FXinstitute

Precautions for subscribing to indicator

This indicator only supports the computer version of MT4

Does not support MT5, mobile phones, tablets

The indicator only shows the day's entry arrow

The previous history arrow will not be displayed

(Live broadcast is for demonstration)

The indicator is a trading aid

Is not a EA automatic trading

No copy trading function





The indicator only indicates the entry position

No exit (target profit)





The entry stop loss point is set at 30-50 PIPS

Or the front high and the front low as defense

Stop loss does not need to be set too much





The red arrow is the signal for long entry

The green arrow is the short entry

The strength of the support resistance is indicated by the size of the arrow

This indicator is suitable for Trend strategy

Not suitable for consolidation

Not applicable when long-short reverse









After the Indicators is loaded

Consolidation will be displayed in the lower right corner

Long and short will be shown after one hour











