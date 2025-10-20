Contents





Introduction

There are many approaches to solving optimization problems, among which genetic algorithms occupy a special place due to their ability to effectively explore the search space by simulating the processes of natural evolution. The conventional genetic algorithm uses binary encoding of solutions, which requires converting real numbers into binary format. This transformation not only introduces additional complexity, but also significantly weighs down the algorithm. In the modern world, minimizing calculation costs plays a decisive role, and the productivity of a method tends to be directly proportional to its speed. While solving this problem, I came up with an idea of how to preserve genetic operators while replacing the most difficult calculations of converting real numbers with simpler and less energy-consuming operations.

My algorithm, Royal Flush Optimization (RFO), is a new approach to solving optimization problems that retains the main advantages of genetic algorithms but uses a more direct way of representing solutions. The key idea is to split each coordinate of the search space into sectors, similar to how a poker hand is made up of individual cards of a certain rank. Instead of working with bit strings, the algorithm manages map ranks (sector numbers), which allows the topology of the search space to be naturally preserved.



In my opinion, the main advantages of the proposed approach are both its simplicity of implementation and intuitive clarity (working with "maps" is more visual than with bit strings), and the absence of the need to encode and decode real numbers while preserving the combinatorial properties of the genetic algorithm. In this article, we will consider in detail the implementation of the algorithm and the features of the decision modification operators.

The poker metaphor not only gives the algorithm its name, but also describes its essence well: just as in poker a player strives to collect the best combination of cards, the algorithm combines sectors of different solutions, gradually forming optimal "hands." Just as in poker each card has its own rank and suit, so in the algorithm each sector has its own value and position in the search space. In this case, as in a real game, it is not only the value of individual cards that is important, but also their interaction in the overall combination.

It is worth noting that this approach can be considered as a generalization of the ideas of discrete optimization to the case of continuous spaces, which opens up interesting prospects for theoretical analysis and practical application. Just as poker combines elements of chance and strategy, RFO combines random search with directed optimization, making it effective for complex multivariate problems.





Implementation of the algorithm

The Royal Flush Optimization (RFO) algorithm is based on the idea of representing the search space as discrete sectors, similar to how cards in poker have certain ranks. In a conventional genetic algorithm, the values (optimized parameters) for all coordinates are converted into binary code and folded into a chromosome-like sequence, which requires additional computational costs. In RFO, we abandon this approach in favor of a simpler and more intuitive presentation.

Instead of binary encoding, we break each coordinate of the search space into sectors, assigning them values similar to poker cards - from jack to ace (J, Q, K, A). The number of ranks (sectors) is specified in the external parameter of the algorithm and can be any integer value. Thus, any point in the search space can be represented as a combination of maps, where each map corresponds to a specific sector according to its coordinate. This approach not only simplifies the calculations, but also preserves the combinatorial properties of the genetic algorithm.

During the optimization, the algorithm works with "hands" - sets of cards representing different solutions. Crossover and mutation operators are applied directly to "hands" (sets of cards), where each hand is analogous to a chromosome, allowing exploration of the search space without the need for binary conversion and back.

The illustration below (Figure 1) clearly demonstrates this principle. It shows a three-dimensional search space with X, Y, and Z coordinates, where each coordinate is divided into sectors corresponding to the ranks of the maps. On the right are examples of "hands" - various combinations of cards that the algorithm forms while searching for the optimal solution.

Figure 1. RFO algorithm and partitioning coordinates into card deck ranks

Let's move on to writing the pseudocode for the Royal Flush Optimization (RFO) algorithm:

Initialization: Set the number of players at the "poker table" (population size)

Determine the size of the "deck" (the number of sectors for each dimension)

Set the probability of "bluffing" (mutation)

Create an initial "hand" - randomly generate card ranks for each coordinate

Transform ranks into real values with a random offset within the sector The main game loop: For each position at the table: Select the "opponent" using quadratic selection (stronger "hands" have a higher chance of being selected) Copy the current "hand" (solution)

Perform a three-point exchange of cards: Randomly select three "cutting" points Sort cutting points Randomly select a starting point (0 or 1) Exchange cards between the current hand and the opponent's hand A "bluff" (mutation probability) is possible - a random change in the rank of a card with a given probability Transform the obtained map ranks into real coordinate values

Rating and update: Calculate the value of each "hand" (the value of the objective function)

Remember the best combination found (global best solution)



Combine the current hands with the previous deck

Sort all the "hands" by their value

The best "hands" pass on to the next generation Termination of the algorithm upon reaching the stopping criterion



Move on to writing the algorithm code. Write the S_RFO_Agent structure representing an object containing information about the "hand" in the context of gameplay.

Structure fields:

card [] — array for storing the real value of the card.

f — hand value (fitness function value).



cardRanks [] — array of integers representing the "card ranks" (sector numbers).



Init () method initializes the structure, takes a single "coords" parameter, which specifies the number of cards in the "hand".

struct S_RFO_Agent { double card []; double f; int cardRanks []; void Init ( int coords) { ArrayResize (cardRanks, coords); ArrayResize (card, coords); f = - DBL_MAX ; } };

The C_AO_RFO class implements the algorithm and inherits properties and methods from the C_AO base class. Let's look at it in more detail.

popSize — population size (poker table) is set to 50.

deckSize — number of cards in the deck (or sectors) - 1000.

dealerBluff — probability of bluffing (mutation) is set at 3% (0.03).

'params' array is used to store parameters, is resized to 3 and filled with values corresponding to popSize, deckSize and dealerBluff.

C_AO_RFO () constructor sets values for class variables, initializes parameters:

SetParams () method — the method extracts values from the "params" array and assigns them to the corresponding class variables.

Init ()method is designed to initialize the class with the passed parameters, such as the minimum and maximum values of the parameters to be optimized and their step.

The Moving() and Revision() methods are used to perform operations related to shuffling cards in your hand and revising their best combination.

deckSize — number of sectors in the dimension.

dealerBluff — mutation probability.

deck [], tempDeck [], hand [] — arrays of S_RFO_Agent type representing the main deck, the temporary deck for sorting, and the current hand (descendants), respectively.

cutPoints — number of "cutting" points of the card set at hand that are used to combine card set variants.

tempCuts [] and finalCuts [] — arrays for storing temporary and final "cutting" point indices.

The methods used are Evolution() - responsible for performing the basic evolution of card permutations, and DealCard() - responsible for converting a sector to its real value. The ShuffleRanks () method is responsible for mutating ranks (randomly choosing among available ranks).

class C_AO_RFO : public C_AO { public : C_AO_RFO () { ao_name = "RFO" ; ao_desc = "Royal Flush Optimization" ; ao_link = "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17063" ; popSize = 50 ; deckSize = 1000 ; dealerBluff = 0.03 ; ArrayResize (params, 3 ); params [ 0 ].name = "popSize" ; params [ 0 ].val = popSize; params [ 1 ].name = "deckSize" ; params [ 1 ].val = deckSize; params [ 2 ].name = "dealerBluff" ; params [ 2 ].val = dealerBluff; } void SetParams () { popSize = ( int )params [ 0 ].val; deckSize = ( int )params [ 1 ].val; dealerBluff = params [ 2 ].val; } bool Init ( const double &rangeMinP [], const double &rangeMaxP [], const double &rangeStepP [], const int epochsP = 0 ); void Moving (); void Revision (); int deckSize; double dealerBluff; S_RFO_Agent deck []; S_RFO_Agent tempDeck []; S_RFO_Agent hand []; private : int cutPoints; int tempCuts []; int finalCuts []; void Evolution (); double DealCard ( int rank, int suit); void ShuffleRanks ( int &ranks []); };

The Init method is intended to initialize an object of the C_AO_RFO class.

The method begins by calling a function that performs standard initialization of the given parameters, such as minimum and maximum values, and parameter change steps. If this initialization fails, the method terminates and returns 'false'. After successfully initializing the parameters, the method proceeds to prepare data structures for storing information about "hands" and "decks". This involves resizing the arrays for storing "hands" and "decks" to match the population size.

The method then initializes each element of the "hands" array using a special method that configures them based on the specified coordinates. Similarly, the "deck" and "temp deck" arrays are also prepared and initialized. The method sets the number of cutting points required for the crossover algorithm. In this case, three cutting points are set (this is the best value found after experiments). Then, arrays are set up to store temporary and final cutting points. At the end, the method returns the value "true", which confirms that the initialization was successfully completed.

bool C_AO_RFO::Init ( const double &rangeMinP [], const double &rangeMaxP [], const double &rangeStepP [], const int epochsP = 0 ) { if (!StandardInit (rangeMinP, rangeMaxP, rangeStepP)) return false ; ArrayResize (hand, popSize); for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) hand [i].Init (coords); ArrayResize (deck, popSize * 2 ); ArrayResize (tempDeck, popSize * 2 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize * 2 ; i++) { deck [i].Init (coords); tempDeck [i].Init (coords); } cutPoints = 3 ; ArrayResize (tempCuts, cutPoints); ArrayResize (finalCuts, cutPoints + 2 ); return true ; }

The Moving method is responsible for the process of "moving" or updating the state of the population within the RFO algorithm.

Checking the status — method begins execution by checking the condition that determines whether the initial initialization "dealing" of cards has been completed. If this is not the case (revision == false), the method performs initialization.

Initializing the initial distribution — the method iterates through all elements of the population, for each element of the population (each "hand") a set of cards is created. The inner loop iterates through each required number of cards and performs the following actions:

A card rank is randomly selected from the deck.

The method is then called to deal the card based on the generated rank.

The resulting map is adjusted using a function that checks whether it is within a given range and makes the necessary changes depending on the specified parameters.

Finally, the value of the received map is set to the "a" array.

Update the state — after initialization is complete, "revision" is set to "true", indicating that the initial distribution is complete and no further reinitialization is required.

Calling the Evolution () method — if the initial deal has already been made, the method proceeds to perform the evolutionary process of shuffling and dealing cards into hands.

void C_AO_RFO::Moving () { if (!revision) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { hand [i].cardRanks [c] = u.RNDminusOne (deckSize); hand [i].card [c] = DealCard (hand [i].cardRanks [c], c); hand [i].card [c] = u.SeInDiSp (hand [i].card [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); a [i].c [c] = hand [i].card [c]; } } revision = true ; return ; } Evolution (); }

The Revision method is responsible for finding the best "combination" of "hands", evaluating their suitability and updating the overall deck.

Finding the best combination:

The method starts by initializing the bestHand variable that will store the index of the best hand among all members of the population.

Then a loop is performed that iterates through all elements of the population (from 0 to popSize). Inside the loop, the method compares the fitness value of each "a" hand with the current best value of fB.

If the fitness value of the current hand is greater than fB, an update is made with the new best value and the index of that "hand" is assigned to the bestHand variable.

If the best hand is found, its cards are copied into the cB array, which allows the state of the best combination (the best global solution) to be saved. The method then updates the fitness values for each hand in the "hand" array to be equal to the corresponding values in the "a" array. This is necessary to ensure that the suitability data for each hand is up to date. After updating the fitness values, the current hands from the "hand" array are added to the general "deck" array, starting at the popSize position (that is, at the end of the population, its second half).

Finally, the method sorts the "deck" array using a separate tempDeck temporary array to arrange the deck by combination value. This allows us to take advantage of the increased probability of selecting valuable card combinations during selection with their subsequent combination.

void C_AO_RFO::Revision () { int bestHand = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { if (a [i].f > fB) { fB = a [i].f; bestHand = i; } } if (bestHand != - 1 ) ArrayCopy (cB, a [bestHand].c, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { hand [i].f = a [i].f; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { deck [popSize + i] = hand [i]; } u.Sorting (deck, tempDeck, popSize * 2 ); }

The Evolution method is responsible for the main logic of the algorithm, in which cards are exchanged between the "hands" of players at the table, "bluffing" takes place and the real values of the cards are updated.

The method begins with a loop that iterates through all elements of the population. The following actions are performed:

Selecting an opponent:

To select an opponent, a random number is generated, which is then squared to increase the selection (the probability of selecting an opponent is intersected with its rating). This makes it more likely that you will choose the best combination of hands.

The random number is scaled using the u.Scale function to obtain the opponent's index.

The current hand (from the "deck" array) is copied to the "hand" array. The method generates random "cutting" points for the hand of cards. These points determine which cards will be exchanged between the two hands. The cutting points are sorted and bounds are added to them; the first bound is set to "0" and the last bound is set to "coords - 1". The method selects a random starting point to begin exchanging cards using u.RNDbool (). After the exchange of cards is completed, a chance to "bluff" is given.

In the final loop, the card ranks are converted to their values using the DealCard method and checked for compliance with the established boundaries.

After this, the values in the "a" array, which contains the final cards, are updated.

void C_AO_RFO::Evolution () { for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { double rnd = u.RNDprobab (); rnd *= rnd; int opponent = ( int )u.Scale (rnd, 0.0 , 1.0 , 0 , popSize - 1 ); hand [i] = deck [i]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < cutPoints; j++) { tempCuts [j] = u.RNDminusOne (coords); } ArraySort (tempCuts); ArrayCopy (finalCuts, tempCuts, 1 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); finalCuts [ 0 ] = 0 ; finalCuts [cutPoints + 1 ] = coords - 1 ; int startPoint = u.RNDbool (); for ( int j = startPoint; j < cutPoints + 2 ; j += 2 ) { if (j < cutPoints + 1 ) { for ( int len = finalCuts [j]; len < finalCuts [j + 1 ]; len++) hand [i].cardRanks [len] = deck [opponent].cardRanks [len]; } } ShuffleRanks (hand [i].cardRanks); for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { hand [i].card [c] = DealCard (hand [i].cardRanks [c], c); hand [i].card [c] = u.SeInDiSp (hand [i].card [c], rangeMin [c], rangeMax [c], rangeStep [c]); a [i].c [c] = hand [i].card [c]; } } }

The DealCard method is a key element of the Royal Flush Optimization algorithm, transforming discrete sectors of the search space into continuous coordinate values. The method takes two parameters as input: "rank" — the rank of the card and "suit" — the coordinate index (suit).

The transformation consists of two stages. First, the size of one sector (suitRange) is calculated by dividing the entire search range by the number of sectors. Then a specific value is generated within the selected sector. The u.RNDprobab() random offset ensures uniform exploration of the space within each sector, and "rank" defines the base position in the search space.

This approach allows combining a discrete representation of solutions through sectors with a continuous search space, providing a balance between global and local search.

double C_AO_RFO::DealCard ( int rank, int suit) { double suitRange = (rangeMax [suit] - rangeMin [suit]) / deckSize; return rangeMin [suit] + (u.RNDprobab () + rank) * suitRange; }

The ShuffleRanks method implements the mutation mechanism in the Royal Flush Optimization algorithm, acting as a "bluff" when working with card ranks. Given an array of ranks by reference, the method iterates through each coordinate and, with the dealerBluff probability, replaces the current rank with a random value from the range of valid ranks in the deck. This process can be compared to a situation in poker when a player unexpectedly changes the card in his hand, introducing an element of unpredictability into the game. This mutation mechanism is intended to help the algorithm avoid getting stuck in local optima and maintain a diversity of possible solutions during the optimization.

void C_AO_RFO::ShuffleRanks ( int &ranks []) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < coords; i++) { if (u.RNDprobab () < dealerBluff) ranks [i] = ( int ) MathRand () % deckSize; } }





Test results

RFO algorithm test results:

RFO|Royal Flush Optimization|50.0|1000.0|0.03|

=============================

5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8336125672709654

25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.7374210861383783

500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.34629436610445113

=============================

5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8942431024645086

25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.7382367793268382

500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.24097956383750824

=============================

5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.6315384615384616

25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.5029230769230771

500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.16420769230769366

=============================

All score: 5.08946 (56.55%)

The final score of 56.55% is a very respectable result. In the visualization, the algorithm does not demonstrate any specific behavior; it looks like a chaotic wandering of individual points.

RFO on the Hilly test function

RFO on the Forest test function

RFO on the Megacity test function

Based on the test results, the RFO optimization algorithm ranks 15th, joining the list of the strongest known algorithms.





Summary

While researching and developing new optimization methods, we often face the need to find a balance between efficiency and implementation complexity. Work on the Royal Flush Optimization (RFO) algorithm has yielded interesting results that raise questions about the nature of optimization and ways to improve them.

By observing the algorithm performance as it reaches 57% of its theoretical maximum, we see an interesting phenomenon: sometimes simplification can be more valuable than complication. RFO demonstrates that abandoning complex binary coding in favor of a more straightforward sector-based approach can lead to significant acceleration in the algorithm performance while maintaining a sufficiently high quality of solutions. This is reminiscent of the situation in poker, where sometimes a simpler but faster strategy can be more efficient than a more complex one that requires lengthy calculations.

When thinking about the place of RFO in the family of optimization algorithms, one can draw an analogy with the evolution of vehicles. Just as there is a need for fuel-efficient city cars alongside powerful sports cars, so too in the world of optimization algorithms there is room for methods that focus on different priorities. RFO can be viewed as a "low-cost" variant of the genetic algorithm, offering a reasonable trade-off between performance and resource efficiency.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that the development of RFO opens up interesting prospects for further research. This may be just the first step in the development of a whole family of algorithms based on a sector-based approach to optimization. The simplicity and elegance of the method, combined with its practical effectiveness, can serve as a source of inspiration for the creation of new algorithms that balance performance and computational efficiency.

It is worth noting that the division into sectors occurs virtually, without allocating memory in the form of arrays. This RFO framework is an excellent starting point for further development of improved versions of the poker algorithm.

Figure 2. Color gradation of algorithms according to the corresponding tests

Figure 3. Histogram of algorithm testing results (scale from 0 to 100, the higher the better, where 100 is the maximum possible theoretical result, in the archive there is a script for calculating the rating table)





RFO pros and cons:

Pros:

There are few external parameters, only two, not counting the population size.

Simple implementation. Fast. Well-balanced, good performance on tasks of various dimensions.



Disadvantages:

Average convergence accuracy.



The article is accompanied by an archive with the current versions of the algorithm codes. The author of the article is not responsible for the absolute accuracy in the description of canonical algorithms. Changes have been made to many of them to improve search capabilities. The conclusions and judgments presented in the articles are based on the results of the experiments.

Programs used in the article