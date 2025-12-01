The View component for tables in the MQL5 MVC paradigm: Base graphical element

Contents





Introduction

In modern programming, the MVC (Model-View-Controller) paradigm is one of popular approaches to developing complex applications. It allows dividing the application logic into three independent components: Model (data model), View (display) and Controller. This approach simplifies code development, testing, and maintenance, making it more structured and readable.

Within the framework of this series of articles, we look at the process of table creating in the MVC paradigm in MQL5. In the first two articles, we implemented data models (Model) and the base architecture of tables. Now it is time we should move on to the View component responsible for data visualization and, in part, for user interaction.

In this article, we will implement a base object for drawing on canvas, which will be the basis for building all the visual components of tables and any other controls. The object will include:

color management in various states (standard state, focus, tap, lock);

support for transparency and dynamic resizing;

object trim feature along the container borders;

managing the visibility and object blocking;

dividing graphics into two layers: background and foreground.

Here, we will not consider integration with the already created Model component. Moreover, with the Controller component that has not yet been created, but we will design the classes under development taking into account future integration. This will further make it easy to link visual elements with data and control logic, ensuring full interaction within the framework of the MVC paradigm. As a result, we get a flexible tool for creating tables and other graphical elements to be used in our projects.

Since the implementation of architecture of the View component in MQL5 is quite time-consuming, including many auxiliary classes and inheritances, let us agree on a fairly brief summary. Define a class, provide a brief description of it, and then, again briefly, consider its implementation. Today, we have five such classes:

a base class for all the graphical objects, a class for color management, a class for managing the colors of various states of a graphic element, rectangular area control class, a base class for drawing graphic elements on canvas.

In the end, all these classes are necessary for the base class to draw graphic elements. All other classes that will be created when implementing various controls, in particular, the Table Control, will inherit from it.

The first four classes of this list are auxiliary classes for convenient implementation of the functionality of the base class for drawing graphic elements (5), from which we will further inherit to create all controls and their components.





Auxiliary Classes

If not available yet, in terminal directory \MQL5\Scripts\ create a new folder Tables\, and in that folder — Controls folder. It will store files to be created within the frames of articles on creating the View component for tables.

In this new folder, create a new include file Base.mqh. Today we will implement the base object class codes in it to create controls. Preliminary implement macro substitutions, enumerations, and functions:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> #define clrNULL 0x00FFFFFF #define MARKER_START_DATA - 1 enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE { ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE = 0x10000 , ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR, ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT, ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA, ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_STATE { COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT, COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED, COLOR_STATE_PRESSED, COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED, }; string ElementDescription( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { string array[]; int total= StringSplit ( EnumToString (type), StringGetCharacter ( "_" , 0 ),array); string result= "" ; for ( int i= 2 ;i<total;i++) { array[i]+= " " ; array[i].Lower(); array[i].SetChar( 0 , ushort (array[i].GetChar( 0 )- 0x20 )); result+=array[i]; } result.TrimLeft(); result.TrimRight(); return result; }

In previous articles we implemented the function that returns the object type as a string. The function that returns the control type as a string description is absolutely identical to the one previously implemented. The enumeration string is simply divided into substrings using the "_” separator and the resulting substrings are used to create the final string.

As long as these two identical functions are in different files, let them be. Next, when combining all the files into a single project, we will rework both functions into a single one, which will return the name not from the enumeration, but from the passed string. In this case, the same algorithm will return the name of the object, element, etc. in the same way. It is important that the constants of all enumerations contain the same structure of the constant name: OBJECT_TYPE_XXX_YYY, ELEMENT_TYPE_XXX_YYY, ANYOTHER_TYPE_XXX_YYY_ZZZ ... In this case, what is written in XXX_YYY (XXX_YYY_ZZZ, etc.) will be returned, and what is marked here in yellow will be cut off.

In all objects of graphic elements and in auxiliary classes, each of them contains the same variables and methods of accessing them — the identifier and the object name. And by these properties, items in the lists can be searched and sorted. It is reasonable to put these variables and their access methods in a separate class, from which all other elements will inherit.

This will be the base class of graphic element objects:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : int m_id; ushort m_name[]; public : void SetName( const string name) { :: StringToShortArray (name, this .m_name); } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } string Name( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_name); } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE); } CBaseObj ( void ) : m_id(- 1 ) {} ~CBaseObj ( void ) {} }; int CBaseObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CBaseObj *obj=node; switch (mode) { case 0 : return ( this .Name()>obj.Name() ? 1 : this .Name()<obj.Name() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .ID()>obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }

Brief description:

A base class for all the graphical objects:

contains common properties such as identifier (m_id) and name (m_name),

provides basic methods for comparing objects (Compare) and retrieving the object type (Type),

it is used as the parent class for all other classes, ensuring the uniformity of the hierarchy.

The class provides a minimal set of properties inherent in each of the objects of graphic elements. Inheriting from this class will save us from declaring these variables in each new class, and implementing access methods to them for these variables — these variables and methods will be available in inherited classes. Accordingly, the Compare method will provide for each of the objects inherited from the base one, a feature for searching and sorting by these two properties.





Color Management Classes

When making the Controller component, it is necessary to make a visual design of user's interaction with graphic elements. One of the ways to show object activity is to change its color when hovering the cursor over the area of the graphic element, its reaction to mouse clicks, or software lock.

Each object has three constituent elements that can change color during various user interaction events — the color of the background, border, and text. Each of these three elements can contain its own set of colors for different states. To conveniently control the color of one element, as well as to control the colors of all elements that change their color, implement two auxiliary classes.

Color Class

class CColor : public CBaseObj { protected : color m_color; public : bool SetColor( const color clr) { if ( this .m_color==clr) return false ; this .m_color=clr; return true ; } color Get( void ) const { return this .m_color; } virtual string Description( void ); void Print ( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR); } CColor( void ) : m_color(clrNULL) { this .SetName( "" ); } CColor( const color clr) : m_color(clr) { this .SetName( "" ); } CColor( const color clr, const string name) : m_color(clr) { this .SetName(name);} ~CColor( void ) {} }; string CColor::Description( void ) { string color_name=( this .Get()!=clrNULL ? :: ColorToString ( this .Get(), true ) : "clrNULL (0x00FFFFFF)" ); return ( this .Name()+( this .Name()!= "" ? " " : "" )+ "Color: " +color_name); } void CColor:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( this .Description()); } bool CColor::Save( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_color, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; return true ; } bool CColor::Load( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileReadLong (file_handle)!=- 1 ) return false ; if (:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE )!= this .Type()) return false ; this .m_color=( color ):: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_id=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; return true ; }

Brief class description:

Color management class:

stores the color as a value of color (m_color) type,

it provides methods for setting and retrieving a color (SetColor, Get),

implements methods for saving and loading colors to/from a file (Save, Load),

it can be used to represent any color in graphic elements.

The color class of the graphic object element

class CColorElement : public CBaseObj { protected : CColor m_current; CColor m_default; CColor m_focused; CColor m_pressed; CColor m_blocked; color RGBToColor( const double r, const double g, const double b) const ; void ColorToRGB( const color clr, double &r, double &g, double &b); double GetR( const color clr) { return clr& 0xFF ; } double GetG( const color clr) { return (clr>> 8 )& 0xFF ; } double GetB( const color clr) { return (clr>> 16 )& 0xFF ; } public : color NewColor( color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue); bool InitDefault( const color clr) { return this .m_default.SetColor(clr); } bool InitFocused( const color clr) { return this .m_focused.SetColor(clr); } bool InitPressed( const color clr) { return this .m_pressed.SetColor(clr); } bool InitBlocked( const color clr) { return this .m_blocked.SetColor(clr); } void InitColors( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked); void InitColors( const color clr); color GetCurrent( void ) const { return this .m_current.Get(); } color GetDefault( void ) const { return this .m_default.Get(); } color GetFocused( void ) const { return this .m_focused.Get(); } color GetPressed( void ) const { return this .m_pressed.Get(); } color GetBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_blocked.Get(); } bool SetCurrentAs( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE color_state); virtual string Description( void ); void Print ( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT); } CColorElement( void ); CColorElement( const color clr); CColorElement( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked); ~CColorElement( void ) {} }; CColorElement::CColorElement( void ) { this .InitColors(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .m_default.SetName( "Default" ); this .m_default.SetID( 1 ); this .m_focused.SetName( "Focused" ); this .m_focused.SetID( 2 ); this .m_pressed.SetName( "Pressed" ); this .m_pressed.SetID( 3 ); this .m_blocked.SetName( "Blocked" ); this .m_blocked.SetID( 4 ); this .SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .m_current.SetName( "Current" ); this .m_current.SetID( 0 ); } CColorElement::CColorElement( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); this .m_default.SetName( "Default" ); this .m_default.SetID( 1 ); this .m_focused.SetName( "Focused" ); this .m_focused.SetID( 2 ); this .m_pressed.SetName( "Pressed" ); this .m_pressed.SetID( 3 ); this .m_blocked.SetName( "Blocked" ); this .m_blocked.SetID( 4 ); this .SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .m_current.SetName( "Current" ); this .m_current.SetID( 0 ); } CColorElement::CColorElement( const color clr) { this .InitColors(clr); this .m_default.SetName( "Default" ); this .m_default.SetID( 1 ); this .m_focused.SetName( "Focused" ); this .m_focused.SetID( 2 ); this .m_pressed.SetName( "Pressed" ); this .m_pressed.SetID( 3 ); this .m_blocked.SetName( "Blocked" ); this .m_blocked.SetID( 4 ); this .SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this .m_current.SetName( "Current" ); this .m_current.SetID( 0 ); } void CColorElement::InitColors( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .InitDefault(clr_default); this .InitFocused(clr_focused); this .InitPressed(clr_pressed); this .InitBlocked(clr_blocked); } void CColorElement::InitColors( const color clr) { this .InitDefault(clr); this .InitFocused( this .NewColor(clr,- 3 ,- 3 ,- 3 )); this .InitPressed( this .NewColor(clr,- 6 ,- 6 ,- 6 )); this .InitBlocked( clrSilver ); } bool CColorElement::SetCurrentAs( const ENUM_COLOR_STATE color_state) { switch (color_state) { case COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT : return this .m_current.SetColor( this .m_default.Get()); case COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED : return this .m_current.SetColor( this .m_focused.Get()); case COLOR_STATE_PRESSED : return this .m_current.SetColor( this .m_pressed.Get()); case COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED : return this .m_current.SetColor( this .m_blocked.Get()); default : return false ; } } color CColorElement::RGBToColor( const double r, const double g, const double b) const { int int_r=( int ):: round (r); int int_g=( int ):: round (g); int int_b=( int ):: round (b); int clr= 0 ; clr=int_b; clr<<= 8 ; clr|=int_g; clr<<= 8 ; clr|=int_r; return ( color )clr; } void CColorElement::ColorToRGB( const color clr, double &r, double &g, double &b) { r= this .GetR(clr); g= this .GetG(clr); b= this .GetB(clr); } color CColorElement::NewColor( color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue) { double clrR= 0 , clrG= 0 , clrB= 0 ; this .ColorToRGB(base_color,clrR,clrG,clrB); double clrRx=(clrR+shift_red < 0 ? 0 : clrR+shift_red > 255 ? 255 : clrR+shift_red); double clrGx=(clrG+shift_green< 0 ? 0 : clrG+shift_green> 255 ? 255 : clrG+shift_green); double clrBx=(clrB+shift_blue < 0 ? 0 : clrB+shift_blue > 255 ? 255 : clrB+shift_blue); return this .RGBToColor(clrRx,clrGx,clrBx); } string CColorElement::Description( void ) { string res=:: StringFormat ( "%s Colors. %s" , this .Name(), this .m_current.Description()); res+= "

1: " + this .m_default.Description(); res+= "

2: " + this .m_focused.Description(); res+= "

3: " + this .m_pressed.Description(); res+= "

4: " + this .m_blocked.Description(); return res; } void CColorElement:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( this .Description()); } bool CColorElement::Save( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; if (! this .m_current.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_default.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_focused.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_pressed.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_blocked.Save(file_handle)) return false ; return true ; } bool CColorElement::Load( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileReadLong (file_handle)!=- 1 ) return false ; if (:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE )!= this .Type()) return false ; this .m_id=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; if (! this .m_current.Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_default.Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_focused.Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_pressed.Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_blocked.Load(file_handle)) return false ; return true ; }

Brief class description:

A class for managing the colors of various states of a graphic element:

stores colors for four states: normal (m_default), focus (m_focused), pressed (m_pressed) and block (m_blocked),

supports the current color (m_current), which can be set to one of the states,

provides methods for initializing the colors of all states (InitColors) and switching the current color (SetCurrentAs),

includes a method for getting a new color from the base color, indicating the offsets of color components (NewColor),

implements methods for saving and loading all the colors to/from a file (Save, Load),

is useful for creating interactive elements such as buttons, table rows or cells.





Rectangular Area Control Class

In the terminal, an interesting CRect structure is presented in the Rect.mqh file in the \MQL5\Include\Controls\ folder. It provides a set of methods for controlling a rectangular window that can frame a specified outline on a graphic element. Using these outlines, you can virtually highlight several areas of a single element and track their coordinates and boundaries. This will allow you to track mouse cursor coordinates on the highlighted areas and organize mouse interaction with the area of the graphic element.

The simplest example would be the borders of the entire graphic element. Another example of a defined area can be, for example, the area for the status bar, scroll bars, or table header.

Using the presented structure, we can create a special object that allows setting a rectangular area on a graphic element. And a list of such objects will allow you to store multiple monitored areas on a single graphical element, where each one is designated for its own purposes, and which are accessed by the name or identifier of the area.

In order to store such structures in object lists we must create an object inherited from CObject. In it declare this structure:

class CBound : public CBaseObj { protected : CRect m_bound; public : void ResizeW( const int size) { this .m_bound.Width(size); } void ResizeH( const int size) { this .m_bound.Height(size); } void Resize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Width(w); this .m_bound.Height(h); } void SetX( const int x) { this .m_bound.left=x; } void SetY( const int y) { this .m_bound.top=y; } void SetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.LeftTop(x,y); } void Move( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.Move(x,y); } void Shift( const int dx, const int dy) { this .m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.left; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.top; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.right- 1 ; } int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.bottom- 1 ; } virtual string Description( void ); void Print ( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA); } CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } CBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetXY(x,y); this .Resize(w,h); } ~CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } }; string CBound::Description( void ) { string nm= this .Name(); string name=(nm!= "" ? :: StringFormat ( " \"%s\"" ,nm) : nm); return :: StringFormat ( "%s%s: x %d, y %d, w %d, h %d" , ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .Type()),name, this .X(), this .Y(), this .Width(), this .Height()); } void CBound:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( this .Description()); } bool CBound::Save( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_id, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteStruct (file_handle, this .m_bound)!= sizeof ( this .m_bound)) return ( false ); return true ; } bool CBound::Load( const int file_handle) { if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileReadLong (file_handle)!=- 1 ) return false ; if (:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE )!= this .Type()) return false ; this .m_id=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_name)!= sizeof ( this .m_name)) return false ; if (:: FileReadStruct (file_handle, this .m_bound)!= sizeof ( this .m_bound)) return ( false ); return true ; }

Brief class description:

Rectangular area control class:

stores boundaries of an area as a CRect (m_bound) structure,

provides methods for resizing (Resize, ResizeW, ResizeH), setting coordinates (SetX, SetY, SetXY), and shifting the area (Move, Shift),

allows retrieving coordinates and dimensions of the area (X, Y, Width, Height, Right, Bottom),

implements methods for saving and loading the area to/from a file (Save, Load),

is used to define boundaries of graphic elements or rectangular areas inside them.

Using the auxiliary classes described above, we can start creating a base class for all graphic elements.





Drawing Base Class

The class will be quite voluminous, so before you start creating it, and for a better understanding, read its brief description:

A base class for manipulating graphic elements on canvas:

contains two canvases: for background (m_background) and foreground (m_foreground),

stores element bounds (m_bound), as well as information about the container (m_container),

supports color management via CColorElement objects for background, foreground, and border,

implements methods for managing visibility (Hide, Show), blocking (Block, Unblock), and trimming along container boundaries (ObjectTrim),

supports dynamic resizing and coordinate changing (ObjectResize, ObjectSetX, ObjectSetY),

provides methods for drawing (Draw), updating (Update), and clearing (Clear) of a graphic element,

implements methods for saving and loading an object to/from a file (Save, Load),

is the basis for creating complex graphical elements such as table cells, rows, and headers.

The base class of the graphic elements canvas

class CCanvasBase : public CBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_background; CCanvas m_foreground; CBound m_bound; CCanvasBase *m_container; CColorElement m_color_background; CColorElement m_color_foreground; CColorElement m_color_border; long m_chart_id; int m_wnd; int m_wnd_y; int m_obj_x; int m_obj_y; uchar m_alpha; uint m_border_width; string m_program_name; bool m_hidden; bool m_blocked; bool m_focused; private : int CanvasOffsetX( void ) const { return ( this .ObjectX()- this .X()); } int CanvasOffsetY( void ) const { return ( this .ObjectY()- this .Y()); } int AdjX( const int x) const { return (x- this .CanvasOffsetX()); } int AdjY( const int y) const { return (y- this .CanvasOffsetY()); } protected : long CorrectChartID( const long chart_id) const { return (chart_id!= 0 ? chart_id : :: ChartID ()); } int ContainerLimitLeft( void ) const { return ( this .m_container== NULL ? this .X() : this .m_container.LimitLeft()); } int ContainerLimitRight( void ) const { return ( this .m_container== NULL ? this .Right() : this .m_container.LimitRight()); } int ContainerLimitTop( void ) const { return ( this .m_container== NULL ? this .Y() : this .m_container.LimitTop()); } int ContainerLimitBottom( void ) const { return ( this .m_container== NULL ? this .Bottom() : this .m_container.LimitBottom()); } int ObjectX( void ) const { return this .m_obj_x; } int ObjectY( void ) const { return this .m_obj_y; } int ObjectWidth( void ) const { return this .m_background.Width(); } int ObjectHeight( void ) const { return this .m_background.Height(); } int ObjectRight( void ) const { return this .ObjectX()+ this .ObjectWidth()- 1 ; } int ObjectBottom( void ) const { return this .ObjectY()+ this .ObjectHeight()- 1 ; } void BoundResizeW( const int size) { this .m_bound.ResizeW(size); } void BoundResizeH( const int size) { this .m_bound.ResizeH(size); } void BoundResize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); } void BoundSetX( const int x) { this .m_bound.SetX(x); } void BoundSetY( const int y) { this .m_bound.SetY(y); } void BoundSetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); } void BoundMove( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.Move(x,y); } void BoundShift( const int dx, const int dy) { this .m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } bool ObjectResizeW( const int size); bool ObjectResizeH( const int size); bool ObjectResize( const int w, const int h); bool ObjectSetX( const int x); bool ObjectSetY( const int y); bool ObjectSetXY( const int x, const int y) { return ( this .ObjectSetX(x) && this .ObjectSetY(y)); } bool ObjectMove ( const int x, const int y) { return this .ObjectSetXY(x,y); } bool ObjectShift( const int dx, const int dy) { return this .ObjectSetXY( this .ObjectX()+dx, this .ObjectY()+dy); } virtual void ObjectTrim( void ); public : CCanvas *GetBackground( void ) { return & this .m_background; } CCanvas *GetForeground( void ) { return & this .m_foreground; } CColorElement *GetBackColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_background; } CColorElement *GetForeColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_foreground; } CColorElement *GetBorderColorControl( void ) { return & this .m_color_border; } color BackColor( void ) const { return this .m_color_background.GetCurrent(); } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_color_foreground.GetCurrent(); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return this .m_color_border.GetCurrent(); } void InitBackColors( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_background.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitBackColors( const color clr) { this .m_color_background.InitColors(clr); } void InitForeColors( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_foreground.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitForeColors( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground.InitColors(clr); } void InitBorderColors( const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this .m_color_border.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitBorderColors( const color clr) { this .m_color_border.InitColors(clr); } void InitBackColorDefault( const color clr) { this .m_color_background.InitDefault(clr); } void InitForeColorDefault( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground.InitDefault(clr); } void InitBorderColorDefault( const color clr) { this .m_color_border.InitDefault(clr); } void InitBackColorFocused( const color clr) { this .m_color_background.InitFocused(clr); } void InitForeColorFocused( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground.InitFocused(clr); } void InitBorderColorFocused( const color clr) { this .m_color_border.InitFocused(clr); } void InitBackColorPressed( const color clr) { this .m_color_background.InitPressed(clr); } void InitForeColorPressed( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground.InitPressed(clr); } void InitBorderColorPressed( const color clr) { this .m_color_border.InitPressed(clr); } void InitBackColorBlocked( const color clr) { this .m_color_background.InitBlocked(clr); } void InitForeColorBlocked( const color clr) { this .m_color_foreground.InitBlocked(clr); } void InitBorderColorBlocked( const color clr) { this .m_color_border.InitBlocked(clr); } bool BackColorToDefault( void ) { return this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); } bool BackColorToFocused( void ) { return this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED); } bool BackColorToPressed( void ) { return this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED); } bool BackColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } bool ForeColorToDefault( void ) { return this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); } bool ForeColorToFocused( void ) { return this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED); } bool ForeColorToPressed( void ) { return this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED); } bool ForeColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } bool BorderColorToDefault( void ) { return this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); } bool BorderColorToFocused( void ) { return this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED); } bool BorderColorToPressed( void ) { return this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED); } bool BorderColorToBlocked( void ) { return this .m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } bool ColorsToDefault( void ); bool ColorsToFocused( void ); bool ColorsToPressed( void ); bool ColorsToBlocked( void ); void SetContainerObj(CCanvasBase *obj); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); bool IsBelongsToThis( void ) const { return (:: ObjectGetString ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TEXT )== this .m_program_name); } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_blocked; } bool IsFocused( void ) const { return this .m_focused; } string NameBG( void ) const { return this .m_background.ChartObjectName(); } string NameFG( void ) const { return this .m_foreground.ChartObjectName(); } uchar Alpha( void ) const { return this .m_alpha; } void SetAlpha( const uchar value) { this .m_alpha=value; } uint BorderWidth( void ) const { return this .m_border_width; } void SetBorderWidth( const uint width) { this .m_border_width=width; } int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.X(); } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Y(); } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Right(); } int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Bottom(); } bool MoveX( const int x); bool MoveY( const int y); bool Move( const int x, const int y); bool ShiftX( const int dx); bool ShiftY( const int dy); bool Shift( const int dx, const int dy); int LimitLeft( void ) const { return this .X()+( int ) this .m_border_width; } int LimitRight( void ) const { return this .Right()-( int ) this .m_border_width; } int LimitTop( void ) const { return this .Y()+( int ) this .m_border_width; } int LimitBottom( void ) const { return this .Bottom()-( int ) this .m_border_width; } virtual void Hide( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Show( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Block( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Unblock( const bool chart_redraw); void Fill( const color clr, const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Clear( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Update( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Destroy( void ); virtual string Description( void ); void Print ( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE); } CCanvasBase( void ) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_wnd( 0 ), m_alpha( 0 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_border_width( 0 ), m_wnd_y( 0 ) { } CCanvasBase( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CCanvasBase( void ); };

A class is a list of properties of a graphic element, a list of objects of the classes discussed above, and a list of methods for accessing variables and methods of auxiliary classes.

As a result, we get a fairly flexible object that allows us to control the properties and appearance of a graphic element. This is an object that provides all its descendants with basic functionality implemented in the object and extensible in inherited classes.

Let us consider class methods.

Parametric constructor

CCanvasBase::CCanvasBase( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_wnd(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd), m_alpha( 0 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_border_width( 0 ) { this .m_chart_id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); this .m_wnd_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_wnd); if ( this .Create( this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,name,x,y,w,h)) { this .Clear( false ); this .m_obj_x=x; this .m_obj_y=y; this .m_color_background.SetName( "Background" ); this .m_color_foreground.SetName( "Foreground" ); this .m_color_border.SetName( "Border" ); this .m_foreground.FontSet( "Calibri" , 12 ); this .m_bound.SetName( "Perimeter" ); } }

The initial properties of the object being created are passed to the constructor, graphic resources and objects for drawing the background and foreground are created, coordinate values and names of graphic objects are set, font parameters for displaying texts in the foreground are set.

In the class destructor , the object is destroyed:

CCanvasBase::~CCanvasBase( void ) { this .Destroy(); }

A method that creates graphic objects for the background and foreground

bool CCanvasBase::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { long id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); string obj_name=name+ "_BG" ; if (! this .m_background.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } obj_name=name+ "_FG" ; if (! this .m_foreground.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w> 0 ? w : 1 ),(h> 0 ? h : 1 ), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj_name); return false ; } :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); :: ObjectSetString (id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TEXT , this .m_program_name); this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); return true ; }

Using the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL graphic object creation methods of the CCanvas class, objects for drawing the background and foreground are created, and the coordinates and dimensions of the entire object are set. It is worth noting that program name is inserted into the properties of created OBJPROP_TEXT graphic objects. This allows identifying which graphic objects belong to a particular program without specifying its name in the names of the graphic objects.

A method that sets the pointer to the parent container object

void CCanvasBase::SetContainerObj(CCanvasBase *obj) { this .m_container=obj; if ( this .m_container== NULL ) return ; if (:: CheckPointer ( this .m_container)== POINTER_INVALID ) { this .m_container= NULL ; return ; } this .ObjectTrim(); }

Each graphic element can be part of its parent element. For example, buttons, drop-down lists, and any other controls can be located on the panel. In order for subordinate objects to be trimmed along their parent’s bounds, a pointer to this parent element must be passed to them.

Any parent element has methods that return its coordinates and bounds. It is along these bounds that child elements are trimmed if for any reason they exceed the bounds of the container. This reason may be scrolling through the contents of a large table, for example.

A method that trims a graphic object along the container contour

void CCanvasBase::ObjectTrim() { int container_left = this .ContainerLimitLeft(); int container_right = this .ContainerLimitRight(); int container_top = this .ContainerLimitTop(); int container_bottom = this .ContainerLimitBottom(); int object_left = this .X(); int object_right = this .Right(); int object_top = this .Y(); int object_bottom = this .Bottom(); if (object_right <= container_left || object_left >= container_right || object_bottom <= container_top || object_top >= container_bottom) { this .Hide( true ); this .ObjectResize( this .Width(), this .Height()); return ; } bool modified_horizontal= false ; bool modified_vertical = false ; int new_left = object_left; int new_width = this .Width(); if (object_left<=container_left) { int crop_left=container_left-object_left; new_left=container_left; new_width-=crop_left; modified_horizontal= true ; } if (object_right>=container_right) { int crop_right=object_right-container_right; new_width-=crop_right; modified_horizontal= true ; } if (modified_horizontal) { this .ObjectSetX(new_left); this .ObjectResizeW(new_width); } int new_top=object_top; int new_height= this .Height(); if (object_top<=container_top) { int crop_top=container_top-object_top; new_top=container_top; new_height-=crop_top; modified_vertical= true ; } if (object_bottom>=container_bottom) { int crop_bottom=object_bottom-container_bottom; new_height-=crop_bottom; modified_vertical= true ; } if (modified_vertical) { this .ObjectSetY(new_top); this .ObjectResizeH(new_height); } this .Show( false ); if (modified_horizontal || modified_vertical) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } }

This is a virtual method, which means it can be redefined in inherited classes. The logic of the method is explained in detail in the comments to the code. Any graphic element, with some of its transformations (moving, resizing, etc.), is always checked to go beyond its container. If an object does not have a container, it is not trimmed.

A method that sets the X coordinate of a graphic object

bool CCanvasBase::ObjectSetX( const int x) { if ( this .ObjectX()==x) return true ; if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x) || !:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x)) return false ; this .m_obj_x=x; return true ; }

Only when the coordinate are successfully set to two graphic objects — the background canvas and the foreground canvas, the method returns true.

A method that sets the Y coordinate of a graphic object

bool CCanvasBase::ObjectSetY( const int y) { if ( this .ObjectY()==y) return true ; if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y) || !:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y)) return false ; this .m_obj_y=y; return true ; }

The method is identical to the one discussed above.

A method that changes the width of a graphic object

bool CCanvasBase::ObjectResizeW( const int size) { if ( this .ObjectWidth()==size) return true ; return (size> 0 ? ( this .m_background.Resize(size, this .ObjectHeight()) && this .m_foreground.Resize(size, this .ObjectHeight())) : false ); }

Only the width with a value greater than zero is accepted for handling. The method returns true only if the width of the background canvas and foreground canvas has been successfully changed.

A method that changes the height of a graphic object

bool CCanvasBase::ObjectResizeH( const int size) { if ( this .ObjectHeight()==size) return true ; return (size> 0 ? ( this .m_background.Resize( this .ObjectWidth(),size) && this .m_foreground.Resize( this .ObjectWidth(),size)) : false ); }

The method is identical to the one discussed above.

A method that resizes a graphic object

bool CCanvasBase::ObjectResize( const int w, const int h) { if (! this .ObjectResizeW(w)) return false ; return this .ObjectResizeH(h); }

Here, the methods for changing the width and height are called alternately. It returns true only if both width and height are changed successfully.

A method that sets new X and Y coordinates for an object

bool CCanvasBase::Move( const int x, const int y) { if (! this . ObjectMove (x,y)) return false ; this .BoundMove(x,y); this .ObjectTrim(); return true ; }

First, the graphic objects of the background and foreground are shifted to the specified coordinates. If new coordinates for the graphic objects are successfully set, the same coordinates are set to the object itself. After that it is checked that the object has not gone beyond the container bounds and true is returned.

A method that sets a new X coordinate for an object

bool CCanvasBase::MoveX( const int x) { return this .Move(x, this .ObjectY()); }

An auxiliary method that sets only the horizontal coordinate. The vertical coordinate remains current.

A method that sets a new Y coordinate for an object

bool CCanvasBase::MoveY( const int y) { return this .Move( this .ObjectX(),y); }

An auxiliary method that sets only the vertical coordinate. The horizontal coordinate remains current.

A method that shifts an object along the X and Y axes by a specified offset

bool CCanvasBase::Shift( const int dx, const int dy) { if (! this .ObjectShift(dx,dy)) return false ; this .BoundShift(dx,dy); this .ObjectTrim(); return true ; }

Unlike the Move method, which sets the screen coordinates for an object, the Shift method specifies a local offset by the number of pixels relative to the screen coordinates of the object. First, graphic objects of the background and foreground are shifted. And then the same offsets are set to the object itself. Next, it is checked whether the object goes beyond container bounds and true is returned.

A method that shifts an object along the X axis by a specified offset

bool CCanvasBase::ShiftX( const int dx) { return this .Shift(dx, 0 ); }

An auxiliary method that moves the object horizontally only. The vertical coordinate remains current.

A method that shifts an object along the Y axis by a specified offset

bool CCanvasBase::ShiftY( const int dy) { return this .Shift( 0 ,dy); }

An auxiliary method that moves the object vertically only. The horizontal coordinate remains current.

A method that hides an object on all chart periods

void CCanvasBase::Hide( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_hidden) return ; if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ) && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ) ) this .m_hidden= true ; if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

To hide a graphical object on the chart, set the OBJ_NO_PERIODS value for its OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES property. If the property has been successfully set for the background object and the foreground object (queued up for chart events), set the hidden object flag and, if specified, redraw the chart.

A method that displays an object on all chart periods

void CCanvasBase::Show( const bool chart_redraw) { if (! this .m_hidden) return ; if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameBG(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ) && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .NameFG(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ) ) this .m_hidden= false ; if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

To display a graphical object on the graph, set the OBJ_ALL_PERIODS value for its OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES property. If the property has been successfully set for the background object and the foreground object (queued up for chart events), remove the hidden object flag and, if specified, redraw the chart.

A method that puts an object in the foreground

void CCanvasBase::BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Hide( false ); this .Show(chart_redraw); }

In order to place a graphic object on the chart above all others, it is necessary to sequentially hide the object and immediately display it, which is what this method does.

Methods for color management of an object in its various states

bool CCanvasBase::ColorsToDefault( void ) { bool res= true ; res &= this .BackColorToDefault(); res &= this .ForeColorToDefault(); res &= this .BorderColorToDefault(); return res; } bool CCanvasBase::ColorsToFocused( void ) { bool res= true ; res &= this .BackColorToFocused(); res &= this .ForeColorToFocused(); res &= this .BorderColorToFocused(); return res; } bool CCanvasBase::ColorsToPressed( void ) { bool res= true ; res &= this .BackColorToPressed(); res &= this .ForeColorToPressed(); res &= this .BorderColorToPressed(); return res; } bool CCanvasBase::ColorsToBlocked( void ) { bool res= true ; res &= this .BackColorToBlocked(); res &= this .ForeColorToBlocked(); res &= this .BorderColorToBlocked(); return res; }

The graphic element has three parts, the colors for which are set separately:

background color,

text color,

border color.

These three elements can change their color depending on the state of the element. Such states can be:

a normal state of the graphic element,

when hovering over the element (focus),

when clicking on the element (click),

element is blocked.

The color of each individual element (background, text, border) can be set and adjusted separately. But usually these three components change their colors synchronously, depending on the element state when interacting with the user.

The methods discussed above allow you to simultaneously set colors of an object for its various states, for three elements.

A method that blocks the element

void CCanvasBase::Block( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_blocked) return ; this .ColorsToBlocked(); this .Draw(chart_redraw); this .m_blocked= true ; }

When an element is locked, the colors of the locked state are set for it, the object is redrawn to display new colors, and the lock flag is set.

A method that unblocks the element

void CCanvasBase::Unblock( const bool chart_redraw) { if (! this .m_blocked) return ; this .ColorsToDefault(); this .Draw(chart_redraw); this .m_blocked= false ; }

When an element is unlocked, the colors of the normal state are set for it, the object is redrawn to display new colors, and the lock flag is removed.

A method that fills in an object with the specified color

void CCanvasBase::Fill( const color clr, const bool chart_redraw) { this .m_background.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); this .m_background.Update(chart_redraw); }

Sometimes it is necessary to fill in the entire background of an object completely with some color. This method fills in the object background with a color without affecting the foreground. The transparency is used for filling in, which is pre-set to the m_alpha class variable. And further, the canvas is updated to fix the changes with the chart redrawing flag.

If the flag is raised, the changes will be displayed immediately after the canvas is updated. If the chart update flag is reset, the object appearance will update either with a new tick, or with any next call of the chart update command. This is necessary if several objects are repainted at the same time. The redraw flag should be raised only for the last object to be repainted.

This logic generally applies to all cases of changing graphic objects — either it is a single element that is updated immediately after it is changed, or it is batch processing of multiple elements, where redrawing of the graph is necessary only after changing the last graphic element.

A method that fills in an object with the transparent color

void CCanvasBase::Clear( const bool chart_redraw) { this .m_background.Erase(clrNULL); this .m_foreground.Erase(clrNULL); this .Update(chart_redraw); }

The background canvas and the foreground canvas are filled in with a transparent color, and both objects are updated with pointing the graph redraw flag.

A method that updates an object to display changes

void CCanvasBase::Update( const bool chart_redraw) { this .m_background.Update( false ); this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

The background canvas is updated without redrawing the graph, and when updating the foreground canvas, the specified value of the graph redraw flag is used. This allows updating both CCanvas objects at a time, while controlling the redrawing of the graph for multiple objects by specifying the redraw flag for the method.

A method that draws the appearance

void CCanvasBase::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { return ; }

This is a virtual method. Its implementation must be performed in inherited classes. This method does not do anything here since no rendering on the graph must be in place for the base object — it is just a base object on which basis controls are implemented.

A method that destroys the object

void CCanvasBase::Destroy( void ) { this .m_background.Destroy(); this .m_foreground.Destroy(); }

Both canvases are destroyed using Destroy methods of CCanvas class.

A method that returns description of an object

string CCanvasBase::Description( void ) { string nm= this .Name(); string name=(nm!= "" ? :: StringFormat ( " \"%s\"" ,nm) : nm); string area=:: StringFormat ( "x %d, y %d, w %d, h %d" , this .X(), this .Y(), this .Width(), this .Height()); return :: StringFormat ( "%s%s (%s, %s): ID %d, %s" ,ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .Type()),name, this .NameBG(), this .NameFG(), this .ID(),area); }

It returns object description with the description, identifier, names of graphic objects of the background and foreground set for it, and specifying the coordinates and dimensions of the object in the following format:

Canvas Base "Rectangle 1" (TestScr1_BG, TestScr1_FG): ID 1 , x 100 , y 40 , w 100 , h 100 Canvas Base "Rectangle 2" (TestScr2_BG, TestScr2_FG): ID 2 , x 110 , y 50 , w 80 , h 80

A method that prints out object description to the log

void CCanvasBase:: Print ( void ) { :: Print ( this .Description()); }

Prints the object description being returned by the Description method in the log.

The methods of saving a graphic element to a file and uploading it from a file have not yet been implemented — just a blank has been made for them:

bool CCanvasBase::Save( const int file_handle) { return false ; if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteLong (file_handle,- 1 )!= sizeof ( long )) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .Type(), INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; } bool CCanvasBase::Load( const int file_handle) { return false ; if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; if (:: FileReadLong (file_handle)!=- 1 ) return false ; if (:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE )!= this .Type()) return false ; return true ; }

Since this is the first version of the base object, and it is likely to be further developed, the methods of working with files have not yet been implemented. When refining this class, adding new properties and optimizing existing ones, you will have to make changes to the methods of working with files at the same time. In order not to do unnecessary work, leave the implementation of the Save and Load methods until the work on the base object of graphic elements is fully completed.

We are now ready for testing.





Testing the Result

To test how the class runs, create two objects one on top of the other. The first object will be a container for the second one. And the second object will be programmatically shifted within the parent element in all possible directions. This will give us understanding of correct operation of the methods for shifting, resizing elements, and trimming the child element to the size of the container. Before completing the work, set the flag of the blocked element to the second object to check how it works.

But there is one “but”, anyway. The Draw method does nothing in the base object, and we simply will not see the class operation, since the developed objects will be completely transparent.

Let us do this: just fill in the first object with color and draw a border. Since it does not move anywhere and does not change its size, you do not have to redraw it either. It is enough to draw something on the object once after creating it. At the same time, for the second object, its appearance must be constantly updated so far as the ObjectTrim() method calls the object redrawing method. But in this class, this method does nothing. Thus, temporarily modify the Draw method so that something is drawn on the object:

void CCanvasBase::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { Fill(BackColor(), false ); m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ),AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ),AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ), ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor())); m_foreground.Erase(clrNULL); m_foreground. TextOut (AdjX( 6 ),AdjY( 6 ), StringFormat ( "%dx%d (%dx%d)" , this .Width(), this .Height(), this .ObjectWidth(), this .ObjectHeight()), ColorToARGB ( this .ForeColor())); m_foreground. TextOut (AdjX( 6 ),AdjY( 16 ), StringFormat ( "%dx%d (%dx%d)" , this .X(), this .Y(), this .ObjectX(), this .ObjectY()), ColorToARGB ( this .ForeColor())); Update(chart_redraw); }

Here, for the background canvas, fill in the background with the set background color and draw the border with the set border color.

For the foreground canvas, clear it and display two texts, one under the other, in the set text color:

with the width/height of the object and in parentheses with the width/height of graphic objects of the background and foreground; with the X/Y coordinates of the object and in parentheses with the X/Y coordinates of graphic objects of the background and foreground.

After testing, remove this code from the method.

In \MQL5\Scripts\Tables\ folder create the test script file TestControls.mq5:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include "Controls\Base.mqh" CCanvasBase *obj1= NULL ; CCanvasBase *obj2= NULL ; void OnStart () { obj1= new CCanvasBase( 0 , 0 , "TestScr1" , 100 , 40 , 160 , 160 ); obj1.SetAlpha( 250 ); obj1.SetBorderWidth( 6 ); obj1.Fill( clrDodgerBlue , false ); uint wd=obj1.BorderWidth(); obj1.GetBackground().Rectangle(wd- 2 ,wd- 2 ,obj1.Width()-wd+ 1 ,obj1.Height()-wd+ 1 , ColorToARGB ( clrWheat )); obj1.Update( false ); obj1.SetName( "Rectangle 1" ); obj1.SetID( 1 ); obj1. Print (); int shift= 10 ; int x=obj1.X()+shift; int y=obj1.Y()+shift; int w=obj1.Width()-shift* 2 ; int h=obj1.Height()-shift* 2 ; obj2= new CCanvasBase( 0 , 0 , "TestScr2" ,x,y,w,h); obj2.SetAlpha( 250 ); obj2.SetContainerObj(obj1); obj2.InitBackColors( clrLime ); obj2.InitBackColorBlocked( clrLightGray ); obj2.BackColorToDefault(); obj2.InitForeColors( clrBlack ); obj2.InitForeColorBlocked( clrDimGray ); obj2.ForeColorToDefault(); obj2.InitBorderColors( clrBlue ); obj2.InitBorderColorBlocked( clrSilver ); obj2.BorderColorToDefault(); obj2.SetName( "Rectangle 2" ); obj2.SetID( 2 ); obj2. Print (); obj2.Draw( true ); int ms= 1 ; int total=obj1.Width()-shift; Sleep ( 1000 ); ShiftHorisontal(- 1 ,total,ms); Sleep ( 1000 ); ShiftHorisontal( 1 ,total,ms); Sleep ( 1000 ); ShiftHorisontal( 1 ,total,ms); Sleep ( 1000 ); ShiftHorisontal(- 1 ,total,ms); Sleep ( 1000 ); ShiftVertical(- 1 ,total,ms); Sleep ( 1000 ); ShiftVertical( 1 ,total,ms); Sleep ( 1000 ); ShiftVertical( 1 ,total,ms); Sleep ( 1000 ); ShiftVertical(- 1 ,total,ms); Sleep ( 1000 ); obj2.Block( true ); Sleep ( 3000 ); delete obj1; delete obj2; } void ShiftHorisontal( const int dx, const int total, const int delay) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (obj2.ShiftX(dx)) ChartRedraw (); Sleep (delay); } } void ShiftVertical( const int dy, const int total, const int delay) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (obj2.ShiftY(dy)) ChartRedraw (); Sleep (delay); } }

The script code is commented in detail. All its logic is easy to understand from the comments provided.

Compile and run the script on the chart:

The child object is correctly trimmed along the borders of the container area (not along the edges of the object, but with an offset by the width of the border), blocking the object causes it to be redrawn in the colors of the blocked element.

Small "twitches" when moving an object nested in the container are caused by defects in recording a GIF image, not by delays in the operation of class methods.

After running the script, two lines describing the two created objects will be printed to the log:

Canvas Base "Rectangle 1" (TestScr1_BG, TestScr1_FG): ID 1 , x 100 , y 40 , w 160 , h 160 Canvas Base "Rectangle 2" (TestScr2_BG, TestScr2_FG): ID 2 , x 110 , y 50 , w 140 , h 140





Conclusion

Today we have laid the foundation for creating any graphic elements where each class performs a clearly defined task, which makes the architecture modular and easily extensible.

Implemented classes lay a solid foundation for creating complex graphic elements and integrating them into Model and Controller components in the MVC paradigm.

In the next article, we will start creating all the necessary elements for building and managing tables. Since in the MQL language the event model is integrated into created objects using chart events, event handling will be organized in all subsequent controls to implement the connection between the View component and the Controller component.

Programs used in the article:

#

Name Type

Description

1 Base.mqh Class Library Classes for creating a base object of controls 2 TestControls.mq5 Test Script Script for testing manipulations with the base object class 3 MQL5.zip Archive An archive of the files presented above for unpacking into the MQL5 directory of the client terminal

Classes within the Base.mqh library:

#

Name

Description 1 CBaseObj A base class for all the graphical objects 2 CColor Color management class 3 CColorElement A class for managing the colors of various states of a graphic element 4 CBound Rectangular area control class

5 CCanvasBase A base class for manipulating graphic elements on canvas

All created files are attached to the article for self-study. The archive file can be unzipped to the terminal folder, and all files will be located in the desired folder: MQL5\Scripts\Tables.