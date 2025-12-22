Tables in the MVC Paradigm in MQL5: Customizable and sortable table columns

Contents





Introduction

In the previous article focused on creating tables on MQL5 in the MVC paradigm, we linked tabular data (Model) with their graphical representation (View) in a single control (TableView), and created a simple static table based on the resulting object. Tables are a convenient tool for classifying and displaying various data in a user—friendly view. Accordingly, the table should provide more features for the user to control the display of data.

Today, we will add to the tables a feature to adjust the column widths, indicate the types of data displayed, and sort the table data by its columns. To do this, we just need to refine the previously created classes of controls. But in the end, we will add a new class that simplifies table creation. The class will allow for creating tables in several rows from previously prepared data.

In the MVC (Model — View — Controller) concept, the interaction between the three components is organized in such a way that when the external component (View) is changed using the Controller, the Model is modified. And then the modified model is re-displayed by the visual component (View). Here, we will organize interaction between the three components in the same way — clicking on table’s column header (the Controller component operation) will result in a change in data location in the table model (reorganizing the Model component), which will result in a change in the table view — the display of the result by the View component.





Refining Library Classes

All files of the library being developed are located at \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\. The Table Model class file (Tables.mqh), along with the test indicator file (iTestTable.mq5), is located at \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\.

Graphic library files (Base.mqh and Controls.mqh) are located at subfolder \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\Controls\. All the necessary files can be downloaded in one archive from the previous article.

Refine table model classes in the file \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\Tables.mqh.

Rows in the table model are sorted by row ID (index) by default. The very first row has an index of 0. And the cells in the row also start with a zero index. To sort by cell indexes, we need to designate a certain number that we will add to the cell index, and by which we will determine that sorting by cell index is set. And we also should indicate the sorting direction. So we need two numbers: the first one will determine that the cell index needs to be sorted in ascending order, the second one will determine whether the cell index needs to be sorted in descending order.

Define macro substitutions for these numbers:

#define __TABLES__ #define MARKER_START_DATA - 1 #define MAX_STRING_LENGTH 128 #define CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS 19 #define ASC_IDX_CORRECTION 10000 #define DESC_IDX_CORRECTION 20000

Having defined such macro substitutions, we indicated that there can be no more than 10,000 rows in the table and cells in one row. It seems that this is more than enough to work with tables (100 million table cells).

To the sorting method we will pass a number from zero to 10,000 as the mode parameter. This will be sorting by indexes of table rows. Numbers from 10,000 inclusive to 19,999 will indicate the sorting by the index of the table column in ascending order. Numbers from 20,000 — by column index in descending order:

For the Sort() list sorting method to work correctly, it is necessary to redefine the virtual method for comparing two objects Compare() defined in the base object of the Standard Library. By default, this method returns 0, which means that the objects being compared are equal.

We already have an implemented comparison method in the table row class CTableRow. Refine it so that it is possible to sort rows by column indexes in the table, given the sorting direction:

int CTableRow::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { if (node== NULL ) return - 1 ; if (mode== 0 ) { const CTableRow *obj=node; return ( this .Index()>obj.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); } bool asc=(mode>=ASC_IDX_CORRECTION && mode<DESC_IDX_CORRECTION); int col= mode%(asc ? ASC_IDX_CORRECTION : DESC_IDX_CORRECTION); CTableRow *nonconst_this=(CTableRow*)& this ; CTableRow *nonconst_node=(CTableRow*)node; CTableCell *cell_current =nonconst_this.GetCell(col); CTableCell *cell_compared=nonconst_node.GetCell(col); if (cell_current== NULL || cell_compared== NULL ) return - 1 ; int cmp= 0 ; switch (cell_current.Datatype()) { case TYPE_DOUBLE : cmp=(cell_current.ValueD()>cell_compared.ValueD() ? 1 : cell_current.ValueD()<cell_compared.ValueD() ? - 1 : 0 ); break ; case TYPE_LONG : case TYPE_DATETIME : case TYPE_COLOR : cmp=(cell_current.ValueL()>cell_compared.ValueL() ? 1 : cell_current.ValueL()<cell_compared.ValueL() ? - 1 : 0 ); break ; case TYPE_STRING : cmp=:: StringCompare (cell_current.ValueS(),cell_compared.ValueS()); break ; default : break ; } return (asc ? cmp : -cmp); }

The highlighted in color code block compares two table cells in ascending (mode >= 10000 && <20000) and descending (mode>=20000). Since, for comparison we should get necessary cell objects from the string object, and they are not constant (while the string for comparison is passed to the method as a constant pointer), we first need to remove constancy for *node by declaring non-constant objects for comparison. And from them get cell objects for comparison.

These are dangerous transformations, as the constancy of pointers is violated, and objects can be accidentally altered. But here we definitely know that this method only compares values, but not their change. Therefore, here we can take a little controlled liberty to get the result we want.

We will add three new methods to the CTableModel table model class to simplify working with table columns and sorting by them:

public : CTableRow *RowAddNew( void ); CTableRow *RowInsertNewTo( const uint index_to); bool RowDelete( const uint index); bool RowMoveTo( const uint row_index, const uint index_to); void RowClearData( const uint index); string RowDescription( const uint index); void RowPrint( const uint index, const bool detail); bool ColumnAddNew( const int index=- 1 ); bool ColumnDelete( const uint index); bool ColumnMoveTo( const uint col_index, const uint index_to); void ColumnClearData( const uint index); void ColumnSetDatatype( const uint index, const ENUM_DATATYPE type); void ColumnSetDigits( const uint index, const int digits); void ColumnSetTimeFlags( const uint index, const uint flags); void ColumnSetColorNamesFlag( const uint index, const bool flag); void SortByColumn( const uint column, const bool descending); virtual string Description( void ); void Print ( const bool detail); void PrintTable( const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS);

Outside of the class body, write their implementation.

A Method That Sets Column Time Display Flags:

void CTableModel::ColumnSetTimeFlags( const uint index, const uint flags) { for ( uint i= 0 ;i< this .RowsTotal();i++) { CTableCell *cell= this .GetCell(i, index); if (cell!= NULL ) cell.SetDatetimeFlags(flags); } }

A Method That Sets Display Flag of Column Color Name:

void CTableModel::ColumnSetColorNamesFlag( const uint index, const bool flag) { for ( uint i= 0 ;i< this .RowsTotal();i++) { CTableCell *cell= this .GetCell(i, index); if (cell!= NULL ) cell.SetColorNameFlag(flag); } }

Both methods, in a simple loop through table rows get the desired cell from each subsequent row and set the specified flag for it.

A Method That Sorts the Table By the Specified Column and Direction:

void CTableModel::SortByColumn( const uint column, const bool descending) { if ( this .m_list_rows.Total()== 0 ) return ; int mode=( int )column+(descending ? DESC_IDX_CORRECTION : ASC_IDX_CORRECTION); this .m_list_rows.Sort(mode); this .CellsPositionUpdate(); }

The index of the table column is passed to the method, by the values of which the table should be sorted, as well as the sorting direction flag. Leave the method if the list of lines is empty. Next, define the sorting mode (mode). If sorting is descending (descending == true), then add 20,000 to the column index, if sorting is ascending, then add 10000 to the column index. Next, call the sorting method with the mode indication and update all the cells in the table in each row.

Now add new methods to the CTable table class. These are methods with the same name for the ones just added to the table model class:

public : string CellDescription( const uint row, const uint col); void CellPrint( const uint row, const uint col); CObject *CellGetObject( const uint row, const uint col); ENUM_OBJECT_TYPE CellGetObjType( const uint row, const uint col); CTableRow *RowAddNew( void ); CTableRow *RowInsertNewTo( const uint index_to); bool RowDelete( const uint index); bool RowMoveTo( const uint row_index, const uint index_to); void RowClearData( const uint index); string RowDescription( const uint index); void RowPrint( const uint index, const bool detail); bool ColumnAddNew( const string caption, const int index=- 1 ); bool ColumnDelete( const uint index); bool ColumnMoveTo( const uint index, const uint index_to); void ColumnClearData( const uint index); void ColumnCaptionSetValue( const uint index, const string value); void ColumnSetDigits( const uint index, const int digits); void ColumnSetTimeFlags( const uint index, const uint flags); void ColumnSetColorNamesFlag( const uint col, const bool flag); void ColumnSetDatatype( const uint index, const ENUM_DATATYPE type); ENUM_DATATYPE ColumnDatatype( const uint index); virtual string Description( void ); void Print ( const int column_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); void SortByColumn( const uint column, const bool descending) { if ( this .m_table_model!= NULL ) this .m_table_model.SortByColumn(column,descending); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (OBJECT_TYPE_TABLE); }

...

void CTable::ColumnSetTimeFlags( const uint index, const uint flags) { if ( this .m_table_model!= NULL ) this .m_table_model.ColumnSetTimeFlags(index,flags); } void CTable::ColumnSetColorNamesFlag( const uint index, const bool flag) { if ( this .m_table_model!= NULL ) this .m_table_model.ColumnSetColorNamesFlag(index,flag); }

The methods check the validity of the table model object and invoke its corresponding methods of the same name, which were discussed above.

Refine classes in file \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\Controls\Base.mqh.

Add a forward declaration of the classes that were made last time, but were not added to the list, and a new class that we will implement today:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> #include "..\Tables.mqh" class CBoundedObj; class CCanvasBase; class CCounter; class CAutoRepeat; class CImagePainter; class CVisualHint; class CLabel; class CButton; class CButtonTriggered; class CButtonArrowUp; class CButtonArrowDown; class CButtonArrowLeft; class CButtonArrowRight; class CCheckBox; class CRadioButton; class CScrollBarThumbH; class CScrollBarThumbV; class CScrollBarH; class CScrollBarV; class CTableCellView; class CTableRowView; class CColumnCaptionView; class CTableHeaderView; class CTableView; class CTableControl; class CPanel; class CGroupBox; class CContainer;

Add a new type to the enumeration of UI element types:

enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE { ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE = 0x10000 , ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR, ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT, ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA, ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_COUNTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_AUTOREPEAT_CONTROL, ELEMENT_TYPE_BOUNDED_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT, ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CELL_VIEW, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW_VIEW, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION_VIEW, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER_VIEW, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_VIEW, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CONTROL_VIEW, ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER, };

Add a new object type to the function that returns the element’s short name by type:

string ElementShortName( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { switch (type) { case ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE : return "BASE" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT : return "HNT" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL : return "LBL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON : return "SBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED : return "TBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP : return "BTARU" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN : return "BTARD" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT : return "BTARL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT : return "BTARR" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX : return "CHKB" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON : return "RBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H : return "THMBH" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V : return "THMBV" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H : return "SCBH" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V : return "SCBV" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CELL_VIEW : return "TCELL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW_VIEW : return "TROW" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION_VIEW : return "TCAPT" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER_VIEW : return "THDR" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_VIEW : return "TABLE" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CONTROL_VIEW : return "TBLCTRL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL : return "PNL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX : return "GRBX" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER : return "CNTR" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Add methods that return cursor coordinates to the base class of graphical elements:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : int m_id; ushort m_name[]; public : void SetName( const string name) { :: StringToShortArray (name, this .m_name); } virtual void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } string Name( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_name); } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CursorX( void ) const { return CCommonManager::GetInstance().CursorX(); } int CursorY( void ) const { return CCommonManager::GetInstance().CursorY(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE); } virtual string Description( void ); virtual void Print ( void ); CBaseObj ( void ) : m_id(- 1 ) { this .SetName( "" ); } ~CBaseObj ( void ) {} };

This will allow each graphical element to have access to cursor coordinates at any time. CCommonManager singleton class constantly monitors the cursor coordinates, and accessing it from any graphical element gives the element access to these coordinates.

In the rectangular area class, add a method that removes assignment of an object to the area:

class CBound : public CBaseObj { protected : CBaseObj *m_assigned_obj; CRect m_bound; public : void ResizeW( const int size) { this .m_bound.Width(size); } void ResizeH( const int size) { this .m_bound.Height(size); } void Resize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Width(w); this .m_bound.Height(h); } void SetX( const int x) { this .m_bound.left=x; } void SetY( const int y) { this .m_bound.top=y; } void SetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.LeftTop(x,y); } void Move( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.Move(x,y); } void Shift( const int dx, const int dy) { this .m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.left; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.top; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.right-( this .m_bound.Width() > 0 ? 1 : 0 );} int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.bottom-( this .m_bound.Height()> 0 ? 1 : 0 );} bool Contains( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_bound.Contains(x,y); } void AssignObject(CBaseObj *obj) { this .m_assigned_obj=obj; } void UnassignObject( void ) { this .m_assigned_obj= NULL ; } CBaseObj *GetAssignedObj( void ) { return this .m_assigned_obj; } virtual string Description( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA); } CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } CBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetXY(x,y); this .Resize(w,h); } ~CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } };

If a UI element is programmatically deleted, then being assigned to an area in another UI element, its pointer will remain registered for that area. Accessing an element using this pointer will lead to a critical program termination. Therefore, when deleting an object, it is necessary to unattach it from the area if it was attached to it. Writing a NULL value to a pointer enables to control pointer validity to an already deleted UI element.

Classes of UI elements in the library under development are arranged so that if an object is attached to a container, when the element leaves its container, it gets cropped along boundaries of its container. If an element is completely outside the container, it is simply hidden. But if there is a command for the container to move it to the foreground, the container automatically brings all the elements attached to it to the foreground in a loop. Accordingly, hidden elements are visible, since shifting an object to the foreground means sequential execution of two hide-display commands. In order not to move hidden elements to the foreground, add a flag to UI element properties that it is hidden because it is located outside its container. And in the method of shifting an object to the foreground, check this flag.

In the base class of CCanvasBase UI element canvas, declare the following flag in the protected section:

protected : CCanvas *m_background; CCanvas *m_foreground; CCanvasBase *m_container; CColorElement m_color_background; CColorElement m_color_foreground; CColorElement m_color_border; CColorElement m_color_background_act; CColorElement m_color_foreground_act; CColorElement m_color_border_act; CAutoRepeat m_autorepeat; ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE m_state; long m_chart_id; int m_wnd; int m_wnd_y; int m_obj_x; int m_obj_y; uchar m_alpha_bg; uchar m_alpha_fg; uint m_border_width_lt; uint m_border_width_rt; uint m_border_width_up; uint m_border_width_dn; string m_program_name; bool m_hidden; bool m_blocked; bool m_movable; bool m_resizable; bool m_focused; bool m_main; bool m_autorepeat_flag; bool m_scroll_flag; bool m_trim_flag; bool m_cropped; int m_cursor_delta_x; int m_cursor_delta_y; int m_z_order;

In the public section, implement a method that returns this flag:

public : void SetState(ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE state) { this .m_state=state; this .ColorsToDefault(); } ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE State( void ) const { return this .m_state; } bool ObjectSetZOrder( const int value); int ObjectZOrder( void ) const { return this .m_z_order; } bool IsBelongsToThis( const string name) const { return (:: ObjectGetString ( this .m_chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT )== this .m_program_name);} bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_blocked; } bool IsMovable( void ) const { return this .m_movable; } bool IsResizable( void ) const { return this .m_resizable; } bool IsMain( void ) const { return this .m_main; } bool IsFocused( void ) const { return this .m_focused; } bool IsAutorepeat( void ) const { return this .m_autorepeat_flag; } bool IsScrollable( void ) const { return this .m_scroll_flag; } bool IsTrimmed( void ) const { return this .m_trim_flag; } bool IsCropped( void ) const { return this .m_cropped; } string NameBG( void ) const { return this .m_background.ChartObjectName(); } string NameFG( void ) const { return this .m_foreground.ChartObjectName(); }

a method that sets a flag, and a virtual method that returns a flag indicating that the element is located completely outside its container:

int LimitLeft( void ) const { return this .ObjectX()+( int ) this .m_border_width_lt; } int LimitRight( void ) const { return this .ObjectRight()-( int ) this .m_border_width_rt; } int LimitTop( void ) const { return this .ObjectY()+( int ) this .m_border_width_up; } int LimitBottom( void ) const { return this .ObjectBottom()-( int ) this .m_border_width_dn; } void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .m_movable=flag; } void SetAsMain( void ) { this .m_main= true ; } virtual void SetResizable( const bool flag) { this .m_resizable=flag; } void SetAutorepeat( const bool flag) { this .m_autorepeat_flag=flag; } void SetScrollable( const bool flag) { this .m_scroll_flag=flag; } virtual void SetTrimmered( const bool flag) { this .m_trim_flag=flag; } void SetCropped( const bool flag) { this .m_cropped=flag; } virtual bool IsOutOfContainer( void ); virtual bool ObjectTrim( void );

Implementing a method that returns a flag indicating that the object is located outside its container:

bool CCanvasBase::IsOutOfContainer( void ) { return ( this .Right() <= this .ContainerLimitLeft() || this .X() >= this .ContainerLimitRight() || this .Bottom()<= this .ContainerLimitTop() || this .Y() >= this .ContainerLimitBottom()); }

The method checks coordinates of object's boundaries relative to container boundaries and returns a flag indicating that the element is completely outside its container. For some graphic elements, this method may be calculated differently. Therefore, the method is declared virtual.

In a method that trims a UI object along the container contour, manage the new flag:

bool CCanvasBase::ObjectTrim() { if (! this .m_trim_flag) return false ; int container_left = this .ContainerLimitLeft(); int container_right = this .ContainerLimitRight(); int container_top = this .ContainerLimitTop(); int container_bottom = this .ContainerLimitBottom(); int object_left = this .X(); int object_right = this .Right(); int object_top = this .Y(); int object_bottom = this .Bottom(); if ( this .IsOutOfContainer()) { this .m_cropped= true ; this .Hide( false ); if ( this .ObjectResize( this .Width(), this .Height())) this .BoundResize( this .Width(), this .Height()); return true ; } else { this .m_cropped= false ; if (object_right<=container_right && object_left>=container_left && object_bottom<=container_bottom && object_top>=container_top) { if ( this .ObjectWidth()!= this .Width() || this .ObjectHeight()!= this .Height()) { if ( this .ObjectResize( this .Width(), this .Height())) return true ; } } else { if (object_bottom<=container_bottom && object_top>=container_top) { if ( this .ObjectHeight()!= this .Height()) this .ObjectResizeH( this .Height()); } else { if (object_right<=container_right && object_left>=container_left) { if ( this .ObjectWidth()!= this .Width()) this .ObjectResizeW( this .Width()); } } } } bool modified_horizontal= false ; bool modified_vertical = false ; int new_left = object_left; int new_width = this .Width(); if (object_left<=container_left) { int crop_left=container_left-object_left; new_left=container_left; new_width-=crop_left; modified_horizontal= true ; } if (object_right>=container_right) { int crop_right=object_right-container_right; new_width-=crop_right; modified_horizontal= true ; } if (modified_horizontal) { this .ObjectSetX(new_left); this .ObjectResizeW(new_width); } int new_top=object_top; int new_height= this .Height(); if (object_top<=container_top) { int crop_top=container_top-object_top; new_top=container_top; new_height-=crop_top; modified_vertical= true ; } if (object_bottom>=container_bottom) { int crop_bottom=object_bottom-container_bottom; new_height-=crop_bottom; modified_vertical= true ; } if (modified_vertical) { this .ObjectSetY(new_top); this .ObjectResizeH(new_height); } this .Show( false ); if (modified_horizontal || modified_vertical) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); return true ; } return false ; }

After such an addition, objects that are completely outside the container will not be moved to the foreground, becoming visible if a command is sent to move this object to the foreground, or the entire container with all its contents at once.

In the method that places the object in the foreground, check the flag being set in the above method:

void CCanvasBase::BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_cropped) return ; this .Hide( false ); this .Show(chart_redraw); }

If the flag for the object is set, there is no need to move the element to the foreground — leave the method.

Each UI element has a general mouse wheel scroll handler. This general handler calls a virtual method for handling wheel scrolling. Whereas, the value from the sparam of the general handler is passed to sparam. This is a mistake, since none of the controls can detect that the mouse wheel is scrolling over it. The solution is as follows: in the general handler, we know the name of the active element — the one above which the cursor is located, which means that when calling the scroll wheel handler, the name of the active element should be passed to sparam. And in the handler itself, check the element name and the sparam value. If they are equal, then this is exactly the object over which the mouse wheel scrolls. Implement this in the general event handler:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { if ( this .IsCurrentActiveElement()) this .OnWheelEvent(id,lparam,dparam, this .ActiveElementName() ); }

We will check for equality of the object name and value in sparam in the handler. The handler is located in another file along with other improvements.

Open \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\Controls\Controls.mqh — now improvements will be entered to this file.

Add new definitions to the macro substitutions section:

#define DEF_LABEL_W 50 #define DEF_LABEL_H 16 #define DEF_BUTTON_W 60 #define DEF_BUTTON_H 16 #define DEF_TABLE_ROW_H 16 #define DEF_TABLE_HEADER_H 20 #define DEF_TABLE_COLUMN_MIN_W 12 #define DEF_PANEL_W 80 #define DEF_PANEL_H 80 #define DEF_PANEL_MIN_W 60 #define DEF_PANEL_MIN_H 60 #define DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH 13 #define DEF_THUMB_MIN_SIZE 8 #define DEF_AUTOREPEAT_DELAY 500 #define DEF_AUTOREPEAT_INTERVAL 100 #define DEF_HINT_NAME_TOOLTIP "HintTooltip" #define DEF_HINT_NAME_HORZ "HintHORZ" #define DEF_HINT_NAME_VERT "HintVERT" #define DEF_HINT_NAME_NWSE "HintNWSE" #define DEF_HINT_NAME_NESW "HintNESW" #define DEF_HINT_NAME_SHIFT_HORZ "HintShiftHORZ" #define DEF_HINT_NAME_SHIFT_VERT "HintShiftVERT"

The width of the table column must not be less than 12 pixels, so that when the size is reduced, the columns are not too narrow. It is more convenient to set names of tooltips using the compiler directive and substitute them as the name, since if we need to change the tooltip name, we only change the directive, and there is no need to search and change all occurrences of this name in different places of the code. We now have two names for two new tooltip. These will be tooltips that appear when you hover the cursor over an object's edge, which you can "pull" to resize the object.

Add a new enumeration of column sorting modes and new enumeration constants:

enum ENUM_ELEMENT_SORT_BY { ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID = BASE_SORT_BY_ID, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME = BASE_SORT_BY_NAME, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_X = BASE_SORT_BY_X, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_Y = BASE_SORT_BY_Y, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_WIDTH= BASE_SORT_BY_WIDTH, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_HEIGHT= BASE_SORT_BY_HEIGHT, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ZORDER= BASE_SORT_BY_ZORDER, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_TEXT, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR_BG, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA_BG, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_COLOR_FG, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ALPHA_FG, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_STATE, ELEMENT_SORT_BY_GROUP, }; enum ENUM_TABLE_SORT_MODE { TABLE_SORT_MODE_NONE, TABLE_SORT_MODE_ASC, TABLE_SORT_MODE_DESC, }; enum ENUM_HINT_TYPE { HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_SHIFT_HORZ, HINT_TYPE_ARROW_SHIFT_VERT, };

In the CImagePainter image drawing class, declare two new methods that draw horizontal and vertical offset arrows:

bool Clear( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowUp( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowDown( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowLeft( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowRight( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowHorz( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowVert( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowNWSE( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowNESW( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowShiftHorz( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowShiftVert( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool CheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool UncheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool CheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool UncheckedRadioButton( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true );

Outside of the class body, implement the declared methods.

A Method That Draws an 18x18 Horizontal Offset Arrow:

bool CImagePainter::ArrowShiftHorz( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound( __FUNCTION__ )) return false ; int arrx[ 25 ]={ 0 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 7 , 7 , 10 , 10 , 13 , 13 , 14 , 17 , 17 , 14 , 13 , 13 , 10 , 10 , 7 , 7 , 4 , 4 , 3 , 0 , 0 }; int arry[ 25 ]={ 8 , 5 , 5 , 7 , 7 , 0 , 0 , 7 , 7 , 5 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 12 , 10 , 10 , 17 , 17 , 10 , 10 , 12 , 12 , 9 , 8 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle( 1 , 8 , 16 , 9 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle( 8 , 1 , 9 , 16 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 2 , 7 , 2 , 10 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 6 , 3 , 11 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 14 , 6 , 14 , 11 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 15 , 7 , 15 , 10 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

A Method That Draws an 18x18 Vertical Offset Arrow:

bool CImagePainter::ArrowShiftVert( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound( __FUNCTION__ )) return false ; int arrx[ 25 ]={ 0 , 7 , 7 , 5 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 12 , 10 , 10 , 17 , 17 , 10 , 10 , 12 , 12 , 9 , 8 , 5 , 5 , 7 , 7 , 0 , 0 }; int arry[ 25 ]={ 7 , 7 , 4 , 4 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 7 , 7 , 10 , 10 , 13 , 13 , 14 , 17 , 17 , 14 , 13 , 13 , 10 , 10 , 7 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle( 1 , 8 , 16 , 9 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle( 8 , 1 , 9 , 16 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 7 , 2 , 10 , 2 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 6 , 3 , 11 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 6 , 14 , 11 , 14 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 7 , 15 , 10 , 15 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

Both methods draw arrow tooltips for horizontal ( ) and vertical ( ) offset of the element edge to change its dimensions.

In the base class of the CElementBase graphical element, make two methods AddHintsArrowed and ShowCursorHint virtual:

CVisualHint *AddHint(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy); virtual bool AddHintsArrowed( void ); bool DeleteHintsArrowed( void ); virtual bool ShowCursorHint( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge, int x, int y); virtual void ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y);

In the class destructor, clear the list of tooltips:

CElementBase( void ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_visible_in_container= true ; } CElementBase( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CElementBase( void ) { this .m_list_hints.Clear(); }

When adding objects to the lists, first the exact same object is searched for in the list. Whereas, for proper search, the list is sorted by the property being compared. But initially the list can be sorted by another property. In order not to disrupt the initial sorting of the lists, we will memorize it, then set the sorting necessary for the search. And at the end, return the previously memorized one.

In the method of adding the specified tooltip to the list, make the following refinement:

bool CElementBase::AddHintToList(CVisualHint *obj) { if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty element passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } int sort_mode= this .m_list_hints.SortMode(); this .m_list_hints.Sort(ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID); if ( this .m_list_hints.Search(obj)== NULL ) { this .m_list_hints.Sort(sort_mode); return ( this .m_list_hints.Add(obj)>- 1 ); } this .m_list_hints.Sort(sort_mode); return false ; }

In the methods that work with the names of tooltip objects, we will now use names of the objects by the previously specified directives:

bool CElementBase::AddHintsArrowed( void ) { string array[ 4 ]={ DEF_HINT_NAME_HORZ,DEF_HINT_NAME_VERT,DEF_HINT_NAME_NWSE,DEF_HINT_NAME_NESW }; ENUM_HINT_TYPE type[ 4 ]={HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW}; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )array.Size();i++) res &=( this .CreateAndAddNewHint(type[i],array[i], 0 , 0 )!= NULL ); if (!res) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )array.Size();i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHint(array[i]); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.Hide( false ); obj.Draw( false ); } return true ; }

...

bool CElementBase::ShowCursorHint( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge, int x, int y) { CVisualHint *hint= NULL ; int hint_shift_x= 0 ; int hint_shift_y= 0 ; switch (edge) { case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT : case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT : hint_shift_x= 1 ; hint_shift_y= 18 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( DEF_HINT_NAME_HORZ ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_TOP : case CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM : hint_shift_x= 12 ; hint_shift_y= 4 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( DEF_HINT_NAME_VERT ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP : case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM : hint_shift_x= 10 ; hint_shift_y= 2 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( DEF_HINT_NAME_NWSE ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM : case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP : hint_shift_x= 5 ; hint_shift_y= 12 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( DEF_HINT_NAME_NESW ); break ; default : break ; } return (hint!= NULL ? hint.Move(x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y) : false ); }

etc.

In the tooltip object class, declare two new methods that draw two new tooltips:

class CVisualHint : public CButton { protected : ENUM_HINT_TYPE m_hint_type; void DrawTooltip( void ); void DrawArrHorz( void ); void DrawArrVert( void ); void DrawArrNWSE( void ); void DrawArrNESW( void ); void DrawArrShiftHorz( void ); void DrawArrShiftVert( void ); void InitColorsTooltip( void ); void InitColorsArrowed( void ); public : void SetHintType( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type); ENUM_HINT_TYPE HintType( void ) const { return this .m_hint_type; } virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT); } void Init( const string text); virtual void InitColors( void ); CVisualHint( void ); CVisualHint( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CVisualHint ( void ) {} };

Outside of the class body, write their implementation:

void CVisualHint::DrawArrShiftHorz( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowShiftHorz( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrShiftVert( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowShiftVert( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); }

Add the processing of new methods for drawing tooltips to the methods for drawing and setting the tooltip type:

void CVisualHint::SetHintType( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type) { if ( this .m_hint_type==type) return ; this .m_hint_type=type; switch ( this .m_hint_type) { case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ : this .Resize( 17 , 7 ); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT : this .Resize( 7 , 17 ); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW : case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE : this .Resize( 13 , 13 ); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_SHIFT_HORZ : case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_SHIFT_VERT : this .Resize( 18 , 18 ); break ; default : break ; } this .SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); this .InitColors(); } void CVisualHint::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { switch ( this .m_hint_type) { case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ : this .DrawArrHorz(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT : this .DrawArrVert(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW : this .DrawArrNESW(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE : this .DrawArrNWSE(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_SHIFT_HORZ : this .DrawArrShiftHorz(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_SHIFT_VERT : this .DrawArrShiftVert(); break ; default : this .DrawTooltip(); break ; } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Refine the CPanel panel class.

Add auxiliary methods for working with lists of attached elements:

class CPanel : public CLabel { private : CElementBase m_temp_elm; CBound m_temp_bound; protected : CListElm m_list_elm; CListElm m_list_bounds; bool AddNewElement(CElementBase *element); public : CListElm *GetListAttachedElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elm; } CListElm *GetListBounds( void ) { return & this .m_list_bounds; } CElementBase *GetAttachedElementAt( const uint index) { return this .m_list_elm.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CElementBase *GetAttachedElementByID( const int id); CElementBase *GetAttachedElementByName( const string name); int AttachedElementsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_elm.Total(); } CBound *GetBoundAt( const uint index) { return this .m_list_bounds.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CBound *GetBoundByID( const int id); CBound *GetBoundByName( const string name); virtual CElementBase *InsertNewElement( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const string text, const string user_name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); virtual CElementBase *InsertElement(CElementBase *element, const int dx, const int dy); bool DeleteElement( const int index) { return this .m_list_elm.Delete(index); } CBound *InsertNewBound( const string name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); bool DeleteBound( const int index) { return this .m_list_bounds.Delete(index); } bool AssignObjectToBound( const int bound, CBaseObj *object); bool UnassignObjectFromBound( const int bound); virtual bool ResizeW( const int w); virtual bool ResizeH( const int h); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y); virtual bool Shift( const int dx, const int dy); virtual bool MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void Hide( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Show( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Block( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Unblock( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Print ( void ); void PrintAttached( const uint tab= 3 ); void PrintBounds( void ); virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void TimerEventHandler( void ); CPanel( void ); CPanel( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CPanel ( void ) { this .m_list_elm.Clear(); this .m_list_bounds.Clear(); } };

The method of element width change ResizeW() has a potential error:

CContainer *base= this .GetContainer(); if (base!= NULL && base.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER) base.CheckElementSizes(& this );

If the container received by the GetContainer() method is not the CContainer class, the program will terminate due to a critical error due to inability to convert object types.

Fix it:

bool CPanel::ResizeW( const int w) { if (! this .ObjectResizeW(w)) return false ; this .BoundResizeW(w); this .SetImageSize(w, this .Height()); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } CContainer *container= NULL ; CCanvasBase *base= this .GetContainer(); if (base!= NULL && base.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER) { container=base; container.CheckElementSizes(& this ); } int total= this .m_list_elm.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) elm.ObjectTrim(); } return true ; }

Now we can accurately assign a pointer to the correct type of object.

In the method of adding a new element to the list, remember the initial sorting of the list, and return it after adding the object to the list:

bool CPanel::AddNewElement(CElementBase *element) { if (element== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty element passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } int sort_mode= this .m_list_elm.SortMode(); this .m_list_elm.Sort(ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID); if ( this .m_list_elm.Search(element)== NULL ) { this .m_list_elm.Sort(sort_mode); return ( this .m_list_elm.Add(element)>- 1 ); } this .m_list_elm.Sort(sort_mode); return false ; }

Refine a method that creates and adds a new area to the list:

CBound *CPanel::InsertNewBound( const string name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h) { this .m_temp_bound.SetName(name); int sort_mode= this .m_list_bounds.SortMode(); this .m_list_bounds.Sort(ELEMENT_SORT_BY_NAME); if ( this .m_list_bounds.Search(& this .m_temp_bound)!= NULL ) { this .m_list_bounds.Sort(sort_mode); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. An area named \"%s\" is already in the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,name); return NULL ; } this .m_list_bounds.Sort(sort_mode); CBound *bound= new CBound(dx,dy,w,h); if (bound== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create CBound object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } bound.SetName(name); bound.SetID( this .m_list_bounds.Total()); if ( this .m_list_bounds.Add(bound)==- 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add CBound object to list" , __FUNCTION__ ); delete bound; return NULL ; } return bound; }

There are two methods in the class that were declared but not implemented. Fix it.

A Method That Returns an Area by ID:

CBound *CPanel::GetBoundByID( const int id) { int total= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBound *bound= this .GetBoundAt(i); if (bound!= NULL && bound.ID()==id) return bound; } return NULL ; }

In a simple loop through objects of element's areas, we search for the area with the indicated identifier and return a pointer to the found object.

A Method That Returns an Area by the Assigned Name of the Area:

CBound *CPanel::GetBoundByName( const string name) { int total= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBound *bound= this .GetBoundAt(i); if (bound!= NULL && bound.Name()==name) return bound; } return NULL ; }

In a simple loop through objects of element's areas, we search for the area with the indicated name and return a pointer to the found object.

Write implementation of the two declared methods.

A Method That Assigns an Object to an Indicated Area:

bool CPanel::AssignObjectToBound( const int bound,CBaseObj *object) { CBound *bound_obj= this .GetBoundAt(bound); if (bound_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get Bound at index %d" , __FUNCTION__ ,bound); return false ; } bound_obj.AssignObject(object); return true ; }

We get the area by its identifier and call the area object method, which assigns the object to the area.

A Method That Cancels Assignment Of an Object From the Indicated Area:

bool CPanel::UnassignObjectFromBound( const int bound) { CBound *bound_obj= this .GetBoundAt(bound); if (bound_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get Bound at index %d" , __FUNCTION__ ,bound); return false ; } bound_obj.UnassignObject(); return true ; }

We get the area by its identifier and call the area object method, that cancels a previously assigned object to the area.

There is a flaw in the horizontal and vertical scrollbar classes. This results in a fact that when scrolling the thumb, several scrollbars can shift at once if there is more than one container on the chart. To correct this behavior, the name of the active element should be read from the sparam parameter and it should be compared with the thumb name. If there is a substring with the name of the active element within the thumb name, then it is this thumb that scrolls. Make edits to the mouse wheel scroll handlers in both classes of scrollbar thumbs:

void CScrollBarThumbH::OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CCanvasBase *base_obj= this .GetContainer(); string array_names[]; string name_main=(GetElementNames(sparam, "_" ,array_names)> 0 ? array_names[ 0 ] : "" ); if (:: StringFind ( this .NameFG(),name_main)!= 0 ) return ; if (! this .IsMovable() || base_obj== NULL ) return ; int base_w=base_obj.Width(); int base_left=base_obj.X()+base_obj.Height(); int base_right=base_obj.Right()-base_obj.Height()+ 1 ; int dx=(dparam< 0 ? 2 : dparam> 0 ? - 2 : 0 ); if (dx== 0 ) dx=( int )lparam; if (dx< 0 && this .X()+dx<=base_left) this .MoveX(base_left); else if (dx> 0 && this .Right()+dx>=base_right) this .MoveX(base_right- this .Width()); else { this .ShiftX(dx); } int thumb_pos= this .X()-base_left; int x=CCommonManager::GetInstance().CursorX(); int y=CCommonManager::GetInstance().CursorY(); if ( this .Contains(x,y)) this .OnFocusEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); else this .OnReleaseEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , thumb_pos, dparam, this .NameFG()); if ( this .m_chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

void CScrollBarThumbV::OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CCanvasBase *base_obj= this .GetContainer(); string array_names[]; string name_main=(GetElementNames(sparam, "_" ,array_names)> 0 ? array_names[ 0 ] : "" ); if (:: StringFind ( this .NameFG(),name_main)!= 0 ) return ; if (! this .IsMovable() || base_obj== NULL ) return ; int base_h=base_obj.Height(); int base_top=base_obj.Y()+base_obj.Width(); int base_bottom=base_obj.Bottom()-base_obj.Width()+ 1 ; int dy=(dparam< 0 ? 2 : dparam> 0 ? - 2 : 0 ); if (dy== 0 ) dy=( int )lparam; if (dy< 0 && this .Y()+dy<=base_top) this .MoveY(base_top); else if (dy> 0 && this .Bottom()+dy>=base_bottom) this .MoveY(base_bottom- this .Height()); else { this .ShiftY(dy); } int thumb_pos= this .Y()-base_top; int x=CCommonManager::GetInstance().CursorX(); int y=CCommonManager::GetInstance().CursorY(); if ( this .Contains(x,y)) this .OnFocusEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); else this .OnReleaseEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , thumb_pos, dparam, this .NameFG()); if ( this .m_chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

In the CContainer container class, in the method of shifting the container contents horizontally, it is important to take into account that for a table, when scrolling horizontally, it is also necessary to scroll the table header. Implement it:

bool CContainer::ContentShiftHorz( const int value) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElement(); if (elm== NULL ) return false ; CElementBase *elm_container=elm.GetContainer(); CTableHeaderView *table_header= NULL ; if (elm_container!= NULL && :: StringFind (elm.Name(), "Table" )== 0 ) { CElementBase *obj=elm_container.GetContainer(); if (obj!= NULL && obj.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_VIEW) { CTableView *table_view=obj; table_header=table_view.GetHeader(); } } int content_offset= this .CalculateContentOffsetHorz(value); bool res= true ; if (table_header!= NULL ) { res &=table_header.MoveX( this .X()-content_offset); } res &=elm.MoveX( this .X()-content_offset); return res; }

In the method that returns the type of the element that sent the event, the base element was incorrectly searched in the container object class:

string names[]={}; int total = GetElementNames(name, "_" ,names); if (total== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; string base_name=names[ 0 ]; if (base_name!= this .NameFG()) return WRONG_VALUE ;

The base object is not always the very first one in the hierarchy of the container's graphical elements. There may be situations where one element is nested into another multiple times, and then for the last elements in the hierarchy, their base object will not be the first one in the list of names of all nested container elements. Search for the base object correctly:

ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE CContainer::GetEventElementType( const string name) { string names[]={}; int total = GetElementNames(name, "_" ,names); if (total== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int cntr_index=- 1 ; string cntr_name= "" ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { if (:: StringFind (names[i], "CNTR" )== 0 ) { cntr_name=names[i]; cntr_index=i; break ; } } if (cntr_index== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; string base_name=names[cntr_index]; if (:: StringFind ( this .NameFG(),base_name)== WRONG_VALUE ) return WRONG_VALUE ; string check_name=:: StringSubstr (names[cntr_index+ 1 ], 0 , 4 ); if (check_name!= "SCBH" && check_name!= "SCBV" ) return WRONG_VALUE ; string elm_name=names[names.Size()- 1 ]; ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type= WRONG_VALUE ; if (:: StringFind (elm_name, "BTARU" )== 0 ) type=ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP; else if (:: StringFind (elm_name, "BTARD" )== 0 ) type=ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN; else if (:: StringFind (elm_name, "BTARL" )== 0 ) type=ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT; else if (:: StringFind (elm_name, "BTARR" )== 0 ) type=ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT; else if (:: StringFind (elm_name, "THMBH" )== 0 ) type=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H; else if (:: StringFind (elm_name, "THMBV" )== 0 ) type=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V; else if (:: StringFind (elm_name, "SCBH" )== 0 ) type=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H; else if (:: StringFind (elm_name, "SCBV" )== 0 ) type=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V; return type; }

Now, refine the visual representation class of the CTableCellView table cell. The refinements will affect limitations of cell rendering — you do not need to draw a cell that is outside its container, so as not to waste resources on drawing outside the graphical object. Also make it possible to change the color of the text displayed in the cell and correct the text output to the cell for different types of text anchor points.

Declare new variables and methods:

class CTableCellView : public CBoundedObj { protected : CTableCell *m_table_cell_model; CImagePainter *m_painter; CTableRowView *m_element_base; CCanvas *m_background; CCanvas *m_foreground; int m_index; ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT m_text_anchor; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; ushort m_text[]; color m_fore_color; int CanvasOffsetX( void ) const { return ( this .m_element_base.ObjectX()- this .m_element_base.X()); } int CanvasOffsetY( void ) const { return ( this .m_element_base.ObjectY()- this .m_element_base.Y()); } int AdjX( const int x) const { return (x- this .CanvasOffsetX()); } int AdjY( const int y) const { return (y- this .CanvasOffsetY()); } bool GetTextCoordsByAnchor( int &x, int &y, int &dir_x, int dir_y); CContainer *GetRowsPanelContainer( void ); public : CCanvas *GetBackground( void ) { return this .m_background; } CCanvas *GetForeground( void ) { return this .m_foreground; } int ContainerLimitLeft( void ) const { return ( this .m_element_base== NULL ? this .X() : this .m_element_base.LimitLeft()); } int ContainerLimitRight( void ) const { return ( this .m_element_base== NULL ? this .Right() : this .m_element_base.LimitRight()); } int ContainerLimitTop( void ) const { return ( this .m_element_base== NULL ? this .Y() : this .m_element_base.LimitTop()); } int ContainerLimitBottom( void ) const { return ( this .m_element_base== NULL ? this .Bottom() : this .m_element_base.LimitBottom()); } virtual bool IsOutOfContainer( void ); void SetText( const string text) { :: StringToShortArray (text, this .m_text); } string Text( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_text); } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } virtual void SetID( const int id) { this .m_index= this .m_id=id; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .SetID(index); } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } void SetTextShiftX( const int shift) { this .m_text_x=shift; } int TextShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_text_x; } void SetTextShiftY( const int shift) { this .m_text_y=shift; } int TextShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_text_y; } void SetTextAnchor( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool cell_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); int TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } void SetTextPosition( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const bool cell_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); void RowAssign(CTableRowView *base_element); bool TableCellModelAssign(CTableCell *cell_model, int dx, int dy, int w, int h); CTableCell *GetTableCellModel( void ) { return this .m_table_cell_model; } void TableCellModelPrint( void ); virtual void Clear( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Update( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void DrawText( const int dx, const int dy, const string text, const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CBaseObj::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CELL_VIEW); } void Init( const string text); virtual string Description( void ); CTableCellView( void ); CTableCellView( const int id, const string user_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableCellView ( void ){} };

In the method that assigns a row, background and foreground canvases to a cell, set the text color to be equal to the foreground color:

void CTableCellView::RowAssign(CTableRowView *base_element) { if (base_element== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty element passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_element_base=base_element; this .m_background= this .m_element_base.GetBackground(); this .m_foreground= this .m_element_base.GetForeground(); this .m_painter= this .m_element_base.Painter(); this .m_fore_color= this .m_element_base.ForeColor(); }

In the method that returns the X and Y coordinates of the text depending on the anchor point, add variables that will record the signs of the shift direction (+1 / -1) along the X and Y axes:

bool CTableCellView::GetTextCoordsByAnchor( int &x, int &y, int &dir_x, int dir_y ) { int text_w= 0 , text_h= 0 ; this .m_foreground.TextSize( this .Text(),text_w,text_h); if (text_w== 0 || text_h== 0 ) return false ; switch ( this .m_text_anchor) { case ANCHOR_LEFT : x= 0 ; y=( this .Height()-text_h)/ 2 ; dir_x= 1 ; dir_y= 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : x= 0 ; y= this .Height()-text_h; dir_x= 1 ; dir_y=- 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_LOWER : x=( this .Width()-text_w)/ 2 ; y= this .Height()-text_h; dir_x= 1 ; dir_y=- 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : x= this .Width()-text_w; y= this .Height()-text_h; dir_x=- 1 ; dir_y=- 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT : x= this .Width()-text_w; y=( this .Height()-text_h)/ 2 ; dir_x=- 1 ; dir_y= 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : x= this .Width()-text_w; y= 0 ; dir_x=- 1 ; dir_y= 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_UPPER : x=( this .Width()-text_w)/ 2 ; y= 0 ; dir_x= 1 ; dir_y= 1 ; break ; case ANCHOR_CENTER : x=( this .Width()-text_w)/ 2 ; y=( this .Height()-text_h)/ 2 ; dir_x= 1 ; dir_y= 1 ; break ; default : x= 0 ; y= 0 ; dir_x= 1 ; dir_y= 1 ; break ; } return true ; }

In the method that draws the view, we now use the values obtained as a multiplier to shift the text relative to X and Y axes, and also do not draw the cell if it is outside its container:

void CTableCellView::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .IsOutOfContainer()) return ; int text_x= 0 , text_y= 0 ; int dir_horz= 0 , dir_vert= 0 ; if (! this .GetTextCoordsByAnchor(text_x,text_y, dir_horz,dir_vert )) return ; int x= this .AdjX( this .X()+text_x); int y= this .AdjY( this .Y()+text_y); int x1= this .AdjX( this .X()); int x2= this .AdjX( this .X()); int y1= this .AdjY( this .Y()); int y2= this .AdjY( this .Bottom()); this .DrawText(x+ this .m_text_x *dir_horz ,y+ this .m_text_y *dir_vert , this .Text(), false ); if ( this .m_element_base!= NULL && this .Index()< this .m_element_base.CellsTotal()- 1 ) { int line_x= this .AdjX( this .Right()); this .m_background.Line(line_x,y1,line_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB ( this .m_element_base.BorderColor(), this .m_element_base.AlphaBG())); } this .m_background.Update(chart_redraw); }

Now the text in the cell will be positioned correctly, regardless of the anchor point of the text.

A Method That Returns a Pointer to the Table Row Panel Container:

CContainer *CTableCellView::GetRowsPanelContainer( void ) { if ( this .m_element_base== NULL ) return NULL ; CPanel *rows_area= this .m_element_base.GetContainer(); if (rows_area== NULL ) return NULL ; return rows_area.GetContainer(); }

The cell is located inside the row. The row, along with other rows, is located on the panel. The panel, in turn, is attached to a container, inside of which scrollbars can scroll it. The method returns a pointer to a container with scrollbars.

A Method That Returns a Flag Indicating That the Object Is Located Outside Its Container:

bool CTableCellView::IsOutOfContainer( void ) { if ( this .m_element_base== NULL ) return false ; CContainer *container= this .GetRowsPanelContainer(); if (container== NULL ) return false ; int cell_l= this .m_element_base.X()+ this .X(); int cell_r= this .m_element_base.X()+ this .Right(); int cell_t= this .m_element_base.Y()+ this .Y(); int cell_b= this .m_element_base.Y()+ this .Bottom(); return (cell_r <= container.X() || cell_l >= container.Right() || cell_b <= container.Y() || cell_t >= container.Bottom()); }

The cell is located inside its own area located in the row. The method calculates cell coordinates relative to the row and returns a flag indicating that the calculated cell coordinates go beyond the container.

Now, refine the visual representation class of the CTableRowView table row.

Declare new methods and in the destructor clear the cell list:

class CTableRowView : public CPanel { protected : CTableCellView m_temp_cell; CTableRow *m_table_row_model; CListElm m_list_cells; int m_index; CTableCellView *InsertNewCellView( const int index, const string text, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); bool BoundCellDelete( const int index); public : CListElm *GetListCells( void ) { return & this .m_list_cells; } int CellsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_cells.Total(); } CTableCellView *GetCellView( const uint index) { return this .m_list_cells.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } virtual void SetID( const int id) { this .m_index= this .m_id=id; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .SetID(index); } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } bool TableRowModelAssign(CTableRow *row_model); CTableRow *GetTableRowModel( void ) { return this .m_table_row_model; } bool TableRowModelUpdate(CTableRow *row_model); bool RecalculateBounds(CListElm *list_bounds); void TableRowModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CLabel::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW_VIEW); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); CTableRowView( void ); CTableRowView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableRowView ( void ){ this .m_list_cells.Clear(); } };

In the method of creating and adding to the list a new cell representation object, remember the sorting mode of the list, and after adding, return the list to its original sorting:

CTableCellView *CTableRowView::InsertNewCellView( const int index, const string text, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h) { this .m_temp_cell.SetIndex(index); int sort_mode= this .m_list_cells.SortMode(); this .m_list_cells.Sort(ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID); if ( this .m_list_cells.Search(& this .m_temp_cell)!= NULL ) { this .m_list_cells.Sort(sort_mode); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The TableCellView object with index %d is already in the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,index); return NULL ; } this .m_list_cells.Sort(sort_mode); string name= "TableCellView" +( string ) this .Index()+ "x" +( string )index; CTableCellView *cell_view= new CTableCellView(index,name,text,dx,dy,w,h); if (cell_view== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create CTableCellView object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } if ( this .m_list_cells.Add(cell_view)==- 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add CTableCellView object to list" , __FUNCTION__ ); delete cell_view; return NULL ; } cell_view.RowAssign(& this ); return cell_view; }

In the row model installation method, the column width will be calculated based on the width of the row panel, not the row itself, since the row is slightly narrower than the panel. The table header width is also equal to that of the row panel, so we use the panel width to match the widths of cells and columns:

bool CTableRowView::TableRowModelAssign(CTableRow *row_model) { if (row_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } int total=( int )row_model.CellsTotal(); if (total== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Row model does not contain any cells" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_table_row_model=row_model; CCanvasBase *base= this .GetContainer(); int w=(base!= NULL ? base.Width() : this .Width()); int cell_w=( int ):: fmax (:: round (( double )w/( double )total),DEF_TABLE_COLUMN_MIN_W); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTableCell *cell_model= this .m_table_row_model.GetCell(i); if (cell_model== NULL ) return false ; int x=cell_w*i; string name= "CellBound" +( string ) this .m_table_row_model.Index()+ "x" +( string )i; CBound *cell_bound= this .InsertNewBound(name,x, 0 ,cell_w, this .Height()); if (cell_bound== NULL ) return false ; CTableCellView *cell_view= this .InsertNewCellView(i,cell_model.Value(),x, 0 ,cell_w, this .Height()); if (cell_view== NULL ) return false ; cell_bound.AssignObject(cell_view); } return true ; }

Cells in a table row can update their view, for example, when adding or deleting a table column. Such changes made to the table model must also be displayed in the visual representation of the table.

Create a special method for this.

A Method That Updates a Row With an Updated Model:

bool CTableRowView::TableRowModelUpdate(CTableRow *row_model) { if (row_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } int total_model=( int )row_model.CellsTotal(); if (total_model== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Row model does not contain any cells" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_table_row_model=row_model; CCanvasBase *base= this .GetContainer(); int w=(base!= NULL ? base.Width() : this .Width()); int cell_w=( int ):: fmax (:: round (( double )w/( double )total_model),DEF_TABLE_COLUMN_MIN_W); CBound *cell_bound= NULL ; int total_bounds= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); int diff=total_model-total_bounds; if (diff> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_bounds;i<total_bounds+diff;i++) { CTableCell *cell_model= this .m_table_row_model.GetCell(i); if (cell_model== NULL ) return false ; int x=cell_w*i; string name= "CellBound" +( string ) this .m_table_row_model.Index()+ "x" +( string )i; CBound *cell_bound= this .InsertNewBound(name,x, 0 ,cell_w, this .Height()); if (cell_bound== NULL ) return false ; CTableCellView *cell_view= this .InsertNewCellView(i,cell_model.Value(),x, 0 ,cell_w, this .Height()); if (cell_view== NULL ) return false ; } } if (diff< 0 ) { int start=total_bounds- 1 ; int end=start-diff; bool res= true ; for ( int i=start;i>end;i--) { if (! this .BoundCellDelete(i)) return false ; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_model;i++) { CTableCell *cell_model= this .m_table_row_model.GetCell(i); if (cell_model== NULL ) return false ; int x=cell_w*i; CBound *cell_bound= this .GetBoundAt(i); if (cell_bound== NULL ) return false ; CTableCellView *cell_view= this .m_list_cells.GetNodeAtIndex(i); if (cell_view== NULL ) return false ; cell_bound.AssignObject(cell_view); cell_view.SetText(cell_model.Value()); } return true ; }

The method's logic is explained in the comments to the code. If columns have been added or deleted in the table model, then the required number of cells is added or deleted in the visual representation of the row. Then, in a loop based on the number of row cells in the table model, assign the corresponding visual representation object of the cell to the cell area.

A Method That Deletes the Specified Row Area and a Cell With the Corresponding Index:

bool CTableRowView::BoundCellDelete( const int index) { if (! this .m_list_cells.Delete(index)) return false ; return this .m_list_bounds.Delete(index); }

If the cell object is successfully deleted from the list, also delete the corresponding area from the list of areas.

In the method that draws the row view, check whether the row goes beyond the container:

void CTableRowView::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .IsOutOfContainer()) return ; this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Line( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); int total= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBound *cell_bound= this .GetBoundAt(i); if (cell_bound== NULL ) continue ; CTableCellView *cell_view=cell_bound.GetAssignedObj(); if (cell_view!= NULL ) cell_view.Draw( false ); } this .Update(chart_redraw); }

A row that is not in the container’s visible area should not be drawn.

When changing the column width, you should change the width of all the cells corresponding to the column and shift the adjacent cells to new coordinates. To do this, implement a new method.

A Method That Recalculates Cell Areas:

bool CTableRowView::RecalculateBounds(CListElm *list_bounds) { if (list_bounds== NULL ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_bounds.Total();i++) { CBound *capt_bound=list_bounds.GetNodeAtIndex(i); CBound *cell_bound= this .GetBoundAt(i); if (capt_bound== NULL || cell_bound== NULL ) return false ; cell_bound.SetX(capt_bound.X()); cell_bound.ResizeW(capt_bound.Width()); CTableCellView *cell_view=cell_bound.GetAssignedObj(); if (cell_view== NULL ) return false ; cell_view.BoundSetX(cell_bound.X()); cell_view.BoundResizeW(cell_bound.Width()); } return true ; }

A list of column header areas is passed to the method. Regarding properties of column areas from the passed list, areas of table cells change — their sizes and coordinates. Both the new dimensions and coordinates of the areas are set to their corresponding cell objects.

In the MVC paradigm, the table header is not just a table part, but is a separate control using which you can effect and control the view of table columns. The column header is also a control element in this context. In the context of this development, the column header allows changing the column size, setting the same properties for all column cells, etc.

Thus, the column header class and the table header class have accumulated the main improvements that make it possible to "revive" the table.

Refine the visual representation class of the table column header CColumnCaptionView.

The column header, as a control, will control the size (width) of the column and the sorting direction, or absence thereof. When clicking on the header, an arrow will appear on it indicating the sorting direction. If there is no sorting (if you click on another header), the arrow does not appear. If you hover the cursor over the header’s right bound, the cursor will have an tooltip arrow indicating the shift direction. Whereas, if you hold down the mouse button and drag the edge, the column width will change, and the position of columns on the right will be adjusted — they will shift, following the right edge of the column being resized.

Declare new variables and methods:

class CColumnCaptionView : public CButton { protected : CColumnCaption *m_column_caption_model; CBound *m_bound_node; int m_index; ENUM_TABLE_SORT_MODE m_sort_mode; virtual bool AddHintsArrowed( void ); virtual bool ShowCursorHint( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge, int x, int y); public : virtual void SetID( const int id) { this .m_index= this .m_id=id; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .SetID(index); } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } void AssignBoundNode(CBound *bound) { this .m_bound_node=bound; } CBound *GetBoundNode( void ) { return this .m_bound_node; } bool ColumnCaptionModelAssign(CColumnCaption *caption_model); CColumnCaption *ColumnCaptionModel( void ) { return this .m_column_caption_model; } void ColumnCaptionModelPrint( void ); void SetSortMode( const ENUM_TABLE_SORT_MODE mode) { this .m_sort_mode=mode; } ENUM_TABLE_SORT_MODE SortMode( void ) const { return this .m_sort_mode; } void SetSortModeReverse( void ); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); protected : void DrawSortModeArrow( void ); public : virtual bool ResizeZoneRightHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftHandler( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool ResizeZoneTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool ResizeZoneBottomHandler( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool ResizeZoneRightTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler( const int x, const int y){ return false ; } virtual bool ResizeW( const int w); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CButton::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION_VIEW);} void Init( const string text); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual string Description( void ); CColumnCaptionView( void ); CColumnCaptionView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CColumnCaptionView ( void ){} };

Discuss improvements to already written class methods and implementation of new ones.

In the constructor, set the default sorting as missing:

CColumnCaptionView::CColumnCaptionView( void ) : CButton( "ColumnCaption" , "Caption" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_PANEL_W,DEF_TABLE_ROW_H), m_index( 0 ) , m_sort_mode(TABLE_SORT_MODE_NONE) { this .Init( "Caption" ); this .SetID( 0 ); this .SetName( "ColumnCaption" ); } CColumnCaptionView::CColumnCaptionView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,text,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h), m_index( 0 ) , m_sort_mode(TABLE_SORT_MODE_NONE) { this .Init(text); this .SetID( 0 ); }

In the initialization method, set a feature of resizing, impossibility of moving an object, and set a display area for the sorting direction arrow:

void CColumnCaptionView::Init( const string text) { this .m_text_x= 4 ; this .m_text_y= 2 ; this .InitColors(); this .SetResizable( true ); this .SetMovable( false ); this .SetImageBound( this .ObjectWidth()- 14 , 4 , 8 , 11 ); }

In the method for drawing the view, check that the object is not outside the container and call the method for drawing the sorting arrow:

void CColumnCaptionView::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .IsOutOfContainer()) return ; this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); color clr_dark = this .BorderColor(); color clr_light= this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( this .BorderColor(), 100 , 100 , 100 ); this .m_background.Line( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB (clr_light, this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Line( this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB (clr_dark, this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); this .DrawSortModeArrow(); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

A Method That Draws a Sorting Direction Arrow:

void CColumnCaptionView::DrawSortModeArrow( void ) { color clr=(! this .IsBlocked() ? this .GetForeColorControl().NewColor( this .ForeColor(), 90 , 90 , 90 ) : this .ForeColor()); switch ( this .m_sort_mode) { case TABLE_SORT_MODE_ASC : this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowDown( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); break ; case TABLE_SORT_MODE_DESC : this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowUp( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(),clr, this .AlphaFG(), true ); break ; default : this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); break ; } }

Depending on the sorting direction, draw the corresponding arrow:

in ascending order — down arrow,

in descending order — up arrow,

no sorting — we just clear the arrow drawing.

A Method That Reverses the Sorting Direction:

void CColumnCaptionView::SetSortModeReverse( void ) { switch ( this .m_sort_mode) { case TABLE_SORT_MODE_ASC : this .m_sort_mode=TABLE_SORT_MODE_DESC; break ; case TABLE_SORT_MODE_DESC : this .m_sort_mode=TABLE_SORT_MODE_ASC; break ; default : break ; } }

If the current sorting is set in ascending order, then set it in descending order, and vice versa. Set the missing sorting in another method, since this method is intended only for switching the sorting when clicking on the column header.

A Method That Adds Arrow Hint Objects To the List:

bool CColumnCaptionView::AddHintsArrowed( void ) { CVisualHint *hint= this .CreateAndAddNewHint(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_SHIFT_HORZ,DEF_HINT_NAME_SHIFT_HORZ, 18 , 18 ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; hint.SetImageBound( 0 , 0 ,hint.Width(),hint.Height()); hint.Hide( false ); hint.Draw( false ); return true ; }

A new tooltip is created and added to the list. Then you can get it from the list by name.

A Method That Displays the Resizing Cursor:

bool CColumnCaptionView::ShowCursorHint( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge, int x, int y) { CVisualHint *hint= NULL ; int hint_shift_x= 0 ; int hint_shift_y= 0 ; if (edge!=CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT) return false ; hint_shift_x=- 8 ; hint_shift_y=- 12 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_SHIFT_HORZ,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint(DEF_HINT_NAME_SHIFT_HORZ); return (hint!= NULL ? hint.Move(x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y) : false ); }

This method only works when the cursor is over the right edge of the element. It displays the tooltip and moves it to the cursor position with the set shift.

A Handler For Resizing With the Right Edge:

bool CColumnCaptionView::ResizeZoneRightHandler( const int x, const int y) { int width=:: fmax (x- this .X()+ 1 ,DEF_TABLE_COLUMN_MIN_W); if (! this .ResizeW(width)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint(DEF_HINT_NAME_SHIFT_HORZ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x=- 8 ; int shift_y=- 12 ; CTableHeaderView *header= this .m_container; if (header== NULL ) return false ; bool res=header.RecalculateBounds( this .GetBoundNode(), this .Width()); res &=hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); return res; }

When dragging the right edge of an element, it should change its width depending on cursor shift direction. First, the width of the element changes, then a tooltip is displayed, and the column header area recalculate method RecalculateBounds() of the table header is called. This method sets a new size for the area of the modified header and shifts all adjacent column header areas to new coordinates.

A Virtual Method That Changes the Object Width:

bool CColumnCaptionView::ResizeW( const int w) { if (!CCanvasBase::ResizeW(w)) return false ; this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .SetImageBound( this .Width()- 14 , 4 , 8 , 11 ); return true ; }

When resizing the column header, it is necessary to shift the drawing area (the arrows of the sorting direction) so that the arrow is drawn in the right place near the right edge of the element.

Mouse Button Click Event Handler:

void CColumnCaptionView::OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT) return ; this .SetSortModeReverse(); CCanvasBase::OnPressEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

If a click event is caused by releasing the mouse button in the dragging area, it means that the action to resize the header has just been completed — we are leaving. Next, we change the arrow of sorting direction to a reverse one and call the event handler for mouse buttons of the base object.

In the methods of working with files, save and load the value of sorting direction:

bool CColumnCaptionView::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CButton::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_index, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_sort_mode, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; } bool CColumnCaptionView::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CButton::Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_id= this .m_index=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_id= this .m_sort_mode=(ENUM_TABLE_SORT_MODE):: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); return true ; }

Now, finalize the visual representation class of the table header CTableHeaderView.

An object of this class contains a list of column headers that this object manages, giving the user control over the view of table columns and sorting by any of them.

Declare new class methods:

class CTableHeaderView : public CPanel { protected : CColumnCaptionView m_temp_caption; CTableHeader *m_table_header_model; CColumnCaptionView *InsertNewColumnCaptionView( const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : bool TableHeaderModelAssign(CTableHeader *header_model); CTableHeader *GetTableHeaderModel( void ) { return this .m_table_header_model; } bool RecalculateBounds(CBound *bound, int new_width); void TableHeaderModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); void SetSortedColumnCaption( const uint index); CColumnCaptionView *GetColumnCaption( const uint index); CColumnCaptionView *GetSortedColumnCaption( void ); int IndexSortedColumnCaption( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CPanel::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CPanel::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CPanel::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER_VIEW); } virtual void MousePressHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); CTableHeaderView( void ); CTableHeaderView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableHeaderView ( void ){} };

Consider improvements to the existing methods and implementation of declared ones.

In the method that sets the header model, we will calculate the width of headers subject to the minimum header width, set the header identifier correctly, set the area corresponding to it in the header, and set the ascending sorting flag for the very first header:

bool CTableHeaderView::TableHeaderModelAssign(CTableHeader *header_model) { if (header_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } int total=( int )header_model.ColumnsTotal(); if (total== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Header model does not contain any columns" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_table_header_model=header_model; int caption_w=( int ):: fmax (:: round (( double ) this .Width()/( double )total),DEF_TABLE_COLUMN_MIN_W) ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CColumnCaption *caption_model= this .m_table_header_model.GetColumnCaption(i); if (caption_model== NULL ) return false ; int x=caption_w*i; string name= "CaptionBound" +( string )i; CBound *caption_bound= this .InsertNewBound(name,x, 0 ,caption_w, this .Height()); if (caption_bound== NULL ) return false ; caption_bound.SetID(i); CColumnCaptionView *caption_view= this .InsertNewColumnCaptionView(caption_model.Value(),x, 0 ,caption_w, this .Height()); if (caption_view== NULL ) return false ; caption_bound.AssignObject(caption_view); caption_view.AssignBoundNode(caption_bound); if (i== 0 ) caption_view.SetSortMode(TABLE_SORT_MODE_ASC); } return true ; }

A Method That Recalculates Header Areas:

bool CTableHeaderView::RecalculateBounds(CBound *bound, int new_width) { if (bound== NULL || bound.Width()==new_width) return false ; int index= this .m_list_bounds.IndexOf(bound); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; int delta=new_width-bound.Width(); if (delta== 0 ) return false ; bound.ResizeW(new_width); CElementBase *assigned_obj=bound.GetAssignedObj(); if (assigned_obj!= NULL ) assigned_obj.ResizeW(new_width); CBound *next_bound= this .m_list_bounds.GetNextNode(); while (!:: IsStopped () && next_bound!= NULL ) { int new_x = next_bound.X()+delta; int prev_width=next_bound.Width(); next_bound.SetX(new_x); next_bound.Resize(prev_width,next_bound.Height()); CElementBase *assigned_obj=next_bound.GetAssignedObj(); if (assigned_obj!= NULL ) { assigned_obj.Move(assigned_obj.X()+delta,assigned_obj.Y()); CCanvasBase *base_obj=assigned_obj.GetContainer(); if (base_obj!= NULL ) { if (assigned_obj.X()>base_obj.ContainerLimitRight()) assigned_obj.Hide( false ); else assigned_obj.Show( false ); } } next_bound= this .m_list_bounds.GetNextNode(); } int header_width= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_bounds.Total();i++) { CBound *bound= this .GetBoundAt(i); if (bound!= NULL ) header_width+=bound.Width(); } if (header_width!= this .Width()) { if (! this .ResizeW(header_width)) return false ; } CTableView *table_view= this .GetContainer(); if (table_view== NULL ) return false ; CPanel *table_area=table_view.GetTableArea(); if (table_area== NULL ) return false ; if (!table_area.ResizeW(header_width)) return false ; CListElm *list=table_area.GetListAttachedElements(); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTableRowView *row=table_area.GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (row!= NULL ) { row.ResizeW(table_area.Width()); row.RecalculateBounds(& this .m_list_bounds); } } table_area.Draw( false ); return true ; }

The method's logic is explained in the comments. A pointer to the changed header area and its new width is passed to the method. The size of the area and the header assigned to it change, and starting from the next area in the list, each subsequent area is shifted to a new coordinate along with the headers assigned to them. Upon completion of the shift of all areas, a new size of the table header is calculated based on the widths of all the column header areas included in it. Subsequently, this new size affects the width of the table’s horizontal scrollbar. According to the new size of the table header, the width of the table row panel is set, all rows are resized to the new panel size, and all cell areas are recalculated for them according to the list of table header areas. As a result, the table is redrawn (the part of it visible in the container).

A Method That Sets a Sort Flag To the Column Header:

void CTableHeaderView::SetSortedColumnCaption( const uint index) { int total= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CColumnCaptionView *caption_view= this .GetColumnCaption(i); if (caption_view== NULL ) continue ; if (i==index) { caption_view.SetSortMode(TABLE_SORT_MODE_ASC); caption_view.Draw( false ); } else { caption_view.SetSortMode(TABLE_SORT_MODE_NONE); caption_view.Draw( false ); } } this .Draw( true ); }

In the loop, we get the header object from the list of column header areas. If this is a header you are looking for by index, set the ascending sort flag for it, otherwise, uncheck the sort flag. Thus, the sort flag will be unchecked for all column headers, and ascending sorting will be set for the one indicated by index. In other words, when clicking on a column header, it will be sorted in ascending order. When clicking on the same header again, it will be set to sort in descending order, but yet in the handler of click event on the element.

A Method That Returns a Column Header By Index:

CColumnCaptionView *CTableHeaderView::GetColumnCaption( const uint index) { CBound *capt_bound= this .GetBoundAt(index); if (capt_bound== NULL ) return NULL ; return capt_bound.GetAssignedObj(); }

A Method That Returns a Column Header With the Sort Flag:

CColumnCaptionView *CTableHeaderView::GetSortedColumnCaption( void ) { int total= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CColumnCaptionView *caption_view= this .GetColumnCaption(i); if (caption_view!= NULL && caption_view.SortMode()!=TABLE_SORT_MODE_NONE) return caption_view; } return NULL ; }

A Method That Returns Index Of a Sorted Column:

int CTableHeaderView::IndexSortedColumnCaption( void ) { int total= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CColumnCaptionView *caption_view= this .GetColumnCaption(i); if (caption_view!= NULL && caption_view.SortMode()!=TABLE_SORT_MODE_NONE) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The three above methods, in a simple loop search for a column header with the desired flag, or by the desired index, and return the data which correspond to the method.

The handler of a custom element event when clicking in the object area:

void CTableHeaderView::MousePressHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { int len=:: StringLen ( this .NameFG()); string header_str=:: StringSubstr (sparam, 0 ,len); if (header_str!= this .NameFG()) return ; string capt_str=:: StringSubstr (sparam,len+ 1 ); string index_str=:: StringSubstr (capt_str, 5 ,capt_str.Length()- 7 ); if (index_str== "" ) return ; int index=( int ):: StringToInteger (index_str); CColumnCaptionView *caption= this .GetColumnCaption(index); if (caption== NULL ) return ; if (caption.SortMode()==TABLE_SORT_MODE_NONE) { this .SetSortedColumnCaption(index); } :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort ) CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK , -( 1000 +index), -( 1000 +caption.SortMode()), this .NameFG()); :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

The method sends a custom event to enable sorting by column. Since cursor coordinates are passed to lparam and dparam in the event of clicking on an object, in order to understand that this is an event for activating sorting, we will pass a negative value to lparam and dparam :

To lparam (-1000) + column index,

To dparam (-1000) + sorting type.

Finalize the table visual representation class CTableView.

The class is a full-fledged "Table" control. Improvements will include enabling functionality to change column width and sort by selected column in the table.

Declare new class methods:

class CTableView : public CPanel { protected : CTable *m_table_obj; CTableModel *m_table_model; CTableHeader *m_header_model; CTableHeaderView *m_header_view; CPanel *m_table_area; CContainer *m_table_area_container; bool TableModelAssign(CTableModel *table_model); CTableModel *GetTableModel( void ) { return this .m_table_model; } bool HeaderModelAssign(CTableHeader *header_model); CTableHeader *GetHeaderModel( void ) { return this .m_header_model; } bool CreateHeader( void ); bool CreateTable( void ); bool UpdateTable( void ); public : bool TableObjectAssign(CTable *table_obj); CTable *GetTableObj( void ) { return this .m_table_obj; } CTableHeaderView *GetHeader( void ) { return this .m_header_view; } CPanel *GetTableArea( void ) { return this .m_table_area; } CContainer *GetTableAreaContainer( void ) { return this .m_table_area_container; } void TableModelPrint( const bool detail); void HeaderModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); void TablePrint( const int column_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); CColumnCaptionView *GetColumnCaption( const uint index) { return ( this .GetHeader()!= NULL ? this .GetHeader().GetColumnCaption(index) : NULL ); } CColumnCaptionView *GetSortedColumnCaption( void ) { return ( this .GetHeader()!= NULL ? this .GetHeader().GetSortedColumnCaption(): NULL ); } CTableRowView *GetRowView( const uint index) { return ( this .GetTableArea()!= NULL ? this .GetTableArea().GetAttachedElementAt(index) : NULL ); } CTableCellView *GetCellView( const uint row, const uint col) { return ( this .GetRowView(row)!= NULL ? this .GetRowView(row).GetCellView(col) : NULL ); } int RowsTotal( void ) { return ( this .GetTableArea()!= NULL ? this .GetTableArea().AttachedElementsTotal() : 0 ); } virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CPanel::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_VIEW); } virtual void MousePressHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool Sort( const uint column, const ENUM_TABLE_SORT_MODE sort_mode); void Init( void ); CTableView( void ); CTableView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableView ( void ){} };

Consider the declared methods.

A Method That Updates the Modified Table:

bool CTableView::UpdateTable( void ) { if ( this .m_table_area== NULL ) return false ; int total_model=( int ) this .m_table_model.RowsTotal(); int total_view = this .m_table_area.AttachedElementsTotal(); int diff=total_model-total_view; int y= 1 ; int table_height= 0 ; CTableRowView *row= NULL ; if (diff> 0 ) { row= this .m_table_area.GetAttachedElementAt(total_view- 1 ); for ( int i=total_view;i<total_view+diff;i++) { row= this .m_table_area.InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW_VIEW, "" , "TableRow" +( string )i, 0 ,y+(row!= NULL ? row.Height()*i : 0 ), this .m_table_area.Width()- 1 ,DEF_TABLE_ROW_H); if (row== NULL ) return false ; } } if (diff< 0 ) { CListElm *list= this .m_table_area.GetListAttachedElements(); if (list== NULL ) return false ; int start=total_view- 1 ; int end=start-diff; bool res= true ; for ( int i=start;i>end;i--) res &=list.Delete(i); if (!res) return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_model;i++) { row= this .m_table_area.GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (row== NULL ) return false ; if (row.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW_VIEW) continue ; row.SetID(i); if (row.ID()% 2 == 0 ) row.InitBackColorDefault( clrWhite ); else row.InitBackColorDefault( C'242,242,242' ); row.BackColorToDefault(); row.InitBackColorFocused(row.GetBackColorControl().NewColor(row.BackColor(),- 4 ,- 4 ,- 4 )); CTableRow *row_model= this .m_table_model.GetRow(i); if (row_model== NULL ) return false ; row.TableRowModelUpdate(row_model); table_height+=row.Height(); } return this .m_table_area.ResizeH(table_height+y); }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. The number of rows in the table model and in the visual representation is compared. If there is a difference, then the missing rows of the table are either added or deleted in the visual representation. Then, in a loop through rows of the table model, cells in the visual representation of the table are updated. After updating all the rows of the visual representation, the result of resizing the table for the new number of rows is returned.

The handler of a custom element event when clicking in the object area:

void CTableView::MousePressHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && lparam>= 0 && dparam>= 0 ) return ; int len=:: StringLen ( this .NameFG()); string header_str=:: StringSubstr (sparam, 0 ,len); if (header_str!= this .NameFG()) return ; int index=( int ):: fabs (lparam+ 1000 ); CColumnCaptionView *caption= this .GetColumnCaption(index); if (caption== NULL ) return ; this .Sort(index,caption.SortMode()); if ( this .UpdateTable()) this .Draw( true ); }

The method does not process events if lparam and dparam are not less than zero. Next, we get the column index from lparam and sort the table according to the sorting mode specified in the resulting column header. After that the table is updated.

We have finished refining classes. Now, make a new class to create tables from preliminary prepared data quite comfortably. And table management will also be implemented in the same class. Thus, and based on the purpose, it will be a table management class. One object of this class can contain many different tables, which can be accessed by the table ID or by its user name.





Class For Simplified Table Creation

Continue writing the code in \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\Controls\Controls.mqh.

class CTableControl : public CPanel { protected : CListObj m_list_table_model; bool TableModelAdd(CTable *table_model, const int table_id, const string source); CTableView *TableViewAdd(CTable *table_model, const string source); bool ColumnUpdate( const string source, CTable *table_model, const uint table, const uint col, const bool cells_redraw); public : CTable *GetTable( const uint index) { return this .m_list_table_model.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CTableView *GetTableView( const uint index) { return this .GetAttachedElementAt(index); } template < typename T> CTableView *TableCreate(T &row_data[][], const string &column_names[], const int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ); CTableView *TableCreate( const uint num_rows, const uint num_columns, const int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ); CTableView *TableCreate( const matrix &row_data, const string &column_names[], const int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ); CTableView *TableCreate(CList &row_data, const string &column_names[], const int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ); string CellValueAt( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col); CTableRowView *GetRowView( const uint table, const uint index); CTableCellView *GetCellView( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col); template < typename T> void CellSetValue( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const T value, const bool chart_redraw); void CellSetDigits( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const int digits, const bool chart_redraw); void CellSetTimeFlags( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const uint flags, const bool chart_redraw); void CellSetColorNamesFlag( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const bool flag, const bool chart_redraw); void CellSetForeColor( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const color clr, const bool chart_redraw); void CellSetTextAnchor( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool cell_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT CellTextAnchor( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col); void ColumnSetDigits( const uint table, const uint col, const int digits, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); void ColumnSetTimeFlags( const uint table, const uint col, const uint flags, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); void ColumnSetColorNamesFlag( const uint table, const uint col, const bool flag, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); void ColumnSetTextAnchor( const uint table, const uint col, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); void ColumnSetDatatype( const uint table, const uint col, const ENUM_DATATYPE type, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CONTROL_VIEW); } CTableControl( void ) { this .m_list_table_model.Clear(); } CTableControl( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableControl( void ) {} };

The class is a Panel on which tables (one or more) are placed, and consists of two lists:

a list of table models, a list of visual representations of tables created based on the corresponding models.

The class methods allow getting the desired table and manage its view, rows, columns, and cells.

Consider the declared class methods.

The list of table models is cleared in the class constructor and the default name is set:

CTableControl::CTableControl( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CPanel(object_name, "" ,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h) { this .m_list_table_model.Clear(); this .SetName( "Table Control" ); }

After creating an object, and if more than one object of this class is planned, then you should set your own unique name so that there are no two or more elements with the same name in the list of objects attached to the panel.

A method that adds a table model object to the list:

bool CTableControl::TableModelAdd(CTable *table_model, const int table_id, const string source) { if (table_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error. Failed to create Table Model object" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } table_model.SetID(table_id< 0 ? this .m_list_table_model.Total() : table_id); this .m_list_table_model.Sort( 0 ); if ( this .m_list_table_model.Search(table_model)!= NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error: Table Model object with ID %d already exists in the list" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); delete table_model; return false ; } if ( this .m_list_table_model.Add(table_model)< 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error. Failed to add Table Model object to list" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ); delete table_model; return false ; } return true ; }

A Method That Creates a New Object Of Table Visual Representation And Adds It To the list:

CTableView *CTableControl::TableViewAdd(CTable *table_model, const string source) { if (table_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error. An invalid Table Model object was passed" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } CTableView *table_view= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_VIEW, "" , "TableView" +( string )table_model.ID(), 1 , 1 , this .Width()- 2 , this .Height()- 2 ); if (table_view== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error. Failed to create Table View object" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } table_view.TableObjectAssign(table_model); table_view.SetID(table_model.ID()); return table_view; }

Both of the above methods are used in table creation methods.

A Method That Creates a Table With Specification Of a Tables Array And a Headers Array:

template < typename T> CTableView *CTableControl::TableCreate(T &row_data[][], const string &column_names[], const int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTable *table_model= new CTable(row_data,column_names); if (! this .TableModelAdd(table_model,table_id, __FUNCTION__ )) return NULL ; return this .TableViewAdd(table_model, __FUNCTION__ ); }

A Method That Creates a Table With Definition Of a Number Of Columns And Rows:

CTableView *CTableControl::TableCreate( const uint num_rows, const uint num_columns, const int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTable *table_model= new CTable(num_rows,num_columns); if (! this .TableModelAdd(table_model,table_id, __FUNCTION__ )) return NULL ; return this .TableViewAdd(table_model, __FUNCTION__ ); }

A Method That Creates a Table From the Matrix:

CTableView *CTableControl::TableCreate( const matrix &row_data, const string &column_names[], const int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTable *table_model= new CTable(row_data,column_names); if (! this .TableModelAdd(table_model,table_id, __FUNCTION__ )) return NULL ; return this .TableViewAdd(table_model, __FUNCTION__ ); }

A Method That Creates a Table Based On a List Of User Parameters And an Array Of Column Headers:

CTableView *CTableControl::TableCreate(CList &row_data, const string &column_names[], const int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableByParam *table_model= new CTableByParam(row_data,column_names); if (! this .TableModelAdd(table_model,table_id, __FUNCTION__ )) return NULL ; return this .TableViewAdd(table_model, __FUNCTION__ ); }

The logic of all the presented methods for creating a table is the same: first, based on method’s input parameters, a table model object is created and added to the list, and then a visual representation. These are the basic methods for creating tables from a wide range of data. The table created by the considered methods is located on the panel, which is the substrate for placing the tables being created.

A Method That Sets Values To the Specified Cell:

template < typename T> void CTableControl::CellSetValue( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const T value, const bool chart_redraw) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); if (table_model== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell_model=table_model.GetCell(row,col); if (cell_model== NULL ) return ; CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,row,col); if (cell_view== NULL ) return ; bool equal= false ; ENUM_DATATYPE datatype=cell_model.Datatype(); switch (datatype) { case TYPE_LONG : case TYPE_DATETIME : case TYPE_COLOR : equal=(cell_model.ValueL()==value); break ; case TYPE_DOUBLE : equal=(:: NormalizeDouble (cell_model.ValueD()-value,cell_model. Digits ())== 0 ); break ; default : equal=(:: StringCompare (cell_model.ValueS(),( string )value)== 0 ); break ; } if (equal) return ; table_model.CellSetValue(row,col,value); cell_view.SetText(cell_model.Value()); cell_view.Draw(chart_redraw); }

The method's logic is explained in the comments to the code. If a cell has the same value as that passed to the method for entering to the cell, leave the method. A new value is first written to the table model cell, then to a cell of table visual representation, and this cell is redrawn.

A Method That Sets Accuracy Of Displaying Fractional Numbers In the Indicated Cell:

void CTableControl::CellSetDigits( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const int digits, const bool chart_redraw) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); if (table_model== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell_model=table_model.GetCell(row,col); if (cell_model== NULL || cell_model. Digits ()==digits) return ; CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,row,col); if (cell_view== NULL ) return ; table_model.CellSetDigits(row,col,digits); cell_view.SetText(cell_model.Value()); cell_view.Draw(chart_redraw); }

The method is similar to the above. If the specified precision of fractional numbers is equal to the actual one, leave the method. Next, the accuracy is recorded in the cell model, the text from the cell model is recorded in the visual representation (for fractional numbers, the accuracy has already been changed), and the cell is redrawn.

A Method That Sets Time Display Flags To the Specified Cell:

void CTableControl::CellSetTimeFlags( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const uint flags, const bool chart_redraw) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); if (table_model== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell_model=table_model.GetCell(row,col); if (cell_model== NULL || cell_model.DatetimeFlags()==flags) return ; CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,row,col); if (cell_view== NULL ) return ; table_model.CellSetTimeFlags(row,col,flags); cell_view.SetText(cell_model.Value()); cell_view.Draw(chart_redraw); }

The method’s logic is identical to the method that sets accuracy to a cell.

A Method That Sets Color Name Display Flag To the Specified Cell:

void CTableControl::CellSetColorNamesFlag( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const bool flag, const bool chart_redraw) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); if (table_model== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell_model=table_model.GetCell(row,col); if (cell_model== NULL || cell_model.ColorNameFlag()==flag) return ; CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,row,col); if (cell_view== NULL ) return ; table_model.CellSetColorNamesFlag(row,col,flag); cell_view.SetText(cell_model.Value()); cell_view.Draw(chart_redraw); }

Exactly the same method as the ones above.

A Method That Sets the Foreground Color To a Specified Cell:

void CTableControl::CellSetForeColor( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const color clr, const bool chart_redraw) { CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,row,col); if (cell_view== NULL ) return ; cell_view.SetForeColor(clr); cell_view.Draw(chart_redraw); }

Get the visual representation object of the cell, set a new foreground color for it, and redraw the cell with a new text color.

A Method That Sets the Anchor Point of the Text To the Specified Cell:

void CTableControl::CellSetTextAnchor( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool cell_redraw, const bool chart_redraw) { CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,row,col); if (cell_view== NULL ) return ; cell_view.SetTextAnchor(anchor,cell_redraw,chart_redraw); }

We get the visual representation object of the cell, set a new anchor point for it, and redraw the cell with a new text layout in it.

A Method That Returns the Anchor Point of the Text In the Specified Cell:

ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT CTableControl::CellTextAnchor( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col) { CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,row,col); if (cell_view== NULL ) return ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ; return (( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT )cell_view.TextAnchor()); }

We get the visual representation object of the cell and return the text anchor point set for it.

A Method That Updates the Specified Column Of the Specified Table:

bool CTableControl::ColumnUpdate( const string source,CTable *table_model, const uint table, const uint col, const bool cells_redraw) { if (:: CheckPointer (table_model)== POINTER_INVALID ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error. Invalid table model pointer passed" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } CTableView *table_view= this .GetTableView(table); if (table_view== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error. Failed to get CTableView object" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } int total=table_view.RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,i,col); if (cell_view== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error. Failed to get CTableCellView object (row %d, col %u)" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ,i,col); return false ; } CTableCell *cell_model=table_model.GetCell(i,col); if (cell_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error. Failed to get CTableCell object (row %d, col %u)" ,source, __FUNCTION__ ,i,col); return false ; } cell_view.SetText(cell_model.Value()); if (cells_redraw) cell_view.Draw( false ); } return true ; }

The method's logic is explained in the comments. After the table model is updated, pass it to this method. And here, in a loop through all the rows of the visual representation of the table, get each new row in turn, and from the corresponding row of the model get the specified cell. We write data from the cell model to the visual representation of the cell, and the visual representation of the cell is redrawn. This way, the entire table column is redrawn.

A Method That Sets the Accuracy In the Specified Column:

void CTableControl::ColumnSetDigits( const uint table, const uint col, const int digits, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); if (table_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get CTable object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } table_model.ColumnSetDigits(col,digits); if ( this .ColumnUpdate( __FUNCTION__ ,table_model,table,col,cells_redraw) && chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

In the table model, set the specified accuracy for the column and call the table column update method discussed above.

A Method That Sets Time Display Flags To the Specified Column:

void CTableControl::ColumnSetTimeFlags( const uint table, const uint col, const uint flags, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); if (table_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get CTable object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } table_model.ColumnSetTimeFlags(col,flags); if ( this .ColumnUpdate( __FUNCTION__ ,table_model,table,col,cells_redraw) && chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

In the table model, set the specified time display flags for the column and call the update method for the table column.

A Method That Sets Color Name Display Flag To the Specified Column:

void CTableControl::ColumnSetColorNamesFlag( const uint table, const uint col, const bool flag, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); if (table_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get CTable object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } table_model.ColumnSetColorNamesFlag(col,flag); if ( this .ColumnUpdate( __FUNCTION__ ,table_model,table,col,cells_redraw) && chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

In the table model, set the specified color name display flag for the column and call the update method for the table column.

A Method That Sets a Data Type In the Specified Column:

void CTableControl::ColumnSetDatatype( const uint table, const uint col, const ENUM_DATATYPE type, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); if (table_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get CTable object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } table_model.ColumnSetDatatype(col,type); if ( this .ColumnUpdate( __FUNCTION__ ,table_model,table,col,cells_redraw) && chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

In the table model, set the specified data type for the column and call the update method for the table column.

A Method That Sets an Anchor Point of the Text In the Specified Column:

void CTableControl::ColumnSetTextAnchor( const uint table, const uint col, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool cells_redraw, const bool chart_redraw) { CTableView *table_view= this .GetTableView(table); if (table_view== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get CTableView object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } int total=table_view.RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTableCellView *cell_view= this .GetCellView(table,i,col); if (cell_view!= NULL && cell_view.TextAnchor()!=anchor) cell_view.SetTextAnchor(anchor,cells_redraw, false ); } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

In a loop through all the rows of the visual representation of the table, get the specified cell from the next row and enter a new anchor point into it. At the end of the loop update the chart.

A Method That Returns the String Value Of the Specified Cell:

string CTableControl::CellValueAt( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col) { CTable *table_model= this .GetTable(table); return (table_model!= NULL ? table_model.CellValueAt(row,col) : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table model" , __FUNCTION__ )); }

We get the required cell from the table model and return its value as a row. If an error occurs, the error text is returned.

A Method That Returns the Specified Table Row:

CTableRowView *CTableControl::GetRowView( const uint table, const uint index) { CTableView *table_view= this .GetTableView(table); if (table_view== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get CTableView object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } return table_view.GetRowView(index); }

We get a visual representation of the table by index and return a pointer to the required row from it.

A Method That Returns the Specified Table Cell:

CTableCellView *CTableControl::GetCellView( const uint table, const uint row, const uint col) { CTableView *table_view= this .GetTableView(table); if (table_view== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get CTableView object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } return table_view.GetCellView(row,col); }

We get a visual representation of the table by index and return from it a pointer to the required cell of the specified row.

As you can see, this class is a simple auxiliary class for building tables and working with them. All of its methods represent service functionality for handling, modifying, setting, and retrieving tabular data using methods from previously written model classes and the visual representation of the table.

Let’s check what we have.







Testing the Result

Open test indicator file \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\iTestTable.mq5 and rewrite it as follows (earlier prepared data and creation of the table are highlighted in the appropriate colors):

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "Controls\Controls.mqh" CTableControl *table_ctrl; int OnInit () { int wnd= ChartWindowFind (); string captions[]={ "Column 0" , "Column 1" , "Column 2" , "Column 3" }; long array[ 15 ][ 4 ]={{ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 }, { 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 }, { 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 }, { 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 }, { 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 }, { 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 }, { 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 }, { 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 }, { 33 , 34 , 35 , 36 }, { 37 , 38 , 39 , 40 }, { 41 , 42 , 43 , 44 }, { 45 , 46 , 47 , 48 }, { 49 , 50 , 51 , 52 }, { 53 , 54 , 55 , 56 }, { 57 , 58 , 59 , 60 }}; table_ctrl= new CTableControl( "TableControl0" , 0 ,wnd, 30 , 30 , 460 , 184 ); if (table_ctrl== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; table_ctrl.SetAsMain(); table_ctrl.SetID( 0 ); table_ctrl.SetName( "Table Control 0" ); if (table_ctrl.TableCreate(array,captions)== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; table_ctrl.ColumnSetTextAnchor( 0 , 0 , ANCHOR_LEFT , true , false ); table_ctrl.ColumnSetTextAnchor( 0 , 1 , ANCHOR_CENTER , true , false ); table_ctrl.ColumnSetTextAnchor( 0 , 2 , ANCHOR_CENTER , true , false ); table_ctrl.ColumnSetTextAnchor( 0 , 3 , ANCHOR_CENTER , true , false ); table_ctrl.Draw( true ); CTable *table=table_ctrl.GetTable( 0 ); table. Print (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete table_ctrl; CCommonManager::DestroyInstance(); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { table_ctrl. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x=table_ctrl.CursorX(); int y=table_ctrl.CursorY(); table_ctrl.CellSetValue( 0 , 1 , 0 ,x, false ); table_ctrl.CellSetForeColor( 0 , 1 , 1 ,(y< 0 ? clrRed : table_ctrl.ForeColor()), false ); table_ctrl.CellSetValue( 0 , 1 , 1 ,y, true ); } } void OnTimer ( void ) { table_ctrl. OnTimer (); }

In the event handler, check how some data can be written to cells in real time. We will read the cursor coordinates and enter them into the first two cells of the second row from the top. Whereas, the negative value of the cursor’s Y coordinate will be displayed in red.

Compile the indicator and run it on the chart:

As you can see, the stated table - user interaction is working.

Of course, there are some nuances when displaying the visual representation of the table during interaction with the cursor, but all this will gradually be fixed and refined.





Conclusion

At the moment, we have created a convenient tool for displaying various tabular data, which allows us to customize the display of the default table, to some extent.

There are several data options for creating tables based on them:

a two-dimensional array of the table and an array of column headers,

a number of columns and rows,

matrix: the header is automatically created in Excel-style,

a list of custom parameters CList and an array of column headers.

In the future, it is possible that table classes will be improved to conveniently add and remove rows, columns, and individual cells. But for now, stop on this format of the object for creating and displaying tables.





Programs used in the article:

#

Name Type

Description

1 Tables.mqh Class Library Classes for creating a table model 2 Base.mqh Class Library Classes for creating a base object of controls 3 Controls.mqh Class Library Control classes 4 iTestTable.mq5 Test indicator Indicator for testing manipulations with the TableView control 5 MQL5.zip Archive An archive of the files above for unpacking into the MQL5 directory of the client terminal

All created files are attached to the article for self-study. The archive file can be unzipped to the terminal folder, and all files will be located in the desired folder: \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\.