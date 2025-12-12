The View and Controller components for tables in the MQL5 MVC paradigm: Resizable elements

Contents





Introduction

In modern user interfaces, a feature to resize elements with the mouse is a familiar and expected one. The user can "grab" the border of a window, panel, or other visual block and drag it, resizing the element in real time. Such interactivity requires a well-thought-out architecture to ensure responsiveness and correct handling of all events.

One of the popular architectural approaches for building complex interfaces is MVC (Model-View-Controller). In this paradigm:

Model is responsible for data and logic,

is responsible for data and logic, View is responsible for displaying data and visual interaction with the user,

is responsible for displaying data and visual interaction with the user, Controller is responsible for handling user events and communication between the Model and the View.

Within the context of resizing elements with the mouse, the main work takes place precisely at the level of the View component. It implements a visual representation of the element, tracks mouse movements, determines whether the cursor is on the boundary, and displays appropriate tooltips (for example, changing the cursor shape). The component is also responsible for rendering the resized element during the resizing process when being dragged.

The Controller component can participate in processing mouse events by passing commands to the View component and, if necessary, updating the Model component (for example, if the element dimensions should be saved or if they affect other data).

Implementing mouse-based resizing is a typical example of how the View component operates in the MVC architecture, where visual interaction and user feedback are implemented as interactively and visually as possible.

Visual tables (TableView, DataGrid, Spreadsheet, etc.) are one of the key elements of modern interfaces used for displaying and editing tabular data. The user expects that the table will not only display the data, but also provide him with convenient tools to customize the appearance for his tasks.

A feature to resize a table and its individual parts (column widths, line heights, and sizes of the entire table area) using the mouse is the de facto standard for the TableView control in professional applications. Availability of such functionality allows to:

Adapt the interface to the volume and structure of the data. The user can expand a column with long values or narrow down uninformative columns.

Improve the readability and perception of information. Flexible size adjustment helps to avoid horizontal scrolling and redundant empty areas.

Create a sense of a "live" interface, familiar from office and analytical programs.

Implement complex data scenarios where the sizes of cells, rows, and columns can change dynamically.

Without resizing support, the TableView element becomes static and inconvenient for real work with data. Therefore, implementation of the mechanism for resizing elements with the mouse is an integral part of creating a modern, convenient and professional component of the table.

Today we will add all the elements with a feature to resize them by dragging the edges and corners of the element with the mouse. At the same time, graphical tooltips will appear in the cursor area — arrows pointing in the direction of possible resizing. When you hover the cursor over the dragging area and click (capture the area), the resizing mode will be enabled. When you release the mouse, the mode will turn off. All flags (activation of the movement mode and the direction of resizing) will be fixed in the class of shared resources and are readable in each graphical element.

We will add new properties to all the elements, allowing them to be resized.

To implement this functionality, refining the already created classes and adding a new one to create tooltips will only be required. Tooltips are a type of graphical elements that, after a short delay, automatically appear when the mouse cursor is hovered over a certain area of a graphical element. They contain a description text, a graphical image, or both. Based on this class, we can create other tooltips. For example, images of arrows appearing near the cursor and indicating the direction of resizing.

Today we will make just such types of tooltips, namely, double horizontal, vertical and diagonal arrows indicating the direction of movement of edges and corners of the graphical element. Text tooltips can be implemented after the TableView control is created for the visual design of its cells, columns, and headers.

Refining Base Classes

Open the Base.mqh file and enter the forward declaration of the tooltip class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> class CCounter; class CAutoRepeat; class CImagePainter; class CVisualHint; class CLabel; class CButton; class CButtonTriggered; class CButtonArrowUp; class CButtonArrowDown; class CButtonArrowLeft; class CButtonArrowRight; class CCheckBox; class CRadioButton; class CScrollBarThumbH; class CScrollBarThumbV; class CScrollBarH; class CScrollBarV; class CPanel; class CGroupBox; class CContainer;

Each element should have a certain area along its edges, and when you hover the mouse cursor over it, the resizing of the object should be activated. Enter the thickness of this zone in the macro substitution block:

#define clrNULL 0x00FFFFFF #define MARKER_START_DATA - 1 #define DEF_FONTNAME "Calibri" #define DEF_FONTSIZE 10 #define DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS 3

Add a new type of “hint object" to the enumeration of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE { ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE = 0x10000 , ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR, ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT, ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA, ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_COUNTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_AUTOREPEAT_CONTROL, ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT, ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V, ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER, }; #define ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MIN ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL #define ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MAX ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V

Interaction of the cursor with an element in the context of resizing uses certain concepts, such as the cursor location on one of the boundaries of the element or on its corners, as well as the action being performed at a given time.

Add new enumerations to describe such actions and values:

enum ENUM_CURSOR_REGION { CURSOR_REGION_NONE, CURSOR_REGION_TOP, CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM, CURSOR_REGION_LEFT, CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT, CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP, CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM, CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP, CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM, }; enum ENUM_RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION { RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_NONE, RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_HOVER, RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_BEGIN, RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_DRAG, RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_END };

The interaction of the cursor with the element boundaries is divided into five milestones:

No interaction. Element events are handled in the usual way. The cursor is hovered over the resizing area. Arrow-tooltips should be shown next to the cursor pointing in the direction of possible resizing. Here you can also set a global flag that prohibits other elements from reacting to mouse interaction events. This item has not been implemented at the moment. The user has just clicked the mouse button, thereby having captured the graphical element interaction area. The public flag of the active resizing mode is set by dragging the captured edge or corner, arrow tooltips are displayed, and the value of the movement direction is indicated in the shared resource manager. A handler for resizing a graphical element is called. The user moves the cursor with the captured element’s edge or corner. The direction of dragging the face is set in the general resource manager. Depending on this value a handler for resizing a graphical element is called, arrow tooltips that follow the cursor continue to be displayed. As soon as the user releases the mouse button while resizing mode is active, all the flags set in the shared resources manager are reset and the arrow tooltips get hidden. The element now has a new size, which was changed after moving the cursor in handlers for resizing the graphical element.

This logic will be implemented today. We will not implement the above mentioned flag, which prohibits other elements from reacting to mouse interaction events, since this refers more to service functions for simplifying manipulations with the resizing functionality by using the edge dragging method.

For example, if, say, a scrollbar is in contact with the lower edge of an element, then when the cursor hovers over this edge, the scrollbar can also react to interaction with the cursor. And instead of dragging the edge, we activate scrolling of the container contents, as the scrollbar will take over control. At the same time, where have we seen the elements that have no area to capture? Probably only somewhere in the unfinished controls (like here at the moment). Implementation of such service functionality will complicate the already complicated code of graphical element classes.

Add a new value of the name to the function that returns a short name of the element by type:

string ElementShortName( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { switch (type) { case ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE : return "BASE" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT : return "HNT" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL : return "LBL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON : return "SBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED : return "TBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP : return "BTARU" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN : return "BTARD" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT : return "BTARL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT: return "BTARR" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX : return "CHKB" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON : return "RBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H : return "THMBH" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V : return "THMBV" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H : return "SCBH" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V : return "SCBV" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL : return "PNL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX : return "GRBX" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER : return "CNTR" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

In the shared resource manager class, add a feature to retrieve and return mouse cursor coordinates, the resizing mode flag, and the element edge:

class CCommonManager { private : static CCommonManager *m_instance; string m_element_name; int m_cursor_x; int m_cursor_y; bool m_resize_mode; ENUM_CURSOR_REGION m_resize_region; CCommonManager( void ) : m_element_name( "" ) {} ~CCommonManager() {} public : static CCommonManager *GetInstance( void ) { if (m_instance== NULL ) m_instance= new CCommonManager(); return m_instance; } static void DestroyInstance( void ) { if (m_instance!= NULL ) { delete m_instance; m_instance= NULL ; } } void SetElementName( const string name) { this .m_element_name=name; } string ElementName( void ) const { return this .m_element_name; } void SetCursorX( const int x) { this .m_cursor_x=x; } int CursorX( void ) const { return this .m_cursor_x; } void SetCursorY( const int y) { this .m_cursor_y=y; } int CursorY( void ) const { return this .m_cursor_y; } void SetResizeMode( const bool flag) { this .m_resize_mode=flag; } bool ResizeMode( void ) const { return this .m_resize_mode; } void SetResizeRegion( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge){ this .m_resize_region=edge; } ENUM_CURSOR_REGION ResizeRegion( void ) const { return this .m_resize_region;} }; CCommonManager* CCommonManager::m_instance= NULL ;

In the event handler, cursor coordinates will be written to class variables, and they will be available anywhere in the program, which simplifies access to coordinates and their use in controls. Similarly, by writing to variables the resizing mode flag and the edge of the element that the cursor interacts with, we enable all elements to "see" this mode and handle it accordingly.

Make refinements to the base class of the graphical elements canvas. Declare a flag indicating that the element size can be changed interactively:

class CCanvasBase : public CBaseObj { private : bool m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_move_flag; bool m_chart_object_create_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag; bool m_chart_context_menu_flag; bool m_chart_crosshair_tool_flag; bool m_flags_state; void SetFlags( const bool flag); protected : CCanvas m_background; CCanvas m_foreground; CBound m_bound; CCanvasBase *m_container; CColorElement m_color_background; CColorElement m_color_foreground; CColorElement m_color_border; CColorElement m_color_background_act; CColorElement m_color_foreground_act; CColorElement m_color_border_act; CAutoRepeat m_autorepeat; ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE m_state; long m_chart_id; int m_wnd; int m_wnd_y; int m_obj_x; int m_obj_y; uchar m_alpha_bg; uchar m_alpha_fg; uint m_border_width_lt; uint m_border_width_rt; uint m_border_width_up; uint m_border_width_dn; string m_program_name; bool m_hidden; bool m_blocked; bool m_movable; bool m_resizable; bool m_focused; bool m_main; bool m_autorepeat_flag; bool m_scroll_flag; bool m_trim_flag; int m_cursor_delta_x; int m_cursor_delta_y; int m_z_order;

Add methods that allow you to set and receive the resizing mode flag and the interaction zone from the shared resource manager:

void SetActiveElementName( const string name) { CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetElementName(name); } string ActiveElementName( void ) const { return CCommonManager::GetInstance().ElementName(); } bool IsCurrentActiveElement( void ) const { return this .ActiveElementName()== this .NameFG(); } void SetResizeMode( const bool flag) { CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetResizeMode(flag); } bool ResizeMode( void ) const { return CCommonManager::GetInstance().ResizeMode(); } void SetResizeRegion( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge){ CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetResizeRegion(edge); } ENUM_CURSOR_REGION ResizeRegion( void ) const { return CCommonManager::GetInstance().ResizeRegion(); }

Now each graphical element will be able to set and receive data about the resizing mode common to all elements.

When changing the element size by dragging over the left or top edge, or over the corners bordering on these edges, you must also shift the coordinates along with resizing the element. Testing the sequential application of separate methods for shifting coordinates and resizing an element suggests that within the interval between calls of two methods, it is possible to update the chart by the terminal with redrawing. This leads to the fact that while dragging the edges of the element to resize, we see artifacts on the chart in the form of flashes of the previous, unchanged size of the element.

To avoid such unpleasant visual effects, it is necessary to reduce the delay between resizing and shifting the coordinate. To do this, implement (declare) a separate method where both the size and the coordinate of the element will be changed immediately:

bool ObjectSetX( const int x); bool ObjectSetY( const int y); bool ObjectSetXY( const int x, const int y) { return ( this .ObjectSetX(x) && this .ObjectSetY(y)); } virtual bool ObjectSetXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h);

We need a method that will return the cursor location within the boundaries of the graphical element. Declare such a method:

bool ObjectMove ( const int x, const int y) { return this .ObjectSetXY(x,y); } bool ObjectShift( const int dx, const int dy) { return this .ObjectSetXY( this .ObjectX()+dx, this .ObjectY()+dy); } bool Contains( const int x, const int y); ENUM_CURSOR_REGION CheckResizeZone( const int x, const int y);

Declare virtual handlers to handle cursor interaction events at the boundaries of an element to resize it:

virtual void OnFocusEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnPressEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnMoveEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnReleaseEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnCreateEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual void OnResizeZoneEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneLeft( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneRight( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneTop( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneBottom( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneLeftTop( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneRightTop( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneLeftBottom( const int x, const int y) { return false ; } virtual bool OnResizeZoneRightBottom( const int x, const int y) { return false ; }

We will implement these handlers in inherited classes.

Add methods that return some object flags that were not previously done:

bool IsBelongsToThis( const string name) const { return (:: ObjectGetString ( this .m_chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT )== this .m_program_name);} bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_blocked; } bool IsMovable( void ) const { return this .m_movable; } bool IsResizable( void ) const { return this .m_resizable; } bool IsMain( void ) const { return this .m_main; } bool IsFocused( void ) const { return this .m_focused; } bool IsAutorepeat( void ) const { return this .m_autorepeat_flag; } bool IsScrollable( void ) const { return this .m_scroll_flag; } bool IsTrimmed( void ) const { return this .m_trim_flag; } string NameBG( void ) const { return this .m_background.ChartObjectName(); } string NameFG( void ) const { return this .m_foreground.ChartObjectName(); }

and methods for setting these flags:

void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .m_movable=flag; } void SetAsMain( void ) { this .m_main= true ; } virtual void SetResizable( const bool flag) { this .m_resizable=flag; } void SetAutorepeat( const bool flag) { this .m_autorepeat_flag=flag; } void SetScrollable( const bool flag) { this .m_scroll_flag=flag; } void SetTrimmered( const bool flag) { this .m_trim_flag=flag; }

Declare a method that simultaneously resizes the element and shifts it to new coordinates:

virtual bool MoveX( const int x); virtual bool MoveY( const int y); virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y); virtual bool MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h);

In constructors of the class, in the initialization list, set the default value for the resizing flag of the element:

CCanvasBase( void ) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_wnd( 0 ), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_movable( false ), m_resizable( false ) , m_main( false ), m_autorepeat_flag( false ), m_trim_flag( true ), m_scroll_flag( false ), m_border_width_lt( 0 ), m_border_width_rt( 0 ), m_border_width_up( 0 ), m_border_width_dn( 0 ), m_z_order( 0 ), m_state( 0 ), m_wnd_y( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_x( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_y( 0 ) { this .Init(); } CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CCanvasBase( void ); }; CCanvasBase::CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_wnd(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_movable( false ), m_resizable( false ) , m_main( false ), m_autorepeat_flag( false ), m_trim_flag( true ), m_scroll_flag( false ), m_border_width_lt( 0 ), m_border_width_rt( 0 ), m_border_width_up( 0 ), m_border_width_dn( 0 ), m_z_order( 0 ), m_state( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_x( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_y( 0 ) { this .m_chart_id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); if ( this .Create( this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,object_name,x,y,w,h)) { this .Clear( false ); this .m_obj_x=x; this .m_obj_y=y; this .m_color_background.SetName( "Background" ); this .m_color_foreground.SetName( "Foreground" ); this .m_color_border.SetName( "Border" ); this .m_foreground.FontSet(DEF_FONTNAME,-DEF_FONTSIZE* 10 , FW_MEDIUM ); this .m_bound.SetName( "Perimeter" ); this .Init(); } }

Outside of the class body, write the declared methods.

A Method That Returns Cursor's Location on Object Boundaries:

ENUM_CURSOR_REGION CCanvasBase::CheckResizeZone( const int x, const int y) { int top= this .Y(); int bottom= this .Bottom(); int left= this .X(); int right= this .Right(); if (x<left || x>right || y<top || y>bottom) return CURSOR_REGION_NONE; if (x>=left && x<=left+DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS) { if (y>=top && y<=top+DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS) return CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP; if (y>=bottom-DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS && y<=bottom) return CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM; return CURSOR_REGION_LEFT; } if (x>=right-DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS && x<=right) { if (y>=top && y<=top+DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS) return CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP; if (y>=bottom-DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS && y<=bottom) return CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM; return CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT; } if (y>=top && y<=top+DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS) return CURSOR_REGION_TOP; if (y>=bottom-DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS && y<=bottom) return CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM; return CURSOR_REGION_NONE; }

The method checks whether the cursor is within a narrow bar of DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS thickness around the perimeter of element boundaries and returns the face or angle where the cursor falls.

A Method That Simultaneously Sets the Coordinates And Dimensions of a Graphical Object:

bool CCanvasBase::ObjectSetXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { if ( this .ObjectSetXY(x,y)) return this .ObjectResize(w,h); return false ; }

If coordinates of the object are successfully set, the result of resizing the graphical object is returned. The methods working inside this method address the properties of the graphical object directly, which results in a lower lag than when using methods that resize an element and move it to new coordinates, since they additionally perform other operations with its properties.

A Method That Simultaneously Sets theCoordinates And Dimensions of an Element:

bool CCanvasBase::MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { if (! this .ObjectSetXYWidthResize(x,y,w,h)) return false ; this .BoundMove(x,y); this .BoundResize(w,h); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } return true ; }

First, a method is called that simultaneously sets the coordinates and dimensions of the graphical object. And then properties of the graphical element are set. Next, the element is cropped to the size of its container.

Refine the event handler so that it can handle resizing an element for which permission for resizing by the mouse cursor is set. When handling the creation of new graphical objects, such an event should be handled only by container elements. Here, we will write the cursor coordinates to the resource manager:

void CCanvasBase:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { this .m_wnd_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .m_wnd); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ) { if ( this .Type()<ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL) return ; this .OnCreateEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if ( this .IsBlocked() || this .IsHidden()) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam- this .m_wnd_y; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetCursorX(x); CCommonManager::GetInstance().SetCursorY(y); if (! this .IsMain() && ( this .Type()<ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MIN || this .Type()>ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MAX)) return ; if (sparam== "1" ) { if ( this .Contains(x, y)) { if ( this .IsMain()) this .SetFlags( false ); if ( this .ActiveElementName()== "Chart" ) return ; this .SetActiveElementName( this .ActiveElementName()); if ( this .IsCurrentActiveElement()) { this .OnMoveEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_autorepeat_flag) this .m_autorepeat.OnButtonPress(); if ( this .m_resizable) { if (! this .ResizeMode()) this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_BEGIN,x,y, this .NameFG()); else this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_DRAG,x,y, this .NameFG()); } } } else { if ( this .IsMain() && ( this .ActiveElementName()== this .NameFG() || this .ActiveElementName()== "Chart" )) if (! this .ResizeMode()) this .SetFlags( true ); if ( this .IsCurrentActiveElement()) { if (! this .IsMovable()) { this .OnFocusEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_autorepeat_flag) this .m_autorepeat.OnButtonRelease(); } else this .OnMoveEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_resizable) this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_DRAG,x,y, this .NameFG()); } } } else { if ( this .Contains(x, y)) { if ( this .IsMain()) this .SetFlags( false ); this .OnFocusEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .SetActiveElementName( this .NameFG()); if ( this .m_resizable) this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_HOVER,x,y, this .NameFG()); } else { if ( this .IsMain()) { this .SetFlags( true ); this .SetActiveElementName( "Chart" ); } this .OnReleaseEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if ( this .m_resizable) this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_NONE,x,y, this .NameFG()); } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam== this .NameFG()) { this .OnPressEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); this .SetActiveElementName( "" ); if ( this .m_autorepeat_flag) this .m_autorepeat.OnButtonRelease(); if ( this .m_resizable) { this .SetResizeMode( false ); this .SetResizeRegion(CURSOR_REGION_NONE); this .OnResizeZoneEvent(RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_END,x,y, this .NameFG()); } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { if ( this .IsCurrentActiveElement()) this .OnWheelEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (sparam== this .NameFG()) return ; ENUM_CHART_EVENT chart_event= ENUM_CHART_EVENT (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { this .MousePressHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { this .MouseMoveHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { this .MouseWheelHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } if (chart_event== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE ) { this .ObjectChangeHandler(chart_event, lparam, dparam, sparam); } } }

The handler calls the corresponding virtual resizing event handlers in various situations, and everything will be handled in them. We'll write these handlers later in controls classes.

We have finished refining base classes. Now open the Controls.mqh graphical element class file and make the necessary changes to it.

Since the controls can be resized manually, it is necessary to set limits on the minimum dimensions.

The tooltip class will provide a feature to create different types of tooltips. To specify types of tooltips, write a special enumeration:

Tooltip Class

The tooltip objects class will draw various arrows to indicate the direction of dragging the element boundaries to resize them. There is a special CImagePainter class for drawing various images.

Add (declare) methods for drawing tooltip arrows to it:

bool Clear( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowUp( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowDown( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowLeft( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowRight( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowHorz( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowVert( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowNWSE( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool ArrowNESW( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool CheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ); bool UncheckedBox( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true );

Outside of the class body, write the implementation of the declared new methods:

bool CImagePainter::ArrowHorz( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int arrx[ 15 ]={ 0 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 12 , 12 , 13 , 16 , 13 , 12 , 12 , 4 , 4 , 3 , 0 }; int arry[ 15 ]={ 3 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 3 , 6 , 6 , 4 , 4 , 6 , 6 , 3 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 3 , 15 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 3 , 1 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 2 , 2 , 2 , 4 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 1 , 3 , 5 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 13 , 1 , 13 , 5 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 14 , 2 , 14 , 4 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 15 , 3 , 15 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; } bool CImagePainter::ArrowVert( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int arrx[ 15 ]={ 3 , 6 , 6 , 4 , 4 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 0 , 0 , 2 , 2 , 0 , 0 , 3 }; int arry[ 15 ]={ 0 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 12 , 12 , 13 , 16 , 13 , 12 , 12 , 4 , 4 , 3 , 0 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 1 , 3 , 15 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 1 , 3 , 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 2 , 2 , 4 , 2 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 3 , 5 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 13 , 5 , 13 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 2 , 14 , 4 , 14 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 15 , 3 , 15 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; } bool CImagePainter::ArrowNWSE( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int arrx[ 19 ]={ 0 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 4 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 12 , 8 , 7 , 8 , 8 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 0 }; int arry[ 19 ]={ 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 8 , 8 , 7 , 8 , 12 , 12 , 11 , 10 , 9 , 4 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 0 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 3 , 9 , 9 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 1 , 4 , 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 3 , 3 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 4 , 1 , 4 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 11 , 8 , 11 , 8 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 9 , 9 , 11 , 9 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 9 , 10 , 11 , 10 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 8 , 11 , 11 , 11 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; } bool CImagePainter::ArrowNESW( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar alpha, const bool update= true ) { if (! this .CheckBound()) return false ; int arrx[ 19 ]={ 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 8 , 8 , 7 , 8 , 12 , 12 , 11 , 10 , 9 , 4 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 0 }; int arry[ 19 ]={ 12 , 8 , 7 , 8 , 8 , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 4 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 12 }; this .m_canvas.Polyline(arrx,arry,:: ColorToARGB ( clrWhite ,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 3 , 9 , 9 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 8 , 1 , 8 , :: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 9 , 3 , 9 , :: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 10 , 3 , 10 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 1 , 11 , 4 , 11 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 8 , 1 , 11 , 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 9 , 2 , 11 , 2 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 9 , 3 , 11 , 3 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); this .m_canvas.Line( 11 , 4 , 11 , 4 ,:: ColorToARGB (clr,alpha)); if (update) this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

At the specified coordinates, a white underlay is drawn first, and then a bidirectional arrow is drawn on top of it.

Now, implement a class of tooltip objects:

class CVisualHint : public CButton { protected : ENUM_HINT_TYPE m_hint_type; void DrawTooltip( void ); void DrawArrHorz( void ); void DrawArrVert( void ); void DrawArrNWSE( void ); void DrawArrNESW( void ); void InitColorsTooltip( void ); void InitColorsArrowed( void ); public : void SetHintType( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type); ENUM_HINT_TYPE HintType( void ) const { return this .m_hint_type; } virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CButton::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT); } void Init( const string text); virtual void InitColors( void ); CVisualHint( void ); CVisualHint( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CVisualHint ( void ) {} };

Consider the methods declared in the class.

Class Constructors:

CVisualHint::CVisualHint( void ) : CButton( "HintObject" , "" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_BUTTON_W,DEF_BUTTON_H) { this .Init( "" ); } CVisualHint::CVisualHint( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name, "" ,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h) { this .Init( "" ); }

The parameters passed to the constructor are set in the object of the parent class, and the object initialization method is called.

Class Object Initialization Method:

void CVisualHint::Init( const string text) { this .InitColors(); this .SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); this .m_trim_flag= false ; this .m_autorepeat_flag= true ; this .m_autorepeat.SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); this .m_autorepeat.SetID( 0 ); this .m_autorepeat.SetName( "VisualHintAutorepeatControl" ); this .m_autorepeat.SetDelay(DEF_AUTOREPEAT_DELAY); this .m_autorepeat.SetInterval(DEF_AUTOREPEAT_INTERVAL); this .m_autorepeat.SetEvent( CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK , 0 , 0 , this .NameFG()); }

Here, a flag is set for the object that prohibits cropping it along the container boundaries. All the tooltips are stored in the list of tooltips of each of the UI elements. The objects themselves are initially hidden and should be displayed only against events of cursor interaction with element boundaries. If the container size crop flag is set, arrow tooltips will always be hidden, since their location is always outside the element.

Regarding the tooltip type, it will always be cropped along the boundaries of its container, which is wrong, since the tooltip can be either completely within the element or go beyond it, either partially or completely. For it, it is also necessary to reset the crop flag along the container boundaries.

The Color Initialization Method For the Tooltip Type Hints:

void CVisualHint::InitColorsTooltip( void ) { this .SetAlpha( 255 ); this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked(clrNULL); this .InitForeColorBlocked(clrNULL); }

The Color Initialization Method For the Arrowed Type Hints:

void CVisualHint::InitColorsArrowed( void ) { this .SetAlphaBG( 0 ); this .SetAlphaFG( 255 ); this .InitBackColors(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .InitBackColorsAct(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .InitBorderColorsAct(clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL,clrNULL); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked(clrNULL); this .InitForeColorBlocked(clrNULL); }

Each type of tooltips has its own background, foreground, and border colors. The default colors can be redefined at any time, and then the tooltips will use the newly set colors.

Default Object Color Initialization Method:

void CVisualHint::InitColors( void ) { if ( this .m_hint_type==HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP) this .InitColorsTooltip(); else this .InitColorsArrowed(); }

For each of the tooltip types, the corresponding default color initialization method is called.

A Method That Sets the Tooltip Type:

void CVisualHint::SetHintType( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type) { if ( this .m_hint_type==type) return ; this .m_hint_type=type; switch ( this .m_hint_type) { case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ : this .Resize( 17 , 7 ); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT : this .Resize( 7 , 17 ); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW : case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE : this .Resize( 13 , 13 ); break ; default : break ; } this .SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); this .InitColors(); }

One object can have five types of tooltips: tooltip and four bidirectional arrows. The method sets the specified type, resizes the object, and initializes object's colors according to the set hint type.

A Method That Draws the Appearance:

void CVisualHint::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { switch ( this .m_hint_type) { case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ : this .DrawArrHorz(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT : this .DrawArrVert(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW : this .DrawArrNESW(); break ; case HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE : this .DrawArrNWSE(); break ; default : this .DrawTooltip(); break ; } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Depending on the set tooltip type, the corresponding drawing method is called.

Methods for Drawing Different Types of Tooltips:

void CVisualHint::DrawTooltip( void ) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Rectangle( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrHorz( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowHorz( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrVert( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowVert( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrNWSE( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowNWSE( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); } void CVisualHint::DrawArrNESW( void ) { this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); this .m_painter.ArrowNESW( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .ForeColor(), this .AlphaFG(), true ); }

Refining Controls

In the CListObj object list class, in the element creation method, add a tooltip object:

CObject *CListObj::CreateElement( void ) { switch ( this .m_element_type) { case ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE : return new CBaseObj(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR : return new CColor(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT : return new CColorElement(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA : return new CBound(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER : return new CImagePainter(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE : return new CCanvasBase(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE : return new CElementBase(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT : return new CVisualHint(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL : return new CLabel(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON : return new CButton(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED : return new CButtonTriggered(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP : return new CButtonArrowUp(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN : return new CButtonArrowDown(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT : return new CButtonArrowLeft(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT: return new CButtonArrowRight(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX : return new CCheckBox(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON : return new CRadioButton(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL : return new CPanel(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX : return new CGroupBox(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER : return new CContainer(); default : return NULL ; } }

Add (declare) new variables and methods to the base class of the graphical element:

class CElementBase : public CCanvasBase { protected : CImagePainter m_painter; CListObj m_list_hints; int m_group; bool m_visible_in_container; bool AddHintToList(CVisualHint *obj); CVisualHint *CreateAndAddNewHint( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string user_name, const int w, const int h); CVisualHint *AddHint(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy); bool AddHintsArrowed( void ); bool DeleteHintsArrowed( void ); bool ShowCursorHint( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge, int x, int y); virtual void ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneRightHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneTopHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneBottomHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneRightTopHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler( const int x, const int y); CVisualHint *GetHintAt( const int index); CVisualHint *GetHint( const int id); CVisualHint *GetHint( const string name); CVisualHint *CreateNewHint( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string object_name, const string user_name, const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); void ShowHintArrowed( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const int x, const int y); void HideHintsAll( const bool chart_redraw); public : CImagePainter *Painter( void ) { return & this .m_painter; } CListObj *GetListHints( void ) { return & this .m_list_hints; } CVisualHint *InsertNewTooltip( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string user_name, const int w, const int h); CVisualHint *InsertTooltip(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy); void SetImageXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_painter.SetXY(x,y); } void SetImageSize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_painter.SetSize(w,h); } void SetImageBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetImageXY(x,y); this .SetImageSize(w,h); } int ImageX( void ) const { return this .m_painter.X(); } int ImageY( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Y(); } int ImageWidth( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Width(); } int ImageHeight( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Height(); } int ImageRight( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Right(); } int ImageBottom( void ) const { return this .m_painter.Bottom(); } virtual void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } virtual void SetResizable( const bool flag); virtual void SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag) { this .m_visible_in_container=flag; } bool IsVisibleInContainer( void ) const { return this .m_visible_in_container;} virtual string Description( void ); virtual void OnResizeZoneEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE);} CElementBase( void ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_visible_in_container= true ; } CElementBase( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CElementBase( void ) {} };

All the tooltip objects being added to the element will be located in the list m_list_hints. The m_visible_in_container flag sets the visibility of the element in the container. When the flag is set, the visibility of the element is controlled by the Show() and Hide() methods of the container. When the flag is reset, the programmer controls the element visibility.

For example, if container scrollbars are hidden (the container contents fit completely within the visible area), and if the container is hidden, then when the container's Show() method is called, the scrollbars will also be displayed if this flag is set for them. It shouldn't be like this. Therefore, for scrollbars, the m_visible_in_container flag is reset, and scrollbars are displayed according to the internal logic of the container — only if the container contents do not fit into the visible area and need to be scrolled.

In class constructors set the flag for element visibility in the container:

CElementBase( void ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_visible_in_container= true ; } CElementBase( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CElementBase( void ) {} }; CElementBase::CElementBase( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CCanvasBase(object_name,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h),m_group(- 1 ) { this .m_painter.CanvasAssign( this .GetForeground()); this .m_painter.SetXY( 0 , 0 ); this .m_painter.SetSize( 0 , 0 ); this .m_visible_in_container= true ; }

A Method That Sets the Resizability Flag:

void CElementBase::SetResizable( const bool flag) { CCanvasBase::SetResizable(flag); if (flag) this .AddHintsArrowed(); else this .DeleteHintsArrowed(); }

Set the specified flag value to the object. If the flag is passed as true, create four arrow tooltips for the element. If the flag is passed as false , delete earlier created arrow tooltips.

Methods That Return Pointers to Hints:

CVisualHint *CElementBase::GetHintAt( const int index) { return this .m_list_hints.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CVisualHint *CElementBase::GetHint( const int id) { int total= this .m_list_hints.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHintAt(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.ID()==id) return obj; } return NULL ; } CVisualHint *CElementBase::GetHint( const string name) { int total= this .m_list_hints.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHintAt(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.Name()==name) return obj; } return NULL ; }

A tooltip object with the specified property value is searched in the list and, if successful, a pointer to the found object is returned.

A Method That Adds a Specified Tooltip Object to the List:

bool CElementBase::AddHintToList(CVisualHint *obj) { if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty element passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_list_hints.Sort(ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID); if ( this .m_list_hints.Search(obj)== NULL ) return ( this .m_list_hints.Add(obj)>- 1 ); return false ; }

A pointer to the object to be placed in the list is passed to the method. Tooltip objects are tracked by their ID when added. This means that each such object must have its own unique identifier.

A Method That Creates a New Tooltip Object:

CVisualHint *CElementBase::CreateNewHint( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string object_name, const string user_name, const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { CVisualHint *obj= new CVisualHint(object_name, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Failed to create Hint object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetName(user_name); obj.SetHintType(type); return obj; }

The method creates a new object and sets the user's name, ID, and tooltip type. It returns a pointer to the created object.

A Method That Implements and Adds a New Hint Object to the List:

CVisualHint *CElementBase::CreateAndAddNewHint( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string user_name, const int w, const int h) { int obj_total= this .m_list_hints.Total(); string obj_name= this .NameFG()+ "_HNT" +( string )obj_total; int x= this .Right()+ 1 ; int y= this .Bottom()+ 1 ; CVisualHint *obj= this .CreateNewHint(type,obj_name,user_name,obj_total,x,y,w,h); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); obj.SetContainerObj(& this ); obj.ObjectSetZOrder( this .ObjectZOrder()+ 1 ); if (! this .AddHintToList(obj)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add Hint object with ID %d to list" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj.ID()); delete obj; return NULL ; } return obj; }

The main method for creating tooltips and placing them in the list of element hints.

A Method That Adds an Exhisting Tooltip Object to the List:

CVisualHint *CElementBase::AddHint(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy) { if (obj.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Only an object with the Hint type can be used here. The element type \"%s\" was passed" , __FUNCTION__ ,ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE)obj.Type())); return NULL ; } int id=obj.ID(); obj.SetID( this .m_list_hints.Total()); if (! this .AddHintToList(obj)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add Hint object to list" , __FUNCTION__ ); obj.SetID(id); return NULL ; } int x= this .X()+dx; int y= this .Y()+dy; obj.Move(x,y); obj.SetContainerObj(& this ); obj.ObjectSetZOrder( this .ObjectZOrder()+ 1 ); return obj; }

This method allows you to add a previously created tooltip object to the list of element hints.

A Method That Adds Arrow Hint Objects To the Llist:

bool CElementBase::AddHintsArrowed( void ) { string array[ 4 ]={ "HintHORZ" , "HintVERT" , "HintNWSE" , "HintNESW" }; ENUM_HINT_TYPE type[ 4 ]={HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE,HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW}; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )array.Size();i++) res &=( this .CreateAndAddNewHint(type[i],array[i], 0 , 0 )!= NULL ); if (!res) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )array.Size();i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHint(array[i]); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.Hide( false ); obj.Draw( false ); } return true ; }

The method sequentially creates and adds all four types of arrow tooltips to the list of element tooltips.

A Method That Removes All Arrow Tooltip Objects From the List:

bool CElementBase::DeleteHintsArrowed( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= this .m_list_hints.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CVisualHint *obj= this .m_list_hints.GetNodeAtIndex(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.HintType()!=HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP) res &= this .m_list_hints.DeleteCurrent(); } return res; }

In the loop, we search through the list of tooltips for objects with a non-Tooltip hint type and delete each one from the list.

A Method That Implements and Adds a New Tooltip Object with Tooltip Type to the List:

CVisualHint *CElementBase::InsertNewTooltip( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const string user_name, const int w, const int h) { if (type!=HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Only a tooltip can be added to an element" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } return this .CreateAndAddNewHint(type,user_name,w,h); }

A Method That Adds an Earlier Created Hint Object to the List:

CVisualHint *CElementBase::InsertTooltip(CVisualHint *obj, const int dx, const int dy) { if (:: CheckPointer (obj)== POINTER_INVALID ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty element passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } if (obj.HintType()!=HINT_TYPE_TOOLTIP) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Only a tooltip can be added to an element" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } return this .AddHint(obj,dx,dy); }

These methods allow adding either a new or an existing Tooltip to the list of element hints. It is useful if the element dynamically displays areas where tooltips should appear when hovering over them.

A Method That Displays the Indicated Tooltip In the Specified Coordinates:

void CElementBase::ShowHintArrowed( const ENUM_HINT_TYPE type, const int x, const int y) { CVisualHint *hint= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_hints.Total();i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHintAt(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.HintType()==type) hint=obj; else obj.Hide( false ); } if (hint!= NULL && hint.IsHidden()) { hint.Move(x,y); hint.Draw( false ); hint.BringToTop( true ); } }

The method searches for a tooltip with the indicated type and displays it in the coordinates indicated in method’s formal parameters. It displays the first counter tooltip of the specified type. All other tooltips are hidden. The method is designed to display arrow tooltips, of which there should be four objects in the list. First of all, all the tooltips are hidden in the loop, and only then the desired one is displayed.

A Method That Hides All Tooltips:

void CElementBase::HideHintsAll( const bool chart_redraw) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_hints.Total();i++) { CVisualHint *obj= this .GetHintAt(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Hide( false ); } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

In a loop through the list of tooltip objects, each regular object from the list is hidden.

A Method That Displays a Tooltip Next To the Cursor:

bool CElementBase::ShowCursorHint( const ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge, int x, int y) { CVisualHint *hint= NULL ; int hint_shift_x= 0 ; int hint_shift_y= 0 ; switch (edge) { case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT : case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT : hint_shift_x= 1 ; hint_shift_y= 18 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_HORZ,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( "HintHORZ" ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_TOP : case CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM : hint_shift_x= 12 ; hint_shift_y= 4 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_VERT,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( "HintVERT" ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP : case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM : hint_shift_x= 10 ; hint_shift_y= 2 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NWSE,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( "HintNWSE" ); break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM : case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP : hint_shift_x= 5 ; hint_shift_y= 12 ; this .ShowHintArrowed(HINT_TYPE_ARROW_NESW,x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y); hint= this .GetHint( "HintNESW" ); break ; default : break ; } return (hint!= NULL ? hint.Move(x+hint_shift_x,y+hint_shift_y) : false ); }

Depending on the edge of the element or its angle, the corresponding tooltip is displayed next to the cursor.

A Handler For Resizing:

void CElementBase::OnResizeZoneEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; int shift_x= 0 ; int shift_y= 0 ; ENUM_CURSOR_REGION edge=( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_NONE ? this .CheckResizeZone(x,y) : this .ResizeRegion()); ENUM_RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION action=(ENUM_RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION)id; if (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_NONE || (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_HOVER && edge==CURSOR_REGION_NONE)) { this .SetResizeMode( false ); this .SetResizeRegion(CURSOR_REGION_NONE); this .HideHintsAll( true ); } if (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_HOVER) { if ( this .ShowCursorHint(edge,x,y)) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } if (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_BEGIN) { this .SetResizeMode( true ); this .SetResizeRegion(edge); this .ShowCursorHint(edge,x,y); } if (action==RESIZE_ZONE_ACTION_DRAG) { this .ResizeActionDragHandler(x,y); this .ShowCursorHint(edge,x,y); } }

As an event identifier (id), the cursor action in the interaction zone is passed to the handler (pointed at the zone, moves with the button held down, the button is released). Next, we get the element boundary where the event occurs and handle it. The entire logic is described in the comments to the code and should not arise any questions, hopefully. All situations are handled by special handlers, discussed below.

A Handler For Dragging the Edges and Corners of an Element:

void CElementBase::ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y) { if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT) this .ResizeZoneRightHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM) this .ResizeZoneBottomHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_LEFT) this .ResizeZoneLeftHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_TOP) this .ResizeZoneTopHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM) this .ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP) this .ResizeZoneRightTopHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM) this .ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler(x,y); if ( this .ResizeRegion()==CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP) this .ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler(x,y); }

Depending on the element edge, or on its angle, with which interaction takes place, specialized handlers of these events are called:

bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneBottomHandler( const int x, const int y) { int height=:: fmax (y- this .Y(),DEF_PANEL_MIN_H); if (! this .ResizeH(height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintVERT" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 12 ; int shift_y= 4 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneLeftHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_x=:: fmin (x, this .Right()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_W+ 1 ); int width= this .Right()-new_x+ 1 ; if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize(new_x, this .Y(),width, this .Height())) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintHORZ" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 1 ; int shift_y= 18 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_y=:: fmin (y, this .Bottom()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_H+ 1 ); int height= this .Bottom()-new_y+ 1 ; if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize( this .X(),new_y, this .Width(),height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintVERT" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 12 ; int shift_y= 4 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler( const int x, const int y) { int width =:: fmax (x- this .X()+ 1 , DEF_PANEL_MIN_W); int height=:: fmax (y- this .Y()+ 1 , DEF_PANEL_MIN_H); if (! this .Resize(width,height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintNWSE" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 10 ; int shift_y= 2 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneRightTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_y=:: fmin (y, this .Bottom()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_H+ 1 ); int width =:: fmax (x- this .X()+ 1 , DEF_PANEL_MIN_W); int height= this .Bottom()-new_y+ 1 ; if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize( this .X(),new_y,width,height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintNESW" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 5 ; int shift_y= 12 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_x=:: fmin (x, this .Right()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_W+ 1 ); int width = this .Right()-new_x+ 1 ; int height=:: fmax (y- this .Y()+ 1 , DEF_PANEL_MIN_H); if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize(new_x, this .Y(),width,height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintNESW" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 5 ; int shift_y= 12 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); } bool CElementBase::ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler( const int x, const int y) { int new_x=:: fmin (x, this .Right()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_W+ 1 ); int new_y=:: fmin (y, this .Bottom()-DEF_PANEL_MIN_H+ 1 ); int width = this .Right() -new_x+ 1 ; int height= this .Bottom()-new_y+ 1 ; if (! this .MoveXYWidthResize(new_x, new_y,width,height)) return false ; CVisualHint *hint= this .GetHint( "HintNWSE" ); if (hint== NULL ) return false ; int shift_x= 10 ; int shift_y= 2 ; return hint.Move(x+shift_x,y+shift_y); }

The handlers calculate a new size of the element and, if necessary, its new coordinates. Its new dimensions (and coordinates) are set, and a tooltip with arrows near the cursor is displayed.

In the methods of working with files, add saving and loading a list of tooltips, and a visibility flag in the container:

bool CElementBase::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CCanvasBase::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_list_hints.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_painter.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_group, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_visible_in_container, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; } bool CElementBase::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CCanvasBase::Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_list_hints.Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_painter.Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_group=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_visible_in_container=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); return true ; }

Containers (Panel, Group of Elements, Container) must have their own resizing methods.

Just implement these virtual methods in the CPanel class and add a method that simultaneously changes the size and coordinates of the element:

class CPanel : public CLabel { private : CElementBase m_temp_elm; CBound m_temp_bound; protected : CListObj m_list_elm; CListObj m_list_bounds; bool AddNewElement(CElementBase *element); public : CListObj *GetListAttachedElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elm; } CListObj *GetListBounds( void ) { return & this .m_list_bounds; } CElementBase *GetAttachedElementAt( const uint index) { return this .m_list_elm.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CElementBase *GetAttachedElementByID( const int id); CElementBase *GetAttachedElementByName( const string name); CBound *GetBoundAt( const uint index) { return this .m_list_bounds.GetNodeAtIndex(index); } CBound *GetBoundByID( const int id); CBound *GetBoundByName( const string name); virtual CElementBase *InsertNewElement( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const string text, const string user_name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); virtual CElementBase *InsertElement(CElementBase *element, const int dx, const int dy); CBound *InsertNewBound( const string name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); virtual bool ResizeW( const int w); virtual bool ResizeH( const int h); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y); virtual bool Shift( const int dx, const int dy); virtual bool MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void Hide( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Show( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Block( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Unblock( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Print ( void ); void PrintAttached( const uint tab= 3 ); void PrintBounds( void ); virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); virtual void TimerEventHandler( void ); CPanel( void ); CPanel( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CPanel ( void ) { this .m_list_elm.Clear(); this .m_list_bounds.Clear(); } };

Outside of the class body, write the implementation of panel resizing methods:

bool CPanel::ResizeW( const int w) { if (! this .ObjectResizeW(w)) return false ; this .BoundResizeW(w); this .SetImageSize(w, this .Height()); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } return true ; } bool CPanel::ResizeH( const int h) { if (! this .ObjectResizeH(h)) return false ; this .BoundResizeH(h); this .SetImageSize( this .Width(),h); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } return true ; } bool CPanel::Resize( const int w, const int h) { if (! this .ObjectResize(w,h) ) return false ; this .BoundResize(w,h); this .SetImageSize(w,h); if (! this .ObjectTrim() ) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } return true ; }

First, dimensions of the graphic object are changed, then new dimensions of the element and the drawing area are set. Next, the element is cropped along boundaries of its container.

Scrollbars should be skipped in the method that draws the appearance, since other methods are responsible for their rendering:

void CPanel::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr_dark =( this .BackColor()==clrNULL ? this .BackColor() : this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( this .BackColor(),- 20 ,- 20 ,- 20 )); color clr_light=( this .BackColor()==clrNULL ? this .BackColor() : this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( this .BackColor(), 6 , 6 , 6 )); this .m_painter.FrameGroupElements( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .Text(), this .ForeColor(),clr_dark,clr_light, this .AlphaFG(), true ); this .m_background.Update( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL && elm.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H && elm.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V ) elm.Draw( false ); } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

A Method That Sets Panel’s Coordinates And Dimensions Simultaneously:

bool CPanel::MoveXYWidthResize( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { int delta_x=x- this .X(); int delta_y=y- this .Y(); if (!CCanvasBase::MoveXYWidthResize(x,y,w,h)) return false ; this .BoundMove(x,y); this .BoundResize(w,h); this .SetImageBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list_elm.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) res &=elm.Move(elm.X()+delta_x,elm.Y()+delta_y); } return res; }

First, the graphic object is shifted with a change in its size. Then new coordinates and dimensions of the panel are set, a new size of the image area is set, and the element is cropped along the bounds of its container. Then all the anchored elements are shifted by the offset distance of the panel.

In a method that displays an object on all chart periods, it is necessary to exclude the display of scrollbars and objects having a special visibility flag. Their visibility is controlled by methods of the container object class:

void CPanel::Show( const bool chart_redraw) { if (! this .m_hidden || ! this .m_visible_in_container ) return ; CCanvasBase::Show( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H || elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V) continue ; elm.Show( false ); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Similarly, in the method that places an object in the foreground, scrollbars must be skipped:

void CPanel::BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw) { CCanvasBase::BringToTop( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H || elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V) continue ; elm.BringToTop( false ); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Scrollbars themselves must have a set flag that prohibits them from being cropped along the container boundaries. If this is not done, their visibility will be controlled by the ObjectTrim() method, which hides all objects that go beyond the boundaries of the container’s visible area. And it is in this area that scrollbars are located.

In the Init methods of both scrollbar objects, set the following flag:

void CScrollBarThumbH::Init( const string text) { CButton::Init( "" ); this .SetMovable( true ); this .SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .m_trim_flag= false ;

void CScrollBarThumbV::Init( const string text) { CButton::Init( "" ); this .SetMovable( true ); this .SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .m_trim_flag= false ; }

Add two methods to the horizontal scrollbar class — for setting the thumb position and for setting the visibility flag in the container:

class CScrollBarH : public CPanel { protected : CButtonArrowLeft *m_butt_left; CButtonArrowRight*m_butt_right; CScrollBarThumbH *m_thumb; public : CButtonArrowLeft *GetButtonLeft( void ) { return this .m_butt_left; } CButtonArrowRight*GetButtonRight( void ) { return this .m_butt_right; } CScrollBarThumbH *GetThumb( void ) { return this .m_thumb; } void SetChartRedrawFlag( const bool flag) { if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag(flag); } bool ChartRedrawFlag( void ) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ChartRedrawFlag() : false ); } int TrackLength( void ) const ; int TrackBegin( void ) const ; int ThumbPosition( void ) const ; bool SetThumbPosition( const int pos) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.MoveX(pos) : false ); } bool SetThumbSize( const uint size) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ResizeW(size) : false ); } virtual bool ResizeW( const int size); virtual void SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); CScrollBarH( void ); CScrollBarH( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CScrollBarH( void ) {} };

Outside of the class body, implement the method for setting the visibility flag in the container:

void CScrollBarH::SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag) { this .m_visible_in_container=flag; if ( this .m_butt_left!= NULL ) this .m_butt_left.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); if ( this .m_butt_right!= NULL ) this .m_butt_right.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); }

Here, a flag passed to the method is set for each component of the scrollbar.

In the initialization method, set flags for each component of the scrollbar:

void CScrollBarH::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetAlphaBG( 255 ); this .SetBorderWidth( 0 ); this .SetText( "" ); this .m_trim_flag= false ; int w= this .Height(); int h= this .Height(); this .m_butt_left = this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, "" , "ButtL" , 0 , 0 ,w,h); this .m_butt_right= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, "" , "ButtR" , this .Width()-w, 0 ,w,h); if ( this .m_butt_left== NULL || this .m_butt_right== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_butt_left.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 2 ,h- 4 ); this .m_butt_left.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_left.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_left.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_left.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_left.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_left.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_butt_left.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .m_butt_right.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 2 ,h- 4 ); this .m_butt_right.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_right.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_right.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_right.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_right.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_right.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_butt_right.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); int tsz= this .Width()-w* 2 ; this .m_thumb= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H, "" , "ThumbH" ,w, 1 ,tsz-w* 4 ,h- 2 ); if ( this .m_thumb== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_thumb.InitBackColors( this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.InitBorderColors( this .m_thumb.BackColor(), this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused(), this .m_thumb.BackColorPressed(), this .m_thumb.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.SetMovable( true ); this .m_thumb.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_thumb.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .m_visible_in_container= false ; }

We will make exactly the same improvements in the vertical scrollbar class:

class CScrollBarV : public CPanel { protected : CButtonArrowUp *m_butt_up; CButtonArrowDown *m_butt_down; CScrollBarThumbV *m_thumb; public : CButtonArrowUp *GetButtonUp( void ) { return this .m_butt_up; } CButtonArrowDown *GetButtonDown( void ) { return this .m_butt_down; } CScrollBarThumbV *GetThumb( void ) { return this .m_thumb; } void SetChartRedrawFlag( const bool flag) { if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag(flag); } bool ChartRedrawFlag( void ) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ChartRedrawFlag() : false ); } int TrackLength( void ) const ; int TrackBegin( void ) const ; int ThumbPosition( void ) const ; bool SetThumbPosition( const int pos) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.MoveY(pos) : false ); } bool SetThumbSize( const uint size) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ResizeH(size) : false ); } virtual bool ResizeH( const int size); virtual void SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); CScrollBarV( void ); CScrollBarV( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CScrollBarV( void ) {} };

void CScrollBarV::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetAlphaBG( 255 ); this .SetBorderWidth( 0 ); this .SetText( "" ); this .m_trim_flag= false ; int w= this .Width(); int h= this .Width(); this .m_butt_up = this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP, "" , "ButtU" , 0 , 0 ,w,h); this .m_butt_down= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN, "" , "ButtD" , 0 , this .Height()-w,w,h); if ( this .m_butt_up== NULL || this .m_butt_down== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_butt_up.SetImageBound( 1 , 0 ,w- 4 ,h- 2 ); this .m_butt_up.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_up.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_up.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_up.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_up.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_up.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_up.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_up.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_up.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_butt_up.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .m_butt_down.SetImageBound( 1 , 0 ,w- 4 ,h- 2 ); this .m_butt_down.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_down.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_down.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_down.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_down.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_down.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_down.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_down.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_butt_down.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); int tsz= this .Height()-w* 2 ; this .m_thumb= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V, "" , "ThumbV" , 1 ,w,w- 2 ,tsz/ 2 ); if ( this .m_thumb== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_thumb.InitBackColors( this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.InitBorderColors( this .m_thumb.BackColor(), this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused(), this .m_thumb.BackColorPressed(), this .m_thumb.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.SetMovable( true ); this .m_thumb.SetTrimmered( false ); this .m_thumb.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .m_visible_in_container= false ; }

void CScrollBarV::SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag) { this .m_visible_in_container=flag; if ( this .m_butt_up!= NULL ) this .m_butt_up.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); if ( this .m_butt_down!= NULL ) this .m_butt_down.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetVisibleInContainer(flag); }

In the class of the CContainer container object, declare new variables and methods:

class CContainer : public CPanel { private : bool m_visible_scrollbar_h; bool m_visible_scrollbar_v; int m_init_border_size_top; int m_init_border_size_bottom; int m_init_border_size_left; int m_init_border_size_right; ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE GetEventElementType( const string name); protected : CScrollBarH *m_scrollbar_h; CScrollBarV *m_scrollbar_v; virtual void ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y); void CheckElementSizes(CElementBase *element); int ThumbSizeHorz( void ); int TrackLengthHorz( void ) const { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.TrackLength() : 0 ); } int TrackEffectiveLengthHorz( void ) { return ( this .TrackLengthHorz()- this .ThumbSizeHorz()); } int ThumbSizeVert( void ); int TrackLengthVert( void ) const { return ( this .m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_v.TrackLength() : 0 ); } int TrackEffectiveLengthVert( void ) { return ( this .TrackLengthVert()- this .ThumbSizeVert()); } int ContentVisibleHorz( void ) const { return int ( this .Width()- this .BorderWidthLeft()- this .BorderWidthRight()); } int ContentVisibleVert( void ) const { return int ( this .Height()- this .BorderWidthTop()- this .BorderWidthBottom()); } int ContentSizeHorz( void ); int ContentSizeVert( void ); int ContentPositionHorz( void ); int ContentPositionVert( void ); int CalculateContentOffsetHorz( const uint thumb_position); int CalculateContentOffsetVert( const uint thumb_position); int CalculateThumbOffsetHorz( const uint content_position); int CalculateThumbOffsetVert( const uint content_position); bool ContentShiftHorz( const int value); bool ContentShiftVert( const int value); public : CScrollBarH *GetScrollBarH( void ) { return this .m_scrollbar_h; } CScrollBarV *GetScrollBarV( void ) { return this .m_scrollbar_v; } CButtonArrowUp *GetScrollBarButtonUp( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_v.GetButtonUp() : NULL ); } CButtonArrowDown *GetScrollBarButtonDown( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_v.GetButtonDown() : NULL ); } CButtonArrowLeft *GetScrollBarButtonLeft( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.GetButtonLeft() : NULL ); } CButtonArrowRight*GetScrollBarButtonRight( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.GetButtonRight(): NULL ); } CScrollBarThumbH *GetScrollBarThumbH( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.GetThumb() : NULL ); } CScrollBarThumbV *GetScrollBarThumbV( void ) { return ( this .m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_v.GetThumb() : NULL ); } void SetScrolling( const bool flag) { this .m_scroll_flag=flag; } bool ScrollBarHorzIsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible_scrollbar_h; } bool ScrollBarVertIsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible_scrollbar_v; } CElementBase *GetAttachedElement( void ) { return this .GetAttachedElementAt( 2 ); } virtual CElementBase *InsertNewElement( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const string text, const string user_name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); virtual CElementBase *InsertElement(CElementBase *element, const int dx, const int dy); virtual void Show( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER); } virtual void MouseMoveHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void MousePressHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); virtual void MouseWheelHandler( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); void Init( void ); CContainer( void ); CContainer( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CContainer ( void ) {} };

In the initialization method, keep original dimensions of the border:

void CContainer::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetBorderWidth( 0 ); this .m_init_border_size_top = ( int ) this .BorderWidthTop(); this .m_init_border_size_bottom= ( int ) this .BorderWidthBottom(); this .m_init_border_size_left = ( int ) this .BorderWidthLeft(); this .m_init_border_size_right = ( int ) this .BorderWidthRight(); this .m_scrollbar_h= dynamic_cast <CScrollBarH *>(CPanel::InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H, "" , "ScrollBarH" , 0 , this .Height()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH- 1 , this .Width()- 1 ,DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH)); if (m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ) { this .m_scrollbar_h.Hide( false ); this .m_scrollbar_h.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); } this .m_scrollbar_v= dynamic_cast <CScrollBarV *>(CPanel::InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V, "" , "ScrollBarV" , this .Width()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH- 1 , 0 ,DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH, this .Height()- 1 )); if (m_scrollbar_v!= NULL ) { this .m_scrollbar_v.Hide( false ); this .m_scrollbar_v.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); } this .m_scroll_flag= true ; }

A Method That Displays the Container:

void CContainer::Show( const bool chart_redraw) { if (! this .m_hidden || ! this .m_visible_in_container) return ; CCanvasBase::Show( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H && ! this .m_visible_scrollbar_h) continue ; if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V && ! this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) continue ; elm.Show( false ); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

First, the base panel is displayed, and then the container contents are displayed in a loop through the list of attached objects, except for scrollbars, if the display flag is not set for them.

A Method That Puts the Container in the Foreground:

void CContainer::BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw) { CCanvasBase::BringToTop( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H && ! this .m_visible_scrollbar_h) { elm.Hide( false ); continue ; } if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V && ! this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) { elm.Hide( false ); continue ; } elm.BringToTop( false ); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Everything is similar to the previous method.

Refine The Method That Checks Element Size to Display Scrollbars:

void CContainer::CheckElementSizes(CElementBase *element) { if (element== NULL || ! this .m_scroll_flag || this .m_scrollbar_h== NULL || this .m_scrollbar_v== NULL ) return ; ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type=(ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE)element.Type(); if (type==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H || type==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V) return ; this .m_visible_scrollbar_h= false ; this .m_visible_scrollbar_v= false ; if (element.Width()> this .ContentVisibleHorz()) { this .m_visible_scrollbar_h= true ; this .m_scrollbar_h.SetVisibleInContainer( true ); } if (element.Height()> this .ContentVisibleVert()) { this .m_visible_scrollbar_v= true ; this .m_scrollbar_v.SetVisibleInContainer( true ); } if ( this .m_visible_scrollbar_h && this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) { if ( this .m_scrollbar_v.ResizeH( this .Height()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH)) this .m_scrollbar_v.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeVert()); if ( this .m_scrollbar_h.ResizeW( this .Width() -DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH)) this .m_scrollbar_h.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeHorz()); } if ( this .m_visible_scrollbar_h) { this .SetBorderWidthBottom( this .m_scrollbar_h.Height()+ 1 ); this .m_scrollbar_h.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeHorz()); int end_track= this .X()+ this .m_scrollbar_h.TrackBegin()+ this .m_scrollbar_h.TrackLength(); int thumb_right= this .m_scrollbar_h.GetThumb().Right(); if (thumb_right>=end_track) { int pos=end_track- this .ThumbSizeHorz(); this .m_scrollbar_h.SetThumbPosition(pos); } this .m_scrollbar_h.SetVisibleInContainer( true ); this .m_scrollbar_h.MoveY( this .Bottom()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH); this .m_scrollbar_h.BringToTop( false ); } else { this .SetBorderWidthBottom( this .m_init_border_size_bottom); this .m_scrollbar_h.Hide( false ); this .m_scrollbar_h.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); if ( this .m_scrollbar_v.ResizeH( this .Height()- 1 )) this .m_scrollbar_v.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeVert()); } if ( this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) { this .SetBorderWidthRight( this .m_scrollbar_v.Width()+ 1 ); this .m_scrollbar_v.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeVert()); int end_track= this .Y()+ this .m_scrollbar_v.TrackBegin()+ this .m_scrollbar_v.TrackLength(); int thumb_bottom= this .m_scrollbar_v.GetThumb().Bottom(); if (thumb_bottom>=end_track) { int pos=end_track- this .ThumbSizeVert(); this .m_scrollbar_v.SetThumbPosition(pos); } this .m_scrollbar_v.SetVisibleInContainer( true ); this .m_scrollbar_v.MoveX( this .Right()-DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH); this .m_scrollbar_v.BringToTop( false ); } else { this .SetBorderWidthRight( this .m_init_border_size_right); this .m_scrollbar_v.Hide( false ); this .m_scrollbar_v.SetVisibleInContainer( false ); if ( this .m_scrollbar_h.ResizeW( this .Width()- 1 )) this .m_scrollbar_h.SetThumbSize( this .ThumbSizeHorz()); } if ( this .m_visible_scrollbar_h || this .m_visible_scrollbar_v) { element.ObjectTrim(); } }

The logic of the method is described in detail in the comments in the code and no questions should occur, I believe. In any case, you can always ask questions in the discussion to the article.

A Handler For Dragging the Edges and Corners of an Element:

void CContainer::ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y) { if ( this .m_scrollbar_h== NULL || this .m_scrollbar_v== NULL ) return ; switch ( this .ResizeRegion()) { case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT : if ( this .ResizeZoneRightHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_BOTTOM : if ( this .ResizeZoneBottomHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT : if ( this .ResizeZoneLeftHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_TOP : if ( this .ResizeZoneTopHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_BOTTOM : if ( this .ResizeZoneRightBottomHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_RIGHT_TOP : if ( this .ResizeZoneRightTopHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_BOTTOM : if ( this .ResizeZoneLeftBottomHandler(x,y)) { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; case CURSOR_REGION_LEFT_TOP : if ( this .ResizeZoneLeftTopHandler(x,y)) {} { this .CheckElementSizes( this .GetAttachedElement()); this .ContentShiftHorz( this .m_scrollbar_h.ThumbPosition()); this .ContentShiftVert( this .m_scrollbar_v.ThumbPosition()); } break ; default : return ; } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Here, depending on which edge or angle the dimensions (and coordinates) of the element are resized, the corresponding resizing handlers are called by dragging the edge or corner. After successful operation of the handler, the new position of the container contents is adjusted according to the position of scrollbar thumbs.

Testing the Result

For testing, in the terminal directory \MQL5\Indicators\ in the Tables\ subfolder, create a new indicator named iTestResize.mq5:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "Controls\Controls.mqh" CContainer *container= NULL ; int OnInit () { int wnd= ChartWindowFind (); container= new CContainer( "Container" , "" , 0 ,wnd, 100 , 40 , 300 , 200 ); if (container== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; container.SetID( 1 ); container.SetAsMain(); container.SetBorderWidth( 1 ); container.SetResizable( true ); container.SetName( "Main container" ); CGroupBox *groupbox=container.InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX, "" , "Attached Groupbox" , 4 , 4 ,container.Width()* 2 + 20 ,container.Height()* 3 + 10 ); if (groupbox== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; groupbox.SetGroup( 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 30 ;i++) { string text= StringFormat ( "This is test line number %d to demonstrate how scrollbars work when scrolling the contents of the container." ,(i+ 1 )); int len=groupbox.GetForeground().TextWidth(text); CLabel *lbl=groupbox.InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL,text, "TextString" + string (i+ 1 ), 8 , 8 +( 20 *i),len, 20 ); if (lbl== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; } container.Draw( true ); container. Print (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete container; CCommonManager::DestroyInstance(); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { container. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } void OnTimer ( void ) { container. OnTimer (); }

The indicator practically does not differ from the test indicator from the previous article.

Compile the indicator and run it on the chart:

Obviously, the stated functionality operates correctly. It is difficult to capture edges of an element where they contact scroll bars. However, resizable elements usually do not consist of a single control. As an example, a graphical element "Form". It has sufficient indentations from all the controls, thanks to which you can effortlessly find the capture point for dragging the element boundary with the mouse.

Conclusion

Today we are one step closer to completing work on the TableView control, which will allow us to create and display tabular data in our programs. Implementation of the View component is quite voluminous and complex, but the result should close most of the requirements for tabular representation of data and working with them.

In the next article, we will start creating interactive tabular data headers that allow you to manage columns of the table and its rows.

