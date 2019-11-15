Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XVIII): Interactivity of account and any other library objects

Contents

We have created the base object all other library objects in need of the event functionality are to be inherited from. Now it has become much easier to set the parameters of tracked events and receive them from objects — all is done in the base class, and for all of its descendant objects, we need to carry out the same steps to set the monitored properties and values we want to track in the object properties.

Today we will slightly improve the base object and connect the account object to it. We will also test the ability to set the tracked object properties and their values using a test EA as an example.

In the previous article, when creating the methods of the CBaseObj base object and its descendant (the symbol object), I got carried away and implemented a set of methods in two classes that actually duplicate each other. Let's fix this — simply remove the methods for setting and receiving the properties from the CSymbol descendant object class and arrange the CBaseObj base object methods.

Improving the base and symbol objects

Open the file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh and make some changes to it.

Move the CheckEvents() method from the CSymbol class to the CBaseObj base class since this method is absolutely identical for any descendant objects of the base class, which means the base class is the right place for it.

Let's add its definition to the protected section of the CBaseObj class:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base; CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; int m_event_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; bool m_first_start; int m_type; long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime( const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort ( this .TickTime()% 1000 ) #else 0 #endif ; } bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size); bool CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ); void CheckEvents( void ); long UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar to_byte, long &long_value); protected : long UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar index) const ; public :

From the public section, remove the methods setting the values to event flags — events occur regardless of our discretion, and the flags are set without user intervention. Therefore, I believe, it is reasonable to have the methods that forcibly set event flags:

template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property, const T value);

The methods returning controlled object property values set by users, the current object property value and the values of object property changes will now have more readable and meaningful names:



long GetControlledLongValueINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]; } long GetControlledLongValueDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]; } long GetControlledLongValueLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]; } long GetPropLongValue( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]; } double GetPropDoubleValue( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]; } long GetPropLongChangedValue( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]; } double GetPropDoubleChangedValue( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 9 ]; }

When conducting the in-depth testing of the CBaseObj base object event functionality, the event definitions errors were detected. The method for filling in the base object properties and searching for the FillPropertySettings() events featured an inaccuracy — at the very end of the method, the current property status was written to the previous one in any case. This prevented from defining a property change value, since a newly received property value was immediately written to the previous one. In case of a small controlled change value, this error did not occur since the property managed to change by an amount exceeding the one specified for event generation in one go.

But when it was necessary to track considerable changes occurring in more than one tick, that was impossible.

This has been fixed — the current state is written to the previous one only when registering an event:

template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id) { event_id=index+(typename(T)== "double" ? this .m_long_prop_total : 0 ); for ( int j= 5 ;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]= false ; T value =array[index][ 3 ]-array_prev[index][ 3 ]; array[index][ 4 ]= value ; if (array[index][ 0 ]<LONG_MAX) { if ( value > 0 && value >array[index][ 0 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, value )) { array[index][ 5 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } if (array[index][ 1 ]<LONG_MAX) { if ( value < 0 && fabs( value )>array[index][ 1 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, value )) { array[index][ 6 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } if (array[index][ 2 ]<LONG_MAX) { value =array[index][ 3 ]-array[index][ 2 ]; if ( value > 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]<=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 7 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } else if ( value < 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]>=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 8 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } else if ( value == 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]!=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 9 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } return true ; }

Previously, the properties were initialized using LONG_MAX values in the base object properties initialization method, now they are to be initialized using zero:

void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]= 0 ; for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]= 0 ; }

Add the implementation of the CheckEvents() method transferred from CSymbol:

void CBaseObj::CheckEvents( void ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent * event = this .GetEventBase(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lvalue= 0 ; this .UshortToLong( this .MSCfromTime( this .TickTime()), 0 ,lvalue); this .UshortToLong( event .Reason(), 1 ,lvalue); this .UshortToLong(( ushort ) this .m_type, 2 ,lvalue); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(),lvalue, event .Value(), this .m_name)) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

Make corrections in the CSymbol symbol object class.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh file and make the changes.

Remove two methods from the private class section:

private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); void CheckEvents ( void );

Controlled data initialization method is not needed since all properties and parameters of any class necessary for tracking should be performed by explicit specification of tracked parameter values. By default, no changes of descendant object properties are tracked. We have already moved the CheckEvents() method from here to the CBaseObj base class.

From the public class section, remove methods that actually duplicated the base object methods:

public : template < typename T> void SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); long GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } long GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }

The methods of receiving and setting parameters of tracked symbol properties now directly use the base class methods to return the values. Below is the method list:



bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); }

The methods implemented beyond the class body now also use base class methods directly:

void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); }

Besides, I made a logical error in the class constructor. The base object data was not filled in immediately after creating a symbol object preventing events from being tracked during the fist launch. The filling in started only after a symbol property change event occurred with the change value between two neighboring ticks being insignificant enough.

Let's fix this — immediately after filling in the symbol object properties, add filling in its base object properties:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); }

In the public section of the symbol collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh, also change the name of the method for updating collection symbols and searching for SymbolsEventsControl() events.

Make the method name more suitable for its tasks — updating data and searching for events:

void RefreshAndEventsControl( void ); void MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true );

These are all the changes to be implemented in the classes of the base object, its descendant (symbol object) and the symbol collection class.

Now let's start improving account object classes to make it a descendant of the CBaseObj base object as well and let it get the event functionality for easy tracking of the account object property changes.

Revamping the account object

As you may remember from the previous article, we no longer need to create event flags and create event IDs from the flag combinations when using the base object as the event generation source. Now the event functionality of the base object is more flexible. This means we need to remove unnecessary enumerations from the library's Defines.mqh file:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072 , }; enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, };

All that remains from these enumerations is a macro substitution indicating the next event code:

#define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE)

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh file and make the necessary changes.



Declare the Refresh() virtual method in the public class section:

public : CAccount( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; virtual void Refresh( void ); virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle);

To update the current account data, use the Refresh() method the same way as in the CSymbol class, as well as in all subsequent classes based on the CBaseObj base object. Previously, we updated the current account data from the account collection class. But in order for all classes to have the same structure, we will do everything the same way as we did in CSymbol, as well as the same way as we are going to do in other future classes.

We have already created the methods in the CSymbol class to obtain and set the parameters of tracked symbol properties.

Let's create the same methods for the account object class as well:

void SetControlLeverageInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLeverageDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLeverageLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } bool IsIncreasedLeverage( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } bool IsDecreasedLeverage( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } void SetControlLimitOrdersInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLimitOrdersDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLimitOrdersLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedLimitOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedLimitOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } void SetControlTradeAllowedInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeAllowedDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeAllowedLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } bool IsIncreasedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } bool IsDecreasedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } void SetControlTradeExpertInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeExpertDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeExpertLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } bool IsIncreasedTradeExpert( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } bool IsDecreasedTradeExpert( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } void SetControlBalanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBalanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } bool IsIncreasedBalance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } bool IsDecreasedBalance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } void SetControlCreditInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlCreditDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlCreditLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } bool IsIncreasedCredit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } bool IsDecreasedCredit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } void SetControlProfitInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlProfitDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlProfitLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } bool IsIncreasedProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } bool IsDecreasedProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } void SetControlEquityInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlEquityDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlEquityLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } bool IsIncreasedEquity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } bool IsDecreasedEquity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } void SetControlMarginInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } bool IsIncreasedMargin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } bool IsDecreasedMargin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginFreeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } bool IsIncreasedMarginFree( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } bool IsDecreasedMarginFree( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevelLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } void SetControlMarginCallInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginCallDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginCallLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginCall( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginCall( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } void SetControlMarginStopOutInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginStopOutDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginStopOutLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } bool IsIncreasedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } bool IsDecreasedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginInitialLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginInitial( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginInitial( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } bool IsIncreasedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } bool IsDecreasedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } void SetControlAssetsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAssetsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } bool IsIncreasedAssets( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } bool IsDecreasedAssets( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLiabilitiesLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } bool IsIncreasedLiabilities( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } bool IsDecreasedLiabilities( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlComissionBlockedLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } bool IsIncreasedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } bool IsDecreasedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); }

In the class constructor, first specify data array size, initialize all controlled data in the CBaseObj base object and then, after filling in all account object properties, fill in the properties in the base object as well. Finally, update all account data in the CBaseObj base object:



CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) ; this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams() ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); }

Beyond the class body, write the implementation of the virtual method of updating account data:

void CAccount::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] =:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)] =:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

Here, the account event flag is reset and the hash sum is set to zero (most probably, the hash sum will be removed in the following versions if it turns out to be unnecessary for other CBaseObj-based objects).

Next, all account object properties are filled in, the account data in the base object is filled (like in the class constructor) and the method of updating the base object is called. In the base object, the current data is updated and the search for object property values is performed. If the change of the values set for searching for events is exceeded, the object base events are generated.

Next, using the CheckEvents() method of the parent class, check the presence of base events in the list of the CBaseObj object base events. If the events are present, the method creates the list of events of its descendant. In this case, this is the list of account events.

The CAccount class has been improved.

Now let's make corrections in the account collection class.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh and make the necessary changes.



Remove all unnecessary elements:



class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; string m_symbol; CListObj m_list_accounts; int m_index_current; long m_changed_leverage_value; bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; int m_changed_limit_orders_value; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; double m_control_balance_inc; double m_control_balance_dec; double m_changed_balance_value; bool m_is_change_balance_inc; bool m_is_change_balance_dec; double m_changed_credit_value; bool m_is_change_credit_inc; bool m_is_change_credit_dec; double m_control_profit_inc; double m_control_profit_dec; double m_changed_profit_value; bool m_is_change_profit_inc; bool m_is_change_profit_dec; double m_control_equity_inc; double m_control_equity_dec; double m_changed_equity_value; bool m_is_change_equity_inc; bool m_is_change_equity_dec; double m_control_margin_inc; double m_control_margin_dec; double m_changed_margin_value; bool m_is_change_margin_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_dec; double m_control_margin_free_inc; double m_control_margin_free_dec; double m_changed_margin_free_value; bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; double m_control_margin_level_inc; double m_control_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_level_value; bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; double m_control_margin_initial_inc; double m_control_margin_initial_dec; double m_changed_margin_initial_value; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_control_assets_inc; double m_control_assets_dec; double m_changed_assets_value; bool m_is_change_assets_inc; bool m_is_change_assets_dec; double m_control_liabilities_inc; double m_control_liabilities_dec; double m_changed_liabilities_value; bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; void InitChangesParams( void ); void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ); virtual void Refresh( void ); long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_dec; } int GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } bool IsOnTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } bool IsOnTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } void SetControlBalanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_dec; } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_dec; } void SetControlProfitInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlProfitDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_dec; } void SetControlEquityInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlEquityDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_dec; } void SetControlMarginInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_dec; } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } void SetControlAssetsInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_dec; } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } };

Change types of methods and add declarations of some necessary variables and methods:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; CListObj m_list_accounts; int m_index_current; int m_last_event; bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } int GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } virtual void Refresh( void ); void RefreshAndEventsControl( void ); CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); };

Remove calling two removed methods and clearing the remote structure from the class constructor:

CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); this .SetSubFolderName( "Accounts" ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

All these variables, structures and methods have now been replaced with the ready-made base object functionality. There is no need to recreate them again for descendant classes. The event functionality should also be deleted in the account data update method:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent(i, false ); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

All removed elements are replaced with calling the method for updating the base class:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; account.Refresh(); }

The method updating object data and searching for property changes to generate events:

void CAccountsCollection::RefreshAndEventsControl( void ) { ::ResetLastError(); if (!::SymbolInfoTick(::Symbol(), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current==WRONG_VALUE) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account==NULL) return ; account.Refresh(); if (!account.IsEvent()) return ; CArrayObj *list=account.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=account.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; this .m_last_event= event .ID(); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()) ) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } } }

Here, in case of an unsuccessful attempt to obtain the current symbol tick, save the error code and exit the method. If the current account in the account collection list is not found for some reason and its index is negative, exit the method.

Reset the account event flag, clear the list of account events and set the sorted list flag to it.

Get the current account object from the account collection list and update account data.

If there is no account event at the moment, exit the method.

Otherwise, get the list of account base events from the base object, set the account event flag and get the last event code (most likely, this remnant of the past will be removed later as well). In a loop by the list of base events, get the next event from the list, save the last account event, add it to the list of account events and send the event to the control program chart.





Remove SetAccountsParams(), SetEventCode(), EventDescription(), InitChangesParams() and InitControlsParams() from the method implementation class listing.

The method that previously returned the enumeration value now returns the account event by its number in the list. The enumeration has been removed, so the method returns an 'int' value now. If the event is not found, return -1:



int CAccountsCollection::GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetEvent(shift,check_out); if ( event ==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( int ) event .ID(); }

These are all the necessary changes in the account collection class.

Now it only remains to make slight changes in the library's CEngine base object class.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Engine.mqh and make the changes.

Previously, the variable storing the m_last_account_event account's last event, as well as the GetAccountEventByIndex() and LastAccountEvent() methods returning it, had the ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT enumeration type but we got rid of it. Let's introduce them with 'int' type:



class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; CArrayObj *GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListEvents(); } int GetAccountEventByIndex( const int index=- 1 ) { return this .m_accounts.GetEventID(index); } CAccount *GetAccountCurrent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } int LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } int LastSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; }

Initialize the m_last_account_event variable with -1 in the class constructor's initialization list. Previously, we initialized it using the ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT constant of the removed ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT enumeration.



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

Since we replaced the Refresh() method name of the symbol collection class with RefreshAndEventsControl() and created the same method in the account collection class, in the methods of working with symbol events and accounts, replace the name of the called method:

void CEngine::SymbolEventsControl( void ) { this .m_symbols.RefreshAndEventsControl(); this .m_is_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_symbol_event) { this .m_last_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent(); } } void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.RefreshAndEventsControl(); this .m_is_account_event= this .m_accounts.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_account_event) { this .m_last_account_event= this .m_accounts.GetEventID(); } }

These are all the changes in the CEngine class.

Now we are able to programmatically set the properties we want to track for any of the classes based on the CBaseObj base object. Besides, we are able to set property change values, upon exceeding which, events of the base class descendants are generated.

Let's see how all this can be done.



Testing the setting of the tracking parameters and receiving object events

To perform the test, we will use the test EA from the previous article and save it in the new folder under a new name \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part18\TestDoEasyPart18.mq5.



We need to test setting the parameters whose custom changes we want to track in two different classes. Now this can be done in a unified way.

Let's track for the CSymbol class

Increase of the Bid price of all applied symbols by 10 points

Decrease of the Bid price of all applied symbols by 10 points

Increase of the spread of all applied symbols by 4 points

Decrease of the spread of all applied symbols by 4 points

Control a spread value exceeding 15 points for all used symbols

Control the current symbol Bid price crossing the value of 1.10300

Increase of the current profit by 10 account currency units

Increase of the funds by 15 account currency units

Control the increase of the current profit above 20 account currency units



When the funds increase exceeds 15 units, close the most profitable position if it is present and its profit is greater than zero.

Set all the necessary values in the OnInit() handler for the testing purposes:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); string ru1= "" ,ru2= "" ,ru3= "" ,en1= "" ,en2= "" ,en3= "" ; CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.SetControlBidInc( 10 *symbol. Point ()); ru1= "Контролируем увеличение цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Bid price increase control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 10 *symbol. Point ()); ru1= "Контролируем уменьшение цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Bid price decrease control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 4 ); ru1= "Контролируем увеличение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Spread value increase control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 4 ); ru1= "Контролируем уменьшение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Spread value decrease control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 15 ); ru1= "Контролируем значение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " в " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Control the spread value for the symbol " ; en2= " at " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); Print ( "------" ); if (symbol.Name()== Symbol ()) { symbol.SetControlBidLevel( 1.10300 ); ru1= "Контролируемый уровень цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " установлен в значение " ; en1= "Controlled level of Bid price for the symbol " ; en2= " is set to " ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); } } } Print ( "------" ); CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем увеличение прибыли аккаунта на " , "Controlling account profit increase by " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем увеличение средств аккаунта на " , "Controlling account equity increase by " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем уровень прибыли аккаунта в " , "Controlling the account profit level of " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); } if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The listing features all the necessary comments. I believe, all is easy to understand there. After setting a tracked value for a property, it is immediately displayed in the journal (as an example of receiving a set tracked property value).



From the OnTick() handler, remove the last_account_event variable for storing the last account event, as it was needed earlier for defining a new event.

Now the handler looks as follows:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " ,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); engine.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Now all new event flags can be obtained from the library's CEngine main object. More importantly, we can obtain even two similar events from different symbols. This is related to defining event symbols, while the account always remains the same (the current one). On the contrary, this was impossible when using variables since the current and previous events were supposedly the same and, therefore, there was no event. That was not right.



The library event handler has been improved to define account events and a response to increase in the amount of funds by a specified value:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account== NULL ) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } }

All actions related to defining events feature the necessary code comments making them easy to understand. The blocks for handling events from different classes were swapped (simply for maintaining order) and separated by the 'if - else' conditions. This is important because we have several event types: symbol and accounts events are handled the same way (using collection IDs), while trading and Market Watch window events are handled by a value of the events' enumerations. To avoid conflicts between different event definition methods, the blocks were divided by the conditional statements.

The full EA listing is provided in the files attached below.

Compile the EA, set zero values in the tester settings for the StopLoss in points and TakeProfit in points parameters. For the Mode of used symbols list parameter, select "Work only with the current symbol" and launch the M15 Last month visual EA test:





Before launching the test, we can see that the journal features the specified values for tracked symbol and account properties. During the visual testing, the messages about obtained events from the properties whose changes we are tracking are displayed in the journal. If the increase in the funds exceeds the controlled value, profitable positions are closed.

Thus, we have created the base object for all library objects, which provides its descendants with the event functionality and the methods for setting and receiving tracking parameters for any properties of any object at any time.

Going forward, this will greatly simplify the development of new classes for new objects.



What's next?

In the next article, we will implement the class of library messages including both internal (messages from library methods) and external (error and other messages from the terminal) ones.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

Previous articles within the series:

Part 1. Concept, data management

Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals

Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search

Part 4. Trading events. Concept

Part 5. Classes and collection of trading events. Sending events to the program

Part 6. Netting account events

Part 7. StopLimit order activation events, preparing the functionality for order and position modification events

Part 8. Order and position modification events

Part 9. Compatibility with MQL4 - Preparing data

Part 10. Compatibility with MQL4 - Events of opening a position and activating pending orders

Part 11. Compatibility with MQL4 - Position closure events

Part 12. Account object class and account object collection

Part 13. Account object events

Part 14. Symbol object

Part 15. Symbol object collection

Part 16. Symbol collection events

Part 17. Interactivity of library objects

