The View component for tables in the MQL5 MVC paradigm: Base graphical element
Introduction
In modern programming, the MVC (Model-View-Controller) paradigm is one of popular approaches to developing complex applications. It allows dividing the application logic into three independent components: Model (data model), View (display) and Controller. This approach simplifies code development, testing, and maintenance, making it more structured and readable.
Within the framework of this series of articles, we look at the process of table creating in the MVC paradigm in MQL5. In the first two articles, we implemented data models (Model) and the base architecture of tables. Now it is time we should move on to the View component responsible for data visualization and, in part, for user interaction.
In this article, we will implement a base object for drawing on canvas, which will be the basis for building all the visual components of tables and any other controls. The object will include:
- color management in various states (standard state, focus, tap, lock);
- support for transparency and dynamic resizing;
- object trim feature along the container borders;
- managing the visibility and object blocking;
- dividing graphics into two layers: background and foreground.
Here, we will not consider integration with the already created Model component. Moreover, with the Controller component that has not yet been created, but we will design the classes under development taking into account future integration. This will further make it easy to link visual elements with data and control logic, ensuring full interaction within the framework of the MVC paradigm. As a result, we get a flexible tool for creating tables and other graphical elements to be used in our projects.
Since the implementation of architecture of the View component in MQL5 is quite time-consuming, including many auxiliary classes and inheritances, let us agree on a fairly brief summary. Define a class, provide a brief description of it, and then, again briefly, consider its implementation. Today, we have five such classes:
- a base class for all the graphical objects,
- a class for color management,
- a class for managing the colors of various states of a graphic element,
- rectangular area control class,
- a base class for drawing graphic elements on canvas.
In the end, all these classes are necessary for the base class to draw graphic elements. All other classes that will be created when implementing various controls, in particular, the Table Control, will inherit from it.
The first four classes of this list are auxiliary classes for convenient implementation of the functionality of the base class for drawing graphic elements (5), from which we will further inherit to create all controls and their components.
Auxiliary Classes
If not available yet, in terminal directory \MQL5\Scripts\ create a new folder Tables\, and in that folder — Controls folder. It will store files to be created within the frames of articles on creating the View component for tables.
In this new folder, create a new include file Base.mqh. Today we will implement the base object class codes in it to create controls. Preliminary implement macro substitutions, enumerations, and functions:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Base.mqh | //| Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Включаемые библиотеки | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> // Класс СБ CCanvas #include <Arrays\List.mqh> // Класс СБ CList //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Макроподстановки | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define clrNULL 0x00FFFFFF // Прозрачный цвет для CCanvas #define MARKER_START_DATA -1 // Маркер начала данных в файле //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Перечисления | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE // Перечисление типов графических элементов { ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE = 0x10000, // Базовый объект графических элементов ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR, // Объект цвета ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT, // Объект цветов элемента графического объекта ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA, // Прямоугольная область элемента ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE, // Базовый объект холста графических элементов }; enum ENUM_COLOR_STATE // Перечисление цветов состояний элемента { COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT, // Цвет обычного состояния COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED, // Цвет при наведении курсора на элемент COLOR_STATE_PRESSED, // Цвет при нажатии на элемент COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED, // Цвет заблокированного элемента }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Функции | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Возвращает тип элемента как строку | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string ElementDescription(const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { string array[]; int total=StringSplit(EnumToString(type),StringGetCharacter("_",0),array); string result=""; for(int i=2;i<total;i++) { array[i]+=" "; array[i].Lower(); array[i].SetChar(0,ushort(array[i].GetChar(0)-0x20)); result+=array[i]; } result.TrimLeft(); result.TrimRight(); return result; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Классы | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In previous articles we implemented the function that returns the object type as a string. The function that returns the control type as a string description is absolutely identical to the one previously implemented. The enumeration string is simply divided into substrings using the "_” separator and the resulting substrings are used to create the final string.
As long as these two identical functions are in different files, let them be. Next, when combining all the files into a single project, we will rework both functions into a single one, which will return the name not from the enumeration, but from the passed string. In this case, the same algorithm will return the name of the object, element, etc. in the same way. It is important that the constants of all enumerations contain the same structure of the constant name: OBJECT_TYPE_XXX_YYY, ELEMENT_TYPE_XXX_YYY, ANYOTHER_TYPE_XXX_YYY_ZZZ ... In this case, what is written in XXX_YYY (XXX_YYY_ZZZ, etc.) will be returned, and what is marked here in yellow will be cut off.
In all objects of graphic elements and in auxiliary classes, each of them contains the same variables and methods of accessing them — the identifier and the object name. And by these properties, items in the lists can be searched and sorted. It is reasonable to put these variables and their access methods in a separate class, from which all other elements will inherit.
This will be the base class of graphic element objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Базовый класс графических элементов | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected: int m_id; // Идентифткатор ushort m_name[]; // Наименование public: //--- Устанавливает (1) наименование, (2) идентификатор void SetName(const string name) { ::StringToShortArray(name,this.m_name); } void SetID(const int id) { this.m_id=id; } //--- Возвращает (1) наименование, (2) идентификатор string Name(void) const { return ::ShortArrayToString(this.m_name); } int ID(void) const { return this.m_id; } //--- Виртуальные методы (1) сравнения, (2) тип объекта virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; virtual int Type(void) const { return(ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE); } //--- Конструкторы/деструктор CBaseObj (void) : m_id(-1) {} ~CBaseObj (void) {} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBaseObj::Сравнение двух объектов | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBaseObj::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CBaseObj *obj=node; switch(mode) { case 0 : return(this.Name()>obj.Name() ? 1 : this.Name()<obj.Name() ? -1 : 0); default : return(this.ID()>obj.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<obj.ID() ? -1 : 0); } }
Brief description:
A base class for all the graphical objects:
- contains common properties such as identifier (m_id) and name (m_name),
- provides basic methods for comparing objects (Compare) and retrieving the object type (Type),
- it is used as the parent class for all other classes, ensuring the uniformity of the hierarchy.
The class provides a minimal set of properties inherent in each of the objects of graphic elements. Inheriting from this class will save us from declaring these variables in each new class, and implementing access methods to them for these variables — these variables and methods will be available in inherited classes. Accordingly, the Compare method will provide for each of the objects inherited from the base one, a feature for searching and sorting by these two properties.
Color Management Classes
When making the Controller component, it is necessary to make a visual design of user's interaction with graphic elements. One of the ways to show object activity is to change its color when hovering the cursor over the area of the graphic element, its reaction to mouse clicks, or software lock.
Each object has three constituent elements that can change color during various user interaction events — the color of the background, border, and text. Each of these three elements can contain its own set of colors for different states. To conveniently control the color of one element, as well as to control the colors of all elements that change their color, implement two auxiliary classes.
Color Class
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Класс цвета | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CColor : public CBaseObj { protected: color m_color; // Цвет public: //--- Устанавливает цвет bool SetColor(const color clr) { if(this.m_color==clr) return false; this.m_color=clr; return true; } //--- Возвращает цвет color Get(void) const { return this.m_color; } //--- (1) Возвращает, (2) выводит в журнал описание объекта virtual string Description(void); void Print(void); //--- Виртуальные методы (1) сравнения, (2) сохранения в файл, (3) загрузки из файла, (4) тип объекта virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; virtual bool Save(const int file_handle); virtual bool Load(const int file_handle); virtual int Type(void) const { return(ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR); } //--- Конструкторы/деструктор CColor(void) : m_color(clrNULL) { this.SetName(""); } CColor(const color clr) : m_color(clr) { this.SetName(""); } CColor(const color clr,const string name) : m_color(clr) { this.SetName(name);} ~CColor(void) {} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColor::Возвращает описание объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CColor::Description(void) { string color_name=(this.Get()!=clrNULL ? ::ColorToString(this.Get(),true) : "clrNULL (0x00FFFFFF)"); return(this.Name()+(this.Name()!="" ? " " : "")+"Color: "+color_name); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColor::Выводит в журнал описание объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CColor::Print(void) { ::Print(this.Description()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColor::Сохранение в файл | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CColor::Save(const int file_handle) { //--- Проверяем хэндл if(file_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) return false; //--- Сохраняем маркер начала данных - 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF if(::FileWriteLong(file_handle,-1)!=sizeof(long)) return false; //--- Сохраняем тип объекта if(::FileWriteInteger(file_handle,this.Type(),INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return false; //--- Сохраняем цвет if(::FileWriteInteger(file_handle,this.m_color,INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return false; //--- Сохраняем идентификатор if(::FileWriteInteger(file_handle,this.m_id,INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return false; //--- Сохраняем наименование if(::FileWriteArray(file_handle,this.m_name)!=sizeof(this.m_name)) return false; //--- Всё успешно return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColor::Загрузка из файла | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CColor::Load(const int file_handle) { //--- Проверяем хэндл if(file_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) return false; //--- Загружаем и проверяем маркер начала данных - 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF if(::FileReadLong(file_handle)!=-1) return false; //--- Загружаем тип объекта if(::FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE)!=this.Type()) return false; //--- Загружаем цвет this.m_color=(color)::FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE); //--- Загружаем идентификатор this.m_id=::FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE); //--- Загружаем наименование if(::FileReadArray(file_handle,this.m_name)!=sizeof(this.m_name)) return false; //--- Всё успешно return true; }
Brief class description:
Color management class:
- stores the color as a value of color (m_color) type,
- it provides methods for setting and retrieving a color (SetColor, Get),
- implements methods for saving and loading colors to/from a file (Save, Load),
- it can be used to represent any color in graphic elements.
The color class of the graphic object element
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Класс цветов элемента графического объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CColorElement : public CBaseObj { protected: CColor m_current; // Текущий цвет. Может быть одним из нижеследующих CColor m_default; // Цвет обычного состояния CColor m_focused; // Цвет при наведении курсора CColor m_pressed; // Цвет при нажатии CColor m_blocked; // Цвет заблокированного элемента //--- Преобразует RGB в color color RGBToColor(const double r,const double g,const double b) const; //--- Записывает в переменные значения компонентов RGB void ColorToRGB(const color clr,double &r,double &g,double &b); //--- Возвращает составляющую цвета (1) Red, (2) Green, (3) Blue double GetR(const color clr) { return clr&0xFF; } double GetG(const color clr) { return(clr>>8)&0xFF; } double GetB(const color clr) { return(clr>>16)&0xFF; } public: //--- Возвращает новый цвет color NewColor(color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue); //--- Инициализация цветов различных состояний bool InitDefault(const color clr) { return this.m_default.SetColor(clr); } bool InitFocused(const color clr) { return this.m_focused.SetColor(clr); } bool InitPressed(const color clr) { return this.m_pressed.SetColor(clr); } bool InitBlocked(const color clr) { return this.m_blocked.SetColor(clr); } //--- Установка цветов для всех состояний void InitColors(const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked); void InitColors(const color clr); //--- Возврат цветов различных состояний color GetCurrent(void) const { return this.m_current.Get(); } color GetDefault(void) const { return this.m_default.Get(); } color GetFocused(void) const { return this.m_focused.Get(); } color GetPressed(void) const { return this.m_pressed.Get(); } color GetBlocked(void) const { return this.m_blocked.Get(); } //--- Устанавливает один из списка цветов как текущий bool SetCurrentAs(const ENUM_COLOR_STATE color_state); //--- (1) Возвращает, (2) выводит в журнал описание объекта virtual string Description(void); void Print(void); //--- Виртуальные методы (1) сравнения, (2) сохранения в файл, (3) загрузки из файла, (4) тип объекта virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; virtual bool Save(const int file_handle); virtual bool Load(const int file_handle); virtual int Type(void) const { return(ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT); } //--- Конструкторы/деструктор CColorElement(void); CColorElement(const color clr); CColorElement(const color clr_default,const color clr_focused,const color clr_pressed,const color clr_blocked); ~CColorElement(void) {} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorControl::Конструктор с установкой прозрачных цветов объекта| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CColorElement::CColorElement(void) { this.InitColors(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this.m_default.SetName("Default"); this.m_default.SetID(1); this.m_focused.SetName("Focused"); this.m_focused.SetID(2); this.m_pressed.SetName("Pressed"); this.m_pressed.SetID(3); this.m_blocked.SetName("Blocked"); this.m_blocked.SetID(4); this.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this.m_current.SetName("Current"); this.m_current.SetID(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorControl::Конструктор с указанием цветов объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CColorElement::CColorElement(const color clr_default,const color clr_focused,const color clr_pressed,const color clr_blocked) { this.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); this.m_default.SetName("Default"); this.m_default.SetID(1); this.m_focused.SetName("Focused"); this.m_focused.SetID(2); this.m_pressed.SetName("Pressed"); this.m_pressed.SetID(3); this.m_blocked.SetName("Blocked"); this.m_blocked.SetID(4); this.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this.m_current.SetName("Current"); this.m_current.SetID(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorControl::Конструктор с указанием цвета объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CColorElement::CColorElement(const color clr) { this.InitColors(clr); this.m_default.SetName("Default"); this.m_default.SetID(1); this.m_focused.SetName("Focused"); this.m_focused.SetID(2); this.m_pressed.SetName("Pressed"); this.m_pressed.SetID(3); this.m_blocked.SetName("Blocked"); this.m_blocked.SetID(4); this.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); this.m_current.SetName("Current"); this.m_current.SetID(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorControl::Устанавливает цвета для всех состояний | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CColorElement::InitColors(const color clr_default,const color clr_focused,const color clr_pressed,const color clr_blocked) { this.InitDefault(clr_default); this.InitFocused(clr_focused); this.InitPressed(clr_pressed); this.InitBlocked(clr_blocked); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorControl::Устанавливает цвета для всех состояний по текущему| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CColorElement::InitColors(const color clr) { this.InitDefault(clr); this.InitFocused(this.NewColor(clr,-3,-3,-3)); this.InitPressed(this.NewColor(clr,-6,-6,-6)); this.InitBlocked(clrSilver); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|CColorControl::Устанавливает один цвет из списка цветов как текущий| //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CColorElement::SetCurrentAs(const ENUM_COLOR_STATE color_state) { switch(color_state) { case COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT : return this.m_current.SetColor(this.m_default.Get()); case COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED : return this.m_current.SetColor(this.m_focused.Get()); case COLOR_STATE_PRESSED : return this.m_current.SetColor(this.m_pressed.Get()); case COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED : return this.m_current.SetColor(this.m_blocked.Get()); default : return false; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorControl::Преобразует RGB в color | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CColorElement::RGBToColor(const double r,const double g,const double b) const { int int_r=(int)::round(r); int int_g=(int)::round(g); int int_b=(int)::round(b); int clr=0; clr=int_b; clr<<=8; clr|=int_g; clr<<=8; clr|=int_r; return (color)clr; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorControl::Получение значений компонентов RGB | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CColorElement::ColorToRGB(const color clr,double &r,double &g,double &b) { r=this.GetR(clr); g=this.GetG(clr); b=this.GetB(clr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorControl::Возвращает цвет с новой цветовой составляющей | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CColorElement::NewColor(color base_color, int shift_red, int shift_green, int shift_blue) { double clrR=0, clrG=0, clrB=0; this.ColorToRGB(base_color,clrR,clrG,clrB); double clrRx=(clrR+shift_red < 0 ? 0 : clrR+shift_red > 255 ? 255 : clrR+shift_red); double clrGx=(clrG+shift_green< 0 ? 0 : clrG+shift_green> 255 ? 255 : clrG+shift_green); double clrBx=(clrB+shift_blue < 0 ? 0 : clrB+shift_blue > 255 ? 255 : clrB+shift_blue); return this.RGBToColor(clrRx,clrGx,clrBx); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorElement::Возвращает описание объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CColorElement::Description(void) { string res=::StringFormat("%s Colors. %s",this.Name(),this.m_current.Description()); res+="\n 1: "+this.m_default.Description(); res+="\n 2: "+this.m_focused.Description(); res+="\n 3: "+this.m_pressed.Description(); res+="\n 4: "+this.m_blocked.Description(); return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorElement::Выводит в журнал описание объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CColorElement::Print(void) { ::Print(this.Description()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorElement::Сохранение в файл | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CColorElement::Save(const int file_handle) { //--- Проверяем хэндл if(file_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) return false; //--- Сохраняем маркер начала данных - 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF if(::FileWriteLong(file_handle,-1)!=sizeof(long)) return false; //--- Сохраняем тип объекта if(::FileWriteInteger(file_handle,this.Type(),INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return false; //--- Сохраняем идентификатор if(::FileWriteInteger(file_handle,this.m_id,INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return false; //--- Сохраняем наименование цветов элемента if(::FileWriteArray(file_handle,this.m_name)!=sizeof(this.m_name)) return false; //--- Сохраняем текущий цвет if(!this.m_current.Save(file_handle)) return false; //--- Сохраняем цвет обычного состояния if(!this.m_default.Save(file_handle)) return false; //--- Сохраняем цвет при наведении курсора if(!this.m_focused.Save(file_handle)) return false; //--- Сохраняем цвет при нажатии if(!this.m_pressed.Save(file_handle)) return false; //--- Сохраняем цвет заблокированного элемента if(!this.m_blocked.Save(file_handle)) return false; //--- Всё успешно return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CColorElement::Загрузка из файла | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CColorElement::Load(const int file_handle) { //--- Проверяем хэндл if(file_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) return false; //--- Загружаем и проверяем маркер начала данных - 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF if(::FileReadLong(file_handle)!=-1) return false; //--- Загружаем тип объекта if(::FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE)!=this.Type()) return false; //--- Загружаем идентификатор this.m_id=::FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE); //--- Загружаем наименование цветов элемента if(::FileReadArray(file_handle,this.m_name)!=sizeof(this.m_name)) return false; //--- Загружаем текущий цвет if(!this.m_current.Load(file_handle)) return false; //--- Загружаем цвет обычного состояния if(!this.m_default.Load(file_handle)) return false; //--- Загружаем цвет при наведении курсора if(!this.m_focused.Load(file_handle)) return false; //--- Загружаем цвет при нажатии if(!this.m_pressed.Load(file_handle)) return false; //--- Загружаем цвет заблокированного элемента if(!this.m_blocked.Load(file_handle)) return false; //--- Всё успешно return true; }
Brief class description:
A class for managing the colors of various states of a graphic element:
- stores colors for four states: normal (m_default), focus (m_focused), pressed (m_pressed) and block (m_blocked),
- supports the current color (m_current), which can be set to one of the states,
- provides methods for initializing the colors of all states (InitColors) and switching the current color (SetCurrentAs),
- includes a method for getting a new color from the base color, indicating the offsets of color components (NewColor),
- implements methods for saving and loading all the colors to/from a file (Save, Load),
- is useful for creating interactive elements such as buttons, table rows or cells.
Rectangular Area Control Class
In the terminal, an interesting CRect structure is presented in the Rect.mqh file in the \MQL5\Include\Controls\ folder. It provides a set of methods for controlling a rectangular window that can frame a specified outline on a graphic element. Using these outlines, you can virtually highlight several areas of a single element and track their coordinates and boundaries. This will allow you to track mouse cursor coordinates on the highlighted areas and organize mouse interaction with the area of the graphic element.
The simplest example would be the borders of the entire graphic element. Another example of a defined area can be, for example, the area for the status bar, scroll bars, or table header.
Using the presented structure, we can create a special object that allows setting a rectangular area on a graphic element. And a list of such objects will allow you to store multiple monitored areas on a single graphical element, where each one is designated for its own purposes, and which are accessed by the name or identifier of the area.
In order to store such structures in object lists we must create an object inherited from CObject. In it declare this structure:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Класс прямоугольной области | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBound : public CBaseObj { protected: CRect m_bound; // Структура прямоугольной области public: //--- Изменяет (1) ширину, (2) высоту, (3) размер ограничивающего прямоугольника void ResizeW(const int size) { this.m_bound.Width(size); } void ResizeH(const int size) { this.m_bound.Height(size); } void Resize(const int w,const int h) { this.m_bound.Width(w); this.m_bound.Height(h); } //--- Устанавливает координату (1) X, (2) Y, (3) обе координаты ограничивающего прямоугольника void SetX(const int x) { this.m_bound.left=x; } void SetY(const int y) { this.m_bound.top=y; } void SetXY(const int x,const int y) { this.m_bound.LeftTop(x,y); } //--- (1) Устанавливает, (2) смещает ограничивающий прямоугольник на указанные координаты/размер смещения void Move(const int x,const int y) { this.m_bound.Move(x,y); } void Shift(const int dx,const int dy) { this.m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } //--- Возвращает координаты, размеры и границы объекта int X(void) const { return this.m_bound.left; } int Y(void) const { return this.m_bound.top; } int Width(void) const { return this.m_bound.Width(); } int Height(void) const { return this.m_bound.Height(); } int Right(void) const { return this.m_bound.right-1; } int Bottom(void) const { return this.m_bound.bottom-1; } //--- (1) Возвращает, (2) выводит в журнал описание объекта virtual string Description(void); void Print(void); //--- Виртуальные методы (1) сравнения, (2) сохранения в файл, (3) загрузки из файла, (4) тип объекта virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; virtual bool Save(const int file_handle); virtual bool Load(const int file_handle); virtual int Type(void) const { return(ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA); } //--- Конструкторы/деструктор CBound(void) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_bound); } CBound(const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h) { this.SetXY(x,y); this.Resize(w,h); } ~CBound(void) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_bound); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBound::Возвращает описание объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBound::Description(void) { string nm=this.Name(); string name=(nm!="" ? ::StringFormat(" \"%s\"",nm) : nm); return ::StringFormat("%s%s: x %d, y %d, w %d, h %d", ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.Type()),name, this.X(),this.Y(),this.Width(),this.Height()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBound::Выводит в журнал описание объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBound::Print(void) { ::Print(this.Description()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBound::Сохранение в файл | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBound::Save(const int file_handle) { //--- Проверяем хэндл if(file_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) return false; //--- Сохраняем маркер начала данных - 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF if(::FileWriteLong(file_handle,-1)!=sizeof(long)) return false; //--- Сохраняем тип объекта if(::FileWriteInteger(file_handle,this.Type(),INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return false; //--- Сохраняем идентификатор if(::FileWriteInteger(file_handle,this.m_id,INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return false; //--- Сохраняем наименование if(::FileWriteArray(file_handle,this.m_name)!=sizeof(this.m_name)) return false; //--- Сохраняем структуру области if(::FileWriteStruct(file_handle,this.m_bound)!=sizeof(this.m_bound)) return(false); //--- Всё успешно return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBound::Загрузка из файла | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CBound::Load(const int file_handle) { //--- Проверяем хэндл if(file_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) return false; //--- Загружаем и проверяем маркер начала данных - 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF if(::FileReadLong(file_handle)!=-1) return false; //--- Загружаем тип объекта if(::FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE)!=this.Type()) return false; //--- Загружаем идентификатор this.m_id=::FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE); //--- Загружаем наименование if(::FileReadArray(file_handle,this.m_name)!=sizeof(this.m_name)) return false; //--- Загружаем структуру области if(::FileReadStruct(file_handle,this.m_bound)!=sizeof(this.m_bound)) return(false); //--- Всё успешно return true; }
Brief class description:
Rectangular area control class:
- stores boundaries of an area as a CRect (m_bound) structure,
- provides methods for resizing (Resize, ResizeW, ResizeH), setting coordinates (SetX, SetY, SetXY), and shifting the area (Move, Shift),
- allows retrieving coordinates and dimensions of the area (X, Y, Width, Height, Right, Bottom),
- implements methods for saving and loading the area to/from a file (Save, Load),
- is used to define boundaries of graphic elements or rectangular areas inside them.
Using the auxiliary classes described above, we can start creating a base class for all graphic elements.
Drawing Base Class
The class will be quite voluminous, so before you start creating it, and for a better understanding, read its brief description:
A base class for manipulating graphic elements on canvas:
- contains two canvases: for background (m_background) and foreground (m_foreground),
- stores element bounds (m_bound), as well as information about the container (m_container),
- supports color management via CColorElement objects for background, foreground, and border,
- implements methods for managing visibility (Hide, Show), blocking (Block, Unblock), and trimming along container boundaries (ObjectTrim),
- supports dynamic resizing and coordinate changing (ObjectResize, ObjectSetX, ObjectSetY),
- provides methods for drawing (Draw), updating (Update), and clearing (Clear) of a graphic element,
- implements methods for saving and loading an object to/from a file (Save, Load),
- is the basis for creating complex graphical elements such as table cells, rows, and headers.
The base class of the graphic elements canvas
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Базовый класс холста графических элементов | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CCanvasBase : public CBaseObj { protected: CCanvas m_background; // Канвас для рисования фона CCanvas m_foreground; // Канвас для рисования переднего плана CBound m_bound; // Границы объекта CCanvasBase *m_container; // Родительский объект-контейнер CColorElement m_color_background; // Объект управления цветом фона CColorElement m_color_foreground; // Объект управления цветом переднего плана CColorElement m_color_border; // Объект управления цветом рамки long m_chart_id; // Идентификатор графика int m_wnd; // Номер подокна графика int m_wnd_y; // Смещение координаты Y курсора в подокне int m_obj_x; // Координата X графического объекта int m_obj_y; // Координата Y графического объекта uchar m_alpha; // Прозрачность uint m_border_width; // Ширина рамки string m_program_name; // Имя программы bool m_hidden; // Флаг скрытого объекта bool m_blocked; // Флаг заблокированного элемента bool m_focused; // Флаг элемента в фокусе private: //--- Возврат смещения начальных координат рисования на холсте относительно канваса и координат объекта int CanvasOffsetX(void) const { return(this.ObjectX()-this.X()); } int CanvasOffsetY(void) const { return(this.ObjectY()-this.Y()); } //--- Возвращает скорректированную координату точки на холсте с учётом смещения холста относительно объекта int AdjX(const int x) const { return(x-this.CanvasOffsetX()); } int AdjY(const int y) const { return(y-this.CanvasOffsetY()); } protected: //--- Возвращает скорректированный идентификатор графика long CorrectChartID(const long chart_id) const { return(chart_id!=0 ? chart_id : ::ChartID()); } //--- Получение границ родительского объекта-контейнера int ContainerLimitLeft(void) const { return(this.m_container==NULL ? this.X() : this.m_container.LimitLeft()); } int ContainerLimitRight(void) const { return(this.m_container==NULL ? this.Right() : this.m_container.LimitRight()); } int ContainerLimitTop(void) const { return(this.m_container==NULL ? this.Y() : this.m_container.LimitTop()); } int ContainerLimitBottom(void) const { return(this.m_container==NULL ? this.Bottom() : this.m_container.LimitBottom()); } //--- Возврат координат, границ и размеров графического объекта int ObjectX(void) const { return this.m_obj_x; } int ObjectY(void) const { return this.m_obj_y; } int ObjectWidth(void) const { return this.m_background.Width(); } int ObjectHeight(void) const { return this.m_background.Height(); } int ObjectRight(void) const { return this.ObjectX()+this.ObjectWidth()-1; } int ObjectBottom(void) const { return this.ObjectY()+this.ObjectHeight()-1; } //--- Изменяет (1) ширину, (2) высоту, (3) размер ограничивающего прямоугольника void BoundResizeW(const int size) { this.m_bound.ResizeW(size); } void BoundResizeH(const int size) { this.m_bound.ResizeH(size); } void BoundResize(const int w,const int h) { this.m_bound.Resize(w,h); } //--- Устанавливает координату (1) X, (2) Y, (3) обе координаты ограничивающего прямоугольника void BoundSetX(const int x) { this.m_bound.SetX(x); } void BoundSetY(const int y) { this.m_bound.SetY(y); } void BoundSetXY(const int x,const int y) { this.m_bound.SetXY(x,y); } //--- (1) Устанавливает, (2) смещает ограничивающий прямоугольник на указанные координаты/размер смещения void BoundMove(const int x,const int y) { this.m_bound.Move(x,y); } void BoundShift(const int dx,const int dy) { this.m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } //--- Изменяет (1) ширину, (2) высоту, (3) размер графического объекта bool ObjectResizeW(const int size); bool ObjectResizeH(const int size); bool ObjectResize(const int w,const int h); //--- Устанавливает координату (1) X, (2) Y, (3) обе координаты графического объекта bool ObjectSetX(const int x); bool ObjectSetY(const int y); bool ObjectSetXY(const int x,const int y) { return(this.ObjectSetX(x) && this.ObjectSetY(y)); } //--- (1) Устанавливает, (2) смещает графический объект на указанные координаты/размер смещения bool ObjectMove(const int x,const int y) { return this.ObjectSetXY(x,y); } bool ObjectShift(const int dx,const int dy) { return this.ObjectSetXY(this.ObjectX()+dx,this.ObjectY()+dy); } //--- Ограничивает графический объект по размерам контейнера virtual void ObjectTrim(void); public: //--- Возвращает указатель на канвас (1) фона, (2) переднего плана CCanvas *GetBackground(void) { return &this.m_background; } CCanvas *GetForeground(void) { return &this.m_foreground; } //--- Возвращает указатель на объект управления цветом (1) фона, (2) переднего плана, (3) рамки CColorElement *GetBackColorControl(void) { return &this.m_color_background; } CColorElement *GetForeColorControl(void) { return &this.m_color_foreground; } CColorElement *GetBorderColorControl(void) { return &this.m_color_border; } //--- Возврат цвета (1) фона, (2) переднего плана, (3) рамки color BackColor(void) const { return this.m_color_background.GetCurrent(); } color ForeColor(void) const { return this.m_color_foreground.GetCurrent(); } color BorderColor(void) const { return this.m_color_border.GetCurrent(); } //--- Установка цветов фона для всех состояний void InitBackColors(const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this.m_color_background.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitBackColors(const color clr) { this.m_color_background.InitColors(clr); } //--- Установка цветов переднего плана для всех состояний void InitForeColors(const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this.m_color_foreground.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitForeColors(const color clr) { this.m_color_foreground.InitColors(clr); } //--- Установка цветов рамки для всех состояний void InitBorderColors(const color clr_default, const color clr_focused, const color clr_pressed, const color clr_blocked) { this.m_color_border.InitColors(clr_default,clr_focused,clr_pressed,clr_blocked); } void InitBorderColors(const color clr) { this.m_color_border.InitColors(clr); } //--- Инициализация цвета (1) фона, (2) переднего плана, (3) рамки начальными значениями void InitBackColorDefault(const color clr) { this.m_color_background.InitDefault(clr); } void InitForeColorDefault(const color clr) { this.m_color_foreground.InitDefault(clr); } void InitBorderColorDefault(const color clr) { this.m_color_border.InitDefault(clr); } //--- Инициализация цвета (1) фона, (2) переднего плана, (3) рамки при наведении курсора начальными значениями void InitBackColorFocused(const color clr) { this.m_color_background.InitFocused(clr); } void InitForeColorFocused(const color clr) { this.m_color_foreground.InitFocused(clr); } void InitBorderColorFocused(const color clr) { this.m_color_border.InitFocused(clr); } //--- Инициализация цвета (1) фона, (2) переднего плана, (3) рамки при щелчке по объекту начальными значениями void InitBackColorPressed(const color clr) { this.m_color_background.InitPressed(clr); } void InitForeColorPressed(const color clr) { this.m_color_foreground.InitPressed(clr); } void InitBorderColorPressed(const color clr) { this.m_color_border.InitPressed(clr); } //--- Инициализация цвета (1) фона, (2) переднего плана, (3) рамки для заблокированного объекта начальными значениями void InitBackColorBlocked(const color clr) { this.m_color_background.InitBlocked(clr); } void InitForeColorBlocked(const color clr) { this.m_color_foreground.InitBlocked(clr); } void InitBorderColorBlocked(const color clr) { this.m_color_border.InitBlocked(clr); } //--- Установка текущего цвета фона в различные состояния bool BackColorToDefault(void) { return this.m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); } bool BackColorToFocused(void) { return this.m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED); } bool BackColorToPressed(void) { return this.m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED); } bool BackColorToBlocked(void) { return this.m_color_background.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } //--- Установка текущего цвета переднего плана в различные состояния bool ForeColorToDefault(void) { return this.m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); } bool ForeColorToFocused(void) { return this.m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED); } bool ForeColorToPressed(void) { return this.m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED); } bool ForeColorToBlocked(void) { return this.m_color_foreground.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } //--- Установка текущего цвета рамки в различные состояния bool BorderColorToDefault(void) { return this.m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_DEFAULT); } bool BorderColorToFocused(void) { return this.m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_FOCUSED); } bool BorderColorToPressed(void) { return this.m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_PRESSED); } bool BorderColorToBlocked(void) { return this.m_color_border.SetCurrentAs(COLOR_STATE_BLOCKED); } //--- Установка текущих цветов элемента в различные состояния bool ColorsToDefault(void); bool ColorsToFocused(void); bool ColorsToPressed(void); bool ColorsToBlocked(void); //--- Устанавливает указатель на родительский объект-контейнер void SetContainerObj(CCanvasBase *obj); //--- Создаёт OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL bool Create(const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h); //--- Возвращает (1) принадлежность объекта программе, флаг (2) скрытого, (3) заблокированного элемента, (4) имя графического объекта bool IsBelongsToThis(void) const { return(::ObjectGetString(this.m_chart_id,this.NameBG(),OBJPROP_TEXT)==this.m_program_name); } bool IsHidden(void) const { return this.m_hidden; } bool IsBlocked(void) const { return this.m_blocked; } bool IsFocused(void) const { return this.m_focused; } string NameBG(void) const { return this.m_background.ChartObjectName(); } string NameFG(void) const { return this.m_foreground.ChartObjectName(); } //--- (1) Возвращает, (2) устанавливает прозрачность uchar Alpha(void) const { return this.m_alpha; } void SetAlpha(const uchar value) { this.m_alpha=value; } //--- (1) Возвращает, (2) устанавливает ширину рамки uint BorderWidth(void) const { return this.m_border_width; } void SetBorderWidth(const uint width) { this.m_border_width=width; } //--- Возвращает координаты, размеры и границы объекта int X(void) const { return this.m_bound.X(); } int Y(void) const { return this.m_bound.Y(); } int Width(void) const { return this.m_bound.Width(); } int Height(void) const { return this.m_bound.Height(); } int Right(void) const { return this.m_bound.Right(); } int Bottom(void) const { return this.m_bound.Bottom(); } //--- Устанавливает объекту новую координату (1) X, (2) Y, (3) XY bool MoveX(const int x); bool MoveY(const int y); bool Move(const int x,const int y); //--- Смещает объект по оси (1) X, (2) Y, (3) XY на указанное смещение bool ShiftX(const int dx); bool ShiftY(const int dy); bool Shift(const int dx,const int dy); //--- Возврат границ объекта с учётом рамки int LimitLeft(void) const { return this.X()+(int)this.m_border_width; } int LimitRight(void) const { return this.Right()-(int)this.m_border_width; } int LimitTop(void) const { return this.Y()+(int)this.m_border_width; } int LimitBottom(void) const { return this.Bottom()-(int)this.m_border_width; } //--- (1) Скрывает (2) отображает объект на всех периодах графика, //--- (3) помещает объект на передний план, (4) блокирует, (5) разблокирует элемент, //--- (6) заливает объект указанным цветом с установленной прозрачностью virtual void Hide(const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Show(const bool chart_redraw); virtual void BringToTop(const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Block(const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Unblock(const bool chart_redraw); void Fill(const color clr,const bool chart_redraw); //--- (1) Заливает объект прозрачным цветом, (2) обновляет объект для отображения изменений, //--- (3) рисует внешний вид, (4) уничтожает объект virtual void Clear(const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Update(const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw(const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Destroy(void); //--- (1) Возвращает, (2) выводит в журнал описание объекта virtual string Description(void); void Print(void); //--- Виртуальные методы (1) сравнения, (2) сохранения в файл, (3) загрузки из файла, (4) тип объекта virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; virtual bool Save(const int file_handle); virtual bool Load(const int file_handle); virtual int Type(void) const { return(ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE); } //--- Конструкторы/деструктор CCanvasBase(void) : m_program_name(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)), m_chart_id(::ChartID()), m_wnd(0), m_alpha(0), m_hidden(false), m_blocked(false), m_focused(false), m_border_width(0), m_wnd_y(0) { } CCanvasBase(const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h); ~CCanvasBase(void); };
A class is a list of properties of a graphic element, a list of objects of the classes discussed above, and a list of methods for accessing variables and methods of auxiliary classes.
As a result, we get a fairly flexible object that allows us to control the properties and appearance of a graphic element. This is an object that provides all its descendants with basic functionality implemented in the object and extensible in inherited classes.
Let us consider class methods.
Parametric constructor
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Конструктор | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCanvasBase::CCanvasBase(const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h) : m_program_name(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)), m_wnd(wnd<0 ? 0 : wnd), m_alpha(0), m_hidden(false), m_blocked(false), m_focused(false), m_border_width(0) { //--- Получаем скорректированный идентификатор графика и дистанцию в пикселях по вертикальной оси Y //--- между верхней рамкой подокна индикатора и верхней рамкой главного окна графика this.m_chart_id=this.CorrectChartID(chart_id); this.m_wnd_y=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,this.m_wnd); //--- Если графический ресурс и графический объект созданы if(this.Create(this.m_chart_id,this.m_wnd,name,x,y,w,h)) { //--- Очищаем канвасы фона и переднего плана и устанавливаем начальные значения координат, //--- наименования графических объектов и свойства текста, рисуемого на переднем плане this.Clear(false); this.m_obj_x=x; this.m_obj_y=y; this.m_color_background.SetName("Background"); this.m_color_foreground.SetName("Foreground"); this.m_color_border.SetName("Border"); this.m_foreground.FontSet("Calibri",12); this.m_bound.SetName("Perimeter"); } }
The initial properties of the object being created are passed to the constructor, graphic resources and objects for drawing the background and foreground are created, coordinate values and names of graphic objects are set, font parameters for displaying texts in the foreground are set.
In the class destructor, the object is destroyed:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Деструктор | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCanvasBase::~CCanvasBase(void) { this.Destroy(); }
A method that creates graphic objects for the background and foreground
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Создаёт графические объекты фона и переднего плана | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::Create(const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h) { //--- Получаем скорректированный идентификатор графика long id=this.CorrectChartID(chart_id); //--- Создаём имя графического объекта для фона и создаём канвас string obj_name=name+"_BG"; if(!this.m_background.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd<0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w>0 ? w : 1),(h>0 ? h : 1),COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object",__FUNCTION__,obj_name); return false; } //--- Создаём имя графического объекта для переднего плана и создаём канвас obj_name=name+"_FG"; if(!this.m_foreground.CreateBitmapLabel(id,(wnd<0 ? 0 : wnd),obj_name,x,y,(w>0 ? w : 1),(h>0 ? h : 1),COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: The CreateBitmapLabel() method of the CCanvas class returned an error creating a \"%s\" graphic object",__FUNCTION__,obj_name); return false; } //--- При успешном создании в свойство графического объекта OBJPROP_TEXT вписываем наименование программы ::ObjectSetString(id,this.NameBG(),OBJPROP_TEXT,this.m_program_name); ::ObjectSetString(id,this.NameFG(),OBJPROP_TEXT,this.m_program_name); //--- Устанавливаем размеры прямоугольной области и возвращаем true this.m_bound.SetXY(x,y); this.m_bound.Resize(w,h); return true; }
Using the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL graphic object creation methods of the CCanvas class, objects for drawing the background and foreground are created, and the coordinates and dimensions of the entire object are set. It is worth noting that program name is inserted into the properties of created OBJPROP_TEXT graphic objects. This allows identifying which graphic objects belong to a particular program without specifying its name in the names of the graphic objects.
A method that sets the pointer to the parent container object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает указатель | //| на родительский объект-контейнер | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::SetContainerObj(CCanvasBase *obj) { //--- Устанавливаем переданный указатель объекту this.m_container=obj; //--- Если указатель пустой - уходим if(this.m_container==NULL) return; //--- Если передан невалидный указатель - обнуляем его в объекте и уходим if(::CheckPointer(this.m_container)==POINTER_INVALID) { this.m_container=NULL; return; } //--- Обрезаем объект по границам назначенного ему контейнера this.ObjectTrim(); }
Each graphic element can be part of its parent element. For example, buttons, drop-down lists, and any other controls can be located on the panel. In order for subordinate objects to be trimmed along their parent’s bounds, a pointer to this parent element must be passed to them.
Any parent element has methods that return its coordinates and bounds. It is along these bounds that child elements are trimmed if for any reason they exceed the bounds of the container. This reason may be scrolling through the contents of a large table, for example.
A method that trims a graphic object along the container contour
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Подрезает графический объект по контуру контейнера | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::ObjectTrim() { //--- Получаем границы контейнера int container_left = this.ContainerLimitLeft(); int container_right = this.ContainerLimitRight(); int container_top = this.ContainerLimitTop(); int container_bottom = this.ContainerLimitBottom(); //--- Получаем текущие границы объекта int object_left = this.X(); int object_right = this.Right(); int object_top = this.Y(); int object_bottom = this.Bottom(); //--- Проверяем, полностью ли объект выходит за пределы контейнера и скрываем его, если да if(object_right <= container_left || object_left >= container_right || object_bottom <= container_top || object_top >= container_bottom) { this.Hide(true); this.ObjectResize(this.Width(),this.Height()); return; } //--- Проверяем выход объекта по горизонтали и вертикали за пределы контейнера bool modified_horizontal=false; // Флаг изменений по горизонтали bool modified_vertical =false; // Флаг изменений по вертикали //--- Обрезка по горизонтали int new_left = object_left; int new_width = this.Width(); //--- Если объект выходит за левую границу контейнера if(object_left<=container_left) { int crop_left=container_left-object_left; new_left=container_left; new_width-=crop_left; modified_horizontal=true; } //--- Если объект выходит за правую границу контейнера if(object_right>=container_right) { int crop_right=object_right-container_right; new_width-=crop_right; modified_horizontal=true; } //--- Если были изменения по горизонтали if(modified_horizontal) { this.ObjectSetX(new_left); this.ObjectResizeW(new_width); } //--- Обрезка по вертикали int new_top=object_top; int new_height=this.Height(); //--- Если объект выходит за верхнюю границу контейнера if(object_top<=container_top) { int crop_top=container_top-object_top; new_top=container_top; new_height-=crop_top; modified_vertical=true; } //--- Если объект выходит за нижнюю границу контейнера if(object_bottom>=container_bottom) { int crop_bottom=object_bottom-container_bottom; new_height-=crop_bottom; modified_vertical=true; } //--- Если были изменения по вертикали if(modified_vertical) { this.ObjectSetY(new_top); this.ObjectResizeH(new_height); } //--- После рассчётов, объект может быть скрыт, но теперь находится в области контейнера - отображаем его this.Show(false); //--- Если объект был изменен, перерисовываем его if(modified_horizontal || modified_vertical) { this.Update(false); this.Draw(false); } }
This is a virtual method, which means it can be redefined in inherited classes. The logic of the method is explained in detail in the comments to the code. Any graphic element, with some of its transformations (moving, resizing, etc.), is always checked to go beyond its container. If an object does not have a container, it is not trimmed.
A method that sets the X coordinate of a graphic object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает координату X графического объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ObjectSetX(const int x) { //--- Если передана существующая координата - возвращаем true if(this.ObjectX()==x) return true; //--- Если не удалось установить новую координату в графические объекты фона и переднего плана - возвращаем false if(!::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.NameBG(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x) || !::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.NameFG(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x)) return false; //--- Записываем новую координату в переменную и возвращаем true this.m_obj_x=x; return true; }
Only when the coordinate are successfully set to two graphic objects — the background canvas and the foreground canvas, the method returns true.
A method that sets the Y coordinate of a graphic object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает координату Y графического объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ObjectSetY(const int y) { //--- Если передана существующая координата - возвращаем true if(this.ObjectY()==y) return true; //--- Если не удалось установить новую координату в графические объекты фона и переднего плана - возвращаем false if(!::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.NameBG(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y) || !::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.NameFG(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y)) return false; //--- Записываем новую координату в переменную и возвращаем true this.m_obj_y=y; return true; }
The method is identical to the one discussed above.
A method that changes the width of a graphic object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Изменяет ширину графического объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ObjectResizeW(const int size) { //--- Если передана существующая ширина - возвращаем true if(this.ObjectWidth()==size) return true; //--- Если передан размер больше 0, возвращаем результат изменения ширины фона и переднего плана, иначе - false return(size>0 ? (this.m_background.Resize(size,this.ObjectHeight()) && this.m_foreground.Resize(size,this.ObjectHeight())) : false); }
Only the width with a value greater than zero is accepted for handling. The method returns true only if the width of the background canvas and foreground canvas has been successfully changed.
A method that changes the height of a graphic object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Изменяет высоту графического объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ObjectResizeH(const int size) { //--- Если передана существующая высота - возвращаем true if(this.ObjectHeight()==size) return true; //--- Если передан размер больше 0, возвращаем результат изменения высоты фона и переднего плана, иначе - false return(size>0 ? (this.m_background.Resize(this.ObjectWidth(),size) && this.m_foreground.Resize(this.ObjectWidth(),size)) : false); }
The method is identical to the one discussed above.
A method that resizes a graphic object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Изменяет размер графического объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ObjectResize(const int w,const int h) { if(!this.ObjectResizeW(w)) return false; return this.ObjectResizeH(h); }
Here, the methods for changing the width and height are called alternately. It returns true only if both width and height are changed successfully.
A method that sets new X and Y coordinates for an object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает объекту новые координаты X и Y | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::Move(const int x,const int y) { if(!this.ObjectMove(x,y)) return false; this.BoundMove(x,y); this.ObjectTrim(); return true; }
First, the graphic objects of the background and foreground are shifted to the specified coordinates. If new coordinates for the graphic objects are successfully set, the same coordinates are set to the object itself. After that it is checked that the object has not gone beyond the container bounds and true is returned.
A method that sets a new X coordinate for an object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает объекту новую координату X | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::MoveX(const int x) { return this.Move(x,this.ObjectY()); }
An auxiliary method that sets only the horizontal coordinate. The vertical coordinate remains current.
A method that sets a new Y coordinate for an object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает объекту новую координату Y | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::MoveY(const int y) { return this.Move(this.ObjectX(),y); }
An auxiliary method that sets only the vertical coordinate. The horizontal coordinate remains current.
A method that shifts an object along the X and Y axes by a specified offset
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Смещает объект по осям X и Y на указанное смещение | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::Shift(const int dx,const int dy) { if(!this.ObjectShift(dx,dy)) return false; this.BoundShift(dx,dy); this.ObjectTrim(); return true; }
Unlike the Move method, which sets the screen coordinates for an object, the Shift method specifies a local offset by the number of pixels relative to the screen coordinates of the object. First, graphic objects of the background and foreground are shifted. And then the same offsets are set to the object itself. Next, it is checked whether the object goes beyond container bounds and true is returned.
A method that shifts an object along the X axis by a specified offset
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Смещает объект по оси X на указанное смещение | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ShiftX(const int dx) { return this.Shift(dx,0); }
An auxiliary method that moves the object horizontally only. The vertical coordinate remains current.
A method that shifts an object along the Y axis by a specified offset
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Смещает объект по оси Y на указанное смещение | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ShiftY(const int dy) { return this.Shift(0,dy); }
An auxiliary method that moves the object vertically only. The horizontal coordinate remains current.
A method that hides an object on all chart periods
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Скрывает объект на всех периодах графика | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Hide(const bool chart_redraw) { //--- Если объект уже скрыт - уходим if(this.m_hidden) return; //--- Если изменение видимости для фона и переднего плана успешно поставлено //--- в очередь команд графика - устанавливаем флаг скрытого объекта if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.NameBG(),OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_NO_PERIODS) && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.NameFG(),OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_NO_PERIODS) ) this.m_hidden=true; //--- Если указано - перерисовываем график if(chart_redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
To hide a graphical object on the chart, set the OBJ_NO_PERIODS value for its OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES property. If the property has been successfully set for the background object and the foreground object (queued up for chart events), set the hidden object flag and, if specified, redraw the chart.
A method that displays an object on all chart periods
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Отображает объект на всех периодах графика | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Show(const bool chart_redraw) { //--- Если объект уже видимый - уходим if(!this.m_hidden) return; //--- Если изменение видимости для фона и переднего плана успешно поставлено //--- в очередь команд графика - сбрасываем флаг скрытого объекта if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.NameBG(),OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_ALL_PERIODS) && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.NameFG(),OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_ALL_PERIODS) ) this.m_hidden=false; //--- Если указано - перерисовываем график if(chart_redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
To display a graphical object on the graph, set the OBJ_ALL_PERIODS value for its OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES property. If the property has been successfully set for the background object and the foreground object (queued up for chart events), remove the hidden object flag and, if specified, redraw the chart.
A method that puts an object in the foreground
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Помещает объект на передний план | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::BringToTop(const bool chart_redraw) { this.Hide(false); this.Show(chart_redraw); }
In order to place a graphic object on the chart above all others, it is necessary to sequentially hide the object and immediately display it, which is what this method does.
Methods for color management of an object in its various states
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает текущие цвета | //| элемента в состояние по умолчанию | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ColorsToDefault(void) { bool res=true; res &=this.BackColorToDefault(); res &=this.ForeColorToDefault(); res &=this.BorderColorToDefault(); return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает текущие цвета | //| элемента в состояние при наведении курсора | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ColorsToFocused(void) { bool res=true; res &=this.BackColorToFocused(); res &=this.ForeColorToFocused(); res &=this.BorderColorToFocused(); return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает текущие цвета | //| элемента в состояние при нажатии курсора | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ColorsToPressed(void) { bool res=true; res &=this.BackColorToPressed(); res &=this.ForeColorToPressed(); res &=this.BorderColorToPressed(); return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Устанавливает текущие цвета | //| элемента в заблокированное состояние | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::ColorsToBlocked(void) { bool res=true; res &=this.BackColorToBlocked(); res &=this.ForeColorToBlocked(); res &=this.BorderColorToBlocked(); return res; }
The graphic element has three parts, the colors for which are set separately:
- background color,
- text color,
- border color.
These three elements can change their color depending on the state of the element. Such states can be:
- a normal state of the graphic element,
- when hovering over the element (focus),
- when clicking on the element (click),
- element is blocked.
The color of each individual element (background, text, border) can be set and adjusted separately. But usually these three components change their colors synchronously, depending on the element state when interacting with the user.
The methods discussed above allow you to simultaneously set colors of an object for its various states, for three elements.
A method that blocks the element
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Блокирует элемент | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Block(const bool chart_redraw) { //--- Если элемент уже заблокирован - уходим if(this.m_blocked) return; //--- Устанавливаем текущие цвета как цвета заблокированного элемента, //--- перерисовываем объект и устанавливаем флаг блокировки this.ColorsToBlocked(); this.Draw(chart_redraw); this.m_blocked=true; }
When an element is locked, the colors of the locked state are set for it, the object is redrawn to display new colors, and the lock flag is set.
A method that unblocks the element
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Разблокирует элемент | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Unblock(const bool chart_redraw) { //--- Если элемент уже разблокирован - уходим if(!this.m_blocked) return; //--- Устанавливаем текущие цвета как цвета элемента в обычном состоянии, //--- перерисовываем объект и сбрасываем флаг блокировки this.ColorsToDefault(); this.Draw(chart_redraw); this.m_blocked=false; }
When an element is unlocked, the colors of the normal state are set for it, the object is redrawn to display new colors, and the lock flag is removed.
A method that fills in an object with the specified color
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Заливает объект указанным цветом | //| с установленной в m_alpha прозрачностью | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Fill(const color clr,const bool chart_redraw) { this.m_background.Erase(::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); this.m_background.Update(chart_redraw); }
Sometimes it is necessary to fill in the entire background of an object completely with some color. This method fills in the object background with a color without affecting the foreground. The transparency is used for filling in, which is pre-set to the m_alpha class variable. And further, the canvas is updated to fix the changes with the chart redrawing flag.
If the flag is raised, the changes will be displayed immediately after the canvas is updated. If the chart update flag is reset, the object appearance will update either with a new tick, or with any next call of the chart update command. This is necessary if several objects are repainted at the same time. The redraw flag should be raised only for the last object to be repainted.
This logic generally applies to all cases of changing graphic objects — either it is a single element that is updated immediately after it is changed, or it is batch processing of multiple elements, where redrawing of the graph is necessary only after changing the last graphic element.
A method that fills in an object with the transparent color
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Заливает объект прозрачным цветом | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Clear(const bool chart_redraw) { this.m_background.Erase(clrNULL); this.m_foreground.Erase(clrNULL); this.Update(chart_redraw); }
The background canvas and the foreground canvas are filled in with a transparent color, and both objects are updated with pointing the graph redraw flag.
A method that updates an object to display changes
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Обновляет объект для отображения изменений | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Update(const bool chart_redraw) { this.m_background.Update(false); this.m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }
The background canvas is updated without redrawing the graph, and when updating the foreground canvas, the specified value of the graph redraw flag is used. This allows updating both CCanvas objects at a time, while controlling the redrawing of the graph for multiple objects by specifying the redraw flag for the method.
A method that draws the appearance
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Рисует внешний вид | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Draw(const bool chart_redraw) { return; }
This is a virtual method. Its implementation must be performed in inherited classes. This method does not do anything here since no rendering on the graph must be in place for the base object — it is just a base object on which basis controls are implemented.
A method that destroys the object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Уничтожает объект | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Destroy(void) { this.m_background.Destroy(); this.m_foreground.Destroy(); }
Both canvases are destroyed using Destroy methods of CCanvas class.
A method that returns description of an object
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Возвращает описание объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CCanvasBase::Description(void) { string nm=this.Name(); string name=(nm!="" ? ::StringFormat(" \"%s\"",nm) : nm); string area=::StringFormat("x %d, y %d, w %d, h %d",this.X(),this.Y(),this.Width(),this.Height()); return ::StringFormat("%s%s (%s, %s): ID %d, %s",ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.Type()),name,this.NameBG(),this.NameFG(),this.ID(),area); }
It returns object description with the description, identifier, names of graphic objects of the background and foreground set for it, and specifying the coordinates and dimensions of the object in the following format:
Canvas Base "Rectangle 1" (TestScr1_BG, TestScr1_FG): ID 1, x 100, y 40, w 100, h 100 Canvas Base "Rectangle 2" (TestScr2_BG, TestScr2_FG): ID 2, x 110, y 50, w 80, h 80
A method that prints out object description to the log
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Выводит в журнал описание объекта | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Print(void) { ::Print(this.Description()); }
Prints the object description being returned by the Description method in the log.
The methods of saving a graphic element to a file and uploading it from a file have not yet been implemented — just a blank has been made for them:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Сохранение в файл | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::Save(const int file_handle) { //--- Метод временно отключен return false; //--- Проверяем хэндл if(file_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) return false; //--- Сохраняем маркер начала данных - 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF if(::FileWriteLong(file_handle,-1)!=sizeof(long)) return false; //--- Сохраняем тип объекта if(::FileWriteInteger(file_handle,this.Type(),INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return false; /* //--- Сохранение свойств */ //--- Всё успешно return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Загрузка из файла | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CCanvasBase::Load(const int file_handle) { //--- Метод временно отключен return false; //--- Проверяем хэндл if(file_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) return false; //--- Загружаем и проверяем маркер начала данных - 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF if(::FileReadLong(file_handle)!=-1) return false; //--- Загружаем тип объекта if(::FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE)!=this.Type()) return false; /* //--- Загрузка свойств */ //--- Всё успешно return true; }
Since this is the first version of the base object, and it is likely to be further developed, the methods of working with files have not yet been implemented. When refining this class, adding new properties and optimizing existing ones, you will have to make changes to the methods of working with files at the same time. In order not to do unnecessary work, leave the implementation of the Save and Load methods until the work on the base object of graphic elements is fully completed.
We are now ready for testing.
Testing the Result
To test how the class runs, create two objects one on top of the other. The first object will be a container for the second one. And the second object will be programmatically shifted within the parent element in all possible directions. This will give us understanding of correct operation of the methods for shifting, resizing elements, and trimming the child element to the size of the container. Before completing the work, set the flag of the blocked element to the second object to check how it works.
But there is one “but”, anyway. The Draw method does nothing in the base object, and we simply will not see the class operation, since the developed objects will be completely transparent.
Let us do this: just fill in the first object with color and draw a border. Since it does not move anywhere and does not change its size, you do not have to redraw it either. It is enough to draw something on the object once after creating it. At the same time, for the second object, its appearance must be constantly updated so far as the ObjectTrim() method calls the object redrawing method. But in this class, this method does nothing. Thus, temporarily modify the Draw method so that something is drawn on the object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CCanvasBase::Рисует внешний вид | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCanvasBase::Draw(const bool chart_redraw) { //return; Fill(BackColor(),false); m_background.Rectangle(this.AdjX(0),this.AdjY(0),AdjX(this.Width()-1),AdjY(this.Height()-1),ColorToARGB(this.BorderColor())); m_foreground.Erase(clrNULL); m_foreground.TextOut(AdjX(6),AdjY(6),StringFormat("%dx%d (%dx%d)",this.Width(),this.Height(),this.ObjectWidth(),this.ObjectHeight()),ColorToARGB(this.ForeColor())); m_foreground.TextOut(AdjX(6),AdjY(16),StringFormat("%dx%d (%dx%d)",this.X(),this.Y(),this.ObjectX(),this.ObjectY()),ColorToARGB(this.ForeColor())); Update(chart_redraw); }
Here, for the background canvas, fill in the background with the set background color and draw the border with the set border color.
For the foreground canvas, clear it and display two texts, one under the other, in the set text color:
- with the width/height of the object and in parentheses with the width/height of graphic objects of the background and foreground;
- with the X/Y coordinates of the object and in parentheses with the X/Y coordinates of graphic objects of the background and foreground.
After testing, remove this code from the method.
In \MQL5\Scripts\Tables\ folder create the test script file TestControls.mq5:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestControls.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Включаемые библиотеки | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Controls\Base.mqh" CCanvasBase *obj1=NULL; // Указатель на первый графический элемент CCanvasBase *obj2=NULL; // Указатель на второй графический элемент //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- Создаём первый графический элемент obj1=new CCanvasBase(0,0,"TestScr1",100,40,160,160); obj1.SetAlpha(250); // Прозрачность obj1.SetBorderWidth(6); // Ширина рамки //--- Заливаем цветом фон и рисуем рамку с отступом в один пиксель от установленной ширины рамки obj1.Fill(clrDodgerBlue,false); uint wd=obj1.BorderWidth(); obj1.GetBackground().Rectangle(wd-2,wd-2,obj1.Width()-wd+1,obj1.Height()-wd+1,ColorToARGB(clrWheat)); obj1.Update(false); //--- Устанавливаем наименование и идентификатор элемента и выводим в журнал его описание obj1.SetName("Rectangle 1"); obj1.SetID(1); obj1.Print(); //--- Внутри первого создаём второй элемент, устанавливаем для него прозрачность //--- и указываем для второго элемента в качестве контейнера первый элемент int shift=10; int x=obj1.X()+shift; int y=obj1.Y()+shift; int w=obj1.Width()-shift*2; int h=obj1.Height()-shift*2; obj2=new CCanvasBase(0,0,"TestScr2",x,y,w,h); obj2.SetAlpha(250); obj2.SetContainerObj(obj1); //--- Инициализируем цвет фона, указываем цвет для заблокированного элемента //--- и делаем текущим цветом фона элемента цвет фона, заданный по умолчанию obj2.InitBackColors(clrLime); obj2.InitBackColorBlocked(clrLightGray); obj2.BackColorToDefault(); //--- Инициализируем цвет переднего плана, указываем цвет для заблокированного элемента //--- и делаем текущим цветом переднего плана элемента цвет текста, заданный по умолчанию obj2.InitForeColors(clrBlack); obj2.InitForeColorBlocked(clrDimGray); obj2.ForeColorToDefault(); //--- Инициализируем цвет рамки, указываем цвет для заблокированного элемента //--- и делаем текущим цветом рамки элемента цвет рамки, заданный по умолчанию obj2.InitBorderColors(clrBlue); obj2.InitBorderColorBlocked(clrSilver); obj2.BorderColorToDefault(); //--- Устанавливаем наименование и идентификатор элемента, //--- выводим в журнал его описание, и рисуем элемент obj2.SetName("Rectangle 2"); obj2.SetID(2); obj2.Print(); obj2.Draw(true); //--- Проверим обрезку элемента по границам его контейнера int ms=1; // Задержка при смещении в миллисекундах int total=obj1.Width()-shift; // Количество итераций цикла смещения //--- Ждём секунду и смещаем внутренний объект за левый край контейнера Sleep(1000); ShiftHorisontal(-1,total,ms); //--- Ждём секунду и возвращаем внутренний объект на исходное место Sleep(1000); ShiftHorisontal(1,total,ms); //--- Ждём секунду и смещаем внутренний объект за правый край контейнера Sleep(1000); ShiftHorisontal(1,total,ms); //--- Ждём секунду и возвращаем внутренний объект на исходное место Sleep(1000); ShiftHorisontal(-1,total,ms); //--- Ждём секунду и смещаем внутренний объект за верхний край контейнера Sleep(1000); ShiftVertical(-1,total,ms); //--- Ждём секунду и возвращаем внутренний объект на исходное место Sleep(1000); ShiftVertical(1,total,ms); //--- Ждём секунду и смещаем внутренний объект за нижний край контейнера Sleep(1000); ShiftVertical(1,total,ms); //--- Ждём секунду и возвращаем внутренний объект на исходное место Sleep(1000); ShiftVertical(-1,total,ms); //--- Ожидаем секунду и ставим внутреннему объекту флаг заблокированного элемента Sleep(1000); obj2.Block(true); //--- Через три секунды, перед завершением работы, чистим за собой Sleep(3000); delete obj1; delete obj2; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Смещает объект по горизонтали | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShiftHorisontal(const int dx, const int total, const int delay) { for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { if(obj2.ShiftX(dx)) ChartRedraw(); Sleep(delay); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Смещает объект по вертикали | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShiftVertical(const int dy, const int total, const int delay) { for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { if(obj2.ShiftY(dy)) ChartRedraw(); Sleep(delay); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The script code is commented in detail. All its logic is easy to understand from the comments provided.
Compile and run the script on the chart:
The child object is correctly trimmed along the borders of the container area (not along the edges of the object, but with an offset by the width of the border), blocking the object causes it to be redrawn in the colors of the blocked element.
Small "twitches" when moving an object nested in the container are caused by defects in recording a GIF image, not by delays in the operation of class methods.
After running the script, two lines describing the two created objects will be printed to the log:
Canvas Base "Rectangle 1" (TestScr1_BG, TestScr1_FG): ID 1, x 100, y 40, w 160, h 160 Canvas Base "Rectangle 2" (TestScr2_BG, TestScr2_FG): ID 2, x 110, y 50, w 140, h 140
Conclusion
Today we have laid the foundation for creating any graphic elements where each class performs a clearly defined task, which makes the architecture modular and easily extensible.
Implemented classes lay a solid foundation for creating complex graphic elements and integrating them into Model and Controller components in the MVC paradigm.
In the next article, we will start creating all the necessary elements for building and managing tables. Since in the MQL language the event model is integrated into created objects using chart events, event handling will be organized in all subsequent controls to implement the connection between the View component and the Controller component.
Programs used in the article:
|#
|Name
|Type
|Description
|1
|Base.mqh
|Class Library
|Classes for creating a base object of controls
|2
|TestControls.mq5
|Test Script
|Script for testing manipulations with the base object class
|3
|MQL5.zip
|Archive
|An archive of the files presented above for unpacking into the MQL5 directory of the client terminal
Classes within the Base.mqh library:
|#
|Name
|Description
|1
|CBaseObj
|A base class for all the graphical objects
|2
|CColor
|Color management class
|3
|CColorElement
|A class for managing the colors of various states of a graphic element
|4
|CBound
| Rectangular area control class
|5
|CCanvasBase
|A base class for manipulating graphic elements on canvas
