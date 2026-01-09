Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 3): Multi-Gauge Enhancements with Sector and Round Styles

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 2), we developed a Gauge-Style Relative Strength Index Display in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) utilizing canvas and needle mechanics that visualized Relative Strength Index values through a circular gauge with a dynamic needle, color-coded ranges indicating overbought and oversold levels, and customizable legends, integrating traditional line plotting for comprehensive momentum analysis. In Part 3, we develop Multi-Gauge Enhancements with Sector and Round Styles version. This model supports multiple oscillators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), and the Money Flow Index (MFI), through user-selectable combinations. It introduces derived classes for sector and round gauge designs, with improved case rendering using arcs, polygons, and relative positioning, resulting in a polished multi-indicator display. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will have a functional MQL5 indicator for enhanced visualization of the multi-gauge oscillator. It will be ready for further customization—let’s dive in!





Multi-Gauge Framework with Sector and Round Styles

The multi-gauge framework builds on a base class for customizable gauges, introducing derived classes for round and sector styles to visualize oscillators like the Relative Strength Index, the Commodity Channel Index, and the Money Flow Index, where we select single or combined displays via an enumeration for flexible momentum analysis across indicators. The round style maintains circular casing with filled circles, while the sector style enhances visuals with arc-based sectors, rounding arcs, connecting lines, and polygons for partial dial shapes, adapting to angle ranges and supporting relative positioning to align multiple gauges horizontally on the chart. This idea sprouted from the fact that at some instance, you might require just a small section of a gauge to display some information, and thus we thought it was a great idea to sub-divide the full round gauge into a half and a quarter, so you can choose whichever fits your style, but in our case, we are going to do the 3, conditionally.

To achieve that, we plan to extend the base gauge class with pure virtual methods for case calculation and drawing, allowing overrides in derived classes for style-specific logic. We will add an enumeration for gauge selection to conditionally initialize and position instances for the Relative Strength Index (round), the Commodity Channel Index (sector), and the Money Flow Index (sector), integrating their handles and buffers for data copying. We need these to get visual data, but in your case, you can use anything else, like displaying profits, indicator flow, and progress, or even account metrics, not limited to some other indicator data. The architecture separates layers for scale (with enhanced mark population for zero positions) and needle (with adjustable tail multipliers), ensuring efficient redraws and relative anchoring based on previous gauges. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5



To begin the enhancements implementation, we will first need to adjust the indicator plots and buffers and add more indicator properties for the extra indicators that we want to add, specifically the CCI and MFI indicators. Here is how we redo that.

#property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label1 "RSI" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_label2 "CCI" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrBlue #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_label3 "MFI" #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_level1 30 #property indicator_level2 70 #property indicator_level3 - 100 #property indicator_level4 100 #property indicator_level5 0 #property indicator_levelcolor clrGray #property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT

First, we redefine the indicator's metadata with #property directives, allocating 3 buffers using "indicator_buffers" for data storage and configuring 3 plots with indicator_plots, since we are now dealing with 3 indicators. For the first plot, we set its type to DRAW_LINE, color to dodger blue, solid style, width 2, and label "RSI", just as it was. The second plot is a green solid line with width 2 labeled "CCI", and the third is a blue solid line with width 2 labeled "MFI".

We establish the vertical scale from 0 to 100 via "indicator_minimum" and "indicator_maximum", and add five dotted gray levels at 30, 70, -100, 100, and 0 using "indicator_level1" through "indicator_level5", "indicator_levelcolor", and "indicator_levelstyle" to reference thresholds across the oscillators. These properties will enable simultaneous line visualizations for the Relative Strength Index, the Commodity Channel Index, and the Money Flow Index in a separate window.

To allows us to customize which gauges (RSI, CCI, MFI, or combinations) are displayed via the indicator inputs dialog to make the indicator more flexible and resource-efficient and support advanced scale rendering, especially for indicators like CCI (which can have negative values and zero in the middle), we will need to declare some enumerations to help determine where the "null" (zero) mark is placed, improving accuracy for non-positive scales.

enum ENUM_GAUGE_SELECTION { RSI_ONLY, CCI_ONLY, MFI_ONLY, RSI_CCI, RSI_MFI, CCI_MFI, ALL }; input ENUM_GAUGE_SELECTION inpGaugeSelection = ALL; enum ENUM_NULLMARK_POS { NULLMARK_NONE= 0 , NULLMARK_LEFT= 1 , NULLMARK_MIDDLE= 2 , NULLMARK_RIGHT= 3 };

We define the "ENUM_GAUGE_SELECTION" enumeration to provide options for selecting which gauges to display, including individual choices like "RSI_ONLY", "CCI_ONLY", or "MFI_ONLY", combinations such as "RSI_CCI", "RSI_MFI", or "CCI_MFI", and "ALL" for showing everything. We declare an input parameter "inpGaugeSelection" of type "ENUM_GAUGE_SELECTION" with a default value of "ALL", allowing users to choose the gauge configuration directly from the indicator settings. Next, we create the "ENUM_NULLMARK_POS" enumeration to specify positions for the zero or null mark on the scale, with values "NULLMARK_NONE" set to 0, "NULLMARK_LEFT" to 1, "NULLMARK_MIDDLE" to 2, and "NULLMARK_RIGHT" to 3, supporting flexible handling of scale layouts, especially for indicators with negative ranges. We thought this is important just to cover all the possible scenarios.

The next thing that we will do is expand the case structure so that it supports the new sector or partial, as you would like to call it, circles or gauges, and also expand the gauge input parameters to include the needle tail multiplier that we need. Let us start with the case structure.

Old case structure:

struct Struct_Case { bool display; Struct_Circle circle; };

New case structure:

struct Struct_Case { bool display; Struct_Circle circle; int mode; Struct_Arc mainArc; Struct_Arc secondaryArc; Struct_Arc centerArc; Struct_Arc leftRoundingArc; Struct_Arc rightRoundingArc; Struct_Line leftConnectLine; Struct_Line rightConnectLine; Struct_Dot fillDot; };

Here, we enhance the "Struct_Case" structure to support more sophisticated gauge casing, particularly for sector styles, by including a display flag and an embedded "Struct_Circle" for basic circular elements. We add an integer "mode" to determine the casing configuration based on angle ranges, along with "Struct_Arc" instances for the main arc, secondary arc (for larger angles), center arc, left and right rounding arcs to smooth edges. Additionally, we incorporate "Struct_Line" for left and right connecting lines to bridge components, and a "Struct_Dot" for a fill point to ensure complete coverage in polygon fillings during rendering. As for the parameters stucture, we add just the multiplier tail input as below. We have highlighted it for clarity.

struct Struct_GaugeInputParams { int xOffset; int yOffset; int anchorCorner; int relativeMode; string relativeObjectName; int scaleAngleRange; int rotationAngle; color scaleColor; int scaleStyle; bool displayScaleArc; double minScaleValue; double maxScaleValue; int scaleMultiplier; int tickStyle; int tickSize; double majorTickInterval; int mediumTicksPerMajor; int minorTicksPerInterval; int tickFontSize; string tickFontName; bool tickFontItalic; bool tickFontBold; color tickFontColor; Struct_RangeParams ranges[ 4 ]; color caseColor; int borderStyle; color borderColor; int borderGapSize; Struct_GaugeLegendParams description ; Struct_GaugeLegendParams units; Struct_GaugeLegendParams multiplier; Struct_GaugeLegendParams value; int needleCenterStyle; color needleCenterColor; color needleColor; int needleFillStyle; double needleTailMultiplier; };

The variable that we have added for the multiplier will allow customizing the needle's tail length (e.g., shorter for sector gauges), improving visual aesthetics, and fitting different gauge shapes. We will now redo the classes in a major overhaul so that we support polymorphism and inheritance for a better fit, classification, and future customization. We add two derived classes with private helpers as follows.

class CGaugeBase { private : int relativeX; int relativeY; int centerX; int centerY; double currentValue; bool initializationComplete; void Draw(); void CalculateNeedle(); void RedrawNeedle( double value); void CalculateAndDrawLegends(); void CalculateAndDrawLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString); void RedrawScaleMarks(Struct_Case &internalCase, Struct_Arc &scaleArc, int borderGap); void CalculateRanges( int borderGap); bool IsValidRange( int index); void NormalizeRangeValues( double &minValue, double &maxValue, double val0, double val1); void CalculateRangePie(Struct_Range &range, int innerRadius, int radialGap, int outerRadius, double rangeStart, double rangeEnd, color rangeClr, color caseClr); void DrawRanges(); void DrawRange(Struct_Range &range); void CalculateInnerOuterRadii( int &innerRadius, int &outerRadius, int baseRadius, int tickLength, int tickStyle); bool DrawTick( double angle, int length, Struct_Arc &scaleArc); double CalculateAngleDelta( double angle1, double angle2, int direction); bool GetLabelAreaSize(Struct_LabelAreaSize &areaSize, Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString); bool EraseLegendString(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, color eraseClr); bool RedrawValueDisplay( double value); void SetLegendStringParams(Struct_GaugeLegendString &legendString, Struct_GaugeLegendParams ¶m, int minRadius, int radiusDelta); protected : Struct_GaugeInputParams inputParams; Struct_ScaleLayer scaleLayer; Struct_NeedleLayer needleLayer; int m_radius; virtual void CalculateCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase, int borderSize, int borderGap) = 0 ; virtual void DrawCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase) = 0 ; public : bool Create( string name, int x, int y, int size, string relativeObjectName, int relativeMode, int corner, bool background, uchar scaleTransparency, uchar needleTransparency); bool CalculateLocation(); void Redraw(); void NewValue( double value); void Delete(); void SetScaleParameters( int angleRange, int rotation, double minValue, double maxValue, int multiplier, int style, color scaleClr, bool displayArc = false ); void SetTickParameters( int style, int size, double majorInterval, int mediumPerMajor, int minorPerInterval); void SetTickLabelFont( int fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color fontClr = clrBlack ); void SetCaseParameters( color caseClr, int borderStyle, color borderClr, int borderGapSize); void SetLegendParameters( int legendType, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr = clrDarkGray ); void SetLegendParam(Struct_GaugeLegendParams &legendParam, bool enable, string text, int radius, double angle, uint fontSize, string fontName, bool italic, bool bold, color textClr = clrDarkGray ); void SetRangeParameters( int index, bool enable, double start, double end, color rangeClr); void SetNeedleParameters( int centerStyle, color centerClr, color needleClr, int fillStyle, double tailMultiplier = 2.0 ); }; class CRoundGauge : public CGaugeBase { protected : void CalculateCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase, int borderSize, int borderGap) override { if (borderSize > 0 ) { externalCase.circle.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; externalCase.circle.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; externalCase.circle.radius = m_radius; externalCase.circle.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.display = true ; } else externalCase.display = false ; internalCase.circle.centerX = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerX; internalCase.circle.centerY = scaleLayer.scaleArc.centerY; internalCase.circle.radius = m_radius - borderSize; internalCase.circle.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.display = true ; } void DrawCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase) override { if (externalCase.display) scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(externalCase.circle.centerX, externalCase.circle.centerY, externalCase.circle.radius, ColorToARGB (externalCase.circle.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); if (internalCase.display) scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(internalCase.circle.centerX, internalCase.circle.centerY, internalCase.circle.radius, ColorToARGB (internalCase.circle.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); } }; class CSectorGauge : public CGaugeBase { private : void CaseCalculateSector(Struct_Case &caseStruct, int gap) { double fi0,fi1,fi2; double sa; Struct_Arc referenceArc = scaleLayer.scaleArc; if (referenceArc.endAngle > referenceArc.startAngle) sa = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.endAngle - referenceArc.startAngle); else sa = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.endAngle + ( 2 * M_PI - referenceArc.startAngle)); if (sa > M_PI ) caseStruct.mode = 1 ; else caseStruct.mode = 0 ; if (sa > M_PI ) { caseStruct.mainArc.centerX = referenceArc.centerX; caseStruct.mainArc.centerY = referenceArc.centerY; caseStruct.mainArc.radius = referenceArc.radius + gap; caseStruct.mainArc.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.startAngle); caseStruct.mainArc.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.startAngle + sa * 0.55 ); caseStruct.mainArc.clr = clrNONE ; caseStruct.secondaryArc.display = true ; caseStruct.secondaryArc.centerX = referenceArc.centerX; caseStruct.secondaryArc.centerY = referenceArc.centerY; caseStruct.secondaryArc.radius = referenceArc.radius + gap; caseStruct.secondaryArc.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.endAngle - sa * 0.55 ); caseStruct.secondaryArc.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.endAngle); caseStruct.secondaryArc.clr = clrNONE ; } else { caseStruct.mainArc.centerX = referenceArc.centerX; caseStruct.mainArc.centerY = referenceArc.centerY; caseStruct.mainArc.radius = referenceArc.radius + gap; caseStruct.mainArc.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.startAngle); caseStruct.mainArc.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.endAngle); caseStruct.mainArc.clr = clrNONE ; } caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.radius = gap; caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerX = ( int )(referenceArc.centerX - referenceArc.radius * MathCos ( M_PI - referenceArc.endAngle)); caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerY = ( int )(referenceArc.centerY - referenceArc.radius * MathSin ( M_PI - referenceArc.endAngle)); if (caseStruct.mode == 1 ) fi1 = referenceArc.endAngle + ( 2 * M_PI - sa) / 2 ; else fi1 = referenceArc.endAngle + M_PI * 0.5 ; caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.startAngle = referenceArc.endAngle; caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.endAngle = NormalizeRadians(fi1); caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.clr = clrNONE ; caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.radius = gap; caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerX = ( int )(referenceArc.centerX - referenceArc.radius * MathCos ( M_PI - referenceArc.startAngle)); caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerY = ( int )(referenceArc.centerY - referenceArc.radius * MathSin ( M_PI - referenceArc.startAngle)); if (caseStruct.mode == 1 ) fi0 = referenceArc.startAngle - ( 2 * M_PI - sa) / 2 ; else fi0 = referenceArc.startAngle - M_PI * 0.5 ; caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.startAngle = NormalizeRadians(fi0); caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.endAngle = referenceArc.startAngle; caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.clr = clrNONE ; caseStruct.centerArc.centerX = referenceArc.centerX; caseStruct.centerArc.centerY = referenceArc.centerY; caseStruct.centerArc.radius = needleLayer.needleCenter.radius + gap; fi2 = MathArcsin ((( double )caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.radius / ( double )caseStruct.centerArc.radius)); fi1 = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.endAngle + fi2); caseStruct.centerArc.startAngle = fi1; fi1 = NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.startAngle - fi2); caseStruct.centerArc.endAngle = fi1; caseStruct.centerArc.clr = clrNONE ; if (caseStruct.mode == 1 ) { double angleOffset = M_PI - (sa / 2 ); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.startX = ( int )(caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerX + caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.radius * MathSin ((caseStruct.secondaryArc.endAngle + angleOffset) - M_PI * 1.5 )); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.startY = ( int )(caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerY + caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.radius * MathCos ((caseStruct.secondaryArc.endAngle + angleOffset) - M_PI * 1.5 )); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.endX = ( int )(caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerX + caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.radius * MathSin ((caseStruct.mainArc.startAngle - angleOffset) - M_PI * 1.5 )); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.endY = ( int )(caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerY + caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.radius * MathCos ((caseStruct.mainArc.startAngle - angleOffset) - M_PI * 1.5 )); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.clr = clrNONE ; } else { caseStruct.leftConnectLine.startX = ( int )(caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerX + caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.radius * MathSin (caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.startAngle - M_PI )); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.startY = ( int )(caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerY + caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.radius * MathCos (caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.startAngle - M_PI )); fi2 = MathArcsin ((( double )caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.radius / ( double )caseStruct.centerArc.radius)); fi1 = NormalizeRadians(caseStruct.mainArc.endAngle + fi2); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.endX = ( int )(referenceArc.centerX - caseStruct.centerArc.radius * MathCos ( M_PI - fi1)); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.endY = ( int )(referenceArc.centerY - caseStruct.centerArc.radius * MathSin ( M_PI - fi1)); caseStruct.leftConnectLine.clr = clrNONE ; caseStruct.rightConnectLine.startX = ( int )(caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerX + caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.radius * MathSin (caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.endAngle)); caseStruct.rightConnectLine.startY = ( int )(caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerY + caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.radius * MathCos (caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.endAngle)); fi1 = NormalizeRadians(caseStruct.mainArc.startAngle - fi2); caseStruct.rightConnectLine.endX = ( int )(referenceArc.centerX - caseStruct.centerArc.radius * MathCos ( M_PI - fi1)); caseStruct.rightConnectLine.endY = ( int )(referenceArc.centerY - caseStruct.centerArc.radius * MathSin ( M_PI - fi1)); caseStruct.rightConnectLine.clr = clrNONE ; } fi1 = M_PI - NormalizeRadians(referenceArc.endAngle - (sa / 2 )); caseStruct.fillDot.x = ( int )(referenceArc.centerX - caseStruct.centerArc.radius * MathCos (fi1)); caseStruct.fillDot.y = ( int )(referenceArc.centerY - caseStruct.centerArc.radius * MathSin (fi1)); caseStruct.fillDot.clr = clrNONE ; } void RedrawSectorCase(Struct_Case &caseStruct) { int polygonX[ 5 ]; int polygonY[ 5 ]; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Pie(caseStruct.mainArc.centerX, caseStruct.mainArc.centerY, caseStruct.mainArc.radius, caseStruct.mainArc.radius, caseStruct.mainArc.startAngle, caseStruct.mainArc.endAngle, ColorToARGB (caseStruct.mainArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency), ColorToARGB (caseStruct.mainArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); if (caseStruct.secondaryArc.display) scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.Pie(caseStruct.secondaryArc.centerX, caseStruct.secondaryArc.centerY, caseStruct.secondaryArc.radius, caseStruct.secondaryArc.radius, caseStruct.secondaryArc.startAngle, caseStruct.secondaryArc.endAngle, ColorToARGB (caseStruct.secondaryArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency), ColorToARGB (caseStruct.secondaryArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerX, caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerY, caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.radius, ColorToARGB (caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerX, caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerY, caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.radius, ColorToARGB (caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); if (caseStruct.mode == 0 ) scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillCircle(caseStruct.centerArc.centerX, caseStruct.centerArc.centerY, caseStruct.centerArc.radius, ColorToARGB (caseStruct.centerArc.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); if (caseStruct.mode == 0 ) { caseStruct.secondaryArc.display = false ; polygonX[ 1 ] = caseStruct.leftConnectLine.startX; polygonX[ 0 ] = caseStruct.leftConnectLine.endX; polygonX[ 2 ] = caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerX; polygonX[ 4 ] = caseStruct.mainArc.centerX; polygonX[ 3 ] = caseStruct.fillDot.x; polygonY[ 1 ] = caseStruct.leftConnectLine.startY; polygonY[ 0 ] = caseStruct.leftConnectLine.endY; polygonY[ 2 ] = caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerY; polygonY[ 4 ] = caseStruct.mainArc.centerY; polygonY[ 3 ] = caseStruct.fillDot.y; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillPolygon(polygonX, polygonY, ColorToARGB (caseStruct.leftConnectLine.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); polygonX[ 3 ] = caseStruct.rightConnectLine.startX; polygonX[ 4 ] = caseStruct.rightConnectLine.endX; polygonX[ 2 ] = caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerX; polygonX[ 0 ] = caseStruct.mainArc.centerX; polygonX[ 1 ] = caseStruct.fillDot.x; polygonY[ 3 ] = caseStruct.rightConnectLine.startY; polygonY[ 4 ] = caseStruct.rightConnectLine.endY; polygonY[ 2 ] = caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerY; polygonY[ 0 ] = caseStruct.mainArc.centerY; polygonY[ 1 ] = caseStruct.fillDot.y; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillPolygon(polygonX, polygonY, ColorToARGB (caseStruct.rightConnectLine.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); } else { polygonX[ 0 ] = caseStruct.leftConnectLine.endX; polygonX[ 1 ] = caseStruct.leftConnectLine.startX; polygonX[ 2 ] = caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerX; polygonX[ 3 ] = caseStruct.fillDot.x; polygonX[ 4 ] = caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerX; polygonY[ 0 ] = caseStruct.leftConnectLine.endY; polygonY[ 1 ] = caseStruct.leftConnectLine.startY; polygonY[ 2 ] = caseStruct.leftRoundingArc.centerY; polygonY[ 3 ] = caseStruct.fillDot.y; polygonY[ 4 ] = caseStruct.rightRoundingArc.centerY; scaleLayer.obj_Canvas.FillPolygon(polygonX, polygonY, ColorToARGB (caseStruct.leftConnectLine.clr, scaleLayer.transparency)); } } protected : void CalculateCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase, int borderSize, int borderGap) override { int totalGap = scaleLayer.externalScaleGap + scaleLayer.externalLabelArea + scaleLayer.borderGap; if (borderSize > 0 ) { CaseCalculateSector(externalCase, totalGap + borderSize); externalCase.mainArc.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.secondaryArc.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.centerArc.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.leftRoundingArc.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.rightRoundingArc.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.leftConnectLine.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.rightConnectLine.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.fillDot.clr = inputParams.borderColor; externalCase.display = true ; } else externalCase.display = false ; CaseCalculateSector(internalCase, totalGap); internalCase.mainArc.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.secondaryArc.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.centerArc.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.leftRoundingArc.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.rightRoundingArc.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.leftConnectLine.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.rightConnectLine.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.fillDot.clr = inputParams.caseColor; internalCase.display = true ; } void DrawCaseElements(Struct_Case &externalCase, Struct_Case &internalCase) override { if (externalCase.display) RedrawSectorCase(externalCase); if (internalCase.display) RedrawSectorCase(internalCase); } };

Here, we define the "CGaugeBase" class with private members for positions, current value, and initialization flag, along with declared methods for drawing, needle calculations, legends, scale marks, ranges, ticks, and labels as before, but leave "CalculateCaseElements" and "DrawCaseElements" as pure virtual to require implementation in subclasses, while providing default behavior for other setters and updates in public and protected sections. We create the "CRoundGauge" class inheriting from "CGaugeBase", overriding "CalculateCaseElements" to configure external and internal circles based on border size, centers from scale arc, radii adjustments, colors from inputs, and display flags; and overriding "DrawCaseElements" to fill these circles on the scale canvas with "FillCircle" using ARGB-converted colors if displayed.

For the "CSectorGauge" class, which also inherits from "CGaugeBase", we add a private "CaseCalculateSector" method to compute sector elements: determining mode based on angle range exceeding pi, setting main and secondary arcs for large angles, calculating left and right rounding arcs with trig functions like MathArcsin and "NormalizeRadians", center arc with offset, connecting lines with sine and cosine adjustments varying by mode, and a fill dot at mid-angle. We override "CalculateCaseElements" in "CSectorGauge" to compute total gap from external elements and border, call "CaseCalculateSector" for external (if border positive) and internal with appropriate gaps, assign border or case colors to all arc, line, and dot components, and enable displays.

Finally, we override "DrawCaseElements" to conditionally call "RedrawSectorCase" for external and internal if displayed, where "RedrawSectorCase" draws main and secondary pies with "Pie", fills rounding and center circles with "FillCircle", and constructs polygons for filling connections (using arrays for coordinates) with "FillPolygon" in ARGB colors, adapting arrays for mode 0 (separate left/right polygons) or mode 1 (single polygon).

Generally, what we get is that the pure virtual methods enable polymorphism: RSI uses a round gauge, CCI/MFI use sector for variety and better fit (e.g., CCI's symmetric scale around zero). Relative positioning in "Create" will allow gauges to align side-by-side automatically, and "RedrawScaleMarks" overhaul willsupports indicators with negative ranges (CCI) or inverted scales (MFI: 100 to 0), ensuring accurate tick placement and labeling. The "calc_digits" function will dynamically set decimals for a clean display. Here is the function implementation logic that we used.

int calc_digits( double value ) { int i, j, max_nulls = 0 , nulls = 0 ; if ( value == 0 ) return ( 0 ); ulong v = ulong (MathAbs( value ) * 100000000 ); ulong vtmp; for (j = - 5 ; j <= 5 ; j++) { nulls = 0 ; vtmp = v + ( ulong )j; for (i = 0 ; i < 8 ; i++) { if (vtmp % 10 == 0 ) { vtmp = vtmp / 10 ; nulls++; } else break ; } if (max_nulls < nulls) max_nulls = nulls; } return ( 8 - max_nulls); }

The "calc_digits" function determines the number of decimal digits required for displaying a value, handling floating-point precision issues. If the value is zero, we return 0 immediately. We compute an unsigned long "v" by taking the absolute value multiplied by 100,000,000 to shift the decimal part into the integer. We then loop over small offsets "j" from -5 to 5, adding each to "v" to create "vtmp", and count trailing zeros by repeatedly dividing by 10 while the remainder is zero, up to 8 times, tracking the maximum such count "max_nulls" across offsets. Finally, we return 8 minus "max_nulls" as the effective digit count. Finally, what we need to do is conditionally create the gauges during initialization. We will need to change the global variables first.

CRoundGauge rsiGauge; CSectorGauge cciGauge; CSectorGauge mfiGauge; int rsiHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; int cciHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; int mfiHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; double scaleMultipliers[ 9 ] = { 10000 , 1000 , 100 , 10 , 1 , 0.1 , 0.01 , 0.001 , 0.0001 }; string scaleMultiplierStrings[ 9 ] = { "x10k" , "x1k" , "x100" , "x10" , " " , "/10" , "/100" , "/1k" , "/10k" }; double rsiBuffer[], cciBuffer[], mfiBuffer[];

Here, we declare global instances of the gauge classes: "rsiGauge" as "CRoundGauge" for the Relative Strength Index visualization using a circular style, "cciGauge" and "mfiGauge" as "CSectorGauge" for the Commodity Channel Index and Money Flow Index with sector designs. We initialize integer handles "rsiHandle", "cciHandle", and "mfiHandle" to INVALID_HANDLE to reference the respective technical indicators later. We define the "scaleMultipliers" double array with 9 scaling factors from 10000 down to 0.0001 for adjusting value displays on the gauges. The "scaleMultiplierStrings" string array provides corresponding labels for these multipliers, used in legends for visual indication. Finally, we declare double arrays "rsiBuffer", "cciBuffer", and "mfiBuffer" to store the calculated data from each indicator for plotting and gauge updates. We can now do the initialization of the gauges.

int OnInit () { bool showRSI = (inpGaugeSelection == RSI_ONLY || inpGaugeSelection == RSI_CCI || inpGaugeSelection == RSI_MFI || inpGaugeSelection == ALL); bool showCCI = (inpGaugeSelection == CCI_ONLY || inpGaugeSelection == RSI_CCI || inpGaugeSelection == CCI_MFI || inpGaugeSelection == ALL); bool showMFI = (inpGaugeSelection == MFI_ONLY || inpGaugeSelection == RSI_MFI || inpGaugeSelection == CCI_MFI || inpGaugeSelection == ALL); string prevName = "" ; int baseX = 30 ; int baseY = 30 ; IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 5 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , rsiBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , cciBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , mfiBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , 14 - 1 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , 14 - 1 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , 14 - 1 ); if (showRSI) { if (!rsiGauge.Create( "rsi_gauge" , baseX, baseY, 230 , "" , 0 , 0 , false , 0 , 0 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); rsiGauge.SetCaseParameters( clrMintCream , 1 , clrLightSkyBlue , 3 ); rsiGauge.SetScaleParameters( 250 , 0 , 0 , 100 , 4 , 0 , clrBlack , false ); rsiGauge.SetTickParameters( 0 , 2 , 10 , 1 , 4 ); rsiGauge.SetTickLabelFont( 1 , "Arial" , false , false , clrBlack ); rsiGauge.SetRangeParameters( 0 , true , 0 , 30 , clrLimeGreen ); rsiGauge.SetRangeParameters( 1 , true , 70 , 100 , clrCoral ); rsiGauge.SetRangeParameters( 2 , true , 30 , 70 , clrYellow ); rsiGauge.SetRangeParameters( 3 , false , 0 , 0 , clrGray ); rsiGauge.SetLegendParameters( 0 , true , "RSI" , 8 , - 180 , 20 , "Arial" , false , false , clrBlueViolet ); rsiGauge.SetLegendParameters( 3 , true , "2" , 4 , 180 , 13 , "Arial" , true , false , clrRed ); rsiGauge.SetNeedleParameters( 1 , clrBlack , clrDimGray , 1 , 2.0 ); rsiGauge.Redraw(); rsiGauge.NewValue( 0 ); prevName = "rsi_gauge" ; rsiHandle = iRSI ( _Symbol , _Period , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (rsiHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (showCCI) { string relName = prevName; int relMode = (prevName != "" ) ? 1 : 0 ; int posX = (prevName != "" ) ? 0 : baseX; int posY = baseY + 90 ; if (!cciGauge.Create( "cci_gauge" , posX, posY, 230 , relName, relMode, 0 , false , 0 , 0 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); cciGauge.SetCaseParameters( clrMintCream , 1 , clrLightSkyBlue , 1 ); cciGauge.SetScaleParameters( 200 , 0 , - 200 , 200 , 4 , 0 , clrBlack , false ); cciGauge.SetTickParameters( 0 , 2 , 100 , 1 , 4 ); cciGauge.SetTickLabelFont( 1 , "Arial" , false , false , clrBlack ); cciGauge.SetRangeParameters( 0 , true , - 200 , - 100 , clrCoral ); cciGauge.SetRangeParameters( 1 , true , - 100 , 100 , clrDodgerBlue ); cciGauge.SetRangeParameters( 2 , true , 100 , 200 , clrLimeGreen ); cciGauge.SetRangeParameters( 3 , false , 0 , 0 , clrGray ); cciGauge.SetLegendParameters( 0 , true , "CCI" , 4 , 0 , 16 , "Arial" , false , false , clrBlueViolet ); cciGauge.SetLegendParameters( 3 , true , "1" , 1 , 0 , 12 , "Arial" , true , false , clrRed ); cciGauge.SetNeedleParameters( 1 , clrBlack , clrDimGray , 1 , 1.5 ); cciGauge.Redraw(); cciGauge.NewValue( 0 ); prevName = "cci_gauge" ; cciHandle = iCCI ( _Symbol , _Period , 14 , PRICE_TYPICAL ); if (cciHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (showMFI) { string relName = prevName; int relMode = (prevName != "" ) ? 1 : 0 ; int posX = (prevName != "" ) ? 0 : baseX; int posY = baseY + 90 ; if (!mfiGauge.Create( "mfi_gauge" , posX, posY, 250 , relName, relMode, 0 , false , 0 , 0 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); mfiGauge.SetCaseParameters( clrMintCream , 1 , clrLightSkyBlue , 3 ); mfiGauge.SetScaleParameters( 120 , - 35 , 100 , 0 , 3 , 0 , clrBlack , false ); mfiGauge.SetTickParameters( 0 , 2 , 10 , 1 , 4 ); mfiGauge.SetTickLabelFont( 0 , "Arial" , false , false , clrBlack ); mfiGauge.SetRangeParameters( 0 , true , 80 , 100 , clrRed ); mfiGauge.SetRangeParameters( 1 , true , 20 , 80 , clrMagenta ); mfiGauge.SetRangeParameters( 2 , true , 0 , 20 , clrGreen ); mfiGauge.SetRangeParameters( 3 , false , 0 , 0 , clrGray ); mfiGauge.SetLegendParameters( 0 , true , "MFI" , 4 , - 15 , 14 , "Arial" , false , false , clrBlueViolet ); mfiGauge.SetLegendParameters( 2 , true , "" , 4 , - 50 , 10 , "Arial" , false , false , clrDimGray ); mfiGauge.SetLegendParameters( 3 , true , "0" , 3 , - 80 , 16 , "Arial" , true , false , clrRed ); mfiGauge.SetNeedleParameters( 1 , clrBlack , clrDimGray , 1 , 1.2 ); mfiGauge.Redraw(); mfiGauge.NewValue( 0 ); mfiHandle = iMFI ( _Symbol , _Period , 14 , VOLUME_TICK ); if (mfiHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we begin by determining visibility flags for each gauge based on the "inpGaugeSelection" input: "showRSI" is true for selections including Relative Strength Index, similarly for "showCCI" and "showMFI" to conditionally display the corresponding indicators. We initialize an empty string "prevName" for relative positioning, set base coordinates "baseX" and "baseY" to 30, configure five indicator levels with "IndicatorSetInteger", and bind buffers with "SetIndexBuffer" to index 0 for "rsiBuffer", 1 for "cciBuffer", and 2 for "mfiBuffer" as indicator data. We set empty plot values to EMPTY_VALUE using PlotIndexSetDouble for all three plots and specify the drawing start at bar 13 with PlotIndexSetInteger to align with the 14-period calculations. Your logic might change if you chose a different approach.

If "showRSI" is true, we create the "rsiGauge" instance with "Create" at base position and size 230, no relative, then configure it via "SetCaseParameters" with mint cream case, border style 1, light sky blue border, gap 3; "SetScaleParameters" for 250-degree range, 0 to 100 values, multiplier 4, black color, no arc; "SetTickParameters" style 0 size 2 major 10 medium 1 minor 4; "SetTickLabelFont" size 1 Arial no styles black; ranges with "SetRangeParameters" 0-30 lime green, 70-100 coral, 30-70 yellow, disabled gray; legends with "SetLegendParameters" description "RSI" at radius 8 angle -180 size 20 Arial no styles blue violet, value "2" radius 4 angle 180 size 13 Arial italic no bold red; "SetNeedleParameters" center 1 black dim gray fill 1 tail 2.0; call "Redraw" and "NewValue" 0; update "prevName" to "rsi_gauge"; initialize "rsiHandle" with iRSI on symbol period 14 close prices, returning INIT_FAILED if invalid.

If "showCCI" is true, we set relative name from "prevName" and mode 1 if not empty, position x 0 or base, y base+90; create "cciGauge" relatively; configure case same as RSI but gap 1; scale 200 degrees -200 to 200; ticks same; font same; ranges -200--100 coral, -100-100 dodger blue, 100-200 lime green, disabled; legends "CCI" radius 4 angle 0 size 16 Arial no styles blue violet, value "1" radius 1 angle 0 size 12 Arial italic no bold red; needle tail 1.5; redraw and initialize to 0; update prevName; get "cciHandle" with iCCI period 14 typical price, check invalid.

For "showMFI" if true, similar relative setup, position y base+90; create "mfiGauge" size 250; case gap 3; scale 120 degrees 100 to 0 (reversed) multiplier 3; ticks same; font size 0; ranges 80-100 red, 20-80 magenta, 0-20 green, disabled; legends "MFI" radius 4 angle -15 size 14 Arial no styles blue violet, multiplier empty radius 4 angle -50 size 10 dim gray, value "0" radius 3 angle -80 size 16 Arial italic no bold red; needle tail 1.2; redraw initialize to 0; get "mfiHandle" with iMFI period 14 tick volume, check invalid.

We return INIT_SUCCEEDED to complete initialization. Upon initialization, we get the following outcome.

We can see the buffers are empty and the indicators are not plotted but gauges are okay. What we need to do is do the calculations in the calculation event handler for the indicators that we have chosen, conditionally.

int OnCalculate ( const int ratesTotal, const int prevCalculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tickVolume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { bool showRSI = (inpGaugeSelection == RSI_ONLY || inpGaugeSelection == RSI_CCI || inpGaugeSelection == RSI_MFI || inpGaugeSelection == ALL); bool showCCI = (inpGaugeSelection == CCI_ONLY || inpGaugeSelection == RSI_CCI || inpGaugeSelection == CCI_MFI || inpGaugeSelection == ALL); bool showMFI = (inpGaugeSelection == MFI_ONLY || inpGaugeSelection == RSI_MFI || inpGaugeSelection == CCI_MFI || inpGaugeSelection == ALL); static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; bool isNewBar = (ratesTotal > 0 && time[ratesTotal - 1 ] != lastBarTime); if (isNewBar) lastBarTime = time[ratesTotal - 1 ]; if (showRSI) { if (rsiHandle != INVALID_HANDLE && CopyBuffer (rsiHandle, 0 , 0 , ratesTotal, rsiBuffer) < 0 ) return ( 0 ); } else { ArrayFill (rsiBuffer, 0 , ratesTotal, EMPTY_VALUE ); } if (showCCI) { if (cciHandle != INVALID_HANDLE && CopyBuffer (cciHandle, 0 , 0 , ratesTotal, cciBuffer) < 0 ) return ( 0 ); } else { ArrayFill (cciBuffer, 0 , ratesTotal, EMPTY_VALUE ); } if (showMFI) { if (mfiHandle != INVALID_HANDLE && CopyBuffer (mfiHandle, 0 , 0 , ratesTotal, mfiBuffer) < 0 ) return ( 0 ); } else { ArrayFill (mfiBuffer, 0 , ratesTotal, EMPTY_VALUE ); } if (isNewBar) { if (showRSI && rsiHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { double val[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (rsiHandle, 0 , 0 , 1 , val) > 0 ) rsiGauge.NewValue(val[ 0 ]); } if (showCCI && cciHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { double val[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (cciHandle, 0 , 0 , 1 , val) > 0 ) cciGauge.NewValue(val[ 0 ]); } if (showMFI && mfiHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { double val[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (mfiHandle, 0 , 0 , 1 , val) > 0 ) mfiGauge.NewValue(val[ 0 ]); } } return (ratesTotal); }

In the OnCalculate event handler, we redefine the visibility flags "showRSI", "showCCI", and "showMFI" based on the "inpGaugeSelection" input to determine which indicators and gauges to process in this calculation cycle. We use a static "datetime" "lastBarTime" to detect new bars, setting "isNewBar" true if the latest timestamp differs, and update "lastBarTime" accordingly. If "showRSI" is true and the handle is valid, we copy the entire history from the Relative Strength Index buffer to "rsiBuffer" with CopyBuffer, returning 0 on failure; otherwise, fill "rsiBuffer" with EMPTY_VALUE using ArrayFill to hide the plot.

Similarly, for Commodity Channel Index, copy to "cciBuffer" or fill empty; and for Money Flow Index, copy to "mfiBuffer" or fill empty. On a new bar, if showing and handles are valid, we copy the latest single value to a temp array "val" with "CopyBuffer" shift 0 count 1, and if successful, update the corresponding gauge with "NewValue" passing "val[0]". We return "ratesTotal" to continue processing. Finally, do not forget to delete the gauges to avoid chart clutter.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { rsiGauge.Delete(); cciGauge.Delete(); mfiGauge.Delete(); ChartRedraw (); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we invoke the "Delete" method on "rsiGauge", "cciGauge", and "mfiGauge" to clean up their scale and needle layer objects from the chart. We then call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart, ensuring no visual remnants remain after the indicator is deinitialized. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we calculate the indicators, draw the gauges, set parameters, and delete them when not needed, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion



In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the gauge-based indicator in MQL5 to support multiple oscillators like the Relative Strength Index, the Commodity Channel Index, and the Money Flow Index through user-selectable combinations, introducing round and sector styles via derived classes with advanced case rendering using arcs, polygons, and relative positioning for aligned displays. This indicator offers a versatile tool for multi-oscillator analysis, with configurable scales, ranges, legends, and needles adapting to different value domains. You can advance it to include custom data indicators as you like.

Happy trading!