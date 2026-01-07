Shogun Scanner MT4

⚡ SHOGUN SCANNER MT4

🚀 [Launch Special] Unlock at a "Special Price" Now!

To celebrate the massive update to v8.99, we are currently holding a "Limited Time Sale." This is your only chance to get this ultimate weapon at the lowest price ever. Secure this opportunity now before the price returns to normal.

~ "Complete Automation" of Chart Monitoring. Conquer the Entire Market with Just One Chart. ~

 Are you still burning out staring at charts?

"Waiting for a chance" is no longer a job for humans.

  • Switching back and forth between multiple monitors...

  • Trends exploding the moment you look away...

  • Being fooled by signals that vanish later (Repainting)...

Today, you graduate from such "Analog and Inefficient Trading." SHOGUN SCANNER is your "Automatic Tracking System" that monitors the movements of all currency pairs 24/7/365 on your behalf.

All you have to do is open the chart when the alert rings and press the entry button at "The place with the highest probability of winning." Use the rest of your time to enjoy your life.

【Merit】 5 Decisive Reasons to Install It

1️⃣ Spot Winning Currencies by "Color" Instantly

You don't need to open dozens of charts. Just look at the panel, and currencies with trends are obvious at a glance. You can snipe only the "Most Delicious Markets" with pinpoint accuracy.

2️⃣ Absolute Confidence with "Non-Repaint" Logic

Once a signal appears, it never disappears. Because it doesn't move, it has reproducibility exactly as verified in the past. You can judge based on "Confirmed Candles," reducing entry hesitation to zero.

3️⃣ Eliminate the Need for Complex Market Analysis

The tool automatically determines trend directions from Daily (D1) down to 1-Minute (M1). It instantly judges "Buy or Sell?" making it possible for anyone to reproduce the "Ironclad Pattern of Trend Following."

4️⃣ Go Straight to the "Battlefield" with One Click

Clicking a currency pair name on the scanner instantly switches your chart. The time lag between "Opportunity Discovery → Entry" is reduced to zero. It gives you no room to miss out on profits.

5️⃣ Fully Automated Pro-Level Line Analysis

Fibonacci, Channel Lines, ZigZag. It automatically draws complex lines used by professionals. The answer to "Where to take profit?" is displayed right on the chart, making your exit strategy perfect.

 Don't look at the Chart. Look at the Market.

The difference between a pro and an amateur. It is "Quality of Information" and "Speed of Judgment."

Getting SHOGUN SCANNER is synonymous with acquiring "Glasses that see the full picture of the market," just like a pro.

Truthful signals with no repainting. Monitoring capability that dominates all currencies. And a clear strategy that erases doubt.

Now, the days of worrying in front of your monitor are over. With SHOGUN SCANNER, let's evolve from "Waiting Trading" to "Hunting Trading."

SHOGUN SCANNER —— Are you ready to dominate the market?


