Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part X): Compatibility with MQL4 - Events of opening a position and activating pending orders
In the previous article, we removed errors in the library files related to the
differences between MQL4 and MQL5, and introduced a collection of MQL4 historical orders and positions. In this article, we will continue
merging MQL4 and MQL5 in the library and define the events of opening positions and activating pending orders.
The sequence of improvement steps will be reversed. Previously, we introduced the functionality followed by the test EA. Now, in order to understand what needs to be improved, we need to launch the test EA and see where it works and where it does not. The things that do not work are the ones to be improved.
To achieve this, let's take the test EA TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 from the eighth part of the library description from the \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08 folder and save it under the name TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 in the MetaTrader 4 folder \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10.
Let's try to compile it. This eventually leads to 34 compilation errors. Almost all of them are related to the absence of the trading classes in the MQL4 standard library:
Let's move to the first error indicating the absence of the include file
and fix it — the file is to be included only for MQL5:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif //--- enums
Compilation ends in 33 errors. Move to the very first error again, which indicates the missing type when declaring the CTrade trading class object — it is not present in MQL4.
Let's use the conditional compilation directive as before:
//--- global variables CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];
Compile. Now, the 'trade' object of the CTrade class has become unknown for MQL4. Fix this in a similar way:
//--- setting trade parameters #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Frame all trade object instances into the conditional compilation directives throughout the EA code using the #else directive — the MQL4 code is to be placed there. Let's use the very first error of the unknown trade type after making previous edits and compilations:
//--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit); //--- Open Buy position #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp); #else #endif }
After encasing all 'trade' object instances into the conditional compilation directive, we receive another error indicating that the compiler cannot accurately define what call of an overloaded function should be used due to the lack of parameters:
If we look closely at the code, the reason for the compiler confusion becomes clear:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a prefixed object presence | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsPresentObects(const string object_prefix) { for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0)-1;i>=0;i--) if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,i,0),object_prefix)>WRONG_VALUE) return true; return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In MQL5, the function only has a single call form:
int ObjectsTotal( long chart_id, // chart ID int sub_window=-1, // window index int type=-1 // object type );
where the first parameter is a chart ID (0 - current),
while in MQL4 the function has two call forms for some time now. The first one is the same as in MQL5:
int ObjectsTotal( long chart_id, // chart ID int sub_window=-1, // window index int type=-1 // object type );
and the second one is outdated and has only one parameter:
int ObjectsTotal( int type=EMPTY // object type );
In MQL5, passing 0 as a chart ID to the function (the current chart) does not cause any contradictions and doubts, but in MQL4, the compiler
should use the passed parameters to define the call type. In this case, it cannot accurately define whether we pass the current chart ID (0)
and the first call form should be used (after all, the other two parameters are set to their default values, which means we do not have to pass
them to the function), or we pass a window index (or an object type) and the second call form should be used.
The solution here is simple — pass the subwindow index (0 = main chart window) as the second parameter:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a prefixed object presence | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsPresentObects(const string object_prefix) { for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0,0)-1;i>=0;i--) if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,i,0),object_prefix)>WRONG_VALUE) return true; return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Manage button status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonsControl(void) { int total=ObjectsTotal(0,0); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i); if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0) continue; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now all is compiled with no errors. Before launching the test, keep in mind that the EA features no MQL4 trading functions as we excluded them
from the code using the conditional compilation directives, which means we need to add them.
As we write the code for the tester, we are not going to implement any checks required when trading on a real/demo account limiting ourselves to minimal checks instead.
Since order and position tickets as well as calculated price levels are passed in the function, all we should do is select an order/position by its ticket and check a close type and time. If the type does not coincide with an order or position type, display the appropriate message and exit the function with an error. If an order is removed or a position is closed, display the message and exit with an error. Next, call the opening/closing/modifying function and return its execution result.
At the end of the listing in the DELib.mqh file, write all necessary MQL4 tester functions:
#ifdef __MQL4__ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MQL4 temporary functions for the tester | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Buy(const double volume,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2) { string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol); double price=0; ResetLastError(); if(!SymbolInfoDouble(sym,SYMBOL_ASK,price)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка ","Could not get Ask price. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrBlue)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка ","Failed to open a Buy position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set pending BuyLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool BuyLimit(const double volume,const double price_set,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2) { string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrBlue)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось установить ордер BuyLimit. Ошибка ","Could not place order BuyLimit. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set pending BuyStop order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool BuyStop(const double volume,const double price_set,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2) { string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrBlue)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось установить ордер BuyStop. Ошибка ","Could not place order BuyStop. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Sell position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Sell(const double volume,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2) { string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol); double price=0; ResetLastError(); if(!SymbolInfoDouble(sym,SYMBOL_BID,price)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка ","Could not get Bid price. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrRed)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось открыть позицию Sell. Ошибка ","Failed to open a Sell position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set pending SellLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool SellLimit(const double volume,const double price_set,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2) { string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrRed)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось установить ордер SellLimit. Ошибка ","Could not place order SellLimit. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set pending SellStop order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool SellStop(const double volume,const double price_set,const string symbol=NULL,const ulong magic=0,const double sl=0,const double tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const int deviation=2) { string sym=(symbol==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrRed)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось установить ордер SellStop. Ошибка ","Could not place order SellStop. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close position by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool PositionClose(const ulong ticket,const double volume=0,const int deviation=2) { ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка ","Could not select position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } if(OrderCloseTime()>0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Позиция уже закрыта","Position already closed")); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType(); if(type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не позиция: ","Error. Not position: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket); return false; } double price=0; color clr=clrNONE; if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) { price=SymbolInfoDouble(OrderSymbol(),SYMBOL_BID); clr=clrBlue; } else { price=SymbolInfoDouble(OrderSymbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); clr=clrRed; } double vol=(volume==0 || volume>OrderLots() ? OrderLots() : volume); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderClose((int)ticket,vol,price,deviation,clr)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка ","Could not close position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close position by an opposite one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool PositionCloseBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by) { ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка ","Could not select position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } if(OrderCloseTime()>0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Позиция уже закрыта","Position already closed")); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType(); if(type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не позиция: ","Error. Not position: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket); return false; } ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket_by,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать встречную позицию. Ошибка ","Could not select the opposite position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } if(OrderCloseTime()>0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Встречная позиция уже закрыта","Opposite position already closed")); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_by=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType(); if(type_by>ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Встречная позиция не является позицией: ","Error. Opposite position is not a position: "),OrderTypeDescription(type_by)," #",ticket_by); return false; } color clr=(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderCloseBy((int)ticket,(int)ticket_by,clr)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось закрыть позицию встречной. Ошибка ","Could not close position by opposite position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Remove a pending order by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool PendingOrderDelete(const ulong ticket) { ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка ","Could not select order. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } if(OrderCloseTime()>0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ордер уже удалён","Order already deleted")); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType(); if(type<ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не ордер: ","Error. Not order: "),PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)type)," #",ticket); return false; } color clr=(type<ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderDelete((int)ticket,clr)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось удалить ордер. Ошибка ","Could not delete order. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify position by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool PositionModify(const ulong ticket,const double sl,const double tp) { ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка ","Could not select position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType(); if(type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не позиция: ","Error. Not position: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket); return false; } if(OrderCloseTime()>0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Для модификации выбрана закрытая позиция: ","Error. Closed position selected for modification: "),PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)type)," #",ticket); return false; } color clr=(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderModify((int)ticket,OrderOpenPrice(),sl,tp,0,clr)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось модифицировать позицию. Ошибка ","Failed to modify position. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify pending order by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool PendingOrderModify(const ulong ticket,const double price_set,const double sl,const double tp) { ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка ","Could not select order. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType(); if(type<ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не ордер: ","Error. Not order: "),PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)type)," #",ticket); return false; } if(OrderCloseTime()>0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: ","Error. Deleted order selected for modification: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket); return false; } color clr=(type<ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderModify((int)ticket,price_set,sl,tp,0,clr)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка ","Failed to modify order. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #endif
These functions are temporary. Soon we will write the full-fledged trading classes for MQL5 and MQL4 and remove these functions from the
listing.
Now we need to add the call of newly written functions wherever we have left a place in the EA code for calling the MQL4 trading functions. Press Ctrl+F and enter trade to the search box. Thus, we will quickly find the code passages where the calls of trading MQL4 functions are to be set.
Implement the call of MQL4 trading functions where it is necessary starting with the PressButtonEvents() function for handling button press events and down to the end of the listing. The code is quite bulky, while selection of the necessary function is unambiguous. Therefore, I will not display the code here. You can find it in the files attached to the article. We will only have a look at handling the pressing of two buttons — the button for opening a Buy position and the button for placing a BuyLimit pending order:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { //--- Convert the button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit); //--- Open Buy position #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp); #else Buy(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct order placement price relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyLimit order #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); #else BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop
When testing the library code, I noticed something strange: events MQL4 sees without improving the code are displayed in the journal only after a while. After some delving into the matter, I realized that the reason is in the counter of the collection timer working in the CEngine timer. We have set the minimum delay of 16 milliseconds for the collection timer counter we developed in the third part of the library description when creating the library basic object. However, since we do not work with the timer in the tester and call the OnTimer() library handler directly from OnTick() to work by ticks, the delay of 16 milliseconds turns into the delay of 16 ticks. To fix this, I slightly modified the CEngine class introducing the method returning the tester flag and handling the work in the tester in the OnTimer() handler, which in turn is called from the EA's OnTick() when working in the tester.
A private class member variable and the method returning the variable value were created to make changes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine : public CObject { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // Collection of historical orders and deals CMarketCollection m_market; // Collection of market orders and deals CEventsCollection m_events; // Collection of events CArrayObj m_list_counters; // List of timer counters bool m_first_start; // First launch flag bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag bool m_is_tester; // Flag of working in the tester bool m_is_market_trade_event; // Flag of an account trading event bool m_is_history_trade_event; // Flag of an account history trading event ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; // Account trading event //--- Return counter index by id
public: //--- Return the list of market (1) positions, (2) pending orders and (3) market orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders(void); //--- Return the list of historical (1) orders, (2) removed pending orders, (3) deals, (4) all position market orders by its id CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(void); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(void); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id); //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } //--- Return the (1) last trading event, (2) hedge account flag, (3) flag of working in the tester ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester(void) const { return this.m_is_tester; } //--- Create the timer counter void CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong frequency,const ulong pause); //--- Timer void OnTimer(void); //--- Constructor/destructor CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The value of this tester flag variable is set in the class constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER); ::ResetLastError(); #ifdef __MQL5__ if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) ::Print(DFUN,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); //---__MQL4__ #else if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) ::Print(DFUN,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the OnTimer() handler of the CEngine class, check working in the tester and, depending on whether the work
is performed in the tester or not, work either by
the
timer counter or by
tick:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(void) { //--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If unpaused, work with the collections events if(counter.IsTimeDone()) this.TradeEventsControl(); } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else { this.TradeEventsControl(); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compile the EA, launch it in the tester and try the buttons:
The messages indicate that the library sees some events: setting a pending order and modifying order and position parameters. It cannot see other events yet.
Let's deal with the errors.
Improving the libraryThe first thing we should look at is why the library does not see the removal of a pending order.
All events are tracked in the method of the CEventsCollection::Refresh() event collection class. We are interested in the account history events. Let's pass to the method and have a look at the code responsible for tracking changes in the collection of MQL5 historical orders and deals:
} //--- If the event is in the account history if(is_history_event) { //--- If the number of historical orders increased if(new_history_orders>0) { //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { Print(DFUN); //--- Sort the new list by order removal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a removed pending order without a position ID, //--- this is an order removal - set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()==0) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } //--- If the number of deals increased
The order property specifying the position ID is not filled in
(equal to zero). After finding the right passage, we can
see that we used that feature for accurate identification of a pending order deletion (rather than activation) in MQL5 (in MQL5, if an order
was activated and led to a deal and a position, the position ID would be equal to the ID of the position opened as a result of the order
activation). In MQL4, this field is immediately filled with the order ticket, which is incorrect.
Go to the abstract order's closed class constructor and find the order property string containing the position ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_ticket=ticket; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this.OrderMagicNumber(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this.OrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = (long)(ulong)this.OrderOpenTime(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = (long)(ulong)this.OrderCloseTime(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = (long)(ulong)this.OrderExpiration(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this.OrderType(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this.OrderState(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this.OrderTypeByDirection(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this.OrderPositionID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this.OrderReason(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this.DealOrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this.DealEntry(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this.OrderPositionByID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this.OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this.OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = (long)(ulong)this.PositionTimeUpdate(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = (long)(ulong)this.PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this.OrderOpenPrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this.OrderClosePrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this.OrderProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this.OrderCommission(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this.OrderSwap(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this.OrderVolume(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this.OrderStopLoss(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this.OrderTakeProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this.OrderVolumeCurrent(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this.OrderPriceStopLimit(); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this.OrderSymbol(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this.OrderComment(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this.OrderExternalID(); //--- Save additional integer properties this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this.ProfitInPoints(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this.OrderTicketFrom(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this.OrderTicketTo(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this.OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this.OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0; //--- Save additional real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this.ProfitFull(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This is done by the OrderPositionID() method. As we can see, in MQL4, the ticket is set as the ID right away:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return position ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long COrder::OrderPositionID(void) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTicket(); #else long res=0; switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER); break; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_POSITION_ID); break; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=::HistoryOrderGetInteger(m_ticket,ORDER_POSITION_ID); break; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=::HistoryDealGetInteger(m_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID); break; default : res=0; break; } return res; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Initially, 0 should be set there (no open position when removing the order). This is what we do:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return position ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long COrder::OrderPositionID(void) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0; #else long res=0; switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER); break; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_POSITION_ID); break; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=::HistoryOrderGetInteger(m_ticket,ORDER_POSITION_ID); break; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=::HistoryDealGetInteger(m_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID); break; default : res=0; break; } return res; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compile the EA, launch it in the tester and then set and remove a pending order:
Now the event of a pending order removal is tracked.
If we wait for the pending order activation, we will see again that this event, just like a simple position opening, is not visible for the
library. Let's define the reasons.
As we remember, all starts from the OnTimer() handler of the CEngine class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(void) { //--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If unpaused, work with the collections events if(counter.IsTimeDone()) this.TradeEventsControl(); } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else { this.TradeEventsControl(); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
According to the code, the events are managed in the TradeEventsControl() method. In case of any event, we call the method for updating the events of the CEventsCollection::Refresh() event collection class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- Initialize the trading events code and flags this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- Update the lists this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- First launch actions if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market status and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it int change_total=0; CArrayObj* list_changes=this.m_market.GetListChanges(); if(list_changes!=NULL) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event || change_total>0) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewMarketOrders(),this.m_history.NewDeals()); //--- Get the account's last trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we send the lists of historical and market collections, flags of changes in the collections, the number of new historical orders and
active market orders and
positions, as well as the number of new deals to the method. But a closer
look reveals that instead of the number of new market positions, the method receives the
number of new market orders we have not used in the library yet. This
is my error. Initially, everything was developed for MQL5, while the number of new positions should be sent for the MQL4 method. In MQL5, new
positions are defined by the number of deals. The error occurred when I filled in the passed data for the MQL4 method. Now it is clear why the
method cannot see the new market positions.
Let's fix this and solve another issue along the way:
Unlike MQL5, MQL4 features no ability to find an order that led to opening a position. However, we already have a list of control orders for tracking changes of order and position properties. We have not yet cleared this list of unnecessary data. This list will help us to track an order that led to opening a position and identify the event — a market order or a pending order activation.
Add the public method returning the list of control orders to the collection of market orders and positions (CMarketCollection class in the MarketCollection.mqh file):
public: //--- Return the list (1) of all pending orders and open positions, (2) control orders and positions CArrayObj* GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges(void) { return &this.m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListControl(void) { return &this.m_list_control; } //--- Return the list of orders and positions with an open time from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj* GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the list of orders and positions by selected (1) double, (2) integer and (3) string property fitting a compared condition CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Return the number of (1) new market orders, (2) new pending orders, (3) new positions, (4) occurred trading event flag, (5) changed volume int NewMarketOrders(void) const { return this.m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders(void) const { return this.m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions(void) const { return this.m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue(void) const { return this.m_change_volume_value; } //--- Constructor CMarketCollection(void); //--- Update the list of pending orders and positions void Refresh(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+To use data from the list, we need to pass it to the Refresh() method of the CEventsCollection class.
To do this, write all the necessary changes described
above:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- Initialize the trading events code and flags this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- Update the lists this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- First launch actions if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market status and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it int change_total=0; CArrayObj* list_changes=this.m_market.GetListChanges(); if(list_changes!=NULL) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event || change_total>0) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(),list_changes,this.m_market.GetListControl(), this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewPositions(),this.m_history.NewDeals()); //--- Get the account's last trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here in the TradeEventsControl() method of the CEngine class, we added passing yet another list — the list of control orders to the Refresh() method of the CEventsCollection class and replaced the erroneous passing of a number of new market orders to the method with passing a number of new positions.
Let's make corrections to the defining of the Refresh() method in the CEventsCollection class body:
public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- Constructor CEventsCollection(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and in its implementation outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) {
The method for updating the event list of the event collection class events is still missing handling the event of opening a position for MQL4.
We will need a few methods for it.
To get the list of open positions, we should have the method of obtaining it. Besides, we do not have the method for using the list of control orders to define a type of the order, which led to opening a position.
We will also need two private class members for storing the type of an opening order found in the list of control orders and a position ID. The type and the ID are to be defined in the code block for handling market position opening events for MQL4.
Add them to the private class section:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_events; // List of events bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_trade_event_code; // Trading event code ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property MqlTick m_tick; // Last tick structure ulong m_position_id; // Position ID (MQL4) ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; // Opening order type (MQL4) //--- Create a trading event depending on the order (1) status and (2) change type void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); //--- Create an event for a (1) hedging account, (2) netting account void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); //--- Select from the list and return the list of (1) market pending orders, (2) open positions CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select from the list and return the list of historical (1) removed pending orders, (2) deals, (3) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Return the list of (1) all position orders by its ID, (2) all deal positions by its ID //--- (3) all market entry deals by position ID, (4) all market exit deals by position ID, //--- (5) all position reversal deals by position ID CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT of the position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position orders, //--- (4) an order by ticket, (5) market position by ID, //--- (6) the last and (7) penultimate InOut deal by position ID COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the type of the opening order by the position ticket (MQL4) ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list,const ulong ticket); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); //--- Existing order/position change event handler void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,const int index); public:
Implement the method for receiving the list of open positions outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select only market positions from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListPositions(CArrayObj *list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the market collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); return list_positions; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The full list of market orders and positions is passed to the method and sorted out by "market position" status. The resulting list is returned to the calling program.
Let's write the method returning a type of the order, which led to opening a position:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the type of an opening order by position ticket (MQL4) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection::GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list,const ulong ticket) { if(list==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if(ctrl==NULL) continue; if(ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)ctrl.TypeOrder(); } return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The list of control orders and the ticket of a newly opened position are passed to the method. Next, in a loop from the beginning of the list (assuming that a pending order was placed before other open positions, so that its ticket comes up faster), get the control order from the list and compare its ticket with the one passed to the function. If the ticket is found, this order is an opening one for the position whose ticket has been passed to the method — return the order type. If no order with such a ticket is found, return -1.
Now we can improve handling events with positions for MQL4.
Add handling position opening for MQL4 to the event list update method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { //--- Exit if the lists are empty if(list_history==NULL || list_market==NULL) return; //--- If the event is in the market environment if(is_market_event) { //--- if the order properties were changed int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if(total_changes>0) { for(int i=total_changes-1;i>=0;i--) { this.OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } //--- if the number of placed pending orders increased if(new_market_pendings>0) { //--- Receive the list of the newly placed pending orders CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly placed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list, if this is a pending order, set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ //--- If the number of positions increased if(new_market_positions>0) { //--- Get the list of open positions CArrayObj* list=this.GetListPositions(list_market); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by a position open time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of positions equal to the number of newly placed open positions from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a position from the list. If this is a position, search for opening order data and set a trading event COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position!=NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { //--- Find an order and set (1) a type of an order that led to opening a position and a (2) position ID this.m_type_first=this.GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this.m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this.CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market); } } } } #endif } //--- If the event is in the account history if(is_history_event) { //--- If the number of historical orders increased if(new_history_orders>0) { //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order removal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed pending ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a removed pending order without a position ID, //--- this is an order removal - set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()==0) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } //--- If the number of deals increased if(new_deals>0) { //--- Receive the list of deals only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by deal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of deals equal to the number of new ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a deal from the list and set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All actions for handling opening a new position or triggering a pending order for MQL4 are described in the code comments and do not need any additional explanation.
Now let's move to the CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent() method for creating a new event and find the code block
responsible for creating a position opening event for MQL4 (the start of the block is
marked in the code comments) and supplement the position opening
event definition and the
reasons for its opening, as well as add data
on the appropriate order and position ID to the open
position data:
//--- Position opened (__MQL4__) if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { //--- Set the "position opened" trading event code this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; //--- Set the "request executed partially" reason ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- If an opening order is a pending one if(this.m_type_first>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && this.m_type_first<ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- set the "pending order activated" reason reason=EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING; //--- add a pending order activation flag to the event code this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,this.m_type_first); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,this.m_type_first); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,this.m_type_first); // Type of an order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position event is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,this.m_position_id); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,0); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before direction changed event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before direction changed event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); // Order price before modification event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss before modification event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit before modification event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK,this.m_tick.ask); // Ask price during an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID,this.m_tick.bid); // Bid price during an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event is already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- New deal (__MQL5__)
After making all the changes, the library should "see" position opening and activation of MQL4 pending orders.
Testing
Let's check the applied changes. Compile the TestDoEasyPart10.mq4, launch it in the tester, open and close positions, place pending orders, wait till one of them is activated and check if stop levels and trailing are activated (modifying positions and pending orders). All events the library "sees" for MQL4 are to be displayed in the tester journal:
If we carefully observe the tester journal, we can see that the library still cannot see closing positions. When the BuyLimit #3 pending order is triggered, the journal entry informs that the [BuyLimit #3] is activated leading to the Buy #3 position. Now the library sees the events of pending order activation and knows a source order a position originated from. Besides, we can see a slight omission in the modification function — the label of the BuyStop #1 pending order modified by trailing becomes red. But the library sees all order and position modification events.
Add corrections to the tester's trading MQL4 functions in the DELib.mqh file. Let's create yet another function that returns Buy/Sell position type depending on the pending order type passed to it and replace checking an order type with checking an order type by direction in the strings for selecting the arrow color:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modifying a pending order by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool PendingOrderModify(const ulong ticket,const double price_set,const double sl,const double tp) { ResetLastError(); if(!OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка ","Could not select order. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderType(); if(type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не ордер: ","Error. Not order: "),PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)type)," #",ticket); return false; } if(OrderCloseTime()>0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: ","Error. Deleted order selected for modification: "),OrderTypeDescription(type)," #",ticket); return false; } color clr=(TypeByPendingDirection(type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed); ResetLastError(); if(!OrderModify((int)ticket,price_set,sl,tp,0,clr)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка ","Failed to modify order. Error "),(string)GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the type by a pending order direction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByPendingDirection(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) return ORDER_TYPE_BUY; if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) return ORDER_TYPE_SELL; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
What's next?
In the next article, we will implement tracking position closing and fix errors that may arise in the current version of tracking events for
MQL4. Currently, placing and removing orders are tracked by MQL5 code, and there may be some nuances that should be taken into account when
working under MQL4.
All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.
Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.
