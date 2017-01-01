文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库面板和对话框CPanel 

CPanel

CPanel 是一个简单控件, 基于 "长方形标签" 图表对象。

描述

CPanel 类的意图是将 MQL5 程序内部相似功能的控件结合到一组。

声明

   class CPanel : public CWndObj

标称库文件

   #include <Controls\Panel.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CPanel

下面提供的代码的结果：

ControlsPanel

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建控件

图表对象属性

 

BorderType

获取图表对象的 "边框类型" 属性。

图表对象事件处理器

 

OnSetText

"设置文本" 事件处理器

OnSetColorBackground

"设置背景颜色" 事件处理器

OnSetColorBorder

"设置边框颜色" 事件处理器

内部事件处理器

 

OnCreate

"创建" 事件处理器

OnShow

"显示" 事件处理器

OnHide

"隐藏" 事件处理器

OnMove

"移动" 事件处理器

OnResize

"调整大小" 事件处理器

OnChange

"修改" 事件处理器

创建矩形标签面板的示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                ControlsPanel.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CPanel"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreatePanel(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreatePanel())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CPanel"                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreatePanel(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=20;
   int y1=20;
   int x2=ExtDialog.Width()/3;
   int y2=ExtDialog.Height()/3;
//--- create
   if(!my_white_border.Create(0,ExtDialog.Name()+"MyWhiteBorder",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!my_white_border.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG))
      return(false);
   if(!my_white_border.ColorBorder(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_LIGHT))
      return(false);
   if(!ExtDialog.Add(my_white_border))
      return(false);
   my_white_border.Alignment(WND_ALIGN_CLIENT,0,0,0,0);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//--- 
CPanel   my_white_border;        // object CPanel
bool     pause=true;             // true - pause
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 
   EventSetTimer(3);
   pause=true;
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Timer                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   pause=!pause;
  }