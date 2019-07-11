Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part VII): StopLimit order activation events, preparing the functionality for order and position modification events
Concept
In the previous parts devoted to the cross-platform library for MetaTrader
5 and MetaTrader 4, we developed tools for creating user-case functions enabling fast access from programs to any data on any orders and
positions on hedging and netting accounts. These are the functions for tracking events occurring to orders and positions — placing,
removing and activating pending orders, as well as opening and closing positions.
However, the functionality for tracking the activation of the already placed StopLimit orders and modification of market orders and positions is not implemented yet.
In this article, we will implement tracking StopLimit order activation event that leads to placing a Limit order.
The library will track such events and send the necessary messages to the program, so that the events can be used further.
Implementation
When testing activation of StopLimit orders, I noticed that this event is not reflected in the account history, which means it cannot be simply
obtained from the account history 'as is'. Therefore, we need to track the status of existing orders up to the moment it changes (in our case,
this means changing the type of a placed order with the same ticket).
I am going to tackle the implementation of StopLimit order activation tracking from a practical perspective. Apart from developing the
required functionality, I am going to let it track other events by changes in existing orders and positions (changing the price of existing
pending orders, their StopLoss and TakeProfit levels, as well as the same levels belonging to open positions).
The logic of the prepared functionality is to be as follows:
We have access to the complete list of all active orders and positions on the account. The list also allows us to obtain the current status of
each of the object properties. To track the changes of monitored properties, we need to have an additional list containing the "past" state
of the properties which will initially be equal to the current one.
When comparing object properties from these two lists, a property is considered changed as soon as a difference in any of the monitored properties is detected. In this case, a "changed" object is immediately created. Both the past and the changed property are written into it, and the object is placed to the new list — "the list of changed objects".
This list is then to be handled in the class that tracks account events.
Of course, we can send an event immediately after detecting changes in the object properties, but we may have a situation when several objects are changed in one tick. If we handle the changes right away, we can handle the change of only the very last object from the pack, which is unacceptable. This means we should create the list of all changed objects and check the size of the list in the event handler class. Each changed object from the list of changed objects is handled in it in a loop. This prevents us from losing some of the simultaneously occurred changes in order and position properties.
When creating the collection of market orders and positions in the third part of the library description, we decided to update the list and store the current and previous hash sum calculated as a ticket+position change time in milliseconds and volume. This allows us to constantly track the current status of orders and positions. However, in order to track changes in order and position properties, these data are insufficient for the hash sum calculation.
- We need to consider this price to take order price changes into account
- We need to consider these prices as well to take StopLoss and TakeProfit price changes into account.
This means, we add these three prices to the hash sum but each of the prices is converted into a seven-digit ulong number by simply removing a
decimal point and increasing the number capacity by a single order (to consider six-digit quotes). For example, if the price is
1.12345, the hash sum value is 1123450.
Let's start the implementation.
Add enumerations with flags of possible position and order change options together with the options themselves that are to be tracked to the Defines.mqh
file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of flags of possible order and position change options | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS { CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE = 0, // No changes CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE = 1, // Order type change CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE = 2, // Price change CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP = 4, // StopLoss change CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE = 8, // TakeProfit change CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER = 16 // Order properties change flag }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible order and position change options | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE { CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE, // No changes CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE, // Order type change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE, // Order price change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, // Order and StopLoss price change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, // Order and TakeProfit price change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Order, StopLoss and TakeProfit price change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // StopLoss and TakeProfit change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, // Order's StopLoss change CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, // Order's TakeProfit change CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Change position's StopLoss and TakeProfit CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, // Change position's StopLoss CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, // Change position's TakeProfit }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As for the flags of possible order and position property change options:
- order type change flag is set when activating a StopLimit
order,
- price change flag is placed when modifying a pending order
price,
- stop loss and take
profit change flags are self-explanatory,
- order flag is used to identify an order (not position)
property change
The enumeration of all possible order and position modification options
features all options we are to track in the future. In this article, we will implement tracking of only a
StopLimit order activation event (CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE).
Add eight new events (to be sent to the program during their identification) to the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration of possible account trading events list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible trading events on the account | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0, // No trading event TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, // Pending order placed TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, // Pending order removed //--- enumeration members matching the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration members //--- (constant order below should not be changed, no constants should be added/deleted) TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT, // Accruing credit (3) TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, // Additional charges TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, // Correcting entry TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, // Accruing bonuses TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, // Additional commissions TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, // Accrued interest on free funds TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, // Canceled buy deal TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, // Canceled sell deal TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, // Accruing dividends TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, // Accruing franked dividends TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX, // Tax //--- constants related to the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE enumeration TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX+1, // Replenishing account balance TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX+2, // Withdrawing funds from an account //--- Remaining possible trading events //--- (constant order below can be changed, constants can be added/deleted) TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX+3, // Pending order activated by price TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, // Pending order partially activated by price TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, // Position opened TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, // Position opened partially TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, // Position closed TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, // Position closed partially TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, // Position closed by StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, // Position closed by TakeProfit TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, // Position reversal by a new deal (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, // Position reversal by activating a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, // Position reversal by partial market order execution (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, // Position reversal by partial pending order activation (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, // Added volume to a position by a new deal (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, // Added volume to a position by partial activation of an order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, // Added volume to a position by activating a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, // Added volume to a position by partial activation of a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, // Position closed partially TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, // Position closed partially by an opposite one TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, // Position closed partially by StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, // Position closed partially by TakeProfit TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, // StopLimit order activation TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, // Changing order price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, // Changing order and StopLoss price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order, StopLoss and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order's StopLoss and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, // Changing position StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing position TakeProfit };
Finally, add the new constant describing StopLimit order activation to the ENUM_EVENT_REASON list of event reason enumerations:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, // Position reversal (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, // Position reversal by partial request execution (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, // Position reversal by pending order activation (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Position reversal in case of a pending order partial execution (netting) //--- All constants related to a position reversal should be located in the above list EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, // Pending order activation EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Pending order partial activation EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, // StopLimit order activation EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, // Cancelation EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, // Order expiration EVENT_REASON_DONE, // Request executed in full EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, // Request executed partially EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, // Add volume to a position (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, // Add volume to a position by a partial request execution (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, // Add volume to a position when a pending order is activated (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Add volume to a position when a pending order is partially executed (netting) EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, // Closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, // Closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, // Closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, // Partial closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, // Closing an opposite position by a partial volume EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing of an opposite position by a partial volume //--- Constants related to DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, // Refilling the balance EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, // Withdrawing funds from the account //--- List of constants is relevant to TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration and shifted to +13 relative to ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, // Accruing credit EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, // Additional charges EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, // Correcting entry EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, // Accruing bonuses EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, // Additional commissions EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, // Accruing interest on free funds EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, // Canceled buy deal EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, // Canceled sell deal EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, // Accruing dividends EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, // Accruing franked dividends EVENT_REASON_TAX // Tax }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3)
We have made all the changes in the Defines.mqh file.
Since we decided to create and store the list of control orders, this list should store objects with a minimally sufficient set of properties to define the moment one of them changes in market order and position objects.
Let's create the control order object class.
Create the new OrderControl.mqh class in the Collections library folder. Set the CObject standard library class as a basic one and include the files necessary for the class operation:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OrderControl.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class COrderControl : public CObject { private: public: COrderControl(); ~COrderControl(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrderControl::COrderControl() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrderControl::~COrderControl() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Declare all necessary variables and methods in the private section of the class right away:
private: ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; // Order change type MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure string m_symbol; // Symbol ulong m_position_id; // Position ID ulong m_ticket; // Order ticket long m_magic; // Magic number ulong m_type_order; // Order type ulong m_type_order_prev; // Previous order type double m_price; // Order price double m_price_prev; // Previous order price double m_stop; // StopLoss price double m_stop_prev; // Previous StopLoss price double m_take; // TakeProfit price double m_take_prev; // Previous TakeProfit price double m_volume; // Order volume datetime m_time; // Order placement time datetime m_time_prev; // Order previous placement time int m_change_code; // Order change code //--- return the presence of the property change flag bool IsPresentChangeFlag(const int change_flag) const { return (this.m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } //--- Return the order parameters change type void CalculateChangedType(void);
All class member variables have clear descriptions. I should make a clarification concerning the variable storing the tick structure: when a StopLimit order is activated, we need to save the activation time. The time should be set in milliseconds, while TimeCurrent() returns the time without milliseconds. In order to obtain the time of the last tick an order was activated on with milliseconds, we will use the SymbolInfoTick() standard function filling the tick structure with data, including the tick time in milliseconds.
The order change code is composed of flags we described in the
ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE_FLAGS enumeration and depends on occurred order property changes. The CalculateChangedType() private method
described below checks the flags and creates the order modification code.
In the public class section, arrange the methods for receiving and writing data on the previous and current state of the control order
properties,
the method setting the type of the occurred order property modification, the
method setting the new status of a modified order, the method returning
the type of an occurred change and the method checking the change of the
order properties, as well as setting and returning the occurred change type. The method is called from the market orders and
positions collection class for detecting the modification of active orders and positions.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OrderControl.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order and position control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class COrderControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; // Order change type MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure string m_symbol; // Symbol ulong m_position_id; // Position ID ulong m_ticket; // Order ticket long m_magic; // Magic number ulong m_type_order; // Order type ulong m_type_order_prev; // Previous order type double m_price; // Order price double m_price_prev; // Previous order price double m_stop; // StopLoss price double m_stop_prev; // Previous StopLoss price double m_take; // TakeProfit price double m_take_prev; // Previous TakeProfit price double m_volume; // Order volume datetime m_time; // Order placement time datetime m_time_prev; // Order previous placement time int m_change_code; // Order change code //--- return the presence of the property change flag bool IsPresentChangeFlag(const int change_flag) const { return (this.m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } //--- Calculate the order parameters change type void CalculateChangedType(void); public: //--- Set the (1,2) current and previous type (2,3) current and previous price, (4,5) current and previous StopLoss, //--- (6,7) current and previous TakeProfit, (8,9) current and previous placement time, (10) volume void SetTypeOrder(const ulong type) { this.m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev(const ulong type) { this.m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice(const double price) { this.m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev(const double price) { this.m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss(const double stop_loss) { this.m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev(const double stop_loss) { this.m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit(const double take_profit) { this.m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev(const double take_profit) { this.m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime(const datetime time) { this.m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev(const datetime time) { this.m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume(const double volume) { this.m_volume=volume; } //--- Set (1) change type, (2) new current status void SetChangedType(const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this.m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); //--- Check and set order parameters change flags and return the change type ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); //--- Return (1,2,3,4) position ID, ticket, magic and symbol, (5,6) current and previous type (7,8) current and previous price, //--- (9,10) current and previous StopLoss, (11,12) current and previous TakeProfit, (13,14) current and previous placement time, (15) volume ulong PositionID(void) const { return this.m_position_id; } ulong Ticket(void) const { return this.m_ticket; } long Magic(void) const { return this.m_magic; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder(void) const { return this.m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev(void) const { return this.m_type_order_prev; } double Price(void) const { return this.m_price; } double PricePrev(void) const { return this.m_price_prev; } double StopLoss(void) const { return this.m_stop; } double StopLossPrev(void) const { return this.m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit(void) const { return this.m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev(void) const { return this.m_take_prev; } ulong Time(void) const { return this.m_time; } ulong TimePrev(void) const { return this.m_time_prev; } double Volume(void) const { return this.m_volume; } //--- Return the change type ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType(void) const { return this.m_changed_type; } //--- Constructor COrderControl(const ulong position_id,const ulong ticket,const long magic,const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The class constructor receives position ID, ticket, magic number and order/position symbol. In its initialization list, reset order change flags and the occurred change type, as well as write order/position data obtained in the passed parameters to the corresponding class member variables right away.
Implement declared methods outside the class body.
The private method calculating the type of the order/position parameter change:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate order parameters change type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType(void) { this.m_changed_type= ( //--- If the order flag is set this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( //--- If StopLimit order is activated this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : //--- If an order price is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If TakeProfit modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If StopLoss modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : //--- Only order price is modified CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : //--- Price is not modified //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If TakeProfit is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If StopLoss is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : //--- No changes CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : //--- Position //--- If position's StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If position's TakeProfit is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If position's StopLoss is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : //--- No changes CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method writes the type of the occurred change from the previously declared ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE enumeration to the m_changed_type
class member variable depending on the presence of flags within the m_change_code variable.
All actions related to checking flags are described in the comments to the method listing strings and should be easy to understand.
The private method checks the presence of the flag within the m_change_code variable
bool IsPresentChangeFlag(const int change_flag const { return (this.m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag }
The method receives the checked flag. Its presence within m_change_code is checked by bit-by-bit AND
operation and the boolean result of the comparison (bit-by-bit operation between the code and the flag values) with the checked flag
value is returned.
The method returning a new relevant status of order/position properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the new relevant status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if(order==NULL || !::SymbolInfoTick(this.Symbol(),this.m_tick)) return; //--- New type this.SetTypeOrderPrev(this.TypeOrder()); this.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); //--- New price this.SetPricePrev(this.Price()); this.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); //--- New StopLoss this.SetStopLossPrev(this.StopLoss()); this.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); //--- New TakeProfit this.SetTakeProfitPrev(this.TakeProfit()); this.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); //--- New time this.SetTimePrev(this.Time()); this.SetTime(this.m_tick.time_msc); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The pointer to the order/position, in which a change of one of the properties
occurred, is passed to the method.
As soon as a change of one of the order/position properties is detected, we need to save the new status for further checks, the method first saves its current property status as previous one and writes the property value from the order passed to the method as its current status.
When saving the time of an occurred event, use the SymbolInfoTick() standard function to receive tick time in milliseconds.
The main method called from the CMarketCollection class and defining occurred changes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check and set order parameters change flags | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this.m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if(compared_order==NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!=this.m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if(compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if(compared_order.TypeOrder()!=this.m_type_order) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if(compared_order.PriceOpen()!=this.m_price) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if(compared_order.StopLoss()!=this.m_stop) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if(compared_order.TakeProfit()!=this.m_take) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this.CalculateChangedType(); return this.GetChangeType(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the pointer to the checked order/position and initializes the change code. If an empty object of a compared order is passed or its ticket is not equal to the ticket of the current control order, return the change absence code.
Then check all tracked properties of control and checked orders. If a mismatch is found, the necessary flag describing this change is added to
the change code.
Next, the change type is calculated by the fully formed change code in the CalculateChangedType() method and is returned to the calling program using the GetChangeType() method.
The full listing of the control order class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OrderControl.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include <Object.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order and position control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class COrderControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_changed_type; // Order change type MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure string m_symbol; // Symbol ulong m_position_id; // Position ID ulong m_ticket; // Order ticket long m_magic; // Magic number ulong m_type_order; // Order type ulong m_type_order_prev; // Previous order type double m_price; // Order price double m_price_prev; // Previous order price double m_stop; // StopLoss price double m_stop_prev; // Previous StopLoss price double m_take; // TakeProfit price double m_take_prev; // Previous TakeProfit price double m_volume; // Order volume datetime m_time; // Order placement time datetime m_time_prev; // Order previous placement time int m_change_code; // Order change code //--- return the presence of the property change flag bool IsPresentChangeFlag(const int change_flag) const { return (this.m_change_code & change_flag)==change_flag; } //--- Calculate the order parameters change type void CalculateChangedType(void); public: //--- Set the (1,2) current and previous type (2,3) current and previous price, (4,5) current and previous StopLoss, //--- (6,7) current and previous TakeProfit, (8,9) current and previous placement time, (10) volume void SetTypeOrder(const ulong type) { this.m_type_order=type; } void SetTypeOrderPrev(const ulong type) { this.m_type_order_prev=type; } void SetPrice(const double price) { this.m_price=price; } void SetPricePrev(const double price) { this.m_price_prev=price; } void SetStopLoss(const double stop_loss) { this.m_stop=stop_loss; } void SetStopLossPrev(const double stop_loss) { this.m_stop_prev=stop_loss; } void SetTakeProfit(const double take_profit) { this.m_take=take_profit; } void SetTakeProfitPrev(const double take_profit) { this.m_take_prev=take_profit; } void SetTime(const datetime time) { this.m_time=time; } void SetTimePrev(const datetime time) { this.m_time_prev=time; } void SetVolume(const double volume) { this.m_volume=volume; } //--- Set (1) change type, (2) new current status void SetChangedType(const ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE type) { this.m_changed_type=type; } void SetNewState(COrder* order); //--- Check and set order parameters change flags and return the change type ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE ChangeControl(COrder* compared_order); //--- Return (1,2,3,4) position ID, ticket, magic and symbol, (5,6) current and previous type (7,8) current and previous price, //--- (9,10) current and previous StopLoss, (11,12) current and previous TakeProfit, (13,14) current and previous placement time, (15) volume ulong PositionID(void) const { return this.m_position_id; } ulong Ticket(void) const { return this.m_ticket; } long Magic(void) const { return this.m_magic; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } ulong TypeOrder(void) const { return this.m_type_order; } ulong TypeOrderPrev(void) const { return this.m_type_order_prev; } double Price(void) const { return this.m_price; } double PricePrev(void) const { return this.m_price_prev; } double StopLoss(void) const { return this.m_stop; } double StopLossPrev(void) const { return this.m_stop_prev; } double TakeProfit(void) const { return this.m_take; } double TakeProfitPrev(void) const { return this.m_take_prev; } ulong Time(void) const { return this.m_time; } ulong TimePrev(void) const { return this.m_time_prev; } double Volume(void) const { return this.m_volume; } //--- Return the change type ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE GetChangeType(void) const { return this.m_changed_type; } //--- Constructor COrderControl(const ulong position_id,const ulong ticket,const long magic,const string symbol) : m_change_code(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE), m_changed_type(CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE), m_position_id(position_id),m_symbol(symbol),m_ticket(ticket),m_magic(magic) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check and set the order parameters change flags | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE COrderControl::ChangeControl(COrder *compared_order) { this.m_change_code=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_NO_CHANGE; if(compared_order==NULL || compared_order.Ticket()!=this.m_ticket) return CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE; if(compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || compared_order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER; if(compared_order.TypeOrder()!=this.m_type_order) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE; if(compared_order.PriceOpen()!=this.m_price) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE; if(compared_order.StopLoss()!=this.m_stop) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP; if(compared_order.TakeProfit()!=this.m_take) this.m_change_code+=CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE; this.CalculateChangedType(); return this.GetChangeType(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate the order parameters change type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void COrderControl::CalculateChangedType(void) { this.m_changed_type= ( //--- If the order flag is set this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_ORDER) ? ( //--- If StopLimit order is activated this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TYPE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE : //--- If an order price is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_PRICE) ? ( //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If TakeProfit modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If StopLoss modified together with the price this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS : //--- Only order price is modified CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE ) : //--- Price is not modified //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If TakeProfit is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If StopLoss is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS : //--- No changes CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ) : //--- Position //--- If position's StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) && this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If position's TakeProfit is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_TAKE) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT : //--- If position's StopLoss is modified this.IsPresentChangeFlag(CHANGE_TYPE_FLAG_STOP) ? CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS : //--- No changes CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the new relevant status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void COrderControl::SetNewState(COrder* order) { if(order==NULL || !::SymbolInfoTick(this.Symbol(),this.m_tick)) return; //--- New type this.SetTypeOrderPrev(this.TypeOrder()); this.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); //--- New price this.SetPricePrev(this.Price()); this.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); //--- New StopLoss this.SetStopLossPrev(this.StopLoss()); this.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); //--- New TakeProfit this.SetTakeProfitPrev(this.TakeProfit()); this.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); //--- New time this.SetTimePrev(this.Time()); this.SetTime(this.m_tick.time_msc); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's improve the CMarketCollection market orders and positions collection class.
We need to track property changes occurred in active orders and positions. Since we receive all market orders and positions in this class, it would be reasonable to check their modification in it as well.
Include the control order class file. In the private class
section, declare the
list for storing control orders and positions, the
list for storing changed orders and positions, the class member variable
for storing the order change type and the variable for storing the ratio
for converting the price into the hash sum.
Also, declare the private methods:
the method for converting order properties into a hash sum, the method adding an order or a position to the list of pending orders and positions on the account, the method creating and adding a control order to the list of control orders and the method creating and adding a changed order to the list of changed orders, the method for removing an order from the list of control orders by a ticket and a position ID, the method returning the control order index in the list of control orders by a ticket and a position ID and the handler of an existing order/position change event.
In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the
created list of changed orders.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MarketCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" #include "OrderControl.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of market orders and positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMarketCollection : public CListObj { private: struct MqlDataCollection { ulong hash_sum_acc; // Hash sum of all orders and positions on the account int total_market; // Number of market orders on the account int total_pending; // Number of pending orders on the account int total_positions; // Number of positions on the account double total_volumes; // Total volume of orders and positions on the account }; MqlDataCollection m_struct_curr_market; // Current data on market orders and positions on the account MqlDataCollection m_struct_prev_market; // Previous data on market orders and positions on the account CListObj m_list_all_orders; // List of pending orders and positions on the account CArrayObj m_list_control; // List of control orders CArrayObj m_list_changed; // List of changed orders COrder m_order_instance; // Order object for searching by property ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE m_change_type; // Order change type bool m_is_trade_event; // Trading event flag bool m_is_change_volume; // Total volume change flag double m_change_volume_value; // Total volume change value ulong m_k_pow; // Ratio for converting the price into a hash sum int m_new_market_orders; // Number of new market orders int m_new_positions; // Number of new positions int m_new_pendings; // Number of new pending orders //--- Save the current values of the account data status as previous ones void SavePrevValues(void) { this.m_struct_prev_market=this.m_struct_curr_market; } //--- Convert order data into a hash sum value ulong ConvertToHS(COrder* order) const; //--- Add an order or a position to the list of pending orders and positions on an account and sets the data on market orders and positions on the account bool AddToListMarket(COrder* order); //--- (1) Create and add a control order to the list of control orders, (2) a control order to the list of changed control orders bool AddToListControl(COrder* order); bool AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control); //--- Remove an order by a ticket or a position ID from the list of control orders bool DeleteOrderFromListControl(const ulong ticket,const ulong id); //--- Return the control order index in the list by a position ticket and ID int IndexControlOrder(const ulong ticket,const ulong id); //--- Handler of an existing order/position change event void OnChangeEvent(COrder* order,const int index); public: //--- Return the list of (1) all pending orders and open positions, (2) modified orders and positions CArrayObj* GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges(void) { return &this.m_list_changed; } //--- Return the list of orders and positions with an open time from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj* GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the list of orders and positions by selected (1) double, (2) integer and (3) string property fitting a compared condition CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Return the number of (1) new market order, (2) new pending orders, (3) new positions, (4) occurred trading event flag, (5) changed volume int NewMarketOrders(void) const { return this.m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders(void) const { return this.m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions(void) const { return this.m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue(void) const { return this.m_change_volume_value; } //--- Constructor CMarketCollection(void); //--- Update the list of pending orders and positions void Refresh(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add clearing and sorting the list of control orders and the list
of changed orders, as well as calculation of the ratio defining the hash sum
to the class constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection(void) : m_is_trade_event(false),m_is_change_volume(false),m_change_volume_value(0) { this.m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this.m_list_all_orders.Clear(); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_prev_market); this.m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc=WRONG_VALUE; this.m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); this.m_list_control.Clear(); this.m_list_control.Sort(); this.m_list_changed.Clear(); this.m_list_changed.Sort(); this.m_k_pow=(ulong)pow(10,6); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method of converting order properties into the number for calculating the hash sum:
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert the order price and its type into a number for the hash sum | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ ulong CMarketCollection::ConvertToHS(COrder *order) const { if(order==NULL) return 0; ulong price=ulong(order.PriceOpen()*this.m_k_pow); ulong stop=ulong(order.StopLoss()*this.m_k_pow); ulong take=ulong(order.TakeProfit()*this.m_k_pow); ulong type=order.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket=order.Ticket(); return price+stop+take+type+ticket; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives a pointer to the order whose data should
be converted into a number. Then the order's double properties are converted into a number for the hash sum by a simple
multiplication by the ratio previously calculated in the class constructor, all property
values are summed and returned as a ulong number.
The changes affected adding objects to the list of orders and positions. Now these same-type strings are located in the single AddToListMarket() method. After declaring an order object in the list of orders and positions, the presence of the same order is checked in the list of control orders. If such an order is absent, a control order object is created and added to the list of control orders using the AddToListControl() method. If the control order is present, the OnChangeEvent() method for comparing the current order properties with the control order ones is called.
All performed actions are described in string comments and highlighted in the
text of the method listing.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the list of orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMarketCollection::Refresh(void) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_curr_market); this.m_is_trade_event=false; this.m_is_change_volume=false; this.m_new_pendings=0; this.m_new_positions=0; this.m_change_volume_value=0; this.m_list_all_orders.Clear(); #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=::OrdersTotal(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { if(!::OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue; long ticket=::OrderTicket(); //--- Get the control order index by a position ticket and ID int index=this.IndexControlOrder(ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::OrderType(); if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { CMarketPosition *position=new CMarketPosition(ticket); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- Add a position object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(position)) continue; //--- If there is no order in the list of control orders and positions, add it if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { if(!this.AddToListControl(order)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер ","Failed to add control order "),order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()); } } //--- If the order is already present in the list of control orders, check it for changed properties if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { this.OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } else { CMarketPending *order=new CMarketPending(ticket); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- Add a pending order object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(order)) continue; //--- If there is no order in the list of control orders and positions, add it if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { if(!this.AddToListControl(order)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер ","Failed to add control order "),order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()); } } //--- If the order is already present in the list of control orders, check it for changed properties if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { this.OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } //--- MQ5 #else //--- Positions int total_positions=::PositionsTotal(); for(int i=0; i<total_positions; i++) { ulong ticket=::PositionGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; CMarketPosition *position=new CMarketPosition(ticket); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- Add a position object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(position)) continue; //--- Get the control order index by a position ticket and ID int index=this.IndexControlOrder(ticket,position.PositionID()); //--- If the order is not present in the list of control orders, add it if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { if(!this.AddToListControl(position)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить контрольую позицию ","Failed to add control position "),position.TypeDescription()," #",position.Ticket()); } } //--- If the order is already present in the list of control orders, check it for changed properties else if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { this.OnChangeEvent(position,index); } } //--- Orders int total_orders=::OrdersTotal(); for(int i=0; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong ticket=::OrderGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); //--- Market order if(type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { CMarketOrder *order=new CMarketOrder(ticket); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- Add a market order object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(order)) continue; } //--- Pending order else { CMarketPending *order=new CMarketPending(ticket); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- Add a pending order object to the list of market orders and positions if(!this.AddToListMarket(order)) continue; //--- Get the control order index by a position ticket and ID int index=this.IndexControlOrder(ticket,order.PositionID()); //--- If the order is not present in the control order list, add it if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { if(!this.AddToListControl(order)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить контрольный ордер ","Failed to add control order "),order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()); } } //--- If the order is already in the control order list, check it for changed properties else if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { this.OnChangeEvent(order,index); } } } #endif //--- First launch if(this.m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc==WRONG_VALUE) { this.SavePrevValues(); } //--- If the hash sum of all orders and positions changed if(this.m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc!=this.m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc) { this.m_new_market_orders=this.m_struct_curr_market.total_market-this.m_struct_prev_market.total_market; this.m_new_pendings=this.m_struct_curr_market.total_pending-this.m_struct_prev_market.total_pending; this.m_new_positions=this.m_struct_curr_market.total_positions-this.m_struct_prev_market.total_positions; this.m_change_volume_value=::NormalizeDouble(this.m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes-this.m_struct_prev_market.total_volumes,4); this.m_is_change_volume=(this.m_change_volume_value!=0 ? true : false); this.m_is_trade_event=true; this.SavePrevValues(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method adding orders and positions to the list of the collection's market orders and positions:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add an order or a position to the list of orders and positions on the account | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket(COrder *order) { if(order==NULL) return false; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if(this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this.m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC)+this.ConvertToHS(order); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++; return true; } if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this.m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=this.ConvertToHS(order); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++; return true; } } else { ::Print(DFUN,order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()," ",TextByLanguage("не удалось добавить в список","failed to add to list")); delete order; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The pointer to the order added to the collection list is passed to the method. After adding an order to the collection list, the data of the structure storing the current state of market orders and positions for a subsequent check and defining the changes in the number of orders and positions is changed depending on the order status.
- If this is a position, a position change time and a calculated value for the hash sum are added to the general hash sum, and the overall position number is increased.
- If this is a pending order, a calculated value for the hash sum is added to the general hash sum, and the overall number of pending orders is increased.
The method for creating a control order and adding it to the list of control orders:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and add an order to the list of control orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl(COrder *order) { if(order==NULL) return false; COrderControl* order_control=new COrderControl(order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order.Symbol()); if(order_control==NULL) return false; order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTimePrev(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpenMSC()); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if(!this.m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control; return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The pointer to a market order and position is passed to the
method.
If an invalid object is passed, return false.
A new control order is then created, so that its constructor immediately receives a position ID, ticket, magic number and symbol of an order object passed to the method. All data necessary for identifying order/position modifications are then filled.
If adding a new control order to the list of control orders failed, the order is removed and 'false' is returned.
Since we always add new orders and positions to the list of control orders and positions, it may become quite bulky after a long work. Orders and
positions do not live forever, and their control copies should not be permanently stored in the list occupying memory for no reason. To
remove unnecessary control orders from the list, use the
DeleteOrderFromListControl() method removing a control order from the list of control orders by a position ticket and ID.
For now, the method is only declared but not implemented. The implementation will be done after preparing the entire functionality for tracking order and position modifications.
The method returning the control order index in the list of control orders by a position ticket and ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an order index by a ticket in the list of control orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CMarketCollection::IndexControlOrder(const ulong ticket,const ulong id) { int total=this.m_list_control.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* order=this.m_list_control.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; if(order.PositionID()==id && order.Ticket()==ticket) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives order/position ticket and position ID. A
control order having a matching ticket and ID is searched for along all control orders in the loop, and its
index is returned in the list of control orders. If the order is not
found, -1 is returned.
Event handler method for changing an existing order/position:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handler of changing an existing order/position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMarketCollection::OnChangeEvent(COrder* order,const int index) { COrderControl* order_control=this.m_list_control.At(index); if(order_control!=NULL) { this.m_change_type=order_control.ChangeControl(order); ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE change_type=(order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT : CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE); if(this.m_change_type>change_type) { order_control.SetNewState(order); if(!this.AddToListChanges(order_control)) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить модифицированный ордер в список изменённых ордеров","Could not add modified order to list of modified orders")); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the pointer to the checked order and the
index of the appropriate control order in the list of control orders.
Get the control order from the list by its index and check for the changes in the control order properties corresponding to the properties of the control order checked using the ChangeControl() method. The method receives the pointer to the control order. If the difference is found, the method returns the change type that is written to the m_change_type class member variable.
Next, check the status of the checked order and set the value, above which the change is considered to have occurred. For a position, this value should exceed the CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT constant from the ENUM_CHANGE_TYPE enumeration since all values equal or below this constant are related only to a pending order. For a pending order, the value should exceed the CHANGE_TYPE_NO_CHANGE constant.
If the obtained m_change_type variable exceeds the specified one, modification is detected. In this case, the current status of the control order is saved for subsequent check and a copy of a control order is placed to the list of changed orders for subsequent handling of the list in the CEventsCollection class.
The method for creating a changed control order and adding it to the list of changed orders:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Create and add a control order to the list of changed orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMarketCollection::AddToListChanges(COrderControl* order_control) { if(order_control==NULL) return false; COrderControl* order_changed=new COrderControl(order_control.PositionID(),order_control.Ticket(),order_control.Magic(),order_control.Symbol()); if(order_changed==NULL) return false; order_changed.SetTime(order_control.Time()); order_changed.SetTimePrev(order_control.TimePrev()); order_changed.SetVolume(order_control.Volume()); order_changed.SetTypeOrder(order_control.TypeOrder()); order_changed.SetTypeOrderPrev(order_control.TypeOrderPrev()); order_changed.SetPrice(order_control.Price()); order_changed.SetPricePrev(order_control.PricePrev()); order_changed.SetStopLoss(order_control.StopLoss()); order_changed.SetStopLossPrev(order_control.StopLossPrev()); order_changed.SetTakeProfit(order_control.TakeProfit()); order_changed.SetTakeProfitPrev(order_control.TakeProfitPrev()); order_changed.SetChangedType(order_control.GetChangeType()); if(!this.m_list_changed.Add(order_changed)) { delete order_changed; return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the pointer to the modified control order.
The copy of the order should be placed to the list of changed control orders and positions.
Next, a new control order is created. It immediately receives the position ID, ticket, magic number and symbol matching the ones of the changed control order.
After that, the properties of the changed control order are simply copied to the properties of the newly created one element by element.
Finally, place the newly created copy of a changed control order to the list of changed orders.
If the newly created order could not be placed to the list, the newly created order object is removed and false is returned.
We have finished implementing changes to the CMarketCollection class. Now let's move on to the CEventsCollection class.
The CEventsCollection event collection class should feature handling events, in which the list of changed orders created in
the market order and position collection class is not empty. This means that it contains changed orders and positions that should be handled
(create a new event and send the appropriate message to the calling program).
Let's add the definition of the two methods to the private section of the class in addition to the already existing method: the new overloaded
method of creating a new event and the method handling the change of an
existing order/position, while the Refresh() method receives the ability to pass
the list of changed orders to the method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_events; // List of events bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_trade_event_code; // Trading event code ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property //--- Create a trading event depending on the (1) order status and (2) change type void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); //--- Create an event for a (1) hedging account, (2) netting account void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); //--- Select and return the list of market pending orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select from the list and return the list of historical (1) removed pending orders, (2) deals, (3) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Return the list of (1) all position orders by its ID, (2) all deal positions by its ID, //--- (3) all market entry deals by position ID, (4) all market exit deals by position ID, //--- (5) all position reversal deals by position ID CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT of the position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position orders, //--- (4) an order by ticket, (5) market position by ID, //--- (6) the last and (7) penultimate InOut deal by position ID COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); //--- Handler of an existing order/position change void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market,const int index); public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- Constructor CEventsCollection(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's implement the new methods outside the class body.
The overloaded method for creating an order/position modification event:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a trading event depending on the order change type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order) { CEvent* event=NULL; //--- Pending StopLimit order placed if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event=new CEventOrderPlased(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } //--- if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrderPrev()); // Type of the order that triggered an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Position first order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Position first order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,0); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,0); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); // First position order time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); // Order open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); // Order close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,0); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,0); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,0); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I described the new event creation method in the fifth part of the library description when
creating an event collection.
This method is almost identical. The only difference is the type of the order, the pointer to which is passed to the method.
The type of an occurred order change is checked at the very start of the method and the change code is set in the m_trade_event_code class member variable according to the change type.
Next, the event matching the change type is created, its properties are filled according to the change type, the event is placed to the event list and sent to the control program.
The improved method for updating the event list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { //--- Exit if the lists are empty if(list_history==NULL || list_market==NULL) return; //--- If the event is in the market environment if(is_market_event) { //--- if the order properties were changed int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if(total_changes>0) { for(int i=total_changes-1;i>=0;i--) { this.OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } //--- if the number of placed pending orders increased if(new_market_pendings>0) { //--- Receive the list of the newly placed pending orders CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly placed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list, if this is a pending order, set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } //--- If the event is in the account history if(is_history_event) { //--- If the number of historical orders increased if(new_history_orders>0) { //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order removal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a removed pending order without a position ID, //--- this is an order removal - set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()==0) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } //--- If the number of deals increased if(new_deals>0) { //--- Receive the list of deals only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by deal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of deals equal to the number of new ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a deal from the list and set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This method was also considered in the fifth part of the library description when creating an event collection. The difference from that method lies in the added code block for handling modification events in case the size of the changed orders list is not zero. Each changed order from the list is handled in the order change event handler method in a loop:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The handler of an existing order/position change event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,const int index) { COrderControl* order_changed=list_changes.Detach(index); if(order_changed!=NULL) { if(order_changed.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this.CreateNewEvent(order_changed); } delete order_changed; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
When handling the list of changed orders, we need to obtain a modified order from the list and remove the order object and the appropriate
pointer from the list after handling is complete to avoid handling the same event multiple times.
Fortunately, when working with the CArrayObj dynamic array of object pointers, the standard library provides the Detach() method that receives the element from the specified position and removes it from the array. In other words, we receive the pointer to the object stored in the array by index and remove this pointer from the array. If the change type is CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE (order type change — triggering a pending StopLimit order and turning it into a Limit order), create a new event — StopLimit order activation. After the object is handled by the pointer obtained using the Detach() method, the pointer (which is no longer needed) is simply removed.
This concludes the improvement of the CEventsCollection class.
In order for all the changes to take effect, the list of changed orders from the market orders and position collection class should be received and its size should be written in the library's main object — in the CEngine class (the TradeEventsControl() method). When the Refresh() event update method of the event collection class is called, the size of the changed orders list should be additionally checked, while the list of modified orders should be passed to the Refresh() method of the event collection for handling:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- Initialize the trading events code and flag this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- Update the lists this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- First launch actions if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market status and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it int change_total=0; CArrayObj* list_changes=this.m_market.GetListChanges(); if(list_changes!=NULL) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event || change_total>0) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewMarketOrders(),this.m_history.NewDeals()); //--- Receive the last account trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since the activation of a StopLimit order leads to placing a Limit order, we will "qualify" this event as placing a pending order, while the event reason is the activation of a StopLimit order EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED. We have already set its constant in the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration of the Defines.mqh file.
Let's improve the EventOrderPlased class to display the event program in the journal and send it to the control program:
Simply add the EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED event reason handling.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventOrderPlased.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Placing a pending order event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public: //--- Constructor CEventOrderPlased(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort(void) { int digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),digits) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeOrderInitial(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypeOrderFirstDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent(); string event=TextByLanguage(" Установлен "," Placed "); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),digits); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+event+vol+" "+type+price+sl+tp+magic; //--- If StopLimit order is activated if(this.Reason()==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED) { head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimeEvent())+" -\n"; event=TextByLanguage(" Сработал "," Triggered "); type= ( OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosPrevious())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+DoubleToString(this.PriceEvent(),digits)+" -->\n"+ vol+" "+OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+ TextByLanguage(" на цену "," on price ")+DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),digits) ); txt=head+this.Symbol()+event+"("+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+") "+vol+" "+type+sl+tp+magic; } ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TicketOrderEvent(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here all is quite easy to understand. There is no point in dwelling on simple actions.
This concludes the improvement of the library for tracking a StopLimit order activation.
Test
To test the implemented improvements, we will use the EA from the previous article. Simply rename the TestDoEasyPart06.mq5 EA from the \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06 folder to TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 and save it in the new \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part07 subfolder.
Compile the EA, launch it in the tester, place a StopLimit order and wait for its activation:
What's next?
The functionality implemented in the article includes the ability to quickly add the tracking of other events: modification of pending
order properties — their price, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels, as well as modification of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels of positions. We
will consider these tasks in the next article.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
Previous articles within the series:
Part 1. Concept, data management.
Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals.
Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search.
Part 4. Trading events. Concept.
Part 5. Classes and collection of trading events. Sending events to the program.
Part 6. Netting account events.
