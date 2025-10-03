Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 36): Supply and Demand Trading with Retest and Impulse Model

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 35), we developed a Breaker Block Trading System in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that identified consolidation ranges, validated breaker blocks with swing points, and traded retests with customizable risk parameters and visual feedback. In Part 36, we develop a Supply and Demand Trading System utilizing a retest and impulse model. This model detects supply and demand zones through consolidation, validates them with impulsive moves, and executes trades on retests with trend confirmation and dynamic chart visualizations. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 strategy for trading supply and demand zone retests, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Supply and Demand Strategy Framework

The supply and demand strategy identifies key price zones where significant buying (demand) or selling (supply) has occurred, typically after periods of consolidation. After an impulsive price move confirms a zone's validity, traders aim to trade its retest. They may enter buy trades when price revisits a demand zone in a downtrend, or initiate sell trades at a supply zone in an uptrend, expecting a bounce. By defining risk and reward levels, traders capitalize on high-probability setups. Have a look below at the different setups we could have.

Supply Zone Setup:

Demand Zone Setup:

Our plan is to detect consolidation ranges over a set number of bars, validate zones with impulsive moves using a multiplier-based threshold, and confirm trade entries with optional trend checks. We will implement logic to track zone status, execute trades on retests with customizable stop-loss and take-profit settings, and visualize zones with dynamic labels and colors, creating a system for precise supply and demand trading. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade;

We begin the implementation by including the trade library with "#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>", which provides built-in functions for managing trade operations. We then initialize the trade object "obj_Trade" using the CTrade class, allowing the Expert Advisor to execute buy and sell orders programmatically. This setup will ensure that trade execution is handled efficiently without requiring manual intervention. Then we can declare some enumerations that will enable classification of some user inputs.

enum TradeTestedZonesMode { NoRetrade, LimitedRetrade, UnlimitedRetrade }; enum BrokenZonesMode { AllowBroken, NoBroken }; enum ZoneSizeMode { NoRestriction, EnforceLimits }; enum TrendConfirmationMode { NoConfirmation, ConfirmTrend };

We forward declare some key enumerations to configure trading behavior and zone validation. First, we create the "TradeTestedZonesMode" enum with options: "NoRetrade" (trade zones once), "LimitedRetrade" (trade up to a set limit), and "UnlimitedRetrade" (trade while valid), which control how often zones can be traded. Then, we define the "BrokenZonesMode" enum with "AllowBroken" (mark zones as broken if price breaches them) and "NoBroken" (keep zones testable), determining zone validity after breakouts. Next, we implement the "ZoneSizeMode" enum with "NoRestriction" (no size limits) and "EnforceLimits" (restrict zone size within bounds), ensuring zones meet size criteria.

Finally, we add the "TrendConfirmationMode" enum with "NoConfirmation" (no trend check) and "ConfirmTrend" (require trend validation), enabling optional trend-based trade filtering. This will make the system have a flexible configuration for zone trading and validation rules. We can use these enumerations to create our user inputs.

input double tradeLotSize = 0.01 ; input bool enableTrading = true ; input bool enableTrailingStop = true ; input double trailingStopPoints = 30 ; input double minProfitToTrail = 50 ; input int uniqueMagicNumber = 12345 ; input int consolidationBars = 5 ; input double maxConsolidationSpread = 30 ; input double stopLossDistance = 200 ; input double takeProfitDistance = 400 ; input double minMoveAwayPoints = 50 ; input bool deleteBrokenZonesFromChart = false ; input bool deleteExpiredZonesFromChart = false ; input int zoneExtensionBars = 150 ; input bool enableImpulseValidation = true ; input int impulseCheckBars = 3 ; input double impulseMultiplier = 1.0 ; input TradeTestedZonesMode tradeTestedMode = NoRetrade; input int maxTradesPerZone = 2 ; input BrokenZonesMode brokenZoneMode = AllowBroken; input color demandZoneColor = clrBlue ; input color supplyZoneColor = clrRed ; input color testedDemandZoneColor = clrBlueViolet ; input color testedSupplyZoneColor = clrOrange ; input color brokenZoneColor = clrDarkGray ; input color labelTextColor = clrBlack ; input ZoneSizeMode zoneSizeRestriction = NoRestriction; input double minZonePoints = 50 ; input double maxZonePoints = 300 ; input TrendConfirmationMode trendConfirmation = NoConfirmation; input int trendLookbackBars = 10 ; input double minTrendPoints = 1 ;

Here, we establish the configuration input parameters for our system to define its trading and visualization behavior. We have added self-explanatory comments to make everything easy and straightforward. Finally, since we will be managing several supply and demand zones, we need to declare a structure where we will store the zones' information for ease of management.

struct SDZone { double high; double low; datetime startTime; datetime endTime; datetime breakoutTime; bool isDemand; bool tested; bool broken; bool readyForTest; int tradeCount; string name; }; SDZone zones[]; SDZone potentialZones[]; int maxZones = 50 ; int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(uniqueMagicNumber); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "SDZone_" ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

First, we create the "SDZone" structure to store zone details, including high and low prices, start, end, and breakout times, flags for demand/supply type ("isDemand"), tested status ("tested"), broken status ("broken"), readiness for testing ("readyForTest"), trade count ("tradeCount"), and object name ("name"). Then, we initialize global variables: "zones" array to hold active supply and demand zones, "potentialZones" array for zones awaiting validation, and "maxZones" set to 50 to limit tracked zones. You can increase or decrease this value based on your timeframe and settings; we just chose an arbitrary standard value.

In the OnInit event handler, we call "SetExpertMagicNumber" on "obj_Trade" with "uniqueMagicNumber" to tag trades and return INIT_SUCCEEDED for successful initialization. In the OnDeinit function, we use ObjectsDeleteAll to remove all chart objects with the "SDZone_" prefix, as we will be naming all our objects with this prefix, and call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart, ensuring clean resource cleanup. We can now define some helper functions that will help us detect and manage the zones. We will start with the logic that will detect the zones, but first, let us have a helper function that will help in debugging the zones.

void PrintZones(SDZone &arr[]) { Print ( "Current zones count: " , ArraySize (arr)); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (arr); i++) { Print ( "Zone " , i, ": " , arr[i].name, " endTime: " , TimeToString (arr[i].endTime)); } }

To monitor zone states, we develop the "PrintZones" function, which takes an "SDZone" array, logs the total number of zones using Print with ArraySize, and iterates through the array to log each zone’s index, name, and end time with "Print" and TimeToString for clear tracking. We can now develop the core logic to detect the zones.

void DetectZones() { int startIndex = consolidationBars + 1 ; if ( iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ) < startIndex + 1 ) return ; bool isConsolidated = true ; double highPrice = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , startIndex); double lowPrice = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , startIndex); for ( int i = startIndex - 1 ; i >= 2 ; i--) { highPrice = MathMax (highPrice, iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i)); lowPrice = MathMin (lowPrice, iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i)); if (highPrice - lowPrice > maxConsolidationSpread * _Point ) { isConsolidated = false ; break ; } } if (isConsolidated) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double breakoutLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double breakoutHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); bool isDemandZone = closePrice > highPrice && breakoutLow >= lowPrice; bool isSupplyZone = closePrice < lowPrice && breakoutHigh <= highPrice; if (isDemandZone || isSupplyZone) { double zoneSize = (highPrice - lowPrice) / _Point ; if (zoneSizeRestriction == EnforceLimits && (zoneSize < minZonePoints || zoneSize > maxZonePoints)) return ; datetime lastClosedBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); bool overlaps = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (zones); j++) { if (lastClosedBarTime < zones[j].endTime) { double maxLow = MathMax (lowPrice, zones[j].low); double minHigh = MathMin (highPrice, zones[j].high); if (maxLow <= minHigh) { overlaps = true ; break ; } } } bool duplicate = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (zones); j++) { if (lastClosedBarTime < zones[j].endTime) { if ( MathAbs (zones[j].high - highPrice) < _Point && MathAbs (zones[j].low - lowPrice) < _Point ) { duplicate = true ; break ; } } } if (overlaps || duplicate) return ; if (enableImpulseValidation) { bool pot_overlaps = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (potentialZones); j++) { if (lastClosedBarTime < potentialZones[j].endTime) { double maxLow = MathMax (lowPrice, potentialZones[j].low); double minHigh = MathMin (highPrice, potentialZones[j].high); if (maxLow <= minHigh) { pot_overlaps = true ; break ; } } } bool pot_duplicate = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (potentialZones); j++) { if (lastClosedBarTime < potentialZones[j].endTime) { if ( MathAbs (potentialZones[j].high - highPrice) < _Point && MathAbs (potentialZones[j].low - lowPrice) < _Point ) { pot_duplicate = true ; break ; } } } if (pot_overlaps || pot_duplicate) return ; int potCount = ArraySize (potentialZones); ArrayResize (potentialZones, potCount + 1 ); potentialZones[potCount].high = highPrice; potentialZones[potCount].low = lowPrice; potentialZones[potCount].startTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , startIndex); potentialZones[potCount].endTime = TimeCurrent () + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * zoneExtensionBars; potentialZones[potCount].breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); potentialZones[potCount].isDemand = isDemandZone; potentialZones[potCount].tested = false ; potentialZones[potCount].broken = false ; potentialZones[potCount].readyForTest = false ; potentialZones[potCount].tradeCount = 0 ; potentialZones[potCount].name = "PotentialZone_" + TimeToString (potentialZones[potCount].startTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ); Print ( "Potential zone created: " , (isDemandZone ? "Demand" : "Supply" ), " at " , lowPrice, " - " , highPrice, " endTime: " , TimeToString (potentialZones[potCount].endTime)); } else { int zoneCount = ArraySize (zones); if (zoneCount >= maxZones) { ArrayRemove (zones, 0 , 1 ); zoneCount--; } ArrayResize (zones, zoneCount + 1 ); zones[zoneCount].high = highPrice; zones[zoneCount].low = lowPrice; zones[zoneCount].startTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , startIndex); zones[zoneCount].endTime = TimeCurrent () + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * zoneExtensionBars; zones[zoneCount].breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); zones[zoneCount].isDemand = isDemandZone; zones[zoneCount].tested = false ; zones[zoneCount].broken = false ; zones[zoneCount].readyForTest = false ; zones[zoneCount].tradeCount = 0 ; zones[zoneCount].name = "SDZone_" + TimeToString (zones[zoneCount].startTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ); Print ( "Zone created: " , (isDemandZone ? "Demand" : "Supply" ), " zone: " , zones[zoneCount].name, " at " , lowPrice, " - " , highPrice, " endTime: " , TimeToString (zones[zoneCount].endTime)); PrintZones(zones); } } } }

Here, we implement the zone detection logic for our system. In the "DetectZones" function, we set "startIndex" to "consolidationBars + 1", exiting if insufficient bars exist via the iBars function. We assume consolidation ("isConsolidated" true), initialize "highPrice" and "lowPrice" with iHigh and iLow at "startIndex", and iterate backward through bars, updating with MathMax and MathMin, marking "isConsolidated" false if the range exceeds "maxConsolidationSpread * Point". If consolidated, we check the last bar’s close ("iClose"), low ("iLow"), and high ("iHigh") to identify demand ("closePrice > highPrice" and "breakoutLow >= lowPrice") or supply zones ("closePrice < lowPrice" and "breakoutHigh <= highPrice").

For valid zones, we verify size restrictions with "zoneSizeRestriction" and "minZonePoints"/"maxZonePoints", check for overlaps or duplicates in "zones" and "potentialZones" using "MathMax" and "MathMin", and, if "enableImpulseValidation" is true, add to "potentialZones" with ArrayResize, setting fields like "high", "low", "startTime" (iTime), "endTime" ("TimeCurrent + zoneExtensionBars"), and "name" ("PotentialZone"), logging with "Print"; otherwise, we add directly to "zones", removing the oldest if "maxZones" is reached, and log with "Print" and "PrintZones" for debugging so we keep track of our zones, hence creating the core logic for detecting and storing supply and demand zones. We can run this in the OnInit event handler to detect the zones.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); bool isNewBar = (currentBarTime != lastBarTime); if (isNewBar) { lastBarTime = currentBarTime; DetectZones(); } }

In the OnTick event handler, we track new bars by comparing the current bar’s time from iTime (for the symbol and period at shift 0) with a static "lastBarTime", setting "isNewBar" to true, and updating "lastBarTime" if different. If a new bar is detected, we call our function, "DetectZones", to identify new supply and demand zones based on consolidation patterns. We are now able to detect the zones as below.

Now that we can detect potential supply and demand zones, we just have to validate them via the rally up or down movements, which we will refer to as impulse movements. For modularization, we can have the entire logic in a function.

void ValidatePotentialZones() { datetime lastClosedBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); for ( int p = ArraySize (potentialZones) - 1 ; p >= 0 ; p--) { if (lastClosedBarTime >= potentialZones[p].endTime) { Print ( "Potential zone expired and removed from array: " , potentialZones[p].name, " endTime: " , TimeToString (potentialZones[p].endTime)); ArrayRemove (potentialZones, p, 1 ); continue ; } if ( TimeCurrent () > potentialZones[p].breakoutTime + impulseCheckBars * PeriodSeconds ( _Period )) { bool isImpulsive = false ; int breakoutShift = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , potentialZones[p].breakoutTime, false ); double range = potentialZones[p].high - potentialZones[p].low; double threshold = range * impulseMultiplier; for ( int shift = 1 ; shift <= impulseCheckBars; shift++) { if (shift + breakoutShift >= iBars ( _Symbol , _Period )) continue ; double cl = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , shift); if (potentialZones[p].isDemand) { if (cl >= potentialZones[p].high + threshold) { isImpulsive = true ; break ; } } else { if (cl <= potentialZones[p].low - threshold) { isImpulsive = true ; break ; } } } if (isImpulsive) { double zoneSize = (potentialZones[p].high - potentialZones[p].low) / _Point ; if (zoneSizeRestriction == EnforceLimits && (zoneSize < minZonePoints || zoneSize > maxZonePoints)) { ArrayRemove (potentialZones, p, 1 ); continue ; } bool overlaps = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (zones); j++) { if (lastClosedBarTime < zones[j].endTime) { double maxLow = MathMax (potentialZones[p].low, zones[j].low); double minHigh = MathMin (potentialZones[p].high, zones[j].high); if (maxLow <= minHigh) { overlaps = true ; break ; } } } bool duplicate = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (zones); j++) { if (lastClosedBarTime < zones[j].endTime) { if ( MathAbs (zones[j].high - potentialZones[p].high) < _Point && MathAbs (zones[j].low - potentialZones[p].low) < _Point ) { duplicate = true ; break ; } } } if (overlaps || duplicate) { Print ( "Validated zone overlaps or duplicates, discarded: " , potentialZones[p].low, " - " , potentialZones[p].high); ArrayRemove (potentialZones, p, 1 ); continue ; } int zoneCount = ArraySize (zones); if (zoneCount >= maxZones) { ArrayRemove (zones, 0 , 1 ); zoneCount--; } ArrayResize (zones, zoneCount + 1 ); zones[zoneCount] = potentialZones[p]; zones[zoneCount].name = "SDZone_" + TimeToString (zones[zoneCount].startTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ); zones[zoneCount].endTime = TimeCurrent () + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * zoneExtensionBars; Print ( "Zone validated: " , (zones[zoneCount].isDemand ? "Demand" : "Supply" ), " zone: " , zones[zoneCount].name, " at " , zones[zoneCount].low, " - " , zones[zoneCount].high, " endTime: " , TimeToString (zones[zoneCount].endTime)); ArrayRemove (potentialZones, p, 1 ); PrintZones(zones); } else { Print ( "Potential zone not impulsive, discarded: " , potentialZones[p].low, " - " , potentialZones[p].high); ArrayRemove (potentialZones, p, 1 ); } } } }

Here, we create a function to implement the validation logic for potential supply and demand zones. In the "ValidatePotentialZones" function, we iterate backward through "potentialZones", checking if the last closed bar’s time (iTime at shift 1) exceeds a zone’s "endTime", removing expired zones with ArrayRemove, and logging the action. For zones within the impulse window ("TimeCurrent > breakoutTime + impulseCheckBars * PeriodSeconds"), we calculate the zone range ("high - low") and impulse threshold ("range * impulseMultiplier"), then check bars after the breakout (iBarShift) for a close price (iClose) exceeding the high plus threshold for demand zones or below the low minus threshold for supply zones, setting "isImpulsive" if met.

If impulsive, we verify zone size against "minZonePoints" and "maxZonePoints" if "zoneSizeRestriction" is "EnforceLimits", check for overlaps or duplicates in "zones" using MathMax and MathMin, and, if valid, move the zone to "zones" with ArrayResize, updating its name to "SDZone_" and end time, logging with the "Print" and "PrintZones" functions, then remove it from "potentialZones"; non-impulsive zones are discarded with ArrayRemove and logged, creating a system for validating zones based on impulsive moves and ensuring unique, valid zones. When you call the function in the tick event handler, you should get something that depicts the following.

Now that we can validate the zones, let us manage and visualize the zones on the chart for easier tracking.

void UpdateZones() { datetime lastClosedBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); for ( int i = ArraySize (zones) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (lastClosedBarTime >= zones[i].endTime) { Print ( "Zone expired and removed from array: " , zones[i].name, " endTime: " , TimeToString (zones[i].endTime)); if (deleteExpiredZonesFromChart) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , zones[i].name); ObjectDelete ( 0 , zones[i].name + "Label" ); } ArrayRemove (zones, i, 1 ); continue ; } bool wasReady = zones[i].readyForTest; if (!zones[i].readyForTest) { double currentClose = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double zoneLevel = zones[i].isDemand ? zones[i].high : zones[i].low; double distance = zones[i].isDemand ? (currentClose - zoneLevel) : (zoneLevel - currentClose); if (distance > minMoveAwayPoints * _Point ) { zones[i].readyForTest = true ; } } if (!wasReady && zones[i].readyForTest) { Print ( "Zone ready for test: " , zones[i].name); } if (brokenZoneMode == AllowBroken && !zones[i].tested) { double currentClose = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); bool wasBroken = zones[i].broken; if (zones[i].isDemand) { if (currentClose < zones[i].low) { zones[i].broken = true ; } } else { if (currentClose > zones[i].high) { zones[i].broken = true ; } } if (!wasBroken && zones[i].broken) { Print ( "Zone broken in UpdateZones: " , zones[i].name); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , zones[i].name, OBJPROP_COLOR , brokenZoneColor); string labelName = zones[i].name + "Label" ; string labelText = zones[i].isDemand ? "Demand Zone (Broken)" : "Supply Zone (Broken)" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , labelText); if (deleteBrokenZonesFromChart) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , zones[i].name); ObjectDelete ( 0 , labelName); } } } if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , zones[i].name) >= 0 || (!zones[i].broken || !deleteBrokenZonesFromChart)) { color zoneColor; if (zones[i].tested) { zoneColor = zones[i].isDemand ? testedDemandZoneColor : testedSupplyZoneColor; } else if (zones[i].broken) { zoneColor = brokenZoneColor; } else { zoneColor = zones[i].isDemand ? demandZoneColor : supplyZoneColor; } ObjectCreate ( 0 , zones[i].name, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , zones[i].startTime, zones[i].high, zones[i].endTime, zones[i].low); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , zones[i].name, OBJPROP_COLOR , zoneColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , zones[i].name, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , zones[i].name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); string labelName = zones[i].name + "Label" ; string labelText = zones[i].isDemand ? "Demand Zone" : "Supply Zone" ; if (zones[i].tested) labelText += " (Tested)" ; else if (zones[i].broken) labelText += " (Broken)" ; datetime labelTime = zones[i].startTime + (zones[i].endTime - zones[i].startTime) / 2 ; double labelPrice = (zones[i].high + zones[i].low) / 2 ; ObjectCreate ( 0 , labelName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , labelTime, labelPrice); ObjectSetString ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , labelText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_COLOR , labelTextColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We proceed to implement the zone management and visualization logic for the system. In the "UpdateZones" function, we iterate backward through "zones", checking if the last closed bar’s time (iTime at shift 1) exceeds a zone’s "endTime", removing expired zones with ArrayRemove, deleting their chart objects (OBJ_RECTANGLE and "Label") if "deleteExpiredZonesFromChart" is true, and logging, ensuring that if a zone is expired, it is no longer our concern. For non-ready zones, we calculate the distance from the current close (iClose) to the zone’s high (demand) or low (supply), marking "readyForTest" true if it exceeds "minMoveAwayPoints * _Point", logging if newly ready.

If "brokenZoneMode" is "AllowBroken" and the zone is untested, we mark it broken if the close falls below the low (demand) or above the high (supply), updating the color to "brokenZoneColor" with ObjectSetInteger and label to "Demand/Supply Zone (Broken)" with ObjectSetString, deleting objects if "deleteBrokenZonesFromChart" is true, and logging the instance. For drawable zones (existing or not broken with "deleteBrokenZonesFromChart" false), we set colors ("demandZoneColor", "supplyZoneColor", "testedDemandZoneColor", "testedSupplyZoneColor", or "brokenZoneColor") based on status, draw rectangles with ObjectCreate ("OBJ_RECTANGLE") using "startTime", "high", "endTime", and "low", and add centered labels with "ObjectCreate" (OBJ_TEXT) using "labelTextColor", then redraw the chart with the ChartRedraw function, thus updating zone states and rendering them dynamically. We can now call this function in the tick event handler, and when we do, we get the following outcome.

Now that we can manage the zones and visualize them on the chart, we just need to track them and trade based on fulfilled trading conditions. We will create a function that will loop through the valid zones and check the trading conditions.

void TradeOnZones( bool isNewBar) { static datetime lastTradeCheck = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (!isNewBar || lastTradeCheck == currentBarTime) return ; lastTradeCheck = currentBarTime; double currentBid = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), _Digits ); double currentAsk = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (zones); i++) { if (zones[i].broken) continue ; if (tradeTestedMode == NoRetrade && zones[i].tested) continue ; if (tradeTestedMode == LimitedRetrade && zones[i].tested && zones[i].tradeCount >= maxTradesPerZone) continue ; if (!zones[i].readyForTest) continue ; double prevHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double prevLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double prevClose = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); bool tapped = false ; bool overlap = (prevLow <= zones[i].high && prevHigh >= zones[i].low); if (zones[i].isDemand) { if (overlap && prevClose > zones[i].high) { tapped = true ; } } else { if (overlap && prevClose < zones[i].low) { tapped = true ; } } if (tapped) { bool trendConfirmed = (trendConfirmation == NoConfirmation); if (trendConfirmation == ConfirmTrend) { int oldShift = 2 + trendLookbackBars - 1 ; if (oldShift >= iBars ( _Symbol , _Period )) continue ; double oldClose = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , oldShift); double recentClose = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 2 ); double minChange = minTrendPoints * _Point ; if (zones[i].isDemand) { trendConfirmed = (oldClose > recentClose + minChange); } else { trendConfirmed = (oldClose < recentClose - minChange); } } if (!trendConfirmed) continue ; bool wasTested = zones[i].tested; if (zones[i].isDemand) { double entryPrice = currentAsk; double stopLossPrice = NormalizeDouble (zones[i].low - stopLossDistance * _Point , _Digits ); double takeProfitPrice = NormalizeDouble (entryPrice + takeProfitDistance * _Point , _Digits ); obj_Trade.Buy(tradeLotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, stopLossPrice, takeProfitPrice, "Buy at Demand Zone" ); Print ( "Buy trade entered at Demand Zone: " , zones[i].name); } else { double entryPrice = currentBid; double stopLossPrice = NormalizeDouble (zones[i].high + stopLossDistance * _Point , _Digits ); double takeProfitPrice = NormalizeDouble (entryPrice - takeProfitDistance * _Point , _Digits ); obj_Trade.Sell(tradeLotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, stopLossPrice, takeProfitPrice, "Sell at Supply Zone" ); Print ( "Sell trade entered at Supply Zone: " , zones[i].name); } zones[i].tested = true ; zones[i].tradeCount++; if (!wasTested && zones[i].tested) { Print ( "Zone tested: " , zones[i].name, ", Trade count: " , zones[i].tradeCount); } color zoneColor = zones[i].isDemand ? testedDemandZoneColor : testedSupplyZoneColor; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , zones[i].name, OBJPROP_COLOR , zoneColor); string labelName = zones[i].name + "Label" ; string labelText = zones[i].isDemand ? "Demand Zone (Tested)" : "Supply Zone (Tested)" ; ObjectSetString ( 0 , labelName, OBJPROP_TEXT , labelText); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

To implement the trading logic for zone retests or taps, we create the "TradeOnZones" function. First, we track new bars with a static "lastTradeCheck" and exit if not new or already checked, updating "lastTradeCheck" with iTime if true, and retrieve bid and ask prices normalized with the SymbolInfoDouble and NormalizeDouble functions. We iterate through "zones", skipping broken, over-tested (based on "tradeTestedMode" and "maxTradesPerZone"), or unready zones, then check the previous bar’s high (iHigh), low ("iLow"), and close (iClose) for overlap with the zone; for demand zones ("isDemand"), we confirm a tap if "overlap" is true and "prevClose > high", for supply if "overlap" and "prevClose < low", setting "tapped" accordingly.

If tapped, we confirm trend if "trendConfirmation" is "ConfirmTrend" by comparing old and recent closes ("iClose") over "trendLookbackBars" against "minTrendPoints * _Point", skipping if not confirmed. For valid taps, we execute trades: for demand, buy at ask with stop loss below "low" by "stopLossDistance * _Point" and take profit above entry by "takeProfitDistance * _Point" using "obj_Trade.Buy", logging with Print; for supply, sell at bid with stop loss above "high" and take profit below entry, using "obj_Trade.Sell". We mark the zone as "tested", increment "tradeCount", log if newly tested, update the zone color to "testedDemandZoneColor" or "testedSupplyZoneColor" with ObjectSetInteger, and refresh the label text to "Demand/Supply Zone (Tested)" with the ObjectSetString function. Finally, we redraw the chart. When we call the function, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we detect the zone tapping and store the number of trades or taps essentially for that zone, so that we can trade it on some other taps if needed. What now remains is adding a trailing stop to maximize the gains. We will have it in a function as well.

void ApplyTrailingStop() { double point = _Point ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i) > 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == uniqueMagicNumber) { double sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - trailingStopPoints * point, _Digits ); if (newSL > sl && SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - openPrice > minProfitToTrail * point) { obj_Trade.PositionModify( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ), newSL, tp); } } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + trailingStopPoints * point, _Digits ); if (newSL < sl && openPrice - SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) > minProfitToTrail * point) { obj_Trade.PositionModify( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ), newSL, tp); } } } } } }

Here, we implement the trailing stop logic to manage open positions dynamically. In the "ApplyTrailingStop" function, we retrieve the point value with _Point and iterate backward through open positions using PositionsTotal, verifying each position’s ticket with PositionGetTicket, symbol with PositionGetString, and magic number with PositionGetInteger against the magic number.

For buy positions (POSITION_TYPE_BUY), we calculate a new stop loss as the bid price (SymbolInfoDouble with SYMBOL_BID) minus "trailingStopPoints * point", normalized with NormalizeDouble, and update it with "obj_Trade.PositionModify" if higher than the current stop loss ("PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL)") and the profit exceeds "minProfitToTrail * point". For sell positions, we calculate the new stop loss as the ask price ("SYMBOL_ASK") plus "trailingStopPoints * point", updating if lower than the current stop loss and profit exceeds the threshold, thus adjusting stop losses to lock in profits during favorable price movements. We can just call it on every tick now to do the management as follows.

void OnTick () { if (enableTrailingStop) { ApplyTrailingStop(); } static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); bool isNewBar = (currentBarTime != lastBarTime); if (isNewBar) { lastBarTime = currentBarTime; DetectZones(); ValidatePotentialZones(); UpdateZones(); } if (enableTrading) { TradeOnZones(isNewBar); } }

When we run the program, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the trailing stop is fully enabled when the price goes in our favour. Here is a unified test for both zones in the previous month.

From the visualization, we can see that the program identifies and verifies all the entry conditions, and if validated, opens the respective position with the respective entry parameters, hence achieving our objective. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve created a supply and demand trading system in MQL5 for detecting supply and demand zones through consolidation, validating them with impulsive moves, and trading retests with trend confirmation and customizable risk settings. The system visualizes zones with dynamic labels and colors, incorporating trailing stops for effective risk management.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

With this supply and demand strategy, you’re equipped to trade retest opportunities, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!