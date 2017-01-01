ДокументацияРазделы
Класс CPanel

Класс CPanel является классом простого элемента управления на основе объекта "Прямоугольная метка".

Описание

Класс CPanel предназначен для визуального объединения группы функционально связанных однородных элементов.

Декларация

   class CPanel : public CWndObj

Заголовок

   #include <Controls\Panel.mqh>

Иерархия наследования

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CPanel

Результат работы представленного ниже кода:

ControlsPanel

Методы класса по группам

Создание

 

Create

Создает элемент управления

Параметры объекта графика

 

BorderType

Получает значение параметра "Border" (тип рамки) объекта графика

Обработка событий объекта

 

OnSetText

Обработчик события "SetText" элемента управления

OnSetColorBackground

Обработчик события "SetColorBackground" элемента управления

OnSetColorBorder

Обработчик события "SetColorBorder" элемента управления

Обработка внутренних событий

 

OnCreate

Обработчик внутреннего события "Create" элемента управления

OnShow

Обработчик внутреннего события "Show" элемента управления

OnHide

Обработчик внутреннего события "Hide" элемента управления

OnMove

Обработчик внутреннего события "Move" элемента управления

OnResize

Обработчик внутреннего события "Resize" элемента управления

OnChange

Обработчик внутреннего события "Change" элемента управления

Методы унаследованные от CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Методы унаследованные от CWnd

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, Name, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Move, Move, Shift, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, Id, IsEnabled, Enable, Disable, IsVisible, Visible, Show, Hide, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Методы унаследованные от CWndObj

OnEvent, Text, Text, Color, Color, ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, ZOrder, ZOrder

Пример создания панели с прямоугольной меткой:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                ControlsPanel.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Панель индикации и диалогов управления. Демонстрация работы класса CPanel"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreatePanel(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreatePanel())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CPanel"                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreatePanel(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=20;
   int y1=20;
   int x2=ExtDialog.Width()/3;
   int y2=ExtDialog.Height()/3;
//--- create
   if(!my_white_border.Create(0,ExtDialog.Name()+"MyWhiteBorder",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!my_white_border.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG))
      return(false);
   if(!my_white_border.ColorBorder(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_LIGHT))
      return(false);
   if(!ExtDialog.Add(my_white_border))
      return(false);
   my_white_border.Alignment(WND_ALIGN_CLIENT,0,0,0,0);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//--- 
CPanel   my_white_border;        // object CPanel
bool     pause=true;             // true - пауза
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 
   EventSetTimer(3);
   pause=true;
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- очистим комментарии
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Timer                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   pause=!pause;
  }

 