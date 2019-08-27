Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XII): Account object class and collection of account objects

Contents

Before developing library trading classes, we need to create some additional trading-related classes. More specifically, we need data on a trading account and traded symbols. This article will be devoted to the account object.

Since account data may change right during trading, we are going to prepare an account object followed by account object collection. Next, we will implement tracking events on the account. This will allow us to detect changes in leverage, balance, profit/loss, equity and account limitations.





Account object

A trading account volume is identical to previously created objects I have described in the past articles. The only difference between this object and the previously considered ones is that it is not a kind of abstract object with successors specifying a certain object status. The account object is an independent object featuring all account properties. Such objects are to be added to the account object collection allowing users to compare data of different accounts by various parameters.

As usual, we start with the development of all enumerations of the account object properties that are necessary for working with the class.

Open the account properties in the editor help:

For the AccountInfoInteger() function ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER ID Description Property type ACCOUNT_LOGIN Account number long ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE Trading account type ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE Leverage long ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS Maximum allowed number of active pending orders int ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE Mode of setting the minimum available margin level ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED Trading permission of the current account bool ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT Trading permission of an EA bool ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE Margin calculation mode ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS Number of digits for an account currency necessary for accurate display of trading results int

For the AccountInfoDouble() function ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE ID Description Property type ACCOUNT_BALANCE Account balance in a deposit currency double ACCOUNT_CREDIT Credit in a deposit currency double ACCOUNT_PROFIT Current profit on an account in the account currency double ACCOUNT_EQUITY Equity on an account in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN Reserved margin on an account in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE Free funds available for opening a position on an account in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL Margin level on an account in % double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL Margin level, at which a deposit to an account is required (Margin Call). Depending on ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE, the property is set either in % or deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO Margin level, at which the most loss-making position is closed (Stop Out). Depending on ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE, the property is set either in % or deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL Funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE Funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions double ACCOUNT_ASSETS Current assets on an account double ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES Current liabilities on an account double ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED Current sum of blocked commissions on an account double

For the AccountInfoString() function ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING ID Description Property type ACCOUNT_NAME Client name string ACCOUNT_SERVER Trade server name string ACCOUNT_CURRENCY Deposit currency string ACCOUNT_COMPANY Name of a company serving an account string

The account object will feature all these properties, which are to be set in the class constructor. In the Defines.mqh file of the library, add integer, real and string properties of the account object corresponding to the account property tables displayed above.

Since we have already created the enumerations for working with account events, it would be reasonable to place account property data before the previously created data for working with account events: enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 9 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 }; Here all is familiar for us from the previous articles, so there is no point in dwelling on arranging enumerations and setting unused object properties and macro substitutions for specifying the number of properties passed for an accurate calculation of an address of the initial enumeration constant for the next type of object properties. All that was described in the previous articles, namely in the "Implementing event handling on a netting account" section of the sixth part of the library description.

The only thing we can dwell on here is "Margin calculation mode":

Since there is no ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE enumeration in MQL4, we need to specify it for compilation in MQL4. Let's add it to the end of the ToMQL4.mqh file:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE { ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING , ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE , ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING };

Now when all the data has been prepared, an account object can be created.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ library folder, create the Accounts subfolder and introduce the new CAccount class in the Account.mqh file.



In the newly created class file, add the declarations of all necessary methods.

Most of these methods are already "standard" for the library objects. However, there is a small caveat here: since this class does not imply the existence of descendants, there is no protected class constructor in it that accepts and sets the status of an object. Therefore, the account object features no "status" property, and its constructor accepts no arguments. At the same time, we will leave the virtual methods returning the flags of the object supporting a certain property for possible future class descendants:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CAccount : public CObject { private : long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : CAccount( void ); protected : public : void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } double Balance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } double Credit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } double Equity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } double Margin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } double MarginFree( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } double MarginLevel( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } double MarginSOCall( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } double MarginSOSO( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double Assets( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } double Liabilities( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } double ComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME); } string Server( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER); } string Currency( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY); } string Company( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void ); };

Write the class constructor outside the class body:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

All is clear here: the appropriate account property is assigned to each object property using the AccountInfo functions.

For the two properties not present in MQL4, the selection is made during the conditional compilation directives: we get the appropriate properties for the "margin calculation mode" and "number of decimal places for an account currency" properties for MQL5, while for MQL4, simply return ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING (hedge account) from the ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE enumeration for the first property and two decimal places for the second one.

Let's implement the method for searching and sorting account objects in their collection list.

The method is identical to the previously described ones in the library objects. Therefore, I will provide only its listing here:

int CAccount::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CAccount *account_compared=node; if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

To compare two account objects, we need to compare their unchangeable properties to determine whether these objects belong to different accounts. Account number (login), user name and company name are provided for accurate identification. These are the properties of the two compared accounts we are going to check in the account objects comparison method of the account objects:

bool CAccount::IsEqual( CAccount *compared_account ) const { if ( this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY) || this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN) || this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME) ) return false ; return true ; }

The pointer to a compared object is passed to the method and the three properties of the two objects ( company name, account number and client name) are checked. If any of the object properties are not equal, they belong to different accounts — return false. After all three comparisons are successfully passed, return true — the objects are equal.



Other class methods are "service" ones and do not need to be dwelled on as their listings contain all necessary info. Besides, we analyzed similar methods in the previous parts of the library description:

void CAccount:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров аккаунта" , "Beginning of Account parameter list" ), " ==================" ); int beg= 0 , end=ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров аккаунта" , "End of Account parameter list" ), " ==================

" ); } void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values= DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription()+ ")" ; :: Print (names,values); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит" , "Account credit" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль на счете" , "Current profit of an account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY ? TextByLanguage( "Собственные средства на счете" , "Account equity" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные залоговые средства на счете" , "Account margin used in deposit currency" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства на счете, доступные для открытия позиции" , "Account free margin" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств на счете в процентах" , "Account margin level in percentage" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 1 )+ "%" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Margin Call" , "Margin call level" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : ( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()))+ ( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this .Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Stop Out" , "Margin stop out level" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : ( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()))+ ( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this .Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения гарантийной суммы по всем отложенным ордерам" , "Amount reserved on account to cover margin of all pending orders " )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения минимальной суммы по всем открытым позициям" , "Min equity reserved on account to cover min amount of all open positions" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий размер активов на счёте" , "Current account assets" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий размер обязательств на счёте" , "Current liabilities on account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ? TextByLanguage( "Сумма заблокированных комиссий по счёту" , "Currently blocked commission amount on account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : "" ); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME ? TextByLanguage( "Имя клиента" , "Client name" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER ? TextByLanguage( "Имя торгового сервера" , "Trade server name" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY ? TextByLanguage( "Валюта депозита" , "Account currency" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY ? TextByLanguage( "Имя компании, обслуживающей счет" , "Name of company that serves account" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); } string CAccount::TradeModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ? TextByLanguage( "Демонстрационный счёт" , "Demo account" ) : this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST ? TextByLanguage( "Конкурсный счёт" , "Contest account" ) : this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL ? TextByLanguage( "Реальный счёт" , "Real account" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип счёта" , "Unknown account type" ) ); } string CAccount::MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень задается в процентах" , "Account stop out mode in percentage" ) : TextByLanguage( "Уровень задается в деньгах" , "Account stop out mode in money" ) ); } string CAccount::MarginModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ? TextByLanguage( "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Неттинг\"" , "Netting mode" ) : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? TextByLanguage( "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Хеджинг\"" , "Hedging mode" ) : TextByLanguage( "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange markets mode" ) ); }

Find the full listing of the account class in the files attached to the article. Let's test the class.



Testing the account object

To check if the class receives account data correctly, temporarily include the class file to the library's main object — CEngine class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject {

After including the account object class file, the program is able to see the object.

For class testing purposes, take the EA from the previous article — \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11\TestDoEasyPart11.mq5 and save it under the name TestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5 in the folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12.

To include and test the account object, add strings to the OnInit() handler of the EA (the check is to be performed during the initialization):

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif CAccount* acc= new CAccount() ; if (acc!= NULL ) { acc.PrintShort() ; acc. Print () ; delete acc ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here create the account object and, if successful, display a brief account data and the full list of account parameters afterwards in the journal. Remove the account object upon completion.

Launch the EA on the chart of any symbol and see the Experts logs:





All account data is displayed correctly.



Collection of account objects

Since all EAs are re-initialized when changing an account, destructors are called first followed by class constructors. Thus, the EA loses the previous account object present before changing the account. To maintain the account collection, we need to remember data of the previous accounts the terminal connected to. To do this, save data of the current account object to the file in the account collection class destructor and download data from the files in the class constructor. Thus, the account collection is filled with data on all accounts the terminal connected to during the program operation based on the library. Since the files are stored in the common folder of all client terminals, each launched terminal sees all accounts the terminal on the PC connected to, provided that the library-based program works in that terminal.

The new account collection class will have the ability to compare data on all existing accounts by their different parameters.

To save the account object to the file, we need to create the method for saving data to a file in the CAccount class.

All created object are inherited from CObject — the base object of the standard library. The class also features the virtual methods of saving and loading an object to a file:

class CObject { private : CObject *m_prev; CObject *m_next; public : CObject( void ): m_prev( NULL ),m_next( NULL ) { } ~CObject( void ) { } CObject *Prev( void ) const { return (m_prev); } void Prev(CObject *node) { m_prev=node; } CObject *Next( void ) const { return (m_next); } void Next(CObject *node) { m_next=node; } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return ( true ); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return ( true ); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( 0 ); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return ( 0 ); } };

The methods do nothing, and we need to redefine them in our descendant classes where they are needed (CAccount class).

To save all account object properties to the file, we will use a simple structure and save it to the file. However, the object fields contain lines, which means this is not a POD structure. Thus, we need to convert all string properties of the object when saving them to the uchar arrays of the structure fields with the constant size. In this case, we will be able to save all data on the account object properties to the file as a structure using the FileWriteArray() function.

To create the directory for storing the library files and the constant size of uchar arrays, create macro substitutions in the Defines.mqh files:

#define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

Since the length of the comment line is limited to 64 characters, the array size is created to fit this value. Further on, we may need to save order objects to files, and the length less than 64 symbols may turn out to be unsuitable. It may well turn out that a larger string size is allocated for account string properties. If the test shows the size is insufficient for storing names of companies serving the account, it can always be increased.

Create the necessary structure for saving account object properties and class member variables for working with files in the private section of the CAccount class:

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar server[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar currency[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar company[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : bool ObjectToStruct( void ); void StructToObject( void ); public :

the one for creating the structure from the object property fields

for creating the account object from the structure

According to the listing, two methods are additionally declared in the protected section of the CAccount class —and a reverse method

The first method is to be used for writing the account object to the file, while the second one is to be used for reading from the file.



Let's write the methods outside the class body:

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

As we can see in the listing, all integer and real object properties are saved in the structure fields of the same name. To save the string properties, convert the string to the uchar array and save it in the appropriate structure fields.

After saving the object properties, the entire structure is saved to the uchar array, which is then saved to the file.



void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

The method of the reverse transformation of the structure fields into the account object properties is almost identical to the first one discussed above.

Here, the object account string properties are obtained by converting the uchar arrays of the structure to strings.

In the public section of the CAccount class, declare the Save() and Load() virtual methods:

public : CAccount( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle ); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) ;

Let's write the methods of saving the account object to the file and downloading it from the file:

bool CAccount::Save( const int file_handle ) { if ( ! this .ObjectToStruct() ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать структуру объекта." , "Could not create object structure" )); return false ; } if ( :: FileWriteArray ( file_handle , this .m_uchar_array) == 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось записать uchar-массив в файл." , "Could not write uchar array to file" )); return false ; } return true ; }

where:

the handle of the file already opened for writing is passed to the method ,



, save all the object fields to the POD structure ,

, write the POD structure to the file whose handle is received by the method



The method of downloading the object data from the file:

bool CAccount::Load( const int file_handle ) { if ( :: FileReadArray ( file_handle , this .m_uchar_array) == 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось загрузить uchar-массив из файла." , "Could not load uchar array from file" )); return false ; } if ( !:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array) ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать структуру объекта из uchar-массива." , "Could not create object structure from uchar array" )); return false ; } this .StructToObject() ; return true ; } where: the handle of the file previously opened for reading is passed to the method

upload file data to the uchar array

save array data to the POD structure

write POD structure data to the object fields We have improved the account object for uploading/downloading data to/from the file.

The operation of the account collection is to be arranged the following way: when launching the execution program, the current account is checked, the account object featuring the current account data is created and placed to the account collection list. Next, we are going to view the folder with the files of the previously saved accounts. If it contains files, we will read them one by one checking if consistency with the current account is maintained and placing them to the account collection list. After creating the list, check the status of the current account in the timer and record the occurred changes if any.

For some changes, we are going to create events and send them to the program to control changes in the account parameters. For example, a sudden change in a leverage is a very tangible and unpleasant event a user and his/her program should be notified of in time.

Since we need to work in the timer, as well as create a new collection list, we will create macro substitutions with the timer parameters and list ID for them in the Defines.mqh file. Also, make sure to change the names of the previously created macro substitutions for the orders, deals and positions collection timer (add " ORD" to their name to distinguish between macro substitutions belonging to different collection timers). Set the pause for updating account data to one second. I think, this will be enough for tracking changes and decreasing a load on the system: #define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x7778 + 4 ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 ) In the CEngine class text, replace COLLECTION_PAUSE, COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP and COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID with the appropriate new macro substitution names: COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE, COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP and COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID. Since we create the account collection, this implies the ability to compare the properties of several account objects. To do this, add selection and sorting methods to the account collection in the CSelect class for selecting objects fitting the criterion. The class was described in the third part of the library description. Open the Select.mqh file selected in the service class folder of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services library, connect the file with the account class to it and add the new methods for working with account objects: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { private : template < typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); }; Implement declared methods outside the class body: CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } The work of the methods was considered in the third part of the library description, so we will not dwell on their description here. You can always get back to the necessary article if necessary.

Let's create a workpiece of the account collection class. In the MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ library file, create the new AccountsCollection.mqh class file, include the necessary class files and fill it with the standard methods right away: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_accounts; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CAccountsCollection(); }; CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); } This short code in the class constructor is used to prepare the list where account objects are to be stored: the list is cleared ,

, the list is set to be sorted by an account number and



and the account collection list ID is assigned to the list .

The work of the account collection class is arranged as follows: when the program is attached to a symbol chart, we have access to the current data of a single account. We are able to track the changes of its properties and respond to their changes. The remaining accounts can only be "tracked" in the program — their last state at the time of connection to a new account. Therefore, the account connection list will contain the objects of all accounts we ever connected to, although we will be able to track changes of the current account only. Besides, we will be able to compare data of all the accounts we have by any property. To track important account properties, use the hash control — comparing the sum of all account properties as of the current time with the sum obtained during the previous check. As soon as the sum changes, we check what exactly has changed and set the appropriate change flag. Next, when tracking account events (changes of important account properties), the flag signals that we need to check all tracked properties and send events about the changed properties to the program. Let's add all the necessary variables and class methods and analyze them afterwards: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum ; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; CListObj m_list_accounts; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; } bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; The class private section features the MqlDataAccount structure for storing important account properties. It is to store all tracked account object properties. We have two variables having the structure type: the first one stores the current account data, while the other stores previous data. The only property remaining unchanged in the structure is a login storing the account number. The field value is to be used to define the first launch. If the structure in the 'login' field contains zero, this is the first launch, and the current account status should be saved as the previous one for their subsequent comparison. In the structure's hash field, set the sum of the values of all structure fields and compare it with the value set in the structure of the "previous" account status. If a mismatch between the values of these two fields is detected, a change in the account object properties is considered to be detected. Since the account collection list is to store the data of different accounts (all accounts we connected to during the library-based program operation and the current one), while we cannot track account data saved in the list by reading from the file, we need to know the exact index of the account object in the list, which is the current account object we need to track. This index is to be used to obtain the account object and check the status of its properties in the timer. We also have the class member variable, which is to be used as the flag of changing the account object properties, and the variable to feature the address of the folder in the library directory where we are going to store the class objects.

The same private section features the four methods. Let's have a look at their implementation.

The method for writing data of the current account to the account object properties: void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams( CAccount *account ) { if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=( int )account.LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); this .m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES )); this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } Let's have a look at the leverage using the update as an example:

the method receives the pointer to the account object, the current account data is added to the account object fields and the fields of the structure featuring the account current status. Next, the value of each obtained property is added to the hash.

The SavePrevValues() method for saving the structure of the current account status to the previous status structure simply copies the current status structure to the previous status one. The method for checking the presence of the account object in the collection list: bool CAccountsCollection::IsPresent( CAccount *account ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* check= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (check== NULL ) continue ; if (check.IsEqual(account)) return true ; } return false ; } The method receives the pointer to the account object whose data should be found in the collection list. The search is performed by an account number, as well as client and company names by the IsEqual() method I have previously described when creating the account object class.

Use the account object list (in a loop) to obtain the object from the list and compare its data with the data of the object passed to the method.

If the data matches, return true.

Otherwise, return false if no equal objects are found upon the loop completion.

The method returning the account object index in the list featuring the current account data: int CAccountsCollection::Index( void ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; if (account.Login()==:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ) && account.Company()==:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ) && account.Name()==:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ) ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; } Use the account object list (in a loop) to obtain the object and compare its account data (login, client and company names) with the account data the program is launched at. The loop index is returned in case of a match. Upon the loop completion, -1 is returned if the object with the current account data is not found.

The following methods are added in the public class section: The method returning the variable value storing the account object index with the current account data, the method returning the flag of an occurred account property change. Also, there is a class destructor (to save all accounts from the list to the files), the method adding the account object to the collection list, the methods of saving and uploading/downloading the objects to/from the file and the method for updating the current account data in the current account object:

public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; Let's consider these methods. The library files are to be saved in the Files\DoEasy\ terminal folder featuring folders for each class (if the class needs to save the files). There is also the m_folder_name class member variable for setting the name of the folder storing account objects. Initialize it in the initialization list of the class constructor right away together with the flag variable of an occurred account properties change: CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ) , m_is_account_event( false ) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); } Next, in the class constructor, reset the structure with the previous data on the current account and create the folder for storing the class files, which is to be located at "Common_data_folder"\Files\DoEasy\Accounts for the class.

An account object with the current account data is then created and added to the account collection list using the AddToList() method. If no object is added to the list, the appropriate message is sent to the journal, otherwise the message with brief account properties (login, client name, company name, account balance, leverage and account type if not netting) is displayed.

The next step is uploading account objects to the collection list. These are the account objects with their save files present in the folder storing the class objects.

The last step is looking for the object index with the current account data and assigning m_index_current to its variable whose value is returned by the IndexCurrentAccount() method for using in programs.

The method for saving all objects from the collection list to the appropriate files is called in the class destructor: CAccountsCollection::~CAccountsCollection( void ) { this .SaveObjects(); } The method for adding the account object to the collection list: bool CAccountsCollection::AddToList( CAccount *account ) { if (account== NULL ) return false ; if (! this .IsPresent(account)) return this .m_list_accounts.Add(account); return false ; } The method receives the pointer to the account object, then the IsPresent() method is used to check the presence of such an object in the collection list. If there is no such object yet, it is added to the collection list and the result of its adding is returned.

The method saving account objects from the collection list to the files: bool CAccountsCollection::SaveObjects( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; string file_name= this .m_folder_name+ "\\" +account.Server()+ " " +( string )account.Login()+ ".bin" ; if (:: FileIsExist (file_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: FileDelete (file_name, FILE_COMMON ); :: ResetLastError (); int handle=:: FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN | FILE_COMMON ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " ),file_name,TextByLanguage( ". Ошибка " , ". Error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } res &=account.Save(handle); :: FileClose (handle); } return res; } Use the collection list (in a loop) to obtain the account object from the list and create a file name consisting of the path to the account object folder, server name and login (account number) with the ".bin" extension. If such a file exists in the account object folder, the file is deleted and a new one is opened for writing. The opened file handle is passed to the Save() virtual method of the CAccount class I have described earlier, and the file saving result is added to the res variable returning the result of writing to the file of all account objects from the collection list. The file opened for writing is closed after saving the object. The method downloading account objects from the files to the collection list: bool CAccountsCollection::LoadObjects( void ) { bool res= true ; string name= "" ; long handle_search=:: FileFindFirst ( this .m_folder_name+ "\\*" ,name, FILE_COMMON ); if (handle_search!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { do { string file_name= this .m_folder_name+ "\\" +name; :: ResetLastError (); int handle_file=:: FileOpen (m_folder_name+ "\\" +name, FILE_BIN | FILE_READ | FILE_COMMON ); if (handle_file!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (!account.Load(handle_file)) { delete account; :: FileClose (handle_file); res &= false ; continue ; } if ( this .IsPresent(account)) { delete account; :: FileClose (handle_file); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .AddToList(account)) { delete account; res &= false ; } } } :: FileClose (handle_file); } while (:: FileFindNext (handle_search,name)); :: FileFindClose (handle_search); } return res; } First, find the very first file in the folder storing the library account object files. Next, open another detected file for reading in the do-while loop, create a new account object, upload data from the file using the Load() virtual method of the CAccount class to it. If there is no such object (having the same account data), the object is added to the list. In case of any error when uploading data to the object from the file or when adding the object to the list, make sure to remove this new object (to avoid memory leaks) and close the file.

Upon the loop completion, the result of uploading data to the account objects from the files and placing them to the collection list is returned.

The method for updating the current account object data: void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_is_account_event= false ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } } Here, the first thing we do is check the validity of the index of the account object containing the current account data. If it has not been obtained for some reason, exit the method. Next, obtain the account object with the current account data by its index in the list, reset the data structure of the current account, reset the flag of changing the account object properties and call the method for setting the account object properties. The same method copies the most recent (newly read) properties to the current account data structure for their subsequent comparison with the account previous status and detecting the changes.

Next, define what data is set in the data structure of the account previous status. If the login field features zero, this means the structure has never been filled, and this is the first launch. Thus, we simply fill the structure having the previous status data with the data from the current status structure.

Next, check the hash change by comparing the current status hash with the previous status one. If there are changes, set the flag of the occurred account property change event and save the current status as the previous one for their subsequent comparison.

Later, implement tracking important account status changes and sending event messages concerning this important changes to the program.

Since the entire work with the class is performed from the library base object (CEngine class), move to the Engine.mqh file and add the necessary functionality. First, include the account collection file: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" In the class private section, create the account collection object and add the method for working with the account collection:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : In the class constructor, create a new timer counter for working with the account collection:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); } #endif } We have discussed the timers and their counters in the third part of the library description.

In the OnTimer() class handler, add the account collection timer:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } } The account collection timer works similarly to the order, deal and position collection timer discussed in the third part of the library description (in the section devoted to developing the library base object — the CEngine class). The only difference from the order, deal and position collection timer is calling another collection events handling method — the AccountEventsControl() one.

Let's add the method for checking the changes in the current account properties: void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); } The method simply calls the Refresh() method of the CAccountsCollection class. In the public section of the CEngine class, write the two methods returning the event and account collection lists to the program. This allows us to directly access the collection lists from our programs:

public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; Everything is ready for testing the account collection class. But before we start testing, let's change the CEventsCollection::Refresh event collection class. Add the check to the string 233 of the listing to eliminate occasional activations when defining events causing an old event to be sent to the program together with the new one: if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 && new_market_pendings< 0 ) { I have also fixed rather dumb errors made when writing trading functions for MQL4 for working in the MetaTrader 4 (the DELib.mqh file). The matter is that in MQL4 the OrderSend() functions return an order ticket rather than a boolean value. Apparently, I am starting to forget MQL4 :) Let's consider the following example:

Checking the MQL4 function operation result looked as follows (this is correct for MQL5): if ( ! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) I have fixed the error by implementing correct checks for MQL4: if ( OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue ) == WRONG_VALUE ) This is not a big deal for the tester but it is still an error.

I will introduce the full-fledged trading classes soon, so these functions will be removed from the library.

Testing the account collection

Let's use the TestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5 EA we have already developed and save it under the name of TestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5 in the same folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy.



In the EA inputs, introduce the variable for switching the look of the existing account data displayed in the journal — brief (default is false) or full (true):

input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

Add the following code to the OnInit() handler:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here we get the account collection list using the GetListAllAccounts() method of the CEngine class. We obtain each subsequent object from it in a loop displaying its properties in the journal depending on the input value — either a brief entry, or the full list of the account object properties.

Launch the EA and see what it displays in the journal when the brief entry is selected (Show full accounts properties = false):





Now select the full list — press F7 and set "Show full accounts properties" to 'true' in the parameters window:







Now the full list of properties for each of the existing accounts is displayed in the journal.

Note that in order to write accounts into the file, you need to connect to the first account, re-connect to the second one, then move on to the third one and so on. In other words, previous account data is written to the file at each connection to a new account.



What's next?

In the next article, we will track some important events of changing the account properties and start working on symbol objects and their collection.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

Previous articles within the series:

Part 1. Concept, data management.

Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals.

Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search.

Part 4. Trading events. Concept.

Part 5. Classes and collection of trading events. Sending events to the program.

Part 6. Netting account events.

Part 7. StopLimit order activation events, preparing the functionality for order and position modification events.

Part 8. Order and position modification events.

Part 9. Compatibility with MQL4 - Preparing data.

Part 10. Compatibility with MQL4 - Events of opening a position and activating pending orders.

Part 11. Compatibility with MQL4 - Position closure events.





