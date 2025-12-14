Smc Blast Signal


SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout

The SMC Blast Signal is a Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC), including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS), to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing market trend.

TREND SIGNAL-FVG DETECTION-BOS DETECTION-TRADE CONFIRMED-Precise Signal entries on m15 

Best TF-M15 AND ABOVE

Best Pairs-Gold,Bitcoin and major FX pairs

Reliable for prop firms too

Its non lagging and doesnt repaints all pefect and precise entry on SMC

Key Features:

  • FVG & BOS Detection for precise entry signals.

  • Trend Filtering using 4hr TF and 200-period moving average.

  • How It Works:

    1. Trend Filter: The indicator starts by checking the market's trend using a 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on a higher timeframe (e.g., H4). It will only trade in the direction of the prevailing trend.

    2. FVG & BOS Detection: The Indicator continuously scans the price chart for Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) signals. These signals provide the indicator with potential entry points, either in alignment with the prevailing trend or as counter-trend opportunities when specific conditions are met.

    3. Trade Execution: If the conditions for both the Trend Filter and the FVG/BOS align, the Indicator places a signal After 3-layer confirmation

    4. Precise and clean entries and used by Institutions too.

    The indicator is designed for price action traders looking for a smart, rule-based system for perfect SMC strategies while managing risk effectively.


Full fledge direct ea is also available you can connect me on telegram @anabullbear






