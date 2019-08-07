Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part X): Compatibility with MQL4 - Events of opening a position and activating pending orders

Contents

Test EA

In the previous article, we removed errors in the library files related to the differences between MQL4 and MQL5, and introduced a collection of MQL4 historical orders and positions. In this article, we will continue merging MQL4 and MQL5 in the library and define the events of opening positions and activating pending orders.

The sequence of improvement steps will be reversed. Previously, we introduced the functionality followed by the test EA. Now, in order to understand what needs to be improved, we need to launch the test EA and see where it works and where it does not. The things that do not work are the ones to be improved.



To achieve this, let's take the test EA TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 from the eighth part of the library description from the \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08 folder and save it under the name TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 in the MetaTrader 4 folder \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10.

Let's try to compile it. This eventually leads to 34 compilation errors. Almost all of them are related to the absence of the trading classes in the MQL4 standard library:





Let's move to the first error indicating the absence of the include file





and fix it — the file is to be included only for MQL5:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif

Compilation ends in 33 errors. Move to the very first error again, which indicates the missing type when declaring the CTrade trading class object — it is not present in MQL4.

Let's use the conditional compilation directive as before:

CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];

Compile. Now, the 'trade' object of the CTrade class has become unknown for MQL4. Fix this in a similar way:

#ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Frame all trade object instances into the conditional compilation directives throughout the EA code using the #else directive — the MQL4 code is to be placed there. Let's use the very first error of the unknown trade type after making previous edits and compilations:

if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); #else #endif }

After encasing all 'trade' object instances into the conditional compilation directive, we receive another error indicating that the compiler cannot accurately define what call of an overloaded function should be used due to the lack of parameters:





If we look closely at the code, the reason for the compiler confusion becomes clear:

bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ) - 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; }

In MQL5, the function only has a single call form:

int ObjectsTotal ( long chart_id, int sub_window=- 1 , int type=- 1 );

where the first parameter is a chart ID (0 - current),



while in MQL4 the function has two call forms for some time now. The first one is the same as in MQL5:

int ObjectsTotal ( long chart_id, int sub_window=- 1 , int type=- 1 );

and the second one is outdated and has only one parameter:



int ObjectsTotal ( int type=EMPTY );

In MQL5, passing 0 as a chart ID to the function (the current chart) does not cause any contradictions and doubts, but in MQL4, the compiler should use the passed parameters to define the call type. In this case, it cannot accurately define whether we pass the current chart ID (0) and the first call form should be used (after all, the other two parameters are set to their default values, which means we do not have to pass them to the function), or we pass a window index (or an object type) and the second call form should be used.



The solution here is simple — pass the subwindow index (0 = main chart window) as the second parameter:

bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; }

and

void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } }

Now all is compiled with no errors. Before launching the test, keep in mind that the EA features no MQL4 trading functions as we excluded them from the code using the conditional compilation directives, which means we need to add them.

As we write the code for the tester, we are not going to implement any checks required when trading on a real/demo account limiting ourselves to minimal checks instead.

Since order and position tickets as well as calculated price levels are passed in the function, all we should do is select an order/position by its ticket and check a close type and time. If the type does not coincide with an order or position type, display the appropriate message and exit the function with an error. If an order is removed or a position is closed, display the message and exit with an error. Next, call the opening/closing/modifying function and return its execution result.

At the end of the listing in the DELib.mqh file, write all necessary MQL4 tester functions:

#ifdef __MQL4__ bool Buy( const double volume, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); double price= 0 ; ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_ASK ,price)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка " , "Could not get Ask price. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка " , "Failed to open a Buy position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool BuyLimit( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер BuyLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place order BuyLimit. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool BuyStop( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер BuyStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place order BuyStop. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool Sell( const double volume, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); double price= 0 ; ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_BID ,price)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка " , "Could not get Bid price. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть позицию Sell. Ошибка " , "Failed to open a Sell position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool SellLimit( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер SellLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place order SellLimit. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool SellStop( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер SellStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place order SellStop. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionClose( const ulong ticket, const double volume= 0 , const int deviation= 2 ) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } double price= 0 ; color clr= clrNONE ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble (OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_BID ); clr= clrBlue ; } else { price= SymbolInfoDouble (OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_ASK ); clr= clrRed ; } double vol=(volume== 0 || volume>OrderLots() ? OrderLots() : volume); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderClose(( int )ticket,vol,price,deviation,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionCloseBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket_by,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать встречную позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select the opposite position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Встречная позиция уже закрыта" , "Opposite position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_by=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type_by> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Встречная позиция не является позицией: " , "Error. Opposite position is not a position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type_by), " #" ,ticket_by); return false ; } color clr=(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderCloseBy(( int )ticket,( int )ticket_by,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось закрыть позицию встречной. Ошибка " , "Could not close position by opposite position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PendingOrderDelete( const ulong ticket) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ордер уже удалён" , "Order already deleted" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderDelete(( int )ticket,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось удалить ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not delete order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionModify( const ulong ticket, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбрана закрытая позиция: " , "Error. Closed position selected for modification: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,OrderOpenPrice(),sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать позицию. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PendingOrderModify( const ulong ticket, const double price_set, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,price_set,sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } #endif

These functions are temporary. Soon we will write the full-fledged trading classes for MQL5 and MQL4 and remove these functions from the listing.



Now we need to add the call of newly written functions wherever we have left a place in the EA code for calling the MQL4 trading functions. Press Ctrl+F and enter trade to the search box. Thus, we will quickly find the code passages where the calls of trading MQL4 functions are to be set.

Implement the call of MQL4 trading functions where it is necessary starting with the PressButtonEvents() function for handling button press events and down to the end of the listing. The code is quite bulky, while selection of the necessary function is unambiguous. Therefore, I will not display the code here. You can find it in the files attached to the article. We will only have a look at handling the pressing of two buttons — the button for opening a Buy position and the button for placing a BuyLimit pending order:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); #else Buy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); #else BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif }

When testing the library code, I noticed something strange: events MQL4 sees without improving the code are displayed in the journal only after a while. After some delving into the matter, I realized that the reason is in the counter of the collection timer working in the CEngine timer. We have set the minimum delay of 16 milliseconds for the collection timer counter we developed in the third part of the library description when creating the library basic object. However, since we do not work with the timer in the tester and call the OnTimer() library handler directly from OnTick() to work by ticks, the delay of 16 milliseconds turns into the delay of 16 ticks. To fix this, I slightly modified the CEngine class introducing the method returning the tester flag and handling the work in the tester in the OnTimer() handler, which in turn is called from the EA's OnTick() when working in the tester.

A private class member variable and the method returning the variable value were created to make changes:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event;

public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

The value of this tester flag variable is set in the class constructor:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) :: Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) :: Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); #endif }

In the OnTimer() handler of the CEngine class, check working in the tester and, depending on whether the work is performed in the tester or not, work either by the timer counter or by tick:



void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if ( counter.IsTimeDone() ) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } }

Compile the EA, launch it in the tester and try the buttons:





The messages indicate that the library sees some events: setting a pending order and modifying order and position parameters. It cannot see other events yet.

Let's deal with the errors.

Improving the library

tracking changes in the collection of MQL5 historical orders and deals

} if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } }

The first thing we should look at is why the library does not see the removal of a pending order.All events are tracked in the method of theevent collection class. We are interested in the account history events. Let's pass to the method and have a look at the code responsible for

The order property specifying the position ID is not filled in (equal to zero). After finding the right passage, we can see that we used that feature for accurate identification of a pending order deletion (rather than activation) in MQL5 (in MQL5, if an order was activated and led to a deal and a position, the position ID would be equal to the ID of the position opened as a result of the order activation). In MQL4, this field is immediately filled with the order ticket, which is incorrect.

Go to the abstract order's closed class constructor and find the order property string containing the position ID:

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderOpenTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderCloseTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdate(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); }

This is done by the OrderPositionID() method. As we can see, in MQL4, the ticket is set as the ID right away:

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTicket(); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Initially, 0 should be set there (no open position when removing the order). This is what we do:

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Compile the EA, launch it in the tester and then set and remove a pending order:





Now the event of a pending order removal is tracked.

If we wait for the pending order activation, we will see again that this event, just like a simple position opening, is not visible for the library. Let's define the reasons.



As we remember, all starts from the OnTimer() handler of the CEngine class:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } }

According to the code, the events are managed in the TradeEventsControl() method. In case of any event, we call the method for updating the events of the CEventsCollection::Refresh() event collection class:

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh ( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders() , this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Here we send the lists of historical and market collections, flags of changes in the collections, the number of new historical orders and active market orders and positions, as well as the number of new deals to the method. But a closer look reveals that instead of the number of new market positions, the method receives the number of new market orders we have not used in the library yet. This is my error. Initially, everything was developed for MQL5, while the number of new positions should be sent for the MQL4 method. In MQL5, new positions are defined by the number of deals. The error occurred when I filled in the passed data for the MQL4 method. Now it is clear why the method cannot see the new market positions.

Let's fix this and solve another issue along the way:

Unlike MQL5, MQL4 features no ability to find an order that led to opening a position. However, we already have a list of control orders for tracking changes of order and position properties. We have not yet cleared this list of unnecessary data. This list will help us to track an order that led to opening a position and identify the event — a market order or a pending order activation.



Add the public method returning the list of control orders to the collection of market orders and positions (CMarketCollection class in the MarketCollection.mqh file):

public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_control; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

To use data from the list, we need to pass it to the Refresh() method of the CEventsCollection class.

To do this, write all the necessary changes described above:



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl() , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions() , this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Here in the TradeEventsControl() method of the CEngine class, we added passing yet another list — the list of control orders to the Refresh() method of the CEventsCollection class and replaced the erroneous passing of a number of new market orders to the method with passing a number of new positions.

Let's make corrections to the defining of the Refresh() method in the CEventsCollection class body:

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

and in its implementation outside the class body:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) {

The method for updating the event list of the event collection class events is still missing handling the event of opening a position for MQL4. We will need a few methods for it.

To get the list of open positions, we should have the method of obtaining it. Besides, we do not have the method for using the list of control orders to define a type of the order, which led to opening a position.

We will also need two private class members for storing the type of an opening order found in the list of control orders and a position ID. The type and the ID are to be defined in the code block for handling market position opening events for MQL4.

Add them to the private class section:

class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_position_id; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes, const int index); public :

Implement the method for receiving the list of open positions outside the class body:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListPositions( CArrayObj *list ) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL ); return list_positions; }

The full list of market orders and positions is passed to the method and sorted out by "market position" status. The resulting list is returned to the calling program.

Let's write the method returning a type of the order, which led to opening a position:

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection::GetTypeFirst( CArrayObj* list , const ulong ticket ) { if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The list of control orders and the ticket of a newly opened position are passed to the method. Next, in a loop from the beginning of the list (assuming that a pending order was placed before other open positions, so that its ticket comes up faster), get the control order from the list and compare its ticket with the one passed to the function. If the ticket is found, this order is an opening one for the position whose ticket has been passed to the method — return the order type. If no order with such a ticket is found, return -1.

Now we can improve handling events with positions for MQL4.



Add handling position opening for MQL4 to the event list update method:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ if (new_market_positions> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListPositions(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_type_first= this .GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market); } } } } #endif } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

All actions for handling opening a new position or triggering a pending order for MQL4 are described in the code comments and do not need any additional explanation.

Now let's move to the CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent() method for creating a new event and find the code block responsible for creating a position opening event for MQL4 (the start of the block is marked in the code comments) and supplement the position opening event definition and the reasons for its opening, as well as add data on the appropriate order and position ID to the open position data:



if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason =EVENT_REASON_DONE; if ( this .m_type_first >ORDER_TYPE_SELL && this .m_type_first<ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE) { reason =EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, reason ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, this .m_position_id ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event is already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

After making all the changes, the library should "see" position opening and activation of MQL4 pending orders.





Testing

Let's check the applied changes. Compile the TestDoEasyPart10.mq4, launch it in the tester, open and close positions, place pending orders, wait till one of them is activated and check if stop levels and trailing are activated (modifying positions and pending orders). All events the library "sees" for MQL4 are to be displayed in the tester journal:





If we carefully observe the tester journal, we can see that the library still cannot see closing positions. When the BuyLimit #3 pending order is triggered, the journal entry informs that the [BuyLimit #3] is activated leading to the Buy #3 position. Now the library sees the events of pending order activation and knows a source order a position originated from. Besides, we can see a slight omission in the modification function — the label of the BuyStop #1 pending order modified by trailing becomes red. But the library sees all order and position modification events.

Add corrections to the tester's trading MQL4 functions in the DELib.mqh file. Let's create yet another function that returns Buy/Sell position type depending on the pending order type passed to it and replace checking an order type with checking an order type by direction in the strings for selecting the arrow color:

bool PendingOrderModify( const ulong ticket, const double price_set, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=( TypeByPendingDirection(type) == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,price_set,sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByPendingDirection ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type ) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) return ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) return ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

What's next?

In the next article, we will implement tracking position closing and fix errors that may arise in the current version of tracking events for MQL4. Currently, placing and removing orders are tracked by MQL5 code, and there may be some nuances that should be taken into account when working under MQL4.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

Previous articles within the series:

Part 1. Concept, data management.

Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals.

Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search.

Part 4. Trading events. Concept.

Part 5. Classes and collection of trading events. Sending events to the program.

Part 6. Netting account events.

Part 7. StopLimit order activation events, preparing the functionality for order and position modification events.

Part 8. Order and position modification events.

Part 9. Compatibility with MQL4 - Preparing data.







