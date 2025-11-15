GM Arrows Pro

Product Name: GM Arrows Pro – Signals & Alerts

Short Description:
GM Arrows Pro is a clean, reliable MT4 indicator showing BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with unique alerts at the moment the signal appears.

Full Description:
GM Arrows Pro is a professional MT4 indicator designed for traders who want clear, actionable signals:

  • BUY and SELL arrows visible on the entire chart history

  • Unique alerts when a new signal appears (no repeated alerts)

  • Option to disable repetitive signals ( disable_repeating_signals )

  • Clean chart with grey candles (bodies + wicks)

  • No TP/SL clutter – focus only on the signals

  • Adjustable parameters: RSI, ATR, candle stability, lookback

  • Compatible with any pair and timeframe in MT4

Benefits:

  • Immediate visual signals

  • Alerts without noise

  • Easy installation and setup

How to use:

  1. Copy .ex4 to Indicators folder

  2. Adjust parameters as desired

  3. Activate or deactivate alerts according to your trading style


    License & Security:

    • Protected by MetaQuotes ID

    • Unlimited use on accounts associated with your ID


