req_price.tp ,magic,comment,deviation); if (res) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order); } return res; }

Double, long, ulong, int and uint values can be passed to the method as StopLoss and TakeProfit parameter values. The method for setting prices writes correctly calculated and normalized prices to the m_req_price price structure. These calculated prices are in turn passed to the trading method of a symbol trading object. The remaining actions are described in the code comments. I believe, they will not cause any questions or misunderstandings. In any case, you are welcome to use the comments section.

The remaining trading methods are made in a similar way, so we are not going to dwell on them here. You can always study them in detail in the library files attached below.

This concludes the improvement of the CTrading class.

We have examined the major changes made in the class.

We have not considered minor changes and improvements since they are not necessary for understanding the main idea. Besides, they are all present in the files attached below.

Datas.mqh now features the constant of the error code missed in the previous article:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_CONNECTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, };

Below is the text corresponding to the code:

{ "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "No trade events since the last launch of EA" }, { "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get description of the last trading event" }, { "Не удалось получить список открытых позиций" , "Failed to get open positions list" }, { "Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров" , "Failed to get pending orders list" }, { "Нет открытых позиций" , "No open positions" }, { "Нет установленных ордеров" , "No placed orders" }, { "В терминале нет разрешения на проведение торговых операций (отключена кнопка \"Авто-торговля\")" , "No permission to conduct trading operations in terminal (\"AutoTrading\" button disabled)" }, { "Для советника нет разрешения на проведение торговых операций (F7 --> Общие --> \"Разрешить автоматическую торговлю\")" , "EA does not have permission to conduct trading operations (F7 --> Common --> \"Allow Automatic Trading\")" }, { "Для текущего счёта запрещена торговля" , "Trading prohibited for the current account" }, { "Для советников на текущем счёте запрещена торговля на стороне торгового сервера" , "From the side of trade server, trading for EA on the current account prohibited" }, { "Нет связи с торговым сервером" , "No connection to trading server" }, { "Запрос отклонён до отправки на сервер по причине:" , "Request rejected before being sent to server due to:" }, { "Недостаточно средств для совершения торговой операции" , "Not enough money to perform trading operation" }, { "Превышен максимальный совокупный объём ордеров и позиций в одном направлении" , "Exceeded maximum total volume of orders and positions in one direction" }, { "Объём в запросе меньше минимально-допустимого" , "Volume in request less than minimum allowable" }, { "Объём в запросе больше максимально-допустимого" , "Volume in request greater than maximum allowable" }, { "Закрытие встречным запрещено" , "CloseBy orders prohibited" }, { "Объём в запросе не кратен минимальной градации шага изменения лота" , "Volume in request not a multiple of minimum gradation of step for changing lot" }, { "Символы встречных позиций не равны" , "Symbols of two opposite positions not equal" }, { "Размер StopLoss в пунктах меньше разрешённого параметром StopLevel символа" , "StopLoss in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel" }, { "Размер TakeProfit в пунктах меньше разрешённого параметром StopLevel символа" , "TakeProfit in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel" }, { "Дистанция установки ордера в пунктах меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа" , "Distance to place order in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel" }, { "Дистанция от цены до StopLoss меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "Distance from price to StopLoss less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel" }, { "Дистанция от цены до TakeProfit меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "Distance from price to TakeProfit less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel" }, { "Дистанция от цены до цены срабатывания ордера меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа" , "Distance from price to order triggering price less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра StopLoss (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра TakeProfit (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported price parameter type (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены limit-ордера (необходимо int или double)" , "Unsupported type of price parameter for limit order (int or double required)" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе" , "Unsupported price parameter type in request" }, };

I have received several user reports on the error detected when receiving the last trading event. The test EA, that relates to the articles and describes how to receive trading events, obtains data on the occurred trading event by comparing the previous event value with the current one. This would be sufficient for the purpose of testing the tracking of trading events by the library since I did not intend to use the unfinished library version in custom applications when writing articles on trading events. But it turned out that obtaining info on trading events is in high demand and it is important to know the exact last event that occurred.

The implemented method of obtaining a trading event may skip some events. For example, if you set a pending order two times in a row, the second one is not tracked in the program (the library tracks all events) since it matches the penultimate one ("placing a pending order") though the orders themselves may actually differ.

Therefore, we will fix this behavior. Today we will implement a simple flag informing the program of an event, so that we are able to view data on the event in the program. In the next article, we will complete obtaining trading events in the program by creating a full list of all events occurred simultaneously and sending it to the program. Thus, we will be able not only to find out about an occurred trading event but also view all events occurred simultaneously as it is done for account and symbol collection events.

Open the EventsCollection.mqh event collection file and make all the necessary improvements.



Reset the last event flag in the class constructor:

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_trade_events.Clear(); this .m_list_trade_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_trade_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); }

Also, reset the last event flag at the very beginning of the Refresh() method:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; if (is_market_event) {

In each of the methods of creating a trading event in the blocks of adding a trading event to the list, sending an event to the control program chart and setting the last event value:



if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_trade_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); }

complete setting the trading event flag:



if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_trade_events.InsertSort( event ); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); this .m_is_event= true ; event .SendEvent(); }

Use Ctrl+F to conveniently find all spots for setting the flag. Enter "event.SendEvent();" (without quotes) to the search bar. Add setting the event flag to each detected code spot as displayed in the above listing.



Make some changes in the Engine.mqh file.

In the public section of the CEngine class, add the method returning the flag of an occurred trading event:



bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent(); } bool IsSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_events.IsEvent(); }

The block containing the methods of working with sounds features the method setting the sound enabling flag:



void SetSoundsStandart( const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSoundsStandart(symbol); } void SetUseSounds( const bool flag) { this .m_trading.SetUseSounds(flag); } void SetSound( const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string sound, const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSound(mode,action,sound,symbol); } bool PlaySoundByDescription( const string sound_description);

The method simply calls the CTrading class method of the same name we have considered above.

Reset the trading event flag at the beginning of the trade events checking method:



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_events.SetEvent( false ); this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_last_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions(), this .m_history.NewDeals(), this .m_market.ChangedVolumeValue()); this .m_last_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

The methods of working with a trading class have also changed. Now they also have template parameters:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ); bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); bool ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ); bool DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket);

Implementation of trading methods have also been changed according to template data passed to the trading methods of the CTrading class:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::ModifyPosition( const ulong ticket, const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.ModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } bool CEngine::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.ClosePosition(ticket,comment,deviation); } bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially( const ulong ticket, const double volume, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.ClosePositionPartially(ticket,volume,comment,deviation); } bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { return this .m_trading.ClosePositionBy(ticket,ticket_by); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limit , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop , const PL price_limi t, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= ORDER_TIME_GTC ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CEngine::ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PR price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL stoplimit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.ModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time); } bool CEngine::DeleteOrder( const ulong ticket) { return this .m_trading.DeleteOrder(ticket); }

This concludes the improvement of trading classes and adjusting the obtaining of trading events.



Testing

To test the current library version, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part23\ under the name TestDoEasyPart23.mq5.

Let's put things in order a bit. Move all actions related to the library initialization to the separate function OnInitDoEasy():

void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.SetControlBidInc( 100 *symbol. Point ()); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 100 *symbol. Point ()); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 40 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 40 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 40 ); } } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

Previously, the entire contents of the function was written in the EA's OnInit() handler. Now, when moving the library initialization actions to the separate function (where you can set all you need for the EA operation), the OnInit() handler has become cleaner and looks more convenient:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Working with all library events in the OnDoEasyEvent() function is now implemented in the same way:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account== NULL ) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (DFUN,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); } }

Here all is divided into blocks according to an arrived event. Working with trading events is represented by displaying the name of the last event in the journal. If you need to handle a certain event, here you can find out what the event is and decide on how to handle it. You can do that right here or define a separate flag for each trading event to reset trading event flags there, while handling them anywhere in the program.

The OnDoEasyEvent() function is called from the OnChartEvent() EA handler when working outside the tester.

When working in the tester, the EventsHandling() function is called from OnTick():



void EventsHandling( void ) { if (engine.IsTradeEvent()) { long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+engine.LastTradeEvent(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

The function allows you to view the lists of appropriate events and fill in parameters of the event which is then sent to the OnDoEasyEvent() function. Thus, we arrange the work with events in the OnDoEasyEvent() function regardless of where the EA is launched (in the tester or not). If it is launched in the tester, events are handled from OnTick(), if it is launched outside the tester, events are handled from OnChartEvent().

Thus, the OnTick() function now looks as follows:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

To check the operation of methods controlling the validity of values in the trading order parameters, we need to remove the auto correction of invalid values from the EA.

In the PressButtonEvents() function handling button pressing, remove everything related to correcting trading order parameter values:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending order SellLimit" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=stoploss; double tp=takeprofit; engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) {

In fact, we only need to leave the call of trading methods with the parameters set in the EA settings:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending order SellStopLimit" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) {

Thus, the task of checking the parameters validity is transferred to the library, while the necessary orders are sent in the EA. I will gradually add all the necessary functionality for comfortable work.

The full EA code can be viewed in the files attached to the article.

Compile the EA and launch it in the tester, while preliminarily setting Lots to 10, as well as StopLoss in points and TakeProfit in points to 1 point each in the parameters:





Thus, we attempt to open a position with an invalid lot size, so that the funds for opening it are insufficient, and try violating the minimum stop order distance regulated by symbol's StopLevel parameter:





The EA displays two errors in the journal — "Not enough money to perform trading operation" and "StopLoss values violate the StopLevel parameter requirements". We have also set TakeProfit to one point. Why does the EA display no info of that error as well? Actually, there is no error here since placing TakeProfit and StopLoss levels performed within the minimum SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL does not violate the rule:



TakeProfit and StopLoss levels should be compared to the current price for performing the opposite operation



Buying is done at the Ask price — the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels should be compared to the Bid price.

the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels should be compared to the Bid price. Selling is done at the Bid price — the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels should be compared to the Ask price.

Buying is done at the Ask price

Selling is done at the Bid price

TakeProfit >= Bid

StopLoss <= Bid TakeProfit <= Ask

StopLoss >= Ask

Since we pressed the Buy position button, the close price for it is Bid, while the open price is Ask. Stop order levels are set based on the open price (here it is Ask). Thus, TakeProfit is at Ask+1 point, while StopLoss is at Ask-1 point. This means TakeProfit is above the Bid price the allowed distance is calculated from, while StopLoss would be within the requirements only in case of a zero spread. Since the spread is around ten points at the time of opening, we fall into the StopLoss minimum distance limitations.

What's next?

In the next article, we will start implementing handling errors when sending incorrect trading orders, as well as errors returned by the trade server.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

