Tables in the MVC Paradigm in MQL5: Integrating the Model Component into the View Component

Introduction

In article “Table and Header Classes based on a table model in MQL5: Applying the MVC concept" we completed creating the table model class (in the MVC concept it means the Model component). Next, we were developing a library of simple controls that allow for creating controls based on them that are completely different in purpose and complexity. In particular, the View component for creating the TableView control.

This article will cover implementation of the interaction between the Model component and the View component. In other words, today we will combine tabular data with their graphical representation in a single control.

The control will be created based on the Panel object class, and will consist of several elements:

Panel is the base, the substrate to which the table header and the data area of the table are attached; Panel is a table header consisting of a number of elements: column headers created based on the Button object class; Container is the tabular data container with scrollable content; Panel is a panel for arranging table rows on it (attached to the container (item 3) and, when going beyond the container, scrolls using container scrollbars); Panel — table row is a panel for drawing table cells on it, attached to the panel (item 4). A number of such objects corresponds to the number of rows in the table; The table cell class is a new class that allows drawing at specified coordinates on the indicated canvas (CCanvas). An object of this class is attached to a table row object (item 5), the canvases of the table row object are specified as drawing elements; and the table cell is drawn on this panel at the specified coordinates. The area of each table cell is set in the table row object (item 5) by an instance of the CBound class object, and an object of the table cell class is attached to this object.

This algorithm for constructing rows and cells in a table, where each row is divided into horizontal areas to which cell class objects are attached, makes it easy to sort and reposition cells by simply reassigning cells to the desired areas of the row.

Based on the above written, we understand that we need a new object class to which a pointer to the control will be passed, and drawing will take place on its canvas. Currently, all library objects, when created by the new operator, create their own canvas objects (background and foreground). But we want an object that will enable setting and getting its size, as well setting a pointer to the control in it, on which the drawing will be performed.

The CBound class enables to set and retrieve the dimensions of the created object, and it is located as part of the base object of all controls. Background and foreground canvases are created in that very object. This means that another intermediate object should be created that will inherit from the base one and will include the CBound class for setting and getting dimensions. The class in which CCanvas objects are created will inherit from this object. Thus, from this intermediate class we can inherit the class to which a pointer to the control on which we will draw, will be passed.

Let's finalize the files of the already created classes, and only then write new ones.





Refining Library Classes

All files of the library being developed are located at \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\Controls\. If they are not available yet, a previous version of all files is available in the previous article. The project will also require a table class file (the Model component), which can be obtained from the article where we completed their development. Tables.mqh must be saved to \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\. Files Base.mqh and Control.mqh will be refined.

At the very beginning of Tables.mqh file, in the macros section, write the file ID:

#define __TABLES__ #define MARKER_START_DATA - 1 #define MAX_STRING_LENGTH 128 #define CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS 19

This is necessary so that the MARKER_START_DATA macro substitution can be declared in two different include files for their separate compilation.

Open Base.mqh file. Connect the class file of the table model to it and specify the forward declaration of new classes:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include <Arrays\List.mqh> #include "..\Tables.mqh" class CBoundedObj; class CCanvasBase; class CCounter; class CAutoRepeat; class CImagePainter; class CVisualHint; class CLabel; class CButton; class CButtonTriggered; class CButtonArrowUp; class CButtonArrowDown; class CButtonArrowLeft; class CButtonArrowRight; class CCheckBox; class CRadioButton; class CScrollBarThumbH; class CScrollBarThumbV; class CScrollBarH; class CScrollBarV; class CTableRowView; class CPanel; class CGroupBox; class CContainer;

In the macro substitutions section, frame the declaration of MARKER_START_DATA macro by verifying its existence:

#define clrNULL 0x00FFFFFF #ifndef __TABLES__ #define MARKER_START_DATA - 1 #endif #define DEF_FONTNAME "Calibri" #define DEF_FONTSIZE 10 #define DEF_EDGE_THICKNESS 3

Now declaring the same macro substitution in two different files will not result in compilation errors, either individually or jointly between the two files.

Add new types to the enumeration of types of UI elements, and set a new maximum type of the active element:

enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE { ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE = 0x10000 , ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR, ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT, ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA, ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_COUNTER, ELEMENT_TYPE_AUTOREPEAT_CONTROL, ELEMENT_TYPE_BOUNDED_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE, ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT, ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H, ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CELL, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER, ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE, ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX, ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER, }; #define ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MIN ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL #define ACTIVE_ELEMENT_MAX ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER

Add new return values to the function that returns the element’s short name by type:

string ElementShortName( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { switch (type) { case ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE : return "BASE" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT : return "HNT" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL : return "LBL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON : return "SBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED : return "TBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP : return "BTARU" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN : return "BTARD" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT : return "BTARL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT : return "BTARR" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX : return "CHKB" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON : return "RBTN" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H : return "THMBH" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V : return "THMBV" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H : return "SCBH" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V : return "SCBV" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CELL : return "TCELL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW : return "TROW" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION : return "TCAPT" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER : return "THDR" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE : return "TABLE" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL : return "PNL" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX : return "GRBX" ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER : return "CNTR" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

In the base class of UI elements, make the identifier setting method virtual, so far as it should be redefined in the new classes:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : int m_id; ushort m_name[]; public : void SetName( const string name) { :: StringToShortArray (name, this .m_name); } virtual void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } string Name( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_name); } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE); } virtual string Description( void ); virtual void Print ( void ); CBaseObj ( void ) : m_id(- 1 ) { this .SetName( "" ); } ~CBaseObj ( void ) {} };

Each object within its composition has a rectangular area class CBound, which returns the size of the control. Also, each control has a list of CBound objects. This list allows you to store many CBound objects, which in turn allow you to specify many different areas on the UI element surface.

Each such area can be used for any scenarios. For example, you can define a certain zone inside an UI element, track the cursor location inside this area and react to the interaction of this area with the mouse cursor. A certain control can be placed within a certain area to display it inside that area. To do this, it is necessary to make it possible to write a pointer to the control to the CBound object.

Implement such a feature in the CBound class:

class CBound : public CBaseObj { protected : CBaseObj *m_assigned_obj; CRect m_bound; public : void ResizeW( const int size) { this .m_bound.Width(size); } void ResizeH( const int size) { this .m_bound.Height(size); } void Resize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Width(w); this .m_bound.Height(h); } void SetX( const int x) { this .m_bound.left=x; } void SetY( const int y) { this .m_bound.top=y; } void SetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.LeftTop(x,y); } void Move( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.Move(x,y); } void Shift( const int dx, const int dy) { this .m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.left; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.top; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.right-( this .m_bound.Width() > 0 ? 1 : 0 );} int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.bottom-( this .m_bound.Height()> 0 ? 1 : 0 );} bool Contains( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_bound.Contains(x,y); } void AssignObject(CBaseObj *obj) { this .m_assigned_obj=obj; } CBaseObj *GetAssignedObj( void ) { return this .m_assigned_obj; } virtual string Description( void ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA); } CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } CBound( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetXY(x,y); this .Resize(w,h); } ~CBound( void ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_bound); } };

At the moment, the CBound rectangular area object is declared in the CCanvasBase class, in which two CCanvas objects for drawing the background and foreground of an UI element are created. That is, all the UI elements have two canvases within them. But we want to create a class that will allow us to specify in it the control on which canvases we want to draw. At the same time, not to create own canvases, and at the same time not to stray from the general concept of creating graphical elements.

This means that we want to transfer the CBound class object from the CCanvasBase class to another parent class, which will not create canvas objects, and from which the CCanvasBase class will inherit. And in the CCanvasBase class, not to declare instances of two CCanvas, but to declare pointers to the canvases being created and implement a method that will create two canvas objects. Also, we want to declare a flag indicating that a graphical element controls or does not control canvas objects of the background and foreground. This is required to manage the deletion of created canvas objects.

In the Base.mqh file, immediately after the CAutoRepeat class, before the CCanvasBase class, implement a new CBoundedObj class, inherited from CBaseObj, into which simply transfer all methods of working with the CBound object from the CCanvasBase class:

class CBoundedObj : public CBaseObj { protected : CBound m_bound; bool m_canvas_owner; public : int X( void ) const { return this .m_bound.X(); } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Y(); } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Width(); } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Height(); } int Right( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Right(); } int Bottom( void ) const { return this .m_bound.Bottom(); } void BoundResizeW( const int size) { this .m_bound.ResizeW(size); } void BoundResizeH( const int size) { this .m_bound.ResizeH(size); } void BoundResize( const int w, const int h) { this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); } void BoundSetX( const int x) { this .m_bound.SetX(x); } void BoundSetY( const int y) { this .m_bound.SetY(y); } void BoundSetXY( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); } void BoundMove( const int x, const int y) { this .m_bound.Move(x,y); } void BoundShift( const int dx, const int dy) { this .m_bound.Shift(dx,dy); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_BOUNDED_BASE); } CBoundedObj ( void ) : m_canvas_owner( true ) {} CBoundedObj ( const string user_name, const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CBoundedObj ( void ){} }; CBoundedObj::CBoundedObj( const string user_name, const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_canvas_owner( true ) { this .m_bound.SetName(user_name); this .m_bound.SetID(id); this .m_bound.SetXY(x,y); this .m_bound.Resize(w,h); } bool CBoundedObj::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_canvas_owner, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return this .m_bound.Save(file_handle); } bool CBoundedObj::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_canvas_owner=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); return this .m_bound.Load(file_handle); }

The presented class simply inherits properties of the CBaseObj base class, allows to specify object boundaries (the CBound class), and has a canvas management flag.

The base class of the graphical elements canvas should now be inherited from the new CBoundedObj, rather than from the CBaseObj class, as it was before. And everything related to working with the CBound class object to set and return sizes of an element has already been moved to a new CBoundedObj class and removed from the CCanvasBase class. Now canvas objects are not declared as instances of a class, but as pointers to CCanvas objects being created:

class CCanvasBase : public CBoundedObj { private : bool m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_move_flag; bool m_chart_object_create_flag; bool m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag; bool m_chart_context_menu_flag; bool m_chart_crosshair_tool_flag; bool m_flags_state; void SetFlags( const bool flag); protected : CCanvas *m_background; CCanvas *m_foreground; CCanvasBase *m_container; CColorElement m_color_background; CColorElement m_color_foreground; CColorElement m_color_border;

Methods for obtaining coordinates and sizes of canvas graphical objects are performed public, and methods for resizing canvases are implemented virtual:

public : int ObjectX( void ) const { return this .m_obj_x; } int ObjectY( void ) const { return this .m_obj_y; } int ObjectWidth( void ) const { return this .m_background.Width(); } int ObjectHeight( void ) const { return this .m_background.Height(); } int ObjectRight( void ) const { return this .ObjectX()+ this .ObjectWidth()- 1 ; } int ObjectBottom( void ) const { return this .ObjectY()+ this .ObjectHeight()- 1 ; } protected : virtual bool ObjectResizeW( const int size); virtual bool ObjectResizeH( const int size); bool ObjectResize( const int w, const int h); virtual bool ObjectSetX( const int x); virtual bool ObjectSetY( const int y); bool ObjectSetXY( const int x, const int y) { return ( this .ObjectSetX(x) && this .ObjectSetY(y)); }

A method for creating canvases is declared in the protected section of the class.:

void SetContainerObj(CCanvasBase *obj); protected : bool CreateCanvasObjects( void ); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string object_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : void SetState(ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE state) { this .m_state=state; this .ColorsToDefault(); } ENUM_ELEMENT_STATE State( void ) const { return this .m_state; }

The method that sets a flag for allowing cropping of an element along container boundaries is implemented virtual:

void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .m_movable=flag; } void SetAsMain( void ) { this .m_main= true ; } virtual void SetResizable( const bool flag) { this .m_resizable=flag; } void SetAutorepeat( const bool flag) { this .m_autorepeat_flag=flag; } void SetScrollable( const bool flag) { this .m_scroll_flag=flag; } virtual void SetTrimmered( const bool flag) { this .m_trim_flag=flag; }

In the class constructor a method for creating canvas objects for background and foreground is now called:

CCanvasBase::CCanvasBase( const string object_name, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_program_name(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )), m_wnd(wnd< 0 ? 0 : wnd), m_alpha_bg( 0 ), m_alpha_fg( 255 ), m_hidden( false ), m_blocked( false ), m_focused( false ), m_movable( false ), m_resizable( false ), m_main( false ), m_autorepeat_flag( false ), m_trim_flag( true ), m_scroll_flag( false ), m_border_width_lt( 0 ), m_border_width_rt( 0 ), m_border_width_up( 0 ), m_border_width_dn( 0 ), m_z_order( 0 ), m_state( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_x( 0 ), m_cursor_delta_y( 0 ) { this .m_chart_id= this .CorrectChartID(chart_id); if (! this .CreateCanvasObjects()) return ; if ( this .Create( this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,object_name,x,y,w,h)) { this .Clear( false ); this .m_obj_x=x; this .m_obj_y=y; this .m_color_background.SetName( "Background" ); this .m_color_foreground.SetName( "Foreground" ); this .m_color_border.SetName( "Border" ); this .m_foreground.FontSet(DEF_FONTNAME,-DEF_FONTSIZE* 10 , FW_MEDIUM ); this .m_bound.SetName( "Perimeter" ); this .Init(); } }

A method that creates canvases for the background and foreground:

bool CCanvasBase::CreateCanvasObjects( void ) { if (( this .m_background!= NULL && this .m_foreground!= NULL ) || ! this .m_canvas_owner) return true ; this .m_background= new CCanvas(); if ( this .m_background== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error! Failed to create background canvas" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_foreground= new CCanvas(); if ( this .m_foreground== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error! Failed to create foreground canvas" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return true ; }

In the method that destroys the object, now check the canvas management flag:

void CCanvasBase::Destroy( void ) { if ( this .m_canvas_owner) { this .m_background.Destroy(); this .m_foreground.Destroy(); delete this .m_background; delete this .m_foreground; this .m_background= NULL ; this .m_foreground= NULL ; } }

Canvases are deleted only if an object manages canvases. If canvases of another control are passed to an object for drawing, it will not delete them — they should be deleted only by the object to which they belong.

In the default initialization method of the class, a canvas management flag is set for the object:

void CCanvasBase::Init( void ) { this .m_chart_mouse_wheel_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ); this .m_chart_mouse_move_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ); this .m_chart_object_create_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE ); this .m_chart_mouse_scroll_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ); this .m_chart_context_menu_flag = :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ); this .m_chart_crosshair_tool_flag= :: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE , true ); this .InitColors(); :: EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 16 ); this .m_canvas_owner= true ; }

Only for those objects that do not have their own canvases, and which will inherit from the CBoundedObj class, they will have to reset this flag to false.

Now open the Controls.mqh file and make improvements.

In the macro substitutions section, implement two new ones that define the default height of the table row and header:

#define DEF_LABEL_W 50 #define DEF_LABEL_H 16 #define DEF_BUTTON_W 60 #define DEF_BUTTON_H 16 #define DEF_TABLE_ROW_H 16 #define DEF_TABLE_HEADER_H 20 #define DEF_PANEL_W 80 #define DEF_PANEL_H 80 #define DEF_PANEL_MIN_W 60 #define DEF_PANEL_MIN_H 60 #define DEF_SCROLLBAR_TH 13 #define DEF_THUMB_MIN_SIZE 8 #define DEF_AUTOREPEAT_DELAY 500 #define DEF_AUTOREPEAT_INTERVAL 100

The file contains a class of linked list of CListObj objects for storing a list of graphical elements. We copied it to this file from the table model class file. If you leave the name of the class the same, you will have a name conflict, and the objects stored in these two lists in different files are completely different. So here leave the class unchanged, but rename it. This will be a class of the linked list of UI elements:

class CListElm : public CList { protected : ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE m_element_type; public : void SetElementType( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_element_type=type; } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual CObject *CreateElement( void ); };

Replace the string "CListObj" with the string "CListElm" throughout the file.

In the method of creating a list item, add new types of UI elements:

CObject *CListElm::CreateElement( void ) { switch ( this .m_element_type) { case ELEMENT_TYPE_BASE : return new CBaseObj(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_COLOR : return new CColor(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_COLORS_ELEMENT : return new CColorElement(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_RECTANGLE_AREA : return new CBound(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_IMAGE_PAINTER : return new CImagePainter(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CANVAS_BASE : return new CCanvasBase(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT_BASE : return new CElementBase(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_HINT : return new CVisualHint(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL : return new CLabel(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON : return new CButton(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED : return new CButtonTriggered(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP : return new CButtonArrowUp(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN : return new CButtonArrowDown(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT : return new CButtonArrowLeft(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT : return new CButtonArrowRight(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX : return new CCheckBox(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON : return new CRadioButton(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CELL : return new CTableCellView(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW : return new CTableRowView(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION : return new CColumnCaptionView(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER : return new CTableHeaderView(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE : return new CTableView(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL : return new CPanel(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX : return new CGroupBox(); case ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER : return new CContainer(); default : return NULL ; } }

In the UI element base class, add a method that returns a pointer to the object:

public : CElementBase *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CImagePainter *Painter( void ) { return & this .m_painter; } CListElm *GetListHints( void ) { return & this .m_list_hints; }

In the text label class, make the method that displays the text on canvas, virtual:

void SetTextShiftH( const int x) { this .ClearText(); this .m_text_x=x; } void SetTextShiftV( const int y) { this .ClearText(); this .m_text_y=y; } virtual void DrawText( const int dx, const int dy, const string text, const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw);

In the CPanel panel class, refine the resizing methods:

bool CPanel::ResizeW( const int w) { if (! this .ObjectResizeW(w)) return false ; this .BoundResizeW(w); this .SetImageSize(w, this .Height()); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } CContainer *base= this .GetContainer(); if (base!= NULL && base.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER) base.CheckElementSizes(& this ); int total= this .m_list_elm.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) elm.ObjectTrim(); } return true ; } bool CPanel::ResizeH( const int h) { if (! this .ObjectResizeH(h)) return false ; this .BoundResizeH(h); this .SetImageSize( this .Width(),h); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } CContainer *base= this .GetContainer(); if (base!= NULL && base.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER) base.CheckElementSizes(& this ); int total= this .m_list_elm.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) elm.ObjectTrim(); } return true ; } bool CPanel::Resize( const int w, const int h) { if (! this .ObjectResize(w,h)) return false ; this .BoundResize(w,h); this .SetImageSize(w,h); if (! this .ObjectTrim()) { this .Update( false ); this .Draw( false ); } CContainer *base= this .GetContainer(); if (base!= NULL && base.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER) base.CheckElementSizes(& this ); int total= this .m_list_elm.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) elm.ObjectTrim(); } return true ; }

The essence of methods refinement is that if an element is within a container, or if an element has been resized, then it is necessary to check the new element dimensions with respect to the container. If an element has become larger than container bounds, then the element is cropped according to the container size (this has already been implemented), but scrollbars should still appear on the container. We added this check using the CheckElementSizes() container object method to methods for UI element resizing.

In the method for drawing the appearance of a panel object in the CPanel class, draw a border only if at least one of the four sides has a non-zero value for the BorderWidth parameter:

void CPanel::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_painter.Clear( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), false ); color clr_dark =( this .BackColor()==clrNULL ? this .BackColor() : this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( this .BackColor(),- 20 ,- 20 ,- 20 )); color clr_light=( this .BackColor()==clrNULL ? this .BackColor() : this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( this .BackColor(), 6 , 6 , 6 )); if ( this .BorderWidthBottom()+ this .BorderWidthLeft()+ this .BorderWidthRight()+ this .BorderWidthTop()!= 0 ) this .m_painter.FrameGroupElements( this .AdjX( this .m_painter.X()), this .AdjY( this .m_painter.Y()), this .m_painter.Width(), this .m_painter.Height(), this .Text(), this .ForeColor(),clr_dark,clr_light, this .AlphaFG(), true ); this .m_background.Update( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL && elm.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H && elm.Type()!=ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V) elm.Draw( false ); } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

In the method of creating and adding a new element to the list, in the panel object class, add creation of new controls:

CElementBase *CPanel::InsertNewElement( const ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const string text, const string user_name, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h) { int elm_total= this .m_list_elm.Total(); string obj_name= this .NameFG()+ "_" +ElementShortName(type)+( string )elm_total; int x= this .X()+dx; int y= this .Y()+dy; CElementBase *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case ELEMENT_TYPE_LABEL : element = new CLabel(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON : element = new CButton(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_TRIGGERED : element = new CButtonTriggered(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_UP : element = new CButtonArrowUp(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_DOWN : element = new CButtonArrowDown(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT : element = new CButtonArrowLeft(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT : element = new CButtonArrowRight(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CHECKBOX : element = new CCheckBox(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_RADIOBUTTON : element = new CRadioButton(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H : element = new CScrollBarThumbH(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_V : element = new CScrollBarThumbV(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H : element = new CScrollBarH(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V : element = new CScrollBarV(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW : element = new CTableRowView(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION : element = new CColumnCaptionView(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER : element = new CTableHeaderView(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE : element = new CTableView(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL : element = new CPanel(obj_name, "" , this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_GROUPBOX : element = new CGroupBox(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; case ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER : element = new CContainer(obj_name,text, this .m_chart_id, this .m_wnd,x,y,w,h); break ; default : element = NULL ; } if (element== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create graphic element %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,ElementDescription(type)); return NULL ; } element.SetID(elm_total); element.SetName(user_name); element.SetContainerObj(& this ); element.ObjectSetZOrder( this .ObjectZOrder()+ 1 ); if (! this .AddNewElement(element)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add %s element with ID %d to list" , __FUNCTION__ ,ElementDescription(type),element.ID()); delete element; return NULL ; } CElementBase *elm= this .GetContainer(); if (elm!= NULL && elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER) { CContainer *container_obj=elm; if (container_obj.ScrollBarHorzIsVisible()) { CScrollBarH *sbh=container_obj.GetScrollBarH(); if (sbh!= NULL ) sbh.BringToTop( false ); } if (container_obj.ScrollBarVertIsVisible()) { CScrollBarV *sbv=container_obj.GetScrollBarV(); if (sbv!= NULL ) sbv.BringToTop( false ); } } return element; }

In the method that places an object in the foreground, add cropping of attached objects according to the container size:

void CPanel::BringToTop( const bool chart_redraw) { CCanvasBase::BringToTop( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elm.Total();i++) { CElementBase *elm= this .GetAttachedElementAt(i); if (elm!= NULL ) { if (elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H || elm.Type()==ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_V) continue ; elm.BringToTop( false ); elm.ObjectTrim(); } } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

There is a flag in the horizontal scrollbar class indicating that the element can be cropped along the container bounds. The scrollbar object consists of several objects, and for each of them the same flag value should be set. Let's do everything in one method. In the class redefine the method that sets the trim flag along the container boundaries:

class CScrollBarH : public CPanel { protected : CButtonArrowLeft *m_butt_left; CButtonArrowRight*m_butt_right; CScrollBarThumbH *m_thumb; public : CButtonArrowLeft *GetButtonLeft( void ) { return this .m_butt_left; } CButtonArrowRight*GetButtonRight( void ) { return this .m_butt_right; } CScrollBarThumbH *GetThumb( void ) { return this .m_thumb; } void SetChartRedrawFlag( const bool flag) { if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag(flag); } bool ChartRedrawFlag( void ) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ChartRedrawFlag() : false ); } int TrackLength( void ) const ; int TrackBegin( void ) const ; int ThumbPosition( void ) const ; bool SetThumbPosition( const int pos) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.MoveX(pos) : false ); } bool SetThumbSize( const uint size) const { return ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ? this .m_thumb.ResizeW(size) : false ); } virtual bool ResizeW( const int size); virtual void SetVisibleInContainer( const bool flag); virtual void SetTrimmered( const bool flag); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_H); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual void OnWheelEvent( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); CScrollBarH( void ); CScrollBarH( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CScrollBarH( void ) {} };

Implementing the method:

void CScrollBarH::SetTrimmered( const bool flag) { this .m_trim_flag=flag; if ( this .m_butt_left!= NULL ) this .m_butt_left.SetTrimmered(flag); if ( this .m_butt_right!= NULL ) this .m_butt_right.SetTrimmered(flag); if ( this .m_thumb!= NULL ) this .m_thumb.SetTrimmered(flag); }

A flag passed to the method is set for each of the objects that make up the scrollbar.

In the object initialization method, you no longer need to set the trim flag for each of the elements along container boundaries. It is sufficient to call the SetTrimmered() method at the end of the method:

void CScrollBarH::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetAlphaBG( 255 ); this .SetBorderWidth( 0 ); this .SetText( "" ); int w= this .Height(); int h= this .Height(); this .m_butt_left = this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_LEFT, "" , "ButtL" , 0 , 0 ,w,h); this .m_butt_right= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_BUTTON_ARROW_RIGHT, "" , "ButtR" , this .Width()-w, 0 ,w,h); if ( this .m_butt_left== NULL || this .m_butt_right== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_butt_left.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 2 ,h- 4 ); this .m_butt_left.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_left.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_left.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_left.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_left.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_left.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_right.SetImageBound( 1 , 1 ,w- 2 ,h- 4 ); this .m_butt_right.InitBackColors( this .m_butt_right.BackColorFocused()); this .m_butt_right.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_butt_right.InitBorderColors( this .BorderColor(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorFocused(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorPressed(), this .m_butt_right.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_butt_right.ColorsToDefault(); int tsz= this .Width()-w* 2 ; this .m_thumb= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_SCROLLBAR_THUMB_H, "" , "ThumbH" ,w, 1 ,tsz-w* 4 ,h- 2 ); if ( this .m_thumb== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Init failed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_thumb.InitBackColors( this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.InitBorderColors( this .m_thumb.BackColor(), this .m_thumb.BackColorFocused(), this .m_thumb.BackColorPressed(), this .m_thumb.BackColorBlocked()); this .m_thumb.ColorsToDefault(); this .m_thumb.SetMovable( true ); this .m_thumb.SetChartRedrawFlag( false ); this .SetVisibleInContainer( false ); this .SetTrimmered( false ); }

Exactly the same improvements have been made for the vertical scrollbar class. They are completely identical to those discussed, and we will not repeat them.

Make the CheckElementSizes method public in the container object class:

class CContainer : public CPanel { private : bool m_visible_scrollbar_h; bool m_visible_scrollbar_v; int m_init_border_size_top; int m_init_border_size_bottom; int m_init_border_size_left; int m_init_border_size_right; ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE GetEventElementType( const string name); protected : CScrollBarH *m_scrollbar_h; CScrollBarV *m_scrollbar_v; virtual void ResizeActionDragHandler( const int x, const int y); public : void CheckElementSizes(CElementBase *element); protected : int ThumbSizeHorz( void ); int TrackLengthHorz( void ) const { return ( this .m_scrollbar_h!= NULL ? this .m_scrollbar_h.TrackLength() : 0 ); } int TrackEffectiveLengthHorz( void ) { return ( this .TrackLengthHorz()- this .ThumbSizeHorz()); }

This method is called from the elements bound to the container, and must be public to access it.

We have reviewed the main improvements to library classes. Some minor improvements and fixes have been left out of the scope. View full codes in the files attached to the article.

The table model consists of a table cell, a table row, and a list of rows that end up being a table. In addition to the above, the table also has a header consisting of table column headers.

A table cell is a separate element that stores the row number, column number, and contents;

A table row is a list of table cells that has its own number;

A table is a list of rows, and it can have a header that represents a list of column headers.

The View component will have approximately the same structure for displaying data from the table model. The table object will be based on, for example, an array of data and an array of headers of this data. Then we will pass a pointer to the table model (the Model component) to the created table visual display object (the View component) and all data will be written to table cells.

At this milestone, a simple static table will be created without the feature to control its display with the mouse cursor.





Table Cell Class (View)

The table consists of a list of rows. The rows, in turn, consist of objects provided with two canvases for drawing the background and foreground. Table cells are arranged horizontally on their rows. It makes no sense to give cells their own canvases. You can simply "slice" each row into areas, where each area will correspond to the location of its cell. And draw the cell data on the canvas of the table row object.

It is for these purposes that we created an intermediate class at the very beginning. It has only the object size with its coordinates and a pointer to the control on which canvas drawing will be performed. And such an object will be a table cell. We will pass a pointer to the table row object for drawing on its canvases.

Implement a new class in Controls.mqh:

class CTableCellView : public CBoundedObj { protected : CTableCell *m_table_cell_model; CImagePainter *m_painter; CTableRowView *m_element_base; CCanvas *m_background; CCanvas *m_foreground; int m_index; ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT m_text_anchor; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; ushort m_text[]; int CanvasOffsetX( void ) const { return ( this .m_element_base.ObjectX()- this .m_element_base.X()); } int CanvasOffsetY( void ) const { return ( this .m_element_base.ObjectY()- this .m_element_base.Y()); } int AdjX( const int x) const { return (x- this .CanvasOffsetX()); } int AdjY( const int y) const { return (y- this .CanvasOffsetY()); } bool GetTextCoordsByAnchor( int &x, int &y); public : void SetText( const string text) { :: StringToShortArray (text, this .m_text); } string Text( void ) const { return :: ShortArrayToString ( this .m_text); } virtual void SetID( const int id) { this .m_index= this .m_id=id; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .SetID(index); } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } void SetTextShiftX( const int shift) { this .m_text_x=shift; } int TextShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_text_x; } void SetTextShiftY( const int shift) { this .m_text_y=shift; } int TextShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_text_y; } void SetTextAnchor( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool cell_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); int TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } void SetTextPosition( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const bool cell_redraw, const bool chart_redraw); void RowAssign(CTableRowView *base_element); bool TableCellModelAssign(CTableCell *cell_model, int dx, int dy, int w, int h); CTableCell *GetTableCellModel( void ) { return this .m_table_cell_model; } void TableCellModelPrint( void ); virtual void Clear( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Update( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual void DrawText( const int dx, const int dy, const string text, const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CBaseObj::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_CELL); } void Init( const string text); virtual string Description( void ); CTableCellView( void ); CTableCellView( const int id, const string user_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableCellView ( void ){} };

All variables and methods here are commented out in the code. The cell's index and its identifier are the same thing here. Therefore, the SetID() virtual method has been redefined, where the index and identifier are set to the same values. Let's look at the implementation of declared methods.

In the class constructors the object initialization method is called, the cell identifier and its name are set:

CTableCellView::CTableCellView( void ) : CBoundedObj( "TableCell" ,- 1 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_PANEL_W,DEF_TABLE_ROW_H), m_index(- 1 ),m_text_anchor( ANCHOR_LEFT ) { this .Init( "" ); this .SetID(- 1 ); this .SetName( "TableCell" ); } CTableCellView::CTableCellView( const int id, const string user_name, const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CBoundedObj(user_name,id,x,y,w,h), m_index(- 1 ),m_text_anchor( ANCHOR_LEFT ) { this .Init(text); this .SetID(id); this .SetName(user_name); }

Class Object Initialization Method:

void CTableCellView::Init( const string text) { this .m_canvas_owner= false ; this .SetText(text); this .m_text_x= 2 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; }

Be sure to set a flag for the object that it does not manage canvases, so that when the object is destroyed, it does not delete other objets' canvases.

A Method That Returns Description of the Object:

string CTableCellView::Description( void ) { string nm= this .Name(); string name=(nm!= "" ? :: StringFormat ( " \"%s\"" ,nm) : nm); return :: StringFormat ( "%s%s ID %d, X %d, Y %d, W %d, H %d" ,ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .Type()),name, this .ID(), this .X(), this .Y(), this .Width(), this .Height()); }

The method prints out to the log a line with the name of the object type, identifier, coordinates and cell sizes.

A Method That Assigns a Table Row and Background and Foreground Canvases To a Cell:

void CTableCellView::RowAssign(CTableRowView *base_element) { if (base_element== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty element passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } this .m_element_base=base_element; this .m_background= this .m_element_base.GetBackground(); this .m_foreground= this .m_element_base.GetForeground(); this .m_painter= this .m_element_base.Painter(); }

A pointer to a table row object is passed to the method (the class description will be below) and if the pointer is not valid, report it and return NULL. Next, a pointer to a table row is written to class variables, and from the table row object pointers are written to canvases of the background and foreground, and to the drawing object.

The table model object also has its own rows and cells. A table cell model is assigned to this class, and it draws data from the cell model on the row object canvas.

A Method That Assigns the Cell Model:

bool CTableCellView::TableCellModelAssign(CTableCell *cell_model, int dx, int dy, int w, int h) { if (cell_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if ( this .m_element_base== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Base element not assigned. Please use RowAssign() method first" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_table_cell_model=cell_model; this .BoundSetXY(dx,dy); this .BoundResize(w,h); this .m_painter.SetBound(dx,dy,w,h); return true ; }

First, the validity of the passed pointer to the cell model is checked, then it is checked that the table row has already been assigned to this cell object. If any of this is incorrect, it is reported in the log and false is returned. Next, the pointer to the cell model is stored in a variable and the coordinates and dimensions of the cell area on the corresponding row are set.

When sorting out rows and columns of the table, the pointer to the cell object will simply be reassigned, and this object, which has its exact coordinates in the table, will draw the data of the new cell assigned to it.

A Method That Returns the X and Y Coordinates Of the Text Depending On the Anchor Point:

bool CTableCellView::GetTextCoordsByAnchor( int &x, int &y) { int text_w= 0 , text_h= 0 ; this .m_foreground.TextSize( this .Text(),text_w,text_h); if (text_w== 0 || text_h== 0 ) return false ; switch ( this .m_text_anchor) { case ANCHOR_LEFT : x= 0 ; y=( this .Height()-text_h)/ 2 ; break ; case ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : x= 0 ; y= this .Height()-text_h; break ; case ANCHOR_LOWER : x=( this .Width()-text_w)/ 2 ; y= this .Height()-text_h; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : x= this .Width()-text_w; y= this .Height()-text_h; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT : x= this .Width()-text_w; y=( this .Height()-text_h)/ 2 ; break ; case ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : x= this .Width()-text_w; y= 0 ; break ; case ANCHOR_UPPER : x=( this .Width()-text_w)/ 2 ; y= 0 ; break ; case ANCHOR_CENTER : x=( this .Width()-text_w)/ 2 ; y=( this .Height()-text_h)/ 2 ; break ; default : x= 0 ; y= 0 ; break ; } return true ; }

Variables are passed to the method by reference, into which the calculated coordinates of location of the upper-left corner of the output text will be written. If the cell text size fails, the method returns false.

After calculating the coordinates of the upper-left corner, the calculated coordinates of the text are written to the variables and return true.

A Method That Sets the Anchor Point of the Text:

void CTableCellView::SetTextAnchor( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool cell_redraw, const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_text_anchor==anchor) return ; this .m_text_anchor=anchor; if (cell_redraw) this .Draw(chart_redraw); }

First, a new anchor point is written to the variable, then, if the redraw flag for this cell is set, the method for drawing it is called with the specified chart redraw flag.

A Method That Sets the Anchor Point and Text Shift:

void CTableCellView::SetTextPosition( const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const bool cell_redraw, const bool chart_redraw) { this .SetTextShiftX(shift_x); this .SetTextShiftY(shift_y); this .SetTextAnchor(anchor,cell_redraw,chart_redraw); }

In this method, in addition to setting the anchor point, initial text shifts along the X and Y axes are set.

A Method That Fills In an Object With a Color:

void CTableCellView::Clear( const bool chart_redraw) { int x1= this .AdjX( this .m_bound.X()); int y1= this .AdjY( this .m_bound.Y()); int x2= this .AdjX( this .m_bound.Right()); int y2= this .AdjY( this .m_bound.Bottom()); if ( this .m_background!= NULL ) this .m_background.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB ( this .m_element_base.BackColor(), this .m_element_base.AlphaBG())); if ( this .m_foreground!= NULL ) this .m_foreground.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2- 1 ,clrNULL); }

Get correct coordinates of the four corners of the rectangular area. Then fill the background with the background color of the table row, and the foreground with a transparent color.

A Method That Updates an Object To Display Changes:

void CTableCellView::Update( const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_background!= NULL ) this .m_background.Update( false ); if ( this .m_foreground!= NULL ) this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

If the background and foreground canvases are valid, their update methods are called with the specified chart redrawing flag.

A Method That Draws the Cell View:

void CTableCellView::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { int text_x= 0 , text_y= 0 ; if (! this .GetTextCoordsByAnchor(text_x,text_y)) return ; int x= this .AdjX( this .X()+text_x); int y= this .AdjY( this .Y()+text_y); int x1= this .AdjX( this .X()); int x2= this .AdjX( this .X()); int y1= this .AdjY( this .Y()); int y2= this .AdjY( this .Bottom()); this .DrawText(x+ this .m_text_x,y+ this .m_text_y, this .Text(), false ); if ( this .m_element_base!= NULL && this .Index()< this .m_element_base.CellsTotal()- 1 ) { int line_x= this .AdjX( this .Right()); this .m_background.Line(line_x,y1,line_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB ( this .m_element_base.BorderColor(), this .m_element_base.AlphaBG())); } this .m_background.Update(chart_redraw); }

The method's logic is explained in the comments. Correction of coordinates is necessary if the object is cropped along the container boundaries. In this case, the initial coordinates are calculated not from the actual coordinates of the canvas graphical object, but from the graphical element coordinates, which are virtually located outside the container boundaries.

Dividing lines are drawn only on the right side of the cell. And if it is not the cell on the far right, it is limited by its container, and it is not expedient to draw an additional line there.

A Method For Displaying the Cell Text:

void CTableCellView::DrawText( const int dx, const int dy, const string text, const bool chart_redraw) { if ( this .m_element_base== NULL ) return ; this .Clear( false ); this .SetText(text); this .m_foreground. TextOut (dx,dy, this .Text(),:: ColorToARGB ( this .m_element_base.ForeColor(), this .m_element_base.AlphaFG())); if ( this .Right()-dx< this .m_foreground.TextWidth(text)) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_foreground.TextSize( "... " ,w,h); if (w> 0 && h> 0 ) { this .m_foreground.FillRectangle( this .AdjX( this .Right())-w, this .AdjY( this .Y()), this .AdjX( this .Right()), this .AdjY( this .Y())+h,clrNULL); this .m_foreground. TextOut ( this .AdjX( this .Right())-w, this .AdjY(dy), "..." ,:: ColorToARGB ( this .m_element_base.ForeColor(), this .m_element_base.AlphaFG())); } } this .m_foreground.Update(chart_redraw); }

The method's logic is fully explained in comments to the code. If the printed text extends beyond the cell area, it is cropped along the area boundaries, and its end is replaced with a colon ("..."), indicating that not all the text fits into the cell size in its width.

A Method That Prints Out the Assigned String Model to the Log:

void CTableCellView::TableCellModelPrint( void ) { if ( this .m_table_cell_model!= NULL ) this .m_table_cell_model. Print (); }

This method allows you to control which cell of the Model component is assigned to the cell of the View component.

A Method for Operating Files:

bool CTableCellView::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_index, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_text_anchor, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_text_x, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_text_y, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_text)!= sizeof ( this .m_text)) return false ; return true ; } bool CTableCellView::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CBaseObj::Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_id= this .m_index=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_text_anchor=( ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT ):: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_text_x=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); this .m_text_y=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_text)!= sizeof ( this .m_text)) return false ; return true ; }

The methods allow you to save the table cell data to a file and load it from the file.

Now let's study the visual representation class of a table row.





Table Row Class (View)

A table row is an object inherited from the panel class. It has a list of cell objects of the CTableCellView class.

Continue writing the code in Controls.mqh file:

class CTableRowView : public CPanel { protected : CTableCellView m_temp_cell; CTableRow *m_table_row_model; CListElm m_list_cells; int m_index; CTableCellView *InsertNewCellView( const int index, const string text, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h); public : CListElm *GetListCells( void ) { return & this .m_list_cells; } int CellsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_cells.Total(); } virtual void SetID( const int id) { this .m_index= this .m_id=id; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .SetID(index); } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } bool TableRowModelAssign(CTableRow *row_model); CTableRow *GetTableRowModel( void ) { return this .m_table_row_model; } void TableRowModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CLabel::Compare(node,mode);} virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); CTableRowView( void ); CTableRowView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableRowView ( void ){} };

A table row has the same property as a cell, namely, the row index property is equal to its identifier. Here, the virtual method of setting the identifier is also redefined, and sets both properties simultaneously — the index and the identifier.

In the class constructors the object initialization method is called:

CTableRowView::CTableRowView( void ) : CPanel( "TableRow" , "" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_PANEL_W,DEF_TABLE_ROW_H), m_index(- 1 ) { this .Init(); } CTableRowView::CTableRowView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CPanel(object_name,text,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h), m_index(- 1 ) { this .Init(); }

Object Initialization:

void CTableRowView::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetAlphaBG( 255 ); this .SetBorderWidth( 1 ); }

Default Object Color Initialization Method:

void CTableRowView::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( C'200,200,200' , C'200,200,200' , C'200,200,200' , clrSilver ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( C'200,200,200' , C'200,200,200' , C'200,200,200' , clrSilver ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked( clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

A Method That Implements and Adds a New Cell Representation Object to the List:

CTableCellView *CTableRowView::InsertNewCellView( const int index, const string text, const int dx, const int dy, const int w, const int h) { this .m_temp_cell.SetIndex(index); this .m_list_cells.Sort(ELEMENT_SORT_BY_ID); if ( this .m_list_cells.Search(& this .m_temp_cell)!= NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The TableCellView object with index %d is already in the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,index); return NULL ; } string name= "TableCellView" +( string ) this .Index()+ "x" +( string )index; int id= this .m_list_cells.Total(); CTableCellView *cell_view= new CTableCellView(id,name, "" +text,dx,dy,w,h); if (cell_view== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create CTableCellView object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return NULL ; } if ( this .m_list_cells.Add(cell_view)==- 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add CTableCellView object to list" , __FUNCTION__ ); delete cell_view; return NULL ; } cell_view.RowAssign( this .GetObject()); return cell_view; }

In addition to the fact that each cell is assigned to its own area of the table row object, objects created using the new operator must still be stored in the list, or they should be tracked by yourself and deleted, if necessary.

It is easier to store them in a list — then the terminal subsystem itself will keep track of when they need to be deleted. The method creates a new cell view object and places it in the list of row cells. After creating an object, it is assigned a row in which it is located, and on which canvases the created object will draw model data of the table cell.

The Method That Sets the Row Model:

bool CTableRowView::TableRowModelAssign(CTableRow *row_model) { if (row_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } int total=( int )row_model.CellsTotal(); if (total== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Row model does not contain any cells" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_table_row_model=row_model; int cell_w=( int ):: round (( double ) this .Width()/( double )total); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTableCell *cell_model= this .m_table_row_model.GetCell(i); if (cell_model== NULL ) return false ; int x=cell_w*i; string name= "CellBound" +( string ) this .m_table_row_model.Index()+ "x" +( string )i; CBound *cell_bound= this .InsertNewBound(name,x, 0 ,cell_w, this .Height()); if (cell_bound== NULL ) return false ; CTableCellView *cell_view= this .InsertNewCellView(i,cell_model.Value(),x, 0 ,cell_w, this .Height()); if (cell_view== NULL ) return false ; cell_bound.AssignObject(cell_view); } return true ; }

A pointer to the row model is passed to the method, and in a loop by the number of cells in the model, new areas of the cell representation objects and the cells themselves are created (CTableCellView class). And each new such cell is assigned to each new area. In the end, we get a list of cell areas to which pointers to the corresponding table cells are assigned.

A Method That Draws the Row View:

void CTableRowView::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Line( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); int total= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBound *cell_bound= this .GetBoundAt(i); if (cell_bound== NULL ) continue ; CTableCellView *cell_view=cell_bound.GetAssignedObj(); if (cell_view!= NULL ) cell_view.Draw( false ); } this .Update(chart_redraw); }

First, the row is filled with the background color and a line is drawn from below. Then, in a loop through the cell areas of the row, we get the next cell area, from it we get a pointer to the cell object and call its drawing method.

A Method That Prints Out the Assigned String Model to the Log:

void CTableRowView::TableRowModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS) { if ( this .m_table_row_model!= NULL ) this .m_table_row_model. Print (detail,as_table,cell_width); }

The method allows you to control which row model from the table model is assigned to this row visual representation object.

A Method for Operating Files:

bool CTableRowView::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CPanel::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_list_cells.Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_index, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; } bool CTableRowView::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CPanel::Load(file_handle)) return false ; if (! this .m_list_cells.Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_id= this .m_index=( uchar ):: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); return true ; }

The methods allow you to save the table row data to a file and load it from the file.

Each table must have a header. It allows you to understand what data is displayed in table columns. A table header is a list of column headers. Each column of the table has its own header, which displays the type and name of the data located in the column.





Column header class of the table (View)

The column header of the table is an independent object inherited from the “Button” object (CButton), inheriting this object’s behavior and complementing it. In the current implementation, the button properties will not be supplemented — we simply change colors of various states. In the next article, to the header we will add an indication of the sorting direction — up/down arrows on the right side of the button space and an event model to start sorting by clicking on the button.

Continue writing the code in Controls.mqh file:

class CColumnCaptionView : public CButton { protected : CColumnCaption *m_column_caption_model; int m_index; public : virtual void SetID( const int id) { this .m_index= this .m_id=id; } void SetIndex( const int index) { this .SetID(index); } int Index( void ) const { return this .m_index; } bool ColumnCaptionModelAssign(CColumnCaption *caption_model); CColumnCaption *ColumnCaptionModel( void ) { return this .m_column_caption_model; } void ColumnCaptionModelPrint( void ); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CButton::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION); } void Init( const string text); virtual void InitColors( void ); virtual string Description( void ); CColumnCaptionView( void ); CColumnCaptionView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CColumnCaptionView ( void ){} };

The method has an index equal to the identifier, as in the case of the two previous classes considered. And the method of setting the identifier is similar to the previous classes.

In the class constructors the object initialization method is called and the null identifier is set (it changes after the object is created):

CColumnCaptionView::CColumnCaptionView( void ) : CButton( "ColumnCaption" , "Caption" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_PANEL_W,DEF_TABLE_ROW_H), m_index( 0 ) { this .Init( "Caption" ); this .SetID( 0 ); this .SetName( "ColumnCaption" ); } CColumnCaptionView::CColumnCaptionView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(object_name,text,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h), m_index( 0 ) { this .Init(text); this .SetID( 0 ); }

Object Initialization Method:

void CColumnCaptionView::Init( const string text) { this .m_text_x= 4 ; this .m_text_y= 2 ; this .InitColors(); }

Default Object Color Initialization Method:

void CColumnCaptionView::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke , this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( clrWhiteSmoke ,- 6 ,- 6 ,- 6 ), clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray , clrLightGray ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked(clrNULL); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

A Method That Draws the Column Header View:

void CColumnCaptionView::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); color clr_dark = this .BorderColor(); color clr_light= this .GetBackColorControl().NewColor( this .BorderColor(), 100 , 100 , 100 ); this .m_background.Line( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB (clr_light, this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Line( this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( 0 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB (clr_dark, this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); CLabel::Draw( false ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

First, the background is filled in with the set color, then two vertical lines are drawn — a light one on the left and a dark one on the right. Next, a title text is displayed on the foreground canvas.

A Method That Returns Description of the Object:

string CColumnCaptionView::Description( void ) { string nm= this .Name(); string name=(nm!= "" ? :: StringFormat ( " \"%s\"" ,nm) : nm); return :: StringFormat ( "%s%s ID %d, X %d, Y %d, W %d, H %d" ,ElementDescription((ENUM_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .Type()),name, this .ID(), this .X(), this .Y(), this .Width(), this .Height()); }

The method returns a description of the element type with the ID, coordinates, and dimensions of the object.

A Method That Assigns the Column Header Model:

bool CColumnCaptionView::ColumnCaptionModelAssign(CColumnCaption *caption_model) { if (caption_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_column_caption_model=caption_model; this .m_painter.SetBound( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height()); return true ; }

A pointer to the column header model is passed to the method, which is saved to a variable. Next, coordinates and dimensions of the drawing area are set for the drawing object.

A Method That Prints Out Assigned Column Header Model to the Log:

void CColumnCaptionView::ColumnCaptionModelPrint( void ) { if ( this .m_column_caption_model!= NULL ) this .m_column_caption_model. Print (); }

Allows you to check, by printing in the log a description of the column header model assigned to the object of visual representation of the header.

A Method for Operating Files:

bool CColumnCaptionView::Save( const int file_handle) { if (!CButton::Save(file_handle)) return false ; if (:: FileWriteInteger (file_handle, this .m_index, INT_VALUE )!= INT_VALUE ) return false ; return true ; } bool CColumnCaptionView::Load( const int file_handle) { if (!CButton::Load(file_handle)) return false ; this .m_id= this .m_index=:: FileReadInteger (file_handle, INT_VALUE ); return true ; }

They provide a feature to save and load header parameters from a file.





Table Header Class (View)

The table header is a regular list of column header objects based on Panel control (CPanel). As a result, such an object provides tools for managing table columns.

In this implementation, it will be a regular static object. All the functionality of user interaction will be added later.

Continue writing the code in the same file:

class CTableHeaderView : public CPanel { protected : CColumnCaptionView m_temp_caption; CTableHeader *m_table_header_model; CColumnCaptionView *InsertNewColumnCaptionView( const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : bool TableHeaderModelAssign(CTableHeader *header_model); CTableHeader *GetTableHeaderModel( void ) { return this .m_table_header_model; } void TableHeaderModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CPanel::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return CPanel::Save(file_handle); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return CPanel::Load(file_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER); } void Init( void ); virtual void InitColors( void ); CTableHeaderView( void ); CTableHeaderView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableHeaderView ( void ){} };

A table header model is assigned to the object, and column header objects are created based on its contents and added to the list of attached elements.

In the class constructors the object initialization method is called:

CTableHeaderView::CTableHeaderView( void ) : CPanel( "TableHeader" , "" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_PANEL_W,DEF_TABLE_ROW_H) { this .Init(); } CTableHeaderView::CTableHeaderView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CPanel(object_name,text,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h) { this .Init(); }

Object Initialization Method:

void CTableHeaderView::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetAlphaBG( 255 ); this .SetBorderWidth( 1 ); }

Default Object Color Initialization Method:

void CTableHeaderView::InitColors( void ) { this .InitBackColors( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .InitBackColorsAct( clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke , clrWhiteSmoke ); this .BackColorToDefault(); this .InitForeColors( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorsAct( clrBlack , clrBlack , clrBlack , clrSilver ); this .ForeColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColors( C'200,200,200' , C'200,200,200' , C'200,200,200' , clrSilver ); this .InitBorderColorsAct( C'200,200,200' , C'200,200,200' , C'200,200,200' , clrSilver ); this .BorderColorToDefault(); this .InitBorderColorBlocked( clrSilver ); this .InitForeColorBlocked( clrSilver ); }

A Method That Implements and Adds a New Column Header Representation Object to the List:

CColumnCaptionView *CTableHeaderView::InsertNewColumnCaptionView( const string text, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { string user_name= "ColumnCaptionView" +( string ) this .m_list_elm.Total(); CColumnCaptionView *caption_view= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_COLUMN_CAPTION,text,user_name,x,y,w,h); return (caption_view!= NULL ? caption_view : NULL ); }

The column header object is created using the standard InsertNewElement() method for library objects, which places created objects in the list of object’s UI elements.

A Method That Sets the Header Model:

bool CTableHeaderView::TableHeaderModelAssign(CTableHeader *header_model) { if (header_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } int total=( int )header_model.ColumnsTotal(); if (total== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Header model does not contain any columns" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_table_header_model=header_model; int caption_w=( int ):: round (( double ) this .Width()/( double )total); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CColumnCaption *caption_model= this .m_table_header_model.GetColumnCaption(i); if (caption_model== NULL ) return false ; int x=caption_w*i; string name= "CaptionBound" +( string )i; CBound *caption_bound= this .InsertNewBound(name,x, 0 ,caption_w, this .Height()); if (caption_bound== NULL ) return false ; CColumnCaptionView *caption_view= this .InsertNewColumnCaptionView(caption_model.Value(),x, 0 ,caption_w, this .Height()); if (caption_view== NULL ) return false ; caption_bound.AssignObject(caption_view); } return true ; }

The table header model is passed to the method. In the loop, according to the number of column headers in the model, create another area to place the column header. Create a column header object and assign it to the current area. At the cycle end, we will have a list of areas with column headers assigned to them.

A Method That Draws the Table Header View:

void CTableHeaderView::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .Fill( this .BackColor(), false ); this .m_background.Line( this .AdjX( 0 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ), this .AdjX( this .Width()- 1 ), this .AdjY( this .Height()- 1 ),:: ColorToARGB ( this .BorderColor(), this .AlphaBG())); this .m_background.Update( false ); int total= this .m_list_bounds.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBound *cell_bound= this .GetBoundAt(i); if (cell_bound== NULL ) continue ; CColumnCaptionView *caption_view=cell_bound.GetAssignedObj(); if (caption_view!= NULL ) caption_view.Draw( false ); } if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

First, the entire table header area is filled in with the background color, then a dividing line is drawn from below. Next, in the loop, through the list of header areas, get another area. And from this area get the column header object assigned to this area. The drawing method of this object we call.

A Method That Prints Out Assigned Table Header Model to the Log:

void CTableHeaderView::TableHeaderModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS) { if ( this .m_table_header_model!= NULL ) this .m_table_header_model. Print (detail,as_table,cell_width); }

Allows you to print the table header model assigned to this object in the log.

A table, its visual representation, is a composite object that receives data about the table and a header from its model, and draws this data on various controls. This is a panel that contains a header and a container with tabular data (table rows).





Table class (View)

Continue writing the code in Controls.mqh file:

class CTableView : public CPanel { protected : CTable *m_table_obj; CTableModel *m_table_model; CTableHeader *m_header_model; CTableHeaderView *m_header_view; CPanel *m_table_area; CContainer *m_table_area_container; bool TableModelAssign(CTableModel *table_model); CTableModel *GetTableModel( void ) { return this .m_table_model; } bool HeaderModelAssign(CTableHeader *header_model); CTableHeader *GetHeaderModel( void ) { return this .m_header_model; } bool CreateHeader( void ); bool CreateTable( void ); public : bool TableObjectAssign(CTable *table_obj); CTable *GetTableObj( void ) { return this .m_table_obj; } void TableModelPrint( const bool detail); void HeaderModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int cell_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); void TablePrint( const int column_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS); virtual void Draw( const bool chart_redraw); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return CPanel::Compare(node,mode); } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); virtual int Type( void ) const { return (ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE); } void Init( void ); CTableView( void ); CTableView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); ~CTableView ( void ){} };

The class is inherited from the panel object class. Three Model components and three View components are visible. The class has pointers to the table model, header model, and the table. From the table we get pointers to the tabular data and the header. And there are three pointers to the header, the table row panel and a container for locating this panel.

The point is that the rows of the table are attached to the panel object (many elements can be attached), and this panel is attached to the container (you can attach a single element), where there are scrollbars that can be used to move the panel with table rows. Thus, visually, the element looks like a table header, and below a scrollable table is located (rows and columns formed by cells).

In the class constructors call the object initialization method:

CTableView::CTableView( void ) : CPanel( "TableView" , "" ,:: ChartID (), 0 , 0 , 0 ,DEF_PANEL_W,DEF_PANEL_H), m_table_model( NULL ),m_header_model( NULL ),m_table_obj( NULL ),m_header_view( NULL ),m_table_area( NULL ),m_table_area_container( NULL ) { this .Init(); } CTableView::CTableView( const string object_name, const string text, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CPanel(object_name,text,chart_id,wnd,x,y,w,h),m_table_model( NULL ),m_header_model( NULL ),m_table_obj( NULL ),m_header_view( NULL ),m_table_area( NULL ),m_table_area_container( NULL ) { this .Init(); }

In the initialization method, create all the necessary controls on the object panel:

void CTableView::Init( void ) { CPanel::Init(); this .SetBorderWidth( 1 ); this .m_header_view= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_HEADER, "" , "TableHeader" , 0 , 0 , this .Width(),DEF_TABLE_HEADER_H); if ( this .m_header_view== NULL ) return ; this .m_header_view.SetBorderWidth( 1 ); this .m_table_area_container= this .InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_CONTAINER, "" , "TableAreaContainer" , 0 ,DEF_TABLE_HEADER_H, this .Width(), this .Height()-DEF_TABLE_HEADER_H); if ( this .m_table_area_container== NULL ) return ; this .m_table_area_container.SetBorderWidth( 0 ); this .m_table_area_container.SetScrollable( true ); int shift_y= 0 ; this .m_table_area= this .m_table_area_container.InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, "" , "TableAreaPanel" , 0 ,shift_y, this .m_table_area_container.Width(), this .m_table_area_container.Height()-shift_y); if (m_table_area== NULL ) return ; this .m_table_area.SetBorderWidth( 0 ); }

A Method That Sets the Table Model:

bool CTableView::TableModelAssign(CTableModel *table_model) { if (table_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_table_model=table_model; return true ; }

We simply pass a pointer to the table model object to the method and write it to a variable from which we will access it.

A Method That Sets the Table Header Model:

bool CTableView::HeaderModelAssign(CTableHeader *header_model) { if (header_model== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_header_model=header_model; return true ; }

Pass a pointer to the table header model object to the method and write it to a variable from which we will access it.

A Method That Sets a Table Object:

bool CTableView::TableObjectAssign(CTable *table_obj) { if (table_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty object passed" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } this .m_table_obj=table_obj; bool res= this .TableModelAssign( this .m_table_obj.GetTableModel()); res &= this .HeaderModelAssign( this .m_table_obj.GetTableHeader()); if (!res) return false ; res= this .CreateHeader(); res&= this .CreateTable(); return res; }

A pointer to a table object is passed to the method. From this object, get and assign the header model and the table model. Next, using the data from the header and table models, create objects for the visual representation of the header and table.

A Method That Creates a Table Object From a Model:

bool CTableView::CreateTable( void ) { if ( this .m_table_area== NULL ) return false ; int total=( int ) this .m_table_model.RowsTotal(); int y= 1 ; int table_height= 0 ; CTableRowView *row= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { row= this .m_table_area.InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE_ROW, "" , "TableRow" +( string )i, 0 ,y+(row!= NULL ? row.Height()*i : 0 ), this .m_table_area.Width()- 1 ,DEF_TABLE_ROW_H); if (row== NULL ) return false ; row.SetID(i); if (row.ID()% 2 == 0 ) row.InitBackColorDefault( clrWhite ); else row.InitBackColorDefault( clrWhiteSmoke ); row.BackColorToDefault(); row.InitBackColorFocused(row.GetBackColorControl().NewColor(row.BackColor(),- 4 ,- 4 ,- 4 )); CTableRow *row_model= this .m_table_model.GetRow(i); if (row_model== NULL ) return false ; row.TableRowModelAssign(row_model); table_height+=row.Height(); } return this .m_table_area.ResizeH(table_height+y); }

The method's logic is explained in the comments to the code. In a loop, by the number of rows in the table model, create a new table row object and attach it to the panel; while simultaneously calculating the future height of the panel. After completing the loop and creating all the necessary rows, the panel height is adjusted according to the size calculated in the loop.

A Method That Draws the Table View:

void CTableView::Draw( const bool chart_redraw) { this .m_header_view.Draw( false ); this .m_table_area_container.Draw( false ); if (chart_redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

First, draw the table header, and under it — table rows in the container.

A Method That Prints Out the Assigned Table Model to the Log:

void CTableView::TableModelPrint( const bool detail) { if ( this .m_table_model!= NULL ) this .m_table_model. Print (detail); }

It allows printing the assigned table model to the log.

A Method That Prints Out Assigned Table Header Model to the Log:

void CTableView::HeaderModelPrint( const bool detail, const bool as_table= false , const int column_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS) { if ( this .m_header_model!= NULL ) this .m_header_model. Print (detail,as_table,column_width); }

It allows printing the assigned table header model to the log.

A Method That Prints Out the Assigned Table Object to the Log:

void CTableView::TablePrint( const int column_width=CELL_WIDTH_IN_CHARS) { if ( this .m_table_obj!= NULL ) this .m_table_obj. Print (column_width); }

It prints out the entire table assigned to the object in the log, including the header and data.

That's it, we have implemented all the classes to create a visual representation of the table model. Let's see how you can now create a simple table from an array of data.





Testing the Result

In the terminal directory \MQL5\Indicators\Tables\ create a new indicator which has no buffers and is being built in the chart subwindow:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0

Connect the library to the indicator file and declare pointers to objects globally:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "Controls\Controls.mqh" CPanel *panel= NULL ; CTable *table;

Further, write the following code in the OnInit() handler of the indicator:

int OnInit () { int wnd= ChartWindowFind (); panel= new CPanel( "Panel" , "" , 0 ,wnd, 100 , 40 , 400 , 192 ); if (panel== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; panel.SetID( 1 ); panel.SetAsMain(); panel.SetBorderWidth( 1 ); panel.SetResizable( false ); panel.SetName( "Main container" ); string captions[ 4 ]={ "Column 0" , "Column 1" , "Column 2" , "Column 3" }; long array[ 10 ][ 4 ]={{ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 }, { 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 }, { 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 }, { 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 }, { 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 }, { 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 }, { 25 , 26 , 27 , 28 }, { 29 , 30 , 31 , 32 }, { 33 , 34 , 35 , 36 }, { 37 , 38 , 39 , 40 }}; table= new CTable(array,captions); if (table== NULL ) return INIT_FAILED ; PrintFormat ( "The [%s] has been successfully created:" ,table.Description()); CTableView *table_view=panel.InsertNewElement(ELEMENT_TYPE_TABLE, "" , "TableView" , 4 , 4 ,panel.Width()- 8 ,panel.Height()- 8 ); table_view.TableObjectAssign(table); table_view.TablePrint(); panel.Draw( true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here we have three blocks of the code:

Creating a panel on which the table will be built ; Creating tabular data in two arrays — a table and a header (Model components) ; Creating a table in the panel (View component) .

In fact, two steps are required to create a table — to build data (item 2) and to build a table (item 3). The panel is only needed for decoration and as the basis for a graphical element.

Add the rest of the indicator code:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { delete panel; delete table; CCommonManager::DestroyInstance(); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } void OnTimer ( void ) { panel. OnTimer (); }

Compile the indicator and run it on the chart:

The terminal log will print out a message about a successfully created table, table description and the table with a header:

The [Table: Rows total: 10 , Columns total: 4 ] has been successfully created: Table: Rows total: 10 , Columns total: 4 : | n/n | Column 0 | Column 1 | Column 2 | Column 3 | | 0 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | | 1 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | | 2 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | | 3 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | | 4 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | | 5 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | | 6 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 | | 7 | 29 | 30 | 31 | 32 | | 8 | 33 | 34 | 35 | 36 | | 9 | 37 | 38 | 39 | 40 |

On the chart, we can see that column headers and table rows are active and respond to mouse hovering. Handling of table's interaction with the user will be discussed in the next article.





Conclusion

We have learned how to create simple tables and display them on a chart. But so far, this is just a static table displaying the data received once. The next article will focus on table animation — changing and displaying dynamic data and interacting with the user to customize the display of rows and columns in a table. As well, in the next article, we will implement even simpler creation of tables.

Programs used in the article:

