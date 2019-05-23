Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part IV): Trading events

Contents

Passing trading events to the program

In the first article , we started creating a large cross-platform library simplifying the development of programs for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. In subsequent articles, we continued the development of the library and completed the base object of the Engine library and the collection of market orders and positions. In this article, we will continue the development of the base object and teach it to identify trading events on the account.

If we get back to the test EA created at the very end of the third article, we can see that the library is able to define trading events happening on the account. However, we should accurately divide all occurring events by their types to send them to a program using the library for work.

To do this, we should write the method defining events and the one defining event types.

Let's think about what trading events we need to identify: a pending order can be placed,

a pending order can be removed,

a pending order can be activated generating a position,

a pending order can be partially activated generating a position,

a position can be opened,

a position can be closed,

a position can be partially opened,

a position can be partially closed,

a position can be closed by an opposite one,

a position can be partially closed by an opposite one,

an account can be replenished,

funds can be withdrawn from an account,

balance operations can occur on an account

events that are not tracked yet:

a pending order can be modified (changing an activation price, adding/removing/changing StopLoss and TakeProfit levels)



a position can be modified (adding/removing/changing StopLoss and TakeProfit levels)

Based on the above, you need to decide how to unambiguously identify an event. It is better to immediately divide the solution according to account types: Hedging:

increased number of pending orders means adding a pending order (event in the market environment)

decreased number of pending orders: increased number of positions means a pending order activation (event in the market and historical environment)

number of positions not increasing means removing a pending order (event in the market environment)

number of pending orders not decreasing: increased number of positions means opening a new position (event in the market and historical environment)

decreased number of positions means closing a position (event in the market and historical environment)

number of positions remaining unchanged but accompanied with a decreasing volume means partial closing of a position (event in the historical environment)

Netting: increased number of pending orders means adding a pending order decreased number of pending orders: increased number of positions means a pending order activation number of positions remaining unchanged but accompanied by changed position modification time and unchanged volume means a pending order activation and increasing the position volume decreased number of positions means closing a position number of pending orders not decreasing: increased number of positions means opening a new position decreased number of positions means closing a position

number of positions remaining unchanged but accompanied by changed position modification time and increased volume means adding a volume to a position number of positions remaining unchanged but accompanied by changed position modification time and decreased volume means partial position closing

To identify trading events, we need to know the account the program works on. Add the flag of the hedge account type to the private section of the CEngine class, define the account type in the class constructor and write the result to this flag variable:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); public : void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ) { :: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); }

During the first launch, while constructing the class object, the account type the program is launched at is defined in its constructor. Accordingly, the methods of defining trading events are immediately attributed either to a hedging or a netting account. After defining an incoming trading event, we need to store its code. It is to remain constant till the next event. Thus the program is always able to define the last event on an account. An event code will consist of a set of flags. Each flag will describe a specific event. For example, a position closing event can be divided into certain subsets characterizing it more accurately: closed in full closed partially closed by an opposite one closed by a stop loss closed by a take profit etc. All these attributes are inherent to one "position closing" event, which means an event code should contain all these data. In order to construct an event using the flags, let's create two new enumerations in the Defines.mqh file from the library root folder (trading event flags and possible trading events) on the account we are going to track: enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS { TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED = 1 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED = 2 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED = 4 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED = 8 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED = 16 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 32 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL = 64 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS = 128 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL = 256 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP = 512 }; enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD }; Here we should make some clarifications concerning the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration.

Since some trading events require no program or human intervention (charging commissions, fees, bonuses, etc.), we will take that data from the deal type (the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration) in MQL5. To simplify tracking the event later, we need to make it so that our events match the value of the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration.

We will divide the balance operation into two events: account balance replenishment and funds withdrawal. Other events from the deal type enumeration, starting from DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT, have the same values as in the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration except for buying and selling (DEAL_TYPE_BUY and DEAL_TYPE_SELL) that are not related to balance operations. Let's improve the class of market orders and positions collection.

We will add a specimen order to the private section of the CMarketCollection class to perform a search by specified order properties, while the public section of the class will receive methods for obtaining the full list of orders and positions, the list of orders and positions selected by a specified time range and lists returning orders and positions selected by a specified criterion from integer, real and string properties of an order or a position. This will allow us to receive the necessary lists of market orders and positions from the collection (as it was done for the collection of historical orders and deals in part 2 and part 3 of the library description).

class CMarketCollection { private : struct MqlDataCollection { long hash_sum_acc; int total_pending; int total_positions; double total_volumes; }; MqlDataCollection m_struct_curr_market; MqlDataCollection m_struct_prev_market; CArrayObj m_list_all_orders; COrder m_order_instance; bool m_is_trade_event; bool m_is_change_volume; double m_change_volume_value; int m_new_positions; int m_new_pendings; void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_market= this .m_struct_curr_market; } public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return &m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime ( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList (ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList (ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList (ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPosition( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; Implement the method for selecting orders and positions by time beyond the class body: CArrayObj* CMarketCollection::GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" )); return NULL ; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time== 0 ? END_TIME : end_time); list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); m_order_instance.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN,begin); int index_begin=m_list_all_orders.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_begin== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; m_order_instance.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN,end); int index_end=m_list_all_orders.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_end== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; for ( int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add(m_list_all_orders.At(i)); return list; } The method is almost identical to the one for selecting historical orders and deals by time we described in the Part 3. Re-read the description in the appropriate section of the third article if necessary. The difference between this method and the one of the historical collection class is that we do not select the time orders are to be selected by. Market orders and positions have only open time. Also, change the historical orders and deals collection's class constructor. The MQL5 order system features no close time concept — all orders and deals are arranged in lists according to their placement time (or open time according to the MQL4 order system). To do this, change the string that defines the sorting direction in the collection list of historical orders and deals in the CHistoryCollection class constructor: CHistoryCollection::CHistoryCollection( void ) : m_index_deal( 0 ),m_delta_deal( 0 ),m_index_order( 0 ),m_delta_order( 0 ),m_is_trade_event( false ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort( #ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE #endif ); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); } Now in MQL5, all orders and deals in the historical orders and deals collection will be sorted by their placement time by default, while in MQL4, they will be sorted by close time defined in the order properties. Now let's move on to another feature of the MQL5 order system. When closing a position by an opposite one, a special closing order of the ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type is placed, while when closing a position by a stop order, a market order to close a position is placed instead.

In order to consider market orders, we had to add yet another property to the methods of receiving and returning the integer properties of the base order (using receiving and returning the order magic number as an example): long COrder:: OrderMagicNumber () const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return :: OrderMagicNumber (); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } I made such changes (or the ones logically corresponding to the method) in all methods of receiving and returning the integer properties of the base order where this status really needs to be taken into account. Since such a status exists, create a new class of the CMarketOrder market order in the Objects folder of the library to store such order types. The class is completely identical to the rest previously created market and historical order and deal objects, so here I will provide only the listing: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Order.mqh" class CMarketOrder : public COrder { public : CMarketOrder( const ulong ticket= 0 ) : COrder(ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); }; bool CMarketOrder::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP || property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY || property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE || property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC || property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT || property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC || property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM || property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ) return false ; return true ; } bool CMarketOrder::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT || property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_SL || property==ORDER_PROP_TP || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT ) return false ; return true ; } In the Defines.mqh file of the library, write the new status — market order: enum ENUM_ORDER_STATUS { ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER, ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER, ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE, ORDER_STATUS_CREDIT, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL, ORDER_STATUS_UNKNOWN }; Now, in the block for adding orders to the list (CMarketCollection class' Refresh() method for updating the list of market orders and positions), implement the check of the order type. Depending on the type, add either a market order object or a pending order object to the collection list:

void CMarketCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_market); this .m_is_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_change_volume= false ; this .m_new_pendings= 0 ; this .m_new_positions= 0 ; this .m_change_volume_value= 0 ; m_list_all_orders.Clear(); #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS )) continue ; long ticket=:: OrderTicket (); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: OrderType (); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(position)) { this .m_struct_market.hash_sum_acc+=ticket; this .m_struct_market.total_volumes+=:: OrderLots (); this .m_struct_market.total_positions++; } else { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить позицию в список" , "Failed to add position to list" )); delete position; } } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { this .m_struct_market.hash_sum_acc+=ticket; this .m_struct_market.total_volumes+=:: OrderLots (); this .m_struct_market.total_pending++; } else { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } } #else int total_positions=:: PositionsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_positions; i++) { ulong ticket=:: PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; CMarketPosition *position= new CMarketPosition(ticket); if (position== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(position)) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=( long ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=:: PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++; } else { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить позицию в список" , "Failed to add position to list" )); delete position; } } int total_orders=:: OrdersTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong ticket=:: OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { CMarketOrder *order= new CMarketOrder(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=( long )ticket; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_market++; } else { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить маркет-ордер в список" , "Failed to add market order to list" )); delete order; } } else { CMarketPending *order= new CMarketPending(ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=( long )ticket; this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=:: OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++; } else { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить отложенный ордер в список" , "Failed to add pending order to list" )); delete order; } } } #endif if ( this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc!= this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc) { this .m_new_market= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_market- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_market; this .m_new_pendings= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_pending; this .m_new_positions= this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_positions; this .m_change_volume_value=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes- this .m_struct_prev_market.total_volumes, 4 ); this .m_is_change_volume=( this .m_change_volume_value!= 0 ? true : false ); this .m_is_trade_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } } To be able to consider closing orders of the ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY type, add this order type to the order type definition block in the Refresh() historical orders and deals list update method of the CHistoryCollection class so that such orders are included into the collection. Without that, the base object of the CEngine library cannot define that a position was closed by an opposite one: void CHistoryCollection::Refresh( void ) { #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=:: OrdersHistoryTotal (),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_HISTORY )) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: OrderType (); if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { CHistoryOrder *order= new CHistoryOrder(:: OrderTicket ()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } else { CHistoryPending *order= new CHistoryPending(:: OrderTicket ()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } } int delta_order=i-m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order!= 0 ? true : false ); #else if (!:: HistorySelect ( 0 ,END_TIME)) return ; int total_orders=:: HistoryOrdersTotal (),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong order_ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (order_ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (order_ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ) { CHistoryOrder *order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } else { CHistoryPending *order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } } int delta_order=i- this .m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; int total_deals=:: HistoryDealsTotal (),j=m_index_deal; for (; j<total_deals; j++) { ulong deal_ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (j); if (deal_ticket== 0 ) continue ; CHistoryDeal *deal= new CHistoryDeal(deal_ticket); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(deal); } int delta_deal=j- this .m_index_deal; this .m_index_deal=j; this .m_delta_deal=delta_deal; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order+ this .m_delta_deal); #endif } When testing the CEngine class for defining occurring account events, I have detected and fixed some minor flaws in the service methods. There is no point in describing them here since they do not affect the performance, while their description diverts attention from the development of an important library functionality. All changes have already been made to the class listings. You can see them yourself in the library files attached below.

Let's continue our work on events definition. After debugging the trading events definition, all occurred events will be packed into a single class member variable made as a set of flags. The method reading data from the variable for decomposing its value into components characterizing a specific event will be created afterwards.

Add the class member variable for storing the trading event code, methods of verifying a trading event for hedging and netting accounts and methods returning necessary order objects to the private section of the CEngine class.

In the public section, declare the methods returning the lists of market positions and pending orders, historical market orders and deals, the method returning a trading event code from the m_trade_event_code variable and the method returning the hedge account flag.

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; int m_trade_event_code; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void WorkWithHedgeCollections( void ); void WorkWithNettoCollections( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); int TradeEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event_code; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; Initialize the trading event code in the class constructor's initialization list. CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { :: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); } Implement declared methods outside the class body: CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPendings( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketOrders( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryOrders( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryPendings( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryDeals( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); return list; } COrder* CEngine::GetLastPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetPosition( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastDeal( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryDeals(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketPending( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryPending( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort( #ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC #endif); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketOrder( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketOrders(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryOrder( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } Let's see how the lists are obtained using the following example: CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); return list; } All is quite simple and convenient: receive the full list of positions from the collection of market orders and positions using the GetList() collection method. After that, select an order having the "position" status from it using the method of selecting orders by a specified property from the CSelect class. The method was described in the third article of the library description. Return the obtained list.

The list may be empty (NULL), therefore the result returned by this method should be checked in the calling program. Let's see how to receive a necessary order using the following example: COrder* CEngine::GetLastPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); } First, receive the list of positions using the GetListMarketPosition() method described above. If the list is empty, return NULL. Next, sort the list by open time in milliseconds (since we are going to receive the last open position, the list should be sorted by time) and select the last order in it. As a result, return an order obtained from the list to the calling program.

The result of searching an order returned by the method may be empty (order is not found) and be equal to NULL. Therefore, check the obtained result for NULL before accessing it.

As you can see, everything is quick and easy. We can construct any method for receiving any data from any existing collection lists, as well as the ones we will create in the future. This provides us with greater flexibility in using such lists.

The methods for receiving the lists are placed in the public class section allowing us to receive any data from the lists in custom programs as it was done with the methods considered above.

The methods for receiving necessary orders are hidden in the private section. They are needed only in the CEngine class for internal needs — in particular, for obtaining data on the last orders, deals and positions. In custom programs, we can make custom functions for receiving specific orders by specified properties (the examples are displayed above).

To easily obtain any data from the collections, we will eventually make a wide range of functions for end users.

This will be done in the final articles devoted to working with order collections.

Now let's implement the method for checking trading events.

Currently, it works only on hedging accounts for MQL5. After that, I am going to develop the methods for checking trading events for MQL5 netting accounts and for MQL4. To test the method operation, it features display of the check and event results. This ability is to be removed later, as this function is to be fulfilled by another method that will be created after debugging the method of checking trading events on the account. void CEngine::WorkWithHedgeCollections( void ) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); #ifdef __MQL4__ #else if ( this .m_is_market_trade_event && ! this .m_is_history_trade_event) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Новое торговое событие на счёте" , "New trading event on account" )); if ( this .m_market.NewPendingOrders()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; string text=TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер: " , "Pending order placed: " ); COrder* order= this .GetLastMarketPending(); if (order!= NULL ) { text+=order.TypeDescription()+ " #" +( string )order.Ticket(); } Print (DFUN,text); } if ( this .m_market.NewMarketOrders()> 0 ) { string text=TextByLanguage( "Выставлен маркет-ордер: " , "Market order placed: " ); COrder* order= this .GetLastMarketOrder(); if (order!= NULL ) { text+=order.TypeDescription()+ " #" +( string )order.Ticket(); } Print (DFUN,text); } } else if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event && ! this .m_is_market_trade_event) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Новое торговое событие в истории счёта" , "New trading event in account history" )); if ( this .m_history.NewDeals()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; string text=TextByLanguage( "Новая сделка: " , "New deal: " ); COrder* deal= this .GetLastDeal(); if (deal!= NULL ) { text+=deal.TypeDescription(); if (( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE )deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE)== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { text+=(deal.Profit()> 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Пополнение счёта: " , ": Account Recharge: " ) : TextByLanguage( ": Вывод средств: " , ": Withdrawal: " ))+:: DoubleToString (deal.Profit(),( int ):: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS)); } } Print (DFUN,text); } } else if ( this .m_is_market_trade_event && this .m_is_history_trade_event) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Новые торговые события на счёте и в истории счёта" , "New trading events on account and in account history" )); if ( this .m_market.NewPendingOrders()< 0 && this .m_history.NewDeals()== 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; string text=TextByLanguage( "Удалён отложенный ордер: " , "Removed pending order: " ); COrder* order= this .GetLastHistoryPending(); if (order!= NULL ) { text+=order.TypeDescription()+ " #" +( string )order.Ticket(); } Print (DFUN,text); } if ( this .m_history.NewDeals()> 0 && this .m_history.NewOrders()> 0 ) { COrder* deal= this .GetLastDeal(); if (deal!= NULL ) { if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)== DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; string text=TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция: " , "Position opened: " ); if ( this .m_market.NewPendingOrders()< 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; text=TextByLanguage( "Сработал отложенный ордер: " , "Pending order activated: " ); } ulong order_ticket=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order= this .GetHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order!= NULL ) { if (order.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; text=TextByLanguage( "Частично открыта позиция: " , "Position partially open: " ); } text+=order.DirectionDescription(); } text+= " #" +( string )deal.PositionID(); Print (DFUN,text); } if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; string text=TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция: " , "Position closed: " ); ulong order_ticket=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order= this .GetHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order!= NULL ) { COrder* pos= this .GetPosition(deal.PositionID()); if (pos!= NULL ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; text=TextByLanguage( "Частично закрыта позиция: " , "Partially closed position: " ); } else { if (order.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; text=TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss: " , "Position closed by StopLoss: " ); } if (order.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; text=TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit: " , "Position closed by TakeProfit: " ); } } text+=(order.DirectionDescription()== "Sell" ? "Buy " : "Sell " ); } text+= "#" +( string )deal.PositionID(); Print (DFUN,text); } if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; string text=TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной: " , "Position closed by opposite position: " ); ulong ticket_from=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order= this .GetHistoryOrder(ticket_from); if (order!= NULL ) { text+=(order.DirectionDescription()== "Sell" ? "Buy" : "Sell" ); text+= " #" +( string )order.PositionID()+TextByLanguage( " закрыта позицией #" , " closed by position #" )+( string )order.PositionByID(); COrder* pos= this .GetPosition(order.PositionID()); if (pos!= NULL ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; text+=TextByLanguage( " частично" , " partially" ); } } Print (DFUN,text); } } } } #endif } The method is simple but quite large. Therefore, the code features all checks and corresponding actions allowing us to see what happens inside the method more conveniently. For now, the method implements the check for MQL5 hedging account. In fact, everything comes down to checking the number of newly appeared orders and deals either in the account history or in the market. For displaying in the journal, the data is taken from the last position, last deal, last order or last deal's order — all this is done for displaying data in the journal to check the code execution. This functionality will later be removed from the code and replaced with a single method to be used in the programs working with the library.

Testing the processing of trading events

Let's create a test EA for checking the method defining trading events on the account.

Let's implement the set of buttons in order to manage the new events.

The set of necessary actions and corresponding buttons is as follows:

Open Buy position

Place a pending BuyLimit order

Place a pending BuyStop order

Place a pending BuyStopLimit order

Close Buy position

Close half of Buy position

Close Buy position by opposite Sell position

Open Sell position

Place a pending SellLimit order

Place a pending SellStop order

Place a pending SellStopLimit order

Close Sell position

Close half of Sell position

Close Sell position by opposite Buy position

Close all positions

Withdraw funds from the account

The set of inputs is as follows: Magic number - magic number

- magic number Lots - volume of opened positions

- volume of opened positions StopLoss in points

TakeProfit in points

Pending orders distance (points)

StopLimit orders distance (points)

A StopLimit order is placed as a stop order at a distance from the price set by Pending orders distance value.

As soon as the price reaches the specified order and activates it, that price level is used to place a limit order at a distance from the price set by StopLimit orders distance value.

A StopLimit order is placed as a stop order at a distance from the price set by value. As soon as the price reaches the specified order and activates it, that price level is used to place a limit order at a distance from the price set by value. Slippage in points

Withdrawal funds (in tester) - funds withdrawn from the account in the tester



We will need the functions for calculating correct values to define order placement prices relative to the StopLevel, stop orders and position volumes. At this stage, let's add the functions to the library of service functions in the DELib.mqh file as long as we do not have trading classes and symbol classes yet:

double MinimumLots( const string symbol_name) { return SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); } double MaximumLots( const string symbol_name) { return SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); } double StepLots( const string symbol_name) { return SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); } double NormalizeLot( const string symbol_name, double order_lots) { double ml= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double mx= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double ln= NormalizeDouble (order_lots, int ( ceil ( fabs ( log (ml)/ log ( 10 ))))); return (ln<ml ? ml : ln>mx ? mx : ln); } double CorrectStopLoss( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double stop_loss, const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { if (stop_loss== 0 ) return 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price_set); return (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ? NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*pt,stop_loss),dg) : NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*pt,stop_loss),dg) ); } double CorrectStopLoss( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const int stop_loss, const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { if (stop_loss== 0 ) return 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price_set); return (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ? NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*pt,price-stop_loss*pt),dg) : NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*pt,price+stop_loss*pt),dg) ); } double CorrectTakeProfit( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double take_profit, const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { if (take_profit== 0 ) return 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price_set); return (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ? NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*pt,take_profit),dg) : NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*pt,take_profit),dg) ); } double CorrectTakeProfit( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const int take_profit, const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { if (take_profit== 0 ) return 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price_set); return (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ? :: NormalizeDouble (:: fmax (price+lv*pt,price+take_profit*pt),dg) : :: NormalizeDouble (:: fmin (price-lv*pt,price-take_profit*pt),dg) ); } double CorrectPricePending( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price= 0 , const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ),pp= 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,price_set),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,price_set),dg); default : Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не правильный тип ордера: " , "Invalid order type: " ), EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } } double CorrectPricePending( const string symbol_name, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const int distance_set, const double price= 0 , const int spread_multiplier= 2 ) { double pt= SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_POINT ),pp= 0 ; int lv=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier), dg=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,pp-distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_ASK ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,pp+distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*pt,pp+distance_set*pt),dg); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol_name, SYMBOL_BID ) : price); return NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*pt,pp-distance_set*pt),dg); default : Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не правильный тип ордера: " , "Invalid order type: " ), EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } } bool CheckStopLevel( const string symbol_name, const int stop_in_points, const int spread_multiplier) { return (stop_in_points>=StopLevel(symbol_name,spread_multiplier)); } int StopLevel( const string symbol_name, const int spread_multiplier) { int spread=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); int stop_level=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); return (stop_level== 0 ? spread*spread_multiplier : stop_level); }

The functions simply calculate correct values so that they do not violate limitations set on the server. Apart from the symbol, the StopLevel calculation function also receives the spread multiplier. This is done because if the StopLevel on the server is set to zero, this means a floating level, and in order to calculate StopLevel, we should use a spread value multiplied by a certain number (usually 2, but 3 is also possible). This multiplier is passed to the function allowing us to either hardcode it in the EA settings or calculate it.

For the sake of saving our time, we will not write custom trading functions. Instead, we will use the ready-made trading classes of the standard library, namely, the CTrade class for performing trading operations.

In order to create working chart buttons, we are going to implement an enumeration with its members setting button names, labels and values for checking a certain button pressing.

In MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part04\, create a new EA called TestDoEasy04.mqh (check the OnTimer and OnChartEvent event handlers in MQL Wizard when creating the EA):





After creating the EA template by the MQL Wizard, include the custom library and the standard library's trading class into it. Also, add the input parameters:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 16 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage;

Here we include the main object of the CEngine library and the CTrade trading class.

Next, create the enumeration specifying all required buttons.

The sequence of enumeration methods is important since it sets the order of buttons creation and their location on a chart.

After that, declare the structure for storing the name of a button graphical object and a text to be inscribed on a button.

In the inputs block, set all EA parameter variables listed above. In the EA's global variables block, declare the library object, trading class object, button structures array and the variables the input values in the OnInit() handler are to be assigned to:

int OnInit () { if (!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым" , "Error. Account must be hedge" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name =prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text =EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; if (!CreateButtons()) return INIT_FAILED ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit() handler, check the account type and, if it is not hedging, inform of that and exit the program with an error.

Next, set the prefix of object names (so that the EA is able to recognize its objects) and fill in the array of structures with the button data in a loop by the number of buttons.

The button object name is set as a prefix+string representation of the ENUM_BUTTONS enumeration corresponding to the loop index, while the button text is compiled by transforming the string representation of the enumeration corresponding to the loop index using the EnumToButtText() function.

The lot of opened positions and placed orders is calculated further on. Since half of positions is closed, the lot of an opened position should be at least twice the minimum lot. Therefore, the maximum lot is taken out of two:

1) entered in the inputs, 2) minimum lot multiplied by two in the string fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0), the value of the obtained lot is normalized and assigned to the lot global variable. As a result, if the lot entered by the user in the inputs is less than the double minimum lot, the double minimum lot is used. Otherwise, the lot entered by a user is applied.

The remaining inputs are assigned to the appropriate global variables and the CreateButtons() function is called for creating buttons from the structure array already filled with button data during the previous step. If creating the button using the ButtonCreate() function failed, the error message is displayed and the program operation ends with initialization error.

Finally, the CTrade class is initialized:

trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS);

Set the slippage in points ,

, set the magic number ,



, set the order execution type according to the settings of the current symbol ,



set the margin calculation mode according to the current account settings and

set the messages logging level to display only error messages in the journal

(the full logging mode is automatically enabled in the tester).

In the OnDeinit() handler, implement removing all buttons by the object names prefix:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , prefix ); }

Now let's decide on the library timer and EA events handler launch order.

If the EA is launched not in the tester, the library timer is to be launched from the EA timer, while the event handler works in normal mode.

If the EA is launched in the tester, the library timer is to be launched from the EA's OnTick() handler. The button pressing events are tracked in OnTick() as well.

EA's OnTick(), OnTimer() and OnChartEvent() handlers: void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" ) < 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } } In OnTick()

Check where the EA is launched. If it is launched in the tester, call the OnTimer() handler of the library .

. Next, check the object name by all the current chart objects in the loop . If it matches the name of a button, the button pressing handler is called .



In OnTimer()



Check where the EA is launched. If it is not launched in the tester , call the OnTimer() handler of the library .

In OnChartEvent()



Check where the EA is launched. If it is launched in the tester , exit the handler .

, . Next, the event ID is checked, and if this is the event of clicking a graphical object and the object name contains a text of belonging to buttons, the appropriate button pressing handler is called .

CreateButtons() function:



bool CreateButtons( void ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 10 ; int cx=offset,cy=offset+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 2 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 2 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

In this function, it all comes down to calculating the coordinates and colors of a button in a loop by the number of the ENUM_BUTTONS enumeration members. The coordinates and the color are calculated based on the loop index indicating the number of the ENUM_BUTTONS enumeration member. After calculating the x and y coordinates, the button creation function with coordinates and color values calculated in the loop is called.



EnumToButtText() function:

string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member ) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); return txt; }

All is simple here: the function receives the enumeration member and converts it into a string removing the unnecessary text. Next, all characters of the obtained string are converted to lowercase and all unsuitable entries are further replaced with necessary ones.

Input enumeration string converted into the text is finally returned.

The functions for creating the button, placing it and receiving its status:



bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); }

Everything is simple and clear here, so no explanations are needed.

The function for handling the buttons pressing:

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.VolumeCurrent()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.VolumeCurrent()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

The function is quite large but simple: it receives the name of the button object to be converted into a string ID. The button status is checked next, and if it is pressed, the string ID is checked. The appropriate if-else branch is executed calculating all levels and applying a necessary adjustment in order not to violate the StopLevel limitation. The corresponding method of the trading class is executed.

All explanations are written directly in the string comments of the code.

For the test EA, we did the minimum necessary checks skipping all the other checks important for a real account. Currently, the most important thing for us is to check the library operation, rather than develop an EA to work with it on real accounts.



The full listing of the test EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 16 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; int OnInit () { if (!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым" , "Error. Account must be hedge" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; if (!CreateButtons()) return INIT_FAILED ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); } void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } if (engine.TradeEventCode()!=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { Print (DFUN, EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS)engine.TradeEventCode())); } engine.TradeEventCode(); } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } } bool CreateButtons( void ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 10 ; int cx=offset,cy=offset+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 2 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 2 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.VolumeCurrent()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.VolumeCurrent()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

The code looks quite lengthy... However, this is only the beginning as everything is to be simplified for end-users. Most actions we conduct here is to be hidden in the library code, while the more user-friendly mechanism of interacting with the library is to be introduced.



Let's launch the EA in the tester and try the buttons:

All is activated correctly, and the journal receives messages about occurring events.

Currently, the very last event is always fixed. In other words, if we close multiple positions simultaneously, only the last position out of the multiple closed ones will find itself in the event. Mass-closure can be tracked by the number of new deals or orders in history. It is possible then to get the list of all newly closed positions by their number and define their entire set. Let's develop a separate event collection class for that. It will allow us to have constant access to all occurred events in the program.

Currently, all event messages in the tester journal are displayed in the CEngine::WorkWithHedgeCollections() method of the library base object, and we need the custom program to know the event codes in order to "understand" what happened on the account. This will allow us to form the program's respond logic depending on an event. To test the ability to achieve that, we will create two methods in the base object of the library. One method is to store the code of the last event, while another one is to decode this code consisting of a set of event flags.

In the next article, we will create a full-fledged class for working with account events.



In the CEngine class body, define the method decoding an event code and setting an account's trading event code, the method checking the presence of an event flag in the event code, the method for receiving the last trading event from the calling program, as well as the method resetting the value of the last trading event:



class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; void SetTradeEvent( void ); int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); bool IsTradeEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_trade_event_code&event_code)==event_code; } void WorkWithHedgeCollections( void ); void WorkWithNettoCollections( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } int TradeEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event_code; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

Beyond the class body, write the method for decoding a trading event (write all clarifications directly into the code):

void CEngine::SetTradeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_trade_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) return ; if ( this .m_trade_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } if ( this .m_trade_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } if ( this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_acc_trade_event=(! this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } this .m_acc_trade_event=(! this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } if ( this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_acc_trade_event=(! this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } else if ( this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_acc_trade_event=(! this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } else if ( this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_acc_trade_event=(! this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } else { this .m_acc_trade_event=(! this .IsTradeEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } } if ( this .m_trade_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; COrder* deal= this .GetLastDeal(); if (deal!= NULL ) { ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE )deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_acc_trade_event=(deal.Profit()> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_acc_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } } Print (DFUN, "Code=" , this .m_trade_event_code, ", m_acc_trade_event=" , EnumToString (m_acc_trade_event)); return ; } }

Add the call of the trading event encryption method and remove the display of event descriptions in the journal at the very end of the WorkWithHedgeCollections() method checking and creating a trading event code:

void CEngine::WorkWithHedgeCollections( void ) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); #ifdef __MQL4__ #else if ( this .m_is_market_trade_event && ! this .m_is_history_trade_event) { if ( this .m_market.NewPendingOrders()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; } if ( this .m_market.NewMarketOrders()> 0 ) { } } else if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event && ! this .m_is_market_trade_event) { if ( this .m_history.NewDeals()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; } } else if ( this .m_is_market_trade_event && this .m_is_history_trade_event) { if ( this .m_market.NewPendingOrders()< 0 && this .m_history.NewDeals()== 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; } if ( this .m_history.NewDeals()> 0 && this .m_history.NewOrders()> 0 ) { COrder* deal= this .GetLastDeal(); if (deal!= NULL ) { if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)== DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; if ( this .m_market.NewPendingOrders()< 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; } ulong order_ticket=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order= this .GetHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order!= NULL ) { if (order.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } } } if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; ulong order_ticket=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order= this .GetHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order!= NULL ) { COrder* pos= this .GetPosition(deal.PositionID()); if (pos!= NULL ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } else { if (order.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; } if (order.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; } } } } if (deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; ulong ticket_from=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order= this .GetHistoryOrder(ticket_from); if (order!= NULL ) { COrder* pos= this .GetPosition(order.PositionID()); if (pos!= NULL ) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } } } } } } #endif this .SetTradeEvent(); }

Thus, after creating the event code in the WorkWithHedgeCollections() method, we call the event decoding method. What keeps us from decoding it immediately? The point is that our current decoding method is temporary. It is needed to check the decoding process. A full-fledged trading event class is to be created in the coming articles.

The SetTradeEvent() method defines the trading event, writes its value to the m_acc_trade_event class member variable, while the LastTradeEvent() and ResetLastTradeEvent() methods allow reading the value of the variable as the last trading event on the account and reset it (similar to GetLastError()) in the calling program.

In the OnTick() handler of the TestDoEasyPart04.mqh test EA, add the strings for reading the last trading event and displaying it as in the chart comment:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } }

Now, if you run this EA in the tester and click the buttons, the ongoing trading events from the CEngine::SetTradeEvent() method are displayed in the journal, while the chart comment displays the description of the last event occurred on the account received by the EA from the library using the engine.LastTradeEvent() method:





What's next?

In the next article, we will develop classes of event objects and the collection of event objects similar to collections of orders and positions and teach the basic library object to send events to the program.

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

Previous articles within the series:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

