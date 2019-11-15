Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XVIII): Interactivity of account and any other library objects
- Improving the base and symbol objects
- Revamping the account object
- Testing the setting of the tracking parameters and receiving object events
- What's next?
We have created the base object all other library objects in need of the event functionality are to be inherited from. Now it has become much easier to set the parameters of tracked events and receive them from objects — all is done in the base class, and for all of its descendant objects, we need to carry out the same steps to set the monitored properties and values we want to track in the object properties.
Today we will slightly improve the base object and connect the account object to it. We will also test the ability to set the tracked object
properties and their values using a test EA as an example.
In the previous article, when creating the methods of the CBaseObj base object and its descendant (the symbol object), I got carried away and implemented a set of methods in two classes that actually duplicate each other. Let's fix this — simply remove the methods for setting and receiving the properties from the CSymbol descendant object class and arrange the CBaseObj base object methods.
Improving the base and symbol objects
Open the file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh and make some changes to it.
Move the CheckEvents() method from the CSymbol class to the CBaseObj base class since this method is
absolutely identical for any descendant objects of the base class, which means the base class is the right place for it.
Let's add its definition to the protected section of the CBaseObj class:
protected: CArrayObj m_list_events_base; // Object base event list CArrayObj m_list_events; // Object event list MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure for receiving quote data double m_hash_sum; // Object data hash sum double m_hash_sum_prev; // Object data hash sum during the previous check int m_digits_currency; // Number of decimal places in an account currency int m_global_error; // Global error code long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID bool m_is_event; // Object event flag int m_event_code; // Object event code int m_event_id; // Event ID (equal to the object property value) string m_name; // Object name string m_folder_name; // Name of the folder storing CBaseObj descendant objects bool m_first_start; // First launch flag int m_type; // Object type (corresponds to the collection IDs) //--- Data for storing, controlling and returning tracked properties: //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the control level long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's integer properties values and controlled property change values double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's real properties values and controlled property change values long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's controlled integer properties values during the previous check double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; // The array for storing object's controlled real properties values during the previous check //--- Return (1) time in milliseconds, (2) milliseconds from the MqlTick time value long TickTime(void) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this.m_tick.time_msc #else this.m_tick.time*1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime(const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort(this.TickTime()%1000) #else 0 #endif ; } //--- return the flag of the event code presence in the event object bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int change_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } //--- Return the number of decimal places of the account currency int DigitsCurrency(void) const { return this.m_digits_currency; } //--- Returns the number of decimal places in the 'double' value int GetDigits(const double value) const; //--- Set the size of the array of controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong(const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(const int size); //--- Check the array size of object properties bool CheckControlDataArraySize(bool check_long=true); //--- Check the list of symbol property changes and create an event void CheckEvents(void); //--- (1) Pack a 'ushort' number to a passed 'long' number //--- (2) convert a 'ushort' value to a specified 'long' number byte long UshortToLong(const ushort ushort_value,const uchar to_byte,long &long_value); protected: long UshortToByte(const ushort value,const uchar index) const; public:
From the public section, remove the methods setting the values to event flags — events occur regardless of our discretion, and the flags are set without user intervention. Therefore, I believe, it is reasonable to have the methods that forcibly set event flags:
//--- Set the flag of a property change exceeding the (1) increase and (2) decrease values
template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC(const int property,const T value);
template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC(const int property,const T value);
//--- Set the flag of a property change (1) exceeding, (2) being less than the control level, (3) being equal to the level
template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE(const int property,const T value);
template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS(const int property,const T value);
template<typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL(const int property,const T value);
The methods returning controlled object property values set by users, the current object property value and the values of object property
changes
will now have more readable and meaningful names:
//--- Return the set value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties increase long GetControlledLongValueINC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][0]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueINC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][0]; } //--- Return the set value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object properties decrease long GetControlledLongValueDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][1]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][1]; } //--- Return the specified control level of object's (1) integer and (2) real properties long GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][2]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][2]; } //--- Return the current value of the object (1) integer and (2) real property long GetPropLongValue(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][3]; } double GetPropDoubleValue(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][3]; } //--- Return the change value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object property long GetPropLongChangedValue(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][4]; } double GetPropDoubleChangedValue(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][4]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value change exceeding the increase value long GetPropLongFlagINC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][5]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagINC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][5]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value change exceeding the decrease value long GetPropLongFlagDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][6]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][6]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value increase exceeding the control level long GetPropLongFlagMORE(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][7]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagMORE(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][7]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property value decrease being less than the control level long GetPropLongFlagLESS(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][8]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagLESS(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][8]; } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real property being equal to the control level long GetPropLongFlagEQUAL(const int property) const { return this.m_long_prop_event[property][9]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagEQUAL(const int property) const { return this.m_double_prop_event[property-this.m_long_prop_total][9]; }
When conducting the in-depth testing of the CBaseObj base object event functionality, the event definitions errors
were detected. The method for filling in the base object properties and searching for the
FillPropertySettings() events featured an inaccuracy — at the very end of the method, the current property status was written to the
previous one in any case. This prevented from defining a property change value, since a newly received property value was immediately
written to the previous one. In case of a small controlled change value, this error did not occur since the property managed to change by an
amount exceeding the one specified for event generation in one go.
But when it was necessary to track considerable changes occurring in more than one tick, that was impossible.
This has been fixed — the current state is written to the previous one only when registering an event:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill in the object property array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings(const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],int &event_id) { //--- Data in the array cells //--- [Property index][0] Controlled property increase value //--- [Property index][1] Controlled property decrease value //--- [Property index][2] Controlled property value level //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the control level //--- Set the shift of the 'double' property index and the event ID event_id=index+(typename(T)=="double" ? this.m_long_prop_total : 0); //--- Reset all event flags for(int j=5;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]=false; //--- Property change value T value=array[index][3]-array_prev[index][3]; array[index][4]=value; //--- If the controlled property increase value is set if(array[index][0]<LONG_MAX) { //--- If the property change value exceeds the controlled increase value - there is an event, //--- add the event to the list, set the flag and save the new property value size if(value>0 && value>array[index][0]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC,value)) { array[index][5]=true; array_prev[index][4]=value; } //--- Save the current property value as a previous one array_prev[index][3]=array[index][3]; } } //--- If the controlled property decrease value is set if(array[index][1]<LONG_MAX) { //--- If the property change value exceeds the controlled decrease value - there is an event, //--- add the event to the list, set the flag and save the new property value size if(value<0 && fabs(value)>array[index][1]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC,value)) { array[index][6]=true; array_prev[index][4]=value; } //--- Save the current property value as a previous one array_prev[index][3]=array[index][3]; } } //--- If the controlled level value is set if(array[index][2]<LONG_MAX) { value=array[index][3]-array[index][2]; //--- If a property value exceeds the control level, there is an event //--- add the event to the list and set the flag if(value>0 && array_prev[index][3]<=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][2])) array[index][7]=true; //--- Save the current property value as a previous one array_prev[index][3]=array[index][3]; } //--- If a property value is less than the control level, there is an event, //--- add the event to the list and set the flag else if(value<0 && array_prev[index][3]>=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][2])) array[index][8]=true; //--- Save the current property value as a previous one array_prev[index][3]=array[index][3]; } //--- If a property value is equal to the control level, there is an event, //--- add the event to the list and set the flag else if(value==0 && array_prev[index][3]!=array[index][2]) { if(this.EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][2])) array[index][9]=true; //--- Save the current property value as a previous one array_prev[index][3]=array[index][3]; } } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Previously, the properties were initialized using LONG_MAX values in the base object properties initialization method, now they are to be initialized using zero:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reset the variables of tracked object data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams(void) { if(!this.CheckControlDataArraySize(true) || !this.CheckControlDataArraySize(false)) return; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); this.m_list_events_base.Clear(); this.m_list_events_base.Sort(); //--- Data in the array cells //--- [Property index][3] Property value //--- [Property index][4] Property value change //--- [Property index][5] Flag of a property change exceeding the increase value //--- [Property index][6] Flag of a property change exceeding the decrease value //--- [Property index][7] Flag of a property increase exceeding the control level //--- [Property index][8] Flag of a property decrease being less than the control level //--- [Property index][9] Flag of a property value being equal to the controlled value for(int i=this.m_long_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=3; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][j]=0; for(int i=this.m_double_prop_total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) for(int j=3; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][j]=0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add the implementation of the CheckEvents() method transferred from CSymbol:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the list of object property changes and create an event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBaseObj::CheckEvents(void) { int total=this.m_list_events_base.Total(); if(total==0) return; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent *event=this.GetEventBase(i); if(event==NULL) continue; long lvalue=0; this.UshortToLong(this.MSCfromTime(this.TickTime()),0,lvalue); this.UshortToLong(event.Reason(),1,lvalue); this.UshortToLong((ushort)this.m_type,2,lvalue); if(this.EventAdd((ushort)event.ID(),lvalue,event.Value(),this.m_name)) this.m_is_event=true; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Make corrections in the CSymbol symbol object class.
Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh file and make the changes.
Remove two methods from the private class section:
private: struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; // initial margin rate double Maintenance; // maintenance margin rate }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; // MarginRate of long positions MqlMarginRate Short; // MarginRate of short positions MqlMarginRate BuyStop; // MarginRate of BuyStop orders MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; // MarginRate of BuyLimit orders MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; // MarginRate of BuyStopLimit orders MqlMarginRate SellStop; // MarginRate of SellStop orders MqlMarginRate SellLimit; // MarginRate of SellLimit orders MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; // MarginRate of SellStopLimit orders }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; // Margin ratio structure MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; // Array of the market depth data structures long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties bool m_is_change_trade_mode; // Flag of changing trading mode for a symbol //--- Initialize the variables of controlled symbol data virtual void InitControlsParams(void); //--- Check the list of symbol property changes and create an event void CheckEvents(void);
Controlled data initialization method is not needed since all properties and parameters of any class necessary for tracking should be performed by explicit specification of tracked parameter values. By default, no changes of descendant object properties are tracked. We have already moved the CheckEvents() method from here to the CBaseObj base class.
From the public class section, remove methods that actually duplicated the base object methods:
public: //--- Set the change value of the controlled symbol property template<typename T> void SetControlChangedValue(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the value of the controlled symbol property (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL(const int property,const T value); //--- Set the flag of a symbol property change exceeding the (1) increase and (2) decrease values template<typename T> void SetControlFlagINC(const int property,const T value); template<typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC(const int property,const T value); //--- Return the set value of the (1) integer and (2) real symbol property controlled increase long GetControlParameterINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } //--- Return the set value of the (1) integer and (2) real symbol property controlled decrease long GetControlParameterDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real symbol property value change exceeding the increase value long GetControlFlagINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } //--- Return the flag of an (1) integer and (2) real symbol property value change exceeding the decrease value bool GetControlFlagDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return (bool)this.GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return (bool)this.GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } //--- Return the change value of the controlled (1) integer and (2) real object property long GetControlChangedValue(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue(const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }
The methods of receiving and setting parameters of tracked symbol properties now directly use the base class methods to return the values.
Below is the
method list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and set the parameters of tracked property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Execution //--- Flag of changing the trading mode for a symbol bool IsChangedTradeMode(void) const { return this.m_is_change_trade_mode; } //--- Current session deals //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the number of deals during the current session //--- getting (3) the number of deals change value during the current session, //--- getting the flag of the number of deals change during the current session exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlSessionDealsInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } //--- Buy orders of the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current number of Buy orders //--- getting (4) the current number of Buy orders change value, //--- getting the flag of the current Buy orders' number change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } //--- Sell orders of the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current number of Sell orders //--- getting (4) the current number of Sell orders change value, //--- getting the flag of the current Sell orders' number change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } //--- Volume of the last deal //--- setting the last deal volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) volume change values in the last deal, //--- getting the flag of the volume change in the last deal exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolume(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } //--- Maximum volume within a day //--- setting the maximum day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the maximum volume change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the maximum day volume change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeHighInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } //--- Minimum volume within a day //--- setting the minimum day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the minimum volume change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the minimum day volume change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeLowInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } //--- Spread //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) spread change value in points, //--- getting the flag of the spread change in points exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSpreadInc(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSpreadDec(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSpreadLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedSpread(void) const { return (int)this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } //--- StopLevel //--- setting the controlled StopLevel (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) StopLevel change value in points, //--- getting the flag of StopLevel change in points exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlStopLevelInc(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlStopLevelDec(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } //--- Freeze distance //--- setting the controlled FreezeLevel (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) FreezeLevel change value in points, //--- getting the flag of FreezeLevel change in points exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlFreezeLevelInc(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel(const int value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,(long)::fabs(value)); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } //--- Bid //--- setting the controlled Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBid(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } //--- The highest Bid price of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } //--- The lowest Bid price of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Bid price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBidLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBidLow(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } //--- Last //--- setting the controlled Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLast(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } //--- The highest Last price of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } //--- The lowest Last price of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlLastLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLastLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLastLow(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } //--- Bid/Last //--- setting the controlled Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLevel(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLast(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLast(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLast(void) const; //--- Maximum Bid/Last of the day //--- setting the controlled maximum Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) maximum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the maximum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastHighInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastHighDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh(void) const; //--- Minimum Bid/Last of the day //--- setting the controlled minimum Bid or Last price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting the (4) minimum Bid or Last price change value, //--- getting the flag of the minimum Bid or Last price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlBidLastLowInc(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLowDec(const double value); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev(const double value); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow(void) const; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow(void) const; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow(void) const; //--- Ask //--- setting the controlled Ask price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) Ask price change value, //--- getting the flag of the Ask price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAsk(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } //--- Maximum Ask price for the day //--- setting the maximum day Ask controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the maximum Ask change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the maximum day Ask change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } //--- Minimum Ask price for the day //--- setting the minimum day Ask controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the minimum Ask change value within a day, //--- getting the flag of the minimum day Ask change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlAskLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAskLowLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAskLow(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } //--- Real Volume for the day //--- setting the real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the real day volume change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } //--- Maximum real volume for the day //--- setting the maximum real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the maximum real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the maximum real day volume change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } //--- Minimum real volume for the day //--- setting the minimum real day volume controlled (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level //--- getting (4) the change value of the minimum real day volume, //--- getting the flag of the minimum real day volume change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } //--- Strike price //--- setting the controlled strike price (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (4) the change value of the strike price, //--- getting the flag of the strike price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlOptionStrikeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } //--- Maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the change value of the maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the maximum allowed total volume of unidirectional positions and orders void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } //--- Swap long //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the swap long change value, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the swap long void SetControlSwapLongLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } //--- Swap short //--- (1) Setting the control level //--- (2) getting the swap short change value, //--- getting the flag of (3) increasing, (4) decreasing the swap short void SetControlSwapShortLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } //--- The total volume of deals in the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total volume of deals during the current session //--- getting (4) the total deal volume change value in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the total deal volume change during the current session exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } //--- The total turnover in the current session //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total turnover during the current session //--- getting (4) the total turnover change value in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the total turnover change during the current session exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } //--- The total volume of open positions //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the total volume of open positions during the current session //--- getting (4) the change value of the open positions total volume in the current session, //--- getting the flag of the open positions total volume change during the current session exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionInterestInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } //--- The total volume of Buy orders at the moment //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current total buy order volume //--- getting (4) the change value of the current total buy order volume, //--- getting the flag of the current total buy orders' volume change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } //--- The total volume of Sell orders at the moment //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the current total sell order volume //--- getting (4) the change value of the current total sell order volume, //--- getting the flag of the current total sell orders' volume change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs(value));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } //--- Session open price //--- setting the controlled session open price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the session open price, //--- getting the flag of the session open price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } //--- Session close price //--- setting the controlled session close price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the session close price, //--- getting the flag of the session close price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } //--- The average weighted session price //--- setting the controlled session average weighted price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the average weighted session price, //--- getting the flag of the average weighted session price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } //---
The methods implemented beyond the class body now also use base class methods directly:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the Bid or Last price controlled increase | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the Bid or Last price controlled decrease | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the Bid or Last price change | //| exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the Bid or Last price change | //| exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled increase value | //| of the maximum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled decrease value | //| of the maximum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the maximum Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the maximum Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the maximum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the maximum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled increase value | //| of the minimum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the controlled decrease value | //| of the minimum Bid or Last price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the minimum Bid or Last price control level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL((this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),::fabs(value)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the minimum Bid or Last price change value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the minimum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the increase value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a change of the minimum | //| Bid or Last price exceeding the decrease value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow(void) const { return(this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Besides, I made a logical error in the class constructor. The base object data was not filled in immediately after creating a symbol object preventing events from being tracked during the fist launch. The filling in started only after a symbol property change event occurred with the change value between two neighboring ticks being insignificant enough.
Let's fix this — immediately after filling in the symbol object properties, add filling in its base object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status,const string name,const int index) { this.m_name=name; this.m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if(!this.Exist()) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\"",": ",TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере","Error. No such symbol on the server")); this.m_global_error=ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL; } bool select=::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); ::ResetLastError(); if(!select) { if(!this.SetToMarketWatch()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: ","Failed to put in market watch. Error: "),this.m_global_error); } } ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_name,this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"\"",this.m_name,"\": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: ","Could not get current prices. Error: "),this.m_global_error); } //--- Initializing base object data arrays this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Initialize symbol data this.Reset(); this.InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ ::ResetLastError(); if(!this.MarginRates()) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: ","Failed to get margin rates. Error: "),this.m_global_error); return; } #endif //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = (long)this.m_tick.volume; this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SELECT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VISIBLE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_START_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = ::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this.TickTime(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this.SymbolExists(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this.SymbolCustom(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this.SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this.SymbolExpirationMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this.SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this.SymbolOptionMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this.SymbolOptionRight(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this.SymbolBackgroundColor(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this.SymbolChartMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this.SymbolCalcMode(); this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this.SymbolSwapMode(); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKHIGH); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_ASKLOW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTHIGH); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_LASTLOW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_POINT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_AW); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = ::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_name,SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this.m_tick.bid; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this.m_tick.ask; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this.m_tick.last; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this.SymbolBidHigh(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this.SymbolBidLow(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this.SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this.SymbolOptionStrike(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this.SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this.SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this.SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this.SymbolMarginHedged(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this.m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this.m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this.m_name; this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = ::SymbolInfoString(this.m_name,SYMBOL_PATH); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this.SymbolBasis(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this.SymbolBank(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this.SymbolISIN(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this.SymbolFormula(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this.SymbolPage(); //--- Save additional integer properties this.m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this.SymbolDigitsLot(); //--- Fill in the symbol current data for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObj::Refresh(); //--- if(!select) this.RemoveFromMarketWatch(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the public section of the symbol collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh,
also change the name of the method for updating collection symbols and searching for SymbolsEventsControl() events.
Make the method name more suitable for its tasks — updating data and searching for events:
//--- Working with the events of the (1) collection symbol list, (2) market watch window void RefreshAndEventsControl(void); void MarketWatchEventsControl(const bool send_events=true);
These are all the changes to be implemented in the classes of the base object, its descendant (symbol object) and the symbol collection class.
Now let's start improving account object classes to make it a descendant of the CBaseObj base object as well and let it get the event functionality for easy tracking of the account object property changes.
Revamping the account object
As you may remember from the previous article, we no longer need to create event flags and create event IDs from the flag combinations when using the base object as the event generation source. Now the event functionality of the base object is more flexible. This means we need to remove unnecessary enumerations from the library's Defines.mqh file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with accounts | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of account event flags | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0, // No event ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1, // Changing the leverage ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2, // Changing permission for auto trading for the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4, // Changing permission to trade for the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8, // Changing permission for auto trading for the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16, // The balance exceeds the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32, // The equity exceeds the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64, // The profit exceeds the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128, // Change a credit in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256, // The reserved margin on an account in the deposit currency change exceeds the specified value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512, // The free funds available for opening a position in a deposit currency exceed the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024, // The margin level on an account in % exceeds the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048, // The funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders exceed the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096, // The funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions exceed the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192, // Changing the Margin Call level ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384, // Changing the Stop Out level ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768, // The current assets on an account exceed the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536, // The current liabilities on an account exceed the specified change value +/- ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072, // The current sum of blocked commissions on an account exceeds the specified change value +/- }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, // Increasing the leverage ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, // Decreasing the leverage ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, // Increasing the maximum allowed number of active pending orders ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, // Decreasing the maximum allowed number of active pending orders ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, // Enabling trading for the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, // Disabling trading for the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, // Enabling auto trading for the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, // Disabling auto trading for the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, // The balance exceeds the specified value ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, // The balance falls below the specified value ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, // The equity exceeds the specified value ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, // The equity falls below the specified value ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, // The profit exceeds the specified value ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, // The profit falls below the specified value ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, // The credit exceeds the specified value in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, // The credit falls below the specified value in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, // Increasing the reserved margin on an account in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, // Decreasing the reserved margin on an account in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, // Increasing the free funds available for opening a position in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, // Decreasing the free funds available for opening a position in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, // Increasing the margin level on an account in % ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, // Decreasing the margin level on an account in % ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, // Increasing the funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, // Decreasing the funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, // Increasing the funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, // Decreasing the funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, // Increasing the Margin Call level ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, // Decreasing the Margin Call level ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, // Increasing the Stop Out level ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, // Decreasing the Stop Out level ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, // Increasing the current asset size on the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, // Decreasing the current asset size on the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, // Increasing the current liabilities on the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, // Decreasing the current liabilities on the account ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, // Increasing the current sum of blocked commissions on an account ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, // Decreasing the current sum of blocked commissions on an account };
All that remains from these enumerations is a macro substitution indicating the next event code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with accounts | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) // The code of the next event after the last account event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh file and make the necessary changes.
Declare the Refresh() virtual method in the public class section:
public: //--- Constructor CAccount(void); //--- Set account's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string order properties from the account string property long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of calculating MarginCall and StopOut levels in % bool IsPercentsForSOLevels(void) const { return this.MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } //--- Return the flag of supporting the property by the account object virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Compare CAccount objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified account object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CAccount objects by account properties (to search for equal account objects) bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const; //--- Update all account data virtual void Refresh(void); //--- (1) Save the account object to the file, (2), download the account object from the file virtual bool Save(const int file_handle); virtual bool Load(const int file_handle);
To update the current account data, use the Refresh() method the same way as in the CSymbol class, as well as in all subsequent classes based on the CBaseObj base object. Previously, we updated the current account data from the account collection class. But in order for all classes to have the same structure, we will do everything the same way as we did in CSymbol, as well as the same way as we are going to do in other future classes.
We have already created the methods in the CSymbol class to obtain and set the parameters of tracked symbol properties.
Let's create the same methods for the account object class as well:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and set the parameters of tracked property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- setting the controlled leverage (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting the (3) leverage change value, //--- getting the flag of the leverage change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlLeverageInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLeverageDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLeverageLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedLeverage(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } bool IsIncreasedLeverage(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } bool IsDecreasedLeverage(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } //--- setting the controlled value of (1) growth, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the number of active pending orders //--- getting (3) the change value of the number of active pending orders, //--- getting the flag of the number of active pending orders exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlLimitOrdersInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLimitOrdersDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLimitOrdersLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedLimitOrders(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedLimitOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedLimitOrders(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the permission to trade for the current account from the server side //--- getting (3) the value of the permission to trade for the current account from the server side, //--- getting the flag of a change of the permission to trade for the current account from the server side exceeding the (4) increase and (5) decrease values void SetControlTradeAllowedInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlTradeAllowedDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlTradeAllowedLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedTradeAllowed(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } bool IsIncreasedTradeAllowed(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } bool IsDecreasedTradeAllowed(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } //--- setting the controlled value of (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control level of the permission to trade for an EA from the server side //--- getting (3) the value of the permission to trade for an EA from the server side, //--- getting the flag of a change of the permission to trade for an EA from the server side exceeding the (4) increase and (5) decrease values void SetControlTradeExpertInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlTradeExpertDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlTradeExpertLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedTradeExpert(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } bool IsIncreasedTradeExpert(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } bool IsDecreasedTradeExpert(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } //--- setting the controlled balance (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting (3) the balance change value, //--- getting the flag of the balance change exceeding the (4) increase value, (5) decrease value void SetControlBalanceInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBalanceDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlBalanceLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedBalance(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } bool IsIncreasedBalance(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } bool IsDecreasedBalance(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } //--- setting the controlled credit (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting the (3) credit change value, //--- getting the flag of the credit change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlCreditInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlCreditDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlCreditLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedCredit(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } bool IsIncreasedCredit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } bool IsDecreasedCredit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } //--- setting the controlled profit (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting the (3) profit change value, //--- getting the flag of the profit change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlProfitInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlProfitDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlProfitLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedProfit(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } bool IsIncreasedProfit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } bool IsDecreasedProfit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } //--- setting the controlled equity (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting the (3) equity change value, //--- getting the flag of the equity change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlEquityInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlEquityDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlEquityLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedEquity(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } bool IsIncreasedEquity(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } bool IsDecreasedEquity(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } //--- setting the controlled margin (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting the (3) margin change value, //--- getting the flag of the margin change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedMargin(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } bool IsIncreasedMargin(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } bool IsDecreasedMargin(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } //--- setting the controlled free margin (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting the (3) free margin change value, //--- getting the flag of the free margin change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginFreeInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginFreeLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } bool IsIncreasedMarginFree(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } bool IsDecreasedMarginFree(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } //--- setting the controlled margin level (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting the (3) margin level change value, //--- getting the flag of the margin level change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginLevelInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginLevelLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginLevel(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } //--- setting the controlled Margin Call (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (3) Margin Call level change value, //--- getting the flag of the Margin Call level change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginCallInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginCallDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginCallLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedMarginCall(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginCall(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginCall(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } //--- setting the controlled Margin StopOut (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting (3) Margin StopOut level change value, //--- getting the flag of the Margin StopOut level change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginStopOutInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginStopOutDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginStopOutLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } bool IsIncreasedMarginStopOut(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } bool IsDecreasedMarginStopOut(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } //--- setting the controlled value of the growth of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders (1) increase, (2) decrease //--- getting (3) the change value of the growth of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders, //--- getting the flag of the growth change of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginInitialInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginInitialLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginInitial(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginInitial(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } //--- setting the controlled value of the growth of the reserved funds for providing the minimum sum for all open positions (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting (3) the change value of the growth of the reserved funds for providing the minimum sum for all open positions, //--- getting the flag of the growth change of the reserved funds for providing the minimum sum for all open positions exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } bool IsIncreasedMarginMaintenance(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } bool IsDecreasedMarginMaintenance(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } //--- setting the controlled assets (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting (3) the assets change value, //--- getting the flag of the assets change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlAssetsInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAssetsDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlAssetsLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedAssets(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } bool IsIncreasedAssets(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } bool IsDecreasedAssets(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } //--- setting the controlled liabilities (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level //--- getting (3) the liabilities change value, //--- getting the flag of the liabilities change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlLiabilitiesInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlLiabilitiesLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } bool IsIncreasedLiabilities(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } bool IsDecreasedLiabilities(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } //--- setting the controlled blocked commissions (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) control level in points //--- getting (3) the blocked commissions change value, //--- getting the flag of the blocked commissions change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlComissionBlockedInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,(double)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlComissionBlockedLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,(double)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } bool IsIncreasedComissionBlocked(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } bool IsDecreasedComissionBlocked(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the class constructor, first specify data array size, initialize
all controlled data in the CBaseObj base object and then, after filling in all account object properties, fill
in the properties in the base object as well. Finally, update all account
data in the CBaseObj base object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CAccount::CAccount(void) { //--- Initialize control data this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #else 2 #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_NAME)=="MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_ASSETS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY); //--- Account object name this.m_name=TextByLanguage("Счёт ","Account ")+(string)this.Login()+": "+this.Name()+" ("+this.Company()+")"; this.m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; //--- Filling in the current account data for(int i=0;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObj::Refresh(); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
Beyond the class body, write the implementation of the virtual method of updating account data:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update all account data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccount::Refresh(void) { //--- Initialize event data this.m_is_event=false; this.m_hash_sum=0; //--- Update integer properties this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #else 2 #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_NAME)=="MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4); //--- Update real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] =::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_ASSETS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)] =::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); //--- Filling in the current account data in the base object for(int i=0;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObj::Refresh(); this.CheckEvents(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, the account event flag is reset and the hash
sum is set to zero (most probably, the hash sum will be removed in the following versions if it turns out to be unnecessary for other
CBaseObj-based objects).
Next, all account object properties are filled in, the account data in the base object is filled (like in the class constructor) and the method of updating the base object is called. In the base object, the current data is updated and the search for object property values is performed. If the change of the values set for searching for events is exceeded, the object base events are generated.
Next, using the CheckEvents() method of the parent class, check the presence of base events in the list of the CBaseObj object base events. If the events are present, the method creates the list of events of its descendant. In this case, this is the list of account events.
The CAccount class has been improved.
Now let's make corrections in the account collection class.
Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh and make the necessary changes.
Remove all unnecessary elements:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private: struct MqlDataAccount { //--- Account integer properties long login; // ACCOUNT_LOGIN (Account number) long leverage; // ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE (Leverage) int limit_orders; // ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS (Maximum allowed number of active pending orders) bool trade_allowed; // ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED (Permission to trade for the current account from the server side) bool trade_expert; // ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT (Permission to trade for an EA from the server side) //--- Account real properties double balance; // ACCOUNT_BALANCE (Account balance in a deposit currency) double credit; // ACCOUNT_CREDIT (Credit in a deposit currency) double profit; // ACCOUNT_PROFIT (Current profit on an account in the account currency) double equity; // ACCOUNT_EQUITY (Equity on an account in the deposit currency) double margin; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN (Reserved margin on an account in a deposit currency) double margin_free; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE (Free funds available for opening a position in a deposit currency) double margin_level; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL (Margin level on an account in %) double margin_so_call; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL (MarginCall) double margin_so_so; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO (StopOut) double margin_initial; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL (Funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders) double margin_maintenance; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE (Funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions) double assets; // ACCOUNT_ASSETS (Current assets on an account) double liabilities; // ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES (Current liabilities on an account) double comission_blocked; // ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED (Current sum of blocked commissions on an account) }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; // Account current data MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; // Account previous data string m_symbol; // Current symbol CListObj m_list_accounts; // Account object list int m_index_current; // Index of an account object featuring the current account data //--- Leverage long m_changed_leverage_value; // Leverage change value bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; // Leverage increase flag bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; // Leverage decrease flag //--- Number of active pending orders int m_changed_limit_orders_value; // Change value of the maximum allowed number of active pending orders bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; // Increase flag of the maximum allowed number of active pending orders bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; // Decrease flag of the maximum allowed number of active pending orders //--- Trading on an account bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; // The flag allowing to trade for the current account from the server side bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; // The flag prohibiting trading for the current account from the server side //--- Auto trading on an account bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; // The flag allowing to trade for an EA from the server side bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; // The flag prohibiting trading for an EA from the server side //--- Balance double m_control_balance_inc; // Tracked balance increase value double m_control_balance_dec; // Tracked balance decrease value double m_changed_balance_value; // Balance change value bool m_is_change_balance_inc; // The flag of the balance change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_balance_dec; // The flag of the balance change exceeding the decrease value //--- Credit double m_changed_credit_value; // Credit change value bool m_is_change_credit_inc; // Credit increase flag bool m_is_change_credit_dec; // Credit decrease flag //--- Profit double m_control_profit_inc; // Controlled profit growth value double m_control_profit_dec; // Controlled profit decrease value double m_changed_profit_value; // Profit change value bool m_is_change_profit_inc; // The flag of the profit change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_profit_dec; // The flag of the profit change exceeding the decrease value //--- Funds (equity) double m_control_equity_inc; // Controlled funds increase value double m_control_equity_dec; // Controlled funds decrease value double m_changed_equity_value; // Funds change value bool m_is_change_equity_inc; // The flag of the funds change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_equity_dec; // The flag of the funds change exceeding the decrease value //--- Margin double m_control_margin_inc; // Controlled margin increase value double m_control_margin_dec; // Controlled margin decrease value double m_changed_margin_value; // Margin change value bool m_is_change_margin_inc; // The flag of the margin change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_margin_dec; // The flag of the margin change exceeding the decrease value //--- Free margin double m_control_margin_free_inc; // Controlled free margin increase value double m_control_margin_free_dec; // Controlled free margin decrease value double m_changed_margin_free_value; // Free margin change valu bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; // The flag of the free margin change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; // The flag of the free margin change exceeding the decrease value //--- Margin level double m_control_margin_level_inc; // Controlled margin level increase value double m_control_margin_level_dec; // Controlled margin level decrease value double m_changed_margin_level_value; // Margin level change value bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; // The flag of the free margin change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; // The flag of the margin level change exceeding the decrease value //--- Margin Call double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; // Margin Call level change value bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; // Margin Call level increase value bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; // Margin Call level decrease value //--- MarginStopOut double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; // Margin StopOut level change value bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; // Margin StopOut level increase flag bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; // Margin StopOut level decrease flag //--- Guarantee sum for pending orders double m_control_margin_initial_inc; // Controlled increase value of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders double m_control_margin_initial_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders double m_changed_margin_initial_value; // The change value of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; // The flag of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; // The flag of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders exceeding the decrease value //--- Guarantee sum for open positions double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; // Controlled increase value of the funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; // Controlled decrease value of the funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; // The change value of the funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; // The flag of the funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; // The flag of the funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions exceeding the decrease value //--- Assets double m_control_assets_inc; // Controlled assets increase value double m_control_assets_dec; // Controlled assets decrease value double m_changed_assets_value; // Assets change value bool m_is_change_assets_inc; // The flag of the assets change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_assets_dec; // The flag of the assets change exceeding the decrease value //--- Liabilities double m_control_liabilities_inc; // Controlled liabilities increase value double m_control_liabilities_dec; // Controlled liabilities decrease value double m_changed_liabilities_value; // Liabilities change values bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; // The flag of the liabilities change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; // The flag of the liabilities change exceeding the decrease value //--- Blocked commissions double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; // Controlled blocked commissions increase value double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; // Controlled blocked commissions decrease value double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; // Blocked commissions changed value bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; // The flag of the blocked commissions change exceeding the increase value bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; // The flag of the blocked commissions change exceeding the decrease value //--- Initialize the variables of (1) tracked, (2) controlled account data void InitChangesParams(void); void InitControlsParams(void); //--- Set an event type and fill in the event list virtual void SetTypeEvent(void); //--- Write the current account data to the account object properties void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); //--- Check the account object presence in the collection list bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); //--- Find and return the account object index with the current account data int Index(void); public: //--- Return the full account collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_accounts; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} //--- Return (1) the current account object index and (2) event ID by its number in the list int IndexCurrentAccount(void) const { return this.m_index_current; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEventID(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE,const bool check_out=true); //--- (1) Set and (2) return the current symbol void SetSymbol(const string symbol) { this.m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } //--- Constructor, destructor CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); //--- Add the account object to the list bool AddToList(CAccount* account); //--- (1) Save account objects from the list to the files //--- (2) Save account objects from the files to the list bool SaveObjects(void); bool LoadObjects(void); //--- Return the account event description string EventDescription(const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event); //--- Update the current account data virtual void Refresh(void); //--- Get and set the parameters of tracked changes //--- Leverage: //--- (1) Leverage change value, (2) Leverage increase flag, (3) Leverage decrease flag long GetValueChangedLeverage(void) const { return this.m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage(void) const { return this.m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage(void) const { return this.m_is_change_leverage_dec; } //--- Number of active pending orders: //--- (1) Change value, (2) Increase flag, (3) Decrease flag int GetValueChangedLimitOrders(void) const { return this.m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders(void) const { return this.m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders(void) const { return this.m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } //--- Trading on an account: //--- (1) The flag allowing to trade for the current account, (2) The flag prohibiting trading for the current account from the server side bool IsOnTradeAllowed(void) const { return this.m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed(void) const { return this.m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } //--- Auto trading on an account: //--- (1) The flag allowing to trade for an EA, (2) The flag prohibiting trading for an EA from the server side bool IsOnTradeExpert(void) const { return this.m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert(void) const { return this.m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } //--- Balance: //--- setting the controlled value of the balance (1) increase, (2) decrease //--- getting (3) the balance change value, //--- getting the flag of the balance change exceeding the (4) increase value, (5) decrease value void SetControlBalanceInc(const double value) { this.m_control_balance_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlBalanceDec(const double value) { this.m_control_balance_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedBalance(void) const { return this.m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance(void) const { return this.m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance(void) const { return this.m_is_change_balance_dec; } //--- Credit: //--- getting (1) the credit change value, (2) credit increase flag, (3) decrease flag double GetValueChangedCredit(void) const { return this.m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit(void) const { return this.m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit(void) const { return this.m_is_change_credit_dec; } //--- Profit: //--- setting the controlled profit (1) increase, (2) decrease value //--- getting the (3) profit change value, //--- getting the flag of the profit change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlProfitInc(const double value) { this.m_control_profit_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlProfitDec(const double value) { this.m_control_profit_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedProfit(void) const { return this.m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit(void) const { return this.m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit(void) const { return this.m_is_change_profit_dec; } //--- Equity: //--- setting the controlled equity (1) increase, (2) decrease value //--- getting the (3) equity change value, //--- getting the flag of the equity change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlEquityInc(const double value) { this.m_control_equity_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlEquityDec(const double value) { this.m_control_equity_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedEquity(void) const { return this.m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity(void) const { return this.m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity(void) const { return this.m_is_change_equity_dec; } //--- Margin: //--- setting the controlled margin (1) increase, (2) decrease value //--- getting the (3) margin change value, //--- getting the flag of the margin change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginInc(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlMarginDec(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedMargin(void) const { return this.m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_dec; } //--- Free margin: //--- setting the controlled free margin (1) increase, (2) decrease value //--- getting the (3) free margin change value, //--- getting the flag of the free margin change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginFreeInc(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree(void) const { return this.m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } //--- Margin level: //--- setting the controlled margin level (1) increase, (2) decrease value //--- getting the (3) margin level change value, //--- getting the flag of the margin level change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginLevelInc(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel(void) const { return this.m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } //--- Margin Call: //--- getting (1) Margin Call change value, (2) increase flag, (3) decrease flag double GetValueChangedMarginCall(void) const { return this.m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } //--- Margin StopOut: //--- getting (1) Margin StopOut change value, (2) increase flag, (3) decrease flag double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(void) const { return this.m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } //--- Guarantee sum for pending orders: //--- setting the controlled value of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders (1) increase, (2) decrease //--- getting the change value of the (3) reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum, //--- getting the flag of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginInitialInc(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial(void) const { return this.m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } //--- Guarantee sum for open positions: //--- setting the controlled value of the funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions (1) increase, (2) decrease //--- getting the change value of the (3) reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum, //--- getting the flag of the reserved funds for providing the guarantee sum for pending orders exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec(const double value) { this.m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(void) const { return this.m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance(void) const { return this.m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } //--- Assets: //--- setting the controlled value of the assets (1) increase, (2) decrease //--- getting (3) the assets change value, //--- getting the flag of the change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlAssetsInc(const double value) { this.m_control_assets_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlAssetsDec(const double value) { this.m_control_assets_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedAssets(void) const { return this.m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets(void) const { return this.m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets(void) const { return this.m_is_change_assets_dec; } //--- Liabilities: //--- setting the controlled value of the liabilities (1) increase, (2) decrease //--- getting (3) the liabilities change value, //--- getting the flag of the liabilities change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlLiabilitiesInc(const double value) { this.m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec(const double value) { this.m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities(void) const { return this.m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities(void) const { return this.m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities(void) const { return this.m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } //--- Blocked commissions: //--- setting the controlled blocked commissions (1) increase, (2) decrease value //--- getting (3) the blocked commissions change value, //--- getting the flag of the blocked commissions change exceeding the (4) increase, (5) decrease value void SetControlComissionBlockedInc(const double value) { this.m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs(value); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec(const double value) { this.m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs(value); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(void) const { return this.m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked(void) const { return this.m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked(void) const { return this.m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Change types of methods and add declarations of some necessary variables and methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private: string m_symbol; // Current symbol CListObj m_list_accounts; // Account object list int m_index_current; // Index of an account object featuring the current account data int m_last_event; // The last event //--- Check the account object presence in the collection list bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); //--- Find and return the account object index with the current account data int Index(void); public: //--- Return the full account collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_accounts; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} //--- Return (1) the current account object index and (2) event ID by its number in the list int IndexCurrentAccount(void) const { return this.m_index_current; } int GetEventID(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE,const bool check_out=true); //--- (1) Set and (2) return the current symbol void SetSymbol(const string symbol) { this.m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } //--- (1) Update data, (2) working with events of the current account virtual void Refresh(void); void RefreshAndEventsControl(void); //--- Constructor, destructor CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); //--- Add the account object to the list bool AddToList(CAccount* account); //--- (1) Save account objects from the list to the files //--- (2) Save account objects from the files to the list bool SaveObjects(void); bool LoadObjects(void); };
Remove calling two removed methods and clearing the remote structure from the class constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection(void) : m_symbol(::Symbol()) { this.m_list_accounts.Clear(); this.m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this.m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_prev_account); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_tick); this.InitChangesParams(); this.InitControlsParams(); //--- Create the folder for storing account files this.SetSubFolderName("Accounts"); ::ResetLastError(); if(!::FolderCreate(this.m_folder_name,FILE_COMMON)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка ","Could not create file storage folder. Error "),::GetLastError()); //--- Create the current account object and add it to the list CAccount* account=new CAccount(); if(account!=NULL) { if(!this.AddToList(account)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию.","Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list.")); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта.","Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data.")); //--- Download account objects from the files to the collection this.LoadObjects(); //--- Save the current account index this.m_index_current=this.Index(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All these variables, structures and methods have now been replaced with the ready-made base object functionality. There is no need to recreate them again for descendant classes. The event functionality should also be deleted in the account data update method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the current account data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccountsCollection::Refresh(void) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SymbolInfoTick(::Symbol(),this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return; } if(this.m_index_current==WRONG_VALUE) return; CAccount* account=this.m_list_accounts.At(this.m_index_current); if(account==NULL) return; //--- Prepare event data this.m_is_event=false; ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_curr_account); this.m_hash_sum=0; this.SetAccountsParams(account); //--- First launch if(!this.m_struct_prev_account.login) { this.m_struct_prev_account=this.m_struct_curr_account; this.m_hash_sum_prev=this.m_hash_sum; return; } //--- If the account hash sum changed if(this.m_hash_sum!=this.m_hash_sum_prev) { this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_event_code=this.SetEventCode(); this.SetTypeEvent(); int total=this.m_list_events.Total(); if(total>0) { this.m_is_event=true; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=this.GetEvent(i,false); if(event==NULL) continue; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)event.ID(); if(event_id==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } this.m_hash_sum_prev=this.m_hash_sum; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All removed elements are replaced with calling the method for updating the base class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the current account data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccountsCollection::Refresh(void) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SymbolInfoTick(::Symbol(),this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return; } if(this.m_index_current==WRONG_VALUE) return; CAccount* account=this.m_list_accounts.At(this.m_index_current); if(account==NULL) return; account.Refresh(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method updating object data and searching for property changes to generate events:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with the events of the collection symbol list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccountsCollection::RefreshAndEventsControl(void) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SymbolInfoTick(::Symbol(),this.m_tick)) { this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return; } if(this.m_index_current==WRONG_VALUE) return; this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); CAccount* account=this.m_list_accounts.At(this.m_index_current); if(account==NULL) return; account.Refresh(); if(!account.IsEvent()) return; CArrayObj *list=account.GetListEvents(); if(list==NULL) return; this.m_is_event=true; this.m_event_code=account.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for(int j=0; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; this.m_last_event=event.ID(); if(this.EventAdd((ushort)event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),event.SParam())) { ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),event.SParam()); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, in case of an unsuccessful attempt to obtain the current symbol tick,
save the error code and exit the method. If the current account in the account collection list is not found for some reason and its
index is negative, exit the method.
Reset the account event flag, clear the list of account events and set the sorted list flag to it.
Get the current account object from the account collection list and update account data.
If there is no account event at the moment, exit the method.
Otherwise, get the list of account base events from the base object, set the account event flag and get the last event code (most likely, this remnant of the past will be removed later as well). In a loop by the list of base events, get the next event from the list, save the last account event, add it to the list of account events and send the event to the control program chart.
Remove SetAccountsParams(), SetEventCode(), EventDescription(), InitChangesParams() and InitControlsParams() from the method implementation class listing.
The method that previously returned the enumeration value now returns the account event by its number in the list.
The enumeration has been removed, so the method returns an
'int' value
now. If the event is not found, return -1:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the account event by its number in the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CAccountsCollection::GetEventID(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE,const bool check_out=true) { CEventBaseObj *event=this.GetEvent(shift,check_out); if(event==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; return (int)event.ID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
These are all the necessary changes in the account collection class.
Now it only remains to make slight changes in the library's CEngine base object class.
Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Engine.mqh and make the changes.
Previously, the variable storing the m_last_account_event account's last event, as well as the GetAccountEventByIndex() and LastAccountEvent()
methods returning it, had the ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT enumeration type but we got rid of it. Let's
introduce them with 'int' type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine : public CObject { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // Collection of historical orders and deals CMarketCollection m_market; // Collection of market orders and deals CEventsCollection m_events; // Event collection CAccountsCollection m_accounts; // Account collection CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; // Symbol collection CArrayObj m_list_counters; // List of timer counters int m_global_error; // Global error code bool m_first_start; // First launch flag bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag bool m_is_tester; // Flag of working in the tester bool m_is_market_trade_event; // Account trading event flag bool m_is_history_trade_event; // Account history trading event flag bool m_is_account_event; // Account change event flag bool m_is_symbol_event; // Symbol change event flag ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; // Last account trading event int m_last_account_event; // Last event in the account properties //--- Return the list of (1) accounts, (2) account events, (3) account change event by its index in the list //--- (4) the current account, (5) event description CArrayObj *GetListAllAccounts(void) { return this.m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListAccountEvents(void) { return this.m_accounts.GetListEvents(); } int GetAccountEventByIndex(const int index=-1) { return this.m_accounts.GetEventID(index); } CAccount *GetAccountCurrent(void); //--- Return the (1) last trading event, (2) the last event in the account properties, (3) hedging account flag, (4) flag of working in the tester ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_trade_event; } int LastAccountEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_account_event; } int LastSymbolsEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_symbol_event; }
Initialize the m_last_account_event variable with -1
in the class constructor's initialization list. Previously, we initialized it using the ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT constant of the removed
ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT enumeration.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS) { this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); ::ResetLastError(); #ifdef __MQL5__ if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } //---__MQL4__ #else if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since we replaced the Refresh() method name of the symbol collection class with RefreshAndEventsControl() and created the same method in the account collection class, in the methods of working with symbol events and accounts, replace the name of the called method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with symbol collection events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SymbolEventsControl(void) { this.m_symbols.RefreshAndEventsControl(); this.m_is_symbol_event=this.m_symbols.IsEvent(); //--- If there are changes in symbol properties if(this.m_is_symbol_event) { //--- Get the last event of the symbol property change this.m_last_symbol_event=this.m_symbols.GetLastEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::AccountEventsControl(void) { //--- Check account property changes and set the flag of the account change events this.m_accounts.RefreshAndEventsControl(); this.m_is_account_event=this.m_accounts.IsEvent(); //--- If there are account property changes if(this.m_is_account_event) { //--- Get the last event of the account property change this.m_last_account_event=this.m_accounts.GetEventID(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
These are all the changes in the CEngine class.
Now we are able to programmatically set the properties we want to track for any of the classes based on the CBaseObj base object. Besides, we are
able to set property change values, upon exceeding which, events of the base class descendants are generated.
Let's see how all this can be done.
Testing the setting of the tracking parameters and receiving object events
To perform the test, we will use the test EA from the previous article
and save it
in the new folder under a
new name \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part18\TestDoEasyPart18.mq5.
We need to test setting the parameters whose custom changes we want to track in two different classes. Now this can be done in a unified way.
Let's track for the CSymbol class
- Increase of the Bid price of all applied symbols by 10 points
- Decrease of the Bid price of all applied symbols by 10 points
- Increase of the spread of all applied symbols by 4 points
- Decrease of the spread of all applied symbols by 4 points
- Control a spread value exceeding 15 points for all used symbols
- Control the current symbol Bid price crossing the value of 1.10300
- Increase of the current profit by 10 account currency units
- Increase of the funds by 15 account currency units
- Control the increase of the current profit above 20 account currency units
When the funds increase exceeds 15 units, close the most profitable position if it is present and its profit is greater than zero.
Set all the necessary values in the OnInit() handler for the testing purposes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- Check if working with the full list is selected used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total=SymbolsTotal(false); string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов."; string en_n="\nThe number of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximal number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols."; string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!"); string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\""; string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\""; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2); int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags); switch(mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break; default: break; } } //--- Fill in the array of used symbols used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); //--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); //--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage(". Количество используемых символов: ",". Number of symbols used: "),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); //--- Set controlled values for symbols string ru1="",ru2="",ru3="",en1="",en2="",en3=""; //--- Get the list of all collection symbols CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list!=NULL && list.Total()!=0) { //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked symbol properties //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; //--- Set control of the symbol price increase by 10 points symbol.SetControlBidInc(10*symbol.Point()); ru1="Контролируем увеличение цены Bid для символа "; ru2=" на "; ru3=" пунктов"; en1="Bid price increase control for symbol "; en2=" by "; en3=" points"; Print(TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),DoubleToString(symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol.Digits())); //--- Set control of the symbol price decrease by 10 points symbol.SetControlBidDec(10*symbol.Point()); ru1="Контролируем уменьшение цены Bid для символа "; ru2=" на "; ru3=" пунктов"; en1="Bid price decrease control for symbol "; en2=" by "; en3=" points"; Print(TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),DoubleToString(symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol.Digits())); //--- Set control of the symbol spread increase by 4 points symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(4); ru1="Контролируем увеличение спреда для символа "; ru2=" на "; ru3=" пунктов"; en1="Spread value increase control for symbol "; en2=" by "; en3=" points"; Print(TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),(string)symbol.GetControlledLongValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); //--- Set control of the symbol spread decrease by 4 points symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(4); ru1="Контролируем уменьшение спреда для символа "; ru2=" на "; ru3=" пунктов"; en1="Spread value decrease control for symbol "; en2=" by "; en3=" points"; Print(TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),(string)symbol.GetControlledLongValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 15 points symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(15); ru1="Контролируем значение спреда для символа "; ru2=" в "; ru3=" пунктов"; en1="Control the spread value for the symbol "; en2=" at "; en3=" points"; Print(TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),(string)symbol.GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); Print("------"); //--- Set control of the price crossing the level of 1.10700 for the current symbol if(symbol.Name()==Symbol()) { symbol.SetControlBidLevel(1.10300); ru1="Контролируемый уровень цены Bid для символа "; ru2=" установлен в значение "; en1="Controlled level of Bid price for the symbol "; en2=" is set to "; Print(TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),DoubleToString(symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol.Digits())); } } } //--- Set controlled values for the current account Print("------"); CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the profit increase account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0); Print(TextByLanguage("Контролируем увеличение прибыли аккаунта на ","Controlling account profit increase by "),DoubleToString(account.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT),(int)account.CurrencyDigits())," ",account.Currency()); //--- Set control of the funds increase account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0); Print(TextByLanguage("Контролируем увеличение средств аккаунта на ","Controlling account equity increase by "),DoubleToString(account.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY),(int)account.CurrencyDigits())," ",account.Currency()); //--- Set profit control level account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0); Print(TextByLanguage("Контролируем уровень прибыли аккаунта в ","Controlling the account profit level of "),DoubleToString(account.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT),(int)account.CurrencyDigits())," ",account.Currency()); } //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Set CTrade trading class parameters #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The listing features all the necessary comments. I believe, all is easy to understand there. After setting a tracked value for a property, it
is immediately displayed in the journal (as an example of receiving a set tracked property value).
From the OnTick() handler, remove the last_account_event variable for storing the last account event, as it was
needed earlier for defining a new event.
Now the handler looks as follows:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Initializing the last events static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event=WRONG_VALUE; //--- If working in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(); PressButtonsControl(); } //--- If the last trading event changed if(engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment("\nLast trade event: ",engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); engine.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } //--- If there is an account event if(engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { //--- If this is a tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Get the list of all account events occurred simultaneously CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Get the next event in a loop int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- take an event from the list CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- Send an event to the event handler long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } //--- If there is a symbol collection event if(engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { //--- If this is a tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Get the list of all symbol events occurred simultaneously CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Get the next event in a loop int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- take an event from the list CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- Send an event to the event handler long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } //--- If the trailing flag is set if(trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now all new event flags can be obtained from the library's CEngine main object. More importantly, we can obtain even
two similar events from different symbols. This is related to defining event symbols, while the account always remains the same (the
current one). On the contrary, this was impossible when using variables since the current and previous events were supposedly the same and,
therefore, there was no event. That was not right.
The library event handler has been improved to define account events and a response to increase in the amount of funds by a specified value:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling DoEasy library events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDoEasyEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; string event="::"+string(idx); //--- Retrieve (1) event time milliseconds, (2) reason and (3) source from lparam, as well as (4) set the exact event time ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()*1000+msc; //--- Handling symbol events if(source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if(symbol==NULL) return; //--- Number of decimal places in the event value - in case of a 'long' event, it is 0, otherwise - Digits() of a symbol int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); //--- Event text description string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); //--- Property change text value string value=DoubleToString(dparam,digits); //--- Check event reasons and display its description in the journal if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } //--- Handling account events else if(source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account==NULL) return; //--- Number of decimal places in the event value - in case of a 'long' event, it is 0, otherwise - Digits() of a symbol int digits=int(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); //--- Event text description string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); //--- Property change text value string value=DoubleToString(dparam,digits); //--- Checking event reasons and handling the increase of funds by a specified value, //--- for other events, simply display their descriptions in the journal //--- In case of a property value increase if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { //--- Display an event in the journal Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); //--- if this is an equity increase if(idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select positions with the profit exceeding zero list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL,0,MORE); if(list_positions!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the position index with the highest profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get a ticket of a position with the highest profit and close the position by a ticket #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } //--- Other events are simply displayed in the journal if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } //--- Handling trading events else if(idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event=EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)ushort(idx)); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(sparam,SYMBOL_DIGITS); } //--- Handling market watch window events else if(idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name=""; //--- Market Watch window event string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": "+sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam)," ",descr,name); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All actions related to defining events feature the necessary code comments making them easy to understand. The blocks for handling events from different classes were swapped (simply for maintaining order) and separated by the 'if - else' conditions. This is important because we have several event types: symbol and accounts events are handled the same way (using collection IDs), while trading and Market Watch window events are handled by a value of the events' enumerations. To avoid conflicts between different event definition methods, the blocks were divided by the conditional statements.
The full EA listing is provided in the files attached below.
Compile the EA, set zero values in the tester settings for the StopLoss in points and TakeProfit in points parameters. For the Mode of used symbols list parameter, select "Work only with the current symbol" and launch the M15 Last month visual EA test:
Before launching the test, we can see that the journal features the specified values for tracked symbol and account properties. During the visual testing, the messages about obtained events from the properties whose changes we are tracking are displayed in the journal. If the increase in the funds exceeds the controlled value, profitable positions are closed.
Thus, we have created the base object for all library objects, which provides its descendants with the event functionality and the methods for
setting and receiving tracking parameters for any properties of any object at any time.
Going forward, this will greatly simplify the development of new classes for new objects.
What's next?
In the next article, we will implement the class of library messages including both internal (messages from library methods) and external
(error and other messages from the terminal) ones.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
