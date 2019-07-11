Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part VII): StopLimit order activation events, preparing the functionality for order and position modification events

Contents

In the previous parts devoted to the cross-platform library for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4, we developed tools for creating user-case functions enabling fast access from programs to any data on any orders and positions on hedging and netting accounts. These are the functions for tracking events occurring to orders and positions — placing, removing and activating pending orders, as well as opening and closing positions.

However, the functionality for tracking the activation of the already placed StopLimit orders and modification of market orders and positions is not implemented yet.



In this article, we will implement tracking StopLimit order activation event that leads to placing a Limit order.

The library will track such events and send the necessary messages to the program, so that the events can be used further.



Implementation

When testing activation of StopLimit orders, I noticed that this event is not reflected in the account history, which means it cannot be simply obtained from the account history 'as is'. Therefore, we need to track the status of existing orders up to the moment it changes (in our case, this means changing the type of a placed order with the same ticket).



I am going to tackle the implementation of StopLimit order activation tracking from a practical perspective. Apart from developing the required functionality, I am going to let it track other events by changes in existing orders and positions (changing the price of existing pending orders, their StopLoss and TakeProfit levels, as well as the same levels belonging to open positions).



The logic of the prepared functionality is to be as follows:



We have access to the complete list of all active orders and positions on the account. The list also allows us to obtain the current status of each of the object properties. To track the changes of monitored properties, we need to have an additional list containing the "past" state of the properties which will initially be equal to the current one.

When comparing object properties from these two lists, a property is considered changed as soon as a difference in any of the monitored properties is detected. In this case, a "changed" object is immediately created. Both the past and the changed property are written into it, and the object is placed to the new list — "the list of changed objects".

This list is then to be handled in the class that tracks account events.

Of course, we can send an event immediately after detecting changes in the object properties, but we may have a situation when several objects are changed in one tick. If we handle the changes right away, we can handle the change of only the very last object from the pack, which is unacceptable. This means we should create the list of all changed objects and check the size of the list in the event handler class. Each changed object from the list of changed objects is handled in it in a loop. This prevents us from losing some of the simultaneously occurred changes in order and position properties.



When creating the collection of market orders and positions in the third part of the library description, we decided to update the list and store the current and previous hash sum calculated as a ticket+position change time in milliseconds and volume. This allows us to constantly track the current status of orders and positions. However, in order to track changes in order and position properties, these data are insufficient for the hash sum calculation.

We need to consider this price to take order price changes into account

We need to consider these prices as well to take StopLoss and TakeProfit price changes into account.

This means, we add these three prices to the hash sum but each of the prices is converted into a seven-digit ulong number by simply removing a decimal point and increasing the number capacity by a single order (to consider six-digit quotes). For example, if the price is 1.12345, the hash sum value is 1123450.



Let's start the implementation.

Add enumerations with flags of possible position and order change options together with the options themselves that are to be tracked to the Defines.mqh file:



enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS { CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE = 0 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE = 1 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE = 2 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP = 4 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE = 8 , CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER = 16 }; enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE { CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

As for the flags of possible order and position property change options:

order type change flag is set when activating a StopLimit order,



is set when activating a StopLimit order, price change flag is placed when modifying a pending order price,



is placed when modifying a pending order price, stop loss and take profit change flags are self-explanatory,



and change flags are self-explanatory, order flag is used to identify an order (not position) property change





I believe, the order flag requires clarification: order type and price may unambiguously change only for pending orders (position type change (reversal) on a netting account is not considered, since we implemented its tracking in the sixth part of the library description), while StopLoss and TakeProfit prices can be modified for both orders and positions. This is why we need the order flag. It allows us to accurately define an event and send the event type to the event tracking class.

The enumeration of all possible order and position modification options features all options we are to track in the future. In this article, we will implement tracking of only a StopLimit order activation event (CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE).



Add eight new events (to be sent to the program during their identification) to the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration of possible account trading events list:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

Finally, add the new constant describing StopLimit order activation to the ENUM_EVENT_REASON list of event reason enumerations:

enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED , EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 )

We have made all the changes in the Defines.mqh file.



Since we decided to create and store the list of control orders, this list should store objects with a minimally sufficient set of properties to define the moment one of them changes in market order and position objects.

Let's create the control order object class.

Create the new OrderControl.mqh class in the Collections library folder. Set the CObject standard library class as a basic one and include the files necessary for the class operation:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : public : COrderControl(); ~COrderControl(); }; COrderControl::COrderControl() { } COrderControl::~COrderControl() { }

Declare all necessary variables and methods in the private section of the class right away:

private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void );

All class member variables have clear descriptions. I should make a clarification concerning the variable storing the tick structure: when a StopLimit order is activated, we need to save the activation time. The time should be set in milliseconds, while TimeCurrent() returns the time without milliseconds. In order to obtain the time of the last tick an order was activated on with milliseconds, we will use the SymbolInfoTick() standard function filling the tick structure with data, including the tick time in milliseconds.

The order change code is composed of flags we described in the ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS enumeration and depends on occurred order property changes. The CalculateChangedType() private method described below checks the flags and creates the order modification code.



In the public class section, arrange the methods for receiving and writing data on the previous and current state of the control order properties, the method setting the type of the occurred order property modification, the method setting the new status of a modified order, the method returning the type of an occurred change and the method checking the change of the order properties, as well as setting and returning the occurred change type. The method is called from the market orders and positions collection class for detecting the modification of active orders and positions.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl ( const ulong position_id , const ulong ticket , const long magic , const string symbol ) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE) , m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE) , m_position_id(position_id) , m_symbol(symbol) , m_ticket(ticket) , m_magic(magic) {;} };

The class constructor receives position ID, ticket, magic number and order/position symbol. In its initialization list, reset order change flags and the occurred change type, as well as write order/position data obtained in the passed parameters to the corresponding class member variables right away.

Implement declared methods outside the class body.

The private method calculating the type of the order/position parameter change:

void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); }

The method writes the type of the occurred change from the previously declared ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE enumeration to the m_changed_type class member variable depending on the presence of flags within the m_change_code variable.

All actions related to checking flags are described in the comments to the method listing strings and should be easy to understand.

The private method checks the presence of the flag within the m_change_code variable

bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag }

The method receives the checked flag. Its presence within m_change_code is checked by bit-by-bit AND operation and the boolean result of the comparison (bit-by-bit operation between the code and the flag values) with the checked flag value is returned.



The method returning a new relevant status of order/position properties:

void COrderControl::SetNewState( COrder* order ) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime ( this .m_tick.time_msc ); }

The pointer to the order/position, in which a change of one of the properties occurred, is passed to the method.

As soon as a change of one of the order/position properties is detected, we need to save the new status for further checks, the method first saves its current property status as previous one and writes the property value from the order passed to the method as its current status.

When saving the time of an occurred event, use the SymbolInfoTick() standard function to receive tick time in milliseconds.



The main method called from the CMarketCollection class and defining occurred changes:

ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl( COrder *compared_order ) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); }

The method receives the pointer to the checked order/position and initializes the change code. If an empty object of a compared order is passed or its ticket is not equal to the ticket of the current control order, return the change absence code.

Then check all tracked properties of control and checked orders. If a mismatch is found, the necessary flag describing this change is added to the change code.

Next, the change type is calculated by the fully formed change code in the CalculateChangedType() method and is returned to the calling program using the GetChangeType() method.



The full listing of the control order class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> class COrderControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; ulong m_position_id; ulong m_ticket; long m_magic; ulong m_type_order; ulong m_type_order_prev; double m_price; double m_price_prev; double m_stop; double m_stop_prev; double m_take; double m_take_prev; double m_volume; datetime m_time; datetime m_time_prev; int m_change_code; bool IsPresentChangeFlag( const int change_flag) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } void CalculateChangedType( void ); public : void SetTypeOrder( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev( const ulong type) { this .m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev( const double price) { this .m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev( const double stop_loss) { this .m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit( const double take_profit) { this .m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev( const double take_profit) { this .m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev( const datetime time) { this .m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetChangedType( const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this .m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); ulong PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } ulong Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev( void ) const { return this .m_type_order_prev; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double PricePrev( void ) const { return this .m_price_prev; } double StopLoss( void ) const { return this .m_stop; } double StopLossPrev( void ) const { return this .m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit( void ) const { return this .m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev( void ) const { return this .m_take_prev; } ulong Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ulong TimePrev( void ) const { return this .m_time_prev; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType( void ) const { return this .m_changed_type; } COrderControl( const ulong position_id, const ulong ticket, const long magic, const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this .m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order== NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!= this .m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if (compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if (compared_order.TypeOrder()!= this .m_type_order) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if (compared_order.PriceOpen()!= this .m_price) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if (compared_order.StopLoss()!= this .m_stop) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if (compared_order.TakeProfit()!= this .m_take) this .m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this .CalculateChangedType(); return this .GetChangeType(); } void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType( void ) { this .m_changed_type= ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : this .IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if (order== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this . Symbol (), this .m_tick)) return ; this .SetTypeOrderPrev( this .TypeOrder()); this .SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); this .SetPricePrev( this .Price()); this .SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); this .SetStopLossPrev( this .StopLoss()); this .SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); this .SetTakeProfitPrev( this .TakeProfit()); this .SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); this .SetTimePrev( this .Time()); this .SetTime( this .m_tick.time_msc); }



Let's improve the CMarketCollection market orders and positions collection class.

We need to track property changes occurred in active orders and positions. Since we receive all market orders and positions in this class, it would be reasonable to check their modification in it as well.

Include the control order class file. In the private class section, declare the list for storing control orders and positions, the list for storing changed orders and positions, the class member variable for storing the order change type and the variable for storing the ratio for converting the price into the hash sum.

Also, declare the private methods:

the method for converting order properties into a hash sum, the method adding an order or a position to the list of pending orders and positions on the account, the method creating and adding a control order to the list of control orders and the method creating and adding a changed order to the list of changed orders, the method for removing an order from the list of control orders by a ticket and a position ID, the method returning the control order index in the list of control orders by a ticket and a position ID and the handler of an existing order/position change event.

In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the created list of changed orders.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" #include "OrderControl.mqh" class CMarketCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataCollection { ulong hash_sum_acc; int total_market; int total_pending; int total_positions; double total_volumes; }; MqlDataCollection m_struct_curr_market; MqlDataCollection m_struct_prev_market; CListObj m_list_all_orders; CArrayObj m_list_control; CArrayObj m_list_changed; COrder m_order_instance; ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_change_type; bool m_is_trade_event; bool m_is_change_volume; double m_change_volume_value; ulong m_k_pow; int m_new_market_orders; int m_new_positions; int m_new_pendings; void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_market= this .m_struct_curr_market; } ulong ConvertToHS(COrder* order) const ; bool AddToListMarket(COrder* order); bool AddToListControl(COrder* order); bool AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control); bool DeleteOrderFromListControl( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); int IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id); void OnChangeEvent(COrder* order, const int index); public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

Add clearing and sorting the list of control orders and the list of changed orders, as well as calculation of the ratio defining the hash sum to the class constructor:



CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection( void ) : m_is_trade_event( false ),m_is_change_volume( false ),m_change_volume_value( 0 ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_market); this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); this .m_list_control.Clear(); this .m_list_control.Sort(); this .m_list_changed.Clear(); this .m_list_changed.Sort(); this .m_k_pow=( ulong ) pow ( 10 , 6 ); }

The method of converting order properties into the number for calculating the hash sum:

ulong CMarketCollection::ConvertToHS( COrder *order ) const { if (order== NULL ) return 0 ; ulong price= ulong (order.PriceOpen() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong stop= ulong (order.StopLoss() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong take= ulong (order.TakeProfit() * this .m_k_pow ); ulong type=order.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket=order.Ticket(); return price+stop+take+type+ticket ; }

The method receives a pointer to the order whose data should be converted into a number. Then the order's double properties are converted into a number for the hash sum by a simple multiplication by the ratio previously calculated in the class constructor, all property values are summed and returned as a ulong number.



The method for updating the current data on themarket environment was improved in the class. We described it in the third part of the library description

The changes affected adding objects to the list of orders and positions. Now these same-type strings are located in the single AddToListMarket() method. After declaring an order object in the list of orders and positions, the presence of the same order is checked in the list of control orders. If such an order is absent, a control order object is created and added to the list of control orders using the AddToListControl() method. If the control order is present, the OnChangeEvent() method for comparing the current order properties with the control order ones is called.

All performed actions are described in string comments and highlighted in the text of the method listing.



void CMarketCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_market); this .m_is_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_change_volume= false ; this .m_new_pendings= 0 ; this .m_new_positions= 0 ; this .m_change_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue ; long ticket=::OrderTicket(); int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #else int total_positions=:: PositionsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_positions; i++) { ulong ticket=:: PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(position)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,position.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(position)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию " , "Failed to add control position " ),position.TypeDescription(), " #" ,position.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } int total_orders=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong ticket=:: OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { CMarketOrder *order= new CMarketOrder(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .AddToListMarket(order)) continue ; int index= this .IndexControlOrder(ticket,order.PositionID()); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .AddToListControl(order)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер " , "Failed to add control order " ),order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket()); } } else if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { this .OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #endif if ( this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc!= this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc) { this .m_new_market_orders= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_market- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_market; this .m_new_pendings= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_pending; this .m_new_positions= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_positions; this .m_change_volume_value=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_volumes, 4 ); this .m_is_change_volume=( this .m_change_volume_value!= 0 ? true : false ); this .m_is_trade_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } }

The method adding orders and positions to the list of the collection's market orders and positions:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC) + this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++ ; return true ; } if ( status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc += this .ConvertToHS(order) ; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++ ; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

The pointer to the order added to the collection list is passed to the method. After adding an order to the collection list, the data of the structure storing the current state of market orders and positions for a subsequent check and defining the changes in the number of orders and positions is changed depending on the order status.

If this is a position , a position change time and a calculated value for the hash sum are added to the general hash sum, and the overall position number is increased .

, a and a are added to the general hash sum, and . If this is a pending order , a calculated value for the hash sum is added to the general hash sum, and the overall number of pending orders is increased .

The method for creating a control order and adding it to the list of control orders:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl( COrder *order ) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl (order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTimePrev(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control ; return false ; } return true ; }

The pointer to a market order and position is passed to the method. If an invalid object is passed, return false.

A new control order is then created, so that its constructor immediately receives a position ID, ticket, magic number and symbol of an order object passed to the method. All data necessary for identifying order/position modifications are then filled.

If adding a new control order to the list of control orders failed, the order is removed and 'false' is returned.

Since we always add new orders and positions to the list of control orders and positions, it may become quite bulky after a long work. Orders and positions do not live forever, and their control copies should not be permanently stored in the list occupying memory for no reason. To remove unnecessary control orders from the list, use the DeleteOrderFromListControl() method removing a control order from the list of control orders by a position ticket and ID.



For now, the method is only declared but not implemented. The implementation will be done after preparing the entire functionality for tracking order and position modifications.

The method returning the control order index in the list of control orders by a position ticket and ID:

int CMarketCollection::IndexControlOrder( const ulong ticket, const ulong id ) { int total= this .m_list_control.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* order= this .m_list_control.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if ( order.PositionID()==id && order.Ticket()==ticket ) return i ; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The method receives order/position ticket and position ID. A control order having a matching ticket and ID is searched for along all control orders in the loop, and its index is returned in the list of control orders. If the order is not found, -1 is returned.



Event handler method for changing an existing order/position:

void CMarketCollection::OnChangeEvent( COrder* order , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_control= this .m_list_control. At(index) ; if (order_control!= NULL ) { this .m_change_type=order_control.ChangeControl( order ); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE change_type=(order.Status()== ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); if ( this .m_change_type>change_type) { order_control.SetNewState(order); if (! this .AddToListChanges(order_control) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров" , "Could not add modified order to list of modified orders" )); } } } }

The method receives the pointer to the checked order and the index of the appropriate control order in the list of control orders.

Get the control order from the list by its index and check for the changes in the control order properties corresponding to the properties of the control order checked using the ChangeControl() method. The method receives the pointer to the control order. If the difference is found, the method returns the change type that is written to the m_change_type class member variable.

Next, check the status of the checked order and set the value, above which the change is considered to have occurred. For a position, this value should exceed the CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT constant from the ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE enumeration since all values equal or below this constant are related only to a pending order. For a pending order, the value should exceed the CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE constant.

If the obtained m_change_type variable exceeds the specified one, modification is detected. In this case, the current status of the control order is saved for subsequent check and a copy of a control order is placed to the list of changed orders for subsequent handling of the list in the CEventsCollection class.



The method for creating a changed control order and adding it to the list of changed orders:

bool CMarketCollection::AddToListChanges( COrderControl* order_control ) { if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_changed= new COrderControl (order_control.PositionID(),order_control.Ticket(),order_control.Magic(),order_control. Symbol ()); if (order_changed== NULL ) return false ; order_changed.SetTime(order_control.Time()); order_changed.SetTimePrev(order_control.TimePrev()); order_changed.SetVolume(order_control.Volume()); order_changed.SetTypeOrder(order_control.TypeOrder()); order_changed.SetTypeOrderPrev(order_control.TypeOrderPrev()); order_changed.SetPrice(order_control.Price()); order_changed.SetPricePrev(order_control.PricePrev()); order_changed.SetStopLoss(order_control.StopLoss()); order_changed.SetStopLossPrev(order_control.StopLossPrev()); order_changed.SetTakeProfit(order_control.TakeProfit()); order_changed.SetTakeProfitPrev(order_control.TakeProfitPrev()); order_changed.SetChangedType(order_control.GetChangeType()); if (! this . m_list_changed. Add(order_changed) ) { delete order_changed; return false ; } return true ; }

The method receives the pointer to the modified control order. The copy of the order should be placed to the list of changed control orders and positions.

Next, a new control order is created. It immediately receives the position ID, ticket, magic number and symbol matching the ones of the changed control order.

After that, the properties of the changed control order are simply copied to the properties of the newly created one element by element.

Finally, place the newly created copy of a changed control order to the list of changed orders.

If the newly created order could not be placed to the list, the newly created order object is removed and false is returned.



We have finished implementing changes to the CMarketCollection class. Now let's move on to the CEventsCollection class.

The CEventsCollection event collection class should feature handling events, in which the list of changed orders created in the market order and position collection class is not empty. This means that it contains changed orders and positions that should be handled (create a new event and send the appropriate message to the calling program).



Let's add the definition of the two methods to the private section of the class in addition to the already existing method: the new overloaded method of creating a new event and the method handling the change of an existing order/position, while the Refresh() method receives the ability to pass the list of changed orders to the method:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, const int index); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

Let's implement the new methods outside the class body.

The overloaded method for creating an order/position modification event:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent( COrderControl* order ) { CEvent* event =NULL; if ( order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE ) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

I described the new event creation method in the fifth part of the library description when creating an event collection.

This method is almost identical. The only difference is the type of the order, the pointer to which is passed to the method.

The type of an occurred order change is checked at the very start of the method and the change code is set in the m_trade_event_code class member variable according to the change type.

Next, the event matching the change type is created, its properties are filled according to the change type, the event is placed to the event list and sent to the control program.

The improved method for updating the event list:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

This method was also considered in the fifth part of the library description when creating an event collection. The difference from that method lies in the added code block for handling modification events in case the size of the changed orders list is not zero. Each changed order from the list is handled in the order change event handler method in a loop:

void CEventsCollection::OnChangeEvent( CArrayObj* list_changes , const int index ) { COrderControl* order_changed=list_changes.Detach ( index ); if (order_changed!= NULL ) { if (order_changed.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this .CreateNewEvent (order_changed); } delete order_changed; } }

When handling the list of changed orders, we need to obtain a modified order from the list and remove the order object and the appropriate pointer from the list after handling is complete to avoid handling the same event multiple times.

Fortunately, when working with the CArrayObj dynamic array of object pointers, the standard library provides the Detach() method that receives the element from the specified position and removes it from the array. In other words, we receive the pointer to the object stored in the array by index and remove this pointer from the array. If the change type is CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE (order type change — triggering a pending StopLimit order and turning it into a Limit order), create a new event — StopLimit order activation. After the object is handled by the pointer obtained using the Detach() method, the pointer (which is no longer needed) is simply removed.



This concludes the improvement of the CEventsCollection class.

In order for all the changes to take effect, the list of changed orders from the market orders and position collection class should be received and its size should be written in the library's main object — in the CEngine class (the TradeEventsControl() method). When the Refresh() event update method of the event collection class is called, the size of the changed orders list should be additionally checked, while the list of modified orders should be passed to the Refresh() method of the event collection for handling:

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total = 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), list_changes , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Since the activation of a StopLimit order leads to placing a Limit order, we will "qualify" this event as placing a pending order, while the event reason is the activation of a StopLimit order EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED. We have already set its constant in the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration of the Defines.mqh file.

Let's improve the EventOrderPlased class to display the event program in the journal and send it to the control program:

Simply add the EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED event reason handling.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort( void ) { int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),digits) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeOrderInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderFirstDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string event=TextByLanguage( " Установлен " , " Placed " ); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; if ( this .Reason()==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED) { head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeEvent())+ " -

" ; event=TextByLanguage( " Сработал " , " Triggered " ); type= ( OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceEvent(),digits)+ " -->

" + vol+ " " +OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage( " на цену " , " on price " )+ DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),digits) ); txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+event+ "(" +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ ") " +vol+ " " +type+sl+tp+magic; } :: Print (txt); } void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

Here all is quite easy to understand. There is no point in dwelling on simple actions.



This concludes the improvement of the library for tracking a StopLimit order activation.



Test

To test the implemented improvements, we will use the EA from the previous article. Simply rename the TestDoEasyPart06.mq5 EA from the \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06 folder to TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 and save it in the new \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part07 subfolder.

Compile the EA, launch it in the tester, place a StopLimit order and wait for its activation:





What's next?

The functionality implemented in the article includes the ability to quickly add the tracking of other events: modification of pending order properties — their price, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels, as well as modification of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels of positions. We will consider these tasks in the next article.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

