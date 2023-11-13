Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4

4.65

- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) - Only 1 purchase is 49$.

Contact me for instruction, add group and any questions!

- Non-repaint

- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

- Lifetime update free

Related product: Bitcoin Expert

Introduction

The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level. 

The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The second thing that the breakout and retest strategy does is that it helps traders confirm a new trend. When the price breaks out from a resistance level and retests it on the other side, it is a clear signal that a new support/ resistance level has formed and a new trend has begun.


Breakout and retest Scanner

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Breakout and Retest Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.



İncelemeler 61
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
410
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2025.06.02 11:59 
 

Great indicator works very well I recommend it

MP_mpap
527
MP_mpap 2025.05.21 13:13 
 

I purchased this indicator about a year ago. At first, it didn’t satisfy me. However, after some updates and a bit of familiarization… it’s actually a little gem! Elif responds promptly without delay. The indicator has some specific characteristics in how it’s used, and it requires a bit of getting used to. Personally, I scan for the Pattern and not the Breakout, and I must admit—that’s the exact "edge" a trader needs. Congratulations!

Phanny Ann
748
Phanny Ann 2025.05.09 15:39 
 

Pretty solid indicator. I’ve tried a lot, and this one actually delivers. Clean and simple.

Önerilen ürünler
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
VSA System Patterns Hunter
Ismail Shehade
Göstergeler
If you are using volume spread analysis, whether your are a beginner or an expert, this system will give you a lot of features and help in your analysis. Please watch the video to see all the features. Features With one click you will find all the VSA patterns on your chart . Bars without opening price. Easy to read volume indicator. Bar reader (Bar type - Close type - Volume type - Spread type). Daily and weekly levels (Pivot - Camarilla - Fibo). Very light on the trading platform and moving b
Visual Volatility Clustering mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The Visual Volatility Clustering indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configured fo
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Göstergeler
Master Scalping M1 , trendi hızlı ve doğru bir şekilde belirlemek için bir algoritma kullanan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Gösterge, pozisyonların açılış ve kapanış zamanını hesaplar, gösterge algoritmaları, bir ticarete girmek (bir varlık satın almak veya satmak) için ideal anları bulmanızı sağlar, bu da çoğu tüccar için işlemlerin başarısını artırır. Göstergenin faydaları: Kullanımı kolaydır, çizelgeyi gereksiz bilgilerle aşırı yüklemez. Herhangi bir strateji için bir filtre olarak kullanılabili
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Göstergeler
AW Mum Kalıpları göstergesi, güçlü bir mum kalıbı tarayıcı ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş bir trend göstergesinin birleşimidir. En güvenilir otuz mum kalıbını tanımak ve vurgulamak için kullanışlı bir araçtır. Ek olarak, renkli çubuklara dayalı güncel bir trend analizörüdür.       yeniden boyutlandırılabilen ve konumlandırılabilen eklenti çoklu zaman çerçevesi trend paneli. Trend filtrelemeye bağlı olarak kalıpların görünümünü ayarlamak için benzersiz bir yetenek. Avantajlar: Mum desenlerini kolayc
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Anti-Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a technical analysis tool developed for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential price reversal points using specific Fibonacci ratios such as 0.618, 1.27, and 2.27. This indicator automatically draws anti-crab patterns on the chart, highlighting bullish patterns in red and bearish patterns in blue. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Anti Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5 | A
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Göstergeler
TMA AI Bands göstergesi, dinamik üst ve alt bantlar ile grafiğe doğrudan çizilen net alım/satım okları içeren Üçgensel Hareketli Ortalama (TMA) temellidir. Adaptif optimizasyon için entegre AI özelliği sunar ve yeniden boyama yapmaz, fiyat bantlara dokunduğunda hassas tersine dönüş sinyalleri sağlar. * Pariteler: Tüm döviz pariteleriyle çalışır * Önerilen zaman dilimleri: D1 / W1 / MN * Yapılandırılabilir harici değişkenler:   * TimeFrame – hesaplama periyodu   * HalfLength – ortalamanın y
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Live Sentiment Indicator
Giacomo Donati
Göstergeler
Sentiment Market Indicator: Real-Time Market Sentiment Display The Sentiment Market Indicator is a real-time MQL4 tool that displays current buy/sell sentiment directly on your MetaTrader 4 chart. Designed to support your technical analysis, it provides a visual representation of market positioning to help inform your decision-making process. Key Features Live Sentiment Display View real-time percentage breakdowns of buy vs. sell sentiment. Customizable Alerts Set specific thresholds for buy o
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
UPD1 Volume Pixel
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, verilen katsayılara göre düşük, yüksek, aşırı hacim bulur ve bunları belirtilen renklerle boyar. Metatrader terminalindeki standart hacim çizim işlevinin yerini alır. Mumlar ayrıca hacim renginde boyanabilir. Aşırı hacimli mumlarda maksimum yatay hacim (küme/POC) belirlenir. Konumuna bağlı olarak (itme, nötr, durdurma) kümenin de kendi rengi vardır. Küme gölgede ise ve mum aşırı hacme sahipse, o zaman oku tersine çeviririz. Uyarıyı ayarlardan etkinleştirebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, göstergede
Position Finder
Subhajit Sur
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The "POSITION FINDER " indicator visually combines custom Fibonacci retracement levels with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) overlay to highlight important price zones and momentum signals on the chart. It marks key support and resistance areas derived from recent highs and lows, and displays RSI values to help spot possible overbought and oversold conditions, along with buy and sell signals for easier market analysis The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1, M5 time fr
FREE
Di Napoli Squat MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Göstergeler
The Squat is a function of the range of a given price bar and the volume, or TIC volume, that occurs while that range is being created. The basic idea is that high volume and little price movement indicate substantial support or resistance. The idea behind the approach to this indicator is to first look for likely Fibonacci support and resistance and then see if Squat manifests when that point is reached. The indicator determines one of the high probability patterns of DiNapoli. It does not re
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Göstergeler
VR Izgara göstergesi, kullanıcı tanımlı ayarlarla grafiksel bir ızgara oluşturmak için tasarlanmıştır . Standart ızgaradan farklı olarak, VR Izgarası dairesel seviyeler oluşturmak için kullanılır. Kullanıcının seçimine bağlı olarak tur seviyeleri arasındaki adım isteğe bağlı olabilir. Ek olarak, diğer göstergeler ve yardımcı programlardan farklı olarak VR Grid, zaman dilimi değiştiğinde veya terminal yeniden başlatıldığında bile ızgaranın konumunu korur . Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonlar
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
ScalperX Pro
Mustafa Sabir
Göstergeler
First of all, it is worth highlighting here that this Trading Indicator is Non Repainting, Non Redrawing and Non Lagging, which makes it ideal for manual trading. Never repaint and recalculate Once an arrow appears it never disappears, the signal comes at the opening of the new candle You will now be more profitable with this indicator The indicator will alert you when an arrow appears You can do swing trading or scalping trading The indicator helps you identify the trend Can be optimized acros
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
SuperRSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The SuperRSI indicator is an advanced index of internal strength. The indicator shows not the relative strength of the trading instruments being compared, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore, it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an advanced form of the SuperRSI indicator. It converts the signal so that low-frequency components are delayed much more than high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar have more weight than previous data, like an exp
Alert Stochastic
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Göstergeler
Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Indicator Parameters Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android). Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress. SignOnChart - Enable drawing aler
Chandelier Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Chandelier Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Chandelier Indicator is a tool designed to display a Trailing Stop on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This technical analysis indicator utilizes the Average True Range (ATR) to plot price levels above and below the current market price. Additionally, it draws vertical lines on the chart to mark shifts in trend direction—such as transitions from bullish to bearish trends and vice versa. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Chandel
FREE
Supply and Demand Zones Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Supply and Demand Zones Indicator MT4 The Supply and Demand Zones Indicator MT4 is a vital price action-based tool used within the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects and marks high-probability supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones by analyzing historical price activity. This tool automatically renders these critical regions on the chart using distinct color-coded rectangles, allowing traders to pinpoint strategic buy and sell areas. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator I
FREE
ABCD Harmonic Patterns
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Göstergeler
Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart. If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level. You can set the limits as you wish. For example, You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage. In vertical
TBP All in One
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (2)
Göstergeler
All patterns from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski in one indicator. It draws an up or down arrow whenever a pattern is identified. Patterns are selected in the drop-down list of the Pattern variable (located at the beginning of the properties window). The indicator has numerous external parameters, some of them apply to all patterns, while others are selective. To see more information on the parameters used for the selected pattern, enable the ShowHelp variable (located at
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a dedicated technical analysis tool that leverages Fibonacci ratios and pivot point analysis to identify harmonic patterns on price charts. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this indicator helps traders quickly recognize the Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern with visual clarity.Using this tool, traders can detect changes in market structure and make timely decisions based on the completion of the p
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (8)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Gann Method Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 50% Discount (It is 39$ now) -   It is enabled for a week Contact me for extra bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional chart patterns. This method integrates geom
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Man
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. After purchase, You will receive  Gold Expert   for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between u
Flag Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Göstergeler
-   Real price is 80$   - 50% Discount ( It is 39$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Expert  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a range afte
Break Retest EURUSD
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
It is FREE on EURUSD chart. All Symbols version! Contact me for any questions Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The   break and retest   strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Many false breakouts start with a candlestick that breaks out of a level but ends with an immediate candlestick that brings the price back into the level. The
FREE
Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Göstergeler
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
Breakout Trend Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
Göstergeler
- Real price is 70$ - 50% Discount (It is 35$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and
Gold Trade Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied b
Gold Trade Expert MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester can't filter critical news. Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backi
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Göstergeler
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Triple Top Bottom Scan v4
Elif Kaya
Göstergeler
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Chart patterns   are an essential tool traders and investors use to analyze the future price movements of securities. One such pattern is the triple bottom or the triple top pattern, which can provide valuable insights into potential price reversals. This pattern forms when a security reaches a low   price level   three times before reversing upward or reaches a high price level three times before reversing downward.   Triple Top Bottom P
Professor EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
SMC Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 55% Discount (It is 35$ now) -   It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for extra   bonus   tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy was initially popularized the Inner Circle Trading (ICT) method which is claimed to be the evolved version of the SMC.  Essent
V Patterns Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Göstergeler
Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops  (or Fibonacci Retracement)  are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly.  V pattern is a powerful bul
Flag Pattern Scan v5
Elif Kaya
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 60% Discount (It is 30$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Related Product:  Gold Trade Expert MT5  ,  Professor EA - Non-repaint - Lifetime update free I just sell my products in   Elif Kaya Profile , any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Flag patterns are an important tool for technical traders. Flags are generally considered to be a period of consolidation where the price of a security is caught in a ran
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 55% Discount (It is 35$ now) -   It is enabled for 2 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus tool, instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional chart patterns. This method integrates
Filtrele:
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
410
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2025.06.02 11:59 
 

Great indicator works very well I recommend it

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.06.02 16:09
I'm glad to meet you. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Aliwarsame
116
Aliwarsame 2025.06.02 03:55 
 

all fake review and they looking to get bribe free things. this is a garbage it doesnt work at all.

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.06.04 06:35
Contact me for guide file, adding group and any questions!
MP_mpap
527
MP_mpap 2025.05.21 13:13 
 

I purchased this indicator about a year ago. At first, it didn’t satisfy me. However, after some updates and a bit of familiarization… it’s actually a little gem! Elif responds promptly without delay. The indicator has some specific characteristics in how it’s used, and it requires a bit of getting used to. Personally, I scan for the Pattern and not the Breakout, and I must admit—that’s the exact "edge" a trader needs. Congratulations!

Phanny Ann
748
Phanny Ann 2025.05.09 15:39 
 

Pretty solid indicator. I’ve tried a lot, and this one actually delivers. Clean and simple.

tMolokeng
151
tMolokeng 2025.04.30 15:22 
 

Very nice

xaxotf
292
xaxotf 2025.03.23 23:44 
 

This indicator is a MASTERPIECE!!! Nice and profitable!!!! Thanks Elif

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.03.24 05:55
I'm glad to meet you. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Volen Vladov
44
Volen Vladov 2025.03.17 16:03 
 

With the right settings it works pretty well!

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.03.17 16:09
I'm glad to meet you. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Thefox67
59
Thefox67 2025.03.17 00:06 
 

Yes i bought this indicator will try it out for this coming week could the seller send me some more information about i put it on the chart and yet to receive signals i have not changed anything.y

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.03.17 13:25
I already sent you guide file, check your inbox to find it: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/02cf0c9ebd93db01 I am here to help you. Thank you
Ali Mohamad Almohamad
192
Ali Mohamad Almohamad 2025.03.08 00:15 
 

I have just bought the indicator, I will tell you the results after the experiment with all honesty and transparency, I hope that I have chosen this indicator well with the author Elif

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.03.13 05:40
I'm glad to meet you. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
FXN Neo
177
FXN Neo 2025.02.26 06:14 
 

Dev has consistently upgraded the code to insure the best possible experience using this tool and that is hard to come by in this business.

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.03.13 05:40
I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with Breakout and Retest experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Gustavo Alberto Saracho
155
Gustavo Alberto Saracho 2025.02.07 05:40 
 

excelente indicador, excelente soporte tecnico

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.03.13 05:41
I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with Breakout and Retest experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
fxfan24
59
fxfan24 2025.01.23 14:30 
 

Be careful with this indicator, it is a scam. The author is tricking buyers into writing fake reviews. DO NOT buy this!

Anand J Dharsenda
1113
Anand J Dharsenda 2025.01.19 10:56 
 

I’ve been using the Breakout and Retest Scanner on MT4 for several weeks, and it has quickly become one of my go-to tools. The setup is straightforward, and the scanner is incredibly effective in identifying breakout opportunities across various time frames. I especially appreciate how it helps in spotting retests, which makes it easier to confirm high-probability trades. The alerts are timely and highly accurate, making it much easier to monitor multiple pairs at once without missing any critical setups. I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in my trading efficiency and profitability since incorporating this tool into my routine.

Haddis Ragnar Tangi Wapunduka
152
Haddis Ragnar Tangi Wapunduka 2025.01.16 13:05 
 

Guys, this indicator does the wonders, and I believe it has the potential to pass prop firms, work on small account etc, with risk management. If you need any help with it The developer replies and is supportive to get you started. I am ready for 2025 to finally have my financial freedom with this beast of a indicator.

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.01.16 16:30
I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with Breakout and Retest experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Johan140
19
Johan140 2025.01.07 12:30 
 

nice indicator, can be used daily

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.01.07 13:34
I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with Breakout and Retest experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Happy New Year.
Naing Khamdhang
117
Naing Khamdhang 2025.01.07 05:42 
 

Nice Indicator, This indicator helps confirm the strategy I'm using. Normally, I only trade Xauusd.

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.01.07 06:06
I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with Breakout and Retest experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Happy New Year.
Palmenio Reyes
140
Palmenio Reyes 2025.01.06 19:44 
 

THIS INDICATOR REPAINTS, IT WILL SEND YOU A SIGNAL OR A SETTING ALERT THEN WHEN THE ARROW OR SETUP GET STOP OUT THE ARROW N SETUP WILL DISAPEAR, OR SOMETIMES IT WILL RECALCULATE N APPEAR AGAING AFTER IT GOT STOP OUT WITH A NEW ARROW N NEW STOP LOSS WHICH MAKE THIS INDICATOR NOT GOOD N NOT ACCURATE. DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY.

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.01.10 05:26
Default setting is Non-repaint indicator, I am here to help you, I sent you guidance to your pv. thank you. Happy New Year.
旭 郭
108
旭 郭 2025.01.04 03:12 
 

你好，我已经购买，五星好评。不是送一个指标么？麻烦发给我邮箱：55144577@qq.com 谢谢

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.01.22 04:06
谢谢
hans-eric
61
hans-eric 2025.01.03 22:24 
 

I am very impressed with this indicator it has great results. Besides that, Elif is super helpfull and always very quick to reply to any questions. Much appreciated.

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2025.01.04 08:39
I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with Breakout and Retest experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Happy New Year.
Waelalhou
146
Waelalhou 2024.12.17 10:49 
 

Really good indicator!!!

Elif Kaya
15795
Geliştiriciden yanıt Elif Kaya 2024.12.17 11:17
I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with Breakout and Retest experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
Merry Christmas.
1234
İncelemeye yanıt