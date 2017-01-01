DokumentationKategorien
Klasse CPanel

Klasse CPanel ist eine Klasse des einfachen Steuerelements basierend auf das grafischen Objekt "Rechteck-Label".

Beschreibung

Klasse CPanel wird für die visuelle Gruppierung von funktionell verwandten homogenen Elementen verwendet.

Deklaration

   class CPanel : public CWndObj

Kopf

   #include <Controls\Panel.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CPanel

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsPanel

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung

 

Create

Erstellt ein Steuerelement

Parameter des Chartobjekts

 

BorderType

Erhält den Wert des Parameters "Border" (Rahmentyp) des Chartobjekts

Behandlung von Objekt-Ereignissen

 

OnSetText

Handler des Ereignisses "SetText" eines Steuerelements

OnSetColorBackground

Handler des Ereignisses "SetColorBackground" eines Steuerelements

OnSetColorBorder

Handler des Ereignisses "SetColorBorder" eines Steuerelements

Behandlung von internen Ereignissen

 

OnCreate

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Create" eines Steuerelements

OnShow

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Show" eines Steuerelements

OnHide

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Hide" eines Steuerelements

OnMove

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Move" eines Steuerelements

OnResize

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Resize" eines Steuerelements

OnChange

Handler des internen Ereignisses "Change" eines Steuerelements

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWndObj

OnEvent, Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panels mit einem Rechteck-Label:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                ControlsPanel.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Das Panel der Anzeige und der Dialoge. Demonstration der CPanel Klasse"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreatePanel(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreatePanel())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CPanel"                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreatePanel(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=20;
   int y1=20;
   int x2=ExtDialog.Width()/3;
   int y2=ExtDialog.Height()/3;
//--- create
   if(!my_white_border.Create(0,ExtDialog.Name()+"MyWhiteBorder",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!my_white_border.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG))
      return(false);
   if(!my_white_border.ColorBorder(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_LIGHT))
      return(false);
   if(!ExtDialog.Add(my_white_border))
      return(false);
   my_white_border.Alignment(WND_ALIGN_CLIENT,0,0,0,0);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//--- 
CPanel   my_white_border;        // object CPanel
bool     pause=true;             // true - Pause
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 
   EventSetTimer(3);
   pause=true;
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Kommentare löschen
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Timer                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   pause=!pause;
  }

 