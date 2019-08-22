Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XI). Compatibility with MQL4 - Position closure events

Contents

Removing unused properties

While working on defining events, I noticed that in MQL5 all time parameters are set in milliseconds. MQL4 features no such order and position properties, but nothing prevents us from using the time in seconds expressed in milliseconds for MQL4. In other words, any time in seconds is simply duplicated by time in milliseconds and is not used anywhere. Receiving and displaying time to be set in seconds is quite identical to receiving it in milliseconds apart from a "tail" of three digits indicating the number of milliseconds in the format of the displayed time.

Therefore, I decided to remove all time properties set in seconds from the order properties in case an order has the same property in milliseconds.

Since we decided to remove something, it would be nice to add something, too. So let's add the new "custom comment" property to each order. It can be set for any order or position (both open and closed/removed ones) at any time. Why do we need this? For example, this may be necessary for text labels for orders fitting certain conditions, or for visual display (the library is to feature its own graphical shell later) so that an order marked with a text label can be easily displayed using various graphical constructions.

Open the Defines.mqh file, press Ctrl+F to find all order properties containing time in seconds and a similar property with the "_MSC" ending (this property is set in milliseconds). Remove the "millisecond" order properties leaving "second" properties and replace the number of integer properties of 24 with 21:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE , ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE , ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

After the changes, the list of order's integer properties will look as follows:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Let's find the enumeration of possible selection options by time and remove selection constants in milliseconds:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN_MSC, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, };

The enumeration will consist of only two constants:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, };

Now when setting selection by time, selection is performed by time in milliseconds for MQL5 and in seconds for MQL4.

Add the new "custom comment" property to the order string properties and increase the total number of string properties up to 4:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT , ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

Let's remove all references to milliseconds in the enumeration of possible sorting criteria (now they are used by default when sorting by time) and add the criterion for sorting by a custom comment:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 3 };

This concludes the changes in Defines.mqh. Now we need to remove all references to deleted order properties in the library files:

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC

and

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC

with

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN

and

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE

In the HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh and MarketPosition.mqh files of the abstract order descendant classes, remove all references to order millisecond properties (they are now millisecond by default):

ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC

ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC

and

In the Order.mqh file of the COrder abstract order class, remove the methods returning time in seconds from the private section:

datetime OrderOpenTime( void ) const ; datetime OrderCloseTime( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdate( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ;

Remove simplified access methods returning time in milliseconds from the class public section. It is to be returned by the methods returning time in seconds:

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long GroupID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }

Also, add the methods returning and setting an order custom comment:

string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,group_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }

In the closed constructor of the COrder class, remove saving the second time properties, replace millisecond properties with second ones and save time in milliseconds in them. Add saving a custom comment as an empty string:



COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ] = this . OrderOpenTimeMSC() ; this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ] = this . OrderCloseTimeMSC() ; this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ] = this . PositionTimeUpdateMSC() ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }

In the method returning position ID for MQL4, do the following: if this is a market position, return its ticket, otherwise return zero. A position opening ticket acts as a position ID in MQL5. It remains unchanged during the entire position lifetime.

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? this .Ticket() : 0 ); #else long id= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : id=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : id=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : id=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : id=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : id= 0 ; break ; } return id; #endif }

Thus, in MQL4, only a position ticket can serve as a position ID. A pending order in MQL4 has no such ID. If an order is deleted, no position was opened for it. If an order was activated, there is no such order in MQL4 order history but the position receives its ticket, thus the ticket acts as the position ID.

Supplement the method returning an opposite position ID for MQL4:

long COrder::OrderPositionByID( void ) const { long ticket= 0 ; #ifdef __MQL4__ string order_comment=::OrderComment(); if ( :: StringFind (order_comment, "close hedge by #" )> WRONG_VALUE ) ticket= :: StringToInteger (:: StringSubstr (order_comment, 16 ) ); #else switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : ticket=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; default : ticket= 0 ; break ; } #endif return ticket; }

Here, if this is MQL4 and if the order comment features the "close hedge by #" line, calculate the index of the opposite order ticket number start in the comment string and assign it to the value returned by the method.

Remove the implementation of the two methods that are no longer needed from the class listing since we do not want to get time in seconds anymore:



datetime COrder::OrderOpenTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderOpenTime(); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=( datetime ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } datetime COrder::OrderCloseTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderCloseTime(); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

For more meaningful display of an order status in MQL4, make small changes in the method returning the order status description:

string COrder::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status= this .Status(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); return ( status==ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : #ifdef __MQL5__ status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? ( type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : TextByLanguage( "Ордер на " , "The order to " )+(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "покупку" , "buy" ) : TextByLanguage( "продажу" , "sell" )) ) : #else status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Исторический ордер" , "History order" ) : #endif status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка" , "Deal" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция" , "Active position" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установленный отложенный ордер" , "Active pending order" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер" , "Pending order" ) : EnumToString (status) ); }

Here, for a remote pending order and a closed position in MQL4, we will return the status description as "Historical order".



In the method returning the description of the order integer property, change the strings containing the descriptions of ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE and ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE properties so that millisecond properties are returned for them:



string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic number" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Ticket of parent order" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Date of expiration" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Opening time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Closing time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" ) : TextByLanguage( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" ) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

and add returning a custom comment description to the method returning a string property description:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT ? TextByLanguage( "Комментарий" , "Comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT ? TextByLanguage( "Пользовательский комментарий" , "Custom comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задан" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор на бирже" , "Exchange identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" )): "" ); }

This concludes the changes in the COrder abstract order class.

In the DELib.mqh service functions file, make a small improvement in the function returning an order/position name by order type:



string OrderTypeDescription( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool as_order= true ) { string pref=( #ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else ( as_order ? "Market order" : "Position" ) #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" ) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); }

Here we added the flag managing the display of an order name for MQL4 either as an order, or as a position. Display for MQL4 "as an order" is set by default. Why was this done? Suppose that an order that caused a position to be opened is shown in square brackets when sending the position open event to the journal. In this case, the [Position Sell #123] message for the Sell position opened by a market (not pending) order with the ticket 123 as an order that caused the position opening is replaced with the more meaningful [Market order Sell #123] entry.



Let's improve the AddToListMarket() method of the market order and position collection class. Instead of the ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC position update time in milliseconds, we now use the ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE position update time (it is set in milliseconds by default):



bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket(COrder *order) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=order.GetProperty( ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE )+ this .ConvertToHS(order); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++; return true ; } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+= this .ConvertToHS(order); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to the list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

Replace the order time in milliseconds with the order time in the method for creating control orders and adding them to the list (for the same reason):



bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl(COrder *order) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl(order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetTimePrev( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control; return false ; } return true ; }

In the HistoryCollection.mqh file of the method for selecting orders by time of the CHistoryCollection collection class of historical orders and deals, improve selection of the compared property.

Since we have already had a selection of four properties (open time in milliseconds, close time in milliseconds, open time in seconds and close time in seconds) and now we have removed two of them, the selection is now simplified:



CArrayObj *CHistoryCollection::GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 , const ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME select_time_mode=SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property=(select_time_mode==SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE ? ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE : ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" )); return NULL ; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time== 0 ? END_TIME : end_time); if (begin_time>end_time) begin= 0 ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); this .m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,begin); int index_begin= this .m_list_all_orders.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_begin== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; this .m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,end); int index_end= this .m_list_all_orders.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_end== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; for ( int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add( this .m_list_all_orders.At(i)); return list; }

In the CEngine.mqh file, replace all instances of the SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC time constant in milliseconds with the SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN time constant. Now the time in milliseconds is used by this constant by default.

This concludes improvements of the library files related to removing time in seconds.



Implementing position closing events for MQL4

Various experiments and tests conducted while searching for possible options of identifying the occurrence of position closure and order removal events in MQL4 have turned out to be discouraging. Unlike MQL5, MQL4 features much less data that can be used for decisive event identification.

In MQL5, we can easily use data on orders belonging to a certain position and define an event, while in MQL4 both a position and a pending order are considered as orders. If we had a pending order in MetaTrader 4, then after its removal, we will face with:

increase in the number of historical orders

decrease in total volume

number of market orders remaining unchanged.



To make sure an event belongs to removing a pending order (position in MQL4 is an order as well), check the number of open positions. If it has not changed, the action has been performed with a pending order. Everything seems to be normal and logical here until we close any of the open positions (an order) in MetaTrader 4 partially. When closing a position partially, we have the same thing as when removing a pending order:

increase in the number of historical orders (the partially closed position (its order) has got into history),



decrease in the account volume since we have partially closed the position,



the number of open positions has not decreased — it remains the same when closing a position partially.



This is the same state as when removing a pending order. We can observe this when launching a test EA from the previous article in the tester. Open a position, close it partially, set a pending order and remove it. During the last action, two entries appear in the journal simultaneously: partial position closure and pending order removal. I have already mentioned the conformity of criteria for defining these two events above. The program simply defines two events at once, and one of them is incorrect.

Here we can use the check of the changed number of pending orders — when defining a partial position closure, we will also check changing the number of market pending orders. If it has not changed, the event is a partial position closure.

Everything seems logical, but this approach imposes restrictions on the allowed order of trading operations in MetaTrader 4. In other words, we cannot remove a pending order and partially close a position in a single loop as this violates the event-defining logic mentioned above. We can implement a solution to bypass this limitation but it requires reworking the classes of market and historic collection of orders and positions. To define a change in the market environment, we need to use temporary lists of orders and positions that were changed on the account rather than manage the amount of occurred changes. The events should be handled according to the data of these lists. In that case, each event type has its own list and creating events for sending them to the program is to be carried out according to the lists of changed orders and positions.



Perhaps, upon completion of this article series, I will arrange such a search and event handling. But for now, let's use the control of the number of market pending orders. Keep in mind such a limitation for MetaTrader 4 and develop the functions of closing/removing orders taking it into account. For end users, this limitation remains hidden. They are not supposed to manage it, as the functions for working with the library considering that limitation for MQL4 are to be introduced.

Perhaps, upon completion of this article series, I will arrange such a search and event handling. But for now, let's use the control of the number of market pending orders. Keep in mind such a limitation for MetaTrader 4 and develop the functions of closing/removing orders taking it into account. For end users, this limitation remains hidden. They are not supposed to manage it, as the functions for working with the library considering that limitation for MQL4 are to be introduced.

To define a partial closure, we need to manage the total volume on the account. This means we need to pass its change value to the Refresh() method of the CEventsCollection class. As usual, all starts from the basic object of the library. Let's make the necessary addition to the call of the method for updating the event collection class.



Add an additional transferable parameter to the Refresh method of the CEventsCollection class in the CEngine::TradeEventsControl() class method:



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl ( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh ( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions(), this .m_history.NewDeals(), this .m_market.ChangedVolumeValue() ); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Now we need to change the Refresh() method of the CEventsCollection class itself by implementing yet another parameter (volume change value) to it.

Add the new parameter to the definition of the Refresh() method in the EventsCollection.mqh file:

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume ); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

We need to make additions in the implementation of the Refresh() method:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume ) {

Now we need to create the position closure and partial closure events handler and solve the issue of the incorrect defining of a pending order removal event during a partial position closure.



In the private class section, change the first form of calling the new event creation method by adding passing the list of control orders to the method. We will need it to identify orders taking part in closing one position by an opposite one. Also, add the method returning the list of historical (closed) positions and the method returning the pointer to the control order by the position ticket:



class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_position_id; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; void CreateNewEvent (COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_control ); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrderControl* GetOrderControlByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes, const int index); public :

Implement the method returning the list of closed positions beyond the class body:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

The method contains nothing new for us. I have already described the similar methods in the previous parts of the library description.



Let's implement the method returning a control order by a ticket and change the method returning the type of a control order by a ticket:

COrderControl* CEventsCollection:: GetOrderControlByTicket (CArrayObj *list, const ulong ticket) { if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ctrl; } return NULL ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection:: GetTypeFirst (CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket) { if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; COrderControl* ctrl= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list,ticket); if (ctrl== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); }

Like the previously considered similar methods, the method returning a control order by a ticket is simple. It receives the list of control orders and the ticket of the position whose control order we want to obtain.

Take the order from the list and compare it with the ticket passed to the method in a loop by the list size. If the tickets are equal, return the pointer to the control order, otherwise return NULL.

The GetTypeFirst() method returning the control order type previously consisted of a loop by the list of control orders with the search of an order with the ticket equal to the one passed to the method. When such an order was detected, its type was returned.

Now that we have the method returning a control order by a position ticket, we can delete the search loop from the GetTypeFirst() method. This is exactly what I have done. Now in the method, we obtain a control order by a position ticket using the GetOrderControlByTicket() method. If it is obtained successfully (not NULL), return a type of an obtained order, otherwise return -1.



Now we may add handling position closure for MQL4 to the event collection update method:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ if (new_market_positions> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListPositions(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_type_first= this .GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } else if (new_market_positions< 0 || (new_market_positions== 0 && changed_volume< 0 && new_history_orders> 0 && new_market_pendings> WRONG_VALUE )) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPositions(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { COrderControl* ctrl= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,position.Ticket()); if (ctrl!= NULL ) { this .m_type_first=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } } #endif } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL5__ if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #endif } }

Handling position closure is quite clear and transparent. Its description is commented in the listing, and there is no point in dwelling on its logic as the code comments are detailed thoroughly enough.

Since one more list is now passed to the first form of calling the method for creating a new event, add passing the list of control orders to the call of the method for MQL5 in the Refresh() method of the CEventsCollection event collection class:



#ifdef __MQL5__ if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market, list_control ); } } } #endif

Now let's add the code of creating a position closure event to the first form of an event call in the event creation method:

CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market,CArrayObj* list_control).



Since the method is quite bulky, we will have a look only at the code for creating a position closure event for MQL4:

if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; if (order.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; } if (order.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; } if (order.TicketTo()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } COrder* order_close_by= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.Ticket()); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE close_by_type= this .m_type_first; double close_by_volume=order.Volume(); ulong close_by_ticket=order.Ticket(); long close_by_magic=order.Magic(); string close_by_symbol=order.Symbol(); if (order_close_by!=NULL) { close_by_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_close_by.TypeOrder(); close_by_ticket=order_close_by.Ticket(); close_by_magic=order_close_by.Magic(); close_by_symbol=order_close_by.Symbol(); close_by_volume=order_close_by.Volume(); reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; COrderControl* ctrl_closed= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,order.Ticket()); COrderControl* ctrl_close_by= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,close_by_ticket); double vol_closed= 0 ; double vol_close_by= 0 ; if (ctrl_closed!=NULL && ctrl_close_by!=NULL) { vol_closed=ctrl_closed.Volume()-order.Volume(); vol_close_by=vol_closed-close_by_volume; if (ctrl_closed.Volume()>order.Volume()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS; } } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL && order.PositionByID()== 0 ) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,close_by_type); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_type); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, this .m_type_first); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_ticket); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, this .m_position_id); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,close_by_ticket); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,close_by_magic); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,close_by_symbol); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event is already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } #endif

Since we have already described the logic of creating events in the previous articles, let's mention it briefly: first, set an event code as "position closure" and an event reason as "request executed in full". Next view the various properties of a closed order, add the necessary flags to the event code based on these properties and change the event reason if necessary. When defining an opposite position closure, we use data of control orders on closed positions. This data provides us with the entire info on opposite orders before their joint closure allowing us to define order types and their volume, as well as find out which one initiated a close by.

Then all collected data is recorded in the event properties, and a new position closure event is created.



I have also improved the method returning the list of all position's closing orders for MQL4:



CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of history collection" )); return NULL ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID , 0 , NO_EQUAL ); #endif return list_orders; }

For MQL5, we select only orders of ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type from the list of historical orders. Since there are no such orders in MQL4, we select only the orders with the opposite position ID property filled, more specifically, orders that have this property not equal to zero.



The method returning the last closing position order for MQL4 has also been improved:



COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ,position_id,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); #endif COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

In MQL5, we can obtain the last order belonging to a position at any time. However, this is not the case with MQL4. Therefore, in case of MQL4, I decided to return an opposite position order if present or NULL if a position was not closed by an opposite one. This allows us to partially implement obtaining a closing order when a position is closed by an opposite one.

These are all the changes and improvements necessary for defining a position closure for MQL4.

Find the full listings of all classes in the files attached below.



Testing

To perform the test, we will use the test EA from the previous article TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 located at \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10 and save it in the new folder \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11 under the name TestDoEasyPart11.mq4.

Since we removed time constants in milliseconds from the ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE enumeration of possible order and deal sorting criteria, we need to replace sorting by placing time where a removed constant is set



list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);

with sorting by time in the EA's handler of the pending order removal button pressing:



else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN) ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #else PendingOrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #endif } } }

Compile the EA and set the StopLoss in points and TakeProfit in points inputs in the tester to zero so that positions are closed without stop orders. Then launch the EA in the tester, open a position and close it partially.

Next place and remove a pending order:





Now the events of partial closure and pending order removal are defined as separate events.

Launch the EA once again and click the buttons observing the definition of events:





As we can see, the events are defined correctly. A close by event is defined, modifications of stop levels and pending order prices are also tracked.



What's next?

In this article, we finished the conversion of the existing library functionality for compatibility with MQL4. In the coming articles, we will create new "account" and "symbol" objects, their collection and events.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

